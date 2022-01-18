Interpreting success or failure of peanut oral immunotherapy

Monian, Tu, and co-authors first briefly activated antigen-specific T cells from the peripheral blood by in vitro stimulation with peanut extract. They then sorted peanut-reactive CD4+ memory T cells on the basis of CD154 and CD137 expression (11). This method enriched for antigen-specific T cells that were activated during the peanut stimulation, although the authors could not exclude the possibility that the selected cell populations still contained nonspecific, activated T cells. The T cell transcriptomes from these subsets formed distinct clusters, separated by differentially expressed genes, including CD40LG and TNFRSF9. Using sparse principal component analysis (PCA), the investigators identified gene modules that were consistent with the phenotypes of Th1, Th2, Th17, and Treg cell subsets. TCRβ was used for the subsequent clonotype analysis, since the TCRβ sequencing data covered most cells, were uniform, and paired well with a single TCRα. The TCRβ repertoire diversity of CD154+ and CD137+ cells was lower than that of the CD154–CD137– cells. This result suggests that the CD154+CD137+ subset was associated with clonally expanded T cells activated by in vitro stimulation, effectively lessening the influence that may have derived from nonspecifically activated T cells on this analysis.

Six phenotypically distinct cell populations were further identified within Th1, Th2, and Th17 cells: Tfh2-like, Th2 regulatory–like (Th2reg-like), and Th2A-like populations within the Th2 cells, Tfh1-like and conventional Th1 (Th1-conv) cells within the Th1 cells, and one cluster of Th17 cells (ref. 11 and Figure 1). These subsets had distinct TCR repertoires, highlighting the potential role of TCR epitope interactions in skewing the T cell phenotype (12). Furthermore, the investigators identified 66 genes from Tfh2-like cells, including IL4, that correlated with peanut-specific plasma IgE levels, whereas gene expression in Th2A-like cells did not correlate with IgE. This correlation suggests that Tfh2-like cells may influence class switching of peanut-specific B cells to IgE. Indeed, recent findings show that IL-4–producing Tfh cells are required for IgE production and influence the affinity and longevity of antibodies produced by B cells (13–15). In addition, Gowthaman et al. have identified another subset of IL-13–producing Tfh cells that particularly associate with high-affinity IgE production (10). These IL-4– and IL-13–producing Tfh cells could complement each other to drive an anaphylactic IgE response. Notably, Tfh cells primarily reside within B cell follicles of secondary lymphoid organs, whereas the Tfh2-like cells described in the study by Monian, Tu, and co-authors (11) were identified in peripheral blood. Future studies should examine possible direct or indirect links between these Tfh2-like cells and B cell class switching.

Interestingly, the investigators assessed the impact of OIT on Th cell subtypes at different time points (i.e., at baseline and during buildup, maintenance, and avoidance; ref. 11). First, the authors showed that, while OIT decreased the abundance of peanut-reactive CD154+ and CD137+ cells in the blood overall, there was no evidence for deletion of specific TCR clones over time. However, individuals in the treatment group showed significant suppression of the Th2 module over time (P = 0.036). Suppression in the Th1 modules between the baseline and maintenance time points was nearly significant (P = 0.117), and no difference was observed for Th17 expression. The investigators then quantified gene module expression within each Th cell subset and established that Th2A-like and Th1-conv clonotypes were primarily responsible for the suppression of Th2 and Th1 gene signatures, respectively, during OIT. The suppression of Th2A-like expansion was only observed in patients who had achieved partial or full nonresponsiveness, but not in those patients who had failed the treatment or in placebo-treated patients. These data suggest that suppression of effector genes within the Th2 subset, rather than cellular depletion, could be a major factor that contributes to the success of OIT. Exhaustion or deletion of allergen-specific Th2 cells has been considered to be one of the mechanisms by which OIT alters T cell responses (16); whether or not it is key to the success of OIT remains unclear and will require further investigation.

The optimal approach to predicting OIT outcomes remains unknown and intriguing. Advances of omics technologies, such as proteomics, transcriptomics, and epigenomics, allow the identification of promising biomarkers for predicting clinical outcomes (17). Monian, Tu, and colleagues established that, although OIT had an impact on the suppression of Th2 gene signatures, the baseline composition of the Th2 subset failed to correlate with OIT outcomes (11). Thus, the authors performed PCA on the gene modules of CD154+ cells at baseline and attempted to stratify genes according to clinical outcome. High scores of the first principal component (PC1) were associated with poor clinical outcome, with the top five gene modules being STAT1, OX40L, TH17, OX40, and GPR15. Some of these genes were highly enriched in the Th1 and Th17 subsets, and, interestingly, the frequencies of Th1-conv and Th17 cells were low in the CD154+ group of patients for whom the treatment was successful or who achieved partial nonresponsiveness. It has previously been reported that OIT can modulate Th17 cells (18). These findings suggest a role for Th1 and Th17 cells in influencing the effectiveness of OIT (11). Unlike other reports, the authors did not find any induction of peanut-reactive Tregs during OIT after analysis of either gene expression levels or phenotypes (19, 20). Further studies with optimized methods for analyzing peanut-specific Tregs are needed to explore the predictive role of these cells in OIT.