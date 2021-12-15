BACH2 inhibition reverses β cell failure in type 2 diabetes models

Human islet procurement. Human ND and T2D islets were from the NIH’s Integrated Islet Distribution Program (IIDP). Upon arrival, human islets were plated at a density of 10,000 islet equivalents per 10-cm nontreated tissue culture dish (Corning, 430591) into 10 mL of islet culture medium (Prodo Labs, PIM(S), cPIM-CS001GMP), supplemented with 5 mL PIM(G) Glutamine/Glutathione (Prodo Labs, PIM-G001GMP), 5% PIM(ABS) Human AB Serum (Prodo Labs, PIM-ABS001GMP), and triple antibiotics, PIM(3×), which includes ciprofloxacin (Corning, 61-277-RF, 10 mg/L), gentamicin (Sigma-Aldrich, G1272, 10 mg/L), and amphotericin B (Omega, FG-70, 2500 μg/L). Islets were cultured for no longer than 1 week after arrival and medium was replaced every 2 days. On the day of scRNA-Seq, islets were collected, washed in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) once, and dispersed into single cells by mechanical shaking at 37°C using 0.05% trypsin (Gibco, 25300054). For scGOF-Seq or Perturb-Seq, adenovirus-transduced cells were further gated for PacBlue-positive cells at an excitation wave length of 401 nm, and collected at 452 nm.

scRNA-Seq library preparation using the Fluidigm C1 800 platform. Sorted cells were suspended in C1 Cell Suspension Reagent (Fluidigm) and loaded onto each inlet of the C1 high-throughput integrated fluidic circuit (HT IFC). The number of cells captured in each chamber was visualized and noted using a phase contrast microscope. Only chambers with single-cell capture were used for analysis. Cells were lysed, and mRNA reverse transcribed and PCR amplified using C1 Single-cell Auto Prep IFC (Fluidigm, protocol 101-4964). The quality and yield of cDNA were determined by Agilent Bioanalyzer using Agilent High Sensitivity DNA Chip. Libraries for sequencing were prepared using Nextera XT DNA library preparation kit (Illumina FC-131-1096) and sequenced with 50 paired-end cycles on an Illumina HiSeq 2500. Each library pool was sequenced in 2 lanes of the Illumina HiSeq 2500.

10× Genomics platform scRNA-Seq library preparation. Sorted cells for scGOF-Seq or Perturb-Seq were treated with a Chromium Single Cell 3′ Library and Gel Bead Kit v2 (PN-120237), Chromium Single Cell 3′ Chip Kit v2 (PN-120236), and Chromium i7 Multiplex Kit (PN-120262), and analyzed with a 10× Genomics Chromium for Single-Cell Library Preparation Instrument, per the manufacturer’s specifications and 150-bp, paired-end sequenced on a HiSeq 4000 to a depth of 90,000 unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) per cell. UMI counts for each cellular barcode were quantified and used to estimate the number of cells successfully captured and sequenced. The Cell Ranger Single Cell Software suite was used for demultiplexing, barcode processing, alignment, and initial clustering of the raw scRNA-Seq profiles.

We used the Chromium instrument and the Single Cell 3′ Reagent kit (v1) to prepare individually barcoded scRNA-Seq libraries following the manufacturer’s protocol (10× Genomics). For QC and to quantify the library concentration we used both the BioAnalyzer (Agilent BioAnalyzer High Sensitivity Kit) and qPCR (Kapa Quantification kit for Illumina Libraries). Sequencing with dual indexing was conducted on an Illumina NextSeq machine using the 150-cycle High Output kit. Sample demultiplexing, barcode processing, and single-cell 3′ gene counting was performed with the Cell Ranger Single Cell Software Suite CR2.0.1. Each droplet partition’s contents were tagged with a UMI — a barcode encoded as the second read of each sequenced read pair. We followed the 10× Single Cell 3′ Reagent Kit’s v2 protocol as written, using 12 cycles for cDNA amplification and 12 cycles for sample index PCR. Samples were sequenced to a depth of approximately 400 million reads per sample on a NovaSeq 6000 (R1 = 26 bp, R(i) = 8 bp, R2 = 91 bp).

Plasmid construction. We synthesized open reading frames (ORFs) of each scGOF-Seq candidate with a Tag-BFP and an 18-nt unique barcode (Supplemental Table 2) (Qinglan Biotech) and cloned them into the pENTR2b vector using KpnI and EcoRV (AFF3, CUX2, FOXO1, GAS7, TSHZ2, and ZFN385D), BamHI and NotI (BACH2, BNC2, EBF1, RARB, RFX7, and TCF4), SalI and NotI (MYT1L and NFATC3), or KasI and NotI (ZRANB3). For modified Perturb-Seq, we synthesized the DNA fragment containing the hU6 promoter and gRNA scaffold followed by CMV promoter and Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9 ORF with a Tag-BFP. We also inserted NotI and HindIII enzyme sites between Tag-BFP and the bGH poly(A) signal (Genewiz). This synthesized DNA fragment was cloned into the pENTR2b vector using KpnI and EcoRV (pENTR2B-Cas9). gRNA was cloned into the pENTR2B-Cas9 vector using BsmbI (pENTR2B-gRNA-Cas9), and corresponding guide barcode was sequentially cloned into the pENTR2B-gRNA-Cas9 vector using NotI and HindIII (Supplemental Table 3).

Adenovirus generation. Recombinant adenoviruses for scGOF-Seq were generated using the pAd/CMV/V5-DEST Gateway recombination system (Life Technologies) after cloning the full-length cDNA into the pENTR vector. Individual adenoviruses were packaged and amplified in HEK-293A cells, and then pools of 3 P1 adenoviruses as detailed below were expanded into high-titer virus. Pool 1: ZNF385D, RARB, and GAS7; Pool 2: EBF1, FOXO1, and TCF4; Pool 3: BACH2, TSHZ2, and NFATC3; Pool 4: ZRANB3, BNYC2, and MYT1L; and Pool 5: AFF3, RFX7, and CUX2. Adenoviruses were purified by PD-10 column (GE Healthcare, 17085101). Titers were determined by plaque assay (PFU). Each virus pool was transduced into HCT116 cells and expression was analyzed by qPCR. FOXO1, TCF4, NFACT3, RFX7, and AFF3 were amplified individually from P1 adenovirus. Adenovirus for modified Perturb-Seq were generated using the pAd/PL-DEST Gateway recombination system (Life Technologies). Individual adenoviruses were packaged and amplified in HEK-293A cells, and then pools of 4 P1 adenoviruses encoding gRNA to target the same TF were expanded into high-titer virus.

Adenovirus transduction. Two hundred to 300 human ND islets were handpicked for each transduction condition and placed in 5 mL round-bottom polystyrene test tubes. Thereafter, islets were washed and incubated with 100 μL serum-free islet culture medium containing 1 mM EGTA and transduced at an MOI of 20. After a 5- to 6-hour transduction, 1 mL of complete islet culture medium with 5% PIM(ABS) Human AB Serum (Prodo Labs, PIM-ABS001GMP) was added overnight. Islets were then transferred to 60-mm nontreated tissue culture dishes (Thermo Fisher Scientific, FB0875713A), and the medium was replaced with fresh islet culture medium every 2 days for 7 days for scGOF-Seq or Perturb-Seq experiments, and 3 days for single-cell intracellular calcium microfluorimetry. The 2 ND donors for scGOF-Seq were procured on different dates and adenoviral transduction resulted in different sets of transcription factors being transduced. For this reason, we analyzed the 2 data sets separately in Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 9 for ND5 and ND6 (Supplemental Table 4), respectively, lest batch effects yield a biased analysis.

Single-cell intracellular calcium microfluorimetry. Similarly sized human islets from ND donors were handpicked and transduced with adenovirus expressing each candidate cDNA. The day after transduction, islets were partially dispersed using 0.05% trypsin for 5 minutes at 37°C, and then plated on 35-mm glass-bottom dishes with 10-mm microwells (In vitro Scientific, D35-10-0-N) precoated with fibronectin (Sigma-Aldrich, F1141). Cells were washed with islet media and allowed to rest for 2 additional days. On the third day, each plate was washed with KRBH buffer (10 mM HEPES pH 7.4, 140 mM NaCl, 1.5 mM CaCl 2 , 3.6 mM KCl, 0.5 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 0.5 mM MgSO 4 , 2 mM NaHCO 3 , and 0.1 % BSA) and incubated with 2.8 mM glucose–containing KRBH buffer for 30 minutes, and then loaded in the dark with 5 μM Rhod-2, AM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, R1244) in KRBH buffer. Cells were washed and transferred into a perifusion chamber placed in the light path of a Zeiss Axiovert fluorescence microscope, and perifused with low glucose (2.8 mM), high glucose (16.8 mM), or KCl (40 mM) in KRBH buffer. β Cells were excited by a Lambda DG-4 150 watt xenon light source (Sutter), using alternating wavelengths of 340 and 380 nm at 0.5-second intervals, and imaged at 510 nm. For each data set, regions of interest corresponding to the locations of 10 to 20 individual cells were selected and images were recorded using an AxioCam camera controlled by Stallion SB.4.1.0 PC software (Intelligent Imaging Innovations). Single-cell intracellular Ca2+ mobilization data are plotted as a function of time.

Immunohistochemical and morphometric analyses. Paraffin sections of pancreas far from the margin of pancreatectomy were collected from our previous research (57). In brief, all cases with partial pancreatectomy performed in Ruijin Hospital between 2013 to 2019 were assessed. Cases with a malignant tumor were excluded and then 9 cases of T2D patients and 9 age- and BMI-matched ND subjects were finally included in this study. Detailed information and clinical characteristics for each patient are listed in Supplemental Table 6.

We fixed and processed tissue for immunohistochemistry as previously described (57). We performed immunofluorescence assays using 5-μm-thick paraffin sections obtained and processed as described previously (57). All slides were treated by tissue antigen recovery to improve the fluorescent immune detection of various proteins. Slides were incubated at 4°C overnight with a cocktail of primary antibodies diluted in the blocking reagent for chromogenic and fluorescent immunohistochemical assays. Primary antibodies were prepared at the following dilutions: guinea pig anti-insulin (1:800, DAKO, A056401–2), mouse anti-glucagon (1:400, Abcam, ab10988), and rabbit anti-BACH2 (1:100, Sigma, SAB2108650). Detection was performed using secondary antibodies conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488, 594, and 647 (Jackson ImmunoResearch or Life Technologies). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (Vectashield, Vector Labs) as a marker. Images were captured with an Olympus Microscope or Zeiss LSC 710 confocal microscope. We processed the quantification in a blinded fashion using the cell counter of ImageJ software (NIH) to analyze individual cells located throughout the whole cross section. This analysis scores numbers of positive cells for each marker and calculates the number of cells marked by different signals. To process cell counting, we examined insulin-positive cells (271 ± 63 vs. 207 ± 34 in ND vs. T2D; P = not significant) and glucagon-positive cells (124 ± 31 vs. 205 ± 39 in (ND vs. T2D; P = not significant) per group.

Quantitative analyses of single-cell gene expression. For scRNA-Seq profiles of primary donors (GSE98887), raw sequencing reads of single cells were aligned to hg19 reference genome by Bowtie2-2.2.6 (58). Aligned reads were sorted and indexed by samtools-1.2 (59). Count matrices were measured with R packages GenomicFeatures (1.24.5; ref. 60), GenomicAlignments (1.8.4; ref. 60), and TxDb.Hsapiens.UCSC.hg19.knownGene (3.2.2). Cells with fewer than 100,000 reads were filtered out as low-quality cells. For Perturb-Seq (GSE137766) and scGOF-Seq (GSE136887) profiles, UMI matrices generation, including quality filtering, were performed using the standard 10× Genomics Cell Ranger pipeline (v2.1.1) with hg38 reference genome. Barcode matrices were generated using the standard scPLATE-Seq data processing pipeline, which is available at https://github.com/califano-lab/scPLATE-Seq Specifically, alignment and mapping were performed by STAR (2.5.2a) with flag --outFilterMultimapNmax 1 to exclude multimapping reads for accurate barcode quantification (61). QC reports of cells quality filtering, including distributions of transcriptome complexity (number of genes) and sequencing depth (number of reads/UMI) are included in Supplemental Figures 14–16.

Regulatory networks and transcriptional regulator activity analysis. Islet-specific regulatory networks were reverse engineered by ARACNe (20) on an individual patient basis. ARACNe was run with 200 bootstrap iterations using 1,813 transcription factors (genes annotated in Gene Ontology molecular function database as GO:0003700, “transcription factor activity” or as GO:0003677, “DNA binding” and GO:0030528, “transcription regulator activity” or as GO:00034677 and GO: 0045449, “regulation of transcription”); 969 transcriptional cofactors (a manually curated list, not overlapping with the transcription factor list, built upon genes annotated as GO:0003712, “transcription cofactor activity” or GO:0030528 or GO:0045449); and 3,370 signaling pathway related genes (annotated in GO Biological Process database as GO:0007165 “signal transduction” and in GO cellular component database as GO:0005622, “intracellular”, or GO:0005886, “plasma membrane”). Parameters were set to 0 data processing inequality (DPI) tolerance and mutual information (MI) P value (using MI computed by permuting the original data set as null model) threshold of 1 × 10–8. Protein activity profiles were then generated by metaVIPER by integrating across all 11 donor-specific regulatory networks (18).

Dimension reduction and clustering analysis. Dimension reduction was done using both gene expression and metaVIPER-inferred activity profiles. For gene expression, cells were first projected to principal component space using Principal Component Analysis (PCA), further projected to 2D t-SNE space. The t-SNE function in the CRAN R package t-SNE-0.1.3 was used for t-SNE analysis. Specifically, 1 – r (cell-wise Pearson correlation in principal component space) was used as distance matrix. For metaVIPER-inferred activity, cells were projected to 2D t-SNE space. The t-SNE function in CRAN R package t-SNE-0.1.3 was used for t-SNE analysis. Specifically, cell-wise activity dissimilarity was used as distance matrix (17).

Clustering analysis was done using the iterClust iterative clustering analysis framework (23). The iterative clustering analysis was performed using the iterClust function in Bioconductor R package iterClust-1.0.2, at metaVIPER-inferred activity level. In total, 3 iterations were done, separating cell populations at different metabolic stress states and cell types sequentially. Using scRNA-Seq data from cells with more than 0.1 million mapped reads, we first projected single cells onto on 2D space with t-SNE.

ELISA for HMOX1. HMOX1 protein induction as a measure of inhibition of the BACH1/2 cellular activity was quantified in cell lines expressing different combinations of these transcription factors. HMOX1 protein levels were determined using the DuoSet IC Human Total HO-1/HMOX-1 kit (R&D Systems, DYC3776). Cells were cultured according to the manufacturer’s protocol and seeded (5,000 cells/well) in 96-well poly-D-lysine–coated plates. Two days after seeding, cells were treated with different concentrations of compound 8 in culture media for 6 hours and then lysed. Lysates were stored at –80°C overnight. ELISA plates were coated overnight with the capture antibody and the next day lysates were tested in the HMOX1 ELISA assay following the manufacturer’s protocol. Optical density of plates was read at 450 nm on a Cytation microplate reader (BioTek).

In vivo mouse studies with BACH inhibitors. Five-week-old male C57BLKS/J db/db mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. All mice were fed Lab Diet 5008, maintained under approved Animal Care and Use protocols for Lilly Research Laboratories, and housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. At 6 weeks of age, compounds were administered orally (10 mL/kg) daily for 15 days in 1% hydroxyethylcellulose, 0.25% Tween 80, and 0.05% antifoam. Nonfasted glucose and insulin were assessed throughout the study. On day 13, after an overnight fast, oral glucose-tolerance tests were performed with a bolus of glucose (0.3 gm/kg).

Glucose-stimulated insulin secretion assays. Islets were preincubated in KRBH buffer for 1 hour at 2.8 mM glucose, followed by incubation in KRBH at 2.8 or 16.7 mM glucose for 1 hour at 37°C. At the end, we collected islets by centrifugation and assayed the supernatant for insulin secretion or lysates for insulin content by ELISA (Mercodia, 10-1247-01). The insulin levels were normalized to protein concentration.

Statistics. Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D quantified the alteration of cell population proportions as opposed to the corresponding control groups, thus P values from Fisher’s exact test (FET) were used to evaluate the significance level. For example, to test whether cluster A1 in Figure 3A is enriched for ND or T2D cells, we constructed a 2 × 2 table (ND%, T2D%) × (A1 cells, all cells). Such table was then used for FET, and the yielded P value of 0.64 indicted that cluster A1 is not significantly enriched for ND or T2D cells. The same FET was performed on other clusters in Figure 3A, as well as cell populations presented in Figure 4, C and E, and Supplemental Figures 7–9. For Figure 8, ANOVA with Dunnett’s method was performed between the 2 groups. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. Animal studies were performed under approved Animal Care and Use protocols by Lilly Research Laboratories. Human studies were approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Ruijin Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and were in accordance with the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki II.

Data availability. scRNA-Seq data using the Fluidigm C1 system for all donors have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE98887). scGOF-Seq and Perturb-Seq data using the 10× Genomics Chromium platform have been deposited in the GEO database under accession numbers GSE136887 and GSE137766, respectively.