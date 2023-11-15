Tumor-derived biomarkers predict efficacy of B7H3 antibody-drug conjugate treatment in metastatic prostate cancer models

B7H3 is expressed across a range of mPC phenotypes and diverse metastatic sites. To assess the potential clinical utility of targeting B7H3 as a treatment strategy for advanced prostate cancer, we evaluated the transcript abundance of B7H3 and other previously studied cell surface targets — PSMA, PSCA, TROP2, STEAP1, and CEACAM5 — in 185 tumors from 98 patients with treatment refractory mPC and across a panel of 26 mPC PDX and organoid models representing the genomic and phenotypic heterogeneity of patient tumors. The 26 preclinical models tested in this study comprise tumors of ARPC phenotype with AR signaling (intact: n = 13, experimentally CR: n = 6) as well as ARNEG/VERY Low non-NEPC (n = 2), denoted as DNPC, (2) and SCNPC (n = 5), denoted at SCNPC. The latter 2 groups were collectively categorized as non-ARPC (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162148DS1). The models included were primarily from the LuCaP PDX series (20) and also included 2 NCI mPC patient biopsy-derived organoids (PDOs) of the ARPC phenotype (21). We also categorized each patient tumor and mPC model into phenotypic categories based on gene expression signatures reflecting AR signaling and neuroendocrine (NE) pathway activity. We first quantified CD276(B7H3) transcript abundance in patient samples (185 tumors from 98 patients with mPC) and the above described 26 mPC models using RNA-Seq measurements. Overall, the vast majority of samples expressed CD276 transcripts, and there was limited variation within or between mPC phenotypes compared with other targets (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1B). CD276 was also the most consistently expressed target across different mCRPC phenotypes. In contrast, other markers such as FOLH1(PSMA) expression varied substantially both within a phenotype and between phenotypes (P = 1 × 10–9 for the mean Log 2 FKPM values between ARPC versus NEPC) (Figure 1B: FOLH1 (blue), CD276(green)). We also evaluated the intraindividual heterogeneity of CD276 transcript levels in multiple tumors acquired from the same patient. With few exceptions, there was a tight distribution of CD276 expression within individuals (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 CD276/B7H3 expression in samples from patients with mPC and mPC PDX/organoid models. (A) CD276/B7H3, FOLH1/PSMA, PSCA, TACSTD2/TROP2, STEAP1, and CEACAM5 transcript abundance determined by RNA-Seq analysis of 185 metastatic prostate tumors from 98 patients. Transcript levels are shown as Log 2 FPKM. (B) Comparisons of CD276/B7H3 (green dots) and FOLH1/PSMA (blue dots) expression by phenotypes of metastatic tumors. Groups were compared using 2-sided Wilcoxon rank tests with Benjamini-Hochberg multiple-testing correction. (C) IHC assessments of B7H3 protein expression. Representative staining of tumors with low, medium, and high B7H3 expression in AR+/NE– and AR–/NE+ phenotypes. (D) Distribution of B7H3 protein expression in 181 metastatic tumors within and between 58 patients. (E) Distribution of B7H3 protein expression in mPCs categorized by phenotype (AR+/NE–; n = 146, AR+/NE+; n = 10, AR–/NE–; n = 3, AR–/NE+; n = 18, Cases not evaluated n = 4), **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. Wilcoxon test. (F) Western blot quantification of B7H3 protein expression in PDX tissue samples and 2 PDOs (NCI-PC44, NCI-PC155) by Simple Western. ARPC samples with high B7H3 expression are categorized separately in the B7H3HI group. Y-axis represents CD276/B7H3 protein quantification scaled by a factor of 10. For pairwise comparison between groups, Wilcoxon test was used with P value adjusted using the Holm method. P < 0.05 was considered significant. (G and H) Flow cytometry analysis for B7H3 cell–surface expression from organoids dissociated into single cells. P < 0.05; significant, Wilcoxon test. (G) Median Fluorescence Intensity (MFI) and (H) Percentage positive cells are shown for 9 analyzed models.

We next evaluated B7H3 protein expression across a cohort of PC metastases using a tissue microarray (TMA) comprised of 181 tumors from 58 patients, with a range of 1 to 4 tumors per patient. A total of 3 tumors were not analyzed due to insufficient tumor content, leaving 178 evaluable tumors. Overall, B7H3 protein exhibited more variation compared with transcript expression: of 178 tumors evaluated, 149 expressed B7H3 (H-score > 20) and 29 lacked expression (Figure 1, C and D). B7H3 was detected across diverse metastatic sites with bone metastases exhibiting the highest levels (Supplemental Figure 1D). Tumors categorized as AR+/NE– ARPC generally expressed higher B7H3 levels compared with other phenotypes, but a subset of AR–/NE+ SCNPC and AR–/NE– tumors also expressed B7H3 (Figure 1E). Collectively, these results indicate that B7H3 may represent a target for antigen-directed therapeutics across a range of clinical mPC phenotypes.

Additionally, we used a quantitative immunoblot technique to determine the relative amount of total B7H3 protein expressed in mPC preclinical models. Like patient samples, we observed wide variation (more than 30-fold) in B7H3 protein levels (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1E). ARPC models demonstrated a range of expression clustering as a high group (B7H3Hi) and an intermediate-to-low group, the latter of which overlapped in median level with the non-ARPC group (Figure 1F). There was no apparent common genotypic or phenotypic feature in B7H3HI ARPC group. Consistent with patient data, B7H3 mRNA levels were not strongly correlated with B7H3 protein levels in models of either phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1F), emphasizing the minimal utility in transcriptional based assays for quantitative analyses (12). Importantly, in FACS analysis, despite variability in the median fluorescence intensity across the models tested (n = 9), EpCam+ tumor cells homogenously expressed B7H3 (80%–100% cells) at the cell surface, which makes B7H3 an ideal target for ADC based therapy (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 2A). B7H3 cell surface level was well correlated with total B7H3 protein (Supplemental Figure 2B).

As AR signaling is a major determinant of ARPC phenotypic subclasses, we determined the relationship of B7H3 RNA and protein to AR target gene output. However, consistent with the analyses of human mPC tumors, there was no correlation of B7H3 protein levels with AR signature scores (Supplemental Figure 2C).

B7H3-PBD-ADC is cytotoxic for defined subclasses of prostate cancer. We next sought to determine the efficacy of a B7H3 targeted ADC directing the genotoxic PBD (B7H3-PBD-ADC) to mPC cells. We compared the targeted delivery of PBD via B7H3-PBD-ADC, relative to the nontargeted control R347-PBD-ADC, across a panel of mPC organoids where phenotype, genotype, and B7H3 levels were established (Figure 2, A and B, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Data File 1). All non-ARPC models were highly sensitive to the B7H3-PBD-ADC with normalized AUC (nAUC) ranging from 0.2–0.5 and IC 50 from 0.03–2.08 ng/mL (Figure 2C and Table 1). In contrast, the ARPC models displayed a broad range of responses, with nAUC ranging from 0.3–1 and displaying less steep dose response slopes in responders compared with the non-ARPC models (Figure 2, B and C). The relative dose required for cytotoxicity in comparing targeted B7H3-PBD-ADCs and control R347-PBD-ADCs was a minimum of 1,000-fold for the most sensitive models, while the majority of models were unaffected by even the highest concentration of R347-PBD (4 mg/mL) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 2 B7H3-PBD-ADC activity requires, but is not correlated with, B7H3 protein levels. (A) Schematic of the ex vivo drug assay. (B) Representative drug response curves for B7H3-PBD-ADC and R347-PBD-ADC (control ADC) in PDX-derived organoids (PDXOs) of SCNPC and ARPC phenotypes. Percentage viability was plotted relative to the control. (C) Comparison of B7H3-PBD-ADC response and B7H3 protein expression across the models; n = 26. (D) nAUC values for B7H3-PBD-ADC in ARPC (n = 19) and non-ARPC models (n = 7). ARPC models are categorized into 3 groups: high B7H3 expressors (B7H3HI) n = 4, responder (R) n = 7, and nonresponder (NR) n = 8. Red line indicates median nAUC for the groups. Wilcoxon test was used for pairwise comparison between groups with P value adjusted using the Holm method. P < 0.05 was considered significant. (E) FACS sorting strategy for selecting B7H3-KO 145.2 cells. (F) Western blot for FACS sorted 145.2 B7H3+ and B7H3– (B7H3 KO) cells grown as organoids. (G) Dose response curves for 145.2 presorted and sorted B7H3NEG and B7H3+ organoids treated with ADC for 10 days. (H) 145.2 B7H3+, B7H3NEG, and admix (mix of B7H3+ and B7H3NEG cells in approximately equal proportion) ODXs treated with ADCs or vehicle, once weekly for 2 weeks, as indicated by arrows; n = 8/group, except B7H3NEG (2 mice with necrotic tumors at Day 14 excluded from B7H3-PBD group), B7H3NEG and admix (Vehicle group; n = 2 each), B7H3+ (Vehicle group; n = 4), Admix (B7H3-PBD and R347-PBD; n = 5 each). Average tumor volume is plotted from the day of first treatment indicated as Day 0. Top panel comparing average tumor volumes for R347-PBD and vehicle treated mice. Bottom panel comparing average tumor volumes for B7H3-PBD treated B7H3+, B7H3NEG, and admix xenografts. Wilcoxon test, *P < 0.05. (I) Western blot for B7H3 knockdown in NCI-PC155 organoids. (J) Dose response curves for NCI-PC155 organoids after B7H3 knockdown (sgB7H3 group). Error bars indicate the SEM.

Table 1 B7H3-PBD response data, and molecular features of 26 mCRPC models

Interestingly, there were 2 categories of ARPC responders to B7H3-PBD-ADCs, which segregated with B7H3 protein expression levels. Organoids with the highest B7H3 protein expression (LuCaPs-35CR, 170.2 and 141, and NCI-PC155) were some of the most sensitive among the ARPC models (Figure 2, C and D). There were no nonresponders among the highest B7H3 expressing ARPC models. However, many responder and nonresponder models had similar B7H3 expression, suggesting that ADC sensitivity was influenced by additional tumor biological properties. The ARPC cluster with low-to-medium B7H3 expression (B7H3Lo) contained responder (labeled as “R”) and nonresponder (labeled as “NR”) models. Notably, the median protein level in the ARPC (B7H3lo) responders was not significantly different from nonresponder ARPC models (5.61 versus 5.63, respectively, P = 0.58) or from responder non-ARPC models (median B7H3 levels = 5.68) (Figure 2C).

To establish specificity, we assessed whether B7H3 protein expression was necessary for ADC activity. CRISPR/Cas9 was used to generate B7H3 null organoid cells in LuCaP 145.2 and NCI-PC155 models. Because mPC organoids cannot be cloned, following B7H3 guide transduction into Cas9 expressing organoids, cells were sorted after several generations of growth based on B7H3 expression (Figure 2, E and F). The loss of B7H3 in B7H3NEG LuCaP 145.2 did not result in any discernable difference in growth compared with B7H3+ organoids (Supplemental Figure 3D), indicating that B7H3 expression did not affect autonomous growth rate. Consistent with this, dropout screens utilizing 2 separate B7H3-directed guides in LuCaP 145.2 and LuCaP 173.1 organoids demonstrated no growth selectivity across the entire population (Supplemental Figure 3E). Importantly, loss of B7H3 in 145.2 organoids abrogated response to B7H3-PBD-ADC at concentrations less than 0.25 μg/mL in vitro, demonstrating a greater-than 400-fold increased IC 50 compared with B7H3-WT organoids (Figure 2G). However, we observed cytotoxic effects of the B7H3-PBD-ADC at higher concentrations of 1 μg/mL and 4 μg/mL, probably resulting from B7H3+ contaminants in the B7H3– sorted population contributing bystander effects from free PBD (11). Interestingly, organoids derived from presorted cells containing a mix of B7H3+ and B7H3NEG cells, representative of intra-tumor heterogeneity, were almost equally sensitive as B7H3+ organoids, perhaps as a result of combined cell death via B7H3+-specific ADC activity and bystander killing effect (Figure 2G, red line). To validate B7H3-PBD-ADC specificity in vivo, we used organoid-derived xenograft models (ODXs) from sorted B7H3+ and B7H3NEG LuCaP 145.2 organoids. To investigate the extent of bystander effect in extreme cases of heterogeneity, we also compared ADC activity in xenografts derived after mixing approximately equal proportions of B7H3+ and B7H3NEG cells, which we labeled as admix tumors. Consistent with in vitro analysis, vehicle treated B7H3+ and B7H3NEG ODXs displayed similar growth rates in vivo (Figure 2H, top panel). B7H3NEG ODXs displayed no discernable response to the B7H3-PBD-ADC (bottom panel, blue line), whereas significant tumor regression was observed in B7H3+ tumors (bottom panel) compared to vehicle-treated or negative control R347-PBD-ADC–treated mice (top panel) (Figure 2H). Interestingly, admix tumors showed partial regression, although the tumor growth was significantly slower than B7H3NEG ODXs after the B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment (Figure 2H, bottom panel). IHC analysis of tumors collected at the end of the study showed that B7H3+ cells were eradicated from both B7H3+ and admix tumors (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G), demonstrating specificity and suggesting that a proportion of target-negative tumor cells escape by-stander mediated killing. Finally, loss of B7H3 protein in NCI-PC155 patient-derived adenocarcinoma organoids substantially reversed B7H3-PBD-ADC sensitivity (Figure 2, I and J). These results demonstrate that the B7H3-PBD-ADC is specific for B7H3-expressing mPC organoids over a broad range of tested concentrations.

B7H3-PBD-ADC response is associated with RB1 deficiency and replication stress. An inspection of the model genotypes relative to B7H3-PBD-ADC efficacy to identify predictive response characteristics revealed that combined alterations of RB1 and tumor protein 53(TP53) were strongly correlated with responsiveness to B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment. Indeed, RB1 homozygous deletion and TP53 alterations, either deletion or mutation, occur in all the non-ARPC models (Figure 3, A and B, and Table 1). Further, RB1 function was analyzed across the models using an RB signature score that captured transcriptional networks related to RB1 functional inactivation. The RB signature score was linearly related to B7H3-PBD-ADC sensitivity, as measured by AUC in organoid models, suggesting not only a categorical relationship but also a quantitatively determined sensitivity (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 RB1 loss predicts B7H3-PBD-ADC response. (A) B7H3-PBD-ADC response categorized by RB1 genomic status. Red line indicates the median nAUC for each group. TP53 genotypes are shown as different shapes. Color indicates RB1 signature score on z-transformed scale. Wilcoxon test with P value adjusted using the Holm method, P < 0.05 was considered significant. (B) Immunoblot analysis of organoid models and prostate cancer cell lines for the indicated markers. Heatmap (bottom) showing RB1 and TP53 genomic status and B7H3-PBD-ADC response. For RB1, red color indicates biallelic copy loss and blue indicates WT or single copy loss. TP53 status in red refers to alterations by biallelic inactivation or gain of function mutation and in blue indicates WT or monoallelic loss. For B7H3-PBD-ADC response; R, responsive; NR, nonresponse; NA, data not available. Bar plots for RB1 score is shown for the organoid models. (C) Correlation of B7H3-PBD-ADC response (nAUC) and RB1 signature score. Pearson’s correlation coefficient r = –0.64, P = 0.00081. (D) IF images confirming DOX-inducible knockdown of RB1 in LuCaP167 organoid model. (E) B7H3-PBD-ADC dose response curves in LuCaP167 (RB1+) organoid model expressing DOX-inducible RB1 shRNA. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, Wilcoxon test.

We experimentally validated RB1 levels as a determinant for B7H3-PBD-ADC responses by depletion via doxycycline-induced shRNA in the nonresponsive, TP53WTRB1WT LuCaP 167 ARPC organoid model (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with the results across the various models, RB1 depletion resulted in increased B7H3-PBD-ADC cytotoxicity in LuCaP 167 organoids, demonstrating RB1 levels as an independent factor in determining B7H3-PBD-ADC sensitivity (Figure 3E).

Since models with RB1 loss showed exceptional response to the B7H3-PBD-ADC, despite having low levels of B7H3 protein, we also tested the influence of this underlying genomic vulnerability on the in vitro activity of free PBD dimer. Indeed, increased sensitivity to free PBD dimer was observed in RB1-loss models compared with RB1WT models, suggesting that the genotoxic effect of PBD induced inter-strand DNA crosslinks is potentiated by loss of functional RB1 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Thus, the response to the B7H3-PBD-ADC is substantially governed by the interplay between tumor characteristics and the mechanism of action for the attached payload and not necessarily by the density of the targeted antigen.

RB1 loss is associated with replication stress, and, not unexpectedly, replication-stress induced pathways also correlated with the strength of B7H3-PBD-ADC responses. We used a replication stress signature score (RepStress score), modified for prostate cancer based on DNA damage and cell cycle pathways involved in replication stress, and analyzed association with B7H3-PBD sensitivity (Figure 4A). Across all models, including ARPC and non-ARPC groups, a high RepStress score was significantly correlated with higher sensitivity to B7H3-PBD-ADC (Supplemental Figure 4C), a finding that is strongly determined by loss of RB functionality (Supplemental Figure 4D). Moreover, B7H3-PBD-ADC showed greater efficacy in vitro, compared with other known RepStress-sensitive drugs, including Topotecan, Cisplatin, and Mitomycin C (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). For the ARPC models only, the majority of the ARPC responders (“ARPC-R”) had similar replication stress scores as non-responders (“ARPC-NR”), with the exception of 2 responder RB1WT models (LuCaPs 23.1 and 170.2) that demonstrated RepStress scores above the average (Figure 4B). This implies that PBD sensitivity of mPC with functional RB1, usually ARPC, is determined by factors in addition to replication stress.

Figure 4 Contributing biomarker subclasses of B7H3-PBD-ADC sensitivity. (A) Heatmap of the pathways contributing to the RepStress signature score. Organoid models are ranked from left to right based on increasing B7H3-PBD nAUC (bottom panel). Top panel showing RepStress and RB signature scores. (B) Comparison of z-transformed RepStress score in AD nonresponders (ARPC-NR), ARPC responders (ARPC-R), and non-ARPC responders (NonARPC-R). Color indicates RB1 genotype. (C) Univariate correlation analyses between nAUC and MsigDB gene signatures, including refined IFN signature score for prostate cancer labeled as PCa_IFN_Score. Spearman correlation coefficient is shown for top significant gene sets. FDR ≤ 0.05, Benjamini and Hochberg method for multiple hypothesis test correction. (D) Volcano plot for differentially expressed genes between B7H3-PBD-ADC–responsive ARPC models versus nonresponsive ARPC models. Dotted lines are shown for log 2 fold change of –2 and 2 at FDR ≤ 0.01. (E) Comparison of IFN score with SLFN11 expression. (F) B7H3-PBD-ADC response categorized by SLFN11 expression. Red line indicates median nAUC for each group. NR, nonresponder; R, responder; +/- indicates SLFN11 expression. P<0.05; significant, Wilcoxon test. (G) Distribution of ARPC models based on TP53 genomic status and SLFN11 expression. (H) Schematic of proposed biomarker based therapeutic decisions for B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment of patients with mPC. For multiple group comparisons in panel B and F, P values were determined by Wilcoxon test and adjusted using the Holm method.

Schlafen family member 11 expression and TP53 status are predictors of B7H3-PBD-ADC response in RB1 functional prostate cancer. To address broadly predictive biomarkers in ARPC with functional RB1, the most common clinical phenotype of mPC, we analyzed differentially expressed signaling pathways in ARPC-R versus ARPC-NR. Correlation analysis with single sample gene set enrichment scores identified interferon response gene signatures as the topmost correlated signaling pathways for B7H3-PBD-ADC sensitivity (nAUC) for ARPC models (Figure 4C). To further delineate the role of specific interferon stimulated genes (ISGs) that may be contributing to B7H3-PBD-ADC response, we performed differential expression analyses comparing ARPC responders (n = 9) and nonresponders (n = 8), which revealed several ISGs among the top 20 differentially upregulated genes in responders, including UBE2L6, PSMB9, and schlafen family member 11 (SLFN11), while CDKN1A and ABCB5 were notably downregulated (Figure 4D and Supplemental Data File 2). Upregulation of SLFN11 in ARPC-R models was of particular interest, as it is a known sensitizer for toxicity mediated by specific DNA damaging agents (22, 23). SLFN11 is a nonclassical IFN-response gene, and indirect effects of IFN signaling likely contribute to contextual SLFN11 expression (22). As expected, in the phenotypically heterogeneous models analyzed here, SLFN11NEG models demonstrated a significantly lower median IFN signature score than SLFN11+ models (Figure 4E). We categorized B7H3-PBD-ADC response based on SLFN11 positivity or negativity. Consistent with differential expression analysis, SLFN11 expression predicted response in 8 of 8 ARPC models, demonstrating SLFN11 as a robust positive biomarker in the models analyzed here (Figure 4F). Of note, we observed that enrichment for WT TP53 alleles was a common molecular characteristic among 7 of 8 SLFN11NEG nonresponders, suggesting that SLFN11 expression may be linked to TP53 mutation status (Figure 4G and Table 1). It should be noted that a small number of SLFN11NEG models were also responsive to the ADC (3 responders out of 11 SLFN11NEG ARPC models), suggesting that lack of SLFN11 expression is not always predictive and that other nonoverlapping mechanisms/biomarker classes also lead to sensitivity (Figure 4F) in ARPC, as described below. Similarly, the majority (6 of 9) of RB1-deficient models were SLFN11+ (Figure 3B), but RB1 deficient models were responsive to B7H3-PBD-ADC independent of SLFN11 expression, demonstrating that replication stress predicts sensitivity even in the absence of SLFN11 (Figure 4F, in the R(–) group; 173.1 and 173.2).

In B7H3 expressors, RB1 loss and/or replication stress and/or SLFN11 expression predicted the responses of most tumors to B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment, but there were outliers where these features did not discriminate outcomes. For example, LuCaPs 141 and 141CR, and NCI-PC-155 were categorized as RB1WT and SLFN11NEG responders (Figure 3B and Figure 4G). We analyzed known genomic vulnerabilities associated with inability to repair ICLs and expression of previously known transporters of PBD. None of the previously identified transporters of PBD (ABCG2, ABCB1, ABCC2, and SLC46A3) correlated with responsiveness in the extensive mPC cohort tested here (Supplemental Figure 4G). Because ATR loss of function is a sensitizing factor for PBD responsiveness (24), we performed an ATR activation assay in response to DNA damage in ARPC organoids of B7H3-PBD-ADC responders: LuCaP 77 (RB1WT, SLFN11+), LuCap 141CR and NCI-PC155 (RB1WT, SLFN11NEG), and the nonresponder LuCaP 167 (RB1WT, SLFN11NEG). Functional ATR was evident in response to topotecan and B7H3-PBD-ADC in the responder LuCaP 77 and LuCaP141CR models. However, ATR was reduced to near undetectable levels in responder NCI-PC155 and nonresponder LuCaP 167 (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Consistent with nonresponsiveness, LuCaP 167 showed no evidence of PBD-mediated DNA damage. By contrast, NCI-PC155 had clearly detectable topotecan and B7H3-PBD-ADC induced DNA damage (γH2AX) compared with LuCaP 167 (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). These data for NCI-PC155 are consistent with a mechanism whereby very weak ATR signaling enhances DNA damage-induced death.

As the SLFN11NEG LuCaP 141CR model had an intact ATR pathway, we considered other DNA repair biomarkers. Importantly, we observed loss of CHD1 protein in LuCaPs 141 and 141CR (Figure 3B). CHD1-deficient cells are generally hypersensitive to DNA cross-linking agents because of defects in homologous recombination–mediated repair, and, in clinical mPC, CHD1 mutations are statistically associated with a predicted homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) (25, 26). These data are consistent with a responsive phenotype due to a DNA repair deficiency for LuCaPs 141 and 141CR, despite an RB1WT genotype and lack of SLFN11 expression (Figure 4H).

Indeed, our analysis of ATR activity and CHD1 loss is limited by the number of available models, which are derived from CRPC patient populations in which ATR and CHD1 mutations occur at a frequency of under 5%. Although the proposed mechanisms for responsiveness in these RB1WTSLFN11NEG models require validation, the observation of their existence is notable and directs future studies to investigate relatively infrequent DNA repair deficiency-mediated responsive mechanisms.

In vivo models of mPC validate organoid response classes to B7H3-PBD-ADC therapy. Based on the in vitro B7H3-PBD-ADC response data and analysis of potential biomarkers, we evaluated the efficacy of B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment in preclinical trials of PDX models representative of different phenotype and genotype mPC categories defined by organoid studies: RB1NULL (SLFN11+ or SLFN11–) and RB1WT (SLFN11+ or SLFN11–) tumors (Figure 5). We randomized mice implanted with PDX lines to treatment with 2 i.p. doses of 1 mg/kg B7H3-PBD-ADC or control R347-PBD-ADC, given weekly for 2 weeks. The SCNPC LuCaP 145.2 (TP53ALTRB1–/–SLFN11+) line showed a complete and durable response to B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment (Figure 5A). Control R347-PBD-ADC and vehicle-treated mice had similar tumor growth indicating no apparent nonspecific effects of PBD at a 1 mg/kg dose. Remarkably, no tumors were detected in 8 out of 9 B7H3-PBD-ADC treated mice 3 months after therapy. Furthermore, 2 of the large established tumors (over 1,000 mm3) were completely regressed with just 2 doses of B7H3-PBD-ADC (Figure 5A, right panel).

Figure 5 Prostate cancer organoid-derived biomarkers predict in vivo tumor responses in preclinical trials of the B7H3-PBD-ADC. (A–D) Tumor response to B7H3-PBD-ADC (1 mg/kg), R347-PBD-ADC (1 mg/kg) or vehicle in the 4 selected LuCaP models based on identified biomarkers (A) LuCaP 145.2 (SCNPC phenotype; RB1loss, SLFN11+, IFN scoreHi), n = 9 / group. (B) LuCaP 136 (ARPC phenotype; RB1loss, SLFN11–, IFN scorelo), n = 6/ group. (C) LuCaP 77 (ARPC, RB1+, SLFN11+, IFN scoremedium) n = 6 /group. (D) LuCaP 167 (ARPC, RB1+, SLFN11–, IFN scorelo) n = 9 /group. Right panels for A and B display antitumor activity of B7H3-PBD-ADC in mice with large established tumors (145.2; > 1,000 mm3 and 136; > 650 mm3). Tumor volume measurements (mm3) are shown from the time of first treatment. Arrows indicate once weekly dose for 2 weeks. (E) BLI of LuCaP 136 metastases following treatment with B7H3-PBD-ADC (n = 4) or R347-PBD-ADC (n = 3). Mice were treated once weekly for 2 weeks. (F) Average BLI for treated mice from the time of first treatment. Means ± SD, 2-way ANOVA test; P < 0.001. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis for the B7H3-PBD-ADC and R347-PBD-ADC treated LuCaP 136 metastases. Log-rank test (P < 0.01).

Similarly, the LuCaP 136 ARPC PDX (TP53–/–RB1–/–SLFN11–) showed complete durable response in all 6 mice treated with B7H3-PBD-ADC compared with control R347-PBD-ADC–treated or vehicle-treated mice (Figure 5B). LuCaP 136 was not evaluable for in vitro responses due to poor growth characteristics beyond 1 week, but the RB1 loss phenotype predicted in vivo responsiveness. Again, B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment resulted in a remarkable decrease in large tumor burden (approximately 800 mm3) in 2 mice (Figure 5B, right panel). 100% of the mice were tumor free for more than 4 months after treatment. Further, B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment of the ARPC LuCaP 77 xenograft (RB1WTSLFN11+) also showed a durable response relative to R347-PBD-ADC treated mice (Figure 5C). In contrast, the ARPC LuCaP 167 xenograft (RB1WTSLFN11–), which did not respond to B7H3-PBD-ADC in vitro, also showed no significant tumor regression with B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment compared with R347-PBD-ADC–treated or vehicle-treated mice (Figure 5D). Thus, the treatment responses assessed via organoid assays accurately predicted the matching in vivo responses to B7H3-PBD-ADC.

Because the majority of clinical mPCs progress following ADT and ARSI treatment with the retention of AR signaling, and patients often harbor bone metastases, we further tested B7H3-PBD-ADC activity against a late-stage ARPC bone metastasis model. We developed a model system whereby intracardiac injection of luciferase-tagged AR+ LuCaP 136 (TP53–/–RB1–/–SLFN11–) tumor cells colonized bone with 100% efficiency. The majority of metastases were located in the vertebrae. Other sites included calvaria, sternum, and long bones, as well as less than 10% of tumor burden in soft tissue (adrenals and liver). Using bioluminescence imaging (BLI) to monitor the growth of tumor metastasis, mice were grouped into 2 arms of equal average metastasis burden. B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment once weekly, for 2 weeks, substantially reduced tumor burden resulting in no detectable metastasis compared with control R347-PBD-ADC–treated mice (Figure 5, E and F). Overall, B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment resulted in long-term metastasis-free survival in 100% of the treated mice (Figure 5G). These data extend B7H3-PBD-ADC efficacy to tumors residing in clinically relevant microenvironments.

We evaluated the safety profile of B7H3-PBD-ADC both in vitro and in vivo. Body weights were unaffected by the ADC in all in vivo preclinical trials (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). In addition, we performed full necropsy on day 8 and day 30 after treatment to evaluate acute and delayed in vivo toxicity, respectively, in the LuCaP 136 PDX model after administrating the ADC (n = 3 per group). Histopathology analysis demonstrated a reasonable safety profile with no obvious changes in gross pathology. H&E-stained sections of liver, heart, lung, brain, adrenal gland, kidney, small intestine, spleen, and prostate collected on day 8 or day 30 after treatment from all animals were examined. Treatment-related microscopic changes were limited to minimal small intestine crypt apoptosis in R347 or B7H3-treated animals on day 8 after treatment (Supplemental Figure 6E). This change had recovered by day 30 after treatment. All remaining microscopic changes were similar between untreated and treated animals or consistent with common background findings in mice. Further, human IgG immunoreactivity was not observed in any study tissues examined from vehicle, R347-PBD-ADC, or B7H3-PBD-ADC–treated animals collected at day 8 or day 30 after treatment, suggesting no accumulation of ADC in normal mouse tissues. Additionally, we tested the B7H3-PBD-ADC and free PBD payload in organoids derived from normal mouse prostate and normal human liver cells (21). Consistent with the in vivo results, the ADC showed no toxicity in human liver cells (Supplemental Figure 6F) or normal mouse prostate organoids (Supplemental Figure 6G), whereas free PBD affected viability of normal organoids only at substantially higher concentrations (IC 50 = ~2–5 nM) than that observed for responder tumor models (IC 50 < 0.03 pM) (Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6G).

Distribution of biomarkers in clinical samples. We related the results presented here (Figure 4H) to the distribution of biomarkers in clinical CRPC by analyzing the SU2C mPC data set, considering samples with over 30% tumor content (303 samples were included) (Supplemental Figure 7). Within these samples, approximately 10% demonstrated homozygous RB1 alterations (3, 27). The influence of SLFN11 upon drug sensitivity has been associated qualitatively with presence of the RNA and protein (19, 23, 24). From the SU2C RNA-Seq data, we estimated that about 40% of RB1 intact samples expressed SLFN11 (see methods) (Supplemental Figure 7). Further, of the remaining RB1WT/SLFN11NEG samples (n = 153), about 4% of patients (6 of 153), demonstrated CHD1 or ATR loss, whereas 91 out of 153 had TP53WT and no ATR/CHD1 alterations. In summary, considering any single biomarker as predictive for response, approximately 50% of the SU2C cohort could have been considered further for B7H3-PBD-ADC treatment, pending the determination of B7H3 protein expression.