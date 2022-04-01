The HIV-1 proviral landscape reveals that Nef contributes to HIV-1 persistence in effector memory CD4+ T cells

Genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses isolated from ART-suppressed individuals are enriched within Tem CD4+ T cells. Previously, we reported that genetically intact and potentially replication-competent HIV-1 proviruses are unequally distributed between Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets and proposed that Tem CD4+ T cells are an important component of the HIV-1 reservoir in 6 participants (4). Here, we further confirmed these findings by isolating Tn, Tcm, Ttm, and Tem CD4+ T cell subsets from the peripheral blood of 24 HIV-1+ ART-suppressed individuals (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154422DS1) and analyzing near-full-length HIV-1 proviral sequences obtained by FLIPS. Genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses were identified as those sequences lacking cis-acting defects (packaging signal and major splice donor site [MSD] defects), internal deletions, hypermutation, frame shifts, or deleterious stop codons in essential open reading frames (ORFs). We identified 131 genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses (range 0–22 per participant) from a total of 2730 sequences (Supplemental Table 2). We calculated the intact HIV-1 infection frequency (intact HIV-1 proviruses per million cells) in each cell subset and observed the order of intact infection frequency from lowest to highest to be Tcm < Tn < Ttm < Tem (Figure 1A; ranging from 0.07 to 1.6 intact HIV-1 proviruses per million cells in Tcm and Tem cells, respectively). Importantly, we found evidence that Tem CD4+ T cells contained a higher infection frequency of genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses compared with the Tn and Tcm subsets (P ≤ 0.05; Figure 1A), reconfirming our previous observations (4, 11).

Figure 1 The HIV-1 proviral landscape is different between Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets isolated from ART-suppressed individuals. Near-full-length HIV-1 proviral sequences were obtained by FLIPS from Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets of participants on suppressive ART. Genetically intact HIV-1 proviral sequences were identified and the intact infection frequency was calculated using a mixed logistic model for each cell subset: (A) including all intact sequences and (B) counting identical intact proviral sequences only once for each cell subset. Data represent average genetically intact proviruses per 106 cells ± 95% CIs. P values were calculated with a likelihood ratio test. (C) Proviral sequences were classified as full length (>8800 bp) or deleted (<8800 bp) and further categorized according to their predominant characteristic. In each cell subset, the percentage of each type of provirus was calculated: (D) intact; (E) full-length; (F) cis-acting defect; (G) hypermutated; (H) 5′ deleted; (I) 3′ deleted; and (J) 75% deleted. Genetically identical sequences were counted only once for each subset. Data represent the adjusted overall percentage ± 95% CI. P values were calculated with a likelihood ratio test. Tn, naive; Tcm, central memory; Ttm, transitional memory; Tem, effector memory. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

HIV-1–infected CD4+ T cells can undergo antigen-, homeostatic-, or integration-site-driven proliferation, and proliferation rates vary between cell subsets (23, 28, 43, 44). As Tem cells exhibit higher rates of cellular proliferation than Tn and other memory cell subsets, we reasoned the high intact infection frequency observed in Tem cells may be due to proliferation of Tem cells harboring intact HIV-1 proviruses. To investigate this, we recalculated the intact infection frequency, this time counting identical sequences only once in each cell subset. We found no change in the order of intact infection frequency (Figure 1B; 0.07–1.1 intact HIV-1 proviruses per million cells in Tcm and Tem cells, respectively). Again, we found evidence that Tem cells contained a significantly higher infection frequency of genetically intact HIV-1 genomes per million cells than Tn and Tcm subsets (P ≤ 0.05; Figure 1B). These results indicate that proliferation of cells containing genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses is not the only mechanism contributing to the persistence of intact HIV-1 in Tem cells.

The HIV-1 proviral landscape is different between Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets. As we had established that the distribution of genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses was different between the Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets, we further investigated how the HIV-1 proviral landscape is unique between these cells. Understanding how HIV-1 proviruses isolated from the different cell types differ at a sequence level may provide clues as to how genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses persist within the different subsets of CD4+ T cells. We classified HIV-1 proviruses according to their predominant genetic defect and compared the proportion of sequences within each classification between Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 3). HIV-1 proviruses were identified as full-length (>8800 bp) and sequentially classified as hypermutants, sequences with a cis-acting defect, or intact. To prevent any influence of cellular proliferation of HIV-1–infected cells on the calculated proportions, genetically identical HIV-1 proviral sequences were counted once for each cell subset. As shown in Figure 1, we found evidence that the proviral landscape is different between subsets. In addition to harboring a significantly higher proportion of genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses (P < 0.05; Figure 1D), Tem cells contained a substantially higher proportion of full-length proviruses than Tcm and Ttm cells (P < 0.05; Figure 1E), and a higher proportion of sequences with cis-acting defects compared with Tcm cells (P < 0.05; Figure 1F). Furthermore, the proportion of full-length HIV-1 proviruses within Tn cells was significantly higher than Tcm and Ttm cells (P < 0.01; Figure 1E), and a higher proportion of hypermutated sequences was found in Tn cells compared with Tem cells (P < 0.05; Figure 1G).

In addition, because a large proportion of HIV-1 proviruses isolated from individuals on ART harbor internal deletions (1, 2, 4), we classified HIV-1 proviruses based on the size and deletion position as follows: deletions of more than 75% of genome length, a predominantly 5′ deletion, or a predominantly 3′ deletion. Counting identical sequences once, we found that Tem cells contained a significantly higher proportion of proviruses with a 5′ deletion than Tn, Tcm, and Ttm cells (P < 0.05; Figure 1H). In contrast, Tem cells contained a significantly lower proportion of proviruses with a 3′ deletion and a deletion of more than 75% of the genome length than Tcm and Ttm cells, respectively (P < 0.05 and P < 0.01, respectively; Figure 1, I and J). Taken together, these results show that the proviral landscape is different between Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets.

The distribution of full-length HIV-1 proviruses within memory CD4+ T cells is similar after 1 round of viral replication. We observed a higher proportion of intact and full-length proviral sequences in Tem subsets compared with Ttm and Tcm subsets (Figure 1, D and E). As Tem cells have been shown to have a higher susceptibility to HIV-1 infection, due to a higher metabolic rate improving the early steps of the viral replication, which includes reverse transcription (45), this might explain the higher proportion of full-length HIV-1 proviruses observed in this subset. To evaluate whether the unequal proportion of full-length proviruses across the CD4+ T cell subsets can be observed at early stages of infection, we sorted memory Tcm, Ttm, and Tem CD4+ T cells from 3 HIV-1– donors (Supplemental Figure 1) and infected them for 20 hours with the HIV-1 laboratory strain, NL4-3. After 20 hours of infection, equivalent to 1 replication cycle (46), we performed FLIPS and quantified the proportion of full-length sequences present in each CD4+ T cell subset (Figure 2A). As shown in Figure 2B, no difference in the proportion of full-length proviruses was observed between the different subsets of CD4+ T cells (Tcm/Ttm, P = 0.28; Tcm/Tem, P = 0.86; Ttm/Tem, P > 0.99). This suggests that the proviral landscape in HIV-1+ individuals on ART is not driven by differences in early stages of viral replication.

Figure 2 The HIV-1 proviral landscape of memory CD4+ T cell subsets is similar after 1 round of viral replication. Memory CD4+ T cells obtained from 3 HIV-1– donors were infected in vitro with HIV-1, and proviral sequences were obtained by FLIPS. (A) HIV-1 proviral sequence length in CD4+ T cell memory subsets. Each data point represents a single proviral sequence. (B) The percentage of full-length sequences in each CD4+ T cell subset is shown. Each data point represents a single donor. Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s post test. Tcm, central memory; Ttm, transitional memory; Tem, effector memory.

The HIV-1 proviral landscape may change over time within Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets during ART. The absence of a difference among the Tcm, Ttm, and Tem cell proviral landscapes following 1 round of infection indicates that the HIV-1 proviral landscape observed in individuals on ART may be shaped over time. Multiple studies have shown that the HIV-1 reservoir is dynamic, with genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses isolated from total CD4+ T cells decreasing over time (17–21, 47, 48). As the 24 participants included in this study were on ART for different lengths of time (median, 5.2 years; range 1.8–17.7 years; Supplemental Table 1), we conducted an interparticipant cross-sectional analysis. This allowed us to determine if there was a correlation between the proportion of HIV-1 proviruses categorized in Figure 1C and ART duration (Supplemental Table 3). To prevent any influence of cellular proliferation, in conducting these analyses we counted identical sequences only once for each subset. First, we looked at the relationship between the proportion of genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses and ART duration in each cell subset. We found that the proportion of intact proviruses in Tn cells correlates negatively with ART duration (Spearman’s r = –0.57, P = 0.03; Figure 3A), suggesting that the proportion of intact proviruses may decrease with time on ART in Tn cells. However, no significant correlation between the proportion of intact proviruses and ART duration for the other cell subsets was observed. We next found a positive correlation in Tn cells between the proportion of proviruses with a 3′ deletion and ART duration (Spearman’s r = 0.61, P = 0.02; Figure 3B). We did not observe any significant association between ART duration and the other categories of defective proviruses (full-length, cis-acting defect, hypermutant, 5′ deletion, or deletion of more than 75%; Supplemental Table 4). Interestingly, in Tem cells, correlation analyses indicated a relationship between the proportion of full-length (>8800 bp) proviruses and ART duration (Spearman’s r = 0.38, P = 0.08; Supplemental Figure 2A). As these data were normally distributed, we conducted linear regression analyses and found that in Tem cells the proportion of full-length proviruses correlated positively with ART duration (slope = 1.46 [95% CI = 0.41–2.5], P = 0.009; Supplemental Figure 2B). Interestingly, these findings suggest that within Tem cells full-length HIV-1 proviruses may be positively selected in participants on long-term ART.

Figure 3 The HIV-1 proviral landscape changes over time in Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets. Correlation analysis of the relationship between the percentage of (A) intact HIV-1 proviral sequences; (B) 3′ deleted HIV-1 proviral sequences; (C) HIV-1 proviral sequences with an intact gag ORF; and (D) HIV-1 proviral sequences with an intact pol ORF within each participant and time on ART (years) across Tn, Tcm, Ttm, and Tem cells. Each data point represents the percentage of sequences obtained per participant. Statistical significance was calculated by Spearman’s correlation test. P ≤ 0.05 values are shown in red. Tn, naive; Tcm, central memory; Ttm, transitional memory; Tem, effector memory; ORF, open reading frame.

We next investigated whether the HIV-1 genes gag, pol, and nef, which are reported to encode the most immunogenic viral proteins (49, 50), are differentially selected within Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets, as this may provide more information as to the selection pressures on these cells. We identified intact ORFs for gag, pol, and nef within each proviral sequence (Supplemental Table 3). ORFs were identified as intact if they had a start codon and lacked internal deletions, frame shifts, or premature stop codons. To prevent any influence of cellular proliferation, identical proviral sequences were counted only once for each cell subset. Correlation analyses were performed to identify the relationships between the proportion of each intact ORF and ART duration (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2C). In the Tcm cell subset, we found a negative correlation between the proportion of intact gag ORFs and ART duration (Spearman’s r = –0.45, P = 0.04; Figure 3C) as well as the proportion of intact pol ORFs and ART duration (Spearman’s r = –0.45, P = 0.04; Figure 3D), suggesting that these ORFs may be negatively selected or reduced over time in Tcm cells. In contrast, we did not find evidence for a relationship between the proportion of gag, pol, or nef and ART duration in the other cell subsets (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2C).

The proportion of sequences harboring recognizable CTL epitopes negatively correlates with time on ART in Tcm CD4+ T cells. Our results, along with those of previous studies, suggest that the HIV-1 proviral landscape can be shaped by immune pressure exerted by the activity of CTLs (18). Unless treatment is initiated during acute infection, the HIV-1 reservoir becomes dominated by viral variants containing CTL escape mutations that are resistant to the immune response (30). In addition, as demonstrated by Pollack and collaborators, some classes of defective proviruses can express HIV-1 epitopes and be recognized by CTLs (17). Because we observed that the proportion of sequences containing genetically intact gag and pol ORFs correlates negatively with time on ART in Tcm cells, we quantified the proportion of sequences harboring WT CTL epitopes, CTL escape variants, and unrecognizable epitopes within each cell subset for Gag and Pol amino acid sequences. The epitopes were classified as unrecognizable if they lacked a start codon and/or contained premature stop codons and/or frame shift mutations. In addition, each epitope was considered in the analysis only if the HLA type of the corresponding participant was coincident with the HLA restriction for the identified epitope. The same analysis was performed for Nef sequences, because Nef has been reported as one of the most immunogenic HIV-1 proteins, along with Gag and Pol (49, 50). We quantified the proportion of WT epitopes, escape variants, and unrecognizable epitopes across the Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets for Gag, Pol, and Nef sequences (Supplemental Figure 3). Our analysis showed a significantly higher proportion of Pol sequences with unrecognizable epitopes in Tcm cells when compared with Tem cells (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 3B). In contrast, we did not observe any significant differences when the other ORFs and categories of epitopes were compared between the different CD4+ T cell subsets. However, when we analyzed the proportion of sequences harboring WT epitopes, escape variants, and unrecognizable epitopes in an interparticipant cross-sectional analysis, we observed that the proportion of sequences containing Gag and Pol WT epitopes negatively correlates with time on ART in Tcm cells (Gag, Spearman’s r = –0.53, P = 0.01, Figure 4; Pol, Spearman’s r = –0.56, P = 0.005; Figure 5). Surprisingly, we did not see a correlation between the proportion of escape variants and time on ART for any of the cell subsets. However, we found that unrecognizable epitopes showed a positive correlation for Gag and Pol with time on ART in the Tcm subset (Gag, Spearman’s r = 0.43, P = 0.04; Figure 4; Pol, Spearman’s r = 0.51, P = 0.01; Figure 5). This result, in addition to the negative association between the proportion of WT epitopes and ART duration for Gag and Pol in Tcm cells, suggests that the decrease of sequences with intact gag and pol genomic regions in Tcm cells, may be a consequence of CTL activity exerted over time. For Nef, we did not observe a correlation between time and WT epitopes, escape variants, and unrecognizable epitopes across Tn and memory CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Proportion of HIV-1 proviral sequences expressing CTL WT and unrecognizable epitopes for Gag correlates with time on ART in Tcm CD4+ T cells. Correlation analysis of the relationship between the percentage of HIV-1 proviral sequences harboring WT epitopes, escape variants, and unrecognizable epitopes and time on ART (years) for the viral proteins Gag, across Tn, Tcm, Ttm, and Tem cells. Each data point represents the percentage of sequences obtained per participant. Statistical significance was calculated by Spearman’s correlation test. P ≤ 0.05 values are shown in red. Tn, naive; Tcm, central memory; Ttm, transitional memory; Tem, effector memory.

Figure 5 Proportion of HIV-1 proviral sequences expressing CTL WT and unrecognizable epitopes for Pol correlates with time on ART in Tcm CD4+ T cells. Correlation analysis of the relationship between the percentage of HIV-1 proviral sequences harboring WT epitopes, escape variants, and unrecognizable epitopes and time on ART (years) for the viral proteins Pol, across Tn, Tcm, Ttm, and Tem cells. Each data point represents the percentage of sequences obtained per participant. Statistical significance was calculated by Spearman’s correlation test. P ≤ 0.05 values are shown in red. Tn, naive; Tcm, central memory; Ttm, transitional memory; Tem, effector memory.

The proportion of HIV-1 proviral sequences with intact nef ORFs is higher in Tem cells. Because we observed that the proportion of sequences containing intact gag and pol ORFs decrease in Tcm cells, and we did not observe an enrichment of CTL escape variants or unrecognized epitopes in Gag and Pol sequences in Tem cells over time on ART, we next aimed to investigate how Tem cells are protected from CTL elimination. Notably, when we compared the proviral landscape between Tn and memory CD4+ T cell subsets, we found that Tem cells harbor a higher proportion of proviruses with a 5′ deletion compared with all other subsets (Figure 1H). We hypothesized that the viral protein Nef, whose ORF sits within the 3′ end of the HIV-1 genome, may protect HIV-1–infected Tem cells from immune pressure. To investigate this idea, first we quantified the proportion of sequences expressing an intact nef ORF in each cell subset and found that Tem cells had a significantly higher proportion of intact nef ORFs than all the other subsets (P < 0.05; Figure 6A). We next compared the proportion of sequences between the cell subsets containing an intact gag or pol ORF. We found no difference in the proportion of sequences with an intact gag ORF between the cell subsets (Figure 6B). However, we found that Tem cells contained a higher proportion of sequences with an intact pol ORF compared with the other memory subsets (P < 0.01; Figure 6C). Interestingly, when we quantified the proportion of sequences containing genetically intact gag in combination with intact nef, we found a higher proportion of cells with intact gag and nef ORFs (gag+nef+) in Tem cells compared with Tcm and Ttm cells (P < 0.05; Figure 6D). Similarly, we observed the proportion of sequences with genetically intact pol and nef (pol+nef+) was higher in Tem cells compared with the other memory T cell subsets (P < 0.001; Figure 6E).

Figure 6 The proportion of HIV-1 proviral sequences with intact nef ORFs is higher in Tem cells. The percentage of sequences carrying genetically intact ORFs for (A) nef; (B) gag; and (C) pol was quantified across Tn and memory CD4+ T cells using a mixed logistic model. The percentage of HIV-1 proviral sequences harboring genetically intact gag (D) or pol (E) in combination with genetically intact nef within Tn and memory CD4+ T cells is shown. Data represent the adjusted overall percentage ± 95% CI. P values were calculated with a likelihood ratio test. Tn, naive; Tcm, central memory; Ttm, transitional memory; Tem, effector memory; ORF, open reading frame. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

Defective HIV-1 proviruses harboring large internal deletions produce Nef. As most of the sequences analyzed were genetically defective, due to large internal deletions, it was uncertain whether defective proviruses harboring intact gag or nef genomic regions could produce these HIV-1 proteins. To investigate this question, we selected 7 proviral sequences from CD4+ Tem cells of 5 participants that contained large internal deletions but genetically intact gag and nef ORFs (Supplemental Table 5). We reproduced the deletion of each participant proviral sequence within an HIV-1 NL4-3 construct (Figure 7A). To quantify the expression of Nef, the gene for a green fluorescent protein (eGFP) was introduced into the nef ORF (Figure 7A). We transfected HEK293T cells with these constructs and used a vector containing the full-length HIV-1 NL4-3 sequence as a positive control. At day 2 after transfection, Gag and Nef protein expression was assessed by Western blot (Figure 7B) and quantified by flow cytometry, using eGFP as an indicator of Nef expression (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, all the proviral constructs expressed Gag and Nef, but at different levels, with Nef expressed more efficiently than Gag (Figure 7C). Finally, to evaluate whether these defective proviruses produced functional Nef, cell surface expression of MHC-I (HLA-A*02) was quantified. We observed downregulation of MHC-I on the surface of the eGFP+ cells (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 5B), indicating that these defective proviruses express functional Nef.

Figure 7 Defective proviruses can express Gag and functional Nef. (A) Schematic representing deletions in HIV-1 proviral sequences obtained from Tem CD4+ T cells from HIV-1+ participants (brown) and deletions generated in NL4-3-eGFP constructs (blue). The full-length HIV-1 NL4-3 construct is represented in black (NL-FL). HEK293T cells were transfected with HIV-1 NL constructs. (B) Representative Western blot of 2 independent experiments showing Nef (green) and Gag (top-red) expression. β-Actin was used as a protein loading control (bottom-red). (C) Representative flow cytometry of 2 independent experiments showing eGFP and p24 expression in transfected HEK293T cells. (D) Representative histograms of 2 independent experiments showing HLA-A*02 gMFI in eGFP– and eGFP+ cells.

The proportion of gag+nef+ and pol+nef+ sequences increases after CTL clearance ex vivo. To further investigate the role of Nef in protecting HIV-1–infected cells from immune pressure, we next used an ex vivo model to investigate whether the presence of nef protects sequences containing gag and pol from CD8+ T cell clearance. We purified CD4+ T cells from 3 HIV-1+ participants on ART (Supplemental Table 6) and infected them with the laboratory strain HIV-1 NL4-3 (HIV-WT) or an HIV-1 NL4-3 strain with a deletion of the nef ORF (HIV-ΔNef) (Figure 8A). In parallel, we expanded HIV-1–specific CD8+ T cells with a pool of peptides from Gag and Pol. At day 2 after infection, we cocultured the CD4+ T cells infected with HIV-WT or HIV-ΔNef with the expanded CD8+ T cells. Next, we compared the ability of both viruses to induce effective CTL antiviral activity by measuring the expression of CD107a/b (a marker for degranulation) and determining the killing efficiency of HIV-1–infected CD4+ T cells (Figure 8, B–E). As expected, cells infected with HIV-ΔNef induced a higher level of degranulation of the expanded CD8+ T cells (P < 0.05; Figure 8, B and C). In addition, the absence of nef in HIV-1–infected cells promoted a faster decline in the proportion of HIV-1+ cells in the CD4/CD8 coculture, indicating that CD8+ T cells can kill cells infected with HIV-ΔNef (Figure 8, D and E) more efficiently. These results validated our model, allowing us to test whether Nef can protect cells expressing immunogenic proteins such as Gag and Pol and to evaluate whether the presence of the nef ORF can affect the HIV-1 proviral landscape.

Figure 8 Nef– HIV-1 induces higher CD8+ T cell activity. CD4+ T cells isolated from HIV-1+ donors were infected with HIV-WT or HIV-ΔNef and cocultured with autologous CD8+ T cells. (A) Timeline illustrating the experimental procedure, as described in Methods. (B) Flow cytometry of CD107a/b expression in CD8+ T cells from a representative experiment. (C) Expression of CD107a/b relative to values obtained from CD8+ T cells cocultured with HIV-WT–infected cells. Data represent mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Each experiment was performed in triplicate. **P ≤ 0.01. (D) Representative flow cytometry of 2 independent experiments showing p24 expression of cells infected with HIV-WT or HIV-ΔNef with or without coculture with autologous CD8+ T cells. (E) p24 values of cells infected with HIV-WT or HIV-ΔNef after 6 and 24 hours of coculture with CD8+ T cells relative to p24 expression in the CD4+ T cell–only condition.

To investigate if the presence of intact nef can influence the proviral landscape, and to determine whether the proportion of proviral sequences containing genetically intact gag+nef+ or pol+nef+ can be positively selected by the action of HIV-1–specific CD8+ T cells, we performed a viral competition assay (Figure 9A). This assay allowed us to quantify the ratio of HIV-WT– to HIV-ΔNef–infected cells after exposure to the autologous CD8+ T cells expanded by the Gag and Pol peptides. As expected, CD8+ T cells efficiently killed more cells infected with HIV-ΔNef than cells infected with HIV-WT in our viral competition assay (Figure 9B). Next, to quantify the proportion of HIV-1 sequences containing intact gag+nef+ and pol+nef+, we performed FLIPS after the coculture with the expanded CD8+ T cells. As a control, infected CD4+ T cells that were not cocultured with CD8+ T cells were sequenced to determine the basal proportion of both proviruses. Interestingly, after the coculture with the expanded CD8+ T cells, the proportion of proviruses containing intact gag+nef+ (P < 0.05; Figure 9C) and pol+nef+ (P < 0.05; Figure 9C) increased significantly. These results indicate that the presence of intact nef affects the HIV-1 proviral landscape, protecting HIV-1–infected CD4+ T cells from CTL clearance.

Figure 9 The proportion of HIV-1 proviruses containing nef increases after CD8+ T cell clearance. (A) Timeline illustrating the experimental procedure for the viral competition assay, as described in Methods. (B) Representative flow cytometry of 3 independent experiments showing p24 values from cells infected with HIV-WT or HIV-ΔNef after the coculture with CD8+ T cells. (C) Proportion of HIV-1 sequences containing gag+nef– or pol+nef+ in infected cells in the presence and absence of CD8+ T cell coculture. Results obtained from 3 independent donors are shown. Statistical significance was determined by paired 2-tailed t test. *P ≤ 0.05.

Nef activity is higher in HIV-1–infected Tem CD4+ T cells. Our results indicate that Nef may protect cells harboring genetically intact gag and pol from CD8+ T cell clearance. Tcm cells containing genetically intact gag and pol correlated negatively with time on ART; however, this was not observed in Tem cells (Figure 3, C and D). We found that the proportion of sequences containing gag+nef+ in Tem cells was significantly higher than that in Tcm cells (P < 0.01; Figure 6D). Considering these findings, we hypothesized that Nef activity is higher in Tem cells compared with Tcm cells, making them less susceptible to CTL killing. To investigate this possibility, as a proxy for Nef activity, we quantified the downmodulation of CD4 from the cell surface of HIV-1–infected Tcm, Ttm, and Tem cells, because this molecule is predominantly downregulated by Nef (37). We sorted memory CD4+ T cell subsets from 10 HIV-1– donors and infected them with HIV-1-BaL. At day 5 after infection, we performed CD4 and p24 immunostaining and quantified their expression by flow cytometry (Figure 10A). To determine whether the ability of HIV-1 to downregulate CD4 expression is different across the memory CD4+ T cell subsets, we quantified the geometric mean fluorescence intensity (gMFI) of CD4 in the population productively infected with HIV-1 (p24+) and compared it with the CD4 gMFI in the bystander, uninfected population (p24–) (Figure 10A). To quantify HIV-1–mediated CD4 downmodulation, we obtained the relative value of CD4 expression in the p24+ population (CD4 gMFI in p24+/CD4 gMFI in p24–) and compared this value among the Tcm, Ttm, and Tem cells (Figure 10B). Interestingly, we observed that the downmodulation of CD4 was higher in Tem cells, suggesting that the activity of Nef is higher in Tem cells when compared with Tcm cells.

Figure 10 Nef activity is higher in HIV-1–infected CD4+ Tem cells. Memory CD4+ T cells from HIV-1– donors were sorted and infected with (A and B) HIV-BaL or (C–E) HIV-NL4-3-eGFP for 5 days. (A) Representative dot plots (top) and histograms (bottom) of 10 independent experiments showing CD4 geometric mean fluorescence intensity (gMFI) in uninfected p24– and HIV-1–infected p24+ cells. (B) CD4 expression in HIV-1–infected cells was calculated as CD4 gMFI in p24+ cells relative to CD4 gMFI in p24– cells. (C) Representative dot plots (top) and histograms (bottom) of 4 independent experiments showing HLA-A*02 gMFI in uninfected eGFP– and HIV-1–infected eGFP+ cells. (D) HLA-A*02 downmodulation in HIV-1–infected cells was calculated as HLA-A*02 gMFI in eGFP+ cells relative to HLA-A*02 gMFI in eGFP– cells. (E) eGFP MFI relative to Tcm values. Data represent the mean ± SD (B) or median ± 95% CI (D and E). One-way ANOVA followed by the (B) Tukey’s HSD post test or (D and E) Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s post test were performed to determine statistical significance. Each data point represents a single donor. Tcm, central memory; Ttm, transitional memory; Tem, effector memory. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

Because Nef-mediated MHC-I downmodulation is associated with immune escape, we evaluated whether MHC-I downmodulation is different across the different CD4+ T cell subsets. Tcm, Ttm, and Tem cells were sorted from HIV-1–HLA-A*02+ donors and were infected with eGFP-expressing HIV-1 NL4-3 (Figure 10C). In agreement with the differential downregulation of CD4, we observed increased MHC-I downmodulation in Tem cells compared with Tcm cells (Figure 10D). As the eGFP gene was introduced into the nef ORF, we quantified the expression of eGFP/Nef in the different memory CD4+ T cell subsets (Figure 10E). Our results showed that Nef expression was higher in Tem cells. Moreover, the downmodulation of MHC-I molecules correlates with the relative level of eGFP expression (Supplemental Figure 5C). In addition, since it was reported that HIV-1 downmodulates the central memory markers CD27 and CCR7 (51, 52), we evaluated whether HIV-1–infected Tcm cells change their phenotype after viral infection in vitro. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6, Tcm cells retain their memory phenotype after HIV-1 infection. These results suggest that the increased downregulation of MHC-I observed in Tem cells can be associated with a higher expression of Nef within this cell subset.

Altogether, our results show that Tem cells are preferentially enriched for genetically intact HIV-1 proviruses after long-term ART, and we provide evidence that Nef contributes to the persistence of HIV-1 proviruses expressing immunogenic proteins such as Gag in this CD4+ T cell subset.