Sensing of RNA stress by mTORC1 drives autoinflammation

The mTORC1 pathway promotes cell growth through activation of anabolic processes, including the biosynthesis of proteins, lipids, and nucleotides, as well as through cell-cycle acceleration (14). Thus, enhanced mTORC1 signaling observed in keratinocytes and T cells of Skiv2l-deficient mice provides a mechanistic explanation for uncontrolled hyperproliferation, which is initiated cell-autonomously, resulting in the loss of skin barrier integrity and T cell homeostasis (Figure 1). The T cell phenotype described in Skiv2l-deficient mice is intriguing, because some patients with THES2 develop reactive hemophagocytic syndrome, a hyperinflammatory state caused by hyperactivation of T cells and macrophages (12, 15). Moreover, the findings by Yang et al. indicate that a lack of cytoplasmic RNA quality control due to dysfunction of the SKI-associated RNA exosome is sensed by mTORC1, although the exact nature of the metabolites that are actually sensed by mTORC1 under these circumstances is still unknown.

Cell growth and proliferation requires increased DNA replication, which depends on a sufficient supply of nucleotides (deoxyribonucleotides), the building blocks of DNA synthesis (14). An increased demand for nucleotides is also controlled downstream of mTORC1 through stimulation of de novo nucleotide biosynthesis (16–19). However, the major pathway for biosynthesis of DNA precursors is mediated by ribonucleotide reductase, which generates deoxyribonucleotides from ribonucleotides (20), the end product of the RNA exosome. Thus, while RNA degradation is an inherent step in RNA quality control mechanisms, it also contributes to the recycling of the nucleotide pool in the cell (Figure 1). However, whether changes in cellular nucleotide concentrations underlie mTORC1 signaling in SKIV2L deficiency remains to be investigated.

Interestingly, the authors describe a lack of type I IFN activation in skin and blood of Skiv2l-deficient mice, arguing against a pathogenetic role of RIG-I–dependent innate immune activation by unprocessed self-RNA in SKIV2L deficiency. This result contrasts with work by Eckard et al., which demonstrates an IFN signature in the blood of two patients with THES2, but not in three patients with THES1 who carried mutations in the SKI complex component TTC37 (10, 21), despite having indistinguishable clinical features. The findings by Yang et al. (13) are also in line with a clinical report, demonstrating absence of an IFN signature in a patient with THES2 (15). Nonetheless, a moderately increased expression of MX1, an IFN-regulated gene, was found in skin lesions of the patient studied by Yang et al. (13). The type I IFN activation observed in patients with THES2 might act as a permissive factor rather than as the primary cause of inflammation. This notion is also supported by the therapeutic efficacy of rapamycin in Skiv2l-deficient mice. Patients with THES develop intractable diarrhea commonly leading to failure to thrive (11, 12). Although mice with Skiv2l deficiency do not exhibit intestinal symptoms, it is possible that a loss of intestinal barrier integrity due to aberrant mTORC1 signaling may account for intestinal dysfunction in patients with THES2. As such, rapamycin may provide a promising and potentially curative therapy for these patients.

Perturbations of the mTORC1 pathway have been implicated in a variety of human diseases, including common autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (22). Given the genetic and phenotypic heterogeneity of these complex diseases, mTORC1 hyperactivation may represent a useful endotype, enabling further stratification of patients based on mechanistic insight.