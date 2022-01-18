Cytoplasmic RNA quality control failure engages mTORC1-mediated autoinflammatory disease

Loss of SKIV2L causes epidermal hyperplasia and impairs skin barrier integrity. Germline whole-body deletion of Skiv2l resulted in early embryonic lethality before E13.5 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146176DS1). We therefore generated a loxP-flanked Skiv2l conditional allele and bred Skiv2lfl/fl mice with UBC-Cre/ERT2 mice to generate Skiv2lfl/flUBC-Cre/ERT2 mice, which allow postnatal whole-body deletion of Skiv2l by tamoxifen administration at 4 weeks of age (Figure 1A, we call this iSkiv2l–/– throughout). iSkiv2l–/– mice have reduced body weight compared with Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 2A). iSkiv2l–/– mice developed phenomenal skin lesions and hair loss 4 weeks after tamoxifen injection (at 8 weeks of age, Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2B). Skin redness, scaly plaques, and hair abnormalities were first observed in the skin around the eyes, nose, and neck as early as 2 weeks after induction of Skiv2l deletion (Supplemental Figure 2C). By 8 weeks after tamoxifen administration, iSkiv2l–/– mice lost most of their body hair, then regrew thin hypopigmented hairs (Figure 1B). Histopathological examination of iSkiv2l–/– dorsal skin revealed striking thickening of the epidermis (epidermal hyperplasia) and massive immune infiltrates in the dermis (Figure 1C). We also observed dystrophic anagen hair follicles (HFs) in iSkiv2l–/– skin (Supplemental Figure 2D). Surprisingly, we did not observe significant inflammation in duodenum, colon, liver, or kidney of iSkiv2l–/– mice, nor any changes in cytokines and chemokines in the serum compared with Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), suggesting that the inflammation is restricted to the skin even though the Skiv2l gene is deleted in the whole body.

Figure 1 Loss of epidermal homeostasis and skin barrier integrity in postnatal inducible whole-body Skiv2l knockout mice. (A) A schematic diagram showing experimental design for generation of postnatal tamoxifen-inducible whole-body Skiv2l knockout mice (iSkiv2l–/–) by intraperitoneal tamoxifen injection in Skiv2lfl/flUBC-cre/ERT2 mice. (B) Skin lesion and hair loss of iSkiv2l–/– mice at indicated ages. (C) H&E staining of iSkiv2l–/– mouse dorsal skin and Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls (3 months old). White arrows, enlarged keratinocytes with loose chromatin. Quantification of epidermal thickness of iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl is shown on the right bar graph. n = 5 mice per genotype. Unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001. (D) A schematic diagram showing epidermal layers. (E) Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of proliferation marker Ki67 (green signaling in the nucleus) of iSkiv2l–/– mouse dorsal skin and Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls (3 months old). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). White arrows, Ki67 positive cells. Asterisk indicates nonspecific staining of stratum corneum of epidermis. Isotype IgG was used as a negative control. Dashed line, epidermal-dermal junction. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Cell-cycle analysis of keratinocytes isolated from iSkiv2l–/– mice and Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls (3 months old). Statistical analysis of cell-cycle distributions are shown on the right. n = 4 per genotype. Unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test, **P <0.01, ***P < 0.001. (G) Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of keratinocyte differentiation markers K14, K5, and K10 in iSkiv2l–/– mouse dorsal skin and Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls (3 months old). Nucleus was stained with DAPI (blue). K14, keratin 14; K5, keratin 5; K10, keratin 10. Dashed line, epidermal-dermal junction. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Representative Toluidine blue staining of depilated iSkiv2l–/– mice and Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls. (I) TEWL of iSkiv2l–/– mice (n = 20) and Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls (n = 11). Unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001.

The prominent epidermal hyperplasia in the iSkiv2l–/– mouse skin prompted us to examine keratinocyte proliferation and differentiation. Normally, keratinocytes in the epidermis continuously differentiate from a proliferative state at the basal layer to a nondividing state at the cornified layer at the top of the skin. This process is tightly regulated to ensure epidermal barrier integrity (Figure 1D). Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of proliferation marker Ki67 showed more proliferating keratinocytes at the basal layer in iSkiv2l–/– epidermis compared with that in Skiv2lfl/fl controls (Figure 1E). Cell cycle analysis of keratinocytes by flow cytometry also revealed increased mitotic cells in iSkiv2l–/– epidermis compared with Skiv2lfl/fl control (Figure 1F). Basal keratinocyte markers keratin 14 (K14) and keratin 5 (K5) as well as suprabasal postmitotic marker keratin 10 (K10) all showed massive expansion in iSkiv2l–/– mice (Figure 1G), suggesting dysregulation of epidermal stratification. Functionally, iSkiv2l–/– mouse skin displayed impaired epidermal permeability as evidenced by the penetration of toluidine blue dye through the lesioned skin (Figure 1H), as well as increased transepidermal water loss (Figure 1I).

SKIV2L acts cell intrinsically in keratinocytes. We next analyzed the role of SKIV2L in keratinocytes in 2 additional knockout mouse models. First, we performed local deletion of Skiv2l by topically applying 4-hydroxyltamoxifen (4-OHT, the active metabolite of tamoxifen) on the right dorsal flank of the Skiv2lfl/flUBC-Cre/ERT2 mice. We also applied vehicle (DMSO) on the left side of the same mouse as a control (Figure 2A). Topical treatment with 4-OHT induced epidermal thickening and immune infiltration similar to pathologies observed in iSkiv2l–/– mice (Figure 2B). No histological abnormality was observed in the vehicle-treated contralateral skin (Figure 2B). In addition, we observed a clear boundary of skin epidermal thickening only in the 4-OHT–treated area but not in the adjacent nontreated area (Figure 2C). We also observed lymphadenopathy of inguinal lymph nodes (LNs) from 4-OHT topical–treated but not vehicle-treated skin (Figure 2D). These data suggest that inducible Skiv2l gene deletion locally in the adult mouse skin is sufficient to cause tissue pathology.

Figure 2 Topical inducible deletion of Skiv2l in epidermis results in localized inflammation in the skin. (A) A schematic diagram showing experimental design for Skiv2l deletion in mouse skin by topical application of 4-OHT at 4 weeks old for 5 consecutive days. DMSO was applied on the contralateral skin as vehicle control. (B) H&E staining of 4-OHT- or DMSO-applied skin of Skiv2lfl/flUBC-Cre/ERT2 mice and Skiv2lfl/fl littermates 3 weeks after treatment. (C) Long section including both 4-OHT–treated and adjacent untreated skin of Skiv2lfl/flUBC-Cre/ERT2 mice. Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) Skin-draining inguinal lymph node of 4-OHT– or DMSO-treated skin of Skiv2lfl/flUBC-Cre/ERT2 mice and Skiv2lfl/fl littermate controls.

Second, we crossed Skiv2lfl/fl with K14-Cre mice and generated keratinocyte-specific Skiv2l knockout mice (constitutive Cre expression driven by K14 promoter). Keratinocyte-specific depletion of SKIV2L protein was confirmed by Western blot using Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pup epidermis (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre mice and littermates were born at expected Mendelian ratio (Figure 3B). However, only Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre newborn pups showed abnormal ‘glassy’ skin and died within 24 hours after birth with 100% penetrance (Figure 3C). Although P0 pups have no body hair, we found that Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre pups lacked whiskers or developed distorted thin and fine whiskers (Figure 3D), suggesting defective hair morphogenesis. Histological analysis revealed thickening of Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre epidermis, particularly in the spinous layer, while no apparent immune infiltration was observed in the dermis (Figure 3E). Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre epidermis contained increased proliferating basal keratinocytes compared with controls, as evidenced by positive Ki67 staining and cell-cycle analysis by flow cytometry (Figure 3, F and G). Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis further revealed substantial expansion of keratinocytes expressing basal K14 and K5 as well as suprabasal K10 in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre compared with Skiv2lfl/fl epidermis (Figure 3H). Toluidine blue exclusion assay revealed impaired barrier integrity of Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre mouse skin (Figure 3I). Together, these results suggest that the SKIV2L RNA exosome acts cell-intrinsically in basal keratinocytes to maintain a highly controlled proliferative program during epithelial stratification, and loss of SKIV2L causes uncontrolled expansion of the basal layer and disruption of skin barrier function.

Figure 3 Epidermal hyperproliferation in germline keratinocyte-specific Skiv2l knockout mice. (A) Western blot analysis of SKIV2L protein in epidermis isolated from Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre (germline keratinocyte-specific Skiv2l knockout) P0 pups. n = 3 per genotype. Skiv2lctl includes Skiv2lfl/fl, Skiv2lfl/+, and Skiv2lfl/+K14-Cre and all 3 genotypes showed no phenotypic difference (see Methods). (B) A summary of newborn genotypes from genetic crossing of Skiv2lfl/fl and Skiv2lfl/+K14-Cre mice. Asterisk indicates all Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre newborns died within 24 hours after birth. (C and D) Skin appearance and whiskers of Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pups. (E) H&E staining of Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pup skin. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of proliferation marker Ki67 in Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pup skin tissues. White arrows, Ki67-positive cells. Dashed line, epidermal-dermal junction. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Cell-cycle analysis of keratinocytes of Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pups. Statistics of cell cycle distributions are shown on the right. n = 4 pups per genotype. Unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001. (H) Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of K14, K5, and K10 in Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pup skin tissues. Dashed line, epidermal-dermal junction. Scale bar, 20 μm. (I) Representative Toluidine blue staining of Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pups.

Skiv2l knockout does not activate IFN signaling in vivo. We next assessed whether Skiv2l knockout activates IFN signaling in vivo. In disease-affected Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pup epidermis, we did not detect any increase in the expression of IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3B). We also isolated primary keratinocytes from uninduced Skiv2lfl/flUBC-Cre/ERT2 and Skiv2lfl/fl neonates, then induced Skiv2l deletion ex vivo by treating cell culture with 4-OHT (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We did not observe significant changes in the expression of IFN genes, ISGs, or inflammatory genes, indicating the lack of cell-intrinsic IFN signaling when Skiv2l function is lost in keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 4C). We further generated myeloid-specific Skiv2l knockout mice Skiv2lfl/flLysM-Cre (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Skiv2lfl/flLysM-Cre mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratio (data not shown) and exhibited normal skin and hair with no signs of skin inflammation or any immunopathology (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Cytokines and chemokines in the serum of Skiv2lfl/flLysM-Cre mice were also indistinguishable from those of Skiv2lfl/fl controls (Supplemental Figure 5G). Together, these data suggest that Skiv2l knockout does not trigger cell-intrinsic IFN signaling nor myeloid-driven immunopathology in vivo.

Aberrant activation of the mTOR pathway in Skiv2l-deficient keratinocytes. To explore the underlying mechanism that drives epidermal hyperplasia in Skiv2l-deficient mice, we performed whole transcriptome RNA sequencing analysis comparing Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre versus Skiv2lctl (includes Skiv2lfl/fl, Skiv2lfl/+, and Skiv2lfl/+K14-Cre) P0 mouse epidermis. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) enriched in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre samples include keratinization-related genes (Krt), keratinocyte damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) genes, and genes associated with inflammatory skin diseases (e.g., psoriasis, atopic dermatitis) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). qRT-PCR analysis of an additional cohort of mice confirmed dysregulated gene expression in Skiv2lfl/fl K14-Cre epidermis compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Further pathway analysis revealed enrichment of keratinization and cornification pathways, consistent with the epidermal pathology (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Aberrant activation of the mTORC1 pathway in keratinocytes of germline keratinocyte-specific Skiv2l knockout mice. (A) MA plot comparing gene expression of Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre (germline keratinocyte-specific Skiv2l knockout) P0 epidermis (n = 2 mice per genotype). Data are shown as average gene expression (log 10 average FPKM) on the y axis and log 2 -fold change (Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre [KO] versus Skiv2lctl) on the x axis, with direction of enrichment as indicated. Red dots, keratinization-related genes; orange squares, keratinocyte-associated DAMPs genes; purple triangles, inflammatory skin disease related genes. (B) Heatmap of DEGs of Skiv2lctl versus Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre. n = 2 mice per genotype. (C) Reactome pathway analysis of DEGs of Skiv2lctl versus Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre. Dashed line showing adjusted P value as 0.05. Pathways without statistical significance (adj. P value > 0.05) are shown in gray. Normalized enrichment score (NES) is shown with color bar (red, enriched in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre; green, enriched in Skiv2lctl). Circle size indicates number of genes in a gene set. (D) GSEA of Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 epidermis RNA-seq data set. GSEA plot of hallmark mTORC1 signaling. (E) A heatmap showing gene expression of the mTORC1 pathway in Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 epidermis. n = 2 mice per genotype. (F and G) Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of p-S6 ribosomal protein (S235/236) and p-4E-BP1 (T37/46) in Skiv2lctl and Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pup skin tissues (F). Dashed line, epidermal-dermal junction. Scale bar: 50 μm. Quantification of p-S6 or p-4E-BP1 fluorescence intensity per cell (>50 cells each genotype) is shown in (G). Unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001. (H) Representative images showing enlarged keratinocyte cell size in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre P0 pup skin. Scale bar: 20 μm. The K14 immunofluorescence images of Skiv2lfl/fl and iSkiv2l–/– epidermis are crops of images shown in Figure 3H.

Interestingly, several metabolic pathways (e.g., lipid and glucose metabolism) were also significantly enriched in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre epidermis compared with controls (Figure 4C). This prompted us to examine the mTOR pathway, which is the master regulator of cellular metabolism. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using hallmark gene sets revealed enrichment of mTORC1 signaling pathway in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre samples (Figure 4D). The RNA-seq data set showed broad elevation in the expression of the mTORC1 pathway genes in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre dermis compared with controls, which we further confirmed by qRT-PCR analysis using an additional cohort of mice (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6G). We next examined mTORC1 activity by directly measuring phosphorylation of S6 ribosome protein and 4E-BP1, 2 downstream effectors of the mTORC1 pathway. Both p-S6 and p-4E-BP1 were drastically increased in Skiv2lfl/flK14-Cre and iSkiv2l–/– epidermis, quantified as signaling intensity per cell, compared with littermate controls (Figure 4, F and G and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). These data suggest that Skiv2l deficiency activates mTORC1 in keratinocytes.

The SKI complex interacts with the ribosome to extract mRNA from stalled ribosomes for degradation (7, 8). We hypothesized that loss of SKIV2L may impair ribosome recycling on certain mRNAs, which could activate mTORC1 and global protein synthesis. To measure global protein synthesis in vivo, we adapted a pulse-labeling assay using O-propargyl-puromycin (OP-Puro) that can be injected in mice and labels nascent polypeptides in cells. Then, we labeled OP-Puro fluorescently by click chemistry and quantitated protein synthesis in single cells by flow cytometry. iSkiv2l–/– keratinocytes showed a significant increase in OP-Puro incorporation, suggesting increased global protein synthesis (Supplemental Figure 7C). We also found that Skiv2l-deficient keratinocytes were substantially larger than control cells (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 7D), consistent with the notion that mTORC1 controls mammalian cell size by regulating protein translation (12). These data further support mTORC1 activation in Skiv2l-deficient cells in vivo.

Skiv2l deficiency disrupts T cell homeostasis. Besides epidermal hyperplasia, we also observed immune cell infiltrates, particularly T cells, in iSkiv2l–/– mouse dermis and hair follicles (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). iSkiv2l–/– mice exhibited lymphadenopathy and an increase in cellularity of skin-draining lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 8C). The lymph node in iSkiv2l–/– mice exhibits hyperplasia with a larger number of follicles in the paracortex, suggesting an expansion of T cell clusters (Supplemental Figure 8D).

We next examined whether T cell immune homeostasis is perturbed in iSkiv2l–/– mice. In the spleen, the number of CD3+ T cells and the CD4/CD8 ratio in iSkiv2l–/– mice are normal (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). However, iSkiv2l–/– mice showed significantly increased effector memory (CD62LloCD44hi) and central memory (CD62LhiCD44hi) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with a corresponding reduction in naive (CD62LhiCD44lo) T cells in the spleen (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), indicating loss of quiescence in Skiv2l-deficient T cells. We further evaluated in vivo proliferation of T cells using a bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU) incorporation assay. iSkiv2l–/– mice had more BrdU-incorporated T cells than controls under steady-state conditions (Figure 5B). After anti-CD3/CD28 stimulation, expression levels of T cell activation markers CD25 and CD69 were much higher in iSkiv2l–/– compared with control T cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 9C). iSkiv2l–/– T cells also proliferated more rapidly and produced more IFN-γ and granzyme B than controls (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 9, D–F). To further confirm a cell-intrinsic role of Skiv2l deficiency in T cells, we isolated naive CD4+ T cells that have not yet encountered antigen and stimulated them ex vivo with anti-CD3/CD28 antibodies (Supplemental Figure 10A). Skiv2l-deficient CD4+ T cells expressed higher levels of CD25 and CD69 and became more proliferative compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 10, B–D). These results suggest an intrinsic role for SKIV2L in maintaining T cell homeostasis.

Figure 5 T cell immune homeostasis is disrupted in postnatal whole-body inducible Skiv2l knockout mice. (A) Flow cytometry analysis of iSkiv2l–/– (n = 5) and Skiv2lfl/fl (n = 6) splenic T cells. Numbers adjacent to each gate indicate the percentage of each population. Two-sided Student’s t test, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (B) BrdU staining of iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl littermates splenocytes 20 hours after injection of BrdU (n = 6 mice per genotype). Numbers adjacent to gates (left) in dot plot indicate the percentage of BrdU-positive cells. Two-sided Student’s t test, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (C) T cell activation analysis. iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl splenic CD8+ T cells were stimulated for 16 hours with indicated concentration of anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies followed by FACS analysis of activation markers CD69 and CD25. Two-sided Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) T cell proliferation analysis by the CFSE dilution assay. iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl splenic CD8+ T cells were stained with CFSE then stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 (3 μg/mL) for indicated times. Two-sided Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001. (E) Phosphorylation of S6 ribosomal protein (S235/236) in iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl splenic T cells. Dashed lines, isotype control (iso). n = 4 per genotype. Two-sided Student’s t test, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (F) Flow cytometry analysis of T cell size (indicated by FSC). Splenic T cells were isolated from iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl mice followed by FACS analysis.

We also observed increased p-S6 staining in both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells of iSkiv2l–/– mice compared with controls (Figure 5E). Western blot analysis of sorted splenic T cells further revealed increased phosphorylation of mTORC1 substrates S6K and 4E-BP-1, while phosphorylation of mTORC2 downstream targets FoxO1 and FoxO3a was reduced (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). iSkiv2l–/– CD8+ and CD4+ T cells are also larger in size than control T cells (Figure 5F). Together, these data suggest that Skiv2l deficiency activates mTORC1 and induces T cell hyperactivation.

mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin ameliorates iSkiv2l–/– disease pathology. We next assessed whether targeting mTORC1 can reduce disease pathology associated with Skiv2l deficiency (Figure 6A). Remarkably, systemic treatment of iSkiv2l–/– mice with rapamycin (by intraperitoneal injection) led to significantly reduced skin lesion and hair loss (Figure 6, B and C). Histopathology analysis revealed that rapamycin dramatically ameliorated epidermal hyperplasia in iSkiv2l–/– mice (Figure 6D). We also observed reduced p-S6 staining and fewer Ki67+ cells within the skin of rapamycin-treated compared with vehicle-treated iSkiv2l–/– mice (Figure 6, E and F). Furthermore, rapamycin treatment attenuated hyperproliferation and IFN-γ production of iSkiv2l–/– T cells (Figure 6, G and H). Topical rapamycin treatment also reduced epidermal hyperplasia, keratinocyte proliferation and overall skin pathology (Supplemental Figure 12, A–G). These data suggest that mTORC1 is an attractive therapeutic target for SKIV2L deficiency.

Figure 6 mTORC1 inhibitor rapamycin ameliorates disease pathology in postnatal whole-body inducible Skiv2l knockout mice. (A) A schematic diagram showing experiment design of rapamycin treatment by intraperitoneal injection in iSkiv2l–/– mice and Skiv2lfl/fl controls. (B and C) Representative images of iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl mice treated with rapamycin (Rapa, 8 mg/kg body weight, i.p.) or vehicle (veh) for 4 weeks. Quantification of area with lesion on ventral skin is shown on right bar graph (C). n = 6 per group. Two-sided Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001. (D) H&E staining of iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl mouse dorsal skin after treatment with rapamycin or vehicle (as in B). Quantification of epidermal thickness is showing on the right bar graph. n = 6 mice per group. Two-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparisons test, ***P < 0.001. (E and F) Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of p-S6 ribosomal protein (S235/236) (E) and proliferation marker Ki67 (F) of iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl mouse dorsal skin after treatment with rapamycin or vehicle (as in B). White arrows in F denote Ki67-positive cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) T cell proliferation analysis by the CFSE dilution assay. iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl splenic CD8+ T cells were stained with CFSE then stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 (3 μg/mL) in the presence of rapamycin or vehicle DMSO. One-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparisons test, ***P < 0.001. (H) Intracellular IFN-γ staining of iSkiv2l–/– and Skiv2lfl/fl splenic CD8+ T cells stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 (3 μg/mL) in the presence of rapamycin or vehicle DMSO. One-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparisons test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

mTORC1 activation in a SKIV2L-deficient patient with THES2. We identified a pediatric patient with THES2 who carries 2 pathogenic mutations in each of the SKIV2L alleles: c.1452del (p.Val485Cysfs*45) in exon 14 and c.3541-2A>G in intron 27. Both variants are present at extremely low frequencies in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) and at the time of diagnosis neither variant is present at the Human Gene Mutation Database (HGMD) or ClinVar. SKIV2L protein was undetectable in skin-derived fibroblasts from the patient, and TTC37 protein level was also reduced (Figure 7A). At 8 weeks the patient was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for failure to thrive (2.1 kg), watery diarrhea, and diagnosis of Group B Streptococcus urinary tract infection, and was found to be viremic with cytomegalovirus. The patient presented with woolly hair appearance indicative of trichorrhexis nodosa (Figure 7B). An erythematous raised nonpruritic rash was noted throughout the body since birth (Figure 7B). Liver studies demonstrated persistent transaminitis. At 5 months, a trial of glucocorticoid therapy was started empirically and resulted in mild skin improvement. Liver biopsies at 7 months were consistent with active hepatitis with mild portal fibrosis and early bridging fibrosis (data not shown). At 17 months, off steroid therapy, the patient was noted to have an increase in blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine, developed hypertension, and was found to have become positive for p-ANCA and serine protease 3. A kidney biopsy revealed pauci-immune necrotizing and crescentic glomerulonephritis (CKD stage V; Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). There is no history of lupus in either parent of the patient.

Figure 7 Activation of the mTORC1 pathway in skin tissue from the patient with THES2. (A) Western blot analysis of SKIV2L and TTC37 in skin-derived fibroblasts from a patient with THES2 carrying SKIV2L mutations and a healthy control. (B) Images showing hair abnormalities (so-called woolly hair appearance) and erythematous raised nonpruritic rash of patient with SKIV2L. (C) H&E staining of skin biopsy from the patient with THES2 indicates interface dermatitis. Dashed line, epidermal-dermal junction. (D) Interferon score of PBMCs from the patient with THES2 and 2 healthy controls. (E) Fluorescence immunohistochemistry analysis of p-S6 ribosomal protein (S235/236) and K14 in skin biopsies from healthy controls, the patient with THES2, and an unrelated case of AD. Dashed line, epidermal-dermal junction. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) A schematic model for how Skiv2l-deficiency causes mTORC1 activation and disruption to both epidermal and T cell immune homeostasis leading to autoinflammatory skin disease.

Table 1 Serology of the patient with THES2

Histopathologic analysis of a lesional skin biopsy identified interface dermatitis with lymphocyte infiltration in the dermis (Figure 7C). RNA-seq analysis of PBMCs from the patient with THES2 did not identify elevated ISG expression when compared with healthy controls (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 13A). Further immunostaining revealed substantially increased p-S6 in epidermis from the patient with THES2, consistent with activated mTORC1 pathway (Figure 7E). We also noted an interesting difference between THES2 and an unrelated case of atopic dermatitis (AD). p-S6 staining in THES2 is stronger toward the basal layer of the expanded epidermis whereas p-S6 staining in AD is lacking at the basal layer. Further, we observed a moderate increase in MX1 expression in skin tissue from the patient with THES2 (Supplemental Figure 13B). The findings from the patient with THES2 match those from mice and together they suggest that loss of SKIV2L activates mTORC1 signaling, which induces skin autoinflammation (Figure 7F).