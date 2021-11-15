Commentary 10.1172/JCI154407

Unlocking the complexity of HIV and Mycobacterium tuberculosis coinfection

Eileen P. Scully1 and Bryan D. Bryson2,3

1Johns Hopkins University, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

3Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Biological Engineering, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Eileen P. Scully, 855 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.583.2652; Email: escully1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Bryan D. Bryson, 25 Ames Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142, USA. Phone: 617.258.7641; Email: bryand@mit.edu.

Find articles by Scully, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Johns Hopkins University, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

3Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Biological Engineering, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Eileen P. Scully, 855 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.583.2652; Email: escully1@jhmi.edu. Or to: Bryan D. Bryson, 25 Ames Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142, USA. Phone: 617.258.7641; Email: bryand@mit.edu.

Find articles by Bryson, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published November 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 22 on November 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(22):e154407. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154407.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published November 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

HIV and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis) coinfection increases the risk of active tuberculosis (aTB), but how HIV infection and medications contribute to drive risk remains unknown. In this issue of the JCI, Correa-Macedo and Fava et al. investigated alveolar macrophages (AMs) from people living with HIV (PLWH). To mimic the earliest event in tuberculosis (TB), the authors isolated AMs from broncheoalveolar lavage (BAL) of PLWH, healthy individuals, and healthy individuals taking antitretroviral therapy (ART) as preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV acquisition. These AMs were exposed to M. tuberculosis and epigenetic configuration, transcriptional responses, and cytokine production were assessed. M. tuberculosis–stimulated AMs from PLWH and from healthy individuals on PrEP showed blunted responses compared with healthy controls. While HIV infection is the major risk factor for TB, these findings suggest that ART may modulate AM responses and potentially contribute to residual risk of aTB in fully treated HIV.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement