SPTLC1 variants associated with ALS produce distinct sphingolipid signatures through impaired interaction with ORMDL proteins

Loss of exon 2 in SPTLC1 impairs integration into the ER membrane. SPTLC1 is an ER-localized protein with an N-terminal TMD (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). The amino acids in the TMD could be important for the interaction with ORMDL proteins, but as they could also be essential for ER targeting and membrane integration of SPTLC1, we first set out to determine the localization and membrane association of a subset of pathogenic SPTLC1 variants in detail, namely the ALS variants Y23F, L39del, F40S41del, a variant missing the whole of exon 2 (ex2del) induced by aberrant splicing in an A20S patient (4), and the HSAN1 variants C133W and S331F (Figure 1A). C-terminally FLAG-tagged SPTLC1 was colocalized with the ER marker Sec61b-mCherry by confocal microscopy when expressed transiently in COS-7 cells, and ER localization was observed for all variants (C133W, S331F, Y23F, L39del, and F40S41del) except for the ex2del variant, which lacks the entire TMD and showed a mostly cytosolic distribution when expressed transiently (Figure 1B).

For the biochemical analysis of SPTLC1 variants, C-terminally FLAG-tagged WT SPTLC1 and the C133W, S331F, Y23F, L39del, F40S41del, and ex2del variants were integrated into Flp-In T-REx 293 SPTLC1-KO cells (Figure 1C). The stability of SPTLC2 depends on SPTLC1 (15, 21) and the diminished level of SPTLC2 in SPTLC1-KO cells (17% of control) was rescued upon reexpression of WT, C133W, S331F, and Y23F variants, while a partial rescue was observed with the L39del (77% of control), F40S41del (68% of control), and ex2del (38% of control) variants (Figure 1, C and D).

Considering that the ex2del variant partially rescues SPTLC2 protein levels, we hypothesized that a fraction of this variant might still be associated with SPTLC2 at the ER and mitochondrial membranes that could have been masked in the microscopy analysis due to a high expression of transiently transfected constructs. To further analyze the membrane association of SPTLC1 and variants, membranes and cytosol were separated by ultracentrifugation from Flp-In T-Rex 293 control cells and variant-expressing SPTLC1-KO cells. Endogenous SPTLC1 and WT-SPTLC1FLAG were found in the membrane pellet, as was the ER membrane protein VAPB, while the cytosolic protein UBB was in the supernatant (Figure 1E). All variants were predominantly detected in the membrane pellet fraction, except for the ex2del variant which was enriched in the cytosolic supernatant (Figure 1E). However, part of the ex2del variant was present in the membrane pellet, suggesting that a portion of it was still associated with membranes, likely through interaction of the SPTLC1 aminotransferase domain with SPTLC2.

In summary, neither the HSAN1- or the ALS-causing mutations in SPTLC1 impair the ER localization and membrane association of the protein, except for the TMD-lacking ex2del variant which is predominantly soluble in the cytosol and only partially associated with membranes.

ORMDLs fail to interact with SPTLC1 variants. The patient mutations in SPTLC1 could impair the interaction of SPTLC1 with ORMDLs, as structural studies have shown that amino acids in the TMD interact with one of the ORMDL-TMDs, and some amino acids close to the catalytic site, such as SPTLC1-S331, interact with the N-terminal loop of ORMDLs that can reach into the active site to occupy the substrate-binding tunnel (16). To analyze the interaction of pathogenic SPTLC1 variants with SPTLC2 and ORMDLs, FLAG-tagged SPTLC1 and variants were purified by FLAG immunoprecipitation from digitonin-solubilized membrane fractions, and input and eluate fractions were analyzed by immunoblotting. Similar amounts of SPTLC2 copurified with all variants except the ex2del variant, which showed a reduced interaction (Figure 2A). However, the level of ex2del variant was lower in the membrane fraction input, as a majority of the protein is cytosolic, and these cells also have less SPTLC2 (Figure 1, B–D). Immunoblotting with a pan ORMDL antibody that detects all isoforms (22) showed that the interaction with ORMDLs was completely abolished by the ex2del variant, which lacks the whole TMD (Figure 2A). The other variants affecting the SPTLC1 TMD, L39del and F40S41del, showed a diminished interaction with ORMDLs, while Y23F retained interaction with ORMDLs (Figure 2A). The variants with mutations in the active site, C133W and S331F, showed a reduced interaction with ORMDLs (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Interaction of SPTLC1 variants with ORMDLs. (A) Immunoblot analysis of proteins copurified with SPTLC1 variants. Membrane fractions from Flp-In T-REx 293 control cells and SPTLC1-KO cells expressing WT-SPTLC1FLAG and variants were solubilized by digitonin and subjected to FLAG immunoprecipitation. Input (5%) and eluate (IP: anti-FLAG, 40%) fractions were analyzed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting. HSPA5 was used as a negative control. (B and C) Analysis of the SPT complex by blue native PAGE. Membrane fractions from Flp-In T-REx 293 control (CTRL), SPTLC1-KO, and SPTLC2-KO cells (B), or SPTLC1-KO cells expressing WT-SPTLC1FLAG and variants (C) were analyzed by blue native PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-SPTLC1, anti-SPTLC2, and anti-ORMDL antibodies. See complete unedited blots for A–C in the supplemental material. (D) SPT activity in WT HEK293 cells after the siRNA-mediated silencing of ORMDL expression, in the presence or absence of C 6 -ceramide (C 6 -Cer). Cells were transfected with either nontargeting scrambled control or isoform-independent ORMDL siRNA. Isotope labeling using D 3 -15N-L-serine was done 72 hours after transfection. De novo–formed sphingolipids (SLs) were quantified by the incorporation of isotope-labeled D 3 -15N-L-serine. (E) SPT activity in SPTLC1-deficient HEK293 cells expressing WT SPTLC1 and the SPTLC1-ALS variants L39del and ex2del. Cells were transfected with either scrambled or ORMDL siRNAs. Seventy-two hours after transfection, cells were labeled with D 3 -15N-L-serine (for 16 hours) and total de novo–formed SLs quantified by LC-MS. (F) SPT activity in WT- or ALS-variant-expressing SPTLC1-KO cells in response to the addition of C 6 -Cer. Cells were grown with increasing concentrations of C 6 -Cer. Each data point reflects a single measurement. (G) De novo SL formation in patient-derived primary fibroblasts carrying either the SPTLC1p.L39del or the F40S41del mutation. Control (WT) and mutant fibroblasts were transfected with scrambled or mutant allele–specific siRNA. SL de novo formation was measured in the presence of C 6 -Cer. The plot shows the total amount of de novo–formed SLs relative to untreated controls. (H and I) Formation of canonical and 1-deoxySL in SPTLC1-KO cells expressing the HSAN1 variants SPTLC1, C133W, S331F, and S331Y. The plot shows total de novo–formed SLs (H) and 1-deoxySLs (I) at the given C 6 -Cer concentration. SPT activity was measured by the incorporation of D 3 -15N-L-serine and D 4 -L-alanine. Mean ± SD, n = 3 independent replicates, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we asked whether the interaction of ORMDLs with the SPT complex could be detected on a native gel where protein-protein interactions within a protein complex are preserved. The separation of digitonin-solubilized membrane fractions on a native gel, followed by immunoblotting with anti-SPTLC1, -SPTLC2, and -ORMDL antibodies, showed that ORMDLs migrated together with SPTLC1 and SPTLC2 in a complex of roughly 350–400 kDa (Figure 2B). This complex was completely absent in SPTLC1- or SPTLC2-KO cells (Figure 2B), while ORMDL proteins could still be detected on a denaturing gel, although at lower levels compared with control (Supplemental Figure 2A). Notably, the levels of ORMLDs were reduced in SPTLC1-KO (40% of control) and SPTLC2-KO (49% of control) cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

To investigate the formation of the SPT complex upon expression of the pathogenic variants, isolated membrane fractions were analyzed on a native gel. Expression of WT-SPTLC1FLAG in SPTLC1-KO cells rescued the formation of the SPT complex, as SPTLC1, SPTLC2, and ORMDLs could be detected in a complex, although at a slightly higher molecular weight than in control due to the epitope tag (Figure 2C). In SPTLC1-KO cells expressing the S331F, L39del, F40S41del, and ex2del variants, the full-size SPT complex was disassembled, as ORMDLs were absent from the complex (Figure 2C), while ORMDLs could still be detected in these samples on a denaturing gel (Supplemental Figure 2D). Instead, the S331F, L39del, and F40S41del SPTLC1 variants formed slightly lower molecular weight complexes with SPTLC2 that were devoid of ORMDLs, and the ex2del variant only allowed the assembly of an approximately 140 kDa SPTLC1-SPTLC2 complex, suggesting that loss of exon 2 also interferes with oligomerization of SPTLC1-SPTLC2 heterodimers (Figure 2C). SPTLC1, SPTLC2, and ORMDLs could still be detected in the full SPT complex with the Y23F and C133W variants, although C133W showed lower levels of this complex (Figure 2C). We observed a disassembly of the SPT complex also in S331Y and L39del patient fibroblasts, with reduced ORMDLs in the SPT complex and a shift in SPTLC2, although the phenotype was not as dramatic as upon expression of variants in a KO background, likely due to patient cells having 1 WT allele (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

In conclusion, coimmunoprecipitation and native PAGE analyses show that pathogenic SPTLC1 variants S331F, L39del, F40S41del, and ex2del lose interaction with ORMDLs, leading to a shift in the size of the SPTLC1-SPTLC2 complex. The C133W variant also showed a reduced interaction with ORMDLs, while Y23F supported the interaction and holoenzyme complex assembly.

SPTLC1 variants show impaired regulation by ORMDLs. We next investigated the enzymatic properties of pathogenic SPTLC1 variants by analyzing de novo SL synthesis in HEK293 SPTLC1-KO cells expressing the pathogenic SPTLC1 variants. Cellular SPT activity was analyzed with a metabolic labeling assay in which cells were grown in serine- and alanine-deficient medium supplemented with stable isotope–labeled D 3 -15N-L-serine (to label canonical SL) and D 4 -L-alanine (to label 1-deoxySL). For quantification, total SLs were extracted and quantified by high-resolution mass spectrometry. The interaction of ORMDLs with SPT inhibits SPT activity, as knockdown (Figure 2D) (23) or knockout (22) of all ORMDLs leads to increased SL synthesis. In contrast, while the expression of SPTLC1 variants L39del and ex2del in SPTLC1-KO cells led to an overall increase in SL synthesis compared with WT-SPTLC1–expressing cells, silencing ORMDLs had little or no effect on the activity of the L39del and ex2del variant (Figure 2E), suggesting that increased SL synthesis by the variants is primarily caused by dysfunctional feedback inhibition rather than by an increased activity of the holoenzyme.

ORMDLs play a role in homeostatic feedback regulation of SPT activity by ceramides (24), as addition of cell-permeant C 6 -ceramide (C 6 -Cer) inhibits SL synthesis, while the inhibitory effect is blunted in the absence of ORMDLs (Figure 2D) (23). In WT-SPTLC1–expressing cells, de novo SL synthesis was gradually reduced and ultimately suppressed with increasing concentrations of C 6 -Cer (Figure 2F). In contrast, SPTLC1 variants affecting the TMD showed a reduced response to inhibition of SL synthesis by C 6 -Cer, with the strongest effect seen for the L38R, F40S41del, and ex2del variants. An attenuated C 6 -Cer response was also observed in fibroblasts derived from L39del and F40S41del patients, which could be restored after knockdown of the mutant mRNA transcripts (Figure 2G) using siRNAs that specifically silence the expression of the respective mutant alleles, as shown previously (4). Additionally, the SL synthesis by variants S331F and S331Y was resistant to C 6 -Cer treatment, whereas the response in the C133W-expressing cells was similar to WT (Figure 2H). C 6 -Cer–induced inhibition was also seen for synthesis of 1-deoxySL in C133W- but not in S3331Y- and S331F-expressing cells (Figure 2I).

In summary, the lack of interaction of SPTLC1-ALS variants with the ORMDLs results in dysfunctional feedback regulation and increased SPT activity, leading to higher SL levels in cells.

Lipid signatures of motor and sensory neuropathy. To define and compare the distinct alterations in SL classes and species induced in SPTLC1-associated ALS and HSAN1 disease conditions, we analyzed SL profiles in variant-expressing cells and patient-derived plasma and fibroblasts.

First, we expressed the variants in HEK293 SPTLC1-KO cells and quantified the labeled de novo–synthesized SL species, including ceramides, sphingomyelins (SMs), and 1-deoxyceramides. Compared with WT-SPTLC1–expressing cells, SPTLC1-ALS variants affecting the TMD (A20S, Y23F, L38R, L39del, F40S41del, ex2del) showed an increased formation of canonical SLs, including those with saturated (d18:0), mono- (d18:1), and di-unsaturated (d18:2) sphingoid bases (Figure 3, A–F). The highest levels were measured for the ex2del variant, followed by the L38R, L39del, and F40S41del variants, while the A20S and Y23F variants showed modest accumulations. The HSAN1 variant C133W did not increase synthesis of canonical SLs but in contrast induced the formation of 1-deoxySLs (m18:0, m18:1), which were not formed by the TMD variants (Figure 3, G and H). The S331F and S331Y variants gave rise to a combined biochemical phenotype with increased synthesis of both canonical SLs and 1-deoxySLs.

Figure 3 De novo sphingolipid (SL) synthesis in variant-expressing cells. (A–F) De novo formation of ceramides (Cer, A–C), sphingomyelins (SM, D–F), and 1-deoxyceramides (G and H) in HEK293 SPTLC1-KO cells expressing WT-SPTLC1 and variants. Cells were probed for de novo SPT activity by a stable isotope labeling assay that incorporates D 3 -15N-L-serine in SL and D 4 -L-alanine in 1-deoxySL, inducing a mass shift (+3 Da) in the respective de novo–formed SLs and absolute levels of each SL species were measured relative to an internal lipid standard. Data are represented as mean ± SD, n = 3 independent replicates, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparison. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

A comparison of the plasma SL profile between the ALS patients carrying the Y23F, L39del, and F40S41del variants and unrelated HSAN1 patients carrying the C133W variant revealed similar changes in SL profiles, with increased SL levels in ALS patient plasma and higher 1-deoxyceramide levels in the HSAN1 patients (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). There were, however, variations in the SL classes and species, as ceramides, SMs, and hexosyl-ceramides were differently affected in different patients, and the relative increases were more prominent for ceramides with saturated (d18:0) sphingoid bases compared with unsaturated (d18:1 or d18:2) backbones (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

To characterize the SL pattern associated with SPTLC1-ALS and -HSAN1 variants, we compared the profile of de novo–formed SL species between HEK293 SPTLC1-KO cells expressing the pathogenic SPTLC1 variants. A heatmap cluster analysis showed significant differences in the de novo–formed SL profiles (Figure 4A). The HSAN1 variants C133W, S331F, and S331Y clustered due to the increase in 1-deoxySL species, while the ALS TMD variants clustered due to the relative enrichment in canonical SL species. The S331 variants showed a mixed pattern that partly resembled the TMD variants due to increased synthesis of canonical SLs, with the S331F variant showing more similarity with the HSAN1 C133W variant, and S331Y with the ALS TMD variants (Figure 4A). The ex2del variant showed the strongest relative accumulation of canonical SL species, followed by the L38R, F40S41del, and L39del variants.

Figure 4 Sphingolipid (SL) signatures in variant-expressing cells. (A) Heatmap cluster analysis of de novo–formed SL species from HEK293 SPTLC1-KO cells expressing WT SPTLC1, SPTLC1-ALS, or SPTLC1-HSAN1 variants. Absolute levels of each SL species were measured relative to an internal lipid standard. Shown is a plot of the log 10 -transformed data with Euclidean distance measure. SB, sphingoid base. (B) Volcano plot comparing de novo–formed SL species in SPTLC1-KO cells expressing the SPTLC1-HSAN1 (C133W) and SPTLC1-ALS (ex2del) variants. MetaboAnalyst Suite 5.0 was used for comparison of species profiles as heatmaps and volcano plot. n = 3 independent biological replicates, significance (P) and fold change (FC) are represented as dotted lines.

We next explored the changes in SL species in detail by volcano plot comparison of SL enrichment in cells expressing the HSAN1 variant C133W relative to those expressing the ALS variant ex2del. In addition to the prominent enrichment of de novo–formed 1-deoxyceramide species in C133W-expressing cells, in ex2del-expressing cells there was an enrichment of distinct ceramide species with uncommon N-acyl chains (Figure 4B). The most abundant ceramides in HEK293 cells carry fatty acids C 16 , C 24:0 , and C 24:1 , while ceramides with C 18:0 , C 20:0 , C 22:0 , and C 22:1 acyl chains, which have very low abundance in WT-expressing cells, accumulated in cells expressing ex2del (Figure 4B) and also in cells expressing other TMD and S331 variants (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The intermediate chain length ceramide species form only a small fraction of the total SLs in WT-SPTLC1–expressing cells, but an increased fraction in ex2del-expressing cells relative to total species, despite the overall higher SL amount in mutant-expressing cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). The relative increase in the intermediate chain length C 18 , C 20:0 , and C 22 species in mutant-expressing cells was accompanied by a decrease in the relative proportion of abundant C 16:0 and C 24:0 species (Supplemental Figure 4C). An increase in the intermediate acyl chain–containing ceramides (C 18 to C 22 ) was also seen in primary fibroblasts isolated from L39del and F40S41del patients (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) in which targeted siRNA–mediated knockdown of the mutant alleles normalized the acyl chain profiles (Supplemental Figure 5C). Lastly, the plasma species profiles in patients carrying Y23F, L39del, and F40S41del showed similar changes in ceramide species (Supplemental Figure 6).

In conclusion, the lipid signature for ALS-associated variants is characterized by increased SL synthesis and accumulation of uncommon acyl chain length ceramide species, whereas in HSAN1 the signature is characterized by increased deoxySL synthesis.

Serine availability modulates the clinical presentation of SPTLC1 variants. SL analysis showed clear differences between the SPTLC1 variants when expressed in cells; however, the correlation of variants with disease presentation is not always straightforward, and the L39del and S331 variants have been reported to cause both sensory and motor phenotypes (4, 25), suggesting that additional factors influence disease outcome.

L-Serine and L-alanine availability modulates the synthesis of canonical and 1-deoxy lipids, respectively, as 1-deoxySL formation is induced under conditions of L-serine restriction (26, 27). We therefore tested the effect of reduced serine availability on SL profiles of SPTLC1 variant–expressing cells. WT-SPTLC1–, ex2del-, and L39del-expressing cells were cultured at decreasing L-serine and constant L-alanine concentrations. In the absence of L-serine, we observed a reduction in total SL synthesis (Figure 5A) and an increase in 1-deoxySL synthesis in both WT- and variant-expressing cells (Figure 5B). However, the extent of 1-deoxySL formation with reduced serine conditions was higher in variant-expressing cells than in those expressing WT-SPTLC1. Interestingly, the L39del variant showed a significantly higher 1-deoxySL accumulation than the ex2del under these conditions (Figure 5B). Heatmap cluster analysis showed a gradual shift of SL enrichment profiles from the ALS lipid signature toward the HSAN1 signature, which is distinguishable for the L39del mutant–expressing cells (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Sphingolipid (SL) signatures shift upon amino acid availability. (A and B) Total de novo–formed (A) ceramides and (B) 1-deoxyceramides in HEK293 SPTLC1-KO cells expressing SPTLC1 WT, ex2del, and L39del variants. Cells were treated with increasing D 3 -15N-L-serine (0 to 1 mM) in the presence of a constant D 4 -L-alanine concentration (2 mM). Data are represented as mean ± SD, n = 3 independent replicates, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjustment was used for pairwise comparison. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (C) Heatmap cluster analysis of averaged SL species as in A and B. Log 10 -transformed data with Euclidean distance measure were plotted using MetaboAnalyst Suite 5.0.

The modulation of SL synthesis by substrate availability suggests that the concentration of L-serine and L-alanine in patients might influence the clinical presentation of SPTLC1 variants. We investigated this in the previously reported L39del family (4) where 4 children (II-1, II-2, II-3, and II-4) showed an ALS disease phenotype, and the father (I-1) presented with a sensory neuropathy that was initially diagnosed as HSAN1 (Figure 6A). The difference in the clinical presentation was reflected in plasma lipid levels that revealed elevated 1-deoxySLs for the father (I-1) but not for the children (II-1, II-2, II-3, and II-4) or the unaffected mother (I-2) (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Sphingolipid (SL) profiles are influenced by alanine to serine ratios in vivo in the L39del family. (A) Pedigree of the family harboring the SPTLC1p.Leu39del mutation. Half-filled shapes represent a sensory phenotype, and filled shapes reflect members with motor neuron disease. Circles = females, boxes = males, I and II indicate first- and second-generation individuals. (B) Total plasma 1-deoxydihydroceramides (m18:0) (1-deoxydhCer) and 1-deoxyceramides (m18:1) in individual family members. Data are represented as mean ± SD, n = 4, 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s adjustment for multiple comparisons. (C) Heatmap cluster analysis of SL species in the plasma of the family members. Lipids were extracted and quantified from plasma independently 4 times. Log 10 -transformed data with Euclidean distance measure were plotted using MetaboAnalyst Suite 5.0. (D) Alanine/serine ratio in the plasma of individual family members. Data are represented as mean ± SD, n = 3, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons. ****P < 0.0001.

A heatmap cluster analysis of plasma SLs within the family (Figure 6C) revealed that the lipid signature of the father resembled the pattern of HSAN1 C133W–expressing cells with an additional increase in some canonical SLs (Figure 4A), but the children had a lipid signature pattern similar to cells expressing L39del or other TMD variants (Figure 4A). Since the L-serine and L-alanine concentrations are able to modulate SL and 1-deoxySL enrichment in L39del-expressing cells (Figure 5, A and B), we wanted to test whether altered amino acid balance could explain the SL differences in patients. Notably, the father showed an increased ratio of L-alanine to L-serine compared with the family members (Figure 6D), which was primarily driven by father’s low plasma L-serine levels (Supplemental Figure 7A), as L-alanine levels were similar (Supplemental Figure 7B).

In summary, in addition to the genetic variations in SPTLC1, the availability of L-serine and L-alanine in patients affects the clinical phenotype and can shift the lipid signature between HSAN1 and ALS.