Long COVID endotheliopathy: hypothesized mechanisms and potential therapeutic approaches

Clinical and immunologic manifestations of COVID-19 versus PASC. Based on some similarities to acute COVID-19, initial speculation on PASC pathophysiology focused on systemic inflammation. Acute COVID-19 severity parallels biomarkers of EC injury and a hyperinflammatory state, including enhanced release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, activation of complement and coagulation cascades, platelet activation, and neutrophil extracellular trap formation (NETosis), leading to tissue hypoxia (2, 18, 19) (Figure 1). Our group was among the first to document a pattern of small-vessel arterial and venous thrombi, in association with striking deposition of complement components C5b-9, C4d, and MASP2, and tissue damage consistent with complement-mediated microvascular injury (20). This was noted both at autopsy, in the lung, and premortem, in the normal-appearing skin of individuals with severe COVID-19 (20). These data are consistent with the facts that arteriolar thrombi are more prevalent in lungs (21) and skin (22) of severe/critical COVID-19 patients versus lungs of those with other forms of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and that microthrombi are five-fold more prevalent in hearts of patients dying of COVID-19 versus controls, with or without preexisting cardiac disease (23).

Along with autopsy evaluation of multiple organ systems (24, 25), these findings support the hypothesis that systemic venous and arterial microthrombi represent a unique characteristic of COVID-19 ARDS versus other severe respiratory infections and are a prominent cause of death (25). Anticoagulants have been used in sepsis-associated ARDS to reduce macrovessel thromboembolism, but most randomized trials to date have not shown benefit of add-on or escalated antithrombotic therapy over usual standard of care in critically ill acute COVID-19 patients (26, 27). There is a survival benefit with therapeutic-dose heparin in the noncritically ill COVID-19 patient (28). However, hemostatic and thromboinflammatory biomarkers are similar in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with or without use of prophylactic low–molecular weight heparin (29). Classic antithrombotics reduce macrovessel thrombosis but may not be effective in ameliorating the microvessel thrombosis in SARS-CoV-2 infection (26).

Elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and IFN-I–related products correlate with vasculopathy and adverse clinical outcomes in acute COVID-19 (30, 31). These factors could initiate and perpetuate thromboinflammatory cascades, leading to EC activation and injury, leukocyte recruitment, thrombin generation, platelet activation, and fibrin formation, causing thrombosis (Figure 1B). Gastrointestinal (GI) dysfunction, manifest by diarrhea and common in both acute COVID-19 (32) and PASC (2, 3, 8), may facilitate this pathology via perpetuation of a proinflammatory state triggered by microbial translocation secondary to compromise of the GI mucosal barrier by SARS-CoV-2 infection of epithelial lining cells (32). This process has been linked to a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in acute COVID-19 among children (MIS-C) (33). Microbial translocation is also implicated in the persistent immune activation, despite absence of detectable viral replication, of HIV-infected individuals on antiretroviral therapy (34).

Although suppression of these inflammatory signals using dexamethasone (35), IL-1 and IL-6 inhibitors (30), anticomplement agents (36, 37), and JAK1/2 inhibitors such as baricitinib (38) had varying levels of success in mitigating the morbidity and mortality of acute COVID-19, there are no data concerning their efficacy in preventing or treating PASC. The need for new pathophysiology-based therapeutic strategies in PASC is illustrated by comparative clinical and pathologic studies described here.

Acute COVID-19 versus PASC: hematologic and immunologic markers. Lymphopenia, either isolated or in conjunction with an elevated absolute neutrophil count (ANC), increased lactate dehydrogenase, liver function tests, and troponins, and high levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), IL-6, IL-2 receptor, D-dimer, and ferritin are common following a symptomatic acute COVID-19 infection (39, 40). These abnormalities correlate with increased risk for clinical progression, including large-vessel deep vein thrombosis (DVT), acute myocardial infarction (AMI), and acute ischemic stroke (41) (Figure 1). In contrast, DVT, pulmonary embolism, and related venous thromboembolic disorders are not prominent features of PASC (Figure 1A), at least in individuals more than 3 months post–acute COVID-19 (42). This is discussed in the “EC pathology: PASC versus other severe respiratory infections” section below. AMI and stroke are also uncommon cardiovascular manifestations of PASC (43). In parallel, a meta-analysis of 15 publications describing 47,910 adults with long COVID found scant evidence for systemic inflammation in PASC (44). Only 3% had elevated IL-6, 8% had elevated CRP, and 8% had elevated ferritin. In two PASC cohorts, CRP and IL-6 did persist at high levels after recovery from severe COVID-19, but this was not seen following mild COVID-19 (9, 45), despite equivalent risk for PASC, at least based on some phenotypes, in the latter. A third study found that ANC, CRP, IL-6, and IL-2 receptor levels had normalized in most PASC patients, despite persistent symptoms (46). A fourth study reported only a trend toward higher IL-6 levels in PASC, and TNF-α was minimally elevated (47).

Certain PASC phenotypes may be linked to elevated systemic markers of inflammation, but the data are incomplete. Two investigations found a correlation between long COVID neurologic manifestations and increased levels of CRP and IL-6 (45), or elevated IL-4 but not IL-6 (48). In one report, IL-6 correlated with cerebral blood flow and white matter microstructure changes, but this association was found only at the P < 0.05 level (45). IL-6 was also not elevated in those with respiratory PASC symptoms, including CT abnormalities linked to fibrosis, although plasma TGF-β and complement membrane attack complex C5b-9 were elevated (49). The latter does characterize the vasculopathy of acute COVID-19 (20, 22).

Hematologic findings prominent in PASC include IFN-I autoantibodies, and antinuclear antibodies (ANA) against Ro, La, U1-snRNP, Jo-1, and P1 (Figure 1), the latter commonly associated with active systemic lupus erythematosus (50). The significance of the anti–nuclear antigen antibodies is unclear. One group similarly found elevated ANA titers (>1:160) in 4.3% of individuals with PASC symptoms 12 months after acute disease, but this is comparable to an approximately 5% prevalence in the general population (51).

Apart from AMI and ischemic stroke, other clinical signs and symptoms of acute COVID-19 are also distinct from PASC. Figure 1A depicts the most prevalent clinical signs, symptoms, comorbidities, and cofactors of acute COVID-19 (39, 52, 53) versus PASC (2, 3, 7, 32, 40, 42, 54–56), categorized by organ system and discussed in detail in the Clues from studies of EC injury section below.

Demographic distinctions between PASC and acute COVID-19. Comorbidities leading to increased morbidity and mortality in acute COVID-19 include advanced age, obesity, diabetes mellitus (DM), malignancy, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation (52, 53). Race/ethnicity has a complex association with acute COVID-19 and PASC, as minority populations are overrepresented in occupations at high risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection, less likely to have access to testing and health care, and less likely to be hospitalized for any given level of disease severity (4, 57). But apart from structural factors potentially impacting both disorders, the majority of epidemiologic and cohort studies find no impact of age, type 2 DM (DM-2), BMI, or hypertension on risk for PASC development in adults (11, 15, 58–60) or children (16) (Figure 1A). However, these factors must be considered in the context of acute COVID-19 severity, PASC phenotypes, ascertainment bias, and illness trajectory in hospitalized versus community-based patients, and in comparison with contemporary controls (61). Overall PASC risk may indeed be independent of initial disease severity. In contrast, multisystem illness severity in acute COVID-19, rather than preexisting comorbidities, appears to be the preeminent factor driving PASC characterized by quantifiable cardiac, pulmonary, or renal abnormalities (61).

Sexual phenotype is another principal demographic distinction between PASC and acute COVID-19. Female sex at birth offers the greatest reduction in relative risk for acute COVID-19 progression, and this holds true for adults at any age interval, through >90 years of age (53). This makes pathophysiologic sense in acute COVID-19, as male sex at birth is linked to elevated basal levels of those proinflammatory cytokines (IL-6, CRP), coagulation factors, and complement components implicated in the hypercoagulable and proinflammatory state of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection (63–65) (Figure 1B). But in PASC, the sexual-phenotype association is reversed. Two large studies examining PASC incidence in the United Kingdom (9) and China (66) found similar results: significantly higher percentages among women. Compared with men, women had odds ratios between 1.47 and 2.00 for more subjective symptoms of PASC such as fatigue, muscle weakness, anxiety, and depression and, strikingly, an odds ratio of 2.97 for more objective injury, including lower air diffusion capacity (66). This sex distinction has been replicated in numerous smaller cohorts among diverse adult populations (11, 50, 58–60). At least three studies also found female sex to be a risk factor for PASC in children and adolescents (67).

The mechanisms of this sex difference are uncertain and may relate, in part, to distinct PASC phenotypes. For example, fatigue predominates among women with PASC and has been associated with elevated IL-6, while dyspnea is prevalent among men with PASC and did not correlate with IL-6 levels (68). Sex-related differences in the innate immune system may also be involved, including the fact that the gene encoding TLR7, which activates the IFN-I antiviral response, a key defense against SARS-CoV-2 (39, 50), is on the X chromosome, and women predominate in most autoimmune phenomena (69).

Clues from studies of EC injury. Evidence for a persistent endotheliopathy in PASC is summarized in Table 1 and detailed here. In a cohort of 50 PASC patients examined a median of 68 days after acute COVID-19, three-quarters of whom had required initial hospitalization, there was clear biomarker evidence of sustained endotheliopathy (46). This included elevation in convalescent COVID-19 patients versus healthy controls of von Willebrand factor (vWF) antigen, vWF propeptide, and soluble thrombomodulin. Both plasma vWF antigen and propeptide levels correlated inversely with exercise capacity (6-minute walk testing) (46). In contrast, biomarkers of inflammation, including CRP, IL-6, and NETosis, assessed by DNase activity and extracellular DNA, had normalized. These results parallel two other studies. In one, cytokines reflecting vascular injury and repair, including VCAM-1, ICAM-1, and bFGF, correlated with symptoms 3 months after acute COVID-19 (70). In another, of individuals examined 4 months after COVID-19 symptom onset, no difference was found in levels of IL-6, IL-10, IP-10, sCD14, or sCD163 — the latter two are markers of monocyte activation — in those with and without PASC (71).

Table 1 Evidence for persistent endotheliopathy in PASC

CT and MRI studies of PASC patients with cardiopulmonary and neurologic symptoms, reviewed below, are not sensitive enough to discriminate between localized inflammation and microthrombosis as critical components of PASC. Tissue biopsy is required. But these techniques, in combination with functional studies, offer some important clues, as discussed below.

Cardiopulmonary data and the microthrombus hypothesis for PASC. In one study of 47 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients examined 67 ± 16 days after recovery, 40% of whom had cardiopulmonary PASC symptoms, focal fluorodeoxyglucose uptake by the heart on PET, consistent with myocardial inflammation, was found in only 17% (72). Initially elevated systemic inflammatory biomarkers, including IL-6, IL-8, and CRP, resolved a mean 52 ± 17 days after baseline testing (72). But evidence is accumulating for microvascular involvement in the setting of cardiopulmonary PASC. In one study, ten adults were examined a mean 11 ± 1 months after onset of mild COVID-19. A marked decrease in exercise capacity on invasive cardiopulmonary exercise testing, despite normal hemoglobin values, pulmonary function testing, resting echocardiography, and chest CT, was found in comparison with healthy, age-matched controls: 70% ± 11% versus 131% ± 45% (P < 0.0001) (73). Impaired systemic oxygen extraction and abnormal ventilatory efficiency slope occurred in the absence of evidence for parenchymal lung disease on CT (73). The authors concluded that this implicates a peripheral rather than central cardiac limit underlying PASC. It could reflect mitochondrial injury, as SARS-CoV-2 appears to be capable of invading at least neural cell mitochondria (74). But it would also be anticipated in the presence of persistent or progressive microthrombi (73).

Support for the importance of microthrombosis in PASC also derives from studies of air trapping in such patients (75, 76). It is a common finding in bronchiolitis obliterans, linked to small airway inflammation and/or fibrosis with compression of pulmonary microvessels (75). It is also consistent with endothelial injury and alveolar capillary microthrombosis (76). In a parallel study, an adolescent with respiratory symptoms more than 7 months after acute COVID-19 and no evidence for structural damage on chest CT and cardiac MRI had significant perfusion defects on ventilation-perfusion single-photon emission CT (V/Q SPECT) (77). This was said to be “consistent with microemboli caused by microvascular and endothelial damage” (77).

The number of circulating endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs), an indicator of ongoing vascular damage, was also increased in individuals 3 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with controls, regardless of whether a prior pulmonary thrombosis had occurred (78). PASC patients with lower PaO 2 levels at admission had higher numbers of ECFCs (78). Such abnormalities are consistent with the decline in function of circulating ECFCs of men undergoing penile prosthesis placement for erectile dysfunction (ED) related to PASC but not for ED unrelated to COVID-19 (79). ED paralleled decreased endothelial oxide synthetase expression, indicative of compromised vascular integrity, in the penile microvasculature of PASC patients versus those with ED apart from SARS-CoV-2 (79). These findings are of interest in the context of recently identified circulating “microclots” or amyloid deposits (which are resistant to fibrinolysis and can block microvessels) in PASC, accompanied by increased antiplasmin levels (80).

CNS data and the microthrombus hypothesis for PASC. Cerebral microhemorrhages associated with hypoxic brain injury and neuronal degeneration are features of severe acute COVID-19 as well as nonhuman primate models of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection (81). Indirect evidence suggests that a similar neuropathology contributes to neurologic sequelae in PASC (81). In one study of 100 adults with mild COVID-19 and self-reported complications more than 6 weeks after recovery, including nonspecific cognitive complaints (“brain fog”) in 81%, headache (68%), and paresthesia (60%), patients performed significantly worse on attention and working memory cognitive testing (82). The authors speculated that intracerebral microthrombi contributed to these symptoms in PASC, as they had demonstrated by transcranial Doppler ultrasound in acute COVID-19 patients with similar symptoms (83). Disabling peripheral neuropathy, with axonal and demyelinating injury documented on skin biopsy and electrodiagnostic testing, has also been recognized in PASC, but evidence for microthrombosis was not sought (84). Finally, changes in gray matter morphometry, cerebral blood flow, and white matter microstructure by MRI were seen in patients with severe or mild COVID-19 (45). Hypoperfusion on arterial spin label was noted across the gray matter cortex, most prominent after severe COVID-19, suggesting microthrombosis (45). The latter is consistent with a recent report of retinal vein occlusions in PASC (85).

Examination of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from individuals with cognitive deficits developing 1 to 6 months after recovery from only mild COVID-19 confirmed that a prolonged inflammatory response is not a major factor in neurologic PASC (58). CSF leukocyte counts, glucose, CSF/serum albumin ratio, and IgG levels were within normal limits. However, abnormal oligoclonal banding patterns were identified in 69% of PASC patients with cognitive deficits versus none of the controls (58) or acute COVID-19 patients (86). The authors concluded that this delay in appearance of oligoclonal bands after acute SARS-CoV-2 infections not initially involving neurologic symptoms could relate to development of a pathologic autoimmune response (58).

Prominent PASC complaints that are less quantifiable, including self-reported muscle pain, fatigue, and lethargy, may be amenable to objective study using electromyelograms, maximal electrically evoked twitch signals, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (87). Based on these investigations, it was hypothesized that PASC fatigue is a single entity with individual variation, rather than several distinct syndromes and pathophysiologies (87). Correlation with microthrombus and SARS-CoV-2 persistence in peripheral nerve tissues should be pursued. SARS-CoV-2 does infect the CNS, including those regions responsible for autonomic regulation, with defects leading to dysautonomia and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, additional neurologic features of PASC, particularly among women (69).

Cutaneous lesions and the microthrombus hypothesis for PASC. Our group and others have defined two distinct types of cutaneous lesion in acute COVID-19: a thrombotic retiform purpura or livedo rash with endotheliopathy and microthrombosis on biopsy; and perniosis, occurring predominantly among those with only mild COVID-19, and not linked to microthrombosis (22, 88). An international registry of COVID-19 dermatologic findings found that lesions reported in PASC predominantly involved perniosis (89). However, there are also case reports of livedo, characterized by microthrombi, in PASC (89, 90). Punch biopsies of normal-appearing skin in individuals at the time of acute infection through development of PASC would be highly informative in terms of determining the significance of microthrombosis in the pathophysiology of PASC and divergent PASC phenotypes.