CDK4 is an essential insulin effector in adipocytes

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI162359

Insulin resistance is a fundamental pathogenic factor that characterizes various metabolic disorders, including obesity and type 2 diabetes. Adipose tissue contributes to the development of obesity-related insulin resistance through increased release of fatty acids, altered adipokine secretion, and/or macrophage infiltration and cytokine release. Here, we aimed to analyze the participation of the cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4) in adipose tissue biology. We determined that white adipose tissue (WAT) from CDK4-deficient mice exhibits impaired lipogenesis and increased lipolysis. Conversely, lipolysis was decreased and lipogenesis was increased in mice expressing a mutant hyperactive form of CDK4 (CDK4R24C). We performed a global kinome analysis and found that mice lacking Cdk4 had impaired insulin signaling in the adipose tissue. Interestingly, our results demonstrated that insulin activates the cyclin D3-CDK4 complex, which, in turn, phosphorylates the insulin receptor substrate 2 (IRS2) at the Ser 388, likely creating a positive feedback loop to maintain adipocyte insulin signaling. Furthermore, we found that CCND3 expression and IRS2 serine 388 phosphorylation are increased in human obese subjects. Together, our results demonstrate that CDK4 is a major regulator of insulin signaling in WAT.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(1):335–348. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI81480

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(13):e162359. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162359

Following the publication of this article, the authors realized that errors were made during manuscript preparation. Figure 3J and Figure 3L, illustrating the insulin sensitivity test in the Cdk4nc and CdkR24C/R24C mice, respectively, were not representative. Specifically, independent experiments using mice with different ages were aggregated in the results. The correct Figure 3J now shows insulin tolerance tests (ITTs) in 24-week-old Cdk4+/+ and Cdk4nc (n = 5), and the correct Figure 3L shows ITT in 30-week-old CdkR24C/R24C mice (n = 5–11). In contrast with the original published data, the corrected data do not show statistical significance in the insulin sensitivity tests.

In addition, the quantification in Figure 7B did not correspond with the immunoblot image in Figure 7A. Therefore, new quantification is now shown in Figure 7B. Data from one control mouse (lane 5) blot indicates no response to insulin, as assessed by the absence of IRS and AKT phosphorylation, which signifies failure of insulin injection. Consequently, this was removed from the quantification shown in Figure 7B. Due to the sample size limitation, statistical analyses in Figure 7, B and D, were removed.

For clarity, the authors have added information to the figure legends about the ages of mice for additional experiments shown in Figures 1, 3, 4, 5, and 7 and Supplemental Figures 1, 2, and 5.

The Journal has published an online version of the original article with the unreliable statements crossed out and the modified text highlighted in red (Supplemental File, Redaction). The authors have confirmed the accuracy of the data and that the corrected paper is reliable.

The authors regret the errors and the possible confusion generated to the readers of the Journal.