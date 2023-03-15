Th2-skewed T cells correlate with B cell response to α-Gal and tick antigens in α-Gal syndrome

In contrast to preexisting anti-α-Gal responses — where natural production of IgM and IgG antibodies occur due to chronic exposure of B cells to the gut flora (22) — induction of IgE antibodies, and AGS, per se, is strongly correlated to and perpetuated by continuous tick bites (10). This is the only type of food allergy induced by tick bites, and until now, there have been no data on how the cellular responses to tick proteins are manifested in these patients. In this study, we have, for what we believe to be the first time, investigated patients with AGS’s T and B cell responses to TE. We found that TE induced a striking Th2-driven T cell response, which provided help in activation and proliferation of B cells. Notably, there was an α-Gal dependent component in B cell proliferation and in antibody binding to TE.

We found that T cells from patients with AGS proliferated after stimulation with TE and that this was not dependent on the presence of α-Gal, since there was no difference in comparison to the proliferation with α-Gal-deglycosylated TE. However, in 5 of 10 tested patients and 3 of 13 controls, the proliferation was substantially reduced after stimulation with deglycosylated TE, and, in those subjects, α-Gal on tick peptides was most likely important for the T cell response. Other studies have shown that there are T cells specific for α-Gal in humans (23), and that T cell proliferation in certain allergic individuals, e.g., venom-allergic individuals, can be dominated by glycan-specific clones (24). Similar to what was found for the patients with AGS, the T cells from healthy controls proliferated after stimulation with TE, but with significantly lower magnitude. Thus, the patients with AGS clearly have a stronger T cell response to TE. Earlier studies of allergen-specific T cell responses in patients with pollen allergies and healthy controls have shown that cells from both groups proliferate in response to the allergen (25, 26), but that the cytokine balance is different (26, 27).

In line with what has been previously shown for birch pollen (27), the cytokine profile in PBMCs activated by TE was clearly Th2-skewed for the AGS patients, which was not seen for the healthy controls. However, the number of cells secreting Th1, Th22, and Treg cytokines was not different between the 2 groups. We also found that the patients with AGS were more prone to produce Th2 cytokines in response to polyclonal stimulation with PHA than the healthy controls, which probably reflects the atopic background of the patients (11). Interestingly, salivary gland extract from I. ricinus ticks has been shown to induce Th2 cytokine production in human lymphocytes (28). Thus, the patients with AGS probably have tick protein–specific T cells that can initiate a secondary Th2 response in the immune reaction to new tick bites, which perpetuates the α-Gal allergy, whereas tick bitten non-AGS individuals show a more balanced response to TE. In addition, Hashizume and colleagues showed that the IgE levels to α-Gal increase and that the Th2/Th1 ratio of skin infiltrating T cells increases with the number of tick bites (16). Furthermore, we found that the number of Th2 cytokine secreting cells was unchanged or moderately decreased when the cells were stimulated with deglycosylated TE in patients with AGS. In contrast, Th1, Th22, and Treg cytokine producing cells were strongly decreased under the same stimulatory conditions. This indicates that the α-Gal in the TE induces a broad activation of T cells, in line with the general immunogenicity of the epitope that leads to induction of anti-α-Gal IgG in all immunocompetent humans (29). When the α-Gal is removed from the TE, the number of responding cells is reduced. The Th2-skewing component of the TE, however, seems not to be the α-Gal epitope, but rather the protein part of the TE, even though the result is production of α-Gal–specific IgE.

The low-affinity receptor for IgE, CD23, is upregulated on B cells after stimulation with IL-4 (30) and can be used as a marker of early activation. We found that B cells in patients with AGS and in healthy controls expressed increased levels of CD23 after stimulation with TE, but the increase was higher in patients with AGS. The expression of CD23 strongly correlated with T cell proliferation in patients with AGS, suggesting that T cells might have a part in the activation of these B cells. Indeed, we showed that the CD23 expression was dependent on T cells through IL-4 and CD40L. This finding is in line with previous reports on early activation of B cells showing the necessity of both IL-4 and contact with T cells activated through the T cell receptor (31). Furthermore, it has been shown that T cells from allergic donors upregulate CD40L and express IL-4 after short-term stimulation with allergen (26, 27). The unspecific nature of the CD23 expression was confirmed when the cells were stimulated with deglycosylated TE, and is likely due to soluble IL-4 produced by the T cells activated by TE. The cells expressing the highest levels of CD23 were naive B cells that have not encountered the allergen before, which agreed with previous studies (32, 33). Interestingly, it has been shown that upregulation of CD23 expression precedes the proliferation of B cells (34).

In patients with AGS, B cells strongly proliferated in response to stimulation with TE, which did not correlate with T cell proliferation. Earlier work by others have also shown the lack of correlation between T and B cell proliferative responses to allergens (35). Importantly, B cell proliferation is required to induce isotype switching and antibody production from both naive and memory B cells (36). B cells from the healthy controls also proliferated in response to TE, similar to what was found for T cells, but the proliferation was much lower than it was for the patients with AGS. This most likely reflects the presence of more TE-specific B cells in the patients with AGS. The B cell proliferation was reduced in patients with AGS when CD40L was blocked, suggesting that interaction with T cells promoted B cell proliferation. No effect of blocking IL-4 was seen. Importantly, there was also an α-Gal–specific component in the B cell activation to TE — since the proliferation decreased when α-Gal was removed — although it was not completely diminished. This, in accordance with the previous results, indicates that there is both an α-Gal specific and tick protein–specific component in the response to TE. Interestingly, previous results from WT mice showed that T cell help was needed for induction of tick-specific IgE, and that TE acted as an adjuvant for induction of α-Gal-specific IgE in the α1,3 GT knockout mouse (20). We noted that proliferation was initiated in both naive and memory B cells from patients with AGS, indicating a primary as well as a secondary type of response to the TE.

We could not detect any activation of B and T cells to nontick proteins containing α-Gal. Since the α-Gal epitope is a nonzwitterion carbohydrate, it cannot directly participate in MHCII priming. However, α-Gal specific IgE antibodies that are produced are specific for the α-Gal disaccharide (37). Furthermore, it is known that basophils are reactive both in vitro (38–41) and in vivo (42) to, for example, BSA-α-Gal or cetuximab, a reaction almost solely driven by IgE. Previous reports have shown that T cell clones from bee venom–allergic individuals can be specific for both the peptide and glycan epitope of phospholipase A2, in an MHCII restricted manner (24). Therefore, T cells in the sensitization and recall phases of AGS are most likely specific for tick proteins with or without α-Gal, but not for proteins from other sources even if they contain α-Gal. These T cells would promote activation of α-Gal–specific B cells presenting tick peptides on MHCII, and of bystander B cells in an α-Gal–independent manner. Interestingly, none of the analyzed cellular responses correlated with the IgE levels to α-Gal or TE. Thus, the T cell responses detected were independent of allergen-specific IgE antibodies. Earlier studies have also indicated the lack of correlation between T cell proliferation and IgE levels (25, 35).

A more thorough investigation of the TE-specific antibodies in patients with AGS and healthy controls showed that IgG1 antibodies were present in both groups, but IgE was only present in patients with AGS. However, IgE binding to TE could not be detected in all using ELISA, most likely due to their low IgE levels to TE as measured by ImmunoCAP. Both IgG1 and IgE binding to TE was inhibited by α-Gal. Western blot confirmed the results and showed strongly reduced binding of IgE in patients with AGS to deglycosylated TE. It was clear that a substantial part of the IgG1 and IgE responses in patients with AGS are toward the α-Gal component in the TE, but that there is also a response toward the protein component since removal of α-Gal from the TE could not completely abolish the response, in line with what we have previously shown (15).

A limitation of the study is that only the response to the water-soluble components of the TE — mainly the tick proteins — was investigated, and a possible response to α-Gal containing glycolipids might have been missed. However, in α1,3 GT knockout mice, sensitization with α-Gal glycolipids does not induce a strong antibody response, whereas α-Gal glycoproteins do (43). Another limitation is that some assays were based on few study subjects, due to the low number of cells obtained from some individuals. Unfortunately, we cannot exclude that nonbitten controls have been tick bitten without their notice, which can explain why some of the controls have an unexpected response in the T cell proliferation assay.

In conclusion, we found that T cells from patients with AGS are more strongly activated by TE compared with healthy controls, and show a Th2 response, where B cell activation at least partly depends on CD40L and IL-4. The B cell response is different, where B cells from patients with AGS proliferate to a greater extent than in healthy controls and the response is partially directed toward α-Gal. These results shed new light on the mechanisms of AGS and on the immune response to ticks.