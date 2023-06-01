Combination of AFP vaccine and immune checkpoint inhibitors slows hepatocellular carcinoma progression in preclinical models

AFP immunization elicits functional AFP499+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes. A previous study identified an H2-Kb restricted and optimized AFP peptide (AFP499) that could induce AFP499 peptide-specific CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) (AFP499+ CTLs) by AFP lentivirus prime and AFP499 peptide boost strategy (Figure 1, A and B) (13). As a positive control, we used a similar approach to express a foreign antigen, namely the SV40 Large T antigen, which induced high levels of Large T peptide-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 1B). Importantly, no cross-reaction of AFP499 and Large T tetramer staining was detected, confirming their specificity. Notably, most peptide-specific CD8+ T cells, induced by the AFP499 or Large T, expressed abundant IFN-γ (Figure 1C), a marker for immune cell activation, indicating these CD8+ T cells were potentially functional. Other effects of the AFP vaccination strategy included increased CD8+ T cells and decreased CD4+ T cells and B cells in the liver (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163291DS1). In summary, the AFP lentivirus prime and AFP499 peptide boost strategy effectively induced AFP499+ CTL in vivo.

Figure 1 AFP or Large T antigen immunization elicits functional peptide-specific CD8+ T cells. (A) Overview of AFP and Large T peptide immunization procedure. (B) Representative results of AFP and Large T peptide-specific CD8+ T cells induced by the corresponding peptides. (C) Both AFP and Large T peptide-specific CD8+ T cells exhibit robust IFN-γ expression. Immu, immunization.

AFP immunization significantly delays autologous HCC initiation. To evaluate whether AFP immunization can be effective against AFP(+) HCC, we applied the c-MYC/Mcl1–induced mouse HCC model by hydrodynamic tail vein injection (HDTVi), which exhibited high Afp expression in tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) (14–16). As the first step, we used Large T antigen as the control and asked if Large T immunization could prevent large T antigen (+) HCC development in vivo. Large T overexpression did not affect c-MYC/Mcl1–driven HCC formation (Supplemental Figure 3, A, B, and F). We immunized the mice with large T antigen and injected c-MYC/Mcl1 plasmids or c-MYC/Mcl1 together with pT3EF1α-Large T plasmid (c-MYC/Mcl1/Large T) (Supplemental Figure 3C). Noticeably, Large T immunization effectively prevented HCC development in c-MYC/Mcl1/Large T mice but not in c-MYC/Mcl1 mice (Supplemental Figures 3, C–F). The results suggested that immunization of tumor antigens might effectively prevent tumor initiation.

Next, we asked whether AFP immunization could prevent c-MYC/Mcl1-driven HCC initiation. We primed the mice with AFP lentivirus and then boosted them with AFP499 peptide 2 weeks later. After the AFP peptide-specific CD8+ T cells were successfully induced, mice were hydrodynamically injected with c-MYC/Mcl1 plasmids to induce HCC formation (Figure 2A). AFP immunization significantly delayed HCC tumor formation (Figure 2B, P < 0.0001). However, unlike Large T immunization in the Large T (+) HCC model, all immunized mice later developed tumors. Afp mRNA expression was similar in the eventual tumors as in control, nonimmunized, c-MYC/Mcl1 mice (Supplemental Figure 4). The data suggest that the tumors in the immunized mice were still AFP (+). However, they were able to escape from the AFP immunization, indicating that these immune-escaped tumors might be intrinsically resistant to AFP immunization.

Figure 2 AFP immunization prevents the autologous HCC formation induced by c-MYC/Mcl1 hydrodynamic injection. (A) Study design of AFP immunization and c-MYC/Mcl1 hydrodynamic injection. (B) Survival curve of the tumor control and AFP immunization group in c-MYC/Mcl1 mouse model. (C) Representative gross images and histopathological features of HE, c-MYC, and CD8 staining in the tumor control and AFP immunized group. The numbers indicate the liver weight and weeks from plasmid injections to the sacrifice date for that particular mouse. Original magnification, 40 × and 400 ×, as indicated in the column head. (D) The intensity of CD8 staining in C was graded from 1–4 based on the defined infiltrated CD8+ T cell number; Grade 1: 0–5 cells; Grade 2: 6–20 cells; Grade 3: 21–40 cells; Grade 4: > 40 cells. Original magnification, 400 ×. (E) The infiltrated CD8+ T cells were quantified in the tumor control and AFP-immunized groups (n = 30 high power fields). Kaplan-Meier test was used for survival analysis in B, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in (F). Data are presented as mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001. W, week(s); HPF, high power field; Immu, immunization.

Histological evaluation revealed that HCC lesions in control and AFP-immunized mice showed similar microscopic features, including positive expression of ectopically injected c-MYC (Figure 2C). Next, we analyzed CD8+ T cells in the HCC lesions and found increased CD8+ T cell infiltration in HCC tumors in AFP-immunized mice compared with control mice (P < 0.0001; Figure 2, C–F). This phenotype was most prominent in the small nodules in early stage HCC lesions (Figure 2C bottom panel, Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). To further analyze the possible immune components or pathways involved in response to AFP vaccination, we performed whole-exome RNA-Seq with samples from these 2 groups (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). GO pathway analysis demonstrated multiple significantly upregulated immune activation pathways in the AFP immunized group (Supplemental Figure 6D). Furthermore, in silico cell deconvolution using the ImmuCC algorithm (17) predicted a strong trend toward increased CD8+ T cells in tumors from the AFP immunized mice (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F), in line with the flow cytometry and IHC data (Supplemental Figure 1 and Figure 2, D–F).

Since AFP immunization delayed HCC development, we monitored the dynamic changes of AFP499+ CTLs in the peripheral blood of the immunized mice. The number of AFP499+ CTLs decreased rapidly after peptide induction (Figure 3A), especially after the first week (Figure 3, A and B). Subsequently, the levels of AFP499+ CTLs remained relatively stable, although lower. These cells could be detected 20 weeks after their first induction (Supplemental Figure 7). In addition, these T cells could be readily stimulated with a repeat dose of peptide boost, indicating they retained cell memory (Supplemental Figure 7). The same temporal pattern of CD8+ T cells was observed in the Large T immunized mice (Supplemental Figure 8A), suggesting a common phenotype independent of vaccine antigen.

Figure 3 Coexpression of exhaustion markers PD1, LAG3, and Tim3 cooperates for the rapid decrease of AFP499+ CTLs. (A) AFP499+ CTLs decreased rapidly in the AFP immunization only or combined with the c-MYC/Mcl1 hydrodynamically injected mice. (B) Representative results of AFP499+ CTLs at their peak (D0) or 1 week later (D7) in an AFP-immunized mouse. (C and D) The AFP499+ CTLs (C) are observed to concomitantly express exhaustion markers, including PD1, LAG3, and Tim3. C and D are gated on the same population of CD3+CD8+ T cells. W, week(s); D, day(s); AFP499+, AFP499 peptidespecific CD8+ T cells; PD1, programmed cell death protein 1; LAG3, lymphocyte-activation gene 3; Tim3, T cell immunoglobulin and mucin protein 3; Immu, immunization.

AFP499+ CTLs decreased rapidly, and AFP was only expressed in c-MYC/Mcl1-induced HCC lesions several weeks later. Thus, we asked whether AFP expression at the time of AFP immunization might increase or sustain AFP499+ CTLs. To test this hypothesis, we coexpressed mouse AFP with c-MYC/Mcl1 plasmids 1 week after the AFP499 peptide booster in mice (c-MYC/Mcl1/AFP; Supplemental Figure 9A). Indeed, this strategy induced more AFP499+ CTLs 1 week after HDTVi compared with c-MYC/Mcl1 group. However, AFP499+ CTLs dropped and remained at similarly low levels in c-MYC/Mcl1/AFP and c-MYC/Mcl1 mice as early as 2 weeks after HDTVi (Supplemental Figure 9, B–D). AFP immunization delayed c-MYC/Mcl1/AFP-induced HCC development, although all mice developed HCC eventually, similar to the c-MYC/Mcl1 model (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). The results suggest that AFP’s early or consistent expression did not increase AFP499+ CTLs or antitumor activities.

Due to the immune-escape phenotype, we hypothesized that AFP499+ CTLs might not be fully functional in vivo, likely due to the expression of immune exhaustion markers. Indeed, in noninjected WT mice, among all time points that we analyzed, these AFP499+ CTLs simultaneously expressed the PD1, LAG3, and Tim3 exhaustion markers (Figure 3, C and D). AFP499+ CTLs did not express CTLA4, and CLTA4 was present on CD8– T cells (CD4+ T cells) (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). Consistently, the coexpression of exhaustion markers of PD1, LAG3, and Tim3 was also observed on AFP499+ CTLs at the end-stage c-MYC/Mcl1 tumors (Supplemental Figure 10). We also performed a detailed investigation of the dynamic changes of these exhaustion markers on CD8+ T cells’ response to tumor progression (Supplemental Figure 11A). Interestingly, PD1 briefly increased at the point of maximal AFP-specific T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 11B). Subsequently, PD1 fell and remained low during the latent period, when tumors were controlled for 5 weeks (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). When tumor formation and progression caused end-stage abdominal distension in approximately 7–8 weeks, this condition coincided with the upregulation of PD1, Tim3, and LAG3 exhaustion markers (Supplemental Figure 11E).

Overall, the data demonstrate that AFP immunization delayed, but could not completely prevent, c-MYC/Mcl1-driven HCC initiation in vivo. Importantly, AFP499+ CTLs expressed multiple immune exhaustion markers, likely suppressing the activities of AFP499+ CTLs and ultimately leading to immune escape.

AFP immunization has no therapeutic efficacy against existing c-MYC/Mcl1 tumors. In our initial experiments assessing the ability of AFP vaccination to prevent HCC development, AFP499+ CTLs were induced before HCC initiation. To illustrate the therapeutic potential of AFP immunization for the treatment of HCC, we changed our model to generate AFP499+ CTLs after tumors were already developed. In the c-MYC/Mcl1 model, tumor nodules emerged from the liver around 3–4 weeks after HDTVi (Supplemental Figure 12). To evaluate the therapeutic potential of the AFP immunization strategy for preexisting tumors, mice were immunized 1 week after c-MYC/Mcl1 HDTVi (Figure 4A). Four weeks after the plasmid injection, tumor nodules began to emerge on the liver. Based on our previous studies, we would predict that at this time point, the AFP499+ CTLs were also present at stable levels in the mice (Figure 3, A and B). Unlike the prevention study, AFP immunization had no efficacy against existing c-MYC/Mcl1 HCC lesions. In particular, the control and experimental cohorts of mice displayed an equivalent survival length (Figure 4B, P = 0.43). Additional analyses showed that the tumors in these 2 groups had similar histologic features: c-MYC oncogene expression and the proliferation marker Ki67 (Figure 4C). Interestingly, the AFP-immunized tumors demonstrated abundant CD8+ T cell infiltration (Figure 4, D–F), suggesting that they were not functional against tumor lesions. Altogether, the data indicate that AFP immunization alone cannot inhibit the progression of preexisting HCC lesions.

Figure 4 AFP immunization has no therapeutic benefits to already-existing HCC tumors. (A) Study design. (B) Survival curve of the control and AFP Immunization group mouse models. (C) Representative gross image and histopathological features of HE, Ki67, and c-MYC staining in the tumor control and AFP immunized group. The numbers indicate the liver weight of that particular mouse. (D) Representative CD8 staining of the tumor control and AFP Immunization group. (E and F) The infiltrated CD8+ T cells were quantified (E, n = 30 high power fields) and then graded from 1–4 based on the defined criteria; Grade 1: 0–5 cells; Grade 2: 6–20 cells; Grade 3: 21–40 cells; Grade 4: > 40 cells (F). Kaplan-Meier test was used for survival analysis in B, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in (E). Data are presented as mean ± SD. Original magnification: 100 × and 400 ×, as indicated in column heads. HPF, high power field; Immu, immunization. ****P < 0.0001.

Combined AFP immunization and anti-PD1 treatment significantly suppress c-MYC/Mcl1 tumor progression. AFP499+ CTLs expressed multiple exhaustion markers, including PD1 (Figure 3D). Therefore, we hypothesized that these molecules inhibited the activity of AFP499+CTLs and that combined AFP immunization with ICIs could hamper HCC progression. Consequently, we investigated the antitumor effect of AFP immunization combined with an anti-PD1 antibody. Treatment with 5 doses of anti-PD1 started on day 28 (and treatment was given every 3 days thereafter) after c-MYC/Mcl1 HDTVi (Figure 5A). The anti-PD1 antibody monotherapy had no efficacy in this murine HCC model, consistent with previous studies (18). In contrast, combined AFP immunization and anti-PD1 treatment significantly prolonged mouse survival (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 13A). Furthermore, detailed time-course studies revealed that the combination therapy considerably delayed the progression of c-MYC/Mcl1 tumor lesions (Supplemental Figure 13, B–D). Nevertheless, all mice eventually developed a high liver tumor burden and required euthanasia (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 13A).

Figure 5 AFP immunization synergizes with anti-PD1 to inhibit c-MYC/Mcl1–induced HCC development. (A) Study design. (B) Survival curve of the various groups tested. (C and D) Quantification of the AFP499+ CTLs and their corresponding representative flow cytometry results in each group. Kaplan-Meier test was used for survival analysis in (B), 1-way ANOVA analysis was used in C. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. AFP499+, AFP499 peptidespecific CD8+ T cells; Comb, combination therapy; Immu, immunization.

Mechanistically, the combination therapy profoundly increased the percentage of AFP499+ CTLs in tumors compared with the AFP immunization–only group (Figure 5, C and D). IFN-γ secretion was similar in these 2 cohorts of mice (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). There was no difference in overall CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subpopulations and the PD1 expression on CD8+ T cells of the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) between groups (Supplemental Figure 14, C–E).

In summary, the present data demonstrate that combining AFP immunization with anti-PD1 administration increases AFP499+ CTLs in tumor lesions, leading to delayed HCC progression. However, the overall efficacy of this combination therapy is relatively modest.

AFP immunization synergizes with anti–PD-L1 to dramatically inhibit c-MYC/Mcl1 tumor progression. We also investigated whether AFP immunization combined with anti–PD-L1 could be therapeutically effective against c-MYC/Mcl1 HCC. Treatment with 7 doses of anti–PD-L1 started on day 28 after c-MYC/Mcl1 HDTVi (Figure 6A). Consistent with a previous report, anti–PD-L1 monotherapy demonstrated no survival benefit in the c-MYC-induced HCC tumor model (19). In contrast, anti–PD-L1 administration and AFP immunization achieved a dramatic antitumor efficacy, significantly improving mouse survival (Figure 6B, P < 0.0001). Numerous liver tumor lesions developed in tumor control, AFP immunization, and anti–PD-L1 monotherapy mice. In contrast, only a few liver tumor lesions formed in the combination therapy group. Notably, 3 of 10 mice in the combination therapy group were tumor-free after 25 weeks of HDTVi (Figure 6, B and D, and Supplemental Table 1). The results imply that most HCC lesions disappeared upon combination therapy, with a few tumors escaping the immunotherapy. Furthermore, in the HCC lesions that developed in the combination cohort, high Afp mRNA expression was present (Figure 6C). This observation indicates that the tumors growing despite the combination therapy did not achieve immune escape via the downregulation of Afp transcription.

Figure 6 AFP immunization synergizes with anti–PD-L1 to inhibit c-MYC/Mcl1–induced HCC progression. (A) Study design. (B) Survival curve of the various groups tested. (C) qPCR quantification of Afp expression in the tumor control and combination therapy group in B; WT is used as normal control. (D) Pictures of representative livers from B, the numbers indicate the liver weight and weeks from injection to sacrifice date for that particular mouse. (E) Quantification of the AFP499+ CTLs and their corresponding representative flow cytometry results in each group. (F) Quantification of the CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells and the corresponding representative flow cytometry results in each group. Kaplan-Meier test was used for survival analysis in B, 1-way ANOVA analysis was used in (C, E, and F). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. W, week(s); AFP499+, AFP499 peptide-specific CD8+ T cells; Comb, combination therapy; Immu, immunization.

We performed detailed time course studies to further illustrate the antitumor activities of AFP immunization and anti–PD-L1 combination therapies (Supplemental Figure 15). While scattered tumor nodules in the liver could be seen in all mice collected 4 weeks after injection (wpi) (before treatment) (Supplemental Figure 12), multiple and larger lesions occurred in the tumor control 1 week after treatment (namely 5 wpi) (Supplemental Figure 15). In contrast, these lesions did not progress in the combination treatment cohort of mice (Supplemental Figure 15), with only some small lesions appreciable in the mouse liver. In the control group of mice, HCC continued to progress and eventually occupied the entire liver 2–3 weeks after treatment (Supplemental Figure 15). Three weeks after treatment (7 wpi), only limited HCC lesions could be found in the combination treatment mice, implying the disappearance of most tumor lesions following the combination treatment. Tumors in the various groups were histologically indistinguishable and consisted of densely packed, small basophilic-staining tumor cells, as previously reported for c-MYC/Mcl1 mice (Supplemental Figure 16, upper panel) (20). At the cellular level, elevated proliferation, assessed by Ki67 staining, was detected in early- and late-stage c-MYC/Mcl1 untreated tumors and early-stage c-MYC/Mcl1 tumors treated with the combination therapy. In contrast, proliferation was significantly reduced in the residual late-stage c-MYC/Mcl1 lesions subjected to the combination treatment (Supplemental Figure 16, lower panel). Surprisingly, similar levels of apoptosis, determined by cleaved Caspase 3 and cleaved PARP staining, occurred in the early stage of treated and untreated c-MYC/Mcl1 HCC cells. Consistent with our previous report, high levels of apoptosis characterized the late-stage c-MYC/Mcl1 untreated tumors. In contrast, few apoptotic cells were appreciable in the few residual HCC lesions from c-MYC/Mcl1 mice treated for 3 weeks with the combination therapy (Supplemental Figure 16, middle panel). These findings identify reduced proliferation but not apoptosis as the primary mechanism responsible for tumor inhibition in mice subjected to AFP immunization and anti–PD-L1 combination.

Mechanistically, AFP immunization combined with anti–PD-L1 profoundly increased the number of AFP499+ CTLs infiltrated in HCC tumors. Importantly, these cells were highly active as they secreted IFN-γ (Figure 6, E and F, Supplemental Figure 17, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 18E). Additionally, the combination group had more AFP499+ CTLs in splenocytes than controls (Supplemental Figure 18D). Furthermore, the expression of PD1 on CD8+ T cells was also significantly augmented in TILs and splenocytes compared with the control group, suggesting that these T cells had been highly activated (Supplemental Figure 17C and Supplemental Figure 18C).

To dissect changes in the intrahepatic immune microenvironment during the various treatments, we repeated the AFP vaccine and anti–PD-L1 treatment but terminated the experiment after administering only 2 doses of anti–PD-L1. Immune cell profiling at this time point using multiplex flow cytometry revealed a significant upregulation of CD8+ T cells and a downregulation of B cells in the liver tissues from the anti–PD-L1 combination group compared with the AFP immunized group and tumor control group. However, this phenotype was not observed in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 19). Notably, myeloid cells, including myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), macrophages, and DCs, only accounted for a small proportion of immune cells both in the liver and spleen, and no difference was observed in these subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 19, C and D). The phenotype of CD8+ T cells was also measured. It was found that CD103+ liver-resident CD8+ T cells decreased with the combination therapy (Supplemental Figure 20, A–C), as expected from the influx of circulating T cells that became activated due to AFP immunization. In addition, the exhaustion markers PD1 and Tim3 were also high in the combination therapy (Supplemental Figure 20D). Also, CD8+ T cells in the liver displayed a more activated and less naive phenotype with combination therapy, as measured by CD44/CD62L staining (Supplemental Figure 20E). In summary, the findings indicate that combined anti–PD-L1 and AFP immunization increased activated CD8+ T cells, including AFP499+ CTLs, inducing the dramatic inhibition of most tumor lesions in c-MYC/Mcl1 mice.

HCC intrinsic PD-L1 expression as a primary target of the combination therapy. It has been reported that c-MYC tumors display a high expression of PD-L1 (14, 21, 22). Accordingly, PD-L1 expression was detectable in c-MYC/Mcl1 mouse HCC samples (Figure 7D). Various cells within the tumors, including HCC cells, endothelial cells, or immune cells, express PD-L1 (19). Unfortunately, IHC staining of PD-L1 was inconclusive. We therefore, investigated the PD-L1 expression in tumors using other approaches. First, we found that PD-L1 was expressed in c-MYC-derived HCC cells (Supplemental Figure 21A). Next, the profile of myeloid cells and the expression of PD-L1 in the tumor immune microenvironment were investigated by flow cytometry. There were no differences in the proportion of the respective myeloid subtype cells within treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 22, A and B). MDSC subsets displayed the most abundant PD-L1 expression in both tumors with or without AFP immunization, consistent with their known immunosuppressive role (Supplemental Figure 22, C and D). Macrophages and DCs exhibited relatively lower expression of PD-L1. These data suggest that PD-L1 is expressed in HCC cells and the immune cells in tumor lesions.

Figure 7 Deletion of PD-L1 does not affect tumor growth. (A) Study design. (B) Survival curve of c-MYC/Mcl1/sgPD-L1 with or without AFP immunization. Kaplan-Meier test was used for survival analysis. (C) Pictures of representative livers from B, the numbers indicate the liver weight and weeks from hydrodynamic injection to sacrifice date for that particular mouse. (D and E) Western blot (D) and TA cloning sequencing results (E) from the c-MYC/Mcl1/sgPD-L1 tumors also confirm the deletion of PD-L1 in the tumors. The TA cloning sequencing reads are aligned with mouse GRCm38/mm10 genome at the UCSC genome browser (https://genome.ucsc.edu/). PD-L1 is also called CD274, and the gRNAs are designed to target the third exon of Pd-l1. c-MYC/Mcl1/sgPD-L1 no. 1 and c-MYC/Mcl1/sgPD-L1 no. 2 indicate the depletion of the whole sequence between the 2 sgPD-L1 gRNAs, c-MYC/Mcl1/sgPD-L1 no. 3 indicate the reversion sequence between the 2 sgPD-L1 gRNAs. All these sequence edits cause PD-L1 gene sequence frame-shift and early stop. wpi, weeks after injection; Immu, immunization.

Next, we asked whether HCC-intrinsic expression of PD-L1 may be one of the targets of anti–PD-L1 treatment. Toward this goal, we applied CRISPR-Cas9–based gene editing, deleted Pd-l1 in tumor cells, and tested whether ablation of PD-L1 in HCC cells recapitulated anti–PD-L1 activities during the combination therapy. As the first step, we deleted PD-L1 in mouse HCC cell lines. The study proved the effectiveness of deleting Pd-l1 in HCC cells, and deletion of Pd-l1 did not affect c-MYC HCC cell proliferation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 21, B–D). Next, we coinjected c-MYC/Mcl1 and sgPD-L1 plasmids into the mice. This strategy allowed the deletion of Pd-l1 specifically in the mouse hepatocytes while coexpressing c-MYC/Mcl1 oncogenes. Notably, hepatocyte-specific ablation of PD-L1 did not affect c-MYC/Mcl1-induced HCC development (Figure 7, A and B). The results were consistent with the lack of therapeutic efficacy of the anti–PD-L1 antibody as monotherapy. Next, we treated the c-MYC/Mcl1/sgPD-L1 mice with the AFP vaccine (Figure 7A). The results showed that Pd-l1 deletion in c-MYC/Mcl1 tumors plus AFP immunization significantly prolonged mouse survival and dramatically reduced the number of liver tumor nodules (Figure 7, B and C), recapitulating what was observed in AFP immunization and anti–PD-L1 combination therapy (Figure 6). Western blotting and sequencing of the tumor cells confirmed the successful deletion of PD-L1 in the eventual HCC samples (Figure 7, D and E).

The data demonstrate PD-L1 expression in both HCC and immune cells within the tumors. HCC cell–intrinsic PD-L1 was one of the primary targets of the anti–PD-L1 antibody during the combination therapy. However, at this stage, we cannot exclude the possible involvement of PD-L1 in immune cells in the tumor-suppressing activities of the anti–PD-L1 antibody.

AFP immunization synergizes with anti–PD-L1 to inhibit cMet/β-catenin tumor progression. Since more than half of patients with HCC display elevated AFP expression, we aimed to expand the potential application of the AFP vaccine combination immunotherapy strategy for AFP(+) HCC driven by other oncogenes. Thus, we expanded the investigation to the well-established cMet/β-catenin mouse HCC model, which displays immune-escape features and resistance to conventional immunotherapy (23). Furthermore, the cMet/β-catenin HCC model exhibits a similar AFP expression to the c-MYC/Mcl1 model (Supplemental Figure 23B).

Consistent with the c-MYC/Mcl1 prevention model (Figure 2, A and B), the AFP immunization also prevented cMet/β-catenin-induced HCC tumor formation (Supplemental Figure 23, A C, and D, P < 0.05). The immune escape profile of the cMet/β-catenin–induced HCC model was dissected to develop a potential AFP immunization combination therapy. The macrophages were significantly decreased, and the macrophage expression of PD-L1 was upregulated (Supplemental Figure 24, B and D). Both polymorphonuclear-MDSCs (PMN-MDSC) and monocytic-MDSCs (M-MDSC) expressed the highest baseline PD-L1 levels (Supplemental Figure 24, C and D), which was consistent with the profile of c-MYC/Mcl1 tumors (Supplemental Figure 22).

To further illustrate the therapeutic potential of the AFP immunization combination strategy in the cMet/β-catenin model, mice were AFP immunized 1 week after HDTVi (Figure 8A). As expected, anti–PD-L1 monotherapy or AFP immunization demonstrated no survival benefit in the already formed cMet/β-catenin HCC tumors. However, the combination therapy of AFP vaccination and anti–PD-L1 treatment showed a remarkable antitumor effect in this model (Figure 8, B and C). These results suggest that combination therapy might be an effective strategy for AFP(+) HCC regardless of the oncogenic signature.