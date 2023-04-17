Hepatocyte SREBP signaling mediates clock communication within the liver

Animal studies. Rev-erbαfl/fl Rev-erbβfl/fl animals were generated as previously described (7). Rev-erbαfl/fl Rev-erbβfl/fl Scapfl/fl animals were generated by breeding the Rev-erbαfl/fl Rev-erbβfl/fl mice with Scapfl/fl mice on a C57BL/6 background. For specific deletion of Rev-erbα/β or Rev-erbα/β Scap in adult hepatocytes, adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) encoding GFP or CRE driven by the hepatocyte-specific TBG promoter (AAV-TBG-GFP for control and AAV-TBG-CRE for KO) were prepared by the UPenn Vector Core and were intravenously injected into 8-week-old mice at 1.5 × 1011 genome copies (GCs) per mouse. After injection, the mice were fed a HFHS diet (Research Diet, catalog D12492) for 4 weeks. All mice were housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, with lights on at 7 am (zeitgeber time 0, ZT0) and lights off at 7 pm (ZT12).

Single-cell RNA-Seq. Single-cell RNA-Seq and cell isolation were performed as described previously with minor modifications (51, 52). In brief, mice were anesthetized, and the livers were perfused with calcium-free HBSS containing 0.2 mg/mL EDTA, followed by sequential digestion with HBSS with 0.5 mg/mL collagenase type II, 0.04 mg/mL trypsin inhibitor, and 1.37 mM calcium for 3 minutes at 37°C through the portal vein. The liver was dissociated and the cell suspension was centrifuged at 30g for 5 minutes. The NPCs were enriched in the suspension and washed with MACS buffer (1× PBS, pH 7.2, 0.5% BSA, and 2 mM EDTA). A total of 16,000 cells were immediately processed with 10x Genomics Chromium Single-Cell 3.1 according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The libraries from control, Reverb-hDKO, and Reverb/Scap-hDKO livers were constructed according to the 10x Genomics Chromium Single-Cell 3.1 manufacturer’s instructions and sequenced with NovaSeq 6000.

Single-cell RNA-Seq data analysis. Cell Ranger (3.0.2) software (10x Genomics) was run on the raw data using mm10. Output from Cell Ranger was loaded into R package Seurat (version 3.0) (53). Unique sequencing reads for each gene were normalized to total unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in each cell to obtain normalized UMI values. Unsupervised clustering was applied after aligning the top 20 dimensions resulting from the principal component analysis (PCA) space using a resolution of 0.5. The identity for each cluster was assigned on the basis of prior knowledge of marker genes. The DEGs in each cluster were defined using a P value cutoff of less than 0.01 and a fold change of greater than 1.2. The uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plots, violin plots, Venn diagrams, and heatmaps were generated in R.

RNA extraction and quantitative PCR. To determine REV-ERB target genes while minimizing the batch effects, we collected livers, extracted RNA, and generated RNA-Seq libraries at the same time. At each time point, we alternated the sacrifice of control Reverb-hDKO, and Reverb/Scap-hTKO mice to further avoid bias. Total RNA was extracted from snap-frozen liver tissues using TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) followed by the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN). RNA was reverse-transcribed using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was performed with Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and a QuantStudio 6 Flex instrument (Applied Biosystems), and analysis was performed using the standard curve method. Gene expression was normalized to the mRNA level of the housekeeping gene Arbp and the minimum expression level of the gene in the samples.

RNA-Seq. Total RNA was extracted (see RNA extraction) from isolated hepatocytes and LMs. Purified dNase-treated total RNA (1 μg) from biological replicates was processed with a Ribo-Zero Magnetic rRNA removal kit (Illumina). RNA libraries were prepared using a TruSeq Stranded Total RNA Library Prep kit (Illumina, catalog 20020599) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

RNA-Seq data processing. RNA-Seq reads were aligned to the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) mouse genome mm9 genome browser using STAR (54). The tag directories were established, and normalized read counts were measured with RefSeq genes using Homer (55). The identification of rhythmic transcripts, enhancers, and metabolites followed the guidelines for genome-scale analysis of biological rhythms (56). The vector of time-ordered reads per kb per 10 million reads (RPKTM) values for each feature was duplicated and input into JTK_CYCLE (57) as an 8–time point to allow thorough identification of oscillation patterns starting at each different time point as previously described (11). Only genes with a maximum RPKTM value of greater than 5 identified in 2 or more samples at 4 time points were selected for the downstream analysis. Oscillating transcripts were defined as those with a JTK_CYCLE adjusted P value of less than 0.05, an oscillation amplitude (peak/trough) of greater than 1.5, and an oscillation period within the range of 21–24 hours. Enrichr (58) and PANTHER (59, 60) were used for pathway enrichment and gene ontology (GO) analysis.

Fast-ATAC-Seq. The process of fast-ATAC-Seq has been previously described (61). In brief, 50,000 isolated LMs were resuspended in 50 μL transposase mixture (25 μL 2× TD buffer, 2.5 μL tagment DNA enzyme (TDE1) (Illumina, 15027865), 0.5 μL 1% digitonin, and 22 μL nuclease-free water) (Illumina, catalog 15027865). Transposition reactions were incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes in an Eppendorf Thermo Mixer with agitation at 300 rpm. Transposed DNA was purified using the QIAGEN MinElute Reaction Cleanup kit (catalog 28204), and purified DNA was eluted in 10 μL elution buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8). Transposed fragments were amplified and purified as described previously (62). Libraries were quantified using KAPA Library Quantification Kits (Roche, KK4873). All fast-ATAC libraries were sequenced using paired-end, dual-index sequencing on an Illumina NextSeq 500 instrument.

ATAC-Seq data processing. The ATAC-Seq analysis pipeline developed by Anshul Kundaje (https://github.com/kundajelab/atac_dnase_pipelines) was applied. For each sample, adapters were trimmed and aligned to the mouse genome mm9 with Bowtie. The aligned BAM files of biological replicates were then merged and subjected to peak calling of open chromatin regions. The tag directories were established, and normalized read counts were measured using Homer (55).

Diurnal rhythmic enhancer identification. To identify diurnal rhythmic enhancers, we quantified intergenic eRNA expression as previously described (24). We first determined the intergenic enhancer region by filtering out those chromatin opening regions that overlapped with known coding regions and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) (with a 1 kb extension from both the transcription start site and transcription end site). Then, reads that mapped to ±500 bp of the eRNA locus center were considered and further normalized to RPKTM using Homer (55). Only those loci identified in 2 or more samples in LMs from control or Reverb-DKO livers were selected for JTK_CYCLE analysis (57). Oscillating enhancers were defined as those with a JTK_CYCLE–adjusted P value of less than 0.06, a maximum RPKTM value of greater than 0.2, an oscillation amplitude (peak/trough) of greater than 1.5, and an oscillation period within the range of 21–24 hours.

Motif mining and IMAGE analysis. To identify TFs enriched in the loci of rhythmic enhancers, IMAGE analysis (63) was applied to integrate the signals from both rhythmic enhancers and transcripts. Motif mining was performed in each eRNA and transcript phase group using out-of-phase eRNAs and transcripts as a background. Next, the transcription activity of the identified motifs and the mean expression of their putative target genes were determined. The phase-specific regulatory predicted TFs were selected according to the following criteria: (a) the phase of TF transcription activity should match the phase of the mean expression of its putative target genes and (b) the rhythmic expression pattern was validated in the rhythmic transcriptome from LMs.

Ligand receptor interaction analysis. To predict which ligands produced by hepatocytes regulate the rhythmicity remodeling in LMs, R package NicheNet (available at GitHub: https://github.com/saeyslab/nichenetr) (28, 64) was applied to rhythmic transcriptomes from isolated hepatocytes and LMs. The circle plots were generated via R package circlize (65). The impact of REV-ERB in hepatocytes on the expression of the top predicated ligands was determined by the rhythmic transcriptome from hepatocytes, and the expression of receptors was determined by the rhythmic transcriptome from LMs. To validate the predicted ligand-receptor interaction, the immortalized KC line (MilliporeSigma, SCC119) was treated with 20 ng/mL recombinant PDGF (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PHG0045) for 24 hours, and the expression of its target gene Jund was determined by qPCR.

Western blotting. An equivalent protein amount (30 μg) was loaded and separated by 10% SDS-PAGE gels and then transferred onto PVDF Immobilon-P Membranes (MilliporeSigma, IPVH00010, ISEQ00010). The membranes were then incubated at 4°C overnight with the anti–PDGF-D polyclonal antibody (1:1,000; MilliporeSigma, catalog 40-2100) or anti–β-actin antibody (1:10,000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4967). After washing 3 times with PBS containing 10% Tween-20 (PBST), the membranes were incubated with HRP-linked goat anti–rabbit IgG (1:3,000; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 7074). Pierce ECL Western Blotting Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 32209) was used for visualization.

Lipid measurement by LC-MS. Hepatocytes were extracted with –20°C isopropanol (100 μL per ~106 cells), vortexed, and centrifuged at 16,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was collected for liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis. A Q-Exactive Plus Quadrupole-Orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) operating in positive ion mode was coupled via electrospray ionization and used to scan from m/z 290 to 1,200 at 1 Hz and 140,000 resolution. LC separation was done on an Atlantis T3 Column (2.1 mm × 150 mm, 3 μm particle size, 100 Å pore size; Waters) using a gradient of solvent A (1 mM ammonium acetate, 35 mM acetic acid in 90:10 water/methanol) and solvent B (1 mM ammonium acetate, 35 mM acetic acid in 98:2 isopropanol/methanol). The flow rate was 150 μL/min. The LC gradient was as follows: 0 minutes, 25% B; 2 minutes, 25% B; 5.5 minutes, 65% B; 12.5 minutes, 100% B; 16.5 minutes, 100% B; 17 minutes, 25% B; 30 minutes, 25% B. The autosampler temperature was 4°C, and the injection volume was 3 μL. Data were analyzed using the Compound Discoverer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and Maven software.

Metabolomics by LC-MS. LMs were extracted with ice-cold acetonitrile/methanol/water (40:40:20) solution (100 μL per ~105 cells). Following vortexing and centrifugation at 16,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, 70 μL supernatant was loaded into MS vials. Metabolites were analyzed by quadrupole-orbitrap mass spectrometer coupled to hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC) via electrospray ionization. LC separation was done on an Xbridge BEH amide column (2.1 mm × 150 mm, 2.5 μm particle size, 130 Å pore size; Waters) at 25°C using a gradient of solvent A (5% acetonitrile in water with 20 mM ammonium acetate and 20 mM ammonium hydroxide) and solvent B (100% acetonitrile). The flow rate was 150 μL/min. The LC gradient was as follows: 0 minutes, 90% B; 2 minutes, 90% B; 3 minutes, 75% B; 7 minutes, 75% B; 8 minutes, 70% B; 9 minutes, 70% B; 10 minutes, 50% B; 12 minutes, 50% B; 13 minutes, 25% B; 14 minutes, 20% B; 15 minutes, 20% B; 16 minutes, 0% B; 20.5 minutes, 0% B; 21 minutes, 90% B; 25 minutes, 90% B. The autosampler temperature was set at 4°C, and the injection volume of the sample was 3 μL. MS data were acquired in negative and positive ion modes with a full-scan mode from m/z 70–830 and 140,000 resolution. Data were analyzed using the Compound Discoverer and Maven software.

Diurnal rhythmic lipidomics and metabolomics. Since other normalization methods by tissue mass or protein content are not accurate using 10,000–30,000 cells, quantile normalization was used to make the distributions the same across samples. Quantile normalization was performed using R package preprocessCore and was based on the concept of a quantile-quantile plot extended to n dimensions (66, 67). No special allowances were made for outliers. After quantile normalization, the rhythmic lipids and metabolites were determined by JTK_CYCLE analysis (57). Oscillating metabolites were defined as those with a JTK_CYCLE adjusted P value of less than 0.05, an oscillation amplitude (peak/trough) of greater than 1.5, and an oscillation period within the range of 21–24 hours. To determine the enriched pathway of metabolites in LMs, MetaboAnalyst 4.0 (68) was applied using an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 as the cutoff.

Statistics. R and Excel were used for graphing and statistical tests. Data represent the mean ± SEM, and statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, 2-tailed t test, with a P value of less than 0.05 considered significant unless otherwise stated in the figure legends.

Study approval. All mouse care and use procedures were approved by the IACUC of the University of Pennsylvania and Baylor College of Medicine and were in accordance with NIH guidelines.

Data availability. The scRNA-Seq, RNA-Seq, and ATAC-Seq data reported in this study were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE206319).