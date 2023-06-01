Transcription factor HNF4α2 promotes osteogenesis and prevents bone abnormalities in mice with renal osteodystrophy

HNF4α is expressed in bone and its expression is reduced in patients and animals with CKD. We performed RNA-Seq on bone biopsies collected from patients (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159928DS1) with or without ROD (GEO GSE194056), showing either low or high bone turnover to identify ROD-specific transcriptomic profiles (Figure 1A). We mainly identified alterations in expression of genes involved in osteogenesis, metabolism, and cell death (Figure 1, B–D). Among the metabolic genes, we identified HNF4A, a gene not known for its osseous expression, as a gene suppressed in all ROD patient groups compared with non-ROD patients, irrespectively of their bone remodeling status. In humans and mice, HNF4A encodes 12 annotated isoforms with distinct molecular functions and varying transcriptional regulatory potentials (Figure 1E). Accordingly, 12 distinct HNF4α proteins have been annotated in both humans and mice (30, 31). HNF4A isoforms are generated under the control of 2 alternative promoters, P1 and P2, which results in over 60 potential HNF4A homo- or heterodimer isoforms with different impacts on gene expression regulation (30). In adult mice, total Hnf4α mRNA expression was highest in liver. In comparison, the expression of total Hnf4α mRNA was only 40% lower in osteoblast- and osteocyte-enriched bone fraction alone (Figure 1F). Analysis of mRNA expression of the 12 annotated Hnf4α isoforms in mouse bones showed that isoforms 1–3 were the most represented of all Hnf4α isoforms, as in adult liver and kidney (32), and further analysis identified Hnf4α1 and Hnf4α2 as the predominant osseous isoforms (Figure 1, G and H). We next used the Col4a3KO mouse model of progressive CKD, which recapitulates most of the typical features of human CKD, including ROD (4, 33, 34), to investigate changes in Hnf4α expression. As in patients with ROD, we found that expression of Hnf4α1/2 was nearly completely suppressed in the bone of the Col4a3KO mice (Figure 1I).

Figure 1 HNF4A is expressed in bone and is reduced in humans and mice with CKD. (A) Number of differentially regulated genes identified by RNA-Seq of bone biopsies from CKD patients with low–bone remodeling (LR) and high–bone remodeling (HR) renal osteodystrophy (ROD) versus healthy volunteers. (B–D) Heatmap-represented expression of genes identified in the topmost differentially regulated pathways in LR-ROD and HR-ROD bone biopsies versus healthy volunteers. n = 9 (Healthy and LR-ROD) and 11 (HR-ROD); corrected P < 0.05. Statistical analysis was performed with an ANOVA test followed by unpaired Student’s t test and corrected by the FDR. (E) Schematic representation of Hnf4α gene and different promoter P1– and P2–driven Hnf4α isoforms. (F–H) Comparative analysis of total Hnf4α mRNA in liver, kidney, and bone (F), Hnf4α isoforms 1 to 12 mRNA in bone (G), and Hnf4α isoforms 1 to 3 mRNA in bone of WT mice (H). (I) mRNA expression of Hnf4α1/2 in bone of WT and Col4a3KO mice with CKD. Values are expressed as the mean ± SEM. N = 5 per group. Corrected P < 0.05 versus aliver, bkidney, cHnf4α1–3, dHnf4α1, eHnf4α2, and *WT. Statistical analysis was performed with an unpaired Student’s t tests (I) or with an ANOVA followed by post hoc t tests to determine statistical differences and multiple-testing correction using the Holm-Bonferroni method (F–H).

HNF4α2 regulates osteoblastogenesis and osteoblast metabolism. Hnf4α1/2 isoforms were expressed in bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs) and primary osteoblasts, and to a lesser extent in the MC3T3-E1 osteoblast cell line, cultured for 21 days in osteogenic medium (Figure 2A). To identify the specific role of HNF4α1 and HNF4α2 in osteoblast differentiation, we overexpressed Hnf4α1 and Hnf4α2 in MC3T3-E1 osteoblasts (Hnf4α1Tg and Hnf4α2Tg, respectively). Compared with empty vector–transfected (Ctr) MC3T3-E1 osteoblasts, Hnf4α expression was about 500 times higher in both transgenic cell lines (Figure 2B). Interestingly, overexpression of Hnf4α2, but not Hnf4α1, increased expression of osteoblastic markers such as Runx2 and Sp7, suggesting a major role for Hnf4α2 in osteoblastogenesis (Figure 2, C and D). RNA-Seq (GSE190315) and subsequent pathway analyses of MC3T3-E1 Ctr, Hnf4α1Tg, and Hnf4α2Tg cells showed that overexpression of each isoform modified the expression of known HNF4α targets (Supplemental Figure 1). In addition, Hnf4α2Tg cells displayed increased cell cytoskeleton remodeling pathways, osteogenesis, and metabolic signaling and reduced cAMP/PKA signaling, cell death, calcium/NFAT, and nitric oxide pathways compared with Ctr cells. However, overexpression of Hnf4α1 showed either a milder or an opposite effect on these pathways (Figure 2, E and F), suggesting that HNF4α1 and HNF4α2 functions are non-redundant. Importantly, Hnf4α2Tg cells showed highly modified gene expression profiles of osteogenic and metabolic markers, compared with Ctr and Hnf4α1Tg cells (Figure 2, G and H), supporting a specific role of HNF4α2 in osteoblastogenesis.

Figure 2 HNF4α2 is a major regulator of osteogenesis and metabolism in osteoblasts. (A and B) Hnf4α1/2 mRNA expression in differentiated primary bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs), mature osteoblasts (OBs), and MC3T3-E1 osteoblasts (A), and in MC3T3-E1 osteoblasts transfected with an empty vector (Ctr), Hnf4α1 (Hnf4α1Tg), and Hnf4α2 (Hnf4α2Tg) expression transgene (B). (C and D) mRNA expression of markers of osteoblast differentiation Runx2 and Sp7. Values are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n ≥ 3 per group of a representative experiment performed at least 3 times; corrected P < 0.05 versus *BMSC or Ctr. Statistical analysis was performed with an ANOVA test followed by post hoc t tests to determine statistical differences and multiple-testing correction using the Holm-Bonferroni method. (E) Number of differentially regulated genes identified by RNA-Seq in Hnf4α1Tg and Hnf4α2Tg osteoblasts versus Ctr. (F) Canonical pathway analysis and prediction of pathway activation of differentially regulated genes identified by RNA-Seq of Ctr, Hnf4α1Tg, and Hnf4α2Tg osteoblasts. (G and H) Heatmap-represented expression of genes modified and involved in osteogenesis and metabolism pathways in Ctr, Hnf4α1Tg, and Hnf4α2Tg osteoblasts. Corrected P < 0.05; n = 3 per group. Statistical analysis was performed with an unpaired Student’s t test and corrected by the FDR.

HNF4α2 is a direct transcriptional regulator of osteoblastic genes. To identify genes directly regulated by HNF4α, we performed 3 different sets of chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-Seq) analyses using 3 separate antibodies (GSE190314). We first performed HNF4α immunoprecipitation in Ctr, Hnf4α1Tg, and Hnf4α2Tg cell extracts using 2 different polyclonal anti-HNF4α antibodies purchased from Aviva Systems Biology and Abcam, respectively. In parallel, we generated 2 stable cell lines overexpressing Hnf4α2 coupled with a carboxy-terminal (Hnf4α2C-Halo-Tg) or amino-terminal (Hnf4α2N-Halo-Tg) Halo tag and used an anti-Halo antibody to immunoprecipitate HNF4α. Peaks were called in each separate experiment and consolidated as follows: common HNF4α1/2 peaks resulting from the intersection of samples overexpressing either Hnf4α1 or Hnf4α2; HNF4α1 peaks resulting from the intersection of 2 or more experiments overexpressing Hnf4α1 and/or Ctr cells; HNF4α2 peaks resulting from the intersection of 2 or more experiments overexpressing Hnf4α2 and/or Ctr cells (Figure 3A). For all chromatin immunoprecipitations, several HNF4α motifs were identified as the primary target (Figure 3B). HNF4α2 peaks were the most abundant in osteoblasts, and a majority of peaks (60%–70%) showed the expected HNF4α motif. However, a relatively large number of peaks remained without a match to the consensus motif (Figure 3C), as previously shown (35), suggesting that HNF4α binds DNA either through other motifs or by interacting with other cofactors. Consistent with prior reports, both HNF4α1 and HNF4α2 showed a preferential binding to intronic (~30%) and distal intergenic regions (~50%), with a small proportion (~10%) at gene promoters (17) (Figure 3D). Similar to results obtained in RNA-Seq analyses of Hnf4α1Tg and Hnf4α2Tg osteoblasts (Figure 2), downstream analyses of gene targets identified by ChIP-Seq showed enrichment of cell cytoskeleton remodeling, cAMP/PKA signaling, osteogenesis, metabolic, cell death, calcium/NFAT, and nitric oxide pathways (Figure 4A). Therefore, to determine whether the genes dysregulated in Hnf4α1Tg and Hnf4α2Tg osteoblasts are directly regulated by HNF4α binding to DNA, we intersected the HNF4α cistrome with the transcriptomic analyses performed in Figure 2. We found that about 2,500 genes were directly regulated by HNF4α1 and about 5,000 by HNF4α2 (Figure 4B). Downstream pathway analysis of these genes showed an enrichment in cAMP/PKA signaling, osteogenesis, metabolic, cell death, calcium/NFAT, and nitric oxide signaling pathways, supporting the important finding that HNF4α2 directly controls a large part of the osteoblast metabolic activity, differentiation, and death (Figure 4C).

Figure 3 HNF4α-specific ChIP sequencing analysis of HNF4α targets in MC3T3-E1 osteoblasts. (A) Representative illustration of final peak calls based on overlapping naive peaks found in MC3T3-E1 osteoblasts overexpressing an empty vector (Ctr), Hnf4α1 (Hnf4α1Tg), or Hnf4α2 (Hnf4α2Tg). (B) Enriched HNF4α motif sequences found in final peaks from position frequency matrices using MEME Suite (https://meme-suite.org/meme/tools/meme-chip) compared with the curated HNF4α consensus motif. (C and D) Number (C) and distribution across genomic regions (D) of HNF4α1, HNF4α2, or common HNF4α1/2 final peaks. n = 3 biological replicates per experimentally used antibody.

Figure 4 HNF4α2 is a direct transcriptional regulator of osteogenesis and metabolism in osteoblasts. (A) Canonical pathway analysis of HNF4α targets identified by ChIP sequencing of Ctr, Hnf4α1Tg, and Hnf4α2Tg osteoblasts. n = 3 biological replicates per experimentally used antibody. (B) Number of genes differentially regulated in Hnf4α1Tg and Hnf4α2Tg osteoblasts versus Ctr and directly regulated by HNF4α, obtained from the intersection between genes identified by RNA-Seq in Figure 2 and genes identified by ChIP sequencing in Figure 3. (C) Canonical pathway analysis and prediction of pathway activation of direct HNF4α targets identified in A.

Osteoblast-specific deletion of Hnf4α reduces peak bone mass in mice. Next, to determine the physiological importance of HNF4α in bone, we deleted HNF4α in osteoblasts and osteocytes (Hnf4αOc-cKO). These mice showed an approximately 80% reduction in osseous Hnf4α expression (Supplemental Figure 2A). Hnf4αOc-cKO neonates were smaller and hypomineralized (Figure 5A) compared with their WT littermates, and showed an approximately 30% reduction in whole-body (Figure 5B) or femur (Figure 5, C and D) mineralized volume. Young and adult Hnf4αOc-cKO male mice displayed a reduction in body weight (Supplemental Figure 2B) and femur (Figure 5, E and F), tibia, and limb lengths (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) and did not show modifications of the femur microarchitecture in cortical bone at 6 or 12 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2, E, D, and J). However, osteoblast-specific deletion of Hnf4α resulted in an approximately 50% loss of trabecular peak bone mass in 12-week-old male mice, as shown by reduced trabecular bone volume, number, and thickness and reduced trabecular bone mineral density (Figure 5, E and G–J). We observed similar changes in Hnf4αOc-cKO female mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E), but female mice also showed a reduction in cortical thickness and cortical area at 6 and 12 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 3, F–J). Both male and female mice showed a reduced osteoid apposition as measured on Goldner Trichrome–stained nondecalcified bone sections and a lower bone formation rate as assessed by the reduced number of alizarin red–stained mineral seams and distance between the seams, coupled with an increase in osteoclastogenesis as shown by an increase in TRAcP-positive cells (Figure 5K and Supplemental Table 2). Notably, deletion of Hnf4α earlier in the osteoblastic lineage, using an Osterix-Cre–mediated deletion, exacerbated these changes in 12-week-old animals, in both male and female mice (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 5 Bone-specific deletion of Hnf4α leads to low bone mass and impaired bone growth. (A–J) 3D microtomography analysis of whole-body skeleton (A and B) and entire femur (C and D; bottom panel of D shows a longitudinal section) of WT and Hnf4αOc-cKO neonates, and of entire femur and femur metaphysis of young (6 weeks) and adult (12 weeks) WT and Hnf4αOc-cKO mice (E–J). BMD, bone mineral density; BV, bone volume; TV, total volume; Tb, trabecular; N, number; Th, thickness. (K) Microscopy analysis of modified Goldner Trichrome staining (left), alizarin red S staining (middle), and TRAcP staining (right) of femur trabecular bone from 6- and 12-week-old WT and Hnf4αOc-cKO mice. Values are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n ≥ 5 per group; P < 0.05 versus *age-matched WT. Statistical analysis was performed with unpaired Student’s t tests.

To determine the impact of osteoblast-specific deletion of Hnf4α on the expression of bone transcripts, we performed RNA-Seq on femora isolated from 6-week-old WT and Hnf4αOc-cKO male littermates (GSE190313). First, we show that reduction of Hnf4α in osteoblasts affected the expression of gene targets of HNF4α previously established in other tissues (Supplemental Figure 5). In addition, bones from Hnf4αOc-cKO mice showed impaired expression of genes from the major pathways identified in cultured osteoblasts (Figure 6A), leading to a defect in osteogenesis, metabolic, and cell death transcripts (Figure 6, B–D), consistent with profiles observed in patients with ROD. Interestingly, deletion of Hnf4α in osteoblasts increased the proinflammatory signaling in the bone, leading to activation of major cytokine signaling and prototypical NF-κB signaling (Figure 6A). Intersection of significantly altered genes in the bone of Hnf4αOc-cKO mice with transcripts directly regulated by either HNF4α1 or HNF4α2 (Figure 4B) in MC3T3-E1 osteoblast cultures identified 579 and 819 genes directly regulated by HNF4α1 and HNF4α2, respectively, in mouse bones (Figure 6E). Subsequent pathway analyses of these transcripts showed that HNF4α2 controlled cytoskeleton remodeling, metabolic, and proinflammatory signaling in bone, whereas HNF4α1 had a milder effect on these pathways, consistent with a different metabolic role (Figure 6F). In aggregate, these data demonstrate the critical role of HNF4α in bone development and structure, mediated mainly by the regulatory effects of HNF4α2 on the transcription of osteogenic, metabolic, and apoptotic gene targets.

Figure 6 Low bone mass is associated with altered osteogenesis and impaired bone metabolism in Hnf4αOc-cKO mice. (A) Canonical pathway analysis of differentially regulated genes identified by RNA-Seq of bone from 6-week-old Hnf4αOc-cKO mice versus WT. (B–D) Heatmap-represented, log-normalized expression of genes identified in the topmost differentially regulated pathways in Hnf4αOc-cKO bone versus WT. (E) Number of genes differentially regulated in bone in Hnf4αOc-cKO versus WT identified by RNA-Seq and directly regulated by HNF4α1 or HNF4α2, obtained from the intersection with previously identified direct HNF4α targets in osteoblast ChIP sequencing in Figure 4B. (F) Canonical pathway analysis of direct HNF4α1 and HNF4α2 gene targets in bone identified in E. In A and F, prediction of pathway activation is indicated by z score on the heatmap. n = 4 per group; corrected P < 0.05 versus WT. Statistical analysis was performed with unpaired Student’s t tests and corrected by the FDR.

Hnf4α deletion in osteoblasts reduces osteoblast activity and function. To demonstrate the intrinsic role of HNF4α in osteoblast differentiation and metabolism, we isolated BMSCs and mature osteoblasts from WT and Hnf4αOc-cKO littermates and cultured them for 3 weeks in osteogenic medium. After 3 weeks, Hnf4αOc-cKO BMSC cultures showed impaired differentiation, assessed by reduced alkaline phosphatase staining (Figure 7A), and mineralization, assessed by reduced alizarin red staining (Figure 7B). As expected, Hnf4αOc-cKO BMSCs showed reduced Hnf4α mRNA expression (–60% vs. WT), together with reduced expression of osteogenic markers Sp7, Bglap, and Dmp1, supporting impaired osteoblastogenesis (Figure 7C). Interestingly, Hnf4α deletion led to a mild increase in the Tnfrsf11b gene, encoding osteoprotegerin (OPG), the decoy receptor for receptor activator of NF-κB ligand (RANKL), and a pronounced increase in Tnfsf11, encoding RANKL. This suggests that Hnf4α deletion also regulates osteoblast-induced osteoclastogenesis, consistent with observations made in vivo (Figure 5K). Notably, Hnf4αOc-cKO mature osteoblast cultures showed similar overall trends with more pronounced effects on osteoblastogenesis markers (Figure 7, D–F). The metabolomic profile of osteoblasts showed that Hnf4α deletion severely altered production of metabolites at the crossroads of gluconeogenesis, glycolysis, and energy metabolism (Supplemental Figure 6), and led to a reduction in NADP+ and NAD+ In aggregate, these data demonstrate that HNF4α directly controls osteoblast metabolism, differentiation, and function.

Figure 7 Osteoblast-specific deletion of Hnf4α alters osteoblast differentiation and function. (A–C) Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) (A) and alizarin red S (ARS) (B) staining and quantification and mRNA expression of Hnf4α and osteoblastic markers (C) in differentiated primary BMSC cultures isolated from 6-week-old WT and Hnf4αOc-cKO mice. (D–F) ALP (D) and ARS (E) staining and quantification and mRNA expression of Hnf4α and osteoblastic markers (F) in differentiated primary mature osteoblast cultures isolated from 6-week-old WT and Hnf4αOc-cKO mice. Values are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n ≥ 3 per group of a representative experiment performed at least 3 times; P < 0.05 versus *WT. Statistical analysis was performed with an unpaired Student’s t test.

Bone Hnf4α expression is reduced in response to acute and chronic inflammation. Hnf4α expression is nearly completely suppressed in bone from patients and mice with CKD (Figure 1). A similar reduction is observed in a surgical bilateral ischemia/reperfusion injury (bIRI) model of acute kidney injury to CKD. At 20 weeks of age, 8 weeks after bIRI surgery, mice showed impaired kidney function paralleled by reduction in osseous Hnf4α and reduced trabecular and cortical bone mass compared with sham-operated mice (Figure 8, A–H). In CKD, low-grade inflammation, hyperparathyroidism, and hyperphosphatemia are among the major systemic disturbances that affect bone metabolism and structure (36–41). To determine whether these factors might also be responsible for the osteoblastic reductions in Hnf4α, we tested the effects of IL-1β, parathyroid hormone (PTH) and phosphate salts, NaH 2 PO 4 , and KH 2 PO 4 in BMSCs cultured for 3 weeks in osteogenic medium. Hnf4α was reduced 6 hours after treatment with IL-1β but not in response to PTH and phosphate (Figure 8I), suggesting that inflammation might be responsible for Hnf4α suppression in CKD. Since the effects of inflammation on bone depend on the specific cytokines involved (42), we further tested the effects of 3 major cytokines in the same model, IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α, and found that all 3 cytokines similarly reduced Hnf4α expression in culture. We next used 2 in vivo models of inflammation: the Brucella abortus (BA) mouse model (43) that develops acute and chronic inflammation starting at 3 hours and lasting through 14 days after a single intraperitoneal injection of heat-killed bacteria (44, 45), and IL-1β administration (45, 46). Six hours after a single injection of IL-1β or BA, Hnf4α osseous expression was reduced by at least 50%, and it remained low 14 days after BA administration (Figure 8, K and L). These results suggest that inflammation is a powerful inhibitor of Hnf4α that might contribute at least in part to its suppression in ROD (Figure 8J).

Figure 8 Bone Hnf4α expression is reduced in mice with CKD and in response to acute and chronic inflammation. (A) Renal function in 20-week-old sham-operated and bilateral ischemia/reperfusion injury (bIRI) WT male mice assessed by measurements of blood urea nitrogen (BUN). (B) Bone Hnf4α expression levels in 20-week-old sham and bIRI male mice. (C–H) Microtomography analysis of femur metaphysis secondary spongiosa (C–E) and femur cortical bone at metaphysis (F–H) in 20-week-old WT sham and bIRI mice. Ct, cortical; Po, porosity. Values are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n ≥ 4 per group; P < 0.05 versus *sham. (I and J) Hnf4α mRNA expression in a representative experiment performed at least 3 times in differentiated primary BMSC cultures isolated from WT mice treated for 6 hours with different concentrations of IL-1β, PTH, inorganic phosphate salts, IL-6, or TNF-α. (K and L) mRNA expression of bone Hnf4α in tibiae from WT mice injected with saline (Ctr), IL-1β, or heat-killed Brucella abortus (BA) 6 hours (K) or 14 days (L) after injection. Values are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n ≥ 4 per group; corrected P < 0.05 versus *Ctr. Statistical analysis was performed with an unpaired Student’s t test (A–H and L) or with an ANOVA followed by post hoc t tests and multiple-testing correction using the Holm-Bonferroni method (I–K).

Genetic overexpression of Hnf4α2 in osteoblasts corrects bone alterations in mice with ROD. Since HNF4α2 mediates the major osteogenic functions of HNF4α in osteoblasts, we created mice overexpressing Hnf4α2 specifically in osteoblasts (Hnf4α2Oc-cTG) or pre-osteoblasts (Hnf4α2Osx-cTG) and determined the impact of increased Hnf4α2 expression on the development of ROD in mice. Mirroring previous results on osteoblast-specific deletion of Hnf4α (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 2), Hnf4α2Oc-cTG male mice showed increased trabecular bone mass at 12 weeks, but no effect on cortical bone envelope (Supplemental Figure 7, A–J). Overexpression of Hnf4α2 earlier in the osteoblastic lineage led to an increase in trabecular and cortical bone mass in Hnf4α2Osx-cTG animals compared with WT male littermates (Supplemental Figure 7, K–T), also consistent with the effects of Hnf4α deletion in pre-osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 4) and demonstrating that HNF4α2 is a major early determinant of bone mass. To restore Hnf4α2 expression in mice with CKD, we crossed Hnf4α2Osx-cTG mice to Col4a3KO mice. As previously shown (33), at 20 weeks of age, Col4a3KO male mice showed trabecular bone loss compared with WT mice (Figure 9, A–E). Overexpression of Hnf4α2 in Col4a3KO mice prevented this bone loss, and compound Col4a3KO/Hnf4α2Osx-cTG male mice displayed higher trabecular bone volume, bone mineral density, number, and thickness compared with Col4a3KO mice (Figure 9, A–E). In addition to trabecular bone loss, Col4a3KO male mice also showed reduced cortical bone mass, and increased cortical bone porosity (Figure 9, F–J), a distinct feature of ROD. Overexpression of Hnf4α2 in Col4a3KO mice reduced the number of pores and increased cortical bone mineral density, bone volume, and thickness (Figure 9, F–J). We detected similar effects in female mice (Supplemental Figure 8), and together, this suggests that Hnf4α2 deficiency plays a major role in the pathogenesis of ROD, and that correction of Hnf4α2 might prevent onset and progression of ROD.