Messenger RNA vaccines for cancer immunotherapy: progress promotes promise

To mitigate innate sensing of the chemical RNA backbone, incorporation of nucleoside analogs such as pseudouridine or N1-methyl-pseudouridine into the mRNA construct during in vitro transcription, as was used in both SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines, dramatically reduces TLR recognition (28, 29, 74–77). Sequence engineering to increase guanosine-cytosine (GC) content can lessen innate immune sensing of RNA (78). Additionally, the removal of double-stranded RNA structures improves protein translation and reduces mRNA degradation (79–81). An alternative strategy is to augment STING-mediated innate sensing to bypass TLR signaling through heterocyclic lipid carriers. In both melanoma and HPV-associated murine tumor models, this strategy lowered systemic cytokine expression after sensing of the mRNA backbone, while maintaining innate signaling involved in enhancing antigen processing and presentation and reducing tumor growth (82). Moreover, co-delivery of constitutively active PRRs, such as a mutant STING, enhanced activation of vaccine antigen target HPV E7–specific CD8+ effector memory T cells in mice, leading to improved control of tumor growth (83). Importantly, the magnitude and kinetics of type I interferon responses induced by mRNA vaccines have been shown to have both beneficial and detrimental effects on mRNA-mediated induction of cytotoxic T cell responses (84). Thus, the balance between strong inflammatory signals provided by the vaccine and efficient transgene production is still being defined for cancer vaccine development (Figure 1).

Several mechanisms have been used to enhance transgene expression and selectively reduce innate detection that aims to eliminate the mRNA vector. One such approach has been through modification of the 5′ cap structure of the mRNA transcript, as has been achieved for both SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. RNA caps play a critical role in transcript stability and in distinguishing self-RNAs from foreign RNAs (85–88). An array of anti-reverse cap analogs (or ARCAs) have been developed and used in clinical products to generate mRNA constructs with enhanced antigen expression (89–91). Building on this technology, the CleanCap (TriLink Biochechnologies) method, used in the production of mRNA-1273, generates the cap1 structure, which includes methylation of the first transcribed nucleotide, a strategy that further improves translation efficiency. As the removal of the cap, or decapping, initiates transcript degradation (88, 92, 93), there has been a surge of interest in developing decapping-resistant cap analogs that improve transcript stability and enhance target antigen expression (94–98).

In addition, an altered 5′ cap structure can result in modified affinities for translational initiation factors, such as eIF3E, yielding a therapeutic advantage (99, 100). Notably, the dysregulation of translation initiation factors is a hallmark of cancer cell transformation. Recent studies have shown that methylation of adenosine start nucleotides using synthetic S-adenosyl-L-methionine analogs significantly improves protein expression and vaccine immunogenicity in in vitro systems (101). Understanding the role of cap binding proteins in transcript translation within cancer cells or immune cells should further inform the rational design of mRNA vectors with improved stability and translation efficiency.

Enhanced antigen expression can also be achieved by alteration of the 3′- and 5′-UTRs of the mRNA construct, including its secondary elements that are central for transcript stability and translation efficiency (102–104). These maneuvers include removing long stem-loop-like structures with high GC content (105, 106); inserting an internal ribosomal entry site within the 5′-UTR (107); and including a Kozak sequence (GCCACC) upstream of the start codon (108). In hypoxic conditions, such as within the TME, an initiation complex composed of eIF2E3, HIF-2α, and RBM4 binds to hypoxia response elements present in specific 5′-UTRs to promote translation. Predictive algorithms of 5′-UTR translation efficiencies should lead the way for the development of novel constructs through deep learning with improved transgene expression profiles (109). mRNA constructs with longer 3′-UTR regions have longer half-lives (110) and greater transcript stability (111). Transcript half-life can also be improved by removal of miRNA-targeting sites and AU-rich regions (112). Moreover, use of tandem β-globin 3′-UTRs has been shown to significantly improve transcript stability and antigen expression (4, 113).

Furthermore, it is critical to avoid highly rigid secondary structures in the open reading frame of an mRNA construct, which may slow ribosomal scanning, leading to RNA decay (114, 115). Several computational algorithms can predict transcript stability based on sequence structure (116, 117), one of which not only predicts RNA structure, but also indicates modifications that would prevent hydrolytic degradation (118). Codon optimization based on transfer RNA (tRNA) abundance can also improve translational efficiency. As tRNA abundance is cell type–specific and is dysregulated in cancer cells, mRNA vectors should be appropriately codon optimized based on the target cell of interest (119). Notably, cells within the spleen and lymph nodes have the highest abundance of tRNA relative to other tissues, suggesting that codon optimization may be less important for immune cell targets (120). Conversely, some proteins require slower translation rates for proper folding to occur, and thus codon optimization may not be ideal.

Finally, another chemical modification to improve RNA stability is to alter the poly(A) tail by incorporating ATP analogs, such as ATPαS, with non-bridging atoms at the α-phosphate; this stabilizes the transcript without impacting translation (121). Similarly, click-labeling at the poly(A) tail with fluorescent dyes increases translation (122, 123).