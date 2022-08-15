Supercharged chimeric antigen receptor T cells in solid tumors

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells are generated by harvesting a patient’s T cells and engineering them to express synthetic receptors composed of 3 key regulatory elements: (a) an extracellular single chain variable fragment (scFv) that confers extracellular target-recognition specificity, derived from the target-binding domain of antibodies, (b) a hinge domain and transmembrane spacer that provides flexibility and stability, and (c) an intracellular domain that triggers a signaling cascade that promotes T cell survival, proliferation, and cytotoxicity (1). First generation CAR T cells possessed scFv, which could bind to extracellular tumor associated antigens (TAAs), triggering intracellular signaling from the T cell surface glycoprotein CD3ζ chain region. Second and third generation CAR T cells linked CD3ζ domains to 1 (second generation) or 2 (third generation) costimulatory receptors consisting of CD28 and/or TNFR family members 4-1BB and OX40. While CAR T cell therapy has generated dramatic responses in hematological malignancies, such as B cell leukemias and lymphomas, it has yet to show success in clinical trials involving solid tumors (2, 3).

Impediments to CAR T cell activity in solid tumors can be attributed to several key characteristics: trafficking into the tumor, an immunosuppressive environment, heterogenous antigen expression, intracellular antigens, and immune exhaustion (4). While CAR T cells against leukemia antigens can find their targets in circulation, CAR T cells against solid tumors need to successfully penetrate the tumor and persist in a hostile environment. Expression of appropriate adhesion and chemokine receptors on T cells and their ligands on tumor-associated vasculature is a necessary step in delivering CAR T cells to their targets. Once inside the tumor, CAR T cells encounter an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) consisting of regulatory T cells, myeloid-derived suppressive cells, cancer associated fibroblasts, and cancer cells, which collectively promote CAR T cell dysfunction. Antigen availability is also more limited in solid tumors. While CAR T cells targeting CD19 have been successful owing to plentiful extracellular expression of CD19, tumor antigens in solid tumors are often intracellular, and thus inaccessible to CAR T cells (unlike endogenous tumor-specific T cells that can recognize intracellular peptides in the context of MHC I presentation with their T cell receptors) (5). As such, CAR T cells in solid tumors are typically unable to clear the tumor completely, and immunoediting mechanisms can further thwart CAR T efficacy by removing immunogenic antigens from cancer cells or downregulating MHC I expression (6). In this issue of the JCI, Tian et al. describe a strategy to identify and engineer bicistronic CAR (BiCisCAR) T cells that recognize 2 variably expressed antigens to overcome the challenge of TAA heterogeneity in neuroblastoma (7). CAR T cells can activate a tolerogenic response similar to endogenous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes; CAR T cells undergo activation-induced upregulation of regulatory immune checkpoints such as PD-1 and CTLA-4, which can dampen antitumor response (8). Successful CAR T therapy will require ways to prevent eventual immune exhaustion.