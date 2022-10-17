Type 1 diabetes: what is the role of autoimmunity in β cell death?

The study by Warncke et al. (13) raises several questions about the pathogenesis of type 1 diabetes. First, what is the true role of autoimmunity, an important precipitating factor or a mere epiphenomenon? In the study, postprandial blood glucose began to rise two months before the onset of autoimmunity and continued to increase with the same rapidity after seroconversion, followed by an increase in fasting blood glucose. This dynamic does not argue for a major impact of autoimmunity on blood glucose changes and thus β cell demise. However, the study did not monitor patients to the onset of diabetes, and immune effector mechanisms may play a more important role later in the development of metabolic decompensation. Nevertheless, it is conceivable that the development of autoimmunity is the consequence of another as-yet-unidentified cause of β cell death. Indeed, massive cell death may trigger dendritic cells to become immunogenic antigen-presenting cells capable of activating the adaptive immune system (15). This phenomenon has been described, for example, after myocardial infarction (16). Of particular interest is the predisposition of patients with type 1 diabetes for activation of the adaptive immune response following myocardial infarction. This immune response may explain the excessive morbidity and mortality after heart infarction in patients with type 1 diabetes (16). Extrapolating these mechanisms to islets, a strong β cell insult, similar to ischemia during a myocardial infarction, followed by an exaggerated immune response due to a genetic predisposition may cause type 1 diabetes.

The association between insult and immune response raises a second question: if autoimmunity is a secondary event, what is the primary cause of β cell destruction in patients with type 1 diabetes? Multiple explanations may reflect the heterogeneity of type 1 diabetes, as shown by the differences in clinical manifestations according to age of onset (younger individuals have a more rapid destruction of β cells), the association or not with other diseases (Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, adrenal insufficiency, vitiligo, and celiac disease) within the framework of a polyglandular syndrome, and different risk factors (genetic, body weight, environmental).

A possible culprit for the initial cause of β cell death could be a virus. Indeed, infections with various viruses have been associated with the development of type 1 diabetes (17). A genetic or epigenetic predisposition leading to β cell degeneration is also conceivable. One can speculate that such an intrinsic predisposition could, for example, affect molecules involved in the cell secretory machinery, explaining the association of type 1 diabetes with other diseases involving secretory cells in the polyglandular syndrome. Factors related to obesity could also induce β cell death and thus also associate with type 2 diabetes. Indeed, metabolic stress leads to an activation of the innate immune system, with β cell death (18) and subsequent development of anti–islet-specific autoantibodies (19). Interestingly, the glucose genetic risk score used in the study conducted by Warncke et al. (13) is also associated with the risk of type 2 diabetes (20). Therefore, the etiology of β cell death in type 1 diabetes is likely multifactorial and may vary depending on the subtype (Figure 1). It may be mainly driven by autoimmunity in some cases, but in other cases, intrinsic predisposition to β cell degeneration, infection, environmental factors, and metabolic stress, alone or in combination, may be more important. It should be noted that Warncke et al. (13) studied a very specific population of children at high genetic risk for developing type 1 diabetes; other populations may differ in many ways with other subtypes.

Figure 1 A model of factors that may lead to β cell destruction in type 1 diabetes. Various factors may drive β cell damage, including viral infection, metabolic stress, genetic predisposition, or environmental toxins. These insults could lead to β cell death and subsequent antigen presentation followed by autoimmunity to precipitate total β cell demise. The precise contribution of each factor and additional β cell toxic factors remains to be discovered.

Better characterization of the different subgroups of patients with type 1 diabetes and uncovering of the precise underlying etiology of β cell failure are essential for developing effective drugs to prevent or cure the disease. Currently, most efforts focus on modulating the immune system without distinguishing the possible underlying specific etiology and subgroup of type 1 diabetes. The findings in Warncke et al. (13) are a wake-up call, alerting us to precisely identify our enemy before waging an effective fight against it.