An anti-ACVR1 antibody exacerbates heterotopic ossification by fibro-adipogenic progenitors in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva mice

Characterization of the anti-ACVR1 mAb JAB0505. A mouse anti-ACVR1 mAb was isolated from an immune-biased phage-display antibody library that was constructed from mice immunized with DNA encoding the ECD of ACVR1. This antibody was affinity matured by PCR mutagenesis of the complementarity determining regions (CDRs) to yield the antibody JAB0505 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153795DS1). Affinity maturation improved binding to ACVR1 and inhibition of ligand-induced signaling in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). The equilibrium dissociation constant (K D ) of JAB0505 for binding to ACVR1 was determined to be approximately 2.5 × 10–8 M by surface plasmon resonance (Supplemental Figure 2A). Quantification of BMP type I receptor mRNA abundance in C2C12 cells by RT-qPCR revealed levels of Alk3 (Bmpr1a) similar to those of Acvr1 (Alk2), much lower levels of Alk1, and no detectable Alk6 mRNA (Figure 1A). Cell surface expression of ACVR1 and ALK3 on C2C12 cells was confirmed by flow cytometry with receptor-specific antibodies (Figure 1B). JAB0505 does not recognize ALK3, as evidenced by the loss of cell surface binding of JAB0505 to ACVR1-knockout (ACVR1-KO) C2C12 cells (Figure 1C). The ability of JAB0505 to block ligand-dependent BMP signaling was assessed in wild-type and ACVR1(R206H)-transfected C2C12 cells by quantifying activity of the Id1-luciferase reporter, BRE-Luc, a well-established transcriptional readout of BMP signaling activity (15). JAB0505 completely blocked BMP6-, BMP7-, BMP9-, and BMP10-induced luciferase activity in the wild-type C2C12-BRE-Luc reporter cell line (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). In the ACVR1(R206H)-transfected C2C12-BRE-Luc reporter cell line, JAB0505 did not diminish luciferase activity in response to BMP2 or BMP4 (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H), which signal principally through ALK3 (16), but blocked hyperresponsive signaling to BMP9 (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2B). Although BMP9 also signals via ALK1, the return to baseline with JAB0505 treatment, and the very low expression level of ALK1 in this cell line (Figure 1A), strongly suggests that the observed BMP9-dependent signaling is almost exclusively mediated by ACVR1. Baseline luciferase activity was substantially higher than that observed for wild-type reporter cells and unaffected by JAB0505 (Figure 1D), probably reflecting either weak, ligand-independent signaling due to overexpression of the mutant receptor, or differential responsiveness to ligands in the growth serum.

Figure 1 JAB0505 is an ACVR1-blocking mAb. (A) Mouse C2C12 myoblast cells express similar levels of Acvr1 and Alk3, low levels of Alk1, and no detectable Alk6, as quantified by RT-qPCR (n = 3). ΔCT values were calculated using the average CT values of the internal controls, Gapdh or Actb (β-actin) (see Methods). Error bars represent ±SD. CT values >40 were considered not detected (N.D.). (B) Surface expression of ACVR1 and ALK3 on C2C12 cells, as detected by flow cytometry. (C) mAb JAB0505 binds to parental C2C12 cells, but not Acvr1-KO cells, as assessed by flow cytometry. (D) JAB0505 inhibits BMP9-induced signal activation in wild-type and ACVR1(R206H)-overexpressing C2C12 cells in a dose-dependent manner, as determined by quantification of BRE-luciferase activity (n = 3). Error bars represent ±SD.

JAB0505 dramatically exacerbates and prolongs HO in FOP mice. We next tested the ability of JAB0505 to inhibit injury-induced HO in FOP mouse models. First, we used conditional Acvr1FLEx(R206H)/+; CAG-CreERT2 mice in which recombination of the Acvr1R206H allele is driven by the ubiquitously expressed CAG-Cre driver and is tamoxifen dependent. Following tamoxifen administration and a 5- to 7-day washout period, HO was induced by intramuscular injection of cardiotoxin into the gastrocnemius muscle. One day prior to cardiotoxin injection, JAB0505 was administered at 10 mg/kg by tail vein injection. The serum concentrations of JAB0505 are provided in Supplemental Figure 3. Surprisingly, JAB0505 dramatically exacerbated the formation of heterotopic bone, as revealed by μCT on day 14 (data not shown) and day 20 (Figure 2A) after injury. To further investigate the mechanism of exacerbated heterotopic bone formation, we tested the effects of JAB0505 in Acvr1tnR206H mice (6), in which the Tie2-Cre driver (17) was used to target Acvr1R206H expression to FAPs, a major cell of origin in HO (6, 12, 18). In agreement with the observations in globally recombined Acvr1FLEx(R206H)/+; CAG-CreERT2 mice, a single i.p. injection of 10 mg/kg JAB0505 at the time of muscle pinch injury profoundly exacerbated HO in Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice (Figure 2, B and C). Neither uninjured FOP mice nor control mice lacking either Tie2-Cre or the Acvr1tnR206H allele developed HO in response to JAB0505 (data not shown).

Figure 2 JAB0505 profoundly exacerbates HO and extends the period of lesional growth in FOP mice. (A) Representative μCT images of HO in Acvr1FLEx(R206H)/+; CAG-CreERT2 mice 20 days after cardiotoxin-induced injury of the gastrocnemius muscle (Untreated, n = 3; JAB0505, n = 4). (B) Representative μCT images of HO (pseudocolored green) in Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice 21 days after pinch injury of the gastrocnemius muscle (Untreated, n = 11; JAB0505, n = 10). (C) Quantification of HO volumes as a function of time after muscle pinch injury of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice. Untreated, n = 11; JAB0505 (10 mg/kg), n = 6. Error bars represent ±SEM. ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Paired single transverse slice and 3D reconstructed μCT images of the distal hind limb of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice at the indicated times after hind limb muscle pinch injury with and without administration of JAB0505. Mineralized bone in the slice images is pseudocolored green. Radio-opaque lesional tissue below the threshold set for quantification of mineralized bone (white arrows in day 14 slices) is extensive at day 14 in JAB0505-treated mice. Mineralized bone in day 14 slices is barely visible at this magnification. HO volumes are given for images prior to day 35. The tibia and fibula are labeled with asterisks in the day 14 slices. Pelvic bones present in day 21, 28, and 35 slices of JAB0505-treated mice are denoted with arrowheads. To avoid confusion with HO, the baculum present in some images was removed by segmentation.

μCT imaging of untreated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice at weekly intervals from 2 to 5 weeks after injury showed that mineralized, electron-dense, heterotopic bone usually reaches its maximum extent and density by approximately day 14 (Figure 2, C and D). Notably, the time course of mature, mineralized heterotopic bone formation is substantially prolonged in these JAB0505-treated FOP mice (Figure 2, C and D). This is evident at day 14 after injury, when most of the radiographically detectable tissue is below the threshold set for mineralized bone (Figure 2D). Indeed, the overt heterotopic bone is often scattered or lacy in appearance by μCT imaging and comprises only a small fraction of the lesional area at this time (Figure 2D). By 21 days after injury, mineralized lesions had grown substantially in JAB0505-treated mice, with an average bone volume approximately 20-fold greater than untreated FOP mice (Figure 2C). Remarkably, bony lesions of JAB0505-treated mice continued to grow up through the experimental endpoint of 35 days after injury (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4), although quantification was impractical at this endpoint due to the intimate association of heterotopic bone with the limb skeleton. These data suggest that the mechanisms that normally render heterotopic bone growth self-limiting are inoperative or severely impaired in JAB0505-treated mice.

A broadened domain of cell recruitment and delayed skeletal differentiation contribute to the pathology of JAB0505-treated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice. Histological analyses revealed additional differences in response to muscle injury between JAB0505-treated and untreated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice. In contrast to the robust regenerative response of wild-type skeletal muscle (Supplemental Figure 5), muscle pinch injury of untreated FOP mice resulted in the development of histologically identifiable cartilage by day 5 or 6, and the subsequent gradual replacement of cartilage with bone beginning at approximately day 10 (Figure 3A and ref. 6). Following injury, lesional growth typically proceeds from a primary area of mesenchyme accumulation, ultimately leading to heterotopic cartilage and bone that is clearly demarcated from surrounding muscle tissue not actively engaged in skeletogenesis (6). By day 6 after injury, cartilage lesions of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice are well defined and stain intensely with Alcian blue, which binds acidic mucopolysaccharides and glycoproteins of the cartilage matrix (Figure 3A). This contrasts with JAB0505-treated mice, in which cartilage lesions on day 6 had a less mature morphology and stained weakly with Alcian blue (Figure 3A), indicating that the formation or maturation of cartilage is delayed by JAB0505 treatment. Also apparent was a lower relative representation of mineralized bone in JAB0505-treated FOP mice on day 14 after injury. At this stage, lesions of JAB0505-treated FOP mice predominantly consisted of cartilage, in contradistinction to untreated FOP mice in which lesions at this stage were primarily composed of mineralized bone, sometimes with residual hypertrophic cartilage remaining (Figure 3, A and B, and ref. 6). Strikingly, whereas day 14 lesions of untreated FOP mice were typically composed of a contiguous bony mass, numerous Alcian blue–positive cartilage foci were scattered throughout much of the hind limb musculature of JAB0505-treated mice after a single pinch of the gastrocnemius muscle (Figure 3, A and B). Muscle integrity was broadly and severely diminished, with only scattered muscle fibers remaining in some areas (Figure 3, A and B), an effect that is probably due to the more widely disseminated pathological response of JAB0505-treated mice.

Figure 3 Histological comparison reveals a broadened domain of heterotopic lesion formation in JAB0505-treated FOP mice. (A) Transverse sections of muscle from untreated and JAB0505-treated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice on days 6 and 14 after muscle pinch injury. Alcian blue staining to detect cartilage (blue) and immunohistochemical staining to detect ACVR1 (brown) were performed on nearby sections. Sections processed for Alcian blue were counterstained with eosin, and sections processed for ACVR1 immunohistochemistry were counterstained with hematoxylin. On day 6 after injury, untreated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice exhibited a spatially discrete lesional region (asterisk) that was primarily comprised of ACVR1-positive ectopic cartilage. By day 14, the lesional region (asterisk) of untreated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice displayed sporadic ACVR1 localization and was composed of both cartilage and morphologically apparent bone. In contrast, JAB0505 treated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice displayed multiple apparent cartilaginous lesions and broader distribution of ACVR1 localization on days 6 and 14 (arrows). Centrally located myofiber nuclei (arrowheads), which identify regenerated fibers, were rare in Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice, and undetected in JAB0505-treated Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice. AB/E, Alcian blue/eosin. Original magnification, ×100. (B) Transverse sections of lower hind limbs of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice 14 days after injury. Alcian blue staining revealed numerous cartilaginous lesions (blue, examples at arrows) in injured muscle of JAB0505-treated mice. Sections were counterstained with eosin. T, tibia. Original magnification, ×40.

The difference in the anatomical distribution of cartilage on day 14 was reflected in the pattern of ACVR1 protein expression on day 6, when small foci of high ACVR1 expression were widely distributed in injured muscle of JAB0505-treated mice (Figure 3A). We previously showed that ACVR1 protein expression in FOP mice is upregulated shortly after injury in cells of interstitial regions that coexpress the chondrogenic marker, SOX9, and marks heterotopic skeletal tissues at later stages (6). Based on these observations, we have proposed that these connective tissue regions are areas of skeletal progenitor cell recruitment that help drive lesional growth (6). Collectively, these data suggest a model whereby treatment with JAB0505 exacerbates HO in FOP mice by expanding the anatomical domain and temporal window of FAP recruitment to skeletogenic lineages.

Despite its potency in exacerbating HO following injury, JAB0505 alone was not sufficient to trigger heterotopic bone formation in the absence of injury. To address whether JAB0505 could potentiate the effect of a mild, subclinical injury (i.e., insufficient to induce HO), we injected the tibialis anterior muscle of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice with 50 μL of 2.5% methylcellulose, an injury modality that does not elicit HO in this FOP mouse model (Figure 4 and ref. 6). Remarkably, administration of JAB0505 on the day of methylcellulose injection resulted in a dramatic HO response that was similar in magnitude to its effect following muscle pinch or cardiotoxin injection (Figure 4). Evidence is presented below that JAB0505 both potentiates the inflammatory response after injury and acts as a receptor agonist, both of which likely contribute to its capacity to amplify a minor, subclinical muscle injury and induce HO.

Figure 4 JAB0505 lowers the injury threshold necessary to cause HO in Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice. μCT images of the distal hind limbs of 4 Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice (numbered 1–4) at the indicated time points after injection of 50 μL of 2.5% methylcellulose into the tibialis anterior muscle, with and without administration of 10 mg/kg JAB0505 (n = 2 mice, 4 injected limbs, for each group). HO is pseudocolored green. A lateral view of the right hind limb of each mouse is shown. Contralateral hind limbs (not shown) received equivalent injuries and the extent of HO was comparable.

The effects of JAB0505 on skeletal differentiation and ACVR1 activation are ligand, cell, and context dependent. We next explored the relative responsiveness of wild-type and R206H-FAPs to activin A and BMP6, singly and in combination with JAB0505. JAB0505 was effective at blocking BMP6-induced osteogenic differentiation of wild-type FAPs (Supplemental Figure 6A) but only partially reduced p-SMAD1/5/8 levels in BMP6-treated cells, despite molar ratios of JAB0505/ligand of 70:1 and higher (Supplemental Figure 6B). Although JAB0505 reduced activin A–driven SMAD1/5/8 phosphorylation in R206H-FAPs to a comparable degree (Supplemental Figure 6B), it did not appreciably inhibit osteogenic differentiation (Supplemental Figure 6A). The apparent disparity between effects of these ligands, and between short-term assays of receptor activation and long-term differentiation assays, suggests the engagement of multiple receptors, pathways, or both, in a context-dependent manner. In addition to ACVR1, BMP6 interacts with the SMAD1/5/8-activating receptors ALK3 and ALK6 (19), both of which are expressed by FAPs (SJ Stoessel, unpublished observations). Further, KO of ACVR1 in mouse embryonic fibroblasts inhibited chondrogenic differentiation in micromass cultures, even though p-SMAD1/5 was induced, presumably through ALK3 (10). That efficient blockade of ligand-induced ACVR1 receptor activation by JAB0505 in ACVR1(R206H)-expressing C2C12 cells (Figure 1D) does not predict the effects of JAB0505 in FAPs, highlights the complexity of BMP signaling, and demonstrates the importance of characterizing the downstream effects of receptor activation and treatment with presumptive inhibitors in cells relevant to FOP.

JAB0505 functions as a weak agonist of ACVR1(R206H) in FAPs. As activin A is an obligatory ligand for HO formation in FOP mice (4, 6), we sought to test whether the effects of JAB0505 are dependent on activin A in culture and in vivo. As previously shown (6, 12), R206H-FAPs, but not wild-type FAPs, undergo a low level of osteogenic and chondrogenic differentiation without addition of exogenous ligand, a response that is completely blocked by an anti–activin A antibody (ActA-mAb), indicating that activin A is present in the culture media (Figure 5, A and B). Notably, JAB0505 is sufficient to drive a comparable degree of chondrogenic and osteogenic differentiation of R206H-FAPs when serum activin A is neutralized with ActA-mAb (Figure 5, A and B), demonstrating that JAB0505 functions as a weak receptor agonist in this setting. Western blot analysis of SMAD1/5/8 phosphorylation confirmed activation of BMP signaling in R206H-FAPs by JAB0505 in the absence of activin A (Figure 5C), and this was also observed when JAB0505 was used at the same concentration as activin A (1 nM; data not shown). JAB0505 did not induce skeletal differentiation or SMAD1/5/8 phosphorylation of wild-type FAPs (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6A), indicating that its agonist activity is functionally similar to activin A in that it activates BMP signaling only through ACVR1(R206H). This weak agonist activity can also partially explain the inability of JAB0505 to block activin A–induced skeletogenic differentiation and SMAD1/5/8 phosphorylation in cultured R206H-FAPs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 5 JAB0505 functions as an agonist of ACVR1(R206H). (A) Osteogenic differentiation of monolayer R206H-FAP cultures, as assessed by ALP staining (purple), and (B) chondrogenic differentiation of micromass cultures assessed by Alcian blue staining. ActA-mAb was used at 1 μg/mL (7 nM) and JAB0505 was used at 10 μg/mL (~70 nM). (C) Western blot of phosphorylated SMAD1/5/8 (p-SMAD1/5/8) in wild-type (WT) and R206H-FAPs (R206H). β-Actin was used as a loading control. (D) μCT of the distal hind limb of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice on day 21 after injury. At the time of muscle injury, mice were treated with ActA-mAb (10 mg/kg) alone or ActA-mAb with JAB0505 (10 mg/kg). HO is pseudocolored green, and quantification is shown. ActA-mAb, n = 6; JAB0505 plus ActA-mAb, n = 6. Error bars represent ±SD. ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (E) μCT images of the distal hind limb 21 days after transplantation of R206H-FAPs into the injured gastrocnemius of SCID hosts. ActA-mAb (10 mg/kg) and JAB0505 (10 mg/kg) were administered at the time of transplantation. HO is pseudocolored green and quantified, with error bars representing ±SD. Untreated, n = 10; JAB0505, n = 16; ActA-mAb, n = 6; JAB0505 plus ActA-mAb, n = 8.

We next tested whether JAB0505 can function as a receptor agonist in FOP mice. The gastrocnemius muscle of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice was pinch injured, and mice were treated with 10 mg/kg JAB0505 at the time of injury, with or without 10 mg/kg ActA-mAb, a dose that blocks injury-induced HO in this model (6). FOP mice treated with both JAB0505 and ActA-mAb also developed explosive HO (Figure 5D), indicating that JAB0505 can replace the essential functions of activin A in driving the formation and growth of injury-triggered HO. Further, these results suggest that neoactivation of ACVR1(R206H) is the only obligate role of activin A in driving HO in FOP, and that activin A’s native p-Smad2/3–mediated signaling function, which can induce chondrogenic differentiation of embryonic preskeletal progenitor cells (20), is dispensable in this context.

As cells in addition to FAPs are recombined in Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre mice, including endothelial cells and CD45+ hematopoietic cells (6, 17, 18, 21), we further assessed FAPs as a target of receptor agonist properties of JAB0505 in transplantation assays. FAPs were isolated, expanded in culture, and transplanted into the preinjured gastrocnemius muscle of SCID mice, as previously described (6, 12). Transplanted R206H-FAPs consistently formed heterotopic bone, as assayed by μCT on day 21 after transplantation (Figure 5E), and injection of ActA-mAb on the day of transplantation completely blocked osteogenic differentiation (Figure 5E), consistent with previous studies (6, 12). Importantly, administration of JAB0505 to ActA-mAb–treated hosts restored osteogenic differentiation of transplanted R206H-FAPs (Figure 5E), indicating that JAB0505 acts directly on R206H-FAPs and can replace the essential function of activin A in driving their skeletogenic differentiation. Production of peak heterotopic bone was modestly delayed when hosts were treated with JAB0505 (Supplemental Figure 7; day 14 vs. day 10), a result that likely reflects both the receptor-blocking and weak receptor agonist activity of JAB0505, as in FOP mice. Notably, however, JAB0505 did not increase the peak quantity of bone generated by transplanted R206H-FAPs (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that JAB0505 does not act directly on R206H-FAPs to increase their capacity for proliferation or differentiation.

JAB0505 treatment causes abnormal dynamics and extent of R206H-FAP expansion after muscle injury in FOP mice. To determine whether JAB0505 treatment causes alterations in R206H-FAP population growth dynamics in FOP mice, longitudinal live-animal luminescence imaging and flow cytometry were performed following muscle pinch injury. The Tie2-Cre driver was used to recombine the Acvr1tnR206H allele and the Cre-dependent luciferase reporter, R26luc (22). As Tie2-Cre is also expressed in hematopoietic cells and endothelium, these initial experiments provided a combined luminescent readout of 3 critical cellular events following injury: immune cell infiltration and population growth of both FAPs and endothelial cells. After days 5 or 6, R206H-FAP–derived cartilage and bone also contribute to the luminescent signal, given the permanence of the Cre/loxP labeling system. The luminescent signal increased during the first few days following injury, and treatment with JAB0505 did not have a marked effect on apparent numbers of R26luc-recombined cells at these early stages (Figure 6, A and B). However, whereas the apparent number of recombined cells in untreated FOP mice increased until day 5 and remained relatively constant thereafter, the luminescent signal from JAB0505-treated FOP mice continued to increase through 14 days after injury (Figure 6, A and B). Quantification was not undertaken on day 21 because of the dampening of luminescence output by mineralized bone, particularly in JAB0505-treated mice. Interestingly, the luminescent signal in JAB0505-treated mice extended throughout most of the injured muscle, even in the first few days after injury (Figure 6A), supporting the conclusion from histological analyses that a consequence of JAB0505 treatment is to engage muscle tissue over a much broader anatomical domain than in untreated FOP mice.

Figure 6 JAB0505 treatment causes a sustained increase in R206H-FAPs following skeletal muscle injury of FOP mice. (A) 3D tomographic bioluminescence source reconstruction following muscle pinch injury of Acvr1tnR206H/+; R26Luc/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice, with and without administration of JAB0505. Paired images show μCT alone (left panel) and μCT combined with the corresponding 3D bioluminescence reconstruction (right panel). The same mouse is shown from days 3 to 21. Bioluminescence reconstruction was not performed on day 21 due to the dampening effect of dense bone on luminescent output. (B) Graphical representation of bioluminescent population dynamics of Tie2+ cells from Acvr1tnR206H/+; R26Luc/+; Tie2-Cre mice following pinch injury. Untreated, n = 16; JAB0505, n = 10. Error bars represent ±SEM. ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Flow cytometry analysis to determine R206H-FAP cell number in injured distal hind limb muscles of Acvr1tnR206H/+; R26NG/+; Tie2-Cre mice that were either untreated (day 5, n = 4; day 10, n = 9) or administered JAB0505 at 10 mg/kg (day 5, n = 4; day 10, n = 10). Error bars represent ±SD. **P ≤ 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

As R206H-FAP–derived cartilage and bone contribute to the luminescent signal after the onset of skeletogenic differentiation, and because Tie2-Cre does not exclusively label FAPs, flow cytometry was employed to directly quantify R206H-FAP cell numbers. R206H-FAPs were directly isolated from pinch-injured hind limb muscles of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre; R26NG/+ mice as CD45–CD31–SCA1+GFP+tdTomato– cells (Supplemental Figure 8; see Methods), where R26NG is a Cre-dependent GFP reporter (23) and tdTomato identifies cells unrecombined at the Acvr1tnR206H locus (6). R206H-FAP numbers were similar between untreated and JAB0505-treated FOP mice at 5 days after injury (Figure 6C), the approximate onset of cartilage differentiation. On day 10, when skeletogenic differentiation is advanced, the average number of R206H-FAPs was almost 2-fold greater in JAB0505-treated mice (Figure 6C). As HO volume at endpoint in transplantation assays is directly correlated with peak R206H-FAP numbers (12), these data support the notion that JAB0505 exacerbates HO, in part, by acting to increase the number of R206H-FAPs that ultimately undergo skeletogenic differentiation. Although the increase in FAPs was not proportional to the profound increase in HO at endpoint, this may be explained by a sustained dynamic equilibrium between R206H-FAP population growth driven by recruitment, proliferation, and reduced apoptosis (24), and loss of these skeletal progenitors as they underwent commitment and differentiation to cartilage and bone. Additionally, the calculated increase in R206H-FAP numbers on day 10 likely underestimated the increase in HO-forming regions, as quantification was conducted using total musculature of the posterior hind limb given the difficulty of identifying presumptive HO-forming regions with precision.

Dysregulation of the immunological response to muscle injury in JAB0505-treated FOP mice. Given the well-accepted association between inflammation and HO flare-ups in FOP patients (25, 26), we assessed the effect of JAB0505 on several immune cell populations previously implicated in HO (27) and FOP pathogenesis (26). Single cells were isolated from total posterior hind limb skeletal muscle of JAB0505-treated and untreated FOP (Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre; R26NG/+) and control (Tie2-Cre; R26NG/+) mice on days 5 and 10 after pinch injury. Within the encompassing CD45+ hematopoietic population, we quantified myeloid cells (CD11b+), lymphoid cells (CD11b–), total macrophages (CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+), inflammatory monocytes/macrophages (CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+/–Ly6C+), neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), mast cells (CD11b–FcεR1α+CD117+), and T cells (CD11b–CD3+) (Supplemental Figure 9). JAB0505 treatment did not significantly alter representation of any of the assessed immune populations in uninjured mice (Supplemental Figure 10) or in non-FOP littermates (controls) on either day 5 or 10 after injury (Figure 7, A–H).

Figure 7 JAB0505 treatment causes a sustained increase in several immune cell populations following skeletal muscle injury of Acvr1tnR206H/+; Tie2-Cre FOP mice. Flow cytometry analysis was used to determine cell numbers of (A) total CD45+ hematopoietic cells, (B) myeloid cells, (C) lymphoid cells, (D) total macrophages, (E) Ly6C+ inflammatory monocytes/macrophages, (F) neutrophils, (G) mast cells, and (H) T cells in injured distal hind limb muscles of control (R26NG/+; Tie2-Cre) and FOP (Acvr1tnR206H/+; R26NG/+; Tie2-Cre) mice that were either untreated or administered 10 mg/kg JAB0505 i.p. (n = 3–4). Error bars represent ±SD. Significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test within individual time points. Symbols representing significance were placed above FOP and FOP + JAB0505 bars to indicate a comparison to control (^), control + JAB0505 (#), and FOP (*). The numbers of symbols of each type denote levels of significance: (1) P ≤ 0.05, (2) P ≤ 0.01, (3) P ≤ 0.001, and (4) P ≤ 0.0001. No control vs. control + JAB0505 comparisons were significant.

Compared with littermate controls at 5 days after injury, the number of CD45+ hematopoietic, total myeloid, and total macrophage populations in untreated FOP muscle was significantly elevated (Figure 7, A, B, and D), and the majority of the remaining populations trended higher (Figure 7, A–H). Supporting this observation, immunohistochemical analysis of lesional tissue also documented elevation of several immune cell populations in FOP mice at a similar time after injury (26). Following treatment of FOP mice with JAB0505, most immune cell populations trended higher, but were not significantly different than untreated FOP mice 5 days after injury (Figure 7, A–H). By 10 days after injury, cell numbers of all immune populations in untreated FOP muscle returned to control levels (Figure 7, A–H). Importantly, however, most immune cell populations remained significantly elevated in JAB0505-treated FOP muscle, with neutrophils approximately 3.5-fold higher and CD45+ hematopoietic, total myeloid, total macrophage, Ly6C+ inflammatory monocytes/macrophage, and mast cell populations each elevated over 2-fold compared with injured muscle of untreated FOP mice (Figure 7, A–H). Collectively, these data demonstrate that treatment of FOP mice with JAB0505 causes a sustained, injury-dependent immunological reaction of a duration that extends beyond the dysregulated response observed in untreated FOP mice.