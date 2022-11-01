R-spondin/YAP axis promotes gastric oxyntic gland regeneration and Helicobacter pylori–associated metaplasia in mice

RSPO3 controls epithelial differentiation toward the gland base in the corpus. RSPO3 is an enhancer of WNT signaling and a critical regulator of intestinal and antral LGR5+ stem cell homeostasis (11–15), but its role in the stomach corpus glands has not been investigated in detail. To this end, we first applied quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis and in situ hybridization to examine the expression pattern of the R-spondin family in the corpus. As in the antrum, RSPO3 was the most abundant homolog in the corpus (Figure 1A), and its expression was most prominent in the stroma beneath the gland base (Figure 1B), where MYH11+ myofibroblasts reside. No Rspo3 expression was found adjacent to the gland pit and only rare expression adjacent to the gland isthmus (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 RSPO3 controls secretory cell differentiation in corpus glands. (A) qPCR for expression of Rspo1–4 in Bl6 mice (n = 4). (B) ISH of Rspo3 (red) in corpus tissue of a nontreated MYH11-CreERT2; Rspo3WT/WT control mouse. (C) qPCR for Rspo3 expression in Rspo3-KO mice (n = 3) versus littermate controls (n = 4) and MYH11CreERT2-Rosa26CagRspo3 (Rspo3 KI) (n = 6) versus littermate controls (n = 6). (D) Immunofluorescence labeling for Ki67 (white) representative of Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and littermate controls. (E) Location and relative size of the Ki67-positive gland compartment. (F) Quantification of the number of Ki67+ nuclei per gland in Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and corresponding littermate controls (n = 3 mice per group). (G) Immunofluorescence labeling for GIF (green) representative of Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and littermate controls. (H) Location and relative size of GIF-positive gland compartment. (I) Quantification of the number of GIF+ cells per gland in Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and corresponding littermate controls (n = 3 mice per group). (J) Immunofluorescence labeling for GSII (red) representative of Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and littermate controls. (K) Location and relative size of the GSII-positive gland compartment. (L) Quantification of the number of GSII+ cells per gland in Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and corresponding littermate controls (n = 3 mice per group). (M) Immunofluorescence images of H/K-ATPase labeling (gray) in sections representative of Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and corresponding littermate controls. (N) Quantification of parietal cells per gland in Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice and corresponding littermate controls (n = 3 mice per group). Mice were treated with tamoxifen 2 weeks before euthanasia. Scale bars: 100 μm. Enlargements in M equal 8:1 magnification. Unpaired parametric t test (C, E, F, H, and K); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A, I, and L).

To address the physiological function of RSPO3 in the corpus, we generated mice to conditionally deplete Rspo3 expression specifically in MYH11+ myofibroblasts (MYH11-CreERT2; Rspo3fl/fl, hereafter referred to as Rspo3 KO) or conditionally induce overexpression of Rspo3 (MYH11-CreERT2/Rosa26Sor6[CAG–Rspo3], hereafter referred to as Rspo3 knockin [KI]) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151363DS1). qPCR of corpus tissue 2 months after depletion of Rspo3 in MYH11+ cells revealed that Rspo3 expression was reduced by 90%, confirming that MYH11+ cells are the main source of Rspo3 in the corpus (Figure 1C). In addition, qPCR revealed that downregulation of Rspo3 expression did not result in compensatory upregulation of other R-spondin isoforms in the corpus (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Rspo3 KI induced in MYH11+ cells led to significantly increased Rspo3 expression (Figure 1C). Of note, despite a 90-fold increase of expression in Rspo3-overexpressing mice, Rspo3 expression was still concentrated in the cells beneath the gland base (Supplemental Figure 1F), and expression of the RSPO3 target gene LGR5 was similarly concentrated in the gland base (Supplemental Figure 1G).

To assess changes in gland architecture upon Rspo3 depletion or overexpression, we performed H&E staining of corpus sections and found that, despite altered RSPO3 levels, the overall architecture of the glands was maintained (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, the height of the glands was altered, with depletion of Rspo3 reducing and overexpression increasing gland height (Supplemental Figure 2B).

To determine whether the differences in gland height were primarily driven by altered proliferative activity, we labeled the corpus tissue for the proliferation marker Ki67 (Figure 1D). The proliferative compartment of WT mice was located in the isthmus region of the glands. In mice lacking Rspo3, the location and the height of the Ki67+ compartment as well as the number of Ki67+ cells within this compartment resembled that in glands of WT mice (Figure 1, E and F). In Rspo3-KI mice, the Ki67+ compartment was also located in the isthmus of the gland, but the number of Ki67+ cells was significantly increased compared with that in controls (Figure 1F). However, the proportion of the gland harboring Ki67+ cells was smaller (Figure 1E). We concluded that the gland enlargement upon Rspo3 overexpression resulted from an enrichment of nonproliferating cells. We therefore analyzed the abundance of differentiated cell types. Immunofluorescence labeling and quantitative analysis revealed that the MUC5AC+ pit compartment was reduced in Rspo3-KI mice and increased in Rspo3-KO mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Next, we evaluated the expression pattern of 2 classic chief cell markers: PGC (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) and GIF (Figure 1, G–I). Both the proportion of the GIF+ cell compartment relative to the rest of the gland (Figure 1H) and the absolute number of GIF+ cells per gland (Figure 1I) were increased upon overexpression of Rspo3 and diminished upon Rspo3 loss. Although the PGC+ compartment was not significantly altered in Rspo3-KO mice compared with controls, it was increased in Rspo3-KI mice, further confirming an increase of chief cells upon overexpression of Rspo3 (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). In addition, immunofluorescence staining revealed a higher number of Mist1+ base cells upon Rspo3 overexpression, confirming that RSPO3 not only increases the number of chief cells, but also drives their terminal differentiation (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H).

RSPO3 has been shown to control LGR5 expression in the gastrointestinal tract (11, 12, 15), and LGR5 is a marker of gland base chief cells (16, 17). qPCR in corpus revealed that LGR5 was significantly downregulated upon Rspo3 depletion and upregulated in Rspo3-KI mice (Supplemental Figure 2I). Transcriptome analysis from the corpus of Rspo3-KI mice and subsequent Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) revealed that Rspo3 overexpression indeed induced expression of various stem cell–associated genes, resulting in a significant positive enrichment for “LGR5 stem cell signature” (18) genes (Supplemental Figure 2J).

In contrast with chief cell markers, the abundance of the GSII+ mucous neck compartment was increased in Rspo3-KO mice and reduced in Rspo3-KI mice (Figure 1, J–L). Furthermore, we noticed that the GSII+ compartment was shifted toward the gland surface upon Rspo3 overexpression and toward the gland base upon Rspo3 depletion (Figure 1K). Additional quantitative analysis revealed that the number of GIF+GSII+ cells, which represent cells in the process of differentiation from GSII+ mucous neck cells to GIF+ chief cells (4), was significantly increased in Rspo3-overexpressing mice (Supplemental Figure 2K). Parietal cells were found throughout the gland in WT, Rspo3-KO, and Rspo3-KI mice (Figure 1, M and N) with no obvious changes in distribution, but an absolute increase of parietal cell numbers in Rspo3-overexpressing mice. Together, these data indicate that RSPO3 affects the differentiation dynamics of the corpus epithelium by promoting differentiation into glandular lineages, including chief cells and parietal cells, which occurs at the expense of pit cell differentiation.

RSPO3 induces glandular cell differentiation in organoids. To explore whether R-spondin–driven effects on epithelial differentiation are directly mediated via its interaction with the epithelium, we used 3D organoids from murine primary corpus cells. Organoid growth relies on the addition of exogenous growth factors, including RSPO3 and WNT. To address the role of R-spondin, we established organoid cultures in full medium for 2 days, followed by continued culture in full medium (+R+W) or removal of either R-spondin (–R+W), WNT (+R–W), or both (–R–W). Morphological analysis revealed that organoids grown in +R+W medium grew larger in diameter than those grown in –R–W, –R+W, or +R–W medium and formed buds, whereas those without WNT and/or R-spondin maintained a spherical shape (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 RSPO3 induces glandular cell differentiation in organoids. All organoids were grown from the murine corpus and kept in 10% RSPO1-conditioned medium. (A) Representative images of organoids grown in –R–W, –R+W, +R–W, and +R+W conditioned media. Scale bars: 500 μm. (B–E) qPCR data showing expression of (B) GIF, (C) LGR5, (D) Muc6, and (E) Muc5ac in organoids grown in –R–W (4 replicates from 2 mice), –R+W (4 replicates from 2 mice), +R–W (2 replicates from 2 mice), and +R+W media (4 replicates from 2 mice). (F) Representative images of sections from organoids grown in +R+W and –R–W media stained for Ki67 (green), GIF (red), and GSII (white). (G) Representative images of sections from organoids grown in +R+W and –R–W media stained for MUC5AC (green). Scale bars: 50 μm. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

We performed qPCR analysis for expression of LGR5 as well as for the chief cell maker GIF, the mucous neck cell marker Muc6, and the surface cell maker Muc5ac. In +R+W conditions, expression of the glandular cell markers LGR5, GIF, and Muc6 was significantly higher compared with in all other conditions, while in –R–W conditions, Muc5AC was significantly upregulated (Figure 2, B–E), indicating that WNT/R-spondin signaling induces differentiation toward the glandular lineages in organoids, while its absence causes pit cell differentiation. Organoids grown in –R+W and -W+R medium also expressed reduced levels of LGR5, GIF, and Muc6 compared with organoids grown in +R+W medium; thus, both factors are required to maintain LGR5 expression and to control glandular cell differentiation. Of note, an RSPO1-conditioned medium is routinely used for organoid cultures. To investigate whether RSPO1 and RSPO3 have similar effects on organoids, as has been reported in the intestine (19), we grew organoids in the standard medium as well as in medium supplemented with recombinant RSPO3 protein and compared their effect on organoid differentiation. Indeed, the morphology (Supplemental Figure 3A) as well as the organoid-forming efficiency (Supplemental Figure 3B) were similar in both conditions. In addition, we performed qPCR analysis from organoids grown in different concentrations of recombinant RSPO3 and found that increasing concentrations result in increased levels of GIF, LGR5, and Muc6 expression, but reduced levels of Muc5ac expression (Supplemental Figure 3C), replicating the findings with organoids grown in RSPO1-conditioned medium. Thus, all subsequent organoid experiments were carried out using our standard medium containing 10% RSPO1-conditioned medium.

Immunofluorescence staining revealed that organoids grown in +R+W medium contained a higher proportion of Ki67+ cells compared with those grown in –R–W conditions (Figure 2F). Staining for GIF and the mucous neck cell marker GSII (Figure 2F) as well as for MUC5AC (Figure 2G) confirmed the findings from the qPCR analysis and demonstrated that high WNT/RSPO signaling enables differentiation into gland cells, while lack of R-spondin promotes pit cell differentiation.I t should be noted that in organoids, most GIF+ cells also coexpressed GSII. Furthermore, parietal cells were absent. Thus, organoids from the corpus appear to not recapitulate the fully mature corpus gland, but likely represent a more regenerative state.

RSPO3 is upregulated upon high-dose tamoxifen–driven gland injury and promotes glandular regeneration. Having established RSPO3 as an important regulator of the glandular lineages during homeostasis, we next assessed its regenerative function. To this end, we applied high-dose tamoxifen (HDT) treatment, which has been demonstrated to transiently alter corpus gland homeostasis by promoting injury and almost complete depletion of parietal and chief cells (20, 21). Mice were injected intraperitoneally with 250 μg tamoxifen/g body weight on 2 consecutive days and sacrificed 1, 3, or 7 days later. As an indicator of tissue damage, we analyzed the abundance of parietal cells. We found an almost complete loss of parietal cells in the glands on day 1 after tamoxifen treatment (Figure 3A). This was accompanied by a loss of chief cell markers (Figure 3B). On day 3 there was a partial and on day 7 an almost complete restoration of parietal and chief cells (Figure 3, A and B). qPCR also revealed a loss of LGR5 and GIF expression on day 1, which was almost completely restored on day 7 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). qPCR analysis further revealed a strong increase in expression of Rspo3 as well as Rspo1, but not Rspo2 or Rspo4, on day 1 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4C). This was accompanied by massive proliferation on day 1 after injury, as indicated by Ki67 staining (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 RSPO3 is upregulated upon HDT-driven gland injury and upon depletion of LGR5+ chief cells and promotes glandular regeneration. (A, B, D, E) Representative images of sections from (A and B) Rspo3-WT and (D and E) Rspo3-KO mice treated with HDT and sacrificed 1, 3, or 7 days later and nontreated controls stained for (A and D) H/K-ATPase (white) and (B and E) GIF (green), GSII (red), and Ki67 (yellow). (C) qPCR for Rspo3 expression in Rspo3-WT mice treated with HDT and sacrificed on day 1 (n = 6), 3 (n = 4), or 7 (n = 4) versus controls (n = 4). (F) Percentage of Ki67+ cells/gland in Rspo3-WT (n = 5) versus Rspo3-KO mice (n = 5) on day 1 after HDT-induced injury. (G–L) LGR5DTR mice were treated with (G–I) PBS or (J–L) DT for 3 days and sacrificed 24 hours after treatment. Immunofluorescence labeling for (G and J) GIF (green), GSII (red), Ki67 (yellow), (H and K) Ki67, and (I and L) GIF and GSII on sections from PBS-treated mice. (M–O) LGR5DTR mice were treated with DT for 3 days and sacrificed 3 days after treatment. Immunofluorescence labeling for (M) GIF (green), GSII (red), Ki67 (yellow), (N) Ki67, and (O) GIF and GSII. (P and Q) qPCR for (P) Rspo3 or (Q) GIF expression of DT-treated LGR5DTR mice sacrificed on day 1 (n = 5), 3 (n = 4), or 7 (n = 4 mice) versus controls (n = 4). (R–W) Mice were treated with tamoxifen and DT 7 days before euthanasia. (R and U) EGFP expression of agarose sections from (R) LGR5-DTR/EGFP;MYH11-CreERT2;RspoWT/WT and (U) LGR5-DTR/EGFP;MYH11-CreERT2;Rspo3fl/fl mice. (S, T, V, and W) Representative images of sections from (S and T) LGR5-DTR/EGFP;MYH11-CreERT2;RspoWT/WT and (V and W) LGR5-DTR/EGFP;MYH11-CreERT2;Rspo3fl/ft mice stained for (S and V) Ki67 (yellow) and (T and W) GIF (green) and GSII (red). Scale bars: 100 μm. Enlargements in I, L, O, T, and W equal 2:1 magnification. Unpaired parametric t test (F), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C, P, and Q).

To evaluate the role of RSPO3 signaling for tissue responses to injury, we treated Rspo3-KO mice with an induction dose of tamoxifen to induce the KO, allowed them to recover, and then used HDT treatment to induce glandular cell loss using the same protocol as described above. Immunofluorescence staining revealed a loss of parietal cells similar to that observed in WT mice on day 1 (Figure 3D), but while parietal cells and the overall gland integrity were already substantially restored in WT mice on day 3, in Rspo3–KO mice, the parietal cells were still heavily affected on day 3 after injury. Importantly, mice that lacked Rspo3 expression showed reduced glandular hyperproliferation upon injury compared with WT mice (Figure 3, E and F) and instead of full recovery of the chief cell compartment, gland base cells continued to coexpress GIF and GSII, indicating the lack of fully mature chief cells. Of note, the upregulation of Rspo1 on day 1 in WT mice was also observed in Rspo3-KO mice compared with untreated Rspo3-KO mice, but did not exceed the expression level observed in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4D). In summary, we found that R-spondin is not only necessary to maintain differentiation of glandular cells during homeostasis, but also drives their recovery upon injury. However, while chief cell maturation was fully dependent on the presence of RSPO3 signaling, parietal cells were able to recover in the absence of RSPO3 signaling, although the process was delayed compared with that in WT mice.

Depletion of LGR5+ chief cells is sufficient to initiate RSPO3-driven regenerative gland responses. Since we noticed a loss of chief cells upon tamoxifen treatment, we asked whether their loss is sufficient to promote upregulation of RSPO3 expression in the stroma. We therefore depleted LGR5+ cells by injecting diphtheria toxin (DT) intraperitoneally into LGR5-DTR-eGFP mice. Immunofluorescence revealed an almost complete loss of chief cells (labeled by GIF) in the experimental group, but not in the control group (Figure 3, G, I, J, and L). Upon treatment with DT, the remaining adjacent cells showed high proliferative activity (Figure 3, H and K). Similarly to the dynamics in the HDT model, on day 3 after injury, the proliferative activity in the tissue decreased (Figure 3, M and N) and the first signs of chief cell recovery appeared, including reexpression of the chief cell marker GIF (Figure 3, O and Q). qPCR for R-spondins revealed that, also in the LGR5DTR model, expression of Rspo3 — but not the other R-spondin isoforms — was upregulated at 24 hours, indicating that loss of chief cells was sufficient to initiate Rspo3 expression (Figure 3P and Supplemental Figure 4E).

We next generated LGR5-DTR-eGFP; MYH11-CreERT2; R-spondin3fl/fl mice, which enable acute chief cell injury by depletion of LGR5+ cells together with simultaneous conditional depletion of Rspo3 expression in myofibroblasts. LGR5-DTR-eGFP;MYH11-CreERT2;R-spondin3WT/WT mice served as controls. Both mouse strains were treated with DT to deplete LGR5+ chief cells and with tamoxifen to deplete Rspo3 expression in MYH11+ cells.

After a 7-day recovery period, LGR5+ cells reappeared in the gland bases in LGR5-DTR-eGFP; MYH11-CreERT2; R-spondin3WT/WT mice (Figure 3R), the GIF+ chief cell compartment appeared to be fully recovered (Figure 3T), and proliferative cells were again restricted to the isthmus region (Figure 3S). In contrast, in LGR5-DTR-eGFP; MYH11-CreERT2; R-spondin3fl/fl mice, LGR5 was not reexpressed (Figure 3U), fewer GIF+ cells were observed, and instead, GSII expression was present in the gland base, indicating inefficient chief cell recovery in mice lacking Rspo3 (Figure 3, V and W). We quantified and compared the number of chief cells in DT-treated LGR5DTR; Rspo3-KO mice and DT-treated WT mice to that in nontreated control mice and found that the reduction in the number of chief cells upon loss of Rspo3 expression could not be rescued by other signaling events upon chief cell depletion, indicating again the central role of RSPO3 for chief cell recovery (Supplemental Figure 4F). Of note, these results also demonstrated that RSPO3-driven chief cell regeneration could occur independently of LGR5+ chief cells. Furthermore, GIF+GSII+ cells that appeared in the gland base during regeneration were largely negative for Cd44v9, a marker for SPEM, suggesting that chief cell regeneration occurs through the proliferation of precursor cells and neighboring cells instead of through the proliferation of SPEM cells (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Since LGR5 is a receptor for RSPO3 and our previous data demonstrated that (re)expression of LGR5 is dependent on RSPO3 expression, we asked how gland injury or depletion of chief cells and subsequent induction of RSPO3 expression could affect in situ LGR5 expression. To this end, we analyzed the expression pattern of LGR5 in control mice, in mice sacrificed 1, 3, or 7 days after HDT treatment, and in LGR5DTR mice 1 day after LGR5+ cell depletion. We found that during homeostasis, LGR5 expression was most abundant in the chief cell compartment, with additional low expression in the isthmus compartment. Upon HDT treatment, the expression of LGR5 in the gland as well as in the isthmus region, which contains the proliferating cells during homeostasis, was markedly increased (Supplemental Figure 6A). Similarly, in LGR5DTR mice, despite DT-induced loss of LGR5+ cells, LGR5 was expressed in the glandular compartment as well as in the isthmus region (Supplemental Figure 6B). Furthermore, no reduction in LGR5 expression was detected by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 6C) upon depletion of LGR5+ cells.

Since LGR5 is a receptor for R-spondin, this raised the question of through which receptor R-spondin induced its effects upon depletion of LGR5+ cells. ISH for the homolog LGR4 in corpus sections of nontreated mice revealed that Lgr4 was expressed throughout the gland (Supplemental Figure 6D). Therefore, we propose that, after the loss of LGR5+ cells, RSPO3 can affect the epithelium via binding to LGR4 receptors in the isthmus and gland, resulting in gland regeneration and recovery of LGR5+ chief cells. Of note, similarly to the homeostatic state, also upon injury, Rspo3 expression was most abundant in the stroma beneath the gland base, with low levels of Rspo3 expression in stromal cells adjacent to the isthmus (Supplemental Figure 7). In summary, we conclude that disruption of LGR5+ cell integrity is sufficient to cause a global change of proliferative kinetics in the gland and that epithelial regeneration and reestablishment of corpus gland homeostasis are orchestrated in an RSPO3-dependent manner.

Glandular regeneration after HDT treatment and upon chief cell loss is mediated through YAP. Since proliferation and regeneration after gland injury were driven by upregulated RSPO3 expression, we asked how RSPO3 induces these effects. Both RSPO3 and yes-associated protein (YAP) signaling were recently shown to be important for colonic injury repair upon dextran sulfate sodium–induced (DSS-induced) colitis (12, 22), but their relationship has not been investigated. We hypothesized that proliferation upon acute injury is associated with RSPO3-induced YAP activation. To study this, we performed immunofluorescence staining of sections from Rspo3-WT mice sacrificed 1, 3, and 7 days after HDT treatment as well as from nontreated controls and found a large increase in the abundance of the active nonphosphorylated form of YAP protein 1 day after injury (Figure 4A), coinciding with the peak in Rspo3 expression (see Figure 3C). Of note, expression of YAP was most abundant in the glandular compartment where hyperproliferation had also been observed. qPCR analysis for the YAP target genes Ctgf, Igfbp3, and Cyr61 (23) as well as the transcription factor Tead4 further confirmed an increase in YAP signaling 1 day after injury (Figure 4B). In the corpus of Rspo3-KO mice, qPCR analysis revealed lower gene expression for the target genes Cyr61 and Igfbp3 compared with that in WT mice, while Ctgf remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Since immunofluorescence staining revealed that YAP activation not only occurs in the epithelium, but also in stromal cells, leading to ambivalent qPCR results, we instead quantified the number of YAP+ epithelial nuclei (costained with E-cadherin) and found a significantly reduced number of YAP+ nuclei in mice lacking Rspo3 expression (Figure 4, C and D) compared with WT mice. Similarly, immunofluorescence and qPCR analysis on sections of LGR5DTR mice at 24 hours after DT-induced depletion of chief cells confirmed activation of YAP signaling that coincided with the upregulation of Rspo3 expression (Figure 4, E and F), indicating a central role of RSPO3 for activation of YAP and proliferation of gland cells upon injury.

Figure 4 Glandular regeneration after HDT and upon chief cell loss is mediated through YAP. (A) Immunofluorescence costaining for nonphosphorylated YAP (red) and E-cadherin (white) in Rspo3-WT mice treated with HDT for 2 days and sacrificed on day 1, 3, or 7 after treatment and nontreated control. (B) qPCR data showing expression of YAP target genes Ctgf, Igfbp3, and Cyr61 and the transcription factor Tead4 in the corpus of Rspo3-WT mice treated with HDT for 2 days and sacrificed on day 1 (n = 6) versus nontreated controls (n = 4). (C) Immunofluorescence staining for nonphosphorylated YAP (red) and E-cadherin (white) in Rspo3-WT and Rspo3-KO mice treated with HDT for 2 days and sacrificed on day 1 after treatment. (D) Quantification of YAP+ nuclei per image excluding parietal cells in Rspo3-WT and Rspo3-KO mice treated with HDT for 2 days and sacrificed on day 1 or day 3 after treatment and nontreated control. (E) Immunofluorescence costaining for nonphosphorylated YAP (red) and E-cadherin (white) in LGR5DTR mice treated with DT on 3 consecutive days and sacrificed on day 1 after treatment and nontreated littermates. (F) qPCR data showing expression of YAP target genes Ctgf, Igfbp3, and Cyr61 and the transcription factor Tead4 in the corpus of LGR5DTR mice (n = 3) treated with DT on 3 consecutive days and sacrificed on day 1 after treatment versus nontreated littermate controls (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. Unpaired parametric t test (B and F); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D).

RSPO-driven YAP expression is a prerequisite for proliferation in organoids. To further explore the role of R-spondin in YAP signaling, we grew murine organoids in either +R+W or –R–W medium. Organoids cultured in full medium exhibited high levels of total YAP protein (Figure 5A), while≈removal of R-spondin/WNT induced an extensive loss of YAP protein expression (Figure 5B), indicating that R-spondin/WNT signaling is an important prerequisite for YAP signaling. Staining for nonphosphorylated YAP revealed that, in contrast with organoids grown without WNT and R-spondin (Figure 5D), organoids grown in +R+W medium showed high levels of nuclear YAP (Figure 5C). Similarly, organoids grown in +R+W medium were also positive for Ki67 (Figure 5E), while those grown in –R–W medium were not (Figure 5F). Indeed, active YAP signaling, as well as Ki67-positive nuclei, were detected in GIF+GSII+ as well as GIF–GSII– cells, indicating that organoids grown in +R+W medium do not fully resemble the homeostatic chief cell state, but instead are at least in part representative of the regenerative state (Supplemental Figure 9A).To evaluate whether YAP signaling is crucial for organoid proliferation, we grew organoids in +R+W medium for 5 days and then treated them for 24 hours with the YAP inhibitor verteporfin, which interferes with the binding of YAP to the transcription factor TEA domain family member (TEAD). Since YAP expression during the first 2 days after passage is required for establishing intestinal organoid culture (24), we used the inhibitor at the later time point of 5 days after seeding, when cells also start expressing markers of differentiated cell types. qPCR for the YAP target genes Ctgf, Igfbp3, and Cyr61 confirmed a significant reduction of YAP signaling upon verteporfin treatment (Figure 5I), and immunofluorescence staining for nonphosphorylated YAP further confirmed the reduction of YAP activity after treatment (Figure 5, G and H). Finally, immunofluorescence staining for Ki67 showed that proliferation was indeed strongly inhibited upon treatment (Figure 5, G and H).

Figure 5 Proliferation in organoids is dependent on RSPO3-driven YAP expression. All organoids were grown from the murine corpus and kept in 10% RSPO1 conditioned medium. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence images of costaining for YAP (red) and E-cadherin (green) in sections from organoids grown in (A) +R+W and (B) –R–W media. (C and D) Representative immunofluorescence images of staining for nonphosphorylated (active nuclear) YAP (red) in sections from organoids grown in (C) +R+W and (D) –R–W media. (E and F) Representative immunofluorescence images of costaining for Ki67 (yellow) in sections from organoids grown in (E) +R+W and (F) –R–W media. Arrows highlight YAP-positive nuclei. (G) Representative immunofluorescence images of staining for nonphosphorylated (active nuclear) YAP (red) and Ki67 (yellow) in sections from organoids grown in full medium. (H) Representative immunofluorescence images of staining for nonphosphorylated (active nuclear) YAP (red) and Ki67 (yellow) of sections from organoids grown in full medium and treated with verteporfin for 24 hours. (I) qPCR data showing expression of YAP target genes Ctgf, Cyr61, and Igfbp3 of organoids grown in full medium and treated with verteporfin for 24 hours and nontreated control organoids (n = 2 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm.

To verify the results obtained with verteporfin, we used 2 additional experimental setups. First, we grew murine organoids from single cells and treated them on day 2 with the Src inhibitor PP2, which is involved in YAP signal transduction. Two days after treatment, quantification of organoid size revealed significant inhibition of organoid expansion compared with nontreated organoids (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Second, we grew organoids from the corpus of Yap/Tazfl/fl mice. Organoids were split into single cells and treated with TAT-Cre recombinase to induce KO. Two days after induction, organoid formation efficiency was quantified and compared with that in corresponding nontreated cultures. The toxicity of TAT-Cre recombinase was measured by adding the protein to C57BL/6 (Bl6) organoid cultures, which led to a 40% reduction in organoid-forming capacity. In contrast, the organoid formation capacity of Yap/Tazfl/fl organoids was reduced by 80%, indicating that Yap/Taz does indeed play a crucial role in the proliferation of corpus cells (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). Together, these results suggest that YAP is induced by R-spondin signaling and that its activation mediates epithelial proliferation in the corpus.

Human ulcers show high stromal expression of RSPO3 in the ulcer bed and active YAP signaling in adjacent epithelial cells. Next, we asked whether the regenerative response observed in mice upon epithelial injury is also activated in human pathologies. To this end, we analyzed the spatial expression pattern of RSPO3 and active YAP protein in human ulcer samples. ISH for RSPO3 revealed a strong expression of RSPO3 in stromal cells in the ulcer bed (Supplemental Figure 10). Further immunofluorescence staining for active YAP and Ki67 revealed that, in parallel with our findings in murine tissue, human ulcer epithelial cells adjacent to the injury site showed strong activation of YAP that was accompanied by intense proliferation (Supplemental Figure 10), indicating a common response to injury.

RSPO3 causes glandular proliferation upon H. pylori infection. H. pylori is a bacterial pathogen that colonizes the stomach, causes chronic gastritis, and increases the risk of gastric cancer (25–27). In mice, H. pylori causes mucosal inflammation and alterations in gastric gland homeostasis. Changes in the gland base characterized by accumulation of GIF+GSII+ cells are frequently observed upon H. pylori infection and are considered a premalignant metaplastic feature, called SPEM (6–9).

Since RSPO3 drove chief cell differentiation and recovery, we asked whether elevated RSPO3 expression could prevent the corpus gland alterations normally seen in the context of chronic H. pylori infection. Therefore, we infected WT as well as Rspo3-KO and Rspo3-KI mice with H. pylori for 2 months. As expected, immunofluorescence labeling revealed that, upon infection of Rspo3-WT mice with H. pylori, the GIF+ compartment was reduced and the GIF+GSII+ cell compartment was enlarged (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). In noninfected Rspo3-KO mice, the GIF+ chief cell compartment was reduced and the number of cells per gland coexpressing GIF+GSII+ was increased. Infection of Rspo3-KO mice led neither to a further reduction of the GIF compartment nor to a further increase of GIF+GSII+ cells per gland in Rspo3-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). The number of parietal cells was significantly affected neither by a reduction of Rspo3 expression nor by infection of Rspo3-WT mice with H. pylori or a combination of Rspo3-KO and H. pylori infection (Supplemental Figure 11E). Surprisingly, infected Rspo3-KI mice showed dramatic changes in gland architecture, such as extreme gland elongation, formation of large cyst-like structures, and in 30% of mice, development of focal lesions in the base of corpus glands that were classified as adenoma by a veterinarian expert (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 12A).

Figure 6 RSPO3 causes glandular proliferation upon H. pylori infection. (A) H&E staining of 2-month–infected Rspo3-KI mice. (B) Representative immunofluorescence images of costaining for GSII (red) and GIF (green) of sections from noninfected and 2-month–infected Rspo3-WT and Rspo3-KI mice. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of Ki67 staining (white) and MUC5AC (red) of sections from noninfected and 2-month infected Rspo3-WT and Rspo3-KI mice. (D) Quantification of Ki67+ cells per gland of infected Rspo3-WT (n = 4 mice) and Rspo3-KI mice (n = 5) and noninfected littermate controls (n = 3–4). (E) Quantification of proliferating cells per gland base of infected Rspo3-WT (n = 7) and Rspo3-KI mice (n = 5) and noninfected littermate controls (n = 4–5). (F and H) GSEA of microarray data comparing the expression profile of the corpus tissue from 2-month–infected Rspo3-KI mice and infected littermate controls treated with tamoxifen 2 months before euthanasia with a published data set for (F) SPEM (28). (H) Early gastric cancer (GC) signature (29). (G and I) GSEA of microarray data comparing the expression profile of the corpus tissue from noninfected Rspo3-KI mice and noninfected littermate controls treated with tamoxifen 14 days before euthanasia with a published data set for (G) SPEM (28). (I) Early gastric cancer signature (29). ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized enrichment score. For GSEA, n = 2 mice per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Immunolabeling and quantitative analysis revealed that, similarly to those of infected WT mice, the glands of infected KI mice harbored GIF+ cells that coexpressed GSII — a characteristic sign of SPEM (Figure 6B). However, in Rspo3-KI mice, this GIF+GSII+ compartment was significantly enlarged compared with that in infected WT mice (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 12, B–D). Again, the number of parietal cells was not affected by infection with H. pylori, but their number was increased in Rspo3-overexpressing mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 12E).

We next assessed the proliferation in the different mice using immunolabeling for Ki67 (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 11A). Infection triggered a slight increase in Ki67+ cells in WT mice (Figure 6, C and D). In contrast, we observed massive hyperproliferation in Rspo3-KI mice upon infection (Figure 6, C and D). Of note, in contrast to what occurred in uninfected Rspo3-KI mice and infected WT mice, proliferation was not restricted to the isthmus, but was also prominent in the glandular compartment (Figure 6E). To characterize this in more detail, we performed a transcriptome analysis from the corpus of 2-month–infected Rspo3-KI and Rspo3-KO mice versus corresponding infected WT littermate controls. GSEA demonstrated that several genes involved in DNA replication were downregulated in infected Rspo3-KO mice compared with in WT mice and were upregulated in infected Rspo3-KI mice compared with in WT infected littermates (Supplemental Figure 11F and Supplemental Figure 13A). Furthermore, the “SPEM” gene set (28) as well as the “gastric cancer” gene set (29) showed significant negative enrichment in infected Rspo3-KO mice compared with WT and positive enrichment in infected Rspo3-KI mice compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 11G and Figure 6, F and H).

When we performed the same analysis comparing the expression pattern in uninfected Rspo3-KI mice versus uninfected controls, we did not observe a significant enrichment for those gene sets (Supplemental Figure 13A and Figure 6, G and I). Additional immunofluorescence labeling for the SPEM marker CD44v9 confirmed strong labeling of base cells in infected Rspo3-overexpressing mice and lower signal in infected Rspo3-WT mice, but no signal in noninfected Rspo3-overexpressing or WT mice (Supplemental Figure 13B), further indicating a regulatory circuitry of RSPO3 and H. pylori infection. In addition, in human ulcers, which typically coincide with H. pylori infection, positive staining for CD44v9 was also detected at the ulcer margin together with strong RSPO3 expression, but was absent from the epithelium more distant from the ulcer site (Supplemental Figure 13C).

Importantly, the stronger response to infection by Rspo3-overexpressing mice compared with WT mice was not driven by higher bacterial counts (Supplemental Figure 12F) or an additional upregulation of Rspo3 upon infection (Supplemental Figure 12G). Instead, an upregulation of gene expression of the antimicrobial proteins Reg3b, Reg3g, Cd74, and Itln1 was observed in infected Rspo3-overexpressing mice compared with infected WT mice (Supplemental Figure 12H), which parallels recent observations in the stomach antrum (11).

Gland cells express YAP, which is activated upon infection with H. pylori. We hypothesized that RSPO3-dependent glandular proliferation in the context of H. pylori infection is also mediated by increased YAP activation. We performed GSEA with a gene set from colonic epithelial cells undergoing regeneration upon DSS-induced colitis, which is driven by YAP signaling (22). We confirmed a positive enrichment of genes upregulated in intestinal epithelial cells undergoing regeneration (22) in infected Rspo3-KI mice compared with infected WT mice (Figure 7A) and downregulation of those genes in infected Rspo3-KO mice compared with infected WT mice (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Gland cells express YAP, which upon infection with H. pylori, is translocated to the nucleus. (A and B) GSEA of microarray data comparing the expression profile of the corpus tissue from (A) 2-month–infected Rspo3-KI mice and infected littermate controls treated with tamoxifen 2 months before euthanasia, (B) 2-month–infected Rspo3-KO mice and infected littermate controls treated with tamoxifen 2 months before euthanasia with a published data set for repairing epithelium signature (22). (C and D) Representative immunofluorescence images of costaining for YAP (red) and E-cadherin (green) of sections from (C) noninfected and (D) infected Rspo3-KI and Rspo3-WT mice. Arrows show cytoplasmatic YAP. (E–G) Representative immunofluorescence images of nonphosphorylated (=active nuclear) YAP (red) of sections from (E) noninfected, (F) infected Rspo3-WT, and Rspo3-KI mice, and (G) infected Rspo3-KO mice. (H) Percentage of epithelial YAP+ nuclei (costained with E-cadherin) in the gland bases of sections from noninfected and 2-month–infected Rspo3-KI, Rspo3-KO, and Rspo3-WT mice. For GSEA, n = 2 mice per group. Scale bars: 50 μm. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Immunofluorescence labeling for YAP in noninfected WT mice showed that, even under homeostatic conditions, gland cells express membrane-associated YAP (Figure 7C). Mice that overexpress Rspo3 and accumulate gland cells also express higher levels of YAP in the gland, which is again mainly localized to the membrane (Figure 7C). Upon infection, we noticed a translocation of YAP to the nucleus (Figure 7D).

To assess YAP activation, we performed immunofluorescence labeling for nonphosphorylated YAP, the active, nuclear form. We confirmed that infection with H. pylori induces a shift of predominantly membrane-associated to predominantly nuclear YAP and that the active form of the protein is also more abundant in infected Rspo3-KI mice compared with infected WT mice (Figure 7, E and F). Furthermore, the YAP staining colocalized with GSII+ cells, including the gland base in infected mice (Supplemental Figure 14).

In contrast, in infected Rspo3-KO mice, YAP protein was rarely found in the nucleus (Figure 7G). Nuclear YAP was also absent in WT mice infected with a type IV secretion system–deficient H. pylori strain (isogenic ΔCagE mutant) (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B)and those mice also failed to show coexpression of GIF+ and GSII+, indicating that the induction of a regenerative response, including YAP activation, depends on the type IV secretion system (Supplemental Figure 15, C and D). For quantitative analysis, we assessed the percentage of YAP+ nuclei of all nuclei of E-cadherin–positive cells in the lower part of the gland, where the signal was absent in homeostatic conditions, confirming active YAP signaling upon infection in the presence of RSPO3 signaling (Figure 7H), with enhanced signaling upon Rspo3 overexpression, and reduced active YAP signaling in mice that lack Rspo3 expression.

In summary, we find that RSPO3 induces YAP expression in gland cells and that infection with H. pylori promotes activation of the YAP signaling pathway.