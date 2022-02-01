Dyrk1b promotes hepatic lipogenesis by bypassing canonical insulin signaling and directly activating mTORC2 in mice

Dyrk1b is upregulated in the liver of mice fed a high-calorie diet and in human patients with NASH. Subsequent to the identification of strong linkage between gain-of-function mutations in DYRK1B and MetS (24), we sought to determine the global role of the encoded protein in disease pathogenesis. We reasoned that the major traits of the mutation carriers, hypertriglyceridemia, fatty liver disease, and T2D, are the consequence of altered hepatic glucose and lipid metabolism, and embarked on characterizing the hepatic function of Dyrk1b. We fed mice a diet consisting of equivalent calories from fats and sucrose (40% each), hereafter referred to as high-calorie diet (HCD), to stimulate hepatic triacylglycerol (TAG) accumulation via increased DNL by dietary carbohydrates, and increased uptake of dietary fat (1). C57BL/6J mice on 3-month HCD exhibited increased fat accumulation in the liver compared with mice on chow diet (CD) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153724DS1). Strikingly, Dyrk1b transcript (Figure 1A) and protein levels (Figure 1, B and C) were elevated in the liver of HCD- versus CD-fed mice and highly correlated with NASH severity (Figure 1D). The hepatic Dyrk1b levels were also increased in mice fed with diet consisting of 60% calories from fat (Supplemental Figure 1B). The Dyrk1b expression was lost when antibody was preblocked with the corresponding peptide, confirming specificity of the antibody (Supplemental Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 5H). Accordingly, the levels of the DNL enzymes Fasn and Acc1 and p-PKCα/PKCα, a readout for mTORC2 activation (17), were increased in the liver of HCD- versus CD-fed mice (Figure 1, B and C) and positively correlated with degree of NASH severity (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Dyrk1b was increased in the HCD-fed mice in both nuclear (Figure 1, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 1G) and cytoplasmic compartments (Figure 1, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 1G) as determined by cellular fractionation and immunofluorescence imaging. These data are consistent with the previously reported bipartite expression of Dyrk1b in C2C12 myoblasts (25, 29). HCD increased Dyrk1b levels in the hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 1, H–J), and in the macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1, K–M). The vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) stained positive for Dyrk1b in both CD- and HCD-fed mouse livers, although the overall levels were higher in the latter (Supplemental Figure 1, N–P). Taken together, these findings indicate that a diet enriched with fat and/or carbohydrates can upregulate Dyrk1b expression throughout the liver.

Figure 1 Dyrk1b is upregulated in the liver of mice with diet-induced fatty liver disease and in human NASH. (A) Dyrk1b transcripts normalized to Hprt in the indicated conditions. Henceforth, each dot in the dot plots represents biological replicates; n > 8 mice each, unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (B and C) Western blot (WB) analysis and quantification of specified liver proteins in mice fed CD or HCD. Henceforth, each lane of WBs represents biological replicates; n = 4 mice each, unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (D) Correlation analysis between NASH score and Dyrk1b expression in the liver of HCD-fed mice. (E) WB and quantification of Dyrk1b levels in the nuclear (top) and cytoplasmic extracts (bottom) in the liver of mice fed with CD or HCD; n > 6 each, unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (F and G) Dyrk1b protein expression visualized by immunofluorescence in the liver of CD- or HCD-fed mice. IgG was used as control (top row); n = 5 mice each group. Arrows indicate cytoplasmic expression. Unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (H and I) Representative images and quantification of DYRK1B expression in the liver biopsies of patients with NASH versus controls; n = 20 controls, n = 27 NASH samples, unpaired t test, 2-tailed, Welch-corrected. (J) Correlation analysis between NASH score and percentage Dyrk1b expression in the human NASH samples (n = 22) from I. Scale bars: 20 μm. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

We next examined the relevance of DYRK1B to human disease by exploring its protein levels in patients diagnosed with NASH. We obtained deidentified liver samples from patients with biopsy-proven NASH and compared them with liver samples of individuals without NASH or diabetes (Supplemental Table 1). Using the same antibody as described above, an average of 7.0-fold increase in the DYRK1B levels was observed in the liver biopsies of NASH patients versus controls by immunofluorescence (Figure 1, H and I). The elevated levels of liver Dyrk1b strongly correlated with NASH diagnosis but not with its severity, implicating its role in disease pathogenesis in humans as opposed to disease progression (Figure 1J). The expression of the DNL enzyme Acc1 was also increased in the NASH specimens (Supplemental Figure 1Q). Altogether, Dyrk1b levels are increased in diet-induced fatty liver disease in mice and in humans with NASH. These findings prompted further studies to examine the causal role of Dyrk1b in disease pathogenesis of NAFLD.

Elevated hepatic Dyrk1b levels cause hyperlipidemia and hepatic steatosis in a kinase-independent fashion. To determine the causal role of Dyrk1b in NAFLD, we overexpressed Dyrk1b in the liver of mice by adeno-associated virus serotype 8 (AAV8). AAV8 is touted for efficient, specific, and long-term liver-targeted gene therapy in both rodents and humans (30, 31). The AAV8 containing empty vector (AAVcontrol) or wild-type (Dyrk1bAAV-WT) or kinase-defective Dyrk1b cDNA (Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def) was transduced in vivo (Figure 2A). The kinase-defective Dyrk1bK140R,Y273F (24, 32) curtailed the phosphorylation of recombinant human Fkhr (rhFkhr) at Ser329, a previously established kinase-dependent modification by Dyrk1b (ref. 33 and Supplemental Figure 2A). The AAV8 was titered to increase Dyrk1b mRNA levels 2-fold (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D), which is less than 50% of the increase we observed in the liver of HCD- versus CD-fed mice (compare with Figure 1G, 5-fold change HCD vs. CD). As expected, other organs involved in maintaining lipid and glucose metabolism, such as pancreas, adipose tissue, or skeletal muscle, showed no change in the expression of Dyrk1b or Dyrk1a, a human paralog of Dyrk1b (Supplemental Figure 2B), in Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol mice. Next, to trace the tropism of the virus in the different cell types in the liver, we transduced GFP using AAV8. The albumin-positive hepatocytes and VSMCs showed GFP transduction while F4/80-positive Kupffer cells and CD31-positive endothelial cells showed minimal transduction with AAV8 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). Altogether, we obtained relatively specific transduction of Dyrk1b in the hepatocytes in the liver.

Figure 2 Dyrk1b regulates hepatic TAG in a kinase-independent manner. (A) Schematic representation of generation of AAV8 for increasing Dyrk1b levels in the mouse liver. (B–E) Oil Red O (ORO) staining, counterstained with hematoxylin (B–D) and total hepatic TAG (E) in the designated mice on CD after 6-hour fast; n > 6 each, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. Arrows in B–D indicate neutral lipid staining. (F) Fasting plasma TAG of the indicated mice on CD after 6-hour fast; n > 6 mice each, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. (G) Fasting TC on CD after 6-hour fast; n > 5 mice each, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test.*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. Scale bar: 150 μm.

Figure 5 Dyrk1b increases FA uptake in the hepatocytes. (A–H) Representative confocal images from littermate controls and Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes at indicated time points after addition of BODIPY-FA; n = 5 mice each genotype, n = 4 technical replicates. (I) Quantification of intracellular fluorescence in controls and Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes measured by the microplate reader after cell lysis at the indicated time points. The background fluorescence (prior to addition of BODIPY-FA) was subtracted and normalized to the total protein content. Unpaired t test, 2-sided, n = 5 mice each genotype, n = 4 technical replicates. (J–L) Representative confocal images showing BODIPY-FA uptake 1 minute after addition in Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes transduced with AAV8 containing empty vector (AAVcontrol) or Dyrk1bWT or Dyrk1bkin.def virus, at an MOI of 60. The FA uptake experiment was performed 72 hours after virus transduction, to allow for sufficient transcription. n = 2 mice each condition, n = 4 technical replicates. (M) Quantification of intracellular fluorescence, in the indicated genotypes; 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. White arrows indicate the intracellular fluorescence detected by BODIPY-FA. Scale bars: 150 μm. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

Remarkably, both Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def mouse liver demonstrated 1.82-fold and 2.3-fold increase in hepatic TAG content, respectively, as compared with the AAVcontrol mice simply on a CD (Figure 2, B–E). Accordingly, the fasting plasma TAG was increased 1.85-fold in Dyrk1bAAV-WT and 1.54-fold in Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def mice versus AAVcontrol mice (Figure 2F). The fasting plasma total cholesterol (TC) was elevated 1.34-fold in Dyrk1bAAV-WT and 1.47-fold in Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def mice versus AAVcontrol (Figure 2G). A prolonged HCD for 9 months after AAV8 injection caused a significant increase in hepatic TAG and liver weight in Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E–H). The total body weight was slightly reduced, while percentage liver weight, percentage lean mass, percentage fat mass, and food and water intake remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2, I–N) in Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol mice, fed with CD for 3 months. The relative adipose tissue weight (Supplemental Figure 2O) and the plasma nonesterified free fatty acid (NEFA) levels (Supplemental Figure 2P) were similar between Dyrk1bAAV-WT and AAVcontrol, diminishing the likelihood of a contribution of adipose tissue to the hepatic TAG in Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver. Altogether, these data indicate that Dyrk1b causes steatosis and hyperlipidemia in mice independent of its kinase activity.

To verify that the observed effects of Dyrk1b are specific to the hepatocytes, we overexpressed Dyrk1b in primary hepatocytes of WT and Dyrk1b–/– mice. The transduction of both Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def increased the total TAG levels in Dyrk1b–/– and WT hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Altogether, these data indicate that Dyrk1b causes steatosis directly in the hepatocytes irrespective of its kinase activity.

Reduced Dyrk1b protects against diet-induced hepatic steatosis and hypertriglyceridemia. Next, we determined whether knocking down hepatic Dyrk1b would confer protection against NAFLD. We used 4 different shRNAs against Dyrk1b mRNA (Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA) that were each cloned into AAV8 vectors, packaged into viral particles, purified, and coinjected i.p. into each mouse (Figure 3A). The target sequences of the shRNAs were 100% specific for mouse Dyrk1b and were spread through different exons of the mRNA (Supplemental Table 2). The Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA reduced hepatic Dyrk1b levels in comparison with the mice transduced with scrambled shRNA (scrambledAAV; Figure 3, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5A). As before, the expression of Dyrk1b in skeletal muscle, adipose tissue, and pancreas and hepatic Dyrk1a levels remained unchanged in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). The expression levels of potential off-targets of Dyrk1b shRNAs, as predicted by percentage DNA homology to the shRNA sequence (Supplemental Table 2), displayed no changes in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mouse liver (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 3 Knockdown of Dyrk1b protects against hepatic steatosis and hyperlipidemia. (A) Schematic representation of knockdown of Dyrk1b using shRNAs targeted to the liver by AAV8. (B–D) Dyrk1b expression in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA versus scrambledAAV visualized by HRP-mediated IHC in the liver (B and C) and WB (D); n > 5 mice each for B and C. The mice were fed HCD for 3 months. Unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (E–G) ORO staining, counterstained with hematoxylin, and total hepatic TAG (G) in the liver of indicated mice, fed HCD for 3 months and fasted for 6 hours; n > 10 each, unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (H) Plasma TAG after 6-hour fast in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA versus scrambledAAV mice; n > 7 each, unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (I) Primary hepatocytes transduced by AAV8 containing either scrambled or Dyrk1b shRNA at an MOI of 60; n = 11 per group, unpaired t test, 2-tailed. Scale bars: 150 μm. *P ≤ 0.05.

On HCD, Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mice were substantially protected from hepatic steatosis (Figure 3, E–G) and fasting hypertriglyceridemia versus scrambledAAV mice (Figure 3H). The isolated hepatocytes from WT mice, transduced with Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA, showed significantly lower TAG content compared with scrambledAAV (Figure 3I), indicating a hepatocyte-specific cell-autonomous effect. No changes were noted in TC (Supplemental Figure 5D), the relative liver weight (Supplemental Figure 5E), or the fasting plasma NEFA (Supplemental Figure 5F) in the Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mice. In conclusion, Dyrk1b knockdown confers significant protection against diet-induced hepatic steatosis and hypertriglyceridemia.

Next, we examined the effect of global Dyrk1b disruption on the development of fatty liver. A gene trap cassette was introduced consisting of a splice acceptor site followed by a polyadenylation site in intron 2 of the endogenous Dyrk1b locus (Supplemental Figure 5G). Dyrk1b–/– mice were born in Mendelian ratios and appeared healthy. The cryptic splice acceptor site was substantially effective in generating knockouts, causing 90% reduction in liver Dyrk1b protein levels (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I). The hepatic TAG content was significantly reduced in Dyrk1b–/– liver on CD at 3 months (Supplemental Figure 5, J and K) and 5 months (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, Dyrk1b–/– mice on HCD were not protected against hyperlipidemia or hepatic steatosis (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), in contrast to Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mice (Figure 3, E–G). We reasoned that these differences were due to extrahepatic effects of Dyrk1b, since Dyrk1b–/– is a global knockout. Dyrk1b–/– mice on HCD, as opposed to Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA, had lower Dyrk1b expression in adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 7, C vs. D) and showed higher adipose tissue weight (Supplemental Figure 7, F vs. E and G) and higher fasting NEFA (Supplemental Figure 7H vs. Supplemental Figure 5F) compared with corresponding littermate controls. To demonstrate the autonomous role of Dyrk1b in hepatic lipogenesis, we examined TAG accumulation in isolated Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes from CD-fed mice and administered 2.5 mM glucose in full media (see Methods) for 5 days to stimulate lipogenesis. As predicted, Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes showed significantly lower TAG content compared with WT hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 5, L and M). No changes were observed in total adipocyte area in Dyrk1b–/– or Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mice (Supplemental Figure 7, I–K). The hepatic TAG secretion (Supplemental Figure 5N), body weight, percentage lean mass, TC, and liver weight were not different (Supplemental Figure 5, O–R) while percentage fat mass and food and water consumption were modestly increased (Supplemental Figure 5, S–U; n > 7 for each genotype) in Dyrk1b–/– mice versus littermate controls. Altogether, these data indicate that hepatic, but not global, reduction of Dyrk1b confers significant protection against diet-induced hepatic steatosis.

Dyrk1b stimulates hepatic DNL, TAG secretion, and fatty acid uptake. Since patients with T2D and NASH exhibit increased DNL (7, 34), we investigated whether Dyrk1b-induced steatosis is due to increased hepatic DNL. The de novo synthesized lipids were pulse-labeled by feeding of mice with 5% deuterium oxide in the drinking water for a total of 7 days along with a 70% fructose diet to stimulate DNL as previously described (35). The deuterium-labeled palmitate was quantified by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS). The absolute amount of palmitate synthesized by DNL and percentage enrichment of deuterated palmitate in the liver were significantly higher in both Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def versus AAVcontrol mice (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 2Q). Consistent with increased DNL, the expression levels of enzymes in the DNL pathway such as cleaved Srebp1 and its downstream targets Fasn, Acc1, and Scd1 (except for Elov6), and enzymes in the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway such as HMGCR and HMGCS1, were significantly higher in Dyrk1bAAV-WT (Figure 4, B and C, and additional biological replicates in Supplemental Figure 8A) and Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def versus AAVcontrol mice on CD (Supplemental Figure 8C, rows 1–5). Conversely, cleaved Srebp1, Acc1, Scd1, HMGCS1, and HMGCR were significantly reduced in the liver of Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mice versus scrambledAAV on HCD (Figure 4, D and E, and additional biological replicates in Supplemental Figure 8B). Overall, these experiments indicate that Dyrk1b promotes hepatic DNL and stimulates the expression of rate-limiting enzymes in the lipogenesis pathway.

Figure 4 Dyrk1b promotes DNL in the liver. (A) Graph showing the absolute amount of deuterium-labeled (M+1 and M+2) palmitate to unlabeled palmitate quantified by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry in the indicated genotypes. The contribution of naturally occurring M+1 and M+2 palmitates was subtracted. Percent enrichment × TAG (mg/g): AAVcontrol, 19.55 ± 1.18, n = 9; Dyrk1bAAV-WT, 37.55 ± 2.75, n = 8; Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def, 38.19 ± 5.79, n = 5; 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. (B and C) Expression and quantification of designated proteins in the liver of the indicated mice fed with CD, after 6-hour fast; n = 4 mice each genotype, unpaired t test, 2-sided. (D and E) Expression and quantification of designated proteins in the liver of the indicated mice fed with HCD after 6-hour fast; n = 4 mice each genotype, unpaired t test, 2-sided. (F and G) Rate of hepatic triglyceride secretion (F) and incremental area under the curve (iAUC) (G) upon i.p. administration of weight-normalized poloxamer-407 (P-407) in the designated mice on CD for 3 months. iAUC values were calculated by subtraction of baseline (0 minutes) values from other time points, to minimize the bias from high plasma TAG at baseline in Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice. The mice were fasted for 6 hours and plasma collected at the indicated times after P-407 injection. AAVcontrol, 126.9 mg/dL/h; Dyrk1bAAV-WT, 136.9 mg/dL/h; n > 5 each group, unpaired t test, 2-sided. (H and I) Rate of hepatic triglyceride secretion (H) and iAUC (I) upon administration of P-407 in the designated mice on HCD for 3 months; scrambledAAV, 448.1 mg/dL/h; Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA, 377.2 mg/dL/h; n = 5 each genotype, unpaired t test, 2-sided. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

We subsequently measured hepatic TAG secretion after inhibiting LPL activity by i.p. injection of poloxamer-407. The rate of TAG secretion was significantly higher in Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol mice on CD (Figure 4, F and G), and significantly reduced in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mice versus scrambledAAV controls on HCD (Figure 4, H and I). No changes were detected in microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTTP) and apolipoprotein B (ApoB) in Dyrk1b–/– mouse liver (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). MTTP was considerably increased while there was a subtle reduction of ApoB levels in Dyrk1bAAV-WT mouse liver in comparison with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Taken together, these data indicate that Dyrk1b stimulates hepatic DNL, which in turn increases TAG secretion, leading to steatosis and hyperlipidemia.

We then examined the potential effect of Dyrk1b on fatty acid (FA) uptake. We visualized the uptake of fluorescent BODIPY-conjugated C16 FA by hepatocytes and quantified the intracellular fluorescence after cell lysis. We examined FA uptake starting 1 minute after addition of BODIPY-C16 to curtail any effects arising from the incorporation of BODIPY-C16 into neutral lipid pool. The uptake of BODIPY-FA increased over a period of 15 minutes in the hepatocytes from littermate control mice (Figure 5, A–D) but was significantly reduced in Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes at 1, 5, and 15 minutes after addition of BODIPY-FA (Figure 5, E–I). The Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes transduced with Dyrk1bAAV-WT showed higher FA uptake within 1 minute of addition of BODIPY-FA (Figure 5, J and K) compared with AAVcontrol. The Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes transduced with Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def virus also showed higher FA uptake at 1 minute after addition of BODIPY-FA compared with AAVcontrol, but lower compared with Dyrk1bAAV-WT, suggesting that FA uptake is partially dependent on kinase activity of Dyrk1b (Figure 5, J–M). Similarly, a time course of FA uptake in the WT hepatocytes transduced with Dyrk1bAAV-WT virus displayed increased FA uptake compared with AAVcontrol in a partially kinase-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 10, A–J). A Seahorse assay revealed that endogenous basal FA oxidation was significantly decreased in Dyrk1b–/– hepatocytes versus littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B) and was significantly increased by Dyrk1b in a kinase-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). This finding indicated a direct correlation between the rate of FA uptake and FA oxidation and that Dyrk1b-induced steatosis is caused by increased DNL and FA uptake and not reduced FA oxidation.

Rictor, the obligate mTORC2 subunit, is the upstream regulator of proteome altered by Dyrk1b. Next, we performed expression proteomics in CD-fed Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1b–/– liver to identify Dyrk1b-dependent global alterations in the signaling pathways causing NAFLD (Figure 6, A and B). The Dyrk1b–/– mice on CD showed significant reduction in hepatic TAG (Supplemental Figure 5, J and K) and were protected against Dyrk1b-dependent pathways that induce NAFLD. Separate analyses were performed for proteins that are upregulated and those that are downregulated in Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1b–/– liver. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) identified proteins involved in lipid metabolism as being altered in the liver of both Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1b–/– mice (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Within the category of lipid metabolism, lipid synthesis (z score = 3.51), uptake (z score = 2.36), and β-oxidation of FA (z score = 2.617) were increased in Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol (Supplemental Table 5). Conversely, in Dyrk1b–/– liver, lipid synthesis and accumulation showed negative z scores of –1.6 and –0.647, respectively (Supplemental Table 6). These patterns are consistent with the experimental observations that Dyrk1b stimulates lipogenesis and FA uptake along with a compensatory increase in oxidation of FAs. The downregulated pathways in Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver and upregulated pathways in Dyrk1b–/– liver are interesting on their own but are beyond the scope of this article (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4).

Figure 6 Analysis of globally altered proteomes in the liver upon changes in Dyrk1b levels. (A and B) Representative heatmaps displaying hierarchical clustering of significantly altered proteome in the liver of designated mice; n = 2 are displayed for each condition; n = 3 biological replicates were analyzed for each genotype. The fold changes relative to respective controls were calculated, and the significantly altered proteins were determined using the following thresholds: P < 0.05, unpaired t test, FDR < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg corrected. The heatmaps were generated by Qlucore Omics software. The tissues were processed by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry. (C and D) The altered functions predicted by IPA for Dyrk1bAAV-WT (C) and Dyrk1b–/– (D). (E and F) Top selected upstream regulators of proteins that are altered in Dyrk1bAAV-WT (E) and Dyrk1b–/– (F) liver predicted by IPA.

Next, IPA was used to predict the potential upstream regulators of the altered proteins in the Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1b–/– liver. All the significantly altered proteins were used as input to predict potential upstream regulators. Peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor-γ coactivator 1α (PPARGC1a) (P = 4.8 × 10–4, z score = 2.27) and PPARα (PPARA) (P = 1.72 × 10–11, z score = 2.22), two sentinel regulators of hepatic lipid metabolism, were among the top upstream regulators of Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver proteome (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 7). PPARGC1a activation was previously associated with upregulation of lipogenesis (36) and VLDL secretion (37), and PPARA activation is associated with an adaptive increase in β-oxidation in high-fat diet–fed mice (38). In the Dyrk1b–/– liver, Rictor, an obligate mTORC2 subunit (19), was the most significantly inhibited upstream regulator (P = 6.74 × 10–25, z score = –4.54; Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 8). Given the central role of mTORC2 in promoting hepatic lipogenesis (17–19), we focused on its regulation by Dyrk1b as follows below. In addition to Rictor, the proteins regulated by insulin receptor (P = 6.1 × 10–6, z score = 3.13) were predicted to increase in Dyrk1b–/– mice (Supplemental Table 8).

Dyrk1b stimulates phosphorylation and activation of mTORC2 in a kinase-independent manner. The identification of the mTORC2 subunit Rictor (17, 18) as the most significant upstream regulator of the altered proteome in Dyrk1b–/– liver (Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 8) suggested that Dyrk1b may enhance DNL by activating mTORC2. Remarkably, the phosphorylation of mTOR at Ser2448 (p-mTOR-Ser2448) was significantly increased in Dyrk1bAAV-WT mouse liver versus AAVcontrol (Figure 7A). In contrast, p-mTOR-Ser2448 was significantly reduced in the Dyrk1b–/– liver (Figure 7B, left panel). The p-mTOR-Ser2481 levels were low and moderately altered in Dyrk1bAAV-WT (Figure 7A) and Dyrk1b–/– (Figure 7B, left panel) liver. In vitro studies in malignant cell lines have previously shown that p-mTOR-Ser2448 and p-mTOR-Ser2481 are phosphorylated in mTORC1 and mTORC2, respectively (39, 40). We found that liver p-mTOR-Ser2448 was reduced in mice with hepatocyte-specific knockout of Rictor (LiRctrKO) (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B) without mTORC1 targets being affected (ref. 17 and Supplemental Figure 12C). In addition, mTOR in the immunoprecipitated mTORC2 from primary WT mouse hepatocytes was phosphorylated at the Ser2448 site, and further increased upon insulin treatment (Supplemental Figure 13A). These findings indicate that mTOR-Ser2448 is phosphorylated in mTORC2 in the liver.

Figure 7 Dyrk1b activates mTORC2 in a kinase-independent manner. (A and B) Expression and quantification of proteins by WB indicating mTORC1 and mTORC2 activity in the liver of adult Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1b–/– mice and their corresponding littermate controls, fed with CD and after 6-hour fast; unpaired t test, 2-tailed. (C) WB displaying kinase assay between rhDYRK1B and mTOR complexes; n = 3 experiments. (D) Schematic (left) displaying the experimental design and WB (right) showing the kinase assay between IgG/Dyrk1b (WT or kin.def) and mTORC2; n = 3 experiments, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) Kinase assay between immunoprecipitated Dyrk1b and mTORC2 in the presence of either DMSO or AZ191; n = 3 experiments. (F) rhDYRK1B-mediated activation of mTORC2 assayed by p-AktSer473. The kinase assay was carried out between mTORC2 and rhDYRK1B at 37°C for 30 minutes as before, followed by addition of purified, recombinant inactive Akt (rhAkt) for another 30 minutes. DMSO or AZ191 (10 μm) was added as before. n = 4 experiments. See Supplemental Figure 13B (first row) for more replicates. (G) WB showing results of kinase reaction between Dyrk1b and IgG/mTOR-WT/mTOR-kin.defD2357E,V2364I; n = 3 experiments, unpaired t test, Welch-corrected, 2-tailed.*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

Since Dyrk1b is a serine/threonine kinase, we performed kinase assays to examine whether it can directly phosphorylate mTOR-Ser2448 in either mTORC1 or mTORC2. We confirmed that rhDYRK1B and the immunoprecipitated mTORC1 and mTORC2 retained their enzymatic activities by performing kinase assays with their respective substrates Fkhr, S6K, and Akt (Supplemental Figure 14, A–D). mTORC1 and mTORC2 were immunoprecipitated using anti-Raptor and anti-Rictor antibodies, respectively, using previously described conditions from serum-starved HEK293 cells (ref. 41 and Supplemental Figure 14, E and F). rhDYRK1B robustly catalyzed p-mTOR-Ser2448 in mTORC2 (Figure 7C, row 1, column 2 vs. column 5) but not in mTORC1 (Figure 7C, row 1, column 3 vs. column 6). The p-mTOR-Ser2481 was modestly induced in mTORC2 by Dyrk1b (Figure 7C, row 2, column 2 vs. column 5). Strikingly, Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def was equally potent in inducing p-mTOR-Ser2448 in mTORC2 compared with Dyrk1bAAV-WT, indicative of a kinase-independent effect of Dyrk1b (Figure 7D, column 5 vs. column 6; n = 4 independent experiments; Supplemental Figure 14G). Furthermore, the Dyrk1b kinase inhibitor AZ191 (42), added in the kinase-wash buffer before and during the kinase reaction at a concentration 1000-fold higher than the IC 50 , failed to inhibit Dyrk1b-dependent p-mTOR-Ser2448 in mTORC2 both using Dyrk1b immunoprecipitates (Figure 7E) and using purified DYRK1B (Figure 7F, row 3). Consistent with the in vitro findings, p-mTOR-Ser2448 was significantly increased by both Dyrk1bAAV-WT and Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def in the mouse liver (Supplemental Figure 8C, rows 6 and 7). These data identify mTOR-Ser2448 as a phosphorylation site in mTORC2, triggered by Dyrk1b in a kinase-independent manner.

Next, we investigated whether Dyrk1b could directly activate mTORC2 and whether Dyrk1b-mediated p-mTOR-Ser2448 in mTORC2 is linked to its activation. To this end, we added inactive rhAkt protein 30 minutes after starting the kinase reaction between rhDYRK1B and mTORC2 (Figure 7F). The inactive rhAkt was used to exclude any effects due to enzymatic activity of Akt itself. We observed a dramatic increase in p-AktSer473 upon addition of DYRK1B to mTORC2 (Figure 7F, columns 1–3). Importantly, rhDYRK1B alone did not cause p-AktSer473 (Supplemental Figure 14H), indicating that DYRK1B stimulates p-AktSer473 through activation of mTORC2. AZ191 did not inhibit Dyrk1b-induced activation of mTORC2 (Figure 7F, row 1, columns 3 and 4), indicating kinase-independent activation of mTORC2 by Dyrk1b. The mTOR S2448A point mutation in mTORC2 did not affect Dyrk1b-dependent increase in mTORC2 activity toward p-AktSer473 (Supplemental Figure 13B), suggesting that Ser2448 is a readout of Dyrk1b-dependent mTORC2 activation but does not enhance Akt activation by mTORC2. Altogether, these results indicate that Dyrk1b activates mTORC2 in a kinase-independent manner and this reaction is associated with p-mTOR-Ser2448 in mTORC2.

Since no other kinase, other than mTOR, was present in the described kinase assays, we hypothesized that Dyrk1b stimulates the kinase activity of mTOR itself. Therefore, we used a kinase-defective mTOR in the kinase assay with Dyrk1b. The p-Ser2448 was reduced in kinase-defective mTOR as compared with WT mTOR in the presence of Dyrk1b (Figure 7G, row 1). The canonical p-mTOR-Ser2481 was expectedly reduced in the mTOR kinase-deficient complexes (Figure 7G, row 2). Altogether, these observations indicate that Dyrk1b promotes p-mTOR-Ser2448 by enhancing the catalytic function of mTOR.

Next, we examined the readouts of mTORC1 and mTORC2 activity in the liver. mTORC1 activity, assayed by p-S6K/S6K and p-S6, was higher in Dyrk1bAAV-WT (Figure 7A) and lower in Dyrk1b–/– liver (Figure 7B, right panel). p-PKCα/PKCα and p-AktSer473/Akt, the mTORC2 readouts, were increased in Dyrk1bAAV-WT (Figure 7A) and reduced in Dyrk1b–/– liver (Figure 7B, right panel). Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def increased p-PKCα/PKCα, consistent with kinase-independent activation of mTORC2 by Dyrk1b (Supplemental Figure 8C, rows 8 and 9). Taken together, these findings indicate that Dyrk1b directly activates mTORC2, the central regulator of lipogenesis in the liver.

The hepatocyte-specific disruption of mTORC2 rescues hyperlipidemia, steatosis, and inflammation of Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice. We next embarked on a genetic rescue study to establish the role of mTORC2 as a mediator of Dyrk1b-induced DNL, hepatic steatosis, and hypertriglyceridemia. We generated mice deficient for hepatic Rictor (LiRctrKO), a key component of mTORC2 (17), and injected them and their littermate controls with either empty vector (LiRctrKO+AAVcontrol) or WT Dyrk1b (LiRctrKO+Dyrk1bAAV-WT) and administered CD or HCD for 3 months. The Dyrk1b levels remained unchanged in LiRctrKO+Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Rictor, p-mTOR-Ser2448, and the mTORC2 activity readouts p-AktSer473 and p-PKCα Ser657 were reduced in the LiRctrKO liver, while mTORC1 targets remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). Strikingly, the hepatic steatosis of the Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice was completely rescued by LiRctrKO, on both CD (Figure 8, A–D and M) and HCD (Figure 8, E–H and N). Accordingly, DNL, assayed by deuterium enrichment in palmitate (Figure 9A), and the expression of Srebp1, Fasn, and Acc1 were suppressed in LiRctrKO+Dyrk1bAAV-WT (Figure 9, B and C, rows 1 and 2). In addition, plasma TAG was partially, and plasma TC was completely, rescued in LiRctrKO+Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice (Figure 2, F and G). In conclusion, loss of mTORC2 rescues steatosis and hyperlipidemia in Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice, indicating that Dyrk1b regulates DNL via mTORC2 activation.

Figure 8 Knockout of Rictor, an obligate mTORC2 subunit, rescues steatohepatitis in Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver. (A–H) ORO staining in the liver of mice fed with CD (A–D), n > 8 each, or HCD (E–H), n > 6 mice each. (I–L) CD68 (red), SMA (green), F4/80 (white) costaining in the designated mice fed with HCD for 5 months to induce inflammation; n > 6 mice each. (M) Hepatic TAG normalized to total protein in the designated mice fed with CD. The data from Figure 2E are repeated to display all the controls together. n > 6 mice each, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. (N) Hepatic TAG normalized to total protein in the indicated genotypes in the mice fed with HCD; n > 6 mice each, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. (O) Quantification of CD68-positive and F4/80-positive area in the designated genotypes by ImageJ; n > 5 mice each, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 150 μm. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

Figure 9 Loss of mTORC2 function rescues DNL and fibrosis in Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver. (A) Isolated palmitate from the liver was quantified for M+1 and M+2 deuterated palmitate and normalized to the control mice given regular water. The data from Figure 4A are repeated to display all the controls together. n > 5 mice each, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. (B and C) RNA (B) and protein (C) expression of selected genes in the DNL pathway in the genotypes indicated. RNA expression was calculated by 2–ΔΔCt method. n = 6 mice each group for B, n = 4 mice for C, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test. (D–I) Trichrome staining showing collagen (blue) in the liver of mice with designated genotypes. The mice were fed HCD. n > 6 mice for each genotype (D–G); n = 4 each (H and I). Green arrows indicate collagen deposition in the liver sinusoids. (J) mRNA expression of the designated genes in scrambledAAV and Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mouse liver; n = 6 mice each, unpaired t test, 2-sided. (K) Hydroxyproline levels in the indicated mice; n = 6 mice each, unpaired t test, 2-sided. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

We next tested whether alteration of FA uptake by Dyrk1b could be linked to regulation of fatty acid–binding protein 1 (Fabp1), which is regulated by mTORC2 (17). Fabp1–/– mice were previously reported to have reduced FA uptake in the liver (43). First, we observed that Dyrk1b positively regulated Fabp1 (Figure 9C, row 3, column 2, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) in a kinase-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 8C, row 10). The liver Fabp1 levels were reduced in LiRctrKO mice and remained low in LiRctrKO+Dyrk1bAAV-WT, indicating that Dyrk1b regulation of Fabp1 is mTORC2 dependent (Figure 9C, row 3, columns 3 and 4). Additionally, the FA transporter CD36 (platelet glycoprotein 4), but not Fatp1 (solute carrier family 27 fatty acid transporter member 1), was positively regulated by Dyrk1b (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D).

Subsequently, we examined whether Dyrk1b causes inflammation and fibrosis, and whether LiRctrKO would rescue these defects. CD68-positive, F4/80-positive macrophages were significantly increased in Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol liver (Figure 8, I, J, and O) on HCD, indicating elevated inflammation in the liver. Strikingly, the inflammatory response to Dyrk1bAAV-WT was completely curtailed in LiRctrKO+Dyrk1bAAV-WT (Figure 8, J–L and O). Notably, the perisinusoidal fibrosis of Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver, characterized by collagen deposition (Figure 9, D–F, green arrows), was completely rescued by LiRctrKO (Figure 9G). Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA drastically reduced hepatic collagen deposition (Figure 9, H and I), collagen1a1 expression (Figure 9J), and hydroxyproline levels compared with scrambledAAV (Figure 9K). The expression of proinflammatory cytokines IL1β, IL6, and TNFα remained unchanged in Dyrk1bAAV-WT (Supplemental Figure 15) and Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA liver (Figure 9J). The plasma alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) levels also remained unchanged in Dyrk1b–/–, Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA, Dyrk1bAAV-WT, Dyrk1bAAV-kin.def, and LiRctrKO in Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver (Supplemental Figure 16, A–J). Altogether, these results indicate that mTORC2 mediates the effects of Dyrk1b in induction of DNL, hepatic steatosis, fibrosis, and inflammation.

Dyrk1b causes insulin resistance by increasing plasma membrane sn-1,2-diacylglycerol, leading to translocation of PKCε and reduced IRK activity. We next investigated whether Dyrk1b causes hepatic insulin resistance (IR), commonly associated with NAFLD and T2D (44). The measurement of global glucose homeostasis with an intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test showed unchanged plasma glucose levels while the plasma insulin levels were elevated in Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice compared with AAVcontrol, indicating whole-body IR (Figure 10, A and B). The insulin tolerance test confirmed resistance to insulin action in Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol (Figure 10C) and conversely increased insulin sensitivity in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA (Figure 10D). Accordingly, the hepatic glycogen stores were significantly reduced in Dyrk1bAAV-WT and were increased in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mouse liver (Figure 10, E and F). Earlier studies had shown that increased FA flux could result in increased plasma membrane sn-1,2-diacylglycerol (sn-1,2-DAG), which then promotes hepatic IR through increased translocation of PKCε to the plasma membrane, resulting in increased inhibitory modification of insulin receptor kinase (IRK) by T1150 phosphorylation (IRKT1150) (7, 8). We therefore examined whether increased DNL and FA uptake in Dyrk1bAAV-WT liver is associated with increased plasma membrane sn-1,2-DAG and its associated molecular changes. As predicted, the liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry analysis showed increased plasma membrane sn-1,2-DAG levels in the liver lysates from Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol (Figure 10G). The higher levels of plasma membrane sn-1,2-DAGs were associated with increased PKCε translocation to the plasma membrane (Figure 10H) and increased IRKT1150 phosphorylation (Figure 10I) in Dyrk1bAAV-WT versus AAVcontrol liver. While hepatic p-IRKY1162 was not detectable in fasted mice (Figure 10J), it was increased upon insulin stimulation in AAVcontrol but not Dyrk1bAAV-WT mice (Figure 10K, and Supplemental Figure 17A for additional replicates), indicating impaired IR in the latter. Conversely, in Dyrk1bAAV-shRNA mouse liver, the plasma membrane sn-1,2-DAG levels (Figure 10L) and IRKT1150 phosphorylation (Figure 10M) were decreased and p-IRKY1162 was increased upon insulin stimulation (Figure 10, N and O, and Supplemental Figure 17B for additional replicates). Taken together, these results indicate that Dyrk1b causes liver IR by inducing plasma membrane sn-1,2-DAG/PKCε–dependent impairment of IRK activity, while its suppression protects against diet-induced hepatic IR.