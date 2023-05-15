Partial tumor irradiation plus pembrolizumab in treating large advanced solid tumor metastases

Study design. In the original publication of this phase I clinical trial (18), the primary objective was to determine the recommended SBRT dose to different anatomic locations before pembrolizumab. Secondary objectives included irradiated LF (stratified by coverage of tumor by radiation prescription dose), grade 3+ adverse events, response rate, PFS, OS, immune score gene–expression analysis, and changes in the tumor microenvironment induced by radiation. This study was not specifically designed to establish noninferiority of treating the entire tumor versus part of the tumor with the radiation prescription dose. Decreased radiation doses were predefined and expected to be used if the cumulative dose-limiting toxicity rate at 3 months was greater than or equal to 33% in any anatomical cohort. The radiation doses and anatomical cohorts are shown in Table 3 as well as the number of complete-Rx and partial-Rx tumors. The reduced radiation doses were never used due to the low DLT rate.

Patients. Patients with an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status of at least 1 were eligible for enrollment if they were at least 18 years old with a metastatic solid tumor previously treated with standard-of-care therapy. Measurable disease by RECIST, version 1.1, was required with at least 2 tumors. In the initial dose–determination cohort, tumors ranging from 0.25–65 cc that were amenable to SBRT were allowed, and tumors measuring more than 65 cc were treated with partial irradiation. Patients in this cohort were enrolled between January 12, 2016 and March 3, 2017. An expansion cohort of patients with at least 1 tumor of more than 5 cm (more than 65 cc) was later opened to further explore SBRT+P in this advanced, solid tumor patient population. In the expansion cohort, patients were enrolled between December 27, 2017 and November 20, 2019. Data lock occurred on May 16, 2021.

Radiation technique. Patients received SBRT to at least 2 measurable metastases with each lesion receiving 30–50 Gy over 3-5 fractions depending on anatomical location (18, 60). For multisite SBRT, consensus was established to limit the target metastasis size to a 65 cc volume and the number of metastases targeted in a patient to 4 (18). Due to logistical constraints of SBRT planning, not all metastases were targeted. Metastases were prioritized based on the largest size and/or those causing the most morbidity. For tumors over 65 cc, a target volume was created within the gross tumor volume to limit the treated area of the tumor to a maximum of 65 cc (partial-Rx). To create this 65 cc volume, a uniform volumetric contraction was initiated from the edge of the gross tumor volume/internal target volume (GTV/ITV) until a 65 cc volume was reached. This standardized uniform contraction internal target volume (SUCITV) was then expanded by 0.5 cm to create the PTV. For GTVs/ITVs of less than or equal to 65 cc, these volumes underwent a similar 0.5 cm PTV expansion and were covered completely by the prescription dose (complete-Rx), respecting adjacent OAR tolerances.

For nonthoracic or abdominal tumors away from the diaphragm, the GTVs were delineated on axial slices from the CT simulation. For thoracic or abdominal tumors closer to the diaphragm with tumors that moved no more than 1cm on 4 DCT, an ITV was generated with the aid of maximum-intensity projection (thoracic) or minimum-intensity projection (abdomen) images. For those that moved more than 1cm on 4 DCT, either a breath-hold approach was utilized to generate a GTV or abdominal compression devices were used to generate an ITV at the discretion of the radiation oncologist. SBRT dose varied by anatomical site: 45 Gy in 3 fractions for peripheral lung, liver, and abdominal/pelvic; 50 Gy in 5 fractions for central lung and mediastinal/cervical/axillary; 30 Gy in 3 fractions for osseous and spinal/paraspinal. If excess toxicity was observed, a reduced dose was specified. Treatment was delivered using photons with linear accelerators once daily on an every-other-day basis within 14 days. Pembrolizumab (200 mg IV every 3 weeks) began within 7 days following the last fraction of SBRT (SBRT+P) and was continued for a maximum of 2 years or until radiographic or clinical progression.

Follow-up. Tumor assessments were performed every 2–3 months utilizing RECIST guidelines modified to allow irradiation of target lesions. Osseous and spinal metastases were considered controlled/progressed as part of the LF measurement as per MD Anderson response criteria (61). Under FDA guidance, DLTs were attributed to the combination of SBRT+P therapy by anatomical organ system, and not to each individual therapy.

RSs. RSs were calculated using previously reported methods from pretreatment CT simulation images acquired from a Philips CT scanner (20). CT images were obtained with or without iodinated contrast, as appropriate, had a slice thickness of no more than 3 mm, and used conventional convolution kernel reconstruction. Tumors were then delineated using Pinnacle (Philips Radiation Oncology Systems) or Eclipse (Varian Medical Systems). A separate ring structure, approximating the tumor microenvironment, was created by performing a 2 mm isotropic expansion and contraction on the original tumor boundary. All radiomic feature extraction was done using the LIFEx software (version 4.60) (62). Images were resampled to 1 × 1 × 1 mm3 voxels within the software by use of 3-dimensional Lagrangian polygon interpolation. Hounsfield units in all images were resampled into 400 discrete values ranging from –1,000 to 3,000. The RS was then calculated using 8 variables, which included 5 radiomics features, 2 volume-of-interest locations, and the peak kilovoltage used on the CT scanner.

RS was calculated for each irradiated tumor (metastasis-level) and for each patient (patient-level). The patient-level RS was generated by averaging the RSs from all irradiated metastases within each patient. First, the RS was analyzed as a continuous variable at both the metastasis and patient levels. Second, the RS was dichotomized into 2 groups using the previously reported low- and high-RS cutoff values in patients with large, advanced, solid tumors (22). Since the RS is correlated with the degree of CD8+ T cell infiltration, the low-RS group corresponded to tumors (or patients with tumors) with low CD8+ T cell infiltration and the high-RS group corresponded to tumors (or patients with tumors) with high CD8+ T cell infiltration.

Cytokine analysis. Pretreatment serum cytokine levels were detected using the V-PLEX Proinflammatory Panel 1 Human Kit (Meso Scale Discovery) and the V-PLEX Cytokine Panel 1 Human Kit (Meso Scale Discovery) per manufacturer instructions. Samples were read on MSD Quickplex SQ120 instrument and analyzed using the MSD Discovery Workbench Data Analysis Software. Concentrations for each cytokine were log 2 transformed and split into tertiles, which were categorized into low, medium, or high expression groups. For each cytokine: (a) association of RS with OS, PFS, and LF was tested using Cox PH models, (b) association of RS with continuous variables including tumor diameter, GTV (tumor volume), and treatment response (unirradiated lesion response, irradiated lesion response and overall RECIST) was tested using linear regression models, (c) association of RS with categorical variables was tested using logistic regression models. Multinomial logistic regression (uni- and multi-variable) of response was performed at last scan comparing progressive disease versus partial response (PD versus PR) or progressive disease plus stable disease versus partial response (PD+SD versus PR). Covariates included age, sex, smoking history, ECOG performance status, baseline neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, number of prior systemic therapy regimens, PD-L1, and presence of liver metastases. The Benjamini-Hochberg (BH) FDR method was used for adjusting multiple comparisons.

RF classification models were used to estimate the variable importance of demographic, molecular, and relevant clinical features for prediction of response group. Response group was defined as Overall RECIST Binary ORR (meaning at least 30% tumor shrinkage of target lesions was R, otherwise NR). A total of 75 patients had both cytokine and clinical data. After removing 1 patient with missing response and 2 patients with missing RSs, 72 patients (14R, 58NR) with complete data were included. Considering the limited number of responding patients available for model optimization, we chose not to split the data set into training and test sets. Rather, we leveraged data from all patients to build as robust a model as possible using models trained with 5-fold cross-validation. 9 features were included: (a) demographic: age (in years), sex (female/male); (b) clinical: liver treatment (yes/no), prior systemic treatment (yes/no), ECOG performance status (0[fully active, denoted as good]/1[not fully active, denoted as bad]), tumor size (MTD[maximum transverse diameter] in mm); (c) molecular: NLR, IL-8 cytokine level, RSs. Categorical variables were converted to dummy variables using R function dummyVars with parameter fullRank set to TRUE. Data were preprocessed to remove features that have near-zero variance, high correlation (Spearman’s P > 0.75), or high collinearity. All features passed QC and were kept for analysis. Each feature was scaled and centered. Logistic regression models were additionally used to determine directionality of association between response group and each feature, with negative and positive coefficients indicating enrichment or higher value in R or NR, respectively. R packages caret (v6.0–90) and R function glm (v4.1.1) were used.

Cox PH regression models were used to estimate the association between OS and demographic, molecular, and relevant clinical features. Patients who were alive or lost contact before end of last follow up date were censored (right censoring). The same 9 features listed above were included in the model. Seventy-five patients were used for analysis, as there was no need to remove patients with missing data for Cox models. Negative and positive association between probability of survival and each feature was indicated by coefficients of the model, respectively. Those coefficients (coef) can be directly converted to HR by HR = ecoef (e as Euler’s number). P values were computed by Wald’s test. R packages survival (v3.2.11) were used.

Statistics. A combined analysis of individual patient data from both the initial dose–determination cohort and expansion cohorts was performed. Baseline characteristics and radiation dosimetry were compared between patients in the complete-Rx cohort (all treated tumors received complete coverage by the prescription dose) and the partial-Rx cohort (patients with at least 1 tumor receiving partial coverage by the prescription dose) using t tests or Wilcoxon rank-sum tests and Pearson’s χ2 or Fisher’s Exact tests for continuous and discrete variables, respectively. Patients were considered analyzable if they received the protocol treatment (SBRT and at least 1 cycle of Pembrolizumab), and if they were evaluable for toxicity and tumor control. Irradiated LF was defined as progression of an irradiated metastasis. The association of LF and select covariates was assessed using t tests or Wilcoxon rank-sum tests and Pearson’s χ2 or Fisher’s Exact tests for continuous and discrete variables, respectively. LF was analyzed using the cumulative incidence estimator to accurately estimate the cumulative probability of LF in the presence of competing death events. This method was deemed more appropriate for this cohort compared with the Kaplan-Meier method, which censors at the time of death for patients who died without irradiated tumor progression (63). At the first scan, irradiated metastasis response was defined as follows: patients who had a 30% or greater decrease (50% for osseous/spine) in the maximum transverse diameter of each irradiated metastasis were classified as responders, and those who had a 20% or greater growth (25% for osseous/spine) in the maximum transverse diameter of 1 or more irradiated metastases were nonresponders. Patients who did not fit either category were deemed to have stable disease (mixed-responders). Irradiated metastasis response was evaluated using shared frailty Cox regression models and generalized estimating equations to account for correlation of individual metastasis responses within patients. We used the Kaplan-Meier method to estimate PFS, utilizing the time from SBRT to either progression or death from any cause, and OS, using the time from SBRT to death. Landmark analysis at 2 months was used to avoid a guarantee-time bias when examining the association of irradiated metastasis response with OS (64). The RS was examined as both a continuous variable and as a dichotomous variable using the previously reported low- and high-RS cutoff values (22) to evaluate its association with LF, PFS, and OS. We stratified outcomes using clinical variables and RS, and then compared differences using the log-rank test and Cox regression modeling. Baseline PD-L1 staining was available from 70 patients, and a cut-off of at least 1% was used to define PD-L1 positivity. PD-L1 scoring was done by tumor proportion score (TPS). P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Multivariable Cox regression analysis was performed for covariates with univariable P < 0.10 or those with historical significance. Data were analyzed using Stata, version 16.0 (StataCorp).

Study approval. Study enrollment for both cohorts began after the IRB approved the study; written informed consent was obtained and pursued per Declaration of Helsinki (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT02608385) (18).