Intestinal epithelial HDAC3 and MHC class II coordinate microbiota-specific immunity

Epithelial HDAC3 expression limits commensal-specific CD4+ T cells in the intestine. Microbiota colonization begins at birth, and the complexity and density of the microbiota increase most significantly during infancy (41–43). Microbiota exposure beginning in early life promotes immunological education, and disruption during this window can increase chronic inflammatory disorders (42–46). While it has been predicted that initial colonization at birth primes the accumulation of local T cells with specificity to commensal microbes, this has not been directly tested. Therefore, to investigate whether early-life microbiota colonization itself instructs commensal-specific T cell responses in the intestine, CD4+ T cells from the large intestine of germ-free (GF) and conventionally housed (CNV) neonatal pups were first analyzed for T cell receptor specificity to the commensal flagella cBir1 peptide using MHCII-restricted tetramers. Within the first week of life, GF and CNV pups exhibited a similarly low abundance of commensal-specific cBir1+CD4+ T cells in the large intestine (Figure 1, A and B). Comparatively, 3-week-old pups reared in the presence of microbes showed increased accumulation of cBir1+ CD4+ T cells compared with age-matched GF controls (Figure 1, A and B), which parallels progressively increasing microbiota colonization by weaning (44). Thus, microbiota-derived signals are essential for priming the initial expansion of intestinal microbiota-specific CD4+ T cells.

Figure 1 Epithelial HDAC3 expression limits commensal-specific CD4+ T cells in the intestine. (A and B) Number of cBir1+ tetramer-specific CD4+ T cells isolated from large intestine of neonatal GF and CNV pups. (C) mRNA expression of HDAC3 in IECs isolated from large intestine of GF and CNV pups. (D and E) Frequency of total intestinal CD3+. (F and G) Frequency of total intestinal CD8a+ (F) and CD4+ (G) T cells. (H–K) Number of cBir1+ tetramer-specific CD4+ T cells (H and I) and frequency of RORγt+ (J) and FoxP3+ (K) cBir1+CD4+ T cells in large intestine of HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice. cBir1+ tetramer cells are gated on live, CD45+, lineage (CD11b–B220–Ly6G–, CD11c–CD8a–, CD4+. Data are representative of at least 2 experiments, 3–4 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B) or unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (C–K).

Dysregulated commensal-specific T cells are associated with intestinal inflammation (14), suggesting that impairment in pathways that regulate these T cell subsets can impact susceptibility to pathologic inflammation. Interestingly, IECs from IBD patients express decreased levels of the HDAC3 enzyme (37), and, consistent with findings in other facilities, mice lacking IEC-intrinsic expression of HDAC3 (HDAC3ΔIEC mice) displayed increased susceptibility to chronic intestinal inflammation characterized by rectal prolapse (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162190DS1), increased levels of the inflammatory biomarker lipocalin-2 (Supplemental Figure 1B), infiltration of inflammatory cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E), and histological changes consistent with chronic inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1F) (37). Strikingly, epithelial expression of HDAC3 was also dramatically induced in 3-week-old pups compared with 1-week-old pups (Figure 1C). However, epithelial HDAC3 expression remained at low background levels in these developmental windows for pups raised under GF conditions (Figure 1C), indicating that microbiota colonization increases early-life epithelial HDAC3 expression in the intestine.

The temporal link between epithelium-intrinsic HDAC3 expression and expansion of commensal-specific CD4+ T cells following microbiota colonization provoked the hypothesis that IEC-intrinsic HDAC3 may regulate microbiota-specific T cell immunity. In the intestinal lamina propria, total CD3+ T cells were unaltered in HDAC3ΔIEC mice compared with Cre-negative littermate HDAC3FF controls (Figure 1, D and E). However, loss of epithelial HDAC3 resulted in elevated intestinal CD4+ T cells, but not CD8a+ cells (Figure 1, F and G), that exhibited increased cBir1+ commensal specificity in the large (Figure 1, H and I) and small intestine (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Metagenomic analyses confirmed alterations in the composition of commensal bacteria in the colon of HDAC3ΔIEC mice (Supplemental Figure 3A), characterized by decreased diversity (Supplemental Figure 3B) and reduced Bifidobacteriaceae (Supplemental Figure 3C), in agreement with prior 16S sequencing (37). Further, cBir1 expression itself was decreased in the intestinal microbiota of HDAC3ΔIEC mice relative to littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Thus, elevated cBir1-commensal-specific T cells in HDAC3ΔIEC mice do not parallel levels of cBir1-expressing species. cBir1+ CD4+ T cells in HDAC3ΔIEC mice showed increased differentiation into proinflammatory RORγt+ Th17 cells (Figure 1J), with reciprocally reduced FoxP3+ T regulatory differentiation (Figure 1K) in comparison with floxed controls. Commensal-specific Th1 and T follicular helper (Tfh) cells were unaltered by loss of epithelial HDAC3 (Supplemental Figure 4A). Taken together, these data indicate that epithelial HDAC3 plays a critical role in regulating the balance of commensal-specific Tregs and Th17 cells in the intestine.

CD4+ T cells from mice lacking epithelial HDAC3 induce severe colitis. To determine whether dysregulated CD4+ T cells in HDAC3ΔIEC mice promoted intestinal inflammation, the T cell transfer model of chronic colitis (47–49) was used, in which purified CD4+ T cells were isolated from HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice and adoptively transferred into Rag1–/– recipient mice (Figure 2A). In contrast to Rag1–/– recipients that received CD4+ T cells from control mice, Rag1–/– recipients receiving CD4+ T cells from HDAC3ΔIEC mice displayed more significant weight loss (Figure 2B), colonic shortening (Figure 2C), and severe colitis pathology characterized by inflammatory cell infiltration, crypt hyperplasia, and mural thickening (Figure 2, D and E). Furthermore, luminal concentration of the inflammatory biomarker lipocalin-2 was also significantly upregulated in Rag1–/– mice that received CD4+ T cells from HDAC3ΔIEC mice (Figure 2F). Therefore, IEC-intrinsic HDAC3 expression is essential for suppressing the priming of proinflammatory colitogenic CD4+ T cells.

Figure 2 CD4+ T cells from mice lacking epithelial HDAC3 induce severe colitis. (A) Experimental schematic of T cell colitis model with naive CD4+ T cells isolated from HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice transferred into Rag1–/– hosts. (B–D) Change in body weight (B), colon length (C), and H&E-stained colonic sections (D) of Rag1–/– hosts that received T cells from HDAC3FF or HDAC3ΔIEC mice. Scale bars: 20 μM. (E) Histological scoring of sections in D. (F) Fecal concentration of lipocalin-2. (G and H) Number of cBir1+ tetramer-specific CD4+ T cells in large intestine of Rag1–/– hosts that received T cells from HDAC3FF or HDAC3ΔIEC mice. Gated on live, CD45+, lineage (CD11b–B220–Ly6G–, CD11c–CD8a–), CD4+. (I) Frequency of Th17 (RORγt+) of cBir1+ CD4+ T cells. (J–L) Change in body weight (J), number of cBir1+ tetramer-specific CD4+ T cells (K), and frequency of RORγt+ cBir1+ CD4+ T cells (L) in large intestine of Rag1–/– mice treated with water (CNV) or antibiotics (ABX) that received T cells from HDAC3FF or HDAC3ΔIEC mice. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments, 3–4 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–I) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (J–L).

To further investigate colitogenic CD4+ T cells isolated from HDAC3ΔIEC mice, their specificity to commensal microbiota–expressed antigens was evaluated. Rag1–/– recipients that received CD4+ T cells from HDAC3ΔIEC mice exhibited elevated microbiota-specific cBir1+CD4+ T cells compared with hosts that received HDAC3FF cells (Figure 2, G and H). These experiments showed that a majority of cBir1+ cells following transfer were RORγt+ Th17 cells (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 4B). Similar to the skewed differentiation of these cells in HDAC3ΔIEC mice, a higher frequency of commensal-specific T cells differentiated into inflammatory RORγt+ Th17 cells when they originated from HDAC3ΔIEC mice compared with HDAC3FF littermate controls (Figure 2I). Commensal-specific T cells from HDAC3ΔIEC mice exhibited reduced differentiation to FoxP3+ Tregs, and no difference in Th1 cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). To next test whether these cells were responsive to the microbiota, T cell transfer studies were conducted by depletion of commensal bacteria with broad-spectrum antibiotics (50). Consistent with previous results, increased weight loss (Figure 2J) and expansion of cBir1+ Th17 cells were detected in microbiota-replete recipient mice that received T cells from HDAC3ΔIEC mice (Figure 2, K and L). However, colitis-induced weight loss (Figure 2J) and cBir1+ Th17 cells were lost with microbiota depletion (Figure 2, K and L), indicating that commensal-specific Th17 cells drive intestinal inflammation in this model. Collectively, these data indicate that epithelial HDAC3 expression is required for regulation of CD4+ T cell development in the intestine, as loss of epithelial HDAC3 resulted in increased microbiota-specific colitogenic CD4+ T cells.

HDAC3 regulates surface expression of MHCII on IECs. The cytokine IFN-γ drives CD4+ T cell differentiation into Th1 effectors while suppressing differentiation into other Th lineages, including Th17 cells (51, 52). Previous work demonstrated that during bacterial infection IFN-γ production by intraepithelial T cells was reduced in mice lacking epithelial HDAC3 (39). However, at steady state, IFN-γ levels were low, and significant differences were not detected (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D) (39). In addition, type 1 innate lymphoid cells (ILC1s) can produce IFN-γ. However, loss of epithelial HDAC3 did not affect the frequency of ILC1s, nor the predominant ILC lineage in the colon, ILC3s (Supplemental Figure 4E). Furthermore, commensal-specific Th17 cells remained elevated in HDAC3ΔIEC mice receiving exogenous IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 4F). Therefore, IFN-γ is unlikely to reflect a direct or primary cause of the basal differences in commensal-specific Th17 cells observed in HDAC3ΔIEC mice.

Antigen presentation via MHCII is critical for instructing antigen-specific CD4+ T cell responses. However, the frequency of total MHCII+ intestinal hematopoietic cells (Figure 3A) and classical antigen-presenting cells, including MHCIIhi intestinal dendritic cells and macrophages, was unaffected by epithelial HDAC3 deletion (Figure 3, B and C). Surprisingly, though, we found that EpCAM+ IECs, and not CD45+ hematopoietic cells, expressed the majority of MHCII at the intestinal-microbiota interface (Figure 3, D and E). IECs respond to microbial cues, so we next assessed whether the microbiota plays a role in regulating IEC-intrinsic MHCII expression. Consistent with other studies (53–57), IECs isolated from CNV mice displayed higher surface expression of MHCII compared with GF mice (Figure 3, F and G). Further, neonatal GF pups maintained low epithelial expression of H2-Ab1, the gene that encodes the β chain of MHCII (Figure 3H). However, epithelial H2-Ab1 expression was robustly induced following initial microbiota colonization (Figure 3H), similar to regulation of HDAC3 (Figure 1C).

Figure 3 HDAC3 regulates expression of MHCII on IECs. (A) Frequency of total MHCII+ cells in colon lamina propria. (B and C) Frequency of dendritic cells and macrophages in large intestinal lamina propria of HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice. Gated on live, CD45+, MHCII+. (D) MHCII+ cells at colonic luminal surface. (E) Frequency of total MHCII+ cells in D. (F and G) Frequency of MHCII+ EpCAM+ cells in large intestine of GF and CNV mice. (H) mRNA expression of H2-Ab1 in IECs isolated from large intestine of GF and CNV pups. (I and J) Frequency of MHCII+ EpCAM+ cells in large intestine of HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice. (K and L) H2-Ab1 (K) and CIITA (L) mRNA in IECs isolated from the large intestine of HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice. (M) HDAC3 mRNA in HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC-IND organoids treated with tamoxifen (4-OHT). (N) H2-Ab1 mRNA expression in HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC-IND organoids treated with IKK-16. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments, 3–5 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (E–M) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (N).

Interestingly, loss of HDAC3 expression dramatically reduced epithelial surface MHCII expression in the large (Figure 3, I and J) and small intestine (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). IECs from HDAC3ΔIEC mice exhibited reduced H2-Ab1 gene expression (Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting altered transcriptional regulation of the MHCII-encoding gene. Significant changes in histone acetylation did not occur near the H2-Ab1 gene in IECs from HDAC3ΔIEC mice (Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting that HDAC3 does not directly target this gene. Expression of the class II coactivator CIITA was decreased in IECs from HDAC3ΔIEC mice, relative to IECs from floxed controls (Figure 3L). CIITA is regulated by NF-κB, and HDAC3 has been shown to promote NF-κB activation in multiple cell lineages (58–61). Thus, to test whether NF-κB mediates HDAC3-dependent regulation of MHCII, intestinal organoids were generated from the colon of HDAC3FF and an inducible HDAC3ΔIEC-IND mouse model in which tamoxifen significantly reduces HDAC3 expression (Figure 3M). Inhibition of NF-κB activity suppressed expression of H2-Ab1 in wild-type organoids (Figure 3N). However, NF-κB inhibition did not impact MHCII expression in organoids that lacked HDAC3 (Figure 3N). Taken together, these data support that HDAC3 regulates epithelial MHCII expression, in part, through activation of NF-κB. As expected, HDAC3FF organoids upregulated H2-Ab1 expression following IFN-γ stimulation (Supplemental Figure 5E); however, similar induction occurred in organoids lacking HDAC3 expression (Supplemental Figure 5E), supporting that IFN-γ–dependent MHCII regulation remains intact in HDAC3-deficient epithelial cells. While IFN-γ may play a synergistic role in vivo, these organoid data suggest an epithelium-intrinsic NF-κB–dependent mechanism by which HDAC3 controls epithelial MHCII expression.

Epithelial MHCII limits commensal-specific CD4+ T cells and intestinal inflammation. While epithelial MHCII has been suggested to function in both protective and detrimental immune responses (53, 57, 62, 63), its role in regulating commensal-specific T cell responses and microbiota-triggered inflammation has remained uncertain. Therefore, to test this, mice with conditional loss of MHCII in IECs (MHCIIΔIEC) were generated by crossing of floxed H2-Ab1 mice (MHCIIFF) with mice expressing Cre recombinase downstream of the villin promoter (64, 65). Significant reduction in MHCII expression in IECs of MHCIIΔIEC mice was confirmed by mRNA (Supplemental Figure 6A) and surface protein analyses (Supplemental Figure 6B). Loss of MHCII expression was restricted to IECs, since levels remained similar on CD45+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6C). Interestingly, and in contrast to the activating role of MHCII on classical antigen-presenting cells, we found that loss of IEC-intrinsic MHCII led to elevated accumulation of commensal-specific cBir1+CD4+ T cells in the colon (Figure 4, A and B) and small intestine (Supplemental Figure 6D). Intestine from MHCIIΔIEC mice exhibited reduced commensal-specific Tregs (Figure 4C) and an increase in commensal-specific Th17 cells (Figure 4D), whereas microbiota-specific Th1 and Tfh cells were similar (Supplemental Figure 6E). Importantly, the composition and diversity of the intestinal microbiota were similar in MHCIIΔIEC mice and floxed littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C), including the proportion of bacteria harboring the cBir1 gene (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Thus, elevated cBir1 commensal–specific T cells in the intestine of MHCIIΔIEC mice do not reflect alterations in the composition of commensal bacteria.

Figure 4 Epithelial MHCII regulates commensal-specific T cells. (A and B) Number of cBir1+-specific CD4+ T cells in large intestine of MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. (C and D) Frequency of FoxP3+ (C) and RORγt+ (D) cBir1+ CD4+ T cells in large intestine of MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. (E) Diagram of 2W1S–Candida albicans commensal colonization. (F) Number of C. albicans–2W1S+–specific CD4+ cells in large intestine of MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. (G) Diagram of 2W1S peptide feeding model. (H) Number of 2W1S+-specific CD4+ cells in large intestine of MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. (I) Frequency of rectal prolapse in MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. (J) H&E-stained colonic sections of MHCIIFF and prolapsed MHCIIΔIEC mice (MHCIIΔIEC*). Scale bars: 20 μM. (K and L) Frequency of myeloid cell infiltrate (K) and lipocalin-2 levels (L) in stool of MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC*. (M–O) Number of cBir1+-specific CD4+ T cells (M) and frequency of FoxP3+ (N) and RORγt+ (O) cBir1-specific T cells in large intestine of control and prolapsed MHCIIΔIEC and HDAC3ΔIEC mice. Tetramer cells are gated on live, CD45+, lineage (CD11b–B220–Ly6G–, CD11c–CD8a–), CD4+. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments (A–H) or are pooled from at least 2 independent experiments (I–O), 3–6 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–H and L–O) or Mantel-Cox test (I).

In order to examine whether this commensal-specific response occurred with another microbial antigen, mice were also colonized with Candida albicans expressing the 2W1S 55–68 variant of I-Eα epitope (Figure 4E) (16, 17). Consistent with regulation of cBir1+CD4+ T cells, MHCIIΔIEC mice displayed increased numbers of C. albicans–2W1S–specific CD4+ T cells relative to MHCIIFF mice (Figure 4F) with similar levels of C. albicans colonization. Further, epithelial MHCII was required to limit intestinal accumulation of 2W1S+CD4+ T cells following oral administration of the 2W1S peptide (Figure 4, G and H) (66). To investigate the mechanism by which epithelial MHCII regulates tissue-intrinsic T cells, the proliferation, survival, and anergy of microbiota-specific T cells were compared in MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. Loss of epithelial MHCII led to minimal differences in the proliferation marker Ki67 (Supplemental Figure 8A) and the anergy markers FR4 and CD73 (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Surprisingly, cBir1+CD4+ T cells from MHCIIΔIEC mice exhibited a reduction in the apoptosis marker Bim (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E) and annexin V (Supplemental Figure 8F), indicating that epithelial MHCII may promote apoptosis, leading to their local accumulation in MHCIIΔIEC mice.

Mice lacking IEC-intrinsic HDAC3 exhibited increased susceptibility to chronic intestinal inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1). Remarkably, similarly to HDAC3ΔIEC mice, mice lacking epithelial MHCII also displayed an increased incidence of rectal prolapse with age indicative of intestinal inflammation (Figure 4I). Furthermore, prolapsed MHCIIΔIEC mice (MHCIIΔIEC*) demonstrated increased pathology consistent with chronic colitis (Figure 4J), increased infiltration of myeloid cells (Figure 4K), and elevated fecal lipocalin-2 (Figure 4L). Interestingly, MHCIIΔIEC mice and HDAC3ΔIEC mice with an increased propensity to prolapse were characterized by elevated levels of commensal-specific CD4+ T cells (Figure 4M) that reflected a reduction in microbiota-specific FoxP3+ Tregs (Figure 4N) and an increase in commensal-specific RORγt+ inflammatory Th17 cells (Figure 4O). Collectively, these data suggest that epithelial HDAC3 may be critical in regulating microbiota-induced MHCII-directed commensal-specific immunity and inflammation.

HDAC3 enables microbiota to regulate epithelial-dependent commensal-specific immunity. To test the requirement for the microbiota in MHCII-dependent intestinal inflammation and commensal-specific immunity, the drinking water of MHCIIΔIEC and control MHCIIFF mice was supplemented with broad-spectrum antibiotics that significantly deplete commensal bacteria (50). Consistent with earlier results (Figure 4I), MHCIIΔIEC mice exhibited an increased prevalence of rectal prolapse (Figure 5A), whereas depletion of the microbiota prevented spontaneous intestinal inflammation in MHCIIΔIEC mice (Figure 5A). Furthermore, microbiota-replete MHCIIΔIEC mice exhibited accumulation of commensal-specific Th17 cells (Figure 5B) and increased levels of IL-17 (Figure 5C). However, antibiotic-treated MHCIIΔIEC mice did not demonstrate increased commensal-specific Th17 cells (Figure 5B) or IL-17 expression (Figure 5C) relative to MHCIIFF mice. Taken together, these data highlight the necessity for the microbiota in triggering epithelial MHCII–dependent intestinal inflammation and commensal-specific immune responses.

Figure 5 HDAC3 enables microbiota to regulate epithelium-dependent, commensal-specific immunity. (A) Frequency of rectal prolapse in control (CNV) and antibiotic-treated (ABX) MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. (B and C) Frequency of RORγt+ cBir1+-specific CD4+ T cells (B) and IL-17 mRNA expression (C) in large intestine of control and ABX-treated MHCIIFF and MHCIIΔIEC mice. (D and E) Frequency of MHCII+ EpCAM+ cells in large intestine of GF- and CNV- HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice. (F–H) Number of cBir1+ tetramer-specific CD4+ T cells (F) and frequency of FoxP3+ (G) and RORγt+ (H) cBir1+ T cells isolated from GF- and CNV-HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice. cBir1+ tetramer cells are gated on live, CD45+, lineage (CD11b–B220–Ly6G–, CD11c–CD8a–), CD4+. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments, 3–5 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by Mantel-Cox (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B–H).

To test whether HDAC3 is necessary in mediating this regulation of epithelial and immune cells by the microbiota, GF-derived HDAC3FF and HDAC3ΔIEC mice were compared with CNV-HDAC3FF and -HDAC3ΔIEC mice. Consistent with earlier data using wild-type CNV and GF mice (Figure 3, F and G), IEC-intrinsic MHCII expression was significantly induced in CNV-HDAC3FF controls compared with GF-HDAC3FF mice (Figure 5, D and E), whereas CNV-HDAC3ΔIEC mice failed to upregulate MHCII (Figure 5, D and E). In GF mice, loss of epithelial HDAC3 expression had no impact on protein levels of MHCII on IECs (Figure 5, D and E), demonstrating the specific necessity for HDAC3 in mediating microbiota-dependent regulation of epithelial MHCII. Furthermore, CNV-HDAC3ΔIEC mice exhibited reduced cBir1+ commensal-specific FoxP3+ and elevated commensal-specific Th17 cells as compared with CNV-HDAC3FF littermate controls (Figure 5, F–H). However, GF-HDAC3ΔIEC had levels of commensal-specific Tregs and Th17 cells similar to those of GF-HDAC3FF mice (Figure 5, F–H). These data indicate the necessity for HDAC3 in enabling the microbiota to regulate commensal-specific immunity. Collectively, these findings reveal that microbiota colonization can induce commensal self-tolerance through an epithelial HDAC3/MHCII regulatory pathway that dampens commensal-specific immune responses directly in the local tissue environment (Supplemental Figure 9).