Anti-ACVR1 antibodies exacerbate heterotopic ossification in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) by activating FOP-mutant ACVR1

ACVR1-blocking antibodies inhibit ligand-induced signaling through both WT ACVR1 and ACVR1[R206H] in vitro. Given the high level of amino acid sequence identity between mouse and human ACVR1, we utilized an in vitro yeast-based platform (15) to isolate human-murine ACVR1 cross-reactive antibodies. Three lead antibodies — mAb 1, mAb 2, and mAb 3 — were selected, as they display a high affinity for both human and mouse ACVR1 (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153792DS1), lack binding to related BMP receptors (Supplemental Table 3), and block signaling. We utilized 2 different assays as surrogates of Smad1/5/8 signaling: HEK293 cells (human embryonic kidney cells) harboring a BRE-luciferase reporter (9, 16) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity (17). All 3 anti-ACVR1 mAbs block BMP7- and activin A–induced signaling in HEK293 cells overexpressing ACVR1[R206H], as measured by BRE-luciferase activity (Figure 1, A–C), as well as BMP7-induced Smad1/5/8 signaling, as measured by ALP activity in W20 cells (mouse bone stromal cells) overexpressing WT ACVR1 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 Anti-ACVR1 antibodies block BMP7 and activin A signaling in HEK293.ACVR1[R206H] cells but increase heterotopic bone formation in FOP mice. Activin A and BMP7 dose response was evaluated in stable pools of HEK293/BRE-luciferase reporter cells overexpressing ACVR1[R206H] (A). HEK293/BRE-luciferase reporter cells overexpressing ACVR1[R206H] were treated with a fixed concentration (2 nM) of BMP7 (B) or activin A (C). Anti-ACVR1 antibodies inhibited Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation induced by BMP7 or activin A (B and C). Data show the mean (n = 4) ± SEM. Three biological replicates were performed for the in vitro signaling assays. (D) Acvr1[R206H]FlEx/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ mice were injected with tamoxifen to initiate the model and concurrently injected with anti-ACVR1 antibodies or isotype control antibody at 10 mg/kg weekly (n = 7–8/group). Total heterotopic bone lesion volume was measured 4 weeks after initiation. Data show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Representative μCT images of FOP mice [Acvr1[R206H]FlEx/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+, after tamoxifen] treated with anti-ACVR1 antibody or isotype control antibody. Yellow arrows indicate the positions of heterotopic bone lesions.

ACVR1-blocking antibodies increase HO in FOP mice. We have previously demonstrated that activin A signaling through ACVR1[R206H] is required for HO in FOP mice and that its inhibition completely abrogates the initiation and progression of HO (8). We therefore reasoned that anti-ACVR1 antibodies that block ligand-induced signaling through ACVR1[R206H] should also be efficacious in this model. Unexpectedly, when anti-ACVR1 antibodies were dosed prophylactically at the time of initiation of the model, HO was greatly enhanced compared with the level of HO observed in FOP mice treated with an isotype control antibody (Figure 1, D and E). This suggested that these antibodies were activating rather than blocking the FOP-mutant ACVR1 in vivo. This property was shared by all 3 mAbs. Since these mAbs bind ACVR1 at different epitopes (Supplemental Table 4), the ability of these mAbs to exacerbate HO in FOP is a shared property of these antibodies and does not depend on binding ACVR1’s extracellular domain at any particular site.

Anti-ACVR1 antibodies block trauma-induced HO in WT mice. To confirm that anti-ACVR1 antibodies can inhibit WT ACVR1 in the setting of HO in vivo, we tested whether mAb 1 is efficacious in the burn tenotomy model of trauma-induced HO (tHO) in WT mice (18). Consistent with previous data (19), either mAb 1 or ALK3-Fc (which blocks osteogenic BMPs) was able to reduce, though not completely ameliorate, tHO when dosed at the same time as induction of the model via burn combined with tenotomy (Supplemental Figure 2). These results confirm that antibody-mediated inhibition of WT ACVR1 blocks HO but only outside of FOP.

Effect of anti-ACVR1 antibodies on iron homeostasis in FOP mice is consistent with activating ACVR1[R206H]. We next tested whether this apparent activation of ACVR1[R206H] by anti-ACVR1 antibodies extends to other tissues, rather than being limited to HO. For this, we focused on iron homeostasis, where the role of ACVR1 is well established (20). Hence, we measured the effect of anti-ACVR1 antibodies on iron homeostasis using hepcidin levels as a surrogate, as well as serum iron levels directly. Hepcidin is a direct target of ACVR1 activation in vivo; hepcidin expression is upregulated by BMP2 and BMP6 signaling through ACVR1/BMPR1A in hepatocytes (20–22). Inhibition of ACVR1-mediated signaling is expected to decrease hepcidin levels (and increase serum iron), whereas its activation is expected to increase hepcidin levels (and decrease serum iron). We therefore used hepcidin production by the liver, as measured by circulating hepcidin levels, to determine the effect of anti-ACVR1 antibodies on ACVR1-mediated signaling. Acvr1+/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ (WT) or Acvr1[R206H]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ (FOP) mice were dosed with mAb 1 and circulating hepcidin was measured. Treatment with mAb 1 resulted in a decrease in hepcidin in WT mice (Figure 2A), whereas it increased hepcidin levels in FOP mice (Figure 2B). The results obtained with hepcidin were mirrored by serum iron levels (Figure 2, C and D). These data demonstrate that the same anti-ACVR1 antibody inhibits WT ACVR1 but activates ACVR1[R206H] in vivo and extends its physiological effects to a system other than HO.

Figure 2 Anti-ACVR1 antibody–induced changes in hepcidin and iron levels are consistent with inhibition of WT ACVR1 and activation of ACVR1[R206H] in vivo. (A and C) In WT mice (n = 8/group), anti-ACVR1 mAb 1 decreased serum hepcidin (A) and increased serum iron (C). (B and D) In FOP mice [Acvr1[R206H]FlEx/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+, after tamoxifen] (n = 5–6/group), anti-ACVR1 mAb 1 increased serum hepcidin (B) and decreased serum iron (D). ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

FOP-mutant ACVR1 is activated when artificially dimerized. We surmised that the most likely explanation for our results is that FOP-mutant ACVR1 is activated by simple dimerization, independently of its natural ligands, whereas WT ACVR1 is only activated in response to BMPs. To test this hypothesis, we utilized an artificial method of inducible dimerization, one that utilizes a small molecule–controlled dimerization domain, DmrB (23). We generated cells expressing either WT human ACVR1 or human ACVR1[R206H] bearing a DmrB domain fused to their C-termini. After demonstrating that each fusion retains its response to physiological ligands (i.e., BMP6 for WT ACVR1-DmrB and ACVR1[R206H]-DmrB, and activin A for ACVR1[R206H]-DmrB) (Figure 3, A and B), we tested their response to a small molecule dimerizer. Whereas WT ACVR1-DmrB failed to respond, dimerization of ACVR1[R206H]-DmrB activated signaling (Figure 3, C and D). The signal remained unaltered when ACVR2B-Fc (which would bind any endogenous ligands that might be present) was included, indicating that the observed response is not dependent on any endogenous ligands (Figure 3D). These results further highlight the fact that simple dimerization of ACVR1[R206H] activates that receptor, in stark contrast to WT ACVR1 whose activation requires interaction with specific BMPs.

Figure 3 Ligand-independent dimerization of ACVR1[R206H], but not WT ACVR1, induces Smad1/5/8 signaling. HEK293 cells harboring p-Smad1/5/8–responsive luciferase reporter (BRE) were transfected with hACVR1-DmrB (A) or hACVR1[R206H]-DmrB (B). Homodimerization of C-terminally DmrB-tagged ACVR1 was induced with 20 nM B/B homodimerizer for 16 hours. Activin A activated Smad1/5/8 signaling only in hACVR1[R206H]-DmrB cells, but BMP6 activated Smad1/5/8 signaling both in hACVR1-DmrB and hACVR1[R206H]-DmrB cells (A and B). Intracellular homodimerization of hACVR1[R206H] activated Smad1/5/8 signaling in the absence of exogenous ligands (C) as well as in the presence of 300 nM ACVR2B-Fc ligand trap (D). Data show the mean (n = 4) ± SEM. Three biological replicates were performed for the in vitro signaling assays.

Anti-ACVR1 mAbs activate, whereas Fabs block, ACVR1[R206H] signaling. The fact that simple, ligand-independent activation of FOP-mutant ACVR1 by dimerization activates this receptor lends credence to the idea that anti-ACVR1 antibodies induce signaling from this receptor by dimerizing it. Hence, we surmised that monovalent versions of anti-ACVR1 antibodies (which would be incapable of driving dimerization of ACVR1) should block activation of both ACVR1[R206H] and WT ACVR1. To test this idea, we generated fragment antigen-binding regions (Fabs) of 2 of the anti-ACVR1 antibodies (mAb 2 and mAb 3), Fab 2 and Fab 3, established that they block ligand-induced ACVR1-mediated signaling in vitro (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3), and then tested whether they can stop HO in FOP mice. To overcome the short in vivo half-life of Fabs, we used hydrodynamic delivery (HDD) to deliver plasmids encoding the Fabs to hepatocytes, hence enabling continuous production of the Fabs. These 2 Fabs significantly reduced HO in FOP mice (Figure 4, A and B) compared with a control antibody, thereby confirming that anti-ACVR1 Fabs can inhibit ACVR1[R206H] in vivo.

Figure 4 Dimeric anti-ACVR1 antibodies activate, whereas monomeric anti-ACVR1 Fabs block, ACVR1[R206H]. (A) Acvr1[R206H]FlEx/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ mice (n = 7–9/group) received plasmids expressing anti-ACVR1 Fabs or a plasmid encoding a control mAb by hydrodynamic delivery (HDD) 5 days after initiation of the model with tamoxifen. HO was triggered in the hind limb by muscle pinch 7 days after HDD and total heterotopic bone volume was measured 6 weeks after injury. FOP mice [Acvr1[R206H]FlEx/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+, after tamoxifen] expressing anti-ACVR1 Fab showed reduced HO compared with control mice. Data show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Representative μCT images of FOP mice expressing either anti-ACVR1 Fab or an isotype control antibody. (C) Acvr1[R206H]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ ([R206H]/+) mES cells (mESC) were treated with activin A, anti-ACVR1 mAb 2, anti-ACVR1 Fab 2, or anti-activin A mAb (REGN2476) in various combinations for 1 hour. Activin A and anti-ACVR1 mAb 2 but not anti-ACVR1 Fab 2 induced Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation. Anti-ACVR1 Fab 2 significantly reduced activin A–induced Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation, whereas anti-ACVR1 mAb 2 only slightly reduced activin A–induced Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation. (D) Anti-ACVR1 antibody activation of ACVR1[R206H] is independent of activin A. Acvr1[R206H]FlEx/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ mice (n = 6–8/group) were injected with tamoxifen to initiate the model and concurrently injected with antibodies at 10 mg/kg weekly. Total heterotopic bone volume was measured 3 weeks after initiation. Data show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

In parallel with these in vivo experiments, we explored the effect of an anti-ACVR1 mAb and the corresponding Fab directly on signaling in vitro, focusing on 2 types of cells with endogenous expression of ACVR1: Acvr1[R206H]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ mouse embryonic stem (mES) cells and fibroadipogenic progenitor cells (FAPs), i.e., the cells that give rise to HO in FOP mice (12, 13). Consistent with the in vivo data, mAb 2 was able to induce Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation in the absence of exogenously added ligand, albeit to a lower level than activin A (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, mAb 2 could not induce Smad1/5/8 signaling in cells expressing WT ACVR1 (Supplemental Figure 5). As expected, Fab 2 failed to activate Smad1/5/8 signaling in ACVR1[R206H]-expressing cells but was able to block activin A–induced signaling. Identical results wereobtained with another FOP-causing variant, ACVR1[R258G] (ref. 24 and Supplemental Figure 5). These results firmly establish that FOP-mutant ACVR1 is activated when dimerized by anti-ACVR1 antibodies, resulting in a signal that is lower than that obtained by activin A, but adequate to exacerbate HO and reduce serum iron in FOP mice.

Anti-ACVR1 antibody–induced activation of ACVR1[R206H] is independent of activin A. Given that the anti-ACVR1 antibodies block interaction of ACVR1 with its ligands, we considered it unlikely that the anti-ACVR1 antibody–induced signaling involves activin A, the obligate ligand for HO in FOP. Nonetheless, to exclude this possibility we tested whether antibody activation of ACVR1[R206H] is dependent on activin A both in cells and in FOP mice. In both mES cells and FAPs the ability of mAb 2 to activate signaling was activin A independent (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4), as treatment of these cells with both an activin A–blocking antibody and mAb 2 resulted in Smad 1/5/8 phosphorylation to similar levels as mAb 2 alone. To confirm that HO observed in FOP mice treated with anti-ACVR1 antibodies is independent of activin A, we tested whether anti-ACVR1 antibody–exacerbated HO persisted in FOP mice in the presence of activin A–blocking antibodies. Two anti–activin A antibodies were investigated: REGN2476, which blocks binding of activin A to both type I and type II receptors, and REGN2477, which allows binding of activin A to type II receptors but inhibits signaling by blocking engagement with type I receptors (ref. 9 and Supplemental Figure 6). Both of these antibodies completely inhibit HO in FOP mice when dosed prophylactically (refs. 8, 10, and Figure 4D). However, neither of these antibodies was able to ameliorate the increased HO seen with the anti-ACVR1 antibody, demonstrating that this outcome is independent of activin A (Figure 4D).

Anti-ACVR1 antibody–induced activation of ACVR1[R206H] requires type II receptors. The fact that FOP-mutant ACVR1 can be activated by dimerization mediated by anti-ACVR1 antibodies even in the absence of extracellular ligands (Figure 4) prompted us to investigate whether type II receptors play a role in this process. For these experiments, we engineered Acvr1[R206H]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ mES cell lines lacking Acvr2a and Acvr2b, or Bmpr2, or all 3 of these type II receptor genes. Prior to use, these mES cell lines were tested for expression of ACVR1, ACVR2A, ACVR2B, and BMPR2 (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8), in order to ascertain that the expression of these genes was not altered except as intended. Subsequently, these mES cell lines were treated with activin A or BMPs or the anti-ACVR1 antibody mAb 1. Loss of BMPR2 did not have any appreciable effect on signaling either by ligands or mAb 1. However, loss of ACVR2A and ACVR2B rendered these cells unresponsive to activin A as well as mAb 1 (Figure 5A), indicating that type II receptors are required for signaling beyond ligand presentation to ACVR1. Our results agree with published reports that type II receptors are required for signaling by ACVR1, independent of ligand binding (25–27).

Figure 5 Anti-ACVR1 antibody activation of ACVR1[R206H] is type II receptor dependent. (A) Acvr1[R206H]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ ([R206H]/+) mES cells lacking Acvr2a plus Acvr2b, or Bmpr2 or all 3 of these type II receptor genes were treated with 10 nM activin A, BMP7, BMP2, BMP10, or anti-ACVR1 mAb 1 for 1 hour. Activin A, BMP7, BMP2, BMP10, and anti-ACVR1 mAb 1 induced Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation in cells that lack Bmpr2 but retain Acvr2a and Acvr2b, but not in cells where Acvr2a and Acvr2b or all 3 type II receptors have been knocked out. (B) ACVR2B coimmunoprecipitates with both ACVR1 and ACVR1[R206H] from W20 cells expressing Myc-tagged ACVR1 and/or HA-tagged ACVR2B. Myc-ACVR1 was immunoprecipitated using an anti-Myc antibody. ACVR1 and ACVR2B were detected using an anti-ACVR1 or anti-HA antibody, respectively.

This result also suggested that type II receptors must exist in preformed heterodimeric complexes with ACVR1. Such complexes indeed exist, as immunoprecipitation of a Myc-tagged ACVR1 coimmunoprecipitates ACVR2B (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 9). These preformed complexes are not specific to ACVR1[R206H], as they also form with WT ACVR1. Similar preformed heterodimeric complexes have been observed between other type I and type II BMP receptors (28), and hence appear to be a general property of this class of receptors.

Anti-ACVR1 antibodies also activate human ACVR1[R206H]. Human and mouse ACVR1 differ by 5 amino acids in their mature form (Supplemental Figure 10). Two of these amino acids are found in the intracellular domain, specifically at positions 182 and 330. It has been reported that the amino acid at position 330 is a key determinant of the response of ACVR1 to anti-ACVR1 antibodies in vitro, and more specifically that proline at position 330 renders human ACVR1[R206H] resistant to activation by dimerization (29). This stands in contrast to mouse ACVR1, which has a serine at position 330.

To investigate this reported difference in vivo, we changed serine 330 to proline and humanized the extracellular domain (huecto) of Acvr1[R206H]FlEx to produce Acvr1huecto[R206H]FlEx;[S330P]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ mES cells and mice. As with the original mouse model, we induced the FOP genotype in mice through treatment with tamoxifen to generate their FOP counterparts (FOP[S330P] mice). We then dosed both FOP and FOP[S330P] mice with mAb 1 simultaneously with initiation of the model. As expected, mAb 1 induced severe HO in FOP mice that necessitated that they be euthanized after 3 weeks. In FOP[S330P] mice, anti-ACVR1 antibody treatment also increased HO compared with isotype control, albeit to a lower level than that seen in FOP mice (Figure 6, A and B). This difference in degree of activation was mirrored in the change in serum iron levels, which were more reduced in FOP mice than in FOP[S330P] mice (Supplemental Figure 11). Nonetheless, both effects — an increase in HO and a decrease in serum iron — were observed with mAb 1 treatment of FOP[S330P] mice, mirroring the results obtained with FOP mice.

Figure 6 ACVR1[R206H;S330P] is activated by anti-ACVR1 antibodies but to a lesser degree than ACVR1[R206H]. (A and B) Acvr1[R206H]FlEx/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ mice or Acvr1huecto;[R206H]FlEx;[S330P]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ (FOP[S330P]) mice were injected with tamoxifen to initiate the model and concurrently injected with anti-ACVR1 mAb 1 or isotype control antibody at 10 mg/kg weekly (n = 8/group). Total heterotopic bone volume was measured 3 weeks after initiation of the model. ACVR1 mAb 1 increased HO compared with isotype control in both mouse models, though to a lesser degree in FOP[S330P] mice. Data show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Acvr1huecto;[R206H;S330P]/+; GT(ROSA26)SorCreERT2/+ ([R206H;S330P]/+) mES cells were treated with 10 nM activin A, anti-ACVR1 mAb 1, or anti-hACVR1 antibody and assessed for phosphorylated Smad1/5/8. Anti-hACVR1 mAb (that only binds ACVR1[huecto;R206H;S330P] and not WT mouse ACVR1) induced Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation, whereas mAb 1 (which recognizes both human and mouse ACVR1) did not drive an appreciable level of Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation.

However, in vitro, the antibody-induced dimerization of ACVR1[huecto;R206H;S330P] did not result in detectable levels of Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation, when mAb 1 was the dimerizing antibody. We attributed this to the fact that mAb 1 recognizes both the WT and FOP mutant allele and therefore induces dimeric complexes of WT/WT, WT/FOP, and FOP/FOP ACVR1, and hence potentially resulting in a situation where only 25% of FOP-mutant ACVR1 would transduce signal. We reasoned that an anti-ACVR1 antibody that recognizes only human ACVR1 (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2) and hence promotes solely the formation of ACVR1[huecto;R206H;S330P] homodimers would elevate the level of signaling to the point that it can be detected. Indeed, using such an antibody as the dimerizing antibody resulted in induction of Smad1/5/8 phosphorylation (Figure 6C). This result is consistent with that obtained when dimerizing human ACVR1[R206H]-DmrB (Figure 3, C and D). Hence, these results indicate that the property of ACVR1[R206H] to be activated when dimerized by anti-ACVR1 antibodies is conserved between human and mouse ACVR1. Although it appears that human ACVR1[R206H] is less active than its mouse counterpart, these results strongly caution against the use of anti-ACVR1 antibodies as therapeutic agents to block HO in FOP, because they clearly induce more HO than that observed when FOP[S330P] mice are dosed with a control antibody (akin to placebo) and they may even induce anemia.