An optimized bicistronic chimeric antigen receptor against GPC2 or CD276 overcomes heterogeneous expression in neuroblastoma

GPC2 and CD276 are heterogeneously expressed in NB tumors and cell lines. GPC2 and CD276 were recently identified as 2 promising targets for immunotherapy against NB (6, 15, 16, 32). However, heterogeneous expression of TAAs is a common phenomenon that leads to tumor immune escape and thus limits the efficacy of CAR T cell therapy against solid tumors (33, 34). Recent reports of tumor IHC have implied variable inter- and intratumoral expression of GPC2 and CD276 in NB (6, 17, 35). Using bulk RNA-Seq of 194 NB tumors and 40 NB cells lines, we confirmed that GPC2 and CD276 were highly expressed compared with expression levels in normal tissue but showed significant heterogeneity among samples (Figure 1, A and B). Furthermore, GPC2 and CD276 expression levels were independent of the tumor’s MYCN amplification status (Figure 1A). Combined expression analysis of GPC2 and CD276 showed high expression in approximately 95% of NB samples [log 2 (FPKM [GPC2+CD276] +1) ≥4] (Figure 1A). However, we found that 32% of NB samples had low expression of GPC2 [defined as log 2 (FPKM + 1) ≤4]. On the other hand, CD276 was more consistently highly expressed in NB tumors, with only 18% of tumors expressing low levels (Figure 1B). To determine whether these observed patterns exist at the protein level, we measured the protein expression of GPC2 and CD276 on NB cell lines by flow cytometry (Figure 1C). First, we found that the protein expression levels of both targets was highly correlated with mRNA levels (R2 = 0.9848 for GPC2 and R2 = 0.5669 for CD276; Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). NBEB and IMR5 cells exhibited a high density of GPC2 and CD276 molecules on each cell, whereas SKNSH and SKNAS expressed GPC2 at a lower density, with a high CD276 density. NB1691 cells expressed both antigens at a medium density (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Thus, our data suggested that combined CAR T cell therapies targeting both antigens simultaneously could be effective at addressing the heterogeneity of TAA expression seen in NBs.

Figure 1 GPC2 and CD276 are highly and heterogeneously expressed on NB tumors and cell lines. (A) RNA-Seq showed high but heterogeneous expression of GPC2 (top) and CD276 (middle) in NB tumors and cell lines compared with expression in normal tissues. An ordinary 1-way ANOVA was used to calculate the P values. The bottom violin plot shows that combined expression of GPC2 and CD276 was high on approximately 95% of the NB samples. The horizontal line depicts the expression threshold cutoff compared with expression in normal tissues [log 2 (FPKM [GPC2+CD276] +1) ≥4]. (B) Scatterplot of GPC2 and CD276 mRNA demonstrated a generally high level of expression for CD276 but more variable expression of GPC2 in NB tumors. (C–E) Flow cytometry was used to analyze GPC2 or CD276 expression on patient-derived NB cell lines by staining with anti–human GPC2 antibody (CT3 mAb) and anti–human/anti–mouse CD276 antibody (EPNCIR122, Abcam). Costaining of GPC2 and CD276 showed the heterogeneity of both targets on NB cells. The MFI for each target is quantified in the table (C). The expression of GPC2 or CD276 molecules on each NB cell was estimated with a phycoerythrin (PE) fluorescence quantitation kit (D and E). Tables show the quantification of protein expression measured by flow cytometric analysis from 3 independent experiments. The coefficient of variation is shown for the degree of heterogeneity of GPC2 and CD276 expression.

Expansion dynamics of 14 different CAR T cells targeting GPC2 or CD276. Using a second-generation CAR design consisting of an extracellular scFv fused to the costimulatory domain 4-1BB coupled with CD3ζ, we constructed CARs targeting GPC2 or CD276 and then determined the expansion dynamics of the CARs in a pooled approach (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). For CARs targeting GPC2, we used a total of 8 binders including 6 previously reported human VH single domains (LH1, LH2, LH3, LH4, LH6, and LH7) (15), 1 recently reported scFv CT3 derived from a mouse mAb (16), and 1 previously unreported scFv G27 obtained from a fully human antibody library (Supplemental Figure 2A). Six CD276 binders were constructed into CARs and tested, including (a) 2 m276 (VH-VL, VL-VH orientation) derived from a fully human antibody library (22); (b) 2 humanized scFv MGA271 derived from MacroGenics binder (VH-VL, VL-VH) (36); and (c) 2 humanized affinity-matured mAb 8H9 (VH-VL, VL-VH) (37) (Supplemental Figure 2B). The transduction efficiency, measured by GFP positivity, ranged from 22.6% to 61.5% for anti-GPC2 CAR T cells, and it ranged from 11.6% to 34.3% for anti-CD276 CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Robust expansion in the presence of its target is one of the characteristics of functional CAR T cells (38). We designed a competition assay pooling all 14 CAR T cells (8 anti-GPC2 and 6 anti-CD276) to determine the expansion capacity for each CAR (Figure 2A). Droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) was applied to precisely quantify the copy number of CAR constructs using specific PCR primers (Supplemental Table 2). CT3 CAR T cells showed the most significant expansion after stimulation with target IMR5 cells on days 5 and 7 (2.2-fold and 2-fold, respectively) when compared with their no-target controls (Figure 2B). Among the 6 anti-CD276 CARs, MGB7H3-LH, h8H9-HL, and h8H9-LH CAR T cells showed increased expansion in the presence of target compared with their no-target controls on day 5 or day 7 (Figure 2C). However, the fold increase was not as elevated as the anti-GPC2 CAR CT3. Thus, CT3 was selected as the top binder to the target GPC2, and all 3 candidate CARs targeting CD276 (MGB7H3-LH, h8H9-HL, and h8H9-LH) with improved expansion were selected for further characterization.

Figure 2 Measurement of the expansion of 14 distinct CAR T cells in a competition assay using ddPCR. (A) Experimental schema of a competition assay using a pool of 14 CAR T cells cocultured with or without tumor cells to monitor each CAR T cell expansion ability over time. (B and C) CT3 CARs showed maximal expansion among CARs targeting GPC2 when cocultured with targets (red squares), and 3 anti-CD276 CARs (MGB7H3-LH, h8H9-HL, and h8H9-LH) showed higher expansion levels than did their no-target controls (black circles). Copy numbers of each CAR in the pool of 14 CAR T cells over time were measured by ddPCR using specific primers against the scFv region of CAR to quantify each CAR accurately (n = 3, error bars indicate the SD). Each CAR copy per 10,000 GFP was then normalized to the value on day 0 (D0). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test.

P-COCC revealed individual CAR T cell activity signatures. To identify and characterize the activity of individual CAR T cells in the competition assay, we designed a pooled multimodal single-cell profiling approach termed P-COCC. Our assay simultaneously identified CAR T cells by sequencing the binding domain of CAR constructs and determined T cell functionality through CITE-Seq (39) using 28 protein markers (Supplemental Table 3 and Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Multimodal single-cell profiling reveals significantly more T cells in cluster 11 of activated CD8+ effector T cells after stimulation. (A) Workflow of CITE-Seq for simultaneous protein and transcript analysis, combined with identification of 14 different anti-GPC2 or anti-CD276 CARs in the T cell pool. ADT, antibody-derived tag; HTO, hashtag oligonucleotide. (B) UMAP visualization of 12,224 and 12,139 T cells derived from 24-hour-cultured CAR T cells only (CTRL_24h) and CAR T cells cocultured with targets (STIM_24h), respectively, revealed 15 clusters with different transcriptome and protein profiles. (C) Violin plots of single-cell protein expression of the canonical CD4+ and CD8+ T cell markers among 15 clusters (upper panel) and RNA expression of canonical T cell and B cell genes (lower panel). Expression values on the upper panel represent denoised and scaled by background (DSB) normalized expression levels for each protein, whereas expression values on the lower panel are log scale–normalized RNA expression levels of genes. (D) WNN UMAP visualization of 1058 detected CAR T cells for CTRL_24h and 909 CAR T cells in STIM_24h samples. (E) The percentages of identified CAR T cell in each cluster from CTRL_24h and STIM_24h samples. Data points represent 3 replicates of each sample. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Violin plots of DSB-normalized surface protein markers show higher CD8+ T cell activation in cluster 11 compared with the other clusters. (G) Canonical pathways identified in each CD8 cluster by IPA. Colored scale bar reflects the predicted activation level (z <0, inhibited; z >0, activated; z ≥2 or ≤−2 can be considered significant). (H) Heatmap of the average expression of the top 25 cluster 11 genes in CAR T cells using scRNA-Seq data shows an activated CD8+ T cell phenotype consistent with protein markers. The colored scale bar represents z score values for gene expression.

To distinguish the identities of CAR T cells in the pool, we sequenced the single-cell barcoded library using PacBio, MiSeq, and PCR-based NextSeq, which applied similar TCR-VDJ sequencing methods. We detected 1778 CAR T cells within 4506 high-quality single cells without coculturing with tumor cells (CTRL_0h) (Supplemental Figure 3A). PacBio sequencing identified 1646 CAR T cells, while 791 were identified by MiSeq and 959 by PCR-based NextSeq, and one-third of them were detected by all 3 methods on day 0 (Supplemental Figure 3A). The frequency of identified CAR T cells in pooled T cells was 39.5%, which was consistent with the 33% CAR expression efficiency measured by GFP+ cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). Our data showed that we were able to determine the number and percentage of the CAR constructs on day 0 (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). We also analyzed the phenotypic status of each of the 14 different CAR T cells identified through both surface protein antibodies, such as naive or memory T cell markers CD62L (SELL), CCR7, and CD27, and activated T cells markers CD44 and CD137 (TNFRSF9) combined with single-cell transcriptome expression. We found that the majority of CAR T cells were naive/resting T cells on day 0, as determined by CD62L positivity and CD137 negativity (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

We next compared CAR T cells stimulated with (STIM_24h) and without (CTRL_24h) NB IMR5 cells at the 24-hour time point. The experiment was performed using biological triplicates for each condition that were labeled by cell hashtags for identification. Using surface protein antibodies and single-cell RNA (scRNA) expression, we identified 12,224 and 12,139 T cells for stimulation and control experiments, respectively. CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were not clearly distinguishable from each other using transcriptome data alone (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Using weighted nearest-neighbor (WNN) analysis (see Methods) of integrated protein and transcriptome data, we identified 15 distinct clusters (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4D). This multimodal integration analysis allowed us to clearly separate CD8+ T cells (including clusters 0, 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, and 13) and CD4+ T cells (clusters 1, 3, 7, 8, and 12) (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F), and this was consistent with the expression of CD4 and CD8A at the mRNA level (Figure 3C). In addition, we also determined γδ T cells as cluster 10 with high expression of CD3E and TRDC, and B cells as cluster 15 with CD3E negative and CD79A positive expression (Figure 3C). These results were consistent across biological triplicates, which gave us confidence in our method (Supplemental Figure 4G). Moreover, an increased number of protein molecules compared with RNA molecules led to a more robust detection of protein features at the single-cell level (Supplemental Figure 4H). Thus, integrative multimodal analysis of CITE-Seq data improved our ability to identify T cells and increased the robustness of the scRNA-Seq data.

We detected a total of 1058 CAR T cells in the CTRL_24h samples and 909 in the STIM_24h samples (Figure 3D). Among CAR T cells in all 15 clusters, only cells in cluster 11 (CD8+) significantly expanded after stimulation, from 13% to 31% (Figure 3E). Surface protein data analysis of CITE-Seq showed that CAR T cells in cluster 11 expressed higher levels of CD8A, CD25, CD44, and CD137, but had decreased expression of the naive markers CD45RA and CD62L, indicating that this cluster was composed of activated T cells (Figure 3F). Using differentially expressed genes (DEGs) to run Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA), we identified the upregulation of HMGB1, RhoGDI, and 4-1BB signaling, which was elicited by T cell activation (Figure 3G). Cluster 11 showed transcriptomic evidence of lower oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) compared with the other CD8 clusters, suggesting that these activated cells may have an altered metabolic profile (40) (Figure 3G). Indeed, measurement of oxygen consumption and glycolysis using Seahorse technology showed consistent metabolic differences with a skewing toward glycolysis rather than OXPHOS, using CT3 and LH2 as representative CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A–G). The top 25 DEGs in cluster 11 relative to other CD8+ CAR T cell clusters (fold change >2, Supplemental Table 5) included activation marker genes (IFNG, MIR155HG, ZBED2, and GZMB) and multiple inflammatory chemokine or cytokine genes (IL13, CCL3, CCL4, and CXCL8), representing CAR T cell polyfunctionality (Figure 3H). These results suggested that CAR T cells in cluster 11 were activated CD8+ effector T cells that markedly increased in frequency after stimulation by IMR5 cells for 24 hours.

To assess which CAR T cells had the highest activity, we next measured the change in CD8+ effector T cells (cluster 11) for all 14 CAR T cell types. Among 8 anti-GPC2 CARs, the frequency of cluster 11 increased the most in CT3 CAR T cells after a 24-hour stimulation with IMR5 cells, from 17% to 44% (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Compared with 7 other anti-GPC2 CAR T cells, stimulated CT3 CAR T cells significantly upregulated the expression of genes involved in antitumor activity (IFNG, CCL3, and GZMB) and proliferation ability (MIR155HG, MYC, ZBED2) (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Table 6). IPA showed CAR T cell activation (HMGB1, PI3K/AKT, and CD40 signaling) with the capability of producing multiple cytokines through IL-17, IL-23, Th1, and Th2 pathways (Figure 4D). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of these DEGs in CT3 CAR T cells showed significant enrichment of effector memory T cell profiles (Figure 4E). Therefore, these data suggested that CT3 CAR T cells had the greatest capacity for activation, proliferation, and antitumor activity among anti-GPC2 CAR T cells.

Figure 4 P-COCC identifies the optimal anti-GPC2 CAR CT3 with higher activation and antitumor polyfunctionality signatures. (A) Pie charts show the proportions of 15 clusters within 8 types of anti-GPC2 CAR T cells. Only identified CAR T cells were taken into count. Clusters are distinguished by colors in the color key. (B) Volcano plot of DEGs between the CT3 CAR and 7 other anti-GPC2 CARs 24 hours after coculturing with IMR5 cells. Genes with an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 are shown in red. The top 20 genes, ranked by average log 2 fold change according to a nonparametric Wilcoxon rank-sum test, are labeled on the plot. (C) Heatmap shows averaged expression of the top 20 genes in 8 different anti-GPC2 CARs within a CAR T cell pool cocultured with IMR5 cells (STIM_24h) or without targets (CTRL_24h) for 24 hours. (D) Canonical signaling pathways regulated by the DEGs identified in B. A positive or negative z score value indicates that a pathway is predicted to be increased or decreased, respectively, in stimulated CT3 CARs relative to other 7 GPC2-targeting CARs. (E) GSEA of effector memory T cell genes in a ranked fold change list of DEGs between CT3 CARs and the other 7 anti-GPC2 CAR T cells, 24 hours after stimulation with IMR5 cells. NES, normalized enrichment score.

Likewise, we were able to detect differences among anti-CD276 CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, B–F). Among the 6 anti-CD276 CARs, MGB7H3-LH CAR demonstrated higher expression of chemokine genes (CCL3, CCL4, CCL3L1, and CCL4L2) after stimulation by IMR5 cells compared with the other 5 constructs (Supplemental Figure 6, B–F, and Supplemental Table 7). Overall, our approach using P-COCC revealed CT3 and MGB7H3-LH as the top CAR T cells with activated effector T cell signatures and robust polyfunctionality among anti-GPC2 and anti-CD276 CARs, respectively.

Cytotoxicity assays confirm CT3 and MGB7H3-LH as the most effective CAR constructs targeting GPC2 and CD276, respectively. After characterizing the expansion ability and expression profiles of these CAR T cells, we next examined which CAR T cell was most effective at killing NB cells. We measured the efficacy of the 14 CAR T cells against luciferase-expressing NB tumor cells through a bioluminescence-based cytotoxicity assay in vitro (Figure 5, A and B). CT3 CAR T cells mediated the most effective killing of NBEB cells expression high levels of GPC2 at an effector/target (E/T) ratio of 1:1 and was accompanied by significant production of antitumor effector cytokines, including IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α (Figure 5, A and C). Several of the other GPC2-targeting CAR constructs also showed tumor-killing ability. However, this activity was likely nonspecific, since they induced high expression of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 with and without target NB cell stimulation (Figure 5, A and C). Despite tumor cell–killing ability and cytokine production comparable to those of CT3 CAR T cells, G27 CAR T cells showed high tonic signaling in the absence of targets (Figure 5, A and C). Combined with the lack of expansion and activity signatures, the G27 CAR was therefore eliminated as an optimally functional CAR. Thus, GPC2-specific NB killing of CT3 CAR T cells was consistent with the highest expansion capacity and activity profile, as determined by P-COCC analysis, which validated CT3 CAR as the most effective anti-GPC2 CAR.

Figure 5 Cytotoxicity assays of 14 CARs validate CT3 as the most effective GPC2-targeting CAR and MGB7H3-LH as the most effective CD276-targeting CAR. (A) Eight anti-GPC2 CAR T cells were separately cocultured for 20 hours in vitro with IMR5 (MYCN-A) or NBEB (MYCN-NA) cells engineered to express luciferase. The specific lysis percentages of NB cells were measured by luciferase assay. (B) Cytotoxicity assays of 6 individual CD276-targeting CAR T cells cocultured in vitro with IMR5 (MYCN-A) or NBEB (MYCN-NA) cells. (C) IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α production after 20 hours of coculturing the 8 anti-GPC2 CAR T cells and NB cells. (D) Levels of IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α released by the 6 CD276-targeting CAR T cells following a 20-hour coculture with IMR5 or NBEB cells. Data are shown as individual values and the mean ± SEM; n = 3 independent coculture with CAR T cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C and D).

For anti-CD276 CARs, all 6 candidate CAR T cells showed highly specific killing activity against NB cells (Figure 5B). Among them, MGB7H3-LH CAR T cells showed the highest killing activity against NB cells concurrently with the most IFN-γ and IL-2 production (Figure 5D). Thus, our P-COCC analysis was consistent with both the cytotoxic and cytokine assays demonstrating that MGB7H3-LH was the most effective anti-CD276 CAR construct.

BiCisCAR T cells show potent activity in killing GPC2- and CD276-coexpressing NB cells in vitro. Given the heterogeneity of GPC2 and CD276 on NB cells (6, 35), targeting only 1 antigen may be ineffective at eliminating the tumor, leading to immune evasion (41, 42). Having identified CT3 and MGB7H3-LH as the top 2 functional CAR constructs targeting GPC2 and CD276, respectively, we next developed a BiCisCAR that had these 2 complete CAR constructs connected with a cleavable T2A sequence and used 4-1BB costimulatory domains for both binders, allowing coexpression of both constructs in the same T cell (43) (Figure 6A). Flow cytometric analysis demonstrated this construct’s ability to bind both GPC2 and CD276 proteins (Figure 6B). An in vitro cytolytic assay illustrated that this BiCisCAR had a killing ability comparable to that of NB cells with a high density of GPC2 and CD276 (NBEB and IMR5) and medium levels of antigen density (NB1691) (Figure 6, C–E). When compared with 2 single antigen–targeting CAR T cells, the BiCisCAR T cells released the highest level of the cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α, 20 hours after coculturing with 3 NB cell lines (Figure 6, F–H). Thus, this BiCisCAR recognized both GPC2 and CD276 and showed potent killing activity against NB cells coexpressing both antigens.

Figure 6 BiCisCAR T cells targeting both GPC2 and CD276 show potent NB cell–killing activity in vitro. (A) Schematic of designed BiCisCAR structure targeting either GPC2 or CD276 on NB cells. HTM, hinge and transmembrane domain; ICD, intracellular domain. (B) Representative flow cytometric plots show CAR T cells binding with Fc-GPC2 chimeric protein (top, red) or biotinylated human CD276 protein (bottom, blue) separately. (C) Cytotoxicity of 3 CAR T cells after coculturing with NBEB cells at the indicated E/T ratio in an xCELLigence real-time cell analysis (RTCA) assay. (D and E) Three CAR T cells were individually cocultured for 20 hours with luciferase-expressing IMR5 or NB1691 cells at the indicated E/T ratio, and the specific lysis percentages of tumor cells were detected by luciferase assay. (F–H) IFN-γ (F), IL-2 (G), and TNF-α (H) released by 3 types of CAR T cells following a 20-hour coculture with NBEB, IMR5, or NB1691 cells. Data are shown as individual values and the mean ± SD; n = 3 independent coculture with CAR T cells. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (F–H).

GPC2/CD276 BiCisCAR exhibits superior antitumor activity to tumor cells expressing either GPC2 or CD276. To further validate that the BiCisCAR T cells can eliminate cells expressing either GPC2 or CD276, NALM6 cells, a line of B cells that are GPC2loCD276–, were used to overexpress GPC2 or CD276 separately and stably (Figure 7, A and B). Single GPC2–targeting CAR CT3 and BiCisCAR, but not CD276 CAR MGB7H3-LH, were able to elicit an effective cytotoxic response to GPC2-overexpressing NALM6 cells in vitro (Figure 7, C, D, and G–I, and Supplemental Figure 7A). Similarly, single CD276–targeting CAR and BiCisCAR, but not GPC2-targeting CAR, showed efficient killing activity against CD276-overexpressing NALM6 cells (Figure 7, E and G–I, and Supplemental Figure 7B). Interestingly, these BiCisCAR T cells exhibited superior antitumor activity and produced significantly higher IFN-γ and TNF-α in the presence of both GPC2-NALM6 and CD276-NALM6 cells compared with 2 single antigen–targeting CARs (Figure 7, F and G–I, and Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 7 GPC2/CD276 BiCisCAR shows superior antitumor activity when targeting either NALM6 cells expressing GPC2 or CD276 or GPC2-KO or CD276-KO NB cells. (A and B) Representative flow cytometric plots of the levels of GPC2 or CD276 expression on NALM6 leukemia cells or on NALM6 cells stably transduced with GPC2 or CD276. GPC2 or CD276 molecules expressed per NALM6 cell were quantified using a PE Quantitation kit. (C–F) GFP+ NALM6 cells, NALM6-GPC2 clones, NALM6-CD276 clones, or 1:1 mixed NALM6-GPC2 and NALM6-CD276 cells cocultured with single antigen–targeting CARs or GPC2/CD276 BiCisCARs separately. An IncuCyte assay was performed to measure tumor cell–killing dynamics over 48 hours. Representative data from 3 experiments are shown. (G–I) Summary of IFN-γ (G), IL-2 (H), and TNF-α (I) released by mock, CT3 CAR, MGB7H3-LH CAR, and GPC2/CD276 BiCisCAR T cells in the cultured supernatant after 20 hours of coculturing with the indicated cell lines (n = 3). Error bars indicate the SD. (J–L) Activities of single CARs or GPC2/CD276 BiCisCARs were evaluated in vitro with ACEA killing assays against IMR5 cells and IMR5 cells with CRISPR/Cas9 KO of GPC2 or CD276. (M–O) Cytokine production by CT3 CAR, MGB7H3-LH CAR, and BiCisCAR T cells after coculturing with IMR5, GPC2-KO IMR5, or CD276-KO IMR5 cell lines. Data are shown as individual values and the mean ± SD; n = 3 independent cocultures with CAR T cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G–I and M–O).

To further examine the ability of the BiCisCAR to overcome the heterogenous expression of GPC2 and CD276 on NB, we next used CRISPR/Cas9 to create GPC2- or CD276-null mutations in 2 NB cell lines (IMR5 and IMR32). When GPC2 was deleted, anti-GPC2 CAR CT3 lost its killing ability and produced levels of cytotoxic cytokines comparable to those of mock T cells (untransduced T cells) (Figure 7, K and M–O, and Supplemental Figure 7, E and H–J). Similarly, anti-CD276 CAR MGB7H3-LH CAR T cells were not able to kill CD276-KO IMR5 or IMR32 cells or release specific antitumor cytokines (Figure 7, L–O, and Supplemental Figure 7, F and H–J). Alternatively, GPC2/CD276 BiCisCAR T cells displayed effective killing activity against GPC2-KO or CD276-KO NB cells, except when both targets were knocked out in IMR32 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H–J). We observed a modest reduction of killing ability of BiCisCAR T cells against IMR5 cells compared with anti-CD276 CAR T cells, which was attributed to a lower density of CD276 binders in CAR T cells transduced with BiCisCARs (Figure 7J and Supplemental Figure 8, D–F). Despite this, the BiCisCAR T cells showed superior specific antitumor activity in the absence of either GPC2 or CD276 antigens.

To determine whether GPC2 and CD276 binders on BiCisCARs are additive or synergistic, we performed flow cytometry to measure intracellular cytokine production after single antigen activation or dual activation with GPC2-KO IMR5 or CD276-KO IMR5 cells or dual activation with IMR5 cells. When both binders were activated by IMR5 cells, the percentage of cytokine-producing BiCisCAR T cells was approximately equal to the sum of those activated by GPC2-KO or CD276-KO IMR5 cells individually (Supplemental Figure 8, G–K). Therefore, these cytokine-release data demonstrated an additive relationship between 2 binders on BiCisCAR T cells.

BiCisCARs exhibit efficacy comparable to that of anti-CD276 CAR T cells but are characterized by more central memory T cells. We used NBEB cells with high coexpression of GPC2 and CD276 to test preclinical efficacy of this BiCisCAR in a s.c. xenograft model of NB (Supplemental Figure 9A). We found that anti-GPC2 CAR CT3 was able to partly suppress this solid tumor growth, but anti-CD276 CAR MGB7H3-LH and BiCisCAR showed comparable efficacy in shrinking and eliminating tumors (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Mice treated with anti-CD276 single CARs or BiCisCARs had a significant survival advantage compared with anti-GPC2 single CAR or mock T cell–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 9D).

To further determine BiCisCAR T cell efficacy, we used a GPC2- and CD276-coexpressing NB patient–derived xenograft (PDX) in a s.c. mouse model (Figure 8, A and B). We first examined T cell infiltration in tumors on day 11 after infusion of CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 10A). Except for the mock T cells, all CAR T cells showed good tumor infiltration prior to tumor shrinkage (Supplemental Figure 10A). However, consistent with the NBEB model, anti-GPC2 CAR T cells showed the lowest efficacy among all CAR T cells (Figure 8, C–F). Although coinfusion of anti-GPC2 and anti-CD276 CAR T cells moderately suppressed or even eliminated tumors in 33.3% of the mice, anti-CD276 CARs and BiCisCARs still demonstrated better efficacy (Figure 8, C–F). To investigate the persistence of CAR T cells, we performed flow cytometry on CAR T cells isolated from mouse spleens. We found that there were lower percentages and counts of anti-GPC2 CAR T cells remaining in the spleens from mice treated with CT3 only or with coinfusion of CAR T cells, suggesting that anti-GPC2 CAR T cells did not persist in vivo. Moreover, GPC2- and CD276-targeting CAR T cells did not show a similar persistence in the coinfusion experiments compared with BiCisCAR T cells (Figure 8, G–I). Furthermore, BiCisCAR T cells displayed higher percentages and counts as central memory T cells on day 28 than did other single CARs (Figure 8, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 10B), suggesting long-term antitumor activity.

Figure 8 Single GPC2 or CD276–targeting CAR or BiCisCAR treatment of a s.c. NB PDX model. (A) Schema of a NB PDX model infused with CAR T cells on day 14 after tumor inoculation. (B) Representative flow cytometric plot shows high GPC2 and CD276 expression in SJNB012407 PDX cells dissociated from the xenograft tumor. (C) Tumor volumes following CAR T cell infusion. Data indicate the mean ± SEM of tumor volume (n = 6). ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way, RM ANOVA. (D) Representative bioluminescence images of SJNB012407 tumor growth. (E) Bioluminescence kinetics of NB PDX showed tumor progression after CAR T cell treatment using total flux values (photons per second). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way repeated-measures (RM) ANOVA. (F) Weight of each tumor from mice treated with CAR T cells for 28 days (data indicate the mean ± SEM). (G) Representative flow cytometric plots show the percentage of CAR+ T cells in splenocytes from mice 28 days after CAR T cell infusion and the percentage of CAR T cells in different memory states (right column, n = 6, data indicate the mean ± SEM). (H and I) Percentage of CAR T cells in splenic lymphocytes (H) and total counts of the indicated CAR T cells in whole spleens (I). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (J and K) Percentage of CAR T cells in different memory cell states (J) and total counts of memory T cells in the whole spleen (K). Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. CM, central memory T cells; EM, effector memory T cells; EMRA, terminally differentiated effector memory cells reexpressing CD45RA; SCM, stem cell memory T cells.

BiCisCAR T cells exhibit superior efficacy in a metastatic heterogeneous model, with prolonged persistence and reduced exhaustion. To model the heterogenous expression of GPC2 and CD276, which can result in tumor evasion in single-target CAR T cell therapies, we used a mixture of NALM6 cells stably expressing either GPC2 or CD276 and treated them with BiCisCARs or single antigen–targeting CARs (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 11A). As expected, single antigen–specific CAR T cells could not suppress tumor growth, although the GPC2 single CAR performed slightly better than did the CD276 single CAR because of the low expression levels of GPC2 in the CD276-overexpressing NALM6 cells (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). Importantly, in vivo imaging showed that both 2.5 × 106 and 5 × 106 doses of BiCisCAR T cells completely eradicated leukemia expressing GPC2 or CD276 and prevented the recurrence of leukemia (Figure 9, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). Flow cytometry showed that neither GPC2- nor CD276-expressing NALM6 cells were detectable in NSG mice treated with BiCisCAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 11D). These mice also had markedly prolonged survival (Figure 9D). These in vivo experiments illustrated the improved antitumor capacity of the BiCisCAR T cells compared with the single-target CAR T cells.

Figure 9 BiCisCARs show superior efficacy in eradicating tumor cells heterogeneously expressing GPC2 or CD276, improved T cell persistence, and reduced T cell exhaustion. (A) Schema of the metastatic tumor model with 1:1 mixed NALM6-GPC2 and NALM6-CD276 cells infused with 2.5 × 106 or 5 × 106 CAR T cells on day 3 after tumor inoculation. (B and C) Representative bioluminescence images (B) and bioluminescence kinetics (C) of NALM6 cell growth before (d2) and after (≥d7) infusion with 2.5 × 106 CAR T cells. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way RM ANOVA. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of mice treated with CAR T cells (n = 5 mice/group). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank test. (E) Representative flow cytometric plots of CAR T cell frequencies in spleens from the mice described above, 21 days after infusion with 5 × 106 CAR T cells. (F) The percentages of CAR T cells in spleens from mice treated with 5 × 106 CAR T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 5; data indicate the mean ± SEM). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Total numbers of the indicated CAR T cells in whole spleens from mice treated with 5 × 106 CAR T cells. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test. (H–J) Representative flow cytometry illustrating PD-1 (H), LAG-3 (I), and Tim-3 (J) expression in CD4+ or CD8+ CAR T cells in spleens of mice from the NALM6 metastatic model, 21 days after infusion of 5 × 106 CAR T cells (n = 5, mean ± SEM). (K–M) Percentages of PD-1 (K), LAG-3 (L), and Tim-3 (M) in CD4+ or CD8+ CAR T cells in mice 21 days after infusion with 5 × 106 CAR T cells (n = 5, mean ± SEM). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA, Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

Two common challenges in CAR T cell therapy are limited T cell persistence and T cell exhaustion. Therefore, we next examined whether BiCisCAR T cells had improved persistence and if they were prone to exhaustion due to stimulation by 2 antigens. To address the question of persistence, we further characterized the BiCisCAR T cells in vivo by measuring the proportion of CAR T cells in mouse spleens 21 days after CAR T cell infusion in our model of NALM6 leukemia cells expressing either GPC2 or CD276. We found that the frequency of BiCisCAR T cells persisting in the spleen was significantly higher than that seen in mice treated with single antigen–targeting CARs (Figure 9, E and F). BiCisCAR T cells also persisted in the highest numbers in the spleen (Figure 9G). To monitor the CAR T cell exhaustion status, we analyzed the expression of the protein markers programmed cell death 1 (PD-1), lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG-3), and T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain–containing protein 3 (TIM-3) on these 3 CAR T cells. Both CD4+ and CD8+ BiCisCAR T cells expressed the lowest levels of PD-1, LAG-3, and TIM-3 compared with the other 2 CAR T cells targeting single antigens (Figure 9, H–M). Together, these data demonstrated that the BiCisCAR had longer persistence and was less prone to exhaustion in the tumor model with heterogeneous expression of GPC2 and CD276.

To further validate the efficacy of BiCisCAR T cells in a NB heterogeneous model, we used a mixture of 50% IMR5, 25% GPC2-KO IMR5, and 25% CD276-KO IMR5 cells in a metastatic mouse model (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Consistent with the NALM6 experiments, BiCisCAR T cells also significantly suppressed the tumor progress compared with single antigen–targeting CAR T cells (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D).

In summary, these experiments demonstrated that the BiCisCAR not only overcame the immune evasion due to heterogenous expression patterns of antigens, but also yielded more potent and persistent T cells with limited exhaustion.