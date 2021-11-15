Alveolar macrophages from persons living with HIV show impaired epigenetic response to Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Study subjects. To investigate the influence of HIV on the ability of AMs to mount a response to M. tuberculosis infection, we studied 3 groups of subjects: PLWH receiving ART (n = 20), persons without HIV but receiving ART as PrEP (n = 14), and persons without HIV not receiving PrEP (HC; n = 16; Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148013DS1). All PrEP subjects were on continuous PrEP. While we did not enroll newly diagnosed patients with HIV before the onset of ART, we note that globally a plurality of PLWH are on ART (10). Consequently, PLWH receiving ART are more representative of the impact of HIV on TB than PLWH who are not receiving ART. We isolated AMs by BAL from all subjects and challenged the cells in vitro with M. tuberculosis for 18 to 20 hours. RNA and DNA were isolated from uninfected and M. tuberculosis–challenged cells and used to assess gene expression levels by RNA-Seq, chromatin structure by ATAC-Seq, and presence of the histone activation mark H3K27ac by ChIP-Seq (Figure 1A). However, due to different quality control procedures and variable numbers of AMs obtained per subject, different counts of subjects were used for the transcriptomics and epigenetics experiments (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Study design and differential gene expression by AMs in response to M. tuberculosis. (A) Experimental design and sample number by group. Each subject underwent BAL. AMs were obtained from BAL and challenged in vitro with M. tuberculosis for 18 to 20 hours. RNA was obtained for RNA-Seq, whereas DNA was used for ATAC-Seq and ChIP-Seq experiments. (B) Bar graph summarizing DEGs by AM, following M. tuberculosis challenge across the 3 phenotypic groups (HCs; PLWH on antiretroviral therapy; PrEP subjects). The y axis indicates the cumulative DEG count and group ID is indicated below each bar. Dark color shades represent upregulated genes (positive log fold-change; log 2 FC) whereas light shades depict downregulated genes (negative log 2 FC). (C) Density plot presenting log 2 FC as absolute values. All DEGs from B had their log 2 FC converted to absolute values and plotted using density function. Vertical colored lines indicate the median of absolute values per group, with exact values given on top. Blue shade represents HC subjects, red indicates PLWH, and green indicates PrEP subjects. (D) Dot plot presenting significance and overall effect for selected pathways and GO terms. Pathways/GO terms are listed on the left, dot sizes reflect the negative log 10 FDR values for the enrichment test (bigger dots have smaller P values) and colors from red (higher value) to blue (lower value) indicate the median log 2 FC across all detected genes in the corresponding pathway or GO term. To derive the average log 2 FC for a pathway/GO term, for each group we identified the corresponding DEGs, pooled all gene IDs from the 3 groups, retrieved the log 2 FC for each of these genes, and established the median of log 2 FC per group.

Table 1 Demographics and characteristics of enrolled subjects

AMs from PLWH and PrEP subjects display blunted mRNA transcriptomic changes in response to M. tuberculosis. Across the 3 phenotypic groups, we identified 1626 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in response to M. tuberculosis (Supplemental Table 2). However, there were pronounced DEG count differences in their transcriptional responses (Figure 1B). AMs from HC subjects showed 1434 DEGs in response to M. tuberculosis as compared with only 679 and 255 DEGs in PLWH and PrEP subjects, respectively (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). The magnitude of AM transcriptional response to M. tuberculosis also differed among the 3 groups. The smallest mean absolute log 2 fold change (log 2 FC) in response to M. tuberculosis infection was observed among PrEP subjects while HC subjects displayed the strongest transcriptional response (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A). PLWH displayed a stronger transcriptional response than PrEP subjects, suggesting an interaction of HIV and ART in PLWH (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). To test if M. tuberculosis effects in PLWH and PrEP subjects were weaker for all DEGs or only for specific gene sets, we assessed the correlations of M. tuberculosis–triggered log 2 FC across the 3 groups. We observed that log 2 FC values were strongly correlated among all 3 groups, but were consistently higher for corresponding genes from HC subjects (Supplemental Figure 1B), which suggested a general transcriptional impairment in cells from PLWH and PrEP subjects.

Pathway and GO-term enrichment analysis revealed that M. tuberculosis–induced transcriptional changes were enriched in biological functions representative of macrophage anti-mycobacterial host responses, such as interferon (IFN) and Toll-like receptor signaling pathways (Figure 1D). However, compared with HC subjects, the number of significant GO terms/pathways was substantially lower for the PLWH and PrEP groups (Supplemental Table 3). Moreover, even among shared significant terms, the cumulative transcriptional response of genes in these terms was stronger in the HC group, which further emphasized the blunted anti-mycobacterial response by PLWH and PrEP subjects (Figure 1D). We also tested which genes had a significantly different magnitude of response to M. tuberculosis among phenotype groups (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2). We identified 333 genes significantly different between the groups (Supplemental Table 4) with the majority displaying lower upregulation in response to M. tuberculosis for PLWH and PrEP groups relative to the HC group (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D and Supplemental Table 3). These results provided a formal confirmation that the transcriptional response to M. tuberculosis challenge by AMs of HC was more vigorous compared with the one mounted by PrEP subjects and PLWH. At baseline, mean gene expression levels were very similar between HC subjects, PrEP subjects, and PLWH (Supplemental Figure 2). This observation suggested that differences in the magnitude of the response to M. tuberculosis were not driven by a higher baseline gene expression in any of the tested groups.

Figure 2 AMs display significant differences between groups in transcriptomic response to M. tuberculosis. (A) Bar graph summarizing genes that displayed significantly different log 2 FC between groups (differential M. tuberculosis response). The y axis indicates the cumulative DEG count whereas the x axis indicates the pair-wise group contrast. Dark color shading represents genes with higher response (e.g., M. tuberculosis effect in PLWH vs HC subjects resulted in a positive log 2 FC difference) while light shading depicts genes with lower response (negative log 2 FC difference). The union of all gene IDs identified across the 3 contrasts (n = 401) resulted in 333 unique gene IDs. (B) Boxplot for 3 selected pathway/GO terms for genes with significant differential M. tuberculosis response between PLWH or PrEP subjects against controls (n = 302). For each term, the y axis displays the mean log 2 FC and dots represent per-subject mean value for pooled DEGs. Phenotypic groups are indicated below each box plot across the 3 terms. White dots represent mean log 2 FC for subjects who do not smoke cigarettes or who have used cannabis, whereas black dots depict smokers and/or cannabis users. To derive the subject mean log 2 FC, we used pooled DEGs from the first 2 columns in A which were significant for interaction contrasts between PLWH vs HC subjects and PrEP subjects versus HC subjects, obtained subject-wise log 2 FC for each DEG and averaged the log 2 FC from all genes per subject. Results showed that group differences are not driven by outliers and that smoking or cannabis consumption do not explain group differences. (C) Manhattan plot for enrichment test of pathways and GO terms from merged DEGs detected in the differential M. tuberculosis responses of PLWH vs HC subjects and PrEP subjects versus HC subjects. The y axis indicates the negative log 10 FDR values whereas the tested terms are arranged along the x axis. The horizontal dashed line represents the 10% FDR cut-off for significant pathways/GO terms. Dots are sized as a function of the DEG number in a term and colors represent the database from which the terms were obtained. Identified terms represent innate immune processes and intracellular defense mechanisms. C-type lectin receptors, CLRs.

Of note, 40 genes were differentially expressed at FDR less than or equal to 5% in response to M. tuberculosis between the PLWH and PrEP groups (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 5). Among these 40 genes were CD209 (alias DC_SIGN) and OTUD3, 2 genes intimately involved in the anti-HIV and anti–M. tuberculosis host response (11–16). M. tuberculosis infection triggered upregulation of CD209 in the HC and PrEP groups while AMs from PLWH did not display significant change in expression levels. Conversely, in response to M. tuberculosis, the antiviral mediator OTUD3 was upregulated in PLWH and downregulated in the PrEP group. These observations suggested that HIV effected potentially biologically relevant changes on AM physiology that were not overcome by the broader ART-linked dampening of transcriptional responsiveness.

To explore if the group differences were mainly driven by strong outliers, we derived a per subject average log 2 FC across DEGs in significant pathways/GO terms. We found that AMs from HC subjects displayed a more pronounced group transcriptional response to M. tuberculosis. For example, the mean log 2 FC for the term “I-kappaB kinase/NF-kappaB signaling” was 3.22-fold (P = 2.4 × 10−3) and 2.39-fold (P = 3.8 × 10−2) higher in HC subjects as compared with PLWH and PrEP subjects, respectively (Figure 2B). GO terms and pathways tagged by the DEGs from PLWH and PrEP versus HC subjects, which were significantly more induced in AMs from HC subjects, revealed a predominance of innate-immune and intracellular defense response terms (Figure 2C). This observation alongside the exclusion of possible outlier-driven group differences supported the reduced ability of AMs from PLWH and PrEP subjects to mount an effective anti-mycobacterial transcriptional response to challenge with M. tuberculosis. Finally, we also measured M. tuberculosis–triggered secretion of 7 cytokines and found that AMs from the PLWH and PrEP groups show reduced cytokine secretion levels compared with AMs from the HC group (Supplemental Figure 3).

M. tuberculosis does not induce chromatin remodeling in AMs from PLWH and PrEP subjects. Next, we evaluated M. tuberculosis–triggered epigenetic changes of AM chromatin accessibility and H3K27 acetylation. Analysis of differentially open chromatin (DOC) in response to M. tuberculosis indicated that AMs from HC subjects had significant increased accessibility (opening) in 8389 regions and repression (closing) in 3971 regions (Figure 3A and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). In contrast, AMs isolated from PLWH or PrEP subjects displayed near-complete absence of significant chromatin remodeling in response to M. tuberculosis (Figure 3, A and B). Pathway and GO-term enrichment analyses of genes annotated to DOC in HC identified typical viral and bacterial response terms (Figure 3, C and D). A broad-based epigenetic impairment was confirmed for AMs from PLWH and PrEP subjects by tracking regions with differently H3K27 acetylation (DAc), a mark of active chromatin (Figure 4, A and B and Supplemental Tables 6 and 8). As in the transcriptomics analyses, the epigenetic response to M. tuberculosis by AMs strongly implicated host immune response to pathogens and immune-related signaling pathways, which was mainly driven by opening DOCs and regions with increased acetylated H3K27 (Figure 3C and Figure 4C). Although most of the pathways detected using increased DAc were the same for HC subjects, PLWH, and PrEP subjects, the gene count per pathway or GO term was substantially higher in HC subjects (Figure 4C). Examples of genes with DOCs and DAc at the gene transcription start site (TSS) were CXCL10, IFI44L, APOBEC3A, and MX1 (Figure 5, A–D).

Figure 3 AM chromatin remodeling in response to M. tuberculosis. (A) Significance of chromatin changes is plotted against the magnitude of the change. Significantly open or closed chromatin regions at a FDR of 5% are represented by red or blue dots, respectively. Counts of DOC regions are given at the top. Vertical dashed lines indicate the minimum log 2 FC of 0.2 on the x axis. For HC subjects, 23.3% of the tested regions displayed significant chromatin remodelling in response to M. tuberculosis, whereas PLWH and PrEP subjects lacked significant chromatin changes. The raw P value significance cut-off for FDR less than 5% varies as the FDR procedure is based on the P value distributions that are intrinsic to each tested group. (B) Density of the absolute log 2 FC for 12,360 DOC regions is shown for HC, PrEP, and PLWH groups in blue, green, and red, respectively. Mean log 2 FC for each group is highlighted by horizontal lines. PrEP and PLWH groups showed strongly impaired chromatin remodelling in response to M. tuberculosis compared with the HC group. (C) Pathway/GO term enrichment analysis of genes assigned to DOC regions for the HC response to M. tuberculosis. GO biological process (BP), KEGG, and Reactome pathways to which at least 5 genes had been assigned are plotted against the negative log 10 FDR. In total, 724 of the 8066 tested terms were significant. Enrichment analysis indicated that M. tuberculosis challenge promoted chromatin remodelling in regions assigned to genes belonging to IFN and TNF signaling pathways as well as response to viral and bacterial pathogens. (D) Rank plot of selected terms. DOC regions tagged genes assigned to “I−kappaB kinase/NF−kappaB signaling,” “TNF signaling,” and “Interferon signaling” pathways. DOCs are plotted according to their log 2 FC on the x axis and ranked according to the magnitude of change on the y axis. Genes corresponding to opening or closing DOC regions are shown in red and blue, respectively. Horizontal lines indicate the 0.2 log 2 FC cut off.

Figure 4 Histone H3K27 acetylation changes in response to M. tuberculosis. (A) Volcano plots for H3K27 acetylation response to M. tuberculosis. Chromatin regions significantly DAc at a FDR less than 5% and absolute log 2 FC greater than or equal to 0.2 after M. tuberculosis challenge are colored, with higher acetylation of H3K27 in red and lower acetylation in blue. The numbers of DAc regions are given at the top. Significant changes in H3K27 acetylation, indicating active enhancers, were observed mostly for the HC group, which encompassed 7 subjects compared with 11 PLWH on antiretroviral therapy and 6 PrEP subjects. Additionally, the magnitude of log 2 FC was higher in HC subjects compared with PLWH and PrEP subjects. (B) Density of the absolute log 2 FC for 2731 DAc regions detected in at least one group is shown for HC, PrEP, and PLWH groups in blue, green, and red, respectively. Mean log 2 FC for each group is highlighted by vertical lines. PrEP and PLWH groups showed strongly reduced changes in H3K27 acetylation in response to M. tuberculosis compared with the HC group. (C) Enrichment analysis of genes assigned to regions with increased H3K27 acetylation for the HC subjects, PLWH, and PrEP subjects response to M. tuberculosis. GO BP, KEGG, and Reactome pathways with at least 5 assigned genes are plotted against the negative log 10 FDR. As observed for the chromatin changes, enrichment analysis indicated that in AMs of HC subjects, M. tuberculosis challenge promoted increased acetylation in more regions assigned to genes belonging to IFN and TNF signaling pathways as well as response to viral and bacterial pathogens. Terms highlighted in red are those for which we showed differential M. tuberculosis response between PLWH or PrEP subjects against HC subjects in Figure 2B.

Figure 5 Changes in chromatin accessibility and H3K27 acetylation of DEGs with high log 2 FC in response to M. tuberculosis. Chromatin accessibility and H3K27 acetylation for HC subjects, PrEP subjects, and PLWH while receiving antiretroviral treatment are depicted for the TSS of 4 DEGs—CXCL10 (A), IFI44L (B), APOBEC3A (C), and MX1 (D)—that are among the genes displaying the highest log 2 FC transcriptional changes in response to M. tuberculosis. The mean normalized fragment pileup for H3K27 acetylation (top) and chromatin accessibility (bottom) are plotted on the y axis for HC, PrEP, and PLWH groups and colored in blue, green, and red, respectively. The lines indicate the mean H3K27 acetylation (top) and chromatin accessibility (bottom) for each condition in the group with a light shade representing noninfected AMs and a darker shade representing the M. tuberculosis–challenged AMs. The standard deviation of the mean is shown by the corresponding shades for each condition. A complementary effect was observed with DOC region in response to M. tuberculosis being flanked by increased H3K27 acetylation for the genes displayed.

Covariates do not explain M. tuberculosis–triggered transcriptional and epigenetic differences among groups. The 3 groups differed with respect to several covariates (Table 1). Among the HC group, the proportion of females was higher, and the use of recreational drugs was lower compared with the PLWH and PrEP groups. Subjects in the PrEP group on average were younger compared with the 2 other groups. The duration of ART was longer for PLWH (mean = 12.12 years, SD = 7.64) than PrEP subjects (mean = 3 years, SD = 1.47). All PrEP subjects received Emtricitabine and Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), while among PLWH there was a wider spread of ART drug regimens. However, only 4 of 20 subjects had not received TDF at the time of enrollment (Table 1). Most of the intersubject variability was accounted for by the analytical approach employed. Still, given the strong heterogeneity of study subjects, we investigated the impact of smoking, recreational drug use, and age on M. tuberculosis–triggered chromatin and transcriptional responses. We found that smoking and recreational cannabis use did not explain the reduced transcriptional activity or absence of chromatin changes in response to M. tuberculosis among PLWH and PrEP subjects (Figure 2B and Figure 6). Age and duration of ART/PrEP were also unlikely confounders since PLWH and PrEP subjects differed significantly in age (P value PLWH × PrEP = 1.1 × 10−3, P value PrEP × HC = nonsignificant) and ART duration, yet both groups showed similar reduced transcriptional activity and lack of chromatin changes relative to HC subjects following challenge with M. tuberculosis (Figure 7, A and B). Moreover, when stratifying HC subjects and PLWH by age, HC subjects of 40 years and older showed pronounced M. tuberculosis–triggered chromatin changes that were not observed for PLWH (Figure 7C). In addition to the covariates listed in Table 1, we also considered possible group-dependent differences in phagocytic activity. Since the yields of AMs were generally not sufficient to conduct independent assessment of phagocytic activity, we used the presence of M. tuberculosis reads in ATAC-Seq libraries as proxy and failed to detect any significant group-dependent differences (Figure 7D).

Figure 6 No significant impact of recreational cannabis use and smoking on M. tuberculosis–triggered epigenetic changes in AMs. Volcano plots for chromatin accessibility changes by AMs in response to M. tuberculosis after removing subjects who smoked cigarettes, cannabis, or both. Included in this analysis were 10 HC subjects, 7 PLWH, and 5 PrEP subjects. Significantly open or closed chromatin regions at a FDR of 5% after M. tuberculosis challenge are represented by dots marked in red or blue, respectively. The DOC regions are given at the top left and right corners. Dashed lines indicate the 5% FDR on the y axis and the minimum log 2 FC of 0.2 on the x axis.

Figure 7 Impact of age and M. tuberculosis uptake on transcriptional and epigenetic changes. (A) Boxplot showing the distribution of age at enrollment across the 3 studied groups. Subjects of the PLWH group were significantly older than the subjects of the HC and PrEP groups. (B) Boxplot for 3 selected pathway/GO terms for genes with significant differential M. tuberculosis response between PLWH or PrEP subjects against HC subjects (n = 302). For each term, the y axis displays the mean log 2 FC and dots represent per-subject mean value for pooled DEGs from the 3 groups. White dots represent mean log 2 FC for subjects younger than 40 years at enrollment, whereas black dots depict subjects 40 years of age or older. (C) Volcano plots for chromatin accessibility changes stratified by age for subjects of the HC and PLWH groups. Subjects tested were at least 40 years old at enrollment. In this age class, the HC, PLWH, and PrEP groups encompassed 9, 15, and 3 subjects, respectively. Due to low subject count, PrEP subjects were excluded from this stratified analysis. Significantly open or closed chromatin regions at a FDR of 5% after M. tuberculosis challenge are represented by dots marked in red or blue, respectively. The counts of DOC regions are given at the top left and right corners. Vertical dashed lines indicate the log 2 FC of 0.2 cut-off on the x axis. The raw P value cut-off that is controlled under FDR less than 5% varies, as the FDR procedure is based on the P-value distributions that are intrinsic to each tested group. (D) Boxplot of distribution for M. tuberculosis–aligned reads in ATAC-Seq experiments. The y axis indicates the proportion of total unique paired-end reads aligned to the M. tuberculosis H37rv genome relative to the human genome hg38. Unique alignments to the M. tuberculosis genome quantify DNA traces of phagocyted/lysed mycobacteria. In the absence of M. tuberculosis challenge, little to no alignment was observed to M. tuberculosis genome. In the challenge condition, the 3 groups (HC, PLWH, and PrEP) presented a range of proportions of M. tuberculosis unique reads. No statistical significance was observed between the proportion of M. tuberculosis reads between the phenotype groups.

Chromatin accessibility and binding of transcription factors. To link M. tuberculosis–triggered epigenetic changes in AMs from HC subjects with increased gene expression, we evaluated the enrichment of transcription factor (TF) motifs in M. tuberculosis–triggered DOC and DAc regions and found an enrichment of IFN regulatory factor (IRF) motifs in those regions (Figure 8). Next, we compared the average difference in TF footprint depth between M. tuberculosis–challenged and nonchallenged AMs to estimate TF activity. Of the 682 TFs obtained from the JASPAR catalog, 21 had significantly higher activity (increased footprint depth) in DOC regions after M. tuberculosis challenge (Figure 9A). Among these significant TFs were IRF9 (part of the anti-mycobacterial host response) and ZNF684 (a TB biomarker). Of note, M. tuberculosis challenge triggered a higher fold change for IRF9 and ZNF684 RNA expression in AMs from HC subjects compared with AMs from PLWH or PrEP subjects (Figure 9B). Moreover, IRF9 and ZNF684 footprints responsive to M. tuberculosis challenge were enriched in the TSS of genes that are part of the IFN signaling pathway (P = 8.9 × 10–6 and P = 0.03, respectively; Figure 9C). Unexpectedly, we also observed an enrichment of IRF9 active footprints in the TSS of genes of the TNF signaling pathway (P = 0.01; Figure 9C). ZNF684 active footprints were observed in the core promoter of TNF after M. tuberculosis challenge, providing a direct link to a major proinflammatory cytokine (Figure 9D). Moreover, in support of a coordinated effect of these 2 TFs, an active footprint for ZNF684 was observed in the promoter region of IRF9 (Figure 9D).

Figure 8 Motif enrichment analysis for ATAC-Seq and H3K27ac. Motifs enriched in open or more acetylated chromatin of HC subjects upon M. tuberculosis challenge are shown as a table. The tested conditions with corresponding TFs binding to the enriched motifs are shown in the first 3 columns. In the last 4 columns, the P value and FDR are given for the enrichment of motifs in targeted regions versus the background. Using HOMER default parameters, 6486 of the 8389 more accessible regions (ATAC) and 1048 of the 1293 more acetylated regions (H3k27ac) for the HC response to M. tuberculosis passed quality control and were considered target regions. The background consisted of regions with FDR greater than 5% for each comparison. Using HOMER default parameters, 39,695 of the 44,651 background regions (ATAC) and 55,466 of the 64,564 background regions (H3k27ac) passed quality control. The percentage relative to the total number of regions that passed QC in either targeted regions (open or more acetylated) or background are indicated in the last 2 columns.

Figure 9 TF footprint activity in DOC regions. (A) Activity scores denoting differences in depth of TF footprints between HC subjects and HC subjects challenged with M. tuberculosis AMs are plotted on the y axis for 682 TFs from the JASPAR catalog showing a minimum of 50 footprints in DOC regions. A positive activity score indicates that footprints for a TF are more pronounced in HC after M. tuberculosis infection. Twenty-one TFs with significant activity score at FDR less than 5% are displayed as red dots. (B) mRNA expression levels for the transcription factors IRF9 and ZNF684 are shown as violin plots. The residual log 2 copy per million (CPM) read, after removing interindividual variability, is plotted for each group: HC subjects, PrEP subjects, and PLWH receiving antiretroviral treatments and condition (M. tuberculosis–challenged or not). (C) Percentage of genes in the TNF or IFN pathways that have IRF9 or ZNF684 footprints in their TSS (± 5 kb from the promoter) was compared with all genes with TSS in DOC regions. As expected, we observed that IRF9 footprints are more frequent in genes assigned to Reactome’s IFN signaling pathway compared with random TSS in DOCs. Surprisingly, IRF9 footprints were also more frequent than by chance in KEGG’s TNF pathway. (D) ZNF684 and IRF9 footprints in selected IFN and TNF genes. The mean normalized fragment pileup is plotted on the y axis as red and blue lines for noninfected and M. tuberculosis–challenged AMs from HC subjects, respectively. The standard deviation of the mean is shown by shades for each condition. The location of the motif assigned to the footprint is shown by a black bar. Pronounced footprints for ZNF684 were in the core promoter of TNF and the promoter of IRF9. Motifs for IRF9 were detected in footprints located close to the promoter of the NOD2 and ISG15 genes. TF footprints are detected by a depletion in sequencing depth between 2 high coverage flanking regions. The bottom panel zooms in at footprints located over TF motifs with higher activity score in HC subjects and located in the promoter region of top DEGs in response to M. tuberculosis.