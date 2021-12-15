Commentary 10.1172/JCI154482

Deciphering regulatory protein activity in human pancreatic islets via reverse engineering of single-cell sequencing data

Yumi Imai1,2,3

1Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, and

2Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

3Iowa City Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

Address correspondence to: Yumi Imai, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa, 200 Hawkins Drive, 3318 PBDB, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.335.4844; Email: yumi-imai@uiowa.edu.

Find articles by Imai, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published December 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 24 on December 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(24):e154482. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154482.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published December 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

The loss of functional β cell mass contributes to development and progression of type 2 diabetes (T2D). However, the molecular mechanisms differentiating islet dysfunction in T2D from nondiabetic states remain elusive. In this issue of the JCI, Son et al. applied reverse engineering to obtain the activity of gene expression regulatory proteins from single-cell RNA sequencing data of nondiabetic and T2D human islets. The authors identify unique patterns of regulatory protein activities associated with T2D. Furthermore, BACH2 emerged as a potential transcription factor that drives activation of T2D-associated regulatory proteins in human islets.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement