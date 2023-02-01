Endothelial cells LEENE on noncoding RNAs in diabetic vasculopathy

Several studies have shown that lncRNAs participate in vascular pathogenesis (6, 7). In this issue of the JCI, Tang, Luo, et al. (8) expand on the interweaving of vascular biology with noncoding gene regulation. The authors found that the l ncRNA that e nhances e ndothelial n itric oxide synthase (eNOS) e xpression (abbreviated as LEENE) was essential for angiogenesis and maintenance of tissue perfusion. Previously, the same group had identified LEENE as an enhancer-derived lncRNA that regulates eNOS expression in endothelial cells (9). Since metabolic perturbations such as diabetes can lead to an impaired angiogenic response (10), the authors leveraged RNA-seq data to identify factors divergently regulated with proangiogenic stimuli and glucose signaling. LEENE was induced in murine and human endothelial cells in response to hypoxia. In contrast, it was downregulated during hyperglycemia and inflammation. In line with these results, a high-fat diet in murine models led to LEENE downregulation, suggesting that LEENE is tightly regulated in response to environmental cues. The authors used LNA gapmers to test the contributions of LEENE to an angiogenic response in vitro. Loss of LEENE led to a reduction in key proangiogenic factors, including eNOS, VEGFR2, and placental growth factor (PGF). In addition, loss of LEENE in human endothelial cells led to a reduction in functional measures of angiogenesis, such as tube formation, sprouting capacity, and wound closure (Figure 1).

Figure 1 LEENE induces angiogenesis in peripheral arterial disease. Metabolic disruption, such that which occurs in diabetes, often results in impaired angiogenesis, and patients with diabetes have increased risk for limb ischemia. LEENE is downregulated by hyperglycemia and inflammation and upregulated by hypoxia. Loss of LEENE decreases angiogenesis and increases ischemic recovery time. In contrast, increasing LEENE levels improves these defects despite diabetic conditions, providing a target for peripheral arterial disease.

Arguably, one of the most substantial conceptual advances of Tang, Luo, et al. (8) was the development of a lncRNA knockout (KO). Since lncRNAs can have highly context-specific functions, their effects may be subtle or compensated in vivo. Thus, KO models are crucial in elucidating the physiologic contributions of a given lncRNA. Despite a growing number of lncRNA-KO models, few models have been generated in cardiovascular biology (11). Thus, generation of Leene-KO mice represents a welcome advance. Genetic deletion of Leene was not associated gross abnormalities in weight, blood pressure, viability, or development. However, in a critical limb-ischemia model under conditions that mimic hyperglycemia, Leene-KO mice had impaired flow recovery and lower microvascular density. Thus, the mouse model suggests that LEENE is essential for ischemic angiogenic responses under metabolic stress (Figure 1).

A common challenge in lncRNA studies involves disentangling the functional contributions of the RNA from the encoded genomic elements at the same locus (12). In other words, does the phenotype of the Leene KO depend on the RNA transcript or on the underlying DNA, which may be involved in cis/long-range interactions? To address this question, Tang, Luo, and colleagues (8) expressed the LEENE transcript, or a control gene, in Leene-KO mice, showing that expression of LEENE was sufficient to rescue the perfusion and capillary density defect. These findings suggest that, at least in part, Leene RNA operates in trans and can promote angiogenesis independent of its cognate DNA. Most lncRNAs lack clear evidence suggestive of cross-species relevance, owing to the minimal sequence conservation of most lncRNAs. The studies presented by Tang, Luo, and colleagues (8), however, suggest that LEENE is functionally conserved, since the human ortholog was used in the in vivo rescue experiments.