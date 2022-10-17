Elevations in blood glucose before and after the appearance of islet autoantibodies in children

Measurement of pre- and postprandial blood glucose concentrations in children at increased risk of developing T1D revealed a dynamic process of glucose regulation during infancy and early childhood. The blood glucose values were highest in infancy and decreased to a nadir at 12 to 18 months of age; trajectories were influenced by sex, BMI, and genetic factors, including the T1D susceptibility gene INS. Increased blood glucose concentrations were observed in children who developed islet autoantibodies. A rise in the 30-minute postprandial blood glucose occurred shortly prior to autoantibody seroconversion, with further increases in postprandial and subsequent rises in preprandial values shortly after seroconversion. These findings suggest that the onset of early islet autoimmunity is associated with insults or changes to the pancreatic islets that disturb glucose regulation.

This is the first study, to our knowledge, to longitudinally monitor and investigate blood glucose levels in a large number of infants and toddlers at increased genetic risk for T1D. The frequent measurements of blood glucose concentrations in over 1,000 children from as early as 4 months of age allowed us to identify small but significant differences in nonfasting pre- and postprandial blood glucose values within the normoglycemic range. The robustness of the findings is supported by our ability to identify heterogeneity associated with the glucose GRS, which was previously established from fasting blood glucose in adults; the results of the sensitivity analyses in which we excluded measurements from countries using alternative methods to measure blood glucose; and the relative consistency of the associations observed for both pre- and postprandial blood glucose values.

An unexpected finding was the decline in pre- and postprandial blood glucose values through to 12 to 18 months of age. It is widely considered that blood glucose values stabilize within a few days of life (15). However, our findings indicate that the glucose sensing and/or uptake machinery undergoes changes throughout infancy and early childhood, with the steepest changes occurring in the first year of life. Moreover, factors such as sex, BMI, and the INS genotype were associated with differences in blood glucose values in infancy, but not beyond 1 year of age. In rodents, profound changes in pancreatic islets and the pancreas occur in the first weeks and months after birth (16–18). The limited studies in humans indicate that some of these changes, including a reduction in islet β cell turnover and increased β cell maturation and variable expression of glucokinase, glucose transporters, and K+ ATP channels on fetal and neonatal β cells occur during the first year of life (19, 20). Furthermore, reduced blood glucose levels in this period were observed in girls and in children with the INS AA genotype, which is consistent with previous studies showing increased insulin responses in females (21) and increased INS mRNA expression in the pancreas from donors with the INS AA genotype (13). Therefore, a greater number of islets with better functional maturity that are able to produce a greater amount of insulin may represent an improvement in the ability to control blood glucose and contribute to the observed decline in blood glucose. It is also possible that, over the first year of life, there is a decline in the extrinsic glucose load and/or intrinsic glucose production due to the changes in diet and the needs of developing organs, such as the brain, which is dependent on the supply of glucose. Indeed, early studies that measured glucose production rates in children showed that brain size was the most important regulatory factor governing hepatic glucose production (22, 23). The blood glucose concentration is also determined by glucose uptake, which is influenced by insulin sensitivity. Although some studies have linked birth size to insulin sensitivity in childhood (24), relatively little is known about changes in insulin sensitivity during the first year of life. Greater BMI is associated with decreased insulin sensitivity (25) and higher glycated hemoglobin concentrations (26), which is consistent with our finding that higher BMI was associated with increased preprandial blood glucose until 1 year of age. However, BMI was not associated with postprandial blood glucose or with blood glucose values in toddlers.

A remarkable finding of our study is that elevated blood glucose values were observed close to islet autoantibody seroconversion. Although it is known that blood glucose and HbA1c rise prior to the onset of clinical T1D (27, 28), it is not yet understood when changes may occur in relation to the appearance of islet autoimmunity. Therefore, it was surprising to observe modest increases in the postprandial blood glucose values already shortly prior to seroconversion and further increases in both post- and preprandial values after seroconversion. These increases were unlikely to result from occasional measurements in samples when children had dysglycemia or diabetes, as such samples were excluded in these analyses. The increases are consistent with a direct contribution to the early peak incidence of islet autoimmunity around 1 year of age by events in the pancreas and/or disturbed glucose metabolism. The increased and rising pre- and postprandial values observed after seroconversion suggest that there is a sustained impairment in glucose disposition that exists very early in the autoimmune process and may be due to reduced islet function. This finding is consistent with the reduced pancreas volumes observed in islet autoantibody–positive individuals (29–31). Additionally, the increased postprandial blood glucose values prior to seroconversion suggest that there is an insult to the pancreas and/or an intrinsic deficit in glucose disposition that contributes to the eventual autoimmunity. Other evidence for an insult includes the associations with prior virus infection (32–34) and type 1 interferon signatures in children who develop islet autoimmunity (35). The manifestation of autoantibodies is likely to occur subsequent to T cell priming to islet β cells. Autoantibodies are likely, but not necessarily, a true indication of the timing of the autoimmune activation. We were unable to discern when T cell priming occurred in children who developed islet autoantibodies in the POInT study, but have previously shown that CD4+ T cell responses to proinsulin or GAD65 can be detected around the time of insulin and GAD65 autoantibody seroconversion, respectively (36).

The temporal relationship between blood glucose alterations and islet autoantibody seroconversion further fuels the discussion on the role of autoimmunity versus the pancreas in the pathogenesis and clinical manifestation of T1D (37). There is now increasing evidence for a role of intrinsically or extrinsically derived changes within the pancreas in the initiation of autoimmunity and/or progression to disease (30, 37–40). Nevertheless, there is also ample evidence of increased numbers of autoantigen-targeting CD4+ and CD8+ T cells within pancreatic islets of patients (41–43). Importantly, immunological interventions have successfully delayed disease manifestation (44) or preserved β cell function (45–47), indicating that autoimmunity is likely to be a significant contributor to late loss of β cells and/or β cell function.

Our findings are also relevant to early programming of type 2 diabetes. The glucose GRS used in our study is associated with type 2 diabetes risk (2, 48). The findings that a higher glucose GRS was associated with higher pre- and postprandial blood glucose in very early childhood and that the greatest effects were at the age of blood glucose nadir are indicative that pancreatic islet function in people who develop type 2 diabetes may already be compromised at 1 year of age. Although childhood BMI and preadolescent weight are also associated with type 2 diabetes risk (49), we observed no relationship between the glucose GRS and BMI in early childhood, suggesting that the GRS affects glucose and type 2 diabetes risk independently of BMI.

The study has some limitations. It is possible that additional or different findings would be observed if fasting blood glucose and standardized food intake were used for pre- and postprandial measurements, but these measurements were not considered feasible in this age group at the time of developing the study protocol. Although the cohort is relatively large, there were only 77 children with positive islet autoantibody outcomes. Moreover, the majority of these outcomes occurred during the more intense period of both pre- and postprandial glucose measurement and 25% occurred after age 1.5 years, when preprandial measurements were performed at 6 monthly intervals and postprandial glucose values were no longer measured. Therefore, the observed relationship between blood glucose and islet autoimmunity may be limited to early onset autoimmunity. The findings were generated in European children with a greater than 25-fold elevated risk of developing T1D, and thus the findings may not be representative of children without an elevated T1D risk or children from other ethnic and racial groups and may not be representative of islet autoimmunity that occurs later in life. An important consideration is that the children were randomized 1:1 to receive placebo or oral insulin at doses that were increased to 67.5 mg daily before 1 year of age with continuation at this dose until 3 years of age. Previous studies showed no effect on blood glucose prior to or after the intake of oral insulin at these doses, consistent with the expectation that the insulin is digested relatively quickly following ingestion (50–53). Moreover, most associations in the current study were already seen for the preprandial blood glucose value measured at the first visit, prior to any administration of the IMP, and the preprandial measurements at subsequent visits were performed 1 day after the last administration of the IMP. Nevertheless, we cannot exclude the possibility that, with larger numbers of children, such as in this study, the IMP may have a small effect on blood glucose in some individuals.

This longitudinal study of blood glucose measurements from infancy has uncovered surprising dynamics and heterogeneity in blood glucose values in early childhood as well as relationships between impaired blood glucose control and the onset of islet autoimmunity. The findings that the metabolic component of T1D pathogenesis may be more substantial and earlier than previously considered portend the intriguing possibility that the pancreatic β cell is the etiological source of the autoimmunity. They also highlight the need for a more intensive study of glucose metabolism in early childhood, for example, using continuous glucose monitoring (54), for the identification of markers of islet health or damage (55), and for investigations of the developing human pancreas (56), so that strategies can be developed to improve metabolism and reduce the incidence of childhood T1D.