Thioredoxin 1 promotes autophagy through transnitrosylation of Atg7 during myocardial ischemia

Trx1 regulates cell survival via S-nitrosylation at Cys73 during energy stress. Previous studies showed that Trx1 is S-nitrosylated at Cys73 when the catalytic center for thiol-disulfide exchange (Cys32 and Cys35) is oxidized to form an intramolecular disulfide bond (20–24). To confirm that Cys73 in Trx1 can be S-nitrosylated, recombinant human Trx1 was treated with GSNO and subjected to a biotin switch assay, followed by trypsin digestion and mass spectrometry (MS) analyses. We verified that Cys32-Cys35 formed a disulfide bond in recombinant Trx1 (data not shown). Biotin-HDPD (N-[6-(biotinamide) hexyl]-3′-[2-pyridyldithiol] propionamide) labeling at C*MPTFQFYK, with C* representing the S-nitrosylated Cys residue, indicated that Trx1 is S-nitrosylated at Cys73 (Figure 1A). To further validate this result in cardiomyocytes, we transduced Ad-Flag-Trx1 WT-HA and Ad-Flag-Trx1(C73S)-HA into cardiomyocytes and evaluated the extent of Trx1 S-nitrosylation. The Trx1(C73S) mutant showed significantly less S-nitrosylation than Trx1 WT, confirming that Trx1 is S-nitrosylated at Cys73 in cardiomyocytes (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Trx1 Cys73 regulates cell survival during glucose deprivation (GD). (A) Recombinant Trx1 was S-nitrosylated using GSNO in vitro. The NO group was replaced with biotin-HPDP in biotin switch assays. LC-MS/MS analyses were performed. The MS/MS spectrum of m/z 789.36 resulting from a doubly charged ion (m/z 788.86) with an isotope space (0.5) corresponds to the peptide sequence of 73CMPTFQFFK81 with a biotin-HPDP (+428.19 Da) modification on Cys73 in Trx1. The b- and y-ion series correspond to the fragment ions of peptides from the N- and C-terminus, respectively, which confirms the peptide sequence of Trx1(73–81). The b-ion series (from the N-terminus), but not y-ion series (from the C-terminus), correspond to the fragment ions with a biotin-HPDP, indicating covalent binding of biotin-HPDP to Cys73. (B) Cys73 of Trx1 is S-nitrosylated. Cardiomyocytes were transduced with Ad-LacZ, Ad-Flag-Trx1 WT-HA, or Ad-Flag-Trx1(C73S)-HA for 48 hours. A biotin switch assay was performed, followed by pull-down with streptavidin-agarose to detect S-nitrosylated Trx1. The ratio of S-nitrosylated Trx1/total Trx1 is shown. *P < 0.05 vs. Trx1 WT, n = 3. Error bars represent SEM. (C) Cys73 is conserved among vertebrates. (D) Trx1 is oxidized during GD. Cardiomyocytes were lysed with biotin-labeled iodoacetamide (BIAM) after indicated periods of GD. The BIAM-labeled reduced form of Trx1 was pulled down with streptavidin-agarose. n = 6. (E) Trx1 is S-nitrosylated in response to GD in cardiomyocytes. SNO-Trx1 was detected by biotin switch assay. n = 5. (F) Trx1 is S-nitrosylated in response to GD in cardiac fibroblasts. (G) Cys73 of Trx1 promotes cell survival under GD conditions. Cardiomyocytes were transduced with lacZ, Flag-Trx1 WT-HA, Flag-Trx1(C73S)-HA, and shTrx1 adenoviruses for 48–96 hours, after which they were incubated with normal or glucose-free medium for 24 hours. Cell death was assessed using CellTiter-Blue. n = 12. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, E, and F) or 1-way ANOVA (D and G)

We next investigated how Trx1 is S-nitrosylated at Cys73, which is evolutionarily conserved among vertebrates (Figure 1C). We hypothesized that S-nitrosylation of Trx1 at Cys73 is induced in response to glucose deprivation (GD). GD may negatively affect the production of NADPH through the pentose phosphate pathway and induce disulfide bond formation in Trx1 at the catalytic center, which should, in turn, induce S-nitrosylation of Trx1 at Cys73. To investigate whether GD oxidizes Trx1, cardiomyocytes were lysed and incubated with biotin-labeled iodoacetamide (BIAM), which covalently and irreversibly binds to reduced thiol. The BIAM-bound proteins were then recovered with streptavidin-agarose. As shown in Figure 1D, the BIAM-labeled reduced form of Trx1 was decreased after GD, suggesting that GD induces Trx1 oxidation. Biotin switch assays showed that Trx1 was more S-nitrosylated under GD conditions, consistent with our hypothesis (Figure 1E). We also investigated whether GD induces S-nitrosylation of Trx1 in cardiac fibroblasts as well. Although GD downregulated total Trx1, GD increased the S-nitrosylated Trx1/total Trx1 ratio in cardiac fibroblasts (Figure 1F).

To evaluate the functional significance of S-nitrosylation of Trx1, we transduced cardiomyocytes with adenovirus harboring Flag-Trx1 WT-HA, Flag-Trx1(C73S)-HA, or shRNA targeting Trx1 (shTrx1). Adenovirus harboring lacZ was used as a control. Trx1 WT decreased cardiomyocyte death after 24 hours of GD, an in vitro model of energy stress in cardiomyocytes (28). However, the protective effect was abolished with Trx1(C73S) or knockdown of Trx1 in cardiomyocytes (Figure 1G). These results suggest that the presence of Trx1 with an intact S-nitrosylation site at Cys73 promotes cell survival, whereas downregulation of endogenous Trx1 or the presence of Trx1 with a mutation at Cys73 promotes cell death during GD in cardiomyocytes. Thus, S-nitrosylation of Trx1 at Cys73 protects cardiomyocytes against cell death during GD.

Trx1 mediates autophagy via Cys73 during energy stress. Since the cell protective effect mediated by Trx1 Cys73 is observed during GD, a condition in which autophagy is activated in cardiomyocytes (28), we went on to study whether Trx1 affects autophagy. To this end, cardiomyocytes were subjected to GD together with either upregulation or downregulation of Trx1 or in the presence of Trx1(C73S). As shown in Figure 2A, after 4 hours of GD, autophagy was evaluated using tandem fluorescent LC3 (mRFP-GFP-LC3) (29). As previously reported, GD increased the numbers of both autophagosomes, labeled with both GFP and mRFP, and autolysosomes, labeled with mRFP only, indicating increased autophagic flux (29). The numbers of autophagosomes and autolysosomes induced by GD both tended to be increased in the presence of WT Trx1, but this did not reach statistical significance. On the other hand, GD-induced increases in autophagosomes and autolysosomes were significantly inhibited in the presence of either shTrx1 or Trx1(C73S). Representative microscopic images are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162326DS1 Autophagic flux was also evaluated with GFP-LC3-RFP (30). In this system, GFP-LC3-RFP is cleaved by endogenous Atg4B into GFP-LC3 and RFP. GFP-LC3 is degraded by autophagy, while RFP is not, serving as an internal control; thus, autophagic flux can be estimated by measuring the GFP/RFP signal ratio. Blue (computer-generated color representing high GFP/RFP) indicates low flux, whereas yellow/orange (representing low GFP/RFP) indicates high flux. Consistent with our previous results, we found that Trx1 knockdown and Trx1(C73S) attenuated GD-induced increases in autophagic flux in cardiomyocytes (Figure 2B). Low-power images are shown in Supplemental Figure 1B. Taken together, these data suggest that either endogenous Trx1 or a Trx1 Cys73–dependent mechanism plays an important role in mediating autophagy during GD in cardiomyocytes.

Figure 2 Trx1 Cys73 promotes autophagy during glucose deprivation. (A) Cardiomyocytes were transduced with the indicated adenovirus along with Ad-mRFP-GFP-LC3 for 48 hours. Cardiomyocytes were cultured in normal or glucose-free medium for 4 hours. Autophagosomes and autolysosomes (yellow and free red puncta) were counted and quantified. n = 3. (B) Autophagic flux was assessed using Ad-GFP-LC3-RFP. Indicated adenovirus vectors were transduced into cardiomyocytes. The cells were incubated with glucose-free medium for 4 hours. The GFP/RFP ratio is shown. n = 3. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Trx1-C73S–KI mice exhibited normal cardiac function under basal and starvation conditions. n = 8. (D) Trx1 Cys73 mediates starvation-induced autophagy in the heart. LC3-II formation was evaluated after 48 hours of starvation with chloroquine (CQ) treatment. n = 6–8. (E) Trx1-C73S–KI mice and WT mice were subjected to ischemia for 3 hours. Representative images of TTC staining are shown. Scale bar: 5 mm. The percentage infarct area/area at risk (AAR) and AAR (%) are shown. (F) Echocardiographic measurements after 3 hours of ischemia. n = 5–6. (G) Plasma troponin T levels were evaluated after 3 hours of ischemia. n = 4–5. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA (A–D and F) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and G).

To test whether Trx1 mediates autophagy via a Cys73-dependent mechanism in the heart, we generated Trx1 C73S–knockin (Trx1-C73S–KI) mice. Echocardiography showed that Trx1-C73S–KI mice exhibited normal cardiac dimensions and left ventricular contractile function both under basal conditions and after 48 hours of fasting (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 1). However, despite normal cardiac function during starvation, starvation-induced autophagy, evidenced by LC3-II formation, was inhibited in Trx1-C73S–KI mice in both the presence and absence of chloroquine (Figure 2D). Furthermore, after 3 hours of myocardial ischemia, Trx1-C73S–KI mice exhibited larger myocardial infarcts, as evaluated with tetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining (Figure 2E), decreases in ejection fraction, an index of cardiac contractile function evaluated by echocardiography (Figure 2F and Supplemental Table 2), and increases in plasma troponin T levels, an index of cardiomyocyte injury, compared with WT mice (Figure 2G). These results suggest that a Cys73-dependent mechanism protects the heart against ischemia.

Trx1 and Atg7 undergo thiol-disulfide exchange. To understand the mechanism by which Trx1 regulates autophagy, we screened for key autophagy proteins that interact with Trx1, using a trapping-mutant strategy (2, 10). In this system, the Trx1 trapping mutant, in which Cys35 is mutated to Ser, forms a stable intermolecular disulfide bond between Cys32 and cysteine residues in target proteins, allowing the target proteins to be isolated by coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) with the Trx1 trapping mutant. We reported previously that the Trx1 trapping mutant interacts with Atg7 in the mouse heart at baseline in vivo (2). Although the antibody array we used to screen Trx1 targets also included other known regulators of autophagy, including Atg4B, Atg5, Beclin1, p62, ULK1, UVRAG, and VPS34, they did not interact with the Trx1 trapping mutant (2). We therefore focused on Atg7 here in investigating the mechanism by which Trx1 regulates autophagy. Cardiomyocytes were transduced with adenovirus harboring the Trx1 trapping mutant, Ad-Flag-Trx1 C35S-HA, and protein samples were subjected to IP with anti-FLAG–agarose beads. Atg7 was pulled down with the anti-FLAG–agarose beads, a result that was significantly enhanced when the cardiomyocytes were treated with 100 μM H 2 O 2 for 30 minutes (Figure 3A). The interaction between Trx1 C35S and Atg7 was markedly decreased in the presence of dithiothreitol (DTT), a reducing agent that breaks down disulfide bonds, suggesting that the interaction is due to a disulfide bond (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Trx1 and Atg7 interact via disulfide linkage, which is enhanced during oxidative/energy stress. (A) Cardiomyocytes were transduced with Ad-Flag-Trx1 C35S and Ad-Atg7 for 48 hours and then treated with 100 μM H 2 O 2 for 30 minutes. Interaction between Trx1 and Atg7 was examined. (B) Cardiomyocytes were transduced with Ad-Flag-Trx1 C35S and Ad-Atg7 for 48 hours and then interaction between Trx1 and Atg7 was examined in the presence or absence of DTT. (C) Tg-Flag-Trx1 C35S and WT mice were subjected to sham operation or ischemia for 20 minutes. Homogenates were prepared from sham/ischemic areas. Coimmunoprecipitation with anti-FLAG–agarose beads followed by immunoblotting for Atg7 was performed. Representative immunoblots are shown. n = 4. (D) Cardiomyocytes were treated with the indicated concentrations of H 2 O 2 for 10 minutes and labeled with biotin-labeled iodoacetamide (BIAM) upon lysis. Atg7 with reduced cysteines was recovered with streptavidin-agarose. n = 3. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA (C) or Kruskal-Wallis test (D). (E) Evolutionarily conserved Cys545 and Cys548 form an intramolecular disulfide bond. Intramolecular disulfide bonds were identified by MS analysis using recombinant Atg7. Evolutionary conservation of Cys545 and Cys548 is shown (upper panel). Intramolecular disulfide bonds are indicated by red lines (lower panel). (F) HEK293 cells were transduced with the indicated plasmids for 48 hours and then interaction between Trx1 and Atg7 was examined. (G) Atg7-KO AMCMs were transduced with Ad-LacZ, Ad-Atg7 WT, or Ad-Atg7 CC545/548SS for 24 hours. Protein samples were prepared and Western blotting was performed to detect LC3 and Atg7.

To verify the results in vivo, the interaction between Trx1 and Atg7 was analyzed under sham and ischemic conditions in transgenic mice expressing FLAG-Trx1 C35S-HA in a cardiac-specific manner (2) (trapping mice). Atg7 was pulled down with an anti-FLAG antibody from FLAG-Trx1C35S–transgenic, but not WT, mice. FLAG-Trx1C35S interacted with Atg7 in the sham-operated group, and this interaction was strengthened significantly following 20 minutes of ischemia (Figure 3C). These results suggest that oxidative stress promotes Trx1-Atg7 interaction both in vitro and in vivo.

To further confirm that one or more cysteine residues in Atg7 is redox sensitive, we performed BIAM pulldown assays. In cardiomyocytes, treatment with H 2 O 2 for 10 minutes dose-dependently reduced labeling of Atg7 with BIAM, suggesting that cysteine residues in Atg7 can be oxidized by H 2 O 2 (Figure 3D). Next, we mapped the cysteine residues in Atg7 that are involved in disulfide bond formation with Trx1. As a first step, we identified reactive cysteine residues in Atg7, using liquid chromatography–tandem MS (LC-MS/MS). Cardiomyocytes were treated with H 2 O 2 for 10 minutes and, after homogenization, the reduced cysteine residues were irreversibly marked with iodoacetamide while the redox-sensitive cysteine residues were labeled with S-methyl methanethiosulfate (MMTS) after reduction with tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine hydrochloride. Endogenous rat Atg7 was immunoprecipitated and subjected to MS analyses. The MS/MS spectra indicated that several reactive cysteine residues in Atg7, including Cys294, -354, -364, -402, -545, and -548, were labeled with MMTS. Since rat Atg7 Cys545 and Cys548 are evolutionarily conserved and located in a consensus sequence for the active site for thiol oxidoreductase (CXXC) (Figure 3E), we further investigated whether these cysteine residues form disulfide bond(s). MS analysis using recombinant human Atg7 identified multiple disulfide bonds, including Cys550 and Cys553, corresponding to Cys545 and Cys548 in mouse and rat Atg7 (Figure 3E). To test whether Cys545 and Cys548 are targets of Trx1, we made the following mutants of mouse Atg7: Atg7(C545S), Atg7(C548S), and Atg7(C545S/C548S). When these mutants were coexpressed with the Trx1 trapping mutant in cardiomyocytes, they all exhibited a reduced interaction with Trx1 compared with WT Atg7 (Figure 3F). Thus, Trx1 interacts with Atg7 via Cys545-Cys548, possibly through thiol-disulfide exchange. To test whether Cys545-Cys548 of Atg7 is required for Atg7 function, Atg7 and Atg7(C545S/C548S) were transduced into adult mouse cardiomyocytes (AMCMs) isolated from Atg7 cardiac-specific knockout (KO) mice. Importantly, there was significantly less LC3-II conversion in AMCMs reexpressing Atg7(C545S/C548S) than in those reexpressing WT Atg7 (Figure 3G). These results suggest that Trx1 interacts with Atg7 at Cys545-Cys548 and that the interaction is essential for stimulation of autophagy by Atg7.

Trx1 oxidizes Atg7 in response to energy stress. Atg7 possesses multiple cysteine residues that undergo oxidation (31), and, thus, could be reduced by Trx1. We evaluated the effect of Trx1 on the oxidation status of Atg7. Contrary to our expectation, knockdown of Trx1 decreased the level of Atg7 oxidation under both basal and GD conditions (Figure 4A). Conversely, overexpression of Trx1 promoted Atg7 oxidation under both basal and GD conditions (Figure 4B). Thus, contrary to the general belief, Trx1 oxidizes Atg7. In order to test whether Atg7 reduces Trx1 in a Cys545-Cys548–dependent manner, the redox status of Trx1 was evaluated. Overexpression of Atg7 prevented GD-induced oxidation of Trx1, an effect that was abolished in the presence of an Atg7-CC545/548SS mutant (Figure 4C). These results suggest that GD induces oxidation of Trx1, which is alleviated in the presence of Atg7 with intact Cys545 and Cys548. To test whether Atg7 directly reduces Trx1 in vitro, we performed in vitro redox reactions using recombinant proteins. As shown in Figure 4D, recombinant Atg7 was first reduced by DTT and then incubated with oxidized Trx1. The extent of Trx1 cysteine oxidation was evaluated with BIAM labeling. Incubation with reduced Atg7, but not oxidized Atg7, increased BIAM labeling of Trx1, suggesting that Trx1 was reduced by Atg7. To verify that thiol-disulfide exchange takes place between Cys545-Cys548 of Atg7 and Cys32-Cys35 of Trx1, MS analyses were performed. Incubation of reduced Atg7 with oxidized Trx1 resulted in an increase in disulfide bond formation in Atg7 at Cys545-Cys548 but a decrease in disulfide bond formation in Trx1 at Cys32-Cys35 (Figure 4E). These results suggest that Atg7 may reduce Trx1 at Cys32-Cys35 under GD conditions through a thiol-disulfide exchange between Atg7 Cys545-Cys548 and Trx1 Cys32-Cys35. Since previous studies have suggested that disulfide reduction facilitates denitrosylation of S-nitrosylated Trx1 (32), our results suggest that Atg7-mediated reduction of oxidized Trx1 may catalyze transnitrosylation of targets.

Figure 4 Trx1 oxidizes Atg7 during energy stress. (A and B) Trx1 promotes GD-induced Atg7 oxidation. Cardiomyocytes were transduced with Ad-shTrx1 (A) or Ad-Trx1 (B). The redox status of Atg7 was examined with BIAM pulldown. n = 6–10 (A) and 6 (B). (C) Atg7 prevents GD-induced Trx1 oxidation in a Cys545-Cys548–dependent manner. Cardiomyocytes were transduced with Ad-Atg7 or Ad-Atg7(CC545/548SS). The redox status of Trx1 was examined with BIAM pulldown. n = 3–6. (D and E) Atg7 reduces Trx1 in an in vitro reconstitution system. (D) Recombinant Atg7 was reduced with DTT and dialyzed to remove DTT. Reduced Atg7 was incubated with oxidized Trx1. Reduced Trx1 was detected with BIAM labeling. n = 5. (E) The redox status of Atg7 at Cys545-Cys548 and Trx1 at Cys32-Cys35 was examined with MS analyses. Experiments were conducted in duplicate. CBB, Coomassie brilliant blue. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA (A–D).

Trx1 transnitrosylates Atg7 in response to energy stress. Since the regulation of autophagy by Trx1 is dependent on Cys73, a residue involved in S-nitrosylation, we hypothesized that Trx1 regulation of autophagy is mediated through S-nitrosylation. Since Trx1 and Atg7 interact with one another through thiol-disulfide exchange, we hypothesized that Trx1 transnitrosylates Atg7 during energy stress. Indeed, knockdown of Trx1 inhibited GS-NO–induced S-nitrosylation of Atg7 in cardiomyocytes (Figure 5A). Next, we investigated whether Atg7 is S-nitrosylated in response to stress such as ischemia in the heart. To this end, mice were subjected to myocardial ischemia through coronary ligation and then biotin switch assays were conducted with heart homogenates. Ischemia did not change the protein level of Atg7. However, S-nitrosylation of Atg7 was significantly increased after 30 minutes of myocardial ischemia (Figure 5B). S-nitrosylation of Atg7 was reduced significantly in cardiac-specific heterozygous Trx1-KO mice under both basal and ischemic conditions (Figure 5C). These results suggest the involvement of endogenous Trx1 in S-nitrosylation of Atg7. Furthermore, there was significantly less SNO-Atg7 in Trx1-C73S–KI mice than in WT mice (Figure 5D). These results suggest that Trx1 S-nitrosylates Atg7 in a Cys73-dependent manner.

Figure 5 Trx1 S-nitrosylates Atg7, a process that is promoted by energy stress. (A–E) S-nitrosylation of Atg7 was analyzed with biotin switch assays. (A) Trx1 mediates GSNO-induced S-nitrosylation of Atg7. Cardiomyocytes were treated with 100 μM GSNO for 30 minutes. n = 4. (B) WT mice were subjected to either sham operation or ischemia for 30 minutes. n = 6. (C) WT and cardiac-specific heterozygous Trx1-KO mice were subjected to ischemia for 30 minutes. n = 5–6. (D) The level of SNO-Atg7 was examined in homozygous Trx1-C73S–KI mice. n = 6. (E) Atg7-KO AMCMs were transduced with Ad-LacZ, Ad-Atg7 WT, or Ad-Atg7 CC545/548SS for 24 hours. Biotin switch assays were performed to detect SNO-Atg7. n = 5. (F) Trx1 regulates Atg7 in a Cys73-dependent manner. Conjugation of Atg5 and Atg12 was assessed in Trx1-C73S–KI mice after 48 hours of starvation (Stv). n = 6. (G) Possible S-nitrosylation substrates of Trx1 in the heart. Proteins whose S-nitrosylation is changed in Trx1-C73S–KI mice were identified with biotin switch assays followed by MS identification. (H) Fhl2 reduces Trx1 in an in vitro reconstitution system. Recombinant His-tagged Fhl2 was immobilized with Ni-NTA resin and reduced with DTT. To remove DTT, Ni-NTA resin was washed with 1 mL buffer twice. Fhl2 was then incubated with oxidized Trx1. Reduced Fhl2 and Trx1 were labeled with BIAM. n = 4. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA (A, C, D, F, and H) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, E, and G).

Physical interaction between the NO donor and acceptor promotes transnitrosylation (33). We thus hypothesized that physical interaction between Trx1 and Atg7 through thiol-disulfide exchange is required for Atg7 nitrosylation. Since Cys545 and Cys548 in Atg7 are involved in the thiol-disulfide exchange with Trx1, Atg7, and Atg7(CC545/548SS), a mutant that cannot interact with Trx1, were transduced into AMCMs isolated from cardiac-specific Atg7-KO mice. Biotin switch assays indicated that transnitrosylation of Atg7(CC545/548SS) was attenuated compared with that of WT Atg7 (Figure 5E). These results are consistent with the notion that interaction between Trx1 and Atg7 Cys545/Cys548 through a thiol-disulfide exchange is essential for mediating transnitrosylation of Atg7.

To determine whether Trx1 regulates Atg7 in a Cys73-dependent manner, the E1-like enzyme activity of Atg7 was evaluated based on its ability to promote Atg5-Atg12 conjugation. Starvation-induced Atg5-Atg12 complex formation was partly inhibited in Trx1-C73S–KI mice, suggesting that Trx1 potentiates Atg7 function during starvation in a Cys73-dependent manner in vivo (Figure 5F).

In order to evaluate the role of Cys73 of Trx1 in mediating transnitrosylation of cardiac proteins during myocardial ischemia, we conducted proteomics analyses using tandem mass tag (TMT) labeling of S-nitrosylated proteins in WT and Trx1-C73S–KI mice. As shown in Figure 5G, we identified 28 proteins showing decreased S-nitrosylation in Trx1-C73S–KI mice compared with those in WT mice and 2 proteins that showed increased S-nitrosylation. This suggests that Cys73 mediates transnitrosylation more frequently than denitrosylation. Of note, Atg7 was not detected in the screening, most likely because Atg7 is less abundant than the proteins listed in Figure 5G. Interestingly, approximately half of the identified proteins possess a thioredoxin-like motif such as CXC or CXXC, which may allow thiol-disulfide exchange with Trx1. Thus, we tested whether a transnitrosylation target of Trx1 other than Atg7 can reduce Trx1. To this end, we evaluated the ability of Fhl2 to reduce Trx1, since Fhl2 has multiple CXXC motifs. Recombinant Fhl2 was first reduced by DTT. After removal of DTT, reduced Fhl2 was incubated with oxidized Trx1. Trx1 was reduced in the presence of reduced Fhl2 but not vehicle alone (Figure 5H). Of note, a shift in the molecular weight of Fhl2 after DTT treatment reflects multiple BIAM labeling. These results are consistent with the notion that Trx1 transnitrosylates targets during thiol-disulfide exchange and that Trx1 may be reduced by its S-nitrosylation targets.

Trx1 transnitrosylates Atg7 at Cys294 and Cys402. To identify the S-nitrosylation sites in Atg7, cardiomyocytes overexpressing Atg7 were subjected to either 4 hours of GD or normal culture conditions. The samples were then subjected to biotin switch assays, followed by trypsin digestion and MS/MS analyses. We found that Cys294, Cys354, Cys364, and Cys402 in mouse Atg7 are S-nitrosylated in response to GD (Figure 6A). We next investigated whether these cysteine residues are directly transnitrosylated by Trx1 using an in vitro reconstitution system. To this end, recombinant human Trx1 protein was incubated with GSNO and S-nitrosylated Trx1 was generated. After excess GSNO was removed by acetone precipitation, S-nitrosylated Trx1 was incubated with recombinant human Atg7 protein. The S-nitrosylation status of Atg7 was evaluated with biotin switch assays followed by LC-MS/MS analyses. Human Atg7 protein was S-nitrosylated at Cys298 and Cys406 (corresponding to Cys294 and Cys402 in mouse Atg7, respectively) in the presence of S-nitrosylated Trx1 in the in vitro reconstitution system (Figure 6B). Overexpression of Trx1 promoted S-nitrosylation of Atg7 in a Cys73-dependent manner (Figure 6C). Trx1-induced S-nitrosylation of Atg7 was inhibited by CC294/402SS mutation of Atg7 (Figure 6D). These results suggest that Trx1 transnitrosylates Atg7 at Cys294 and Cys402 in a Cys73-dependent manner.

Figure 6 Trx1 transnitrosylates Atg7 at Cys294 and Cys402. (A) Rat cardiomyocytes transduced with Ad-Atg7 were cultured in normal or glucose-free medium for 4 hours. A biotin switch assay was performed, followed by MS analysis to determine sites of S-nitrosylation in Atg7. (B) Recombinant Trx1 treated with GSNO was incubated with recombinant human Atg7 protein for 30 minutes. A biotin switch assay followed by MS analysis was performed to determine sites of transnitrosylation in Atg7. A representative MS spectrum is shown. (A and B) The MS/MS spectra of the peptides 283LPEMAFSPDC*PK296 and 394QPLYEFEDC*LGGGKPK409 with a biotin-HPDP (+428.19 Da) modification on C294 and C402 are shown. The MS/MS spectrum of m/z 881.9 corresponds to the peptide sequence of Atg7 (283–296) with a biotin-HPDP. That of Atg7 (394–409) with a biotin-HPDP was not detected due to complete fragmentation of the precursors. The y- and b-ion series confirmed the peptide sequence and the biotin-HPDP modification on the cysteines. The rat Atg7 peptides 283–296 and 394–409 correspond to human Atg7 289–300 and 398–413, respectively. (C) Cardiomyocytes were transduced with Ad-LacZ, Ad-Trx1 WT, or Ad-Trx1(C73S). A biotin switch assay followed by Western blotting was carried out to measure S-nitrosylation of Atg7. Representative immunoblots and quantification analysis of S-NO Atg7/total Atg7 are shown. n = 3. (D) Cardiomyocytes were transduced with Ad-Atg7 WT or Ad-Atg7 CC294/402SS in the presence of Ad-LacZ or Ad-Trx1 WT. A biotin switch assay followed by Western blotting was performed to measure S-nitrosylation of Atg7. Representative immunoblots and quantification analysis of SNO-Atg7/total Atg7 are shown. n = 3. *P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test (C) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (D).

S-nitrosylation of Atg7 promotes E1-like activity and autophagy. Atg7 Cys294 is located in the N-terminal domain (NTD), whereas Cys402 is located in the adenylation domain, which is important for Atg7 binding to Atg8 (LC3) and MgATP (Figure 7A). Compared with Cys294, Cys402 is relatively well conserved among species. In order to evaluate the functional significance of Atg7 S-nitrosylation in vivo, we generated Atg7-C294S–KI and Atg7-C402S–KI mice on the C57BL/6J background. None of the heterozygous mice from either line exhibited a significant phenotype in the heart or any other organ at baseline. When these mice were subjected to 3 hours of ischemia, Atg7-C402S–KI mice exhibited larger infarcts than WT mice (Figure 7, B and C). However, Atg7-C294S–KI mice did not show significant enlargement of infarct size compared to WT mice (Figure 7, D and E). Atg7-C402S–KI mice also exhibited decreases in ejection fraction and increases in plasma troponin T levels (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Table 3). These results suggest that S-nitrosylation of Atg7 at Cys402 plays a significant role in inhibiting myocardial injury during myocardial ischemia. We expressed either WT Atg7 or Atg7 C402S in Atg7-deficient mouse embryonic fibroblasts and evaluated the impact of S-nitrosylation of Atg7 on autophagy by monitoring the capacity of Atg7 to bind to either Atg5 or LC3. As shown in Figure 7H, WT Atg7 promotes formation of the Atg5-Atg12 complex, which was inhibited with Atg7 C402S. In addition, WT Atg7 promoted LC3-I to LC3-II conversion, which was significantly attenuated with Atg7 C402S. Taken together, these results suggest that S-nitrosylation of Atg7 at Cys402 positively regulates the E1-like activity of Atg7 and activation of autophagy.