Alterations in auditory brain stem response distinguish occasional and constant tinnitus

Longitudinal analysis

Study population. In this part of the study, participants from the longitudinal cohort study SLOSH were used (58). The SLOSH population consists of the participants of the Swedish Work Environment Surveys (SWES) in 2003–2011 (n = 40,877). SWES is a subsample of the Labor Force Survey (LFS), representative of the Swedish working population, and is collected in 2-year intervals by Statistics Sweden. Every second year since 2006, the participants in SWES (2003–2011) were invited to respond to the SLOSH postal questionnaires delivered in two versions, one for those who are gainfully employed and one for those who are not gainfully employed or work less than 30% of full time. In this study, all the participants who responded at least twice to any of the two versions of the questionnaire between the 2008 (wave 2) and 2018 (wave 7) data collections were included. All observations with missing values in the question covering experienced tinnitus were removed, leaving a final sample of 20,439 participants with 53,273 observations. The ethnicity of the participants was not available; however, 94% of the SLOSH participants were born in Sweden, most of the remaining (5%) were born elsewhere in Europe, and very few (about 1%) were born outside of Europe.

Measures. The outcome was a binary variable indicating the presence or absence of constant tinnitus (0 = no constant tinnitus; 1 = constant tinnitus). This variable was dichotomized from the following question in the SLOSH questionnaires: “Have you, during the most recent time, experienced sound in any of the ears without there being an external source (so-called tinnitus) lasting more than 5 minutes?” The response alternatives were “no,” “yes, sometimes,” “yes, often,” and “yes, constant.” If the response was “yes, constant,” then the outcome was coded as constant tinnitus; otherwise, the outcome was coded as not-constant tinnitus.

Covariates. The analysis was controlled for age, sex, previous experience of tinnitus, time, and education. Age, sex, and education were collected from the register data linked to the questionnaire data with the Swedish personal identification number. Demographic reporting was defined by the investigators. The age was measured as the participant’s age at the end of the year the survey was answered. The sex was dichotomous (0 = male, 1 = female). The measure of education was categorized into the following groups: primary education or lower (≤9 years), lower secondary education (10–11 years), upper secondary education (12–13 years), first stage of tertiary education (<3 years of tertiary education), and second stage of tertiary education (≥3 years of tertiary education). Previous experience of tinnitus was derived from the response to the tinnitus question (as presented above) at the 1-time lag previous questionnaire (0 = no; 1 = yes, sometimes; 2 = yes, often; 3 = yes, constant), i.e., the experienced tinnitus one wave (2 years) before the outcome was measured. Time was measured as the time when the outcome was measured by year (1 = 2010, 2 = 2012, 3 = 2014, 4 = 2016, 5 = 2018).

Data analysis. GEEs (59) were used to analyze the repeated-measure SLOSH data. Compared with a naive logistic regression, the GEE adjusts for the within-individual correlation, which appears when using longitudinal data, by assuming a working correlation structure (correlation matrix) for the outcome variable a priori. However, no straightforward way exists to know which correlation structure to use, especially not when analyzing a dichotomous outcome variable. Liang and Zeger (1993) argued that GEE analysis is robust against the misspecification of correlation structure, but suggested repeating the analysis with different correlation structures to examine the sensitivity in the parameter estimates (60). For transparency and comparison reasons, 2 extreme correlation structures are presented here apart from the naive logistic regression. The first is an unstructured correlation structure in which all the correlation coefficients are assumed to be different (model 1). The second is an exchangeable structure in which all the correlation coefficients are assumed to be the same (model 2). For comparison reasons, a naive logistic regression model (model 3) is presented as well. In all the models, we analyzed the effect of the previous state of tinnitus (no, sometimes, often, constant) on developing/maintaining constant tinnitus after adjusting for age, sex, education, and time. The procedure Genmod in the statistical software SAS (version 9.4) was used to run all the GEE models.

Electrophysiological study

Adult participants (>18 years old) were recruited to the STOP through different channels. Some had previously participated in another nationwide general health study (LifeGene; ref. 61) and agreed to be contacted for other studies. The participants were registered on the STOP website (https://stop.ki.se), also open to the public, and some additional recruitment was done through posters and social media advertising the project. After registering, the participants received detailed information and a consent form via mail. Having returned the signed consent forms, they were invited via a secure and personal link to answer the questionnaires on an online platform. The participant flow diagram is reported in Figure 1. Information on ethnicity was not available; however, place of birth could be determined, with the majority of the participants born in Sweden (n = 341; 88.5%), others from Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa (n = 33; 8.5%), 9 participants designated as other (2.3%), and 2 with designations unknown (0.5%).

Questionnaires

Between June 2016 and January 2020, 5671 participants responded to the online questionnaires (see below). The questionnaires used were translated into Swedish and validated for online use and have previously been described in detail (27). In short, the online survey consisted of the Tinnitus Sample Case History Questionnaire (TSCHQ), the THI, the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI), the Tinnitus Catastrophizing Scale (TCS), the Fear of Tinnitus Questionnaire (FTQ), the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), the Perceived Stress Questionnaire (PSQ-30), the HQ, and 4 domains of the World Health Organization Quality of Life Scale (WHOQoL-BREF). The European School for Interdisciplinary Tinnitus Research (ESIT) screening questionnaire (62) was added to the platform in November 2018 and was answered by 4590 participants (80.9%). Demographic reporting was defined by the investigators.

Audiological testing

Participants located in the Stockholm area or Skåne who had answered the questionnaire were invited to a battery of auditory measurements at one of three locations. For external validity, the measurements were performed at three different sites: two different hospital audiology clinics in Stockholm (Karolinska Sjukhuset Rosenlund, n = 778; and Karolinska Sjukhuset Solna, n = 120) and the Department for Logopedics, Phoniatrics, and Audiology at Lund University (Lund, Sweden) (n = 29). KS Solna informed the patients about the ongoing study and included interested tinnitus patients as participants. Between August 2016 and December 2019, auditory measurements were collected for 927 participants. The session started with a short interview, confirming the participants’ tinnitus statuses, and otoscopy was performed. The DPOAEs were measured using Madsen Capella 2 (Otometrics) with L1 = 65 dB SPL and L2 = 55 dB SPL at 10 points per octave between F2 = 1 kHz and F2 = 10 kHz. Pure tone audiometry was performed at standard (0.125–8 kHz) and high (8–16 kHz) frequencies using a Madsen Astera 2 clinical audiometer (Otometrics) and HDA 200 headphones (Sennheiser) using a fixed-frequency Bekesy audiometry with a pulsed pure tone (550 ms, 50% duty cycle). Bone conduction thresholds were verified manually for thresholds greater than 20 dB HL between 0.125 and 4 kHz. Speech-in-noise testing was performed using the clinical standard method and material in Sweden, presenting 50 CNC words in +4 dB SNR per ear. The LDLs were assessed at all threshold frequencies. A 1.5-second pure tone was presented at 60 dB HL, increased by 5 dB, and presented again. The subject was instructed to inform the tester if the tone presented would have been uncomfortable to listen to for a longer period (1–2 minutes). The participants with tinnitus were tested with an additional battery of psychoacoustic tinnitus measurements consisting of 2 alternative forced-choice pitch and loudness matching, masking the threshold using one-third-octave narrow band noise, minimal masking level, and residual inhibition. The session concluded with measurements of the ABR, detailed below.

Measurements of ABR

Two setups for the ABR recordings were used in this study, the Madsen EP200 Chartr (Otometrics) and the Interacoustics Eclipse. The settings for both systems were identical, with high and low pass filters of 0.1 and 3 kHz, respectively, with 100 μs click stimuli of alternating polarity presented at 9.1 clicks/s at 90 dB HL through insert earphones, with contralateral masking of –40 dB relative to the stimulus ear. Each recording consisted of 2000 accepted clicks. The participants were relaxed in a reclined position in a dimly lit room during the recording.

A flowchart of participant recruitment and exclusion is presented in Figure 1, showing a total number of 405 participants. The ABRs were collected on the Chartr for 283 participants and on the Eclipse for 122 participants. For internal validity, the ABRs were collected by 4 licensed audiologists. Initial data collection using the Chartr consisted of 2000 accepted sweeps collected twice per ear. The protocol used with the Eclipse hardware added a condition of 80 dBnHL stimulation at 9.1 clicks/s and 90 dBnHL at 21.2 clicks/s. These conditions were not considered for this analysis. Here, we analyzed the first ABR per ear collected at 90 dBnHL, 9.1 clicks/s. The signal vectors of the collected ABRs were analyzed by a custom MATLAB script that identified relevant ABR features, i.e., wave I, III, and V peaks and troughs. The automatically identified waveform features were then double checked and, if necessary, corrected by 2 independent licensed audiologists blinded to the tinnitus status of the source participant. The test-retest data performed by a single audiologist is shown in Supplemental Table 7.

Statistics

The sociodemographic variables and questionnaire responses from the participants were summarized for the 3 groups that reported different tinnitus statuses. The within-group proportions are reported as percentages for nominal variables and compared among groups with the χ2 test. The numerical variables were compared among all 3 groups with the ANOVA test and for tinnitus-specific questionnaires with 2-tailed Student’s t test (arsenal R package).

In investigating whether the ABR is a useful electrophysiological biomarker for tinnitus (occasional or constant), variables known to affect the ABR response will have to be controlled. Other than the ABR variables, our covariates for modeling included age, sex, hearing, hyperacusis, and hardware. Hearing included 2 variables per ear, the clinical standard of 4 frequencies (0.5, 1, 2, 4 kHz), PTA 4, and an average of high-frequency thresholds above 8 kHz (PTA HF). Hyperacusis is included in the questionnaire score from the HQ. A covariate for “hardware” includes information on whether the measurement was performed using the Chartr or Eclipse system. These additional covariates (age, sex, HQ, PTA 4, PTA HF, hardware) were included in a stepwise selection to minimize the BIC evaluating both backward and forward selection. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. All of the data analysis was performed using R (R Core Team, 2020) or JMP 14 (SAS Institute Inc.; packages: arsenal, psych).

Study approval

The project has been approved by the local ethics committee, Regionala etikprövningsnämnden in Stockholm (2015/2129-31/1). Informed consent was obtained from all of the participants prior to participation after clarifying the nature and possible consequences of the study.