Hide and seek: for HIV-infected CD4+ T cells, playing well comes with maturity

HIV infection elicits a robust virus-specific CD8+ T cell response, which suppresses viral replication to varying degrees — in part by killing infected cells. In a typical untreated infection, this response helps reduce viral load by a few orders of magnitude from an acute infection peak to a chronic set point. In rare cases, however, exceptional control is achieved, with elite controllers maintaining undetectable viral loads without the aid of ART (ref. 11). This potent antiviral activity raises a question: Why are HIV-specific CD8+ T cells unable to eliminate the rare infected cells that persist once viral replication is abrogated by ART?

The main paradigm has been that this reservoir of infected cells maintains a state of viral latency and, thus, is invisible to HIV-specific CD8+ T cells. It follows that reactivating HIV with latency-reversing agents would be required to engage CD8+ T cells in elimination of reservoirs (12, 13). A series of studies, however, challenge the completeness of this model by providing evidence in support of ongoing interactions between HIV-specific CD8+ T cells and viral reservoirs in individuals on ART (14–16).

Recent advances have uncovered that, with time on ART, the landscape of HIV proviruses becomes increasingly restricted to those that are either too defective to produce antigen or those that are located in genomic regions that are unfavorable to transcription (e.g., gene deserts; ref. 16). While this skewing occurs slowly, some elite controllers appear to have vanquished all but the above proviruses (17) — scenarios that some have hailed as spontaneous cures. The authors of these studies imply that CD8+ T cells most likely exert the selective pressure that shapes these landscapes. This premise is supported by studies demonstrating that the kinetics and functional profiles of HIV-specific CD8+ T cells in ART-treated individuals reflect ongoing recognition of infected cells. T cells targeting the early gene product Nef appeared to be disproportionately sensitive to this stimulation (14, 15), perhaps reflecting a limited window of time for recognition, where late gene products (e.g., Gag) are expressed only after Nef-mediated loss of surface MHC-I has occurred.

In the current issue of the JCI, Duette, Hiener, and colleagues add considerably to the evidence supporting ongoing surveillance of infected cells from participants on ART and highlight the potential of an alternative modality of therapeutic intervention (4). They showed progressive loss of proviruses possessing CD8+ T cell epitopes over many years of ART, providing direct evidence that these cells exert ongoing selective pressure. The unexpected finding that the ongoing selective pressure was restricted to Tcm cells, alongside the observation that proviral sequences encoding Nef were preferentially maintained in Tem cells, led to the fascinating finding that the degree of HIV-Nef–mediated MHC-I surface loss varied by host cell maturational status (Tcm < Ttm < Tem). The authors, thus, proposed a model whereby their initial observation of enriched frequencies of intact proviruses in Tem cells reflected superior Nef-mediated immunoevasion in these cells (Figure 1). They inferred that therapeutic strategies to inhibit Nef may expose the HIV reservoirs in Tem cells to the same CD8+ T cell pressure reflected by Tcm cells and, thus, lead to reductions in HIV reservoirs even without therapeutic latency reversal. This model is an attractive prospect in light of the ongoing challenges in developing safe and effective latency-reversing therapeutic agents. While we are not aware of any clinical stage Nef-inhibitor drugs, preclinical programs have shown promise and highlight the potential for clinical use (18).