Risk of advanced fibrosis in first-degree relatives of patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

Main findings. Using advanced imaging modalities to uniquely phenotype 2 geographically distinct independent study cohorts (one residing in Southern California and one residing in Helsinki, Finland), we provide clinical validation that the prevalence of advanced fibrosis among first-degree relatives of patients with advanced fibrosis due to NAFLD is approximately 15%. Furthermore, age of at least 50 years, male sex, DM, and proband status (NAFLD with advanced fibrosis) were independent predictors of advanced fibrosis due to NAFLD. We performed sensitivity analyses by excluding relatives with DM, and the results remained consistent. Therefore, the risk of advanced fibrosis among relatives of probands with advanced fibrosis is not mediated by DM status. This study provides important data regarding the prevalence of advanced fibrosis in first-degree relatives of probands with advanced fibrosis. These data suggest that a family history of advanced fibrosis may warrant further screening for liver fibrosis due to NAFLD among first-degree relatives of probands with advanced fibrosis. When patients with NAFLD-related advanced fibrosis are seen in liver clinics, their first-degree relatives should be counseled for risk of advanced fibrosis among family members, and they should be offered screening for advanced fibrosis with either MRE or VCTE or other modalities.

In context with published literature. Recent seminal studies have demonstrated that NAFLD and NAFLD-related liver fibrosis are heritable (10–15). In studies investigating the prevalence of NAFLD in offspring, the prevalence of NAFLD is higher in offspring with a parental history of NAFLD (10–12). Studies using a novel twin study design also demonstrated that the presence of NAFLD correlated between monozygotic twins but not between dizygotic twins (13). These results espouse the heritability of NAFLD.

Several genome-wide association studies revealed an association between NAFLD and single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) including PNPLA3, TM6SF2, and GCKR (18). These SNPs are associated with the accumulation of fat in liver and affect the development of NAFLD (19–21). These results also showed the association between genetic factors and NAFLD.

Importantly, liver fibrosis is the most important factor for prognosis in patients with NAFLD, and the heritability of NAFLD-related fibrosis warrants further investigation. The twin studies demonstrated that liver fibrosis and liver fat (the presence of NAFLD) have shared genetic effects and liver fibrosis also could be heritable (13–15). A study investigating the association between genetic risk and liver fibrosis by MRE demonstrated that the PNPLA3 risk variant is associated with an increase in liver fibrosis (22). Therefore, not only the presence of NAFLD but also NAFLD-related fibrosis could be heritable, and we hypothesized that the prevalence of advanced fibrosis is higher in the first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD with advanced fibrosis than in those of probands with NAFLD without advanced fibrosis or non-NAFLD.

In a previous proof-of-concept study including 39 first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD with cirrhosis and 69 first-degree relatives of probands with non-NAFLD, Caussy and colleagues demonstrated that the prevalence of advanced fibrosis was higher in first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD with cirrhosis than in those of probands with non-NAFLD (23). The prevalence of genetic risk variants associated with NAFLD and NAFLD-related fibrosis differs by ethnicity and region (1). Therefore, in order to validate the previous results of the proof-of-concept study, a validation study using diverse cohorts with a larger population was needed before a change in clinical practice guidelines could be implemented. In the present study, we investigated the prevalence of advanced fibrosis in first-degree relatives using 2 regionally independent cohorts with a total of 396 first-degree relatives. This study provides much-needed validation that the prevalence of advanced fibrosis among first-degree relatives of patients with advanced fibrosis due to NAFLD is approximately 15%. Using 2 uniquely well-phenotyped independent cohorts from the United States and Europe, this study provides key data to inform clinical practice guidelines.

In addition to genetic factors, NAFLD progression is associated with environmental factors (24). NAFLD is closely related to metabolic disorders including DM, dyslipidemia, and hypertension, and these factors are well-known risk factors for liver fibrosis in patients with NAFLD (24). Furthermore, aging is also a significant factor for liver fibrosis (25). In this study, we demonstrated that the proband status (NAFLD with advanced fibrosis) is a significant factor associated with advanced fibrosis in first-degree relatives independent of age, male sex, and DM. Furthermore, the odds ratio reflecting the degree of risk for advanced fibrosis was highest for the proband status for advanced fibrosis. Therefore, the proband status confers a higher susceptibility toward advanced fibrosis independent of age, male sex, and presence of DM. A family history of advanced fibrosis may be used as a screening tool for detecting subjects who are at a higher risk of advanced fibrosis in the general population.

Strengths and limitations. In this prospective study, all participants received systematic and standardized liver disease assessment, and other chronic liver diseases were excluded. Furthermore, all participants received a liver fibrosis assessment, primarily with MRE and a subset with ultrasound-based modalities through a standardized protocol. These modalities have high diagnostic accuracy for liver fibrosis and steatosis and are used in clinical trials (8, 19). The significant association between proband status and the prevalence of advanced fibrosis in first-degree relatives was confirmed in 2 geographically distinct cohorts. NAFLD progression, including fibrosis progression, is associated with menopausal status in women, and the prevalence of NAFLD and NAFLD-related fibrosis is higher in postmenopausal than in premenopausal women (26). Therefore, the effect of menopausal status on the prevalence of advanced fibrosis in relatives should be examined in a future study. This study includes mainly White and Hispanic participants, and future studies in other regions are needed to validate these findings. Furthermore, although genetic and environmental (lifestyle, cohabitation, exercise, diet, etc.) factors are associated with disease progression in NAFLD, we did not evaluate these factors in this study. Further studies are needed to investigate the role of genes, environment, and their interaction in the risk for advanced fibrosis among family member of patients with NAFLD. Since this study mainly included patients with advanced fibrosis, the prevalence of advanced fibrosis remains to be quantified and assessed in the non-NAFLD controls and in the general population.

Future implications. NAFLD patients are widely distributed in the general population, and effective screening for subjects who are at high risk for advanced fibrosis is an unmet clinical need. Recent American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) practice guidelines state that the prevalence of advanced fibrosis among family members of patients with NAFLD is unknown. Therefore, systematic screening of family members of patients with NAFLD is currently not recommended unless they themselves have risk factors such as DM (16, 17). However, here we demonstrate that the prevalence of advanced fibrosis among first-degree relatives of probands with advanced fibrosis is approximately 15%. Moreover, first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD with advanced fibrosis have significantly higher odds for advanced fibrosis independent of age, male sex, and the presence of DM. Therefore, this study provides new data to justify systematic screening for advanced fibrosis based on family history of advanced fibrosis due to NAFLD. These data have important implications for clinical practice and upcoming AGA and AASLD practice guidelines. Further studies are needed to determine whether genetic testing may further modify this risk and whether it would be cost-effective to perform routine genetic testing in clinical practice (18, 20, 21). This study demonstrated that high-risk patients could be detected using routine history and systematic assessment of family history and could be offered targeted screening with either MRE or VCTE or other noninvasive modalities for the presence of advanced fibrosis in this population. Therefore, screening for advanced fibrosis in first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD with advanced fibrosis may be useful and may potentially be cost-effective for detecting high-risk patients, and the approach used in this study provides a practical screening strategy.

In conclusion, first-degree relatives of probands with NAFLD with advanced fibrosis have significantly increased risk of advanced fibrosis. Routine screening for advanced fibrosis should be done in the first-degree relatives of patients with advanced fibrosis. These data have important implications for clinical practice.