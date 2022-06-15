Twists in the fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva story challenge and expand our understanding of BMP biology

The fascinating FOP story takes another twist in this issue of the JCI. Given the clear evidence that activin A binding to FOP-variant ACVR1 drives HO in FOP, both Regeneron and David Goldhamer’s laboratory developed anti-ACVR1 antibodies as potential therapeutics for FOP (10, 11). In both cases, in vitro testing in cell lines overexpressing either WT or FOP-mutant ACVR1 confirmed that such antibodies blocked both WT and mutant ACVR1 signaling. But to each group’s surprise, the anti-ACVR1 antibodies promoted the development of HO in FOP mice. Both groups performed a substantial amount of overlapping and complementary work to support and explain this, yet another, surprising phenomenon in FOP.

The Regeneron and Goldhamer groups showed that the FOP-promoting activity of the antibodies was independent of activin A. Goldhamer’s lab, using anti-ACVR1 antibody JAB0505, investigated this phenomenon in a conditional-on mouse model of FOP using two modalities, one in which FOP-mutant ACVR1 was inducibly expressed in all cells, and one where it was expressed only in Tie2-expressing cells that include fibro-adipogenic progenitors (FAPs), a type of muscle-resident progenitor cell that normally participates in muscle repair, but which can also differentiate along the osteogenic lineage to make endochondral bone. In both models, the researchers observed the development of heterotopic bone. They also found that injury-induced HO was substantially delayed, prolonged, and more pronounced in the JAB0505-treated FOP mice, suggesting JAB0505 exacerbates HO, at least in part, by acting to increase the number of R206H-FAPs that ultimately undergo skeletogenic differentiation. However, JAB0505 alone was insufficient to trigger HO in the absence of injury.

Aykul, Huang, et al. (10) developed three anti-ACVR1 monoclonal antibodies (mAb 1, mAb 2, and mAb 3); in vitro, all three demonstrated high affinity for human and mouse ACVR1, lacked binding to related BMP receptors, and blocked Smad1/5/8 signaling in cells overexpressing ACVR1. Like JAB0505, the Regeneron antibodies stimulated R206H ACVR1 signaling and promoted HO in FOP mice. The divergence of mAb 1 in stimulating R206H ACVR1 while inhibiting WT ACVR1 was demonstrated by experiments in WT mice wherein mAb 1 blocked trauma-induced HO, and also inhibited production of hepcidin, the expression of which is largely dependent on BMP6-induced signaling via ACVR1 (12). Through a series of sophisticated and meticulously controlled experiments, Aykul, Huang, et al. (10) discovered an important feature of the anti-ACVR1 antibodies, in that the mechanism of R206H ACVR1 signaling is dependent on receptor homodimerization. Utilizing cells expressing either human WT or R206H ACVR1 in which a small molecule–controlled dimerization domain, DmrB, was fused to their C-termini, they showed that dimerization of ACVR1 led to downstream signaling only with the R206H variant. Further demonstrating relevance of these findings to the clinic, the investigators generated another FOP mouse with a humanized R206H ACVR1 and showed that mAb 1 treatment led to increased HO and reduced iron levels, further evidence that anti-ACVR1 antibodies may not be suitable for the clinic.