Peanut oral immunotherapy differentially suppresses clonally distinct subsets of T helper cells

Single-cell RNA-Seq enables deep profiling of peanut-reactive Th cells from OIT patients. To measure the impact of OIT on peanut-reactive T cells, we profiled longitudinal blood samples from 12 patients participating in a clinical trial of peanut OIT (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier, NCT01750879; Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150634DS1). In brief, we isolated PBMCs from each patient at 4 time points: baseline (before therapy), buildup (13 weeks after the start of therapy), maintenance (12 weeks after the maximum dose was reached), and avoidance (12 weeks after the end of therapy). Clinical outcomes were evaluated by 2 oral food challenges and were defined as: tolerance (passing both food challenges); partial tolerance (passing the challenge at the maintenance time point but failing the challenge at the avoidance time point); and treatment failure (failing the challenge at the maintenance time point). Samples from 3 patients treated with placebo were also included (Figure 1A and see Methods). Consistent with prior studies, peanut-specific IgE levels showed a transient increase at buildup (20, 26); however, peanut-specific IgE concentrations did not correlate with clinical outcomes at any time point (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 Peanut-reactive T cells decrease in frequency over the course of OIT. (A) OIT study design, sample processing, and patient cohorts. CD3+CD4+CD45RA– memory T cells were sorted by FACS as CD154+CD137+/– (CD154+), CD154–CD137+ (CD137+), or CD154–CD137–. (For clinical outcomes and patient information, see Methods and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2.) (B) Representative flow plots of cells from 1 patient at 1 time point (n = 12 patients total). (C) Percentage of CD4+ memory T cells at each time point that were CD154+ (left) or CD137+ (right) in peanut-stimulated PBMC cultures from patients in the treatment group. *P < 0.05 (adjusted), by paired Wilcoxon rank sum test. AV, avoidance; BL, baseline; BU, buildup; MN, maintenance; PL, placebo; PT, partial tolerance; TF, treatment failure; TO, tolerance.

To enrich for allergen-specific T cells and capture their activated profiles, we cultured the PBMCs with whole peanut protein extract for 20 hours to activate CD4+ memory T cells. Peanut-reactive cells were then enriched via FACS using CD154 and CD137 (activation markers for effector and regulatory T cell states, respectively) (Figure 1, A and B, Supplemental Figure 2A, and refs. 27–29). This approach allowed us to recover a broad set of peanut-specific T cells with limited bias for specific epitopes or HLA types (29). The 20-hour stimulation duration was intended to capture ex vivo cell states and reflect in vivo clonal distributions; it provides sufficient time for the processing of whole peanut proteins by antigen-presenting cells and the activation of peanut-reactive CD4+ T cells, but it is too short to induce substantial proliferation of antigen-activated T cells (27, 28, 30, 31). CD154-based approaches have been broadly used to identify antigen-reactive CD4+ T cells in various contexts (25, 32–34). In addition, we have previously shown that the frequency of peanut-reactive CD154+CD4+ T cells in patients with peanut allergy is correlated with the patients’ clinical sensitivity, illustrating the specificity of this assay (10, 35). Using this method, we observed that OIT significantly decreased the frequency of peanut-reactive CD154+ and CD137+ T cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 1C); this trend was not observed in the placebo group (Supplemental Figure 2B). The frequency of CD154+ T cells in unstimulated cultures from the same patients was low, indicating that CD154 expression was induced by peanut stimulation and not associated with activated memory T cells already present in the peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 2C).

To further characterize peanut-reactive memory CD4+ T cells and study how their phenotypes and repertoire are altered during OIT in relation to treatment outcome, we processed the sorted cells for single-cell RNA-Seq via Seq-Well and paired single-cell T cell receptor α/β (TCRα/β) sequencing (36, 37). We also processed CD154–CD137– cells from a subset of patients for use as controls. After filtering cell transcriptomes for library quality, we recovered high-quality transcriptomes for 134,129 cells (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Peanut-reactive T cell transcriptomes formed clusters associated most closely with their sorted subsets (Figure 2A). We observed patient-specific variation within each cluster that was not a function of library size or mitochondrial content (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that it represented inherent biological rather than technical differences. CD154+ and CD137+ cells were separated by many differentially expressed genes, including their associated transcripts CD40LG and TNFRSF9, the Treg marker FOXP3, and others consistent with effector and regulatory phenotypes, respectively (Figure 2C). Qualitatively, there was no strong association between transcriptome (as measured by uniform manifold approximation and projection [UMAP] embeddings) and time point or treatment outcome, suggesting that OIT-induced effects might be subtle rather than dominant in the data.

Figure 2 Peanut-reactive T cells from patients undergoing OIT have diverse and distinct transcriptional signatures. (A) 2D UMAP visualization of all single-cell transcriptomes (n = 134,129 cells), colored by sorted subset and time point (left) and by patient and clinical group (right). (B) Top differentially expressed genes between the sorted subsets. Each column represents the scaled average gene expression of cells from a single patient. Genes were selected using a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) test. (C) Selected gene modules discovered using sparse PCA, labeled with module number and a proposed descriptor. For each module, the relative weights of each contributing gene and the module score of all cells overlaid on the UMAP coordinates are shown.

Sparse principal component analysis delineates canonical and new Th cell gene modules. To uncover evidence of OIT-driven variation among peanut-reactive T cells, we developed an unsupervised approach to identify conserved programs of immune-related gene expression. The data set was filtered to 937 immune and variable genes (Supplemental Table 3). Then, coexpressed genes were aggregated into gene modules using sparse principal component analysis (PCA) (38) to derive a set of 50 gene modules (see Methods and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Several modules corresponded with phenotypes of known T cell subsets, such as Th1, Th2, Th17, and Tregs (Figure 2C). Forty-three of 50 gene modules were present across most or all of the patients (Supplemental Figure 6 and see Methods), indicating that these represent programs of T cell function or activation that are consistent among individuals.

Th-related gene modules are associated with expanded T cells. To investigate clonal T cell responses to peanut antigens, we recovered paired TCR sequences from a single-cell, whole-transcriptome amplification product. We identified TCRβ sequences for 60% (±17%), TCRα for 55% (±15%), and both chains for 36% of cells (±12%) (numbers represent the median ± SD across patients). Coverage was uniform across samples, and the majority of expanded TCRβ sequences were paired with a single TCRα (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 7). Given this relationship, we used TCRβ for all subsequent analyses involving clonotypes. The diversities of CD154+ and CD137+ repertoires were significantly lower than those of the CD154–CD137– cells, indicating that these activation markers enriched for a pool of clonally expanded, peanut-reactive clonotypes (Figure 3, B and C). In addition, we observed that 55% of expanded clones were detected across multiple time points, but only 1.6% of clonotypes were shared between CD154+ and CD137+ cells, suggesting that these 2 activated subsets resulted from fundamental differences in lineage, epitope specificity, or both (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Gene modules for Th function are associated with clonal expansion and expression in activated cells. (A) Clonal size of TCRα sequence (left) or TCRβ sequence (right) for all cells with paired TCR recovery, overlaid onto UMAP coordinates. Clonal size is defined as the number of cells sharing a TCR sequence. (B) Diversity (normalized Shannon index) of TCRβ repertoires of each sorted subset. Each data point represents the repertoire for 1 patient at 1 time point (CD137+: n = 41; CD154+: n = 44; CD154–CD137–: n = 23). (C) Distribution of TCRβ clonal sizes, within each sorted subset. Cells within each sorted subset were downsampled to equal numbers before clonal sizes were calculated. (D) Percentage of TCRβ sequences shared between time points and sorted subsets. The percentage shared is defined as the number of unique TCRβ sequences detected in both conditions, divided by the geometric mean of the number of unique TCRβ sequences in each of the 2 conditions. Sequences from all patients with samples in all 3 conditions (n = 6 patients) were pooled. (E) Mean clonal size and fold change in mean module scores (compared with module-expressing CD154–CD137– cells) in CD154+ cells expressing each gene module. Each data point represents a single gene module. Cells were classified as “expressing” each module or not, relative to background expression (see Methods). Clonal size was calculated with respect to all cells in the data set. ****P < 0.0001 (adjusted), by unpaired Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Data represent combined data from all patients at all time points (A–C and E).

To determine which, if any, gene modules were associated with clonal T cell expansion, we classified cells as expressing or nonexpressing for each module, on the basis of whether the module score was above background expression in CD154–CD137– cells (see Methods). We then calculated the average TCRβ clonal size for cells expressing each module, as well as the average score of that module in CD154+ cells relative to CD154–CD137– cells. We found that modules representing Th1, Th2, and Th17 functions exhibited strong upregulation in both the CD154+ and CD137+ compartments and were associated with expanded T cell clonotypes, suggesting that these phenotypes were largely associated with peanut-reactive clonotypes rather than with bystander-activated, non-peanut-reactive T cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 8).

Peanut-reactive Th cells include 6 phenotypically distinct states. Given their strong enrichment in the CD154+ and CD137+ compartments, we further analyzed the heterogeneity among cells expressing the Th1, Th2, and Th17 modules. Separate clustering of these cells revealed 3 phenotypically distinct clusters of Th2 cells and 2 clusters of Th1 cells. We did not observe additional clusters within the Th17 cells (Figure 4A). These clusters were detected in all patients (Supplemental Figure 9). Within the Th2 cells, the clusters corresponded to a Tfh2-like cell population (high in costimulatory markers, CXCR5, and PDCD1), a Th2 regulatory–like (Th2reg-like) cell population (FOXP3 and TNFRSF9), and a Th2A-like cell population (7, 39) (GATA3, IL17RB, and PTGDR2) (Figure 4D). The Tfh2-like population resembled a previously described pathogenic Tfh13 subset, whereas the Th2A-like population shared markers previously identified in Th2A and peTh2 populations (refs. 7–9 and Supplemental Figure 10). Likewise, the Th2reg-like population shared features with previously described deviated Tregs in food allergy (40). Among the Th1 cells, the clusters corresponded to a Tfh1-like population and a conventional Th1 (Th1-conv) cell population with canonical Th1 signatures (ref. 41 and Figure 4, A and D). Both of these clusters expressed high levels of IFNG and GZMB, and the Tfh1-like cluster exhibited a high overlap of genes with those expressed in the Tfh2-like population, including ICOS, PDCD1, and TNFRSF9.

Figure 4 Peanut-reactive Th subtypes are clonally distinct and exhibit TCR convergence. (A) UMAP visualizations of Th1- (n = 7,609 cells), Th2- (n = 7,877 cells), and Th17-scoring cells (n = 7111 cells). Clusters are annotated by their putative identity. (B) Scatter plots of the average expression of IL5 and IL4 in Tfh2-like cells or Th2A-like cells (for each patient at each time point) and peanut-specific IgE titers. Linear fit, Spearman’s correlation (rs, n = 34), and adjusted P values are shown. (C) Fraction of TCRβ clonotypes belonging to each subset. The fraction is defined as the number of cells of a TCRβ CDR3 sequence (column) detected in each Th subset, divided by the total number of cells within the clonotype. Clonotypes were randomly downsampled to visualize a comparable number from each subset. (D) Differentially expressed genes in each Th subset. Genes were selected using an ROC test and manual curation. Each row represents the scaled average gene expression in 1 patient. (E) TCR distance analysis of TCR sequences. The x axis represents bins of increasing pairwise TCR distance, calculated using TCRdist, and the y axis represents the likelihood of pairs of cells at a given TCR distance to be of the same Th subset, normalized to the prior probability of any 2 cells belonging to that subset (see Methods). ****P < 0.0001 (adjusted), ***P < 0.001 (adjusted), and **P < 0.01 (adjusted), by 2-sided χ2 proportion test with 1 degree of freedom. The total number of pairs within each TCR distance and subset is indicated above each data point. The red asterisk indicates that no pair of TCR sequences with the respective TCR distance bin was found in the respective subset. Error bars represent 85% binomial CIs. Data were combined from all patients at all time points (A–E).

We hypothesized that Tfh2-like cells influence the class-switching of peanut-specific B cells to IgE. To investigate this hypothesis, we determined the correlation between the average expression of each gene expressed by Tfh2-like cells and peanut-specific IgE titers for each patient at each time point. In total, we detected 66 genes that were significantly correlated with peanut-specific IgE levels in plasma (Supplemental Figure 11). Transcripts positively correlated with IgE included the Th2 cytokines IL5 and IL4; this correlation was observed in Tfh2-like, but not Th2A-like, cells (Figure 4B). Other positive correlates with IgE included the costimulatory receptor ICOS, the gut-homing integrin ITGA4, and PLA2G16 and GK, two transcripts implicated in the production of prostaglandin-D2 by peTh2 cells in eosinophilic esophagitis (42), whereas transcripts negatively correlated with IgE production included TGFB1, which is associated with class-switching to IgA (43, 44), and TNFSF10, which has been demonstrated to dampen Th2 responses in allergic asthma (ref. 45 and Supplemental Figure 11). No genes expressed by Th2A-like cells were significantly correlated with peanut-specific IgE. These results demonstrate a relationship between gene expression in Tfh2-like cells and peanut-specific IgE levels and suggest that cytokine signals from different Th2 subsets may contribute differently to class-switching to IgE.

Peanut-reactive Th cell phenotypes are clonally distinct. We next sought to determine the clonal relationships present among the distinct phenotypes of peanut-reactive T cells. Analysis of the TCR repertoires of the 6 Th subtypes showed that most clones were primarily associated with a single subtype, indicating that these populations represent distinct clonal lineages (Figure 4C). We did, however, observe overlapping clones between the Th1-conv and Th17 states as well as the Tfh1-like and Tfh2-like states, suggesting that cells may transition between these pairs of phenotypic states, or that these states may include shared cellular lineages that differentiated relatively late (46).

To determine to what extent this association between clonotype and phenotype might be influenced by epitope recognition, we next assessed whether TCRs showed evidence of convergence within Th subtypes using TCRdist, a quantitative metric for similarity between a pair of TCR sequences (ref. 47, and see Methods). A pair of cells with very similar TCR sequences may share epitope-binding properties despite having different ancestries, allowing an assessment of the role of epitope recognition in shaping T cell phenotypes. We found that pairs of cells with highly similar TCRβ sequences (TCRdist <9) had a significantly increased likelihood of both cells belonging to the same Th subtype (P < 0.05, by χ2 proportion test), with the exception of cells in the Th2A-like and Th2reg-like subtypes (Figure 4E). This result indicates a convergence onto common TCR motifs within most subtypes and suggests that factors such as TCR affinity or antigen context during priming (e.g., local tissue environment) may influence the induction of specific Th phenotypes within an individual (48–50).

OIT suppresses Th2 and Th1 signatures in conventional effector, but not Tfh-like, cells. We next assessed the impact of OIT on the TCR repertoire and the identified Th subtypes. The majority of expanded CD154+ and CD137+ clonotypes were present at 3 or all 4 of the time points, and no time point was associated with the depletion or emergence of unique expanded clonotypes or singletons, suggesting that OIT did not induce strong changes in the TCR repertoires of peanut-reactive CD154+ or CD137+ cells from peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 12). Next, we evaluated phenotypic changes within peanut-reactive Th1, Th2, and Th17 clones during OIT by assessing the mean expression of their respective modules over time in each patient. Each set of Th clones was defined as all clonotypes in which the relevant module (e.g., Th2) was expressed in at least 1 cell at any time point; this definition allowed us to include peanut-reactive T cells that may gain or lose Th gene expression as a result of OIT (see Methods). We found evidence of suppression in Th2 and, to a lesser extent, Th1 clones (adjusted P values of 0.036 and 0.117, respectively) between the baseline and maintenance time points (Figure 5A). We did not observe this trend in patients treated with placebo (Supplemental Figure 13B).

Figure 5 Th1 and Th2 effector, but not Tfh-like, subsets are suppressed by OIT. (A) Mean Th2, Th1 and Th17 gene module expression over time within Th2, Th1, and Th17 clones (see Methods), respectively, in each treatment group patient at each time point. (B) Fractional expression of Th2, Th1, and Th17 modules within clonotypes of Th subtypes over time. Fractional clonal expression is defined as the proportion of cells within each clonotype expressing their respective module (see Methods). Each data point represents the cells of an individual expanded clonotype from 1 patient at 1 time point. Patients in the placebo group were excluded. (C) Degree of suppression in Th2A-like clones by clinical group. The ratio of mean Th2 module expression in Th2A-like clones from each patient was calculated between buildup and maintenance. Spearman’s rho = 0.74; *P < 0.05. n = 9. Spearman’s test was performed to determine the correlation between ratio and outcome within the treatment group (assigning 2 for tolerance, 1 for partial tolerance, and 0 for treatment failure to represent the ordinal relationship between treatment groups). (D) PC1 score for CD154+ cells by outcome. PCA was performed using the 50 gene modules as features and all CD154+ cells at baseline as the input data (see Methods). Each data point represents the mean PC1 score for all CD154+ cells from a single patient at a single time point. Black-outlined data points represent the baseline time point. (E) Top 5 gene module loadings in PC1. Bar heights represent the magnitude of each contribution to PC1. (See Supplemental Figures 4 and 5 for further details on each gene module.) *P < 0.05 (adjusted), **P < 0.005 (adjusted), and ****P < 0.0005 (adjusted), by paired (A) or unpaired (B and D) Wilcoxon rank-sum test.

To determine which of the previously defined 6 Th subtypes were associated with this Th2 and Th1 suppression, we next assigned each Th1, Th2, and Th17 clonotype to the Th subtype in which it most frequently appeared. We then quantified changes in gene module expression within each individual clonotype, an analysis that allowed us to track the phenotypes of hundreds of individual clonal lineages over the course of treatment. As a way to measure the stability of module expression over time within each clonotype, we calculated its fractional clonal expression: the proportion of cells that expressed the corresponding module (Th2, Th1, or Th17) at each time point (see Methods). From this analysis, we found that Th1-conv and Th2A-like clonotypes exhibited suppression of Th1 and Th2 genes, respectively, at the maintenance time point compared with baseline. This suppression was consistent with an anergic state, characterized by decreased cytokine expression in response to stimulation and was not detected in the placebo group (Supplemental Figure 13C). In contrast, we did not observe statistically significant changes in module expression at the clonotype level in the Tfh1-like, Tfh2-like, Th2reg-like, or Th17 subsets (Figure 5B), suggesting that these cell populations were more refractory to modulation by OIT than Th1-conv and Th2A-like clonotypes. A lack of suppression of Th2A-like clonotypes at maintenance was associated with poor outcomes (Spearman’s rho = 0.74; P = 0.02), and the degree of suppression was similar between patients who achieved partial tolerance and full tolerance (Figure 5C). We found no statistically significant association between clinical outcome and degree of suppression in Tfh2-like clonotypes or Th1-conv clonotypes (Supplemental Figure 13A).

Non-Th2 inflammatory pathways at baseline are associated with clinical outcome. While a lack of Th2 suppression during OIT was associated with a poor clinical outcome, the baseline expression of Th2 signatures was not predictive. To analyze immune signatures present at the beginning of treatment, we performed PCA on gene module scores of all CD154+ cells at baseline. This approach allowed us to assess major axes of phenotypic variation among CD154+ cells at baseline and investigate whether any of these axes correlated with clinical outcome. We found a striking separation by outcome at all time points in the scores of the first principal component (PC1) alone, with high PC1 scores associated with poor clinical outcome (Figure 5D). The top gene modules enriched in PC1 were defined by markers of T cell activation and effector response such as OX40, OX40L, Th17 function, STAT1, and GPR15 (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 14). To investigate the cell types associated with this signature, we summarized PC1 scores and module expression in the 6 previously identified Th subtypes. Of these, Th1-conv and Th17 cells expressed the highest levels of PC1 (Supplemental Figure 15). Consistent with this observation, the frequencies of Th1-conv and Th17, but not Th2, cells were also lower in the CD154+ compartment of patients with favorable clinical outcome (Supplemental Figure 9A). Interestingly, CD154+ cells not classified within any of the canonical CD4+ T cell subtypes also showed outcome-dependent expression of modules associated with PC1 (Supplemental Figure 16). These results indicate that a range of CD4+ T cell phenotypes and inflammatory pathways may affect the likelihood of favorable responses to OIT.

Treg phenotypes are not significantly modulated by OIT. Tregs have been described in some studies as a correlate of favorable clinical outcome in OIT (19, 20). Although we detected a strong and sustained expression of Treg markers among peanut-reactive CD137+ cells, we observed a moderate decrease in the frequency of CD137+ cells over the course of OIT (Figure 1C). In addition, although IL10 in Treg module–expressing clones (gene module 1) was slightly elevated during the buildup phase of treatment, there was not a sustained increase in the expression of the Treg module, FOXP3, or IL10 among these cells over OIT (Figure 6A). Moreover, expression of either IL10 or FOXP3 did not correlate with clinical outcome. Unsupervised analysis of Treg module–expressing cells revealed 3 distinct subsets of Tregs, including conventional Tregs, Tfh-like Tregs, and CCR7+ Tregs, which differed in their expression of IL10, IL2RA, and several costimulatory and memory markers (Figure 6, B and C). For example, Tfh-like Tregs were responsible for nearly all of the IL10 expression. No Treg cluster showed a sustained increase of FOXP3, IL10, or the Treg gene module as a result of OIT (Figure 6D). Finally, we saw no evidence of the induction of new peanut-reactive Treg clonotypes during OIT, as TCR repertoires of CD137+ cells remained stable over time (Supplemental Figure 12). Our data indicate a lack of induction of peanut-reactive Tregs during OIT, both by gene expression levels and by clonotype frequencies.