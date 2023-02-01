Long noncoding RNA LEENE promotes angiogenesis and ischemic recovery in diabetes models

LEENE is suppressed in diabetic conditions and induced by proangiogenic stimuli in ECs. To identify lncRNAs that may play a role in the diabetes-impaired angiogenesis in ECs, we examined RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data sets from human ECs subjected to high glucose (HG) (19) (GSE135357), TNF-α (20) (GSE163433), and hypoxia (2% O 2 ) (21) (GSE136912), respectively. We sought lncRNAs that are similarly regulated by HG and TNF-α (2 major factors associated with diabetes known to impair angiogenic function) but divergently regulated by hypoxia (a typical proangiogenic stimulus). Among the lncRNAs downregulated by HG and TNF-α but upregulated by hypoxia, LEENE ranked at the top (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI161759DS1). In contrast, MEG3, an aging-induced and antiangiogenic lncRNA in ECs (22), exhibited the opposite pattern. As a validation, qPCR showed that LEENE was increased in human MVECs (HMVECs) by hypoxia and hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (HIF1α), a key transcription factor (TF) activated by hypoxia that induces angiogenesis (23) (Figure 1, B and C) but is decreased by TNF-α and HG (Figure 1D). Metformin, a first-line anti–type 2 diabetes (anti-T2D) drug that promotes revascularization in ischemic tissues (24), upregulated LEENE (Figure 1D). Moreover, the enrichment of H3K27ac (a marker of active enhancer and open chromatin) in the LEENE DNA (i.e., LINC00520) locus, was also decreased in ECs treated with HG and TNF-α, in line with the suppression of LEENE RNA levels (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Differential regulation of LEENE by conditions that affect angiogenesis. (A) Heatmap of lncRNA expression in ECs, ranked by fold-change (FC) determined by RNA-seq in HUVECs treated with 25 mM glucose (high glucose [HG] vs. normal glucose [NG]/osmolarity control [ctrl]) (2 replicates), HUVECs and HAECs treated with 100 ng/mL TNF-α (vs. untreated ctrl) (1 replicate of each), and HMVECs subjected to hypoxia (Hx [2% O 2 ], vs. normoxia) (2 replicates). (B–D) qPCR of LEENE in HMVECs subjected to normoxia (0 h) or Hx for the indicated times (B), infected with Ad-null or Ad-HIF1α (C), and treated with 100 ng/mL TNF-α, HG, or 10 mM metformin (Met) for 24 hours (D), with respective controls set to 1 (n = 3–6 biological replicates/group). (E) H3K27ac ChIP-seq signals in the LEENE locus from ECs subjected to NG or HG and 5 ng/mL TNF-α for 3 (HTD3) and 7 days (HTD7). (F) qPCR of LEENE in intima isolated from human mesenteric arteries of age-matched healthy control (HC) or donors with severe obesity (ob) and/or (pre)T2D. (G) Dot plot showing expression of NOS3 and LEENE in HC and T2D human mesenteric arteries detected by scRNA-seq. Dot size denotes the percentage of cells expressing the corresponding gene and dot color represents the average expression. (H and I) qPCR of Leene in aortas from male C57BL/6J mice fed a normal chow diet (ND) or an HFHS diet starting from 8 weeks old for 16 weeks (n = 5–6/group) in (H) and in ischemic (HLI) and sham-operated control limbs (sham) of normal chow– or HFHS diet–fed male C57BL/6J mice (n = 7 mice/group) (I). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B and D), 2-tailed Student’s t test (C, F, and H), or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (I).

For human disease relevance, we examined LEENE expression in the intima freshly isolated from human mesenteric arteries. Compared with age-matched control donors (Supplemental Table 2), LEENE expression was lower in the intima from donors with severe obesity and (pre-)T2D (Figure 1F). Furthermore, in our single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data from human mesenteric arteries (GSE135357) (19), LEENE expression, similar to that of eNOS (encoded by NOS3), was mainly detected in ECs and at a lower level in diabetic than control donors (Figure 1G). Of note, the T2D donors had either untreated T2D or T2D for over 10 years without compliance with treatment.

In mice, there is a Leene homolog (with an expressed sequence tag BY707159.1, later updated to Gm41148) that shares genomic features, partial sequence identity, and flow inducibility with human LEENE (18). In agreement with the human data, the levels of Leene were lower in aortae of mice with obesity and hyperglycemia induced by a high-fat, high-sucrose (HFHS) diet, as compared with animals fed a normal diet (Figure 1H). Moreover, when subjected to hind limb ischemia (HLI), the chow-fed mice expressed much higher levels of Leene in the ischemic gastrocnemius muscles. However, such induction of Leene by ischemia was abolished in mice fed an HFHS diet (Figure 1I), suggesting a potential role of LEENE in ischemic recovery that is impaired in diabetic mice (25). Collectively, these data demonstrate that LEENE is suppressed in diabetic conditions but induced by stimuli that promote angiogenesis.

LEENE promotes angiogenesis in vitro. Next, we tested whether LEENE regulates angiogenesis. First, we inhibited LEENE and performed bulk RNA-seq to examine the LEENE-regulated transcriptional program. We knocked down (KD) LEENE using a previously validated locked nucleic acid (LNA) gapmer in HUVECs exposed to pulsatile flow, which elevates the endogenous levels of LEENE (18). RNA-seq analysis revealed that the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were enriched for multiple angiogenesis pathways such as cell migration and proliferation and responses to wounding and VEGF (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, these pathways were particularly enriched in the downregulated, rather than upregulated, DEGs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting a positive role of LEENE in angiogenesis. Along with the decreased LEENE and eNOS RNA levels, multiple genes promoting angiogenesis and proliferation, including KDR (encoding VEGFR2, a major regulator promoting angiogenesis) and PGF (encoding placental growth factor, a potent angiogenic factor), were downregulated by LEENE KD (Figure 2B). Consistently, in HMVECs, LEENE KD reduced tube forming (Figure 2, C and D), wound closure (Figure 2, E and F), and sprouting (Figure 2, G–J) capacity. These data indicate that LEENE is a mediator in EC angiogenesis.

Figure 2 LEENE knockdown inhibits angiogenesis in vitro. (A and B) HUVECs were transfected with scramble or LEENE LNA gapmers and then subjected to pulsatile flow (12 ± 1 dyne/cm2) for 24 hours. Total RNA from 3 biological replicates was subjected to RNA-seq. Significantly enriched pathways related to angiogenesis in the DEGs (scramble vs. LEENE LNA) were plotted with P values and numbers (gene counts) and percentage of genes involved (gene ratio). (B) Heatmap showing expression of select DEGs involved in pathways shown in A. LEENE, NOS3, KDR, and PGF are colored in green and red for distinction. (C–J) HMVECs were transfected with respective LNAs for 48 hours and then used for tube formation (C and D), scratch wound (E and F), and 3D spheroid-sprouting assays (G–J). Scale bars: 0.5 mm (C), 1 mm (E), and 100 μm (G). Data are represented as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. *P = 0.02 based on 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Generation and baseline characterization of Leene-KO mice. To explore the functional importance of LEENE in vivo, we generated a Leene-KO mouse model. Comparing the human and mouse genomic sequences, the conservation is higher in the regions marked by H3K27ac (Figure 3A). We deleted the syntenic region of human LEENE flanking the upstream enhancer, which we have shown to regulate the transcriptional level of LEENE (18), and coding regions in the mouse genome by using CRISPR/Cas9 editing (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4). Genotyping of the resulting KO line verified the intended deletion (Figure 3C), with diminished levels of Leene RNA in multiple tissues, including the heart, skeletal muscle, and aorta (Figure 3D). Consistently, in EC-enriched fractions isolated from these tissues, Leene expression was ablated, while the non-EC fractions expressed marginal levels of Leene in both WT and KO mice (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Generation of a Leene-KO mouse model. (A) DNA sequence alignment between the human LEENE and the syntenic region in mouse. Green indicates conservation on the sense strand and red indicates conservation on the antisense strand. Red boxes mark the sequence alignment in the H3K27ac-enriched peak regions shown on the top. (B) Human LEENE and mouse Leene loci; CRISPR/Cas9 targeting strategy in mouse genome and genotyping primers to identify WT (P1 + P2) and KO (P1 + P3). (C) Genotyping by PCR with P1–P3 primers as depicted in B. (D) qPCR of Leene in different organs/tissue of WT and KO littermates (n = 3/group). (E) qPCR of Leene in EC and non–EC-enriched fractions isolated from different tissues of WT and KO littermates (n = 3 mice/group). (F–I) Male Leene-KO and WT littermates were fed chow or HFHS diet for 16 weeks starting at 8 weeks old. (F) Body weight, (G) glucose tolerance, (H) fractional shortening (FS), and (I) systolic BP were measured (n = 3–11/group). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. #P = 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; *****P < 0.00001 between indicated groups by 2-tailed Student’s t test (D) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (E and F).

The Leene-KO mice were born at Mendelian ratios, and no overt abnormality was observed in their viability, fertility, breeding, and development (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). In terms of metabolic parameters, KO and WT littermates had comparable body weight and composition as well as similar glucose levels under both normal chow and HFHS diet (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). Cardiac function and BP were also comparable between WT and KO mice under these conditions (Figure 3, H and I, and Supplemental Figures 5 and 6).

Leene-KO mice have impaired blood flow recovery after femoral artery ligation. To evaluate the effect of Leene deficiency in angiogenesis and ischemic response, we first subjected WT and KO mice to HLI under nondiabetic conditions. In KO animals fed normal chow, we observed a slight but insignificant trend toward a decrease in blood flow perfusion in response to ischemia, as compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting other mechanisms may compensate for the loss of Leene. However, when challenged with an HFHS diet, which induces hyperglycemia and mimics a diabetic condition, the KO mice had significantly impaired flow recovery from HLI. Such decreased recovery was significant from postoperative day 7 and maintained up to day 28 (Figure 4, A and B), with lower microvascular density measured by IB4 staining (Figure 4, C and D). Similar phenotypes were observed in both male and female mice, with quantitative differences (Figure 4, E–H).

Figure 4 Leene-KO mice have impaired hind limb blood flow recovery after arterial ligation. Male (A–D) and female (E–H) mice were fed an HFHS diet for 16 weeks, followed by femoral artery ligation on the right hind limb and sham operation on the left on day 0 (D0). Perfusion recovery rate was measured at various time points (D0, D7, D14, D21, and D28) after femoral artery ligation by laser speckle flowgraphy. Data show blood perfusion ratio of the right to left (R/L) hind limb. Representative images (A and E) and quantitative analysis (B and F) (n = 8–10/group). (C and G) Quantification of capillary density based on IB4 staining (n = 6/group) and (D and H) representative images of IB4 (green) and DAPI (blue) staining in the gastrocnemius muscle collected 7 days after HLI. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. #P = 0.05, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 based on 2-tailed Student’s t test.

LEENE RNA promotes ischemic recovery in vivo. The observed phenotype in the KO mice could result from the deletion of Leene DNA and/or RNA. To delineate the contribution of LEENE RNA independent from its cognate DNA in the ischemic response and to test the function of human LEENE in vivo, we supplemented the HFHS diet–fed Leene-KO mice with human LEENE RNA. We injected an adenovirus expressing GFP-tagged human LEENE (Ad-LEENE) to the ischemic hind limb muscles of Leene-KO mice under the HFHS diet. As the vector control, adenovirus expressing GFP only (Ad-GFP) was injected into WT and KO mice (Figure 5A). The efficiency of adenoviral infection was confirmed by the positive GFP signal, which overlapped with CD31 (Figure 5B), as well as by the human LEENE signals detected by small-molecule FISH (smRNA FISH) in the KO mice, particularly in IB4-marked ECs (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 8). Overexpression (OE) of LEENE in the KO mice was also confirmed by qPCR, showing that the induction of LEENE was much higher in EC-enriched than in the non-EC fractions (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 LEENE RNA promotes ischemic recovery in vivo. (A) Design of the rescue experiment: Adenovirus driving GFP (Ad-GFP) or LEENE (tagged by GFP) (Ad-LEENE) was injected intramuscularly on days 1 and 5 after HLI into WT or KO mice fed an HFHS diet. (B and C) Staining of CD31 and GFP (B) and smRNA FISH of LEENE and IB4 staining with DAPI counterstain (C) in the hind limb muscle of KO mice receiving Ad-LEENE. Arrows indicate colocalization of LEENE and IB4 signals. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) qPCR of LEENE in EC-enriched and non–EC-enriched fractions isolated from the gastrocnemius muscle (n = 3–5/group). **P = 0.006 based on 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E and F) Representative flowgraphy images (E) and quantitative analysis of perfusion recovery rate in the hind limbs (n = 4/group) (F). ****P < 0.0001 based on 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (G) IB4 staining in the hind limb muscle (n = 3–5/group). Scale bar: 100 μm. (H) PCA plot showing the gene expression of 3 groups profiled by RNA-seq with 2 replicates per group. (I) Venn diagram showing the LEENE-rescued genes, namely the overlap between downregulated by Leene KO (WT + GFP vs. KO + GFP) and upregulated by LEENE overexpression in KO (KO + GFP vs. KO + LEENE).

While KO mice receiving control vector (KO + GFP) exhibited an impaired ischemic recovery compared with WT littermates receiving the same treatment (WT + GFP), Ad-LEENE injection in KO (KO + LEENE) led to a robust rescue of both perfusion and capillary density (Figure 5, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 9). Moreover, bulk RNA-seq of EC-enriched fractions isolated from ischemic hind limbs revealed that (a) the ischemic muscles from WT and KO mice had distinct gene expression profiles (by comparing WT + GFP vs. KO + GFP) and (b) LEENE OE in KO mice resulted in a transcriptome much more similar to that of WT (by comparing KO + GFP vs. KO + LEENE) (Figure 5H). Overlapping DEGs from these 2 comparisons identified 771 “LEENE-rescued” genes, which were downregulated by Leene KO but rescued by LEENE OE (Figure 5I). These genes were enriched for cell differentiation, division, migration, cell-cell adhesion, and angiogenesis, all important for ischemic response and tissue repair (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 10). As a candidate marker of angiogenesis, KDR was also in this list of genes, with its expression decreased by Leene KO and increased by LEENE OE, at both mRNA and protein levels (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 10). These data demonstrate that LEENE RNA, even in the absence of its cognate DNA, can promote angiogenesis and perfusion in response to ischemic injury especially under hyperglycemia.

Figure 6 Human LEENE OE restores angiogenesis marker gene expression, including KDR. (A) Heatmap showing expression of select LEENE-rescued genes in EC-enriched fractions isolated from the gastrocnemius muscle, as described in Figure 5. (B) Immunofluorescent staining of VEGFR2 (encoded by KDR) with DAPI counterstain in the ischemic muscles. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

LEENE promotes angiogenic response in ECs and cell interactions to enhance ischemic recovery. The ischemic response engages a multitude of cells in addition to MVECs, such as vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs), immune cells, and fibroblasts (26–29). To dissect the effect of LEENE OE in ECs and other relevant cell types, we performed scRNA-seq with EC-enriched cell populations isolated from ischemic muscles of KO mice receiving Ad-GFP or Ad-LEENE. Among approximately 20,000 cells sequenced, approximately 3,000 were ECs, approximately 1,000 VSMCs, approximately 5,700 monocytes/macrophages, and approximately 5,200 fibroblasts (Figure 7A). DEG analysis identified 276 DEGs in ECs (172 up- and 104 downregulated by Ad-LEENE) (Figure 7B), which were enriched for inflammatory and immune responses, as well as angiogenesis (Figure 7C). In VSMCs, scRNA-seq identified 330 DEGs that were enriched in translation and several pathways related to tissue regeneration, e.g., organ regeneration and wound healing (Supplemental Figure 11). In contrast, in monocytes and fibroblasts, the number of DEGs was much lower (i.e., <50 each) (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 LEENE promotes angiogenic function in ECs and EC interactions with other vascular cells that promote ischemic recovery. Leene-KO mice were subjected to HLI and Ad-GFP/LEENE injection as illustrated in Figure 5A. Gastrocnemius muscles on the ischemic side were collected 7 days after HLI and the CD144-enriched fraction underwent scRNA-seq. Cells from 4 mice were pooled into 1 sample and 8 mice in total were used per group. Cells (5,573) from KO-GFP and 13,465 cells from KO-LEENE groups were profiled. (A) UMAP showing cell clusters identified from scRNA-seq split by condition (KO-GFP and KO-LEENE). (B) Manhattan plot showing logFC of all genes detected by scRNA-seq in different cell types. The cutoff for DEGs (log|FC| > 0.25) is indicated by the 2 horizontal dashed lines. (C) Top 10 enriched biological pathways of DEGs in ECs plotted with –log 10 (P value). (D) Dot plots showing representative gene expression in different cell types. (E) Network visualization of ligand (blue) and receptor (red) connectivity between ECs and VSMCs, macrophages (Mϕ), or fibroblasts (Fibro). Note the increase in the number of nodes and edges in the KO + LEENE group. (F) The increased, i.e., higher expression in KO + LEENE vs. KO + GFP or only detected in KO + LEENE but not in KO + GFP ligand-receptor interactions between ECs and other cell types in the hind limb by LEENE OE. The size of spheres indicates –log 10 (P value) between the 2 groups and color indicates expression of the ligand-receptor pair in the corresponding cell types.

scRNA-seq also detected key marker genes for ischemic response with cell specificity. For example, Vegfa was detected and induced by LEENE OE in multiple cell types, with highest expression in macrophages. Kdr and Nos3 were predominantly expressed in ECs with increased expression by LEENE OE. Mmp9, encoding matrix metalloproteinase 9 that has been shown to be essential for ischemia-induced neovascularization (30), was detected and induced by LEENE in both ECs and macrophages (Figure 7D). We also examined the cell interactions using CellPhoneDB, which infers cell-cell communication based on the expression of ligand-receptor pairs (31). LEENE OE led to more active EC crosstalk with other cell types, as indicated by more nodes and edges in ligand-receptor interactions radiating from ECs (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 12). Among these interactions, a large proportion was involved in angiogenic pathways, including VEGF, PDGF, and Notch signaling (Figure 7F). Taken together, these results suggest that LEENE RNA promotes ischemic recovery through enhancing EC angiogenic function as well as EC interactions with other vascular cells.

Interaction of LEENE with genome, LEO1, and MYC promotes the transcription of angiogenic genes. We explored the potential mechanism underlying LEENE-promoted angiogenesis. Given the nuclear localization and chromatin-binding feature of LEENE (18), and its effect on the transcriptome, we reasoned that LEENE plays a role in transcriptional regulation. To gain a comprehensive view of the LEENE-chromatin interactome, we performed chromatin isolation with RNA pulldown (ChIRP) to pull down LEENE-associated DNA and proteins. Specifically, we used 10 previously validated tiling nucleotides targeting different domains based on the predicted secondary structure of LEENE (18) (Figure 8A). On one hand, we performed ChIRP followed by DNA-seq to map LEENE-interacting genomic regions. To enhance the ChIRP-seq signals, we overexpressed LEENE in ECs and confirmed the nuclear and chromatin enrichment of LEENE (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 13). ChIRP-seq performed in 3 replicates revealed that over 50% of LEENE-bound regions resided in promoter proximity (TSS ± 3 kb). The rest were in introns (20.2%), intergenic regions (19.3%), exons (5%), etc. (Figure 8C). For example, LEENE RNA bound to its own and NOS3 DNA loci as expected (18); LEENE also bound to the KDR promoter (Figure 8D). In contrast, no LEENE binding was detected in VCAM1, which is not directly regulated by LEENE (18) (Figure 8D). These binding signals were verified by ChIRP-qPCR using ECs with endogenous LEENE expression, whereas the control LacZ probes did not yield significant signals (Supplemental Figure 14). Integrating ChIRP-seq with the RNA-seq data from ECs with LEENE KD, we identified 395 genes whose expression was positively regulated by LEENE and showed binding in their genomic loci (Supplemental Figure 15). Many of these genes were involved in angiogenesis, cell proliferation, and cell migration (Figure 8E). To identify putative target genes positively regulated by LEENE through binding, we analyzed for common genes that are consistently and positively regulated by LEENE/Leene in vitro and in vivo and identified 23 genes that may be regulated by LEENE through binding in its DNA (Supplemental Figure 16). These target genes include KDR, PGF, and PDGFB, encoding a well-characterized receptor and growth factors that drive angiogenesis (Figure 8F).

Figure 8 LEENE interacts with promoters and LEO1 to increase proangiogenic gene expression. (A) Schematic diagram showing ChIRP performed with 10 biotinylated probes, the locations of which are shown based on the predicted secondary structure of LEENE. The ChIRP precipitates were subjected to DNA-seq and mass spectrometry. (B) smRNA FISH of LEENE in ECs infected with Ad-GFP or Ad-LEENE. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C and D) ChIRP-seq was performed with Ad-LEENE–infected HUVECs in biological triplicates. (C) Pie chart showing the proportion of reads aligned to different genomic regions. (D) LEENE binding signals in representative genes (top blue tracks) in parallel to HUVEC ChIP-seq data from ENCODE. (E) GO analysis of top 15 enriched pathways in LEENE interactome and regulome, i.e., 395 genes downregulated by LEENE KD in vitro and showing genomic interaction with LEENE. (F) Circle plot showing LEENE interaction with 23 LEENE-regulated (in vitro and in vivo) and -interacting genes. (G) RIP performed with HMVECs and anti-LEO1 antibody with IgG as an isotype control. LEENE RNA in the immunoprecipitates was quantified by qPCR and the relative enrichment in the Ad-GFP sample was set to 1. *P = 0.04 based on 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test. (H) qPCR analysis of NOS3, KDR, and LEO1 in HMVECs transfected by scramble or LEO1 siRNA (siLEO1) and infected by Ad-GFP or Ad-LEENE. Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 compared with Ad-GFP or between indicated groups based on 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

On the other hand, we performed ChIRP–mass spectrometry (ChIRP-MS) to identify LEENE-interacting proteins that may mediate the LEENE-regulated transcription. ChIRP-MS detected 15 candidate proteins that consistently appeared in ECs with endogenous and exogenous LEENE and were unlikely to be common contaminants (Supplemental Figure 17). Among these, we found LEO1 of particular interest given its reported role as a key subunit of RNA polymerase II–associated factor complex (Paf1C) and in gene transcription and chromatin states (32–34). Western blotting using a validated anti-LEO1 antibody (35, 36) confirmed the association of LEO1 with LEENE in ECs with endogenous or exogenous LEENE. This could be also achieved by splitting the 10 probes into odd- and even-numbered probes, but not when the samples were treated with RNase A (Supplemental Figure 18), indicating the pulldown of LEO1 is RNA dependent. Reciprocally, ribonucleoprotein immunoprecipitation (RIP) using UV-crosslinked EC nuclear extracts showed that LEO1 IP enriched LEENE, which was not observed with IgG (Figure 8G). To test whether LEO1 is involved in LEENE-regulated angiogenic gene expression, we chose NOS3 and KDR as prototypic candidates given their key functions in ECs. When LEO1 was knocked down in HMVECs, the induction of NOS3 and KDR by LEENE OE was abolished, supporting a requirement of LEO1 in LEENE’s induction of NOS3 and KDR (Figure 8H).

To identify the potential mechanism underlying how LEENE guides LEO1 protein to regulate the proposed target genes, we further explored the potential role of key TFs, which can direct specificity of target transcriptional activation. To this end, we selected MYC given the following reasons: (a) MYC interacts with LEO1 in Drosophila and this contributes to the transcriptional induction of MYC’s targets (37); (b) MYC has been shown to be essential for angiogenesis and positively regulates KDR and PGF (38, 39), which are also induced by LEENE; MYC is also among the putative TFs involved in the LEENE regulome based on IPA; and (c) MYC has been shown to bind to lncRNA, which leads to its enhanced transactivation activity, using 2 commonly used RNA-binding-protein prediction tools, RNAct and RPIseq (40, 41). MYC was found to be a highly-ranked (no. 3) putative binding protein of LEENE (Supplemental Table 5). IP of LEO1 pulled down MYC protein; reciprocally, IP of MYC pulled down LEO1 (Figure 9A). We then performed RIP with an anti-MYC antibody using extracts from ECs. As compared with the IgG control, anti-MYC antibody captured significantly more LEENE RNA from ECs. When LEENE was overexpressed using Ad-LEENE, the LEENE RNA pulled down using anti-MYC antibody was further increased, suggesting that MYC binds to LEENE (Figure 9B). Furthermore, MYC KD abrogated LEENE’s induction of NOS3, KDR, and PGF, without significantly reducing LEENE (Figure 9C). Taken together, our data suggest LEENE may promote the angiogenic gene transcription through association with TFs (e.g., MYC) and LEO1.