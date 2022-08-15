The NCF1 variant p.R90H aggravates autoimmunity by facilitating the activation of plasmacytoid dendritic cells

NCF1 p.R90H mutation facilitates the activation of pDCs. As NCF1 p.R90H is strongly associated with an elevated IFN-I signature in SLE, it drew our attention to investigating the function of this SNP in pDCs. It was impossible to edit human primary pDCs directly, so we turned to constructing the Ncf1-KI mice to obtain pDCs with different alleles (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153619DS1). The base changed from G to A, corresponding to the amino acids from R to H. Splenic pDCs were isolated from WT (G/G), homozygous (A/A), and heterozygous (G/A) KI mice. Then, pDCs were stimulated with the TLR7/-8 ligand R848 and the TLR9 ligand CpG, respectively. As shown in Figure 1A, compared with G/G pDCs, the production of IFN-α and IFN-β was enhanced in A/A pDCs, with a 3-fold increase in the case of R848 stimulation and a 2-fold in the case of CpG stimulation (Figure 1A). In contrast, we observed no significant difference between G/A and G/G pDCs. Similarly, we detected elevated expression of proinflammatory cytokines including TNF-α and IL-6 and of MCH class II (MHCII) in A/A pDCs, whereas expression levels in G/A pDCs were almost the same as those in the control G/G pDCs (Figure 1A). Thus, NCF1 p.R90H contributed to the overactivation of pDCs following TLR stimulation.

Figure 1 The NCF1 p. R90H mutation facilitates pDC activation. (A) Splenic pDCs from WT (G/G), homozygous (A/A), and heterozygous (G/A) KI mice were sorted and then stimulated with R848 (upper panel) or CpG (lower panel) for 24 hours. Expression of IFN-α, IFN-β, TNF-α, and IL-6 and MHCII levels are shown. Error bars represent the SEM. n = 12. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B–D) Sorted splenic pDCs with a specific genotype (G/G, G/A, and A/A) were stimulated with R848 for 12 hours and subjected to RNA-Seq. (B) KEGG analysis of upregulated genes in A/A compared with G/G and G/A pDCs. (C) GSEA analysis of TLR pathway and ROS pathway enrichment in A/A and control (CTL) (G/G and G/A) pDCs. NES, normalized enrichment score; Pval, P value.(D) Heatmap of changed genes enriched in TLR and ROS pathways.

NCF1 p.R90H mutation augments the TLR signaling pathway. To get a whole picture of its role in pDC activation, we performed RNA profiling of pDCs with or without the NCF1 p.R90H variant. We stimulated pDCs of a specific genotype (G/G, G/A, or A/A) with R848 for 12 hours and then subjected them to RNA-Seq. Upregulated genes in A/A pDCs were mainly enriched in the TLR pathway, the PI3K/AKT pathway, and the JAK/STAT pathway (Figure 1B). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) confirmed the enhanced TLR activation in A/A pDCs compared with G/A and G/G pDCs (Figure 1C). Interestingly, ROS-related genes were downregulated in A/A pDCs, consistent with the previous finding that NCF1 participates in the regulation of ROS production. Specifically, compared with G/G and G/A pDCs, IFN-related genes such as IFN-I subtypes and transcriptional factor IFN regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) were expressed at higher levels in A/A pDCs. Furthermore, we found that the expression of proinflammatory cytokines was also augmented by the NCF1 p.R90H variant, comprising Tnf, Il6, and Il12b, chemokines such as C-C motif chemokine ligand 3 (Ccl3), Ccl4, C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 9 (Cxcl), Cxcl10, and Cxcl11, and the costimulatory molecule Cd86 (Figure 1D, upper panel). Meanwhile, redox-responsive genes, including transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily M member (Trpm) 2 and catalase (Cat), and genes responsible for ROS generation, such as NAD(P)H quinone dehydrogenase (Nqo1) and heme oxygenase (Hmox1), were found to be downregulated in A/A pDCs (Figure 1D, lower panel). Moreover, the phosphorylation levels of IRF7 and NF-κB increased in A/A pDCs under the stimulation of R848 or CpG (Supplemental Figure 2A). Taken together, RNA profiling indicated that NCF1 p.R90H led to excessive activation of the TLR pathway and less oxidative stress in pDCs.

NCF1 p.R90H impairs endosomal localization of NCF1 and acidifies endosomal pH. Considering the extensive effect of NCF1 p.R90H on pDC activation, we next studied the mechanism. As NCF1 p.R90H contributed to dysregulation of the ROS pathway (Figure 1, C and D), we examined the ROS change in pDCs. We found that A/A pDCs had lower ROS levels than did G/A or G/G pDCs (Supplemental Figure 2B). To further discriminate the origination of these divergent ROS levels, we measured mitochondrial ROS levels in pDCs using MitoSOX Red, a fluorogenic dye for highly selective detection of superoxide in the mitochondria of live cells. We found that mitochondrial ROS levels of A/A pDCs were similar to those of G/G pDCs (Supplemental Figure 2C). Thus, the difference in ROS levels in G/G and A/A pDCs is more likely to be derived from NOX2. ROS have been proven to influence the metabolic state of cells including glycolysis, oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), fatty acid oxidation (FAO), and redox homeostasis (20). To identify the specific metabolic process involved in the regulation of pDC function, etomoxir (FAO inhibitor), 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG, glycolysis inhibitor), metformin (OXPHOS inhibitor) or N-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC, ROS inhibitor) were added to the culture medium and pDC cytokine production was measured. Interruption of the energy supply fueled by FAO, glycolysis, or OXPHOS suppressed the production of IFN-I by pDCs, while ROS clearance significantly boosted pDC IFN-I generation (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Of note, compared with other inhibitors, only NAC pretreatment eliminated the difference in the production of IFN-I between A/A and G/G pDCs. Furthermore, overexpression of the antioxidant enzyme catalase had an effect similar to that seen with NAC treatment, indicating the critical role of ROS in the regulation of pDC function by NCF1 p.R90H (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

The activation of pDCs involves the production of IFN-I by the TLR-driven PI3K/IRF7 pathway and the generation of proinflammatory factors, chemokines, and costimulatory molecules governed by the TLR-activated NF-κB pathway (4). The overall enhancement of pDC function caused by the Ncf1 variant prompted us to speculate that the initial step of the TLR pathway was affected. TLR7/-8 and TLR9 recognize and bind to ligands in the endosome. Given that ROS also engage in endosomal regulation, we next investigated whether NCF1 p.R90H affected endosomal function. First, we confirmed that both the protein and phosphorylation levels of NCF1 were not affected after TLR stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4A). In contrast, the colocalization of NCF1 with the endosome marker early endosome antigen 1 (EEA1) was found to be decreased, suggesting impaired translocalization of NCF1 to the endosome (Figure 2A). Correspondingly, the pH values of late endosomes/lysosomes were lower in A/A pDCs, than in control G/G pDCs (Figure 2B). Heterozygous G/A pDCs had pH levels similar to those of G/G pDCs (Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast, we found no difference in the colocalization of NCF1 with LAMP1 (a lysosome marker) between A/A and G/G pDCs (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Figure 2 NCF1 p.R90H impairs endosomal localization of NCF1 and acidifies the endosomal pH. pDCs were stimulated with CpG for 2 hours. (A) Colocalization of NCF1 (green) and EEA1 (red) was detected by confocal microscopy and analyzed by ImageJ. Scale bar: 5 μm. One data point in the plot indicates the mean of Pearson’s R values from 5 cells, and a total of 50 cells per group were calculated . (B) The pH of late endosomes/lysosomes in CpG-activated pDCs was indicated by a lysosome sensor, detected by confocal microscopy, and measured by ImageJ. Scale bar: 10 μm. One data point in the plot indicates the average MFI of 5 cells, and a total of 50 cells per group were calculated. (C) Immunoblot analysis of cleavage of TLR7 and TLR9. G/G and A/A pDCs were stimulated with R848 or 5 μM CpG for 1 hour, respectively. The levels of intact TLR7 and the cleaved TLR7 fragment (TLR7-F) in R848-treated groups and the levels of intact TLR9 and the cleaved TLR9 fragment (TLR9-F) in the CpG-treated groups were analyzed. The ratios of cleaved TLR to intact TLR were calculated. (D) Structure of the PX domain of NCF1 90R and 90H. R90 and R43 are amino acids responsible for PtdIns(3,4)p2 binding. (E) Immunoblot analysis of GST-NCF1. S, protein in supernatant, P, protein in precipitation. The P/S ratios were calculated. Experiments were repeated 3 times. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A, B, and E) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C).

It has been reported that RAC2 is essential for assembly of the NOX2 complex on the endosome membrane (21). We also confirmed that RAC2 was involved in regulating the translocation of NCF1 in pDCs, as knockdown of RAC2 dampened the colocalization of NCF1 with EEA1 (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Since both RAC2 and NCF1 are subunits of the NOX2 complex, these results supported the idea that NCF1 functions in the form of a NOX2 complex.

The endosomal pH of DCs is controlled by the respective activities of the v-ATPase complex and the NOX2 complex. In addition, endosomal NOX2–derived ROS have been reported to inhibit the activity of the v-ATPase complex in neutrophils (22). Impaired localization of 90H NCF1 might lead to a lower endosomal pH either by disrupting the generation of ROS that consume protons, or by enhancing the activity of the v-ATPase that pumps more protons into the endosome (23). To confirm whether the v-ATPase complex is involved in this process, we examined the effect of bafilomycin A (a specific inhibitor of v-ATPase) on the activation of pDCs with A/A or G/G alleles (24). After bafilomycin A pretreatment, we found that IFN-α and IFN-β production was markedly decreased. In addition, the difference between A/A and G/G pDCs was eliminated, indicating that v-ATPase mediated the function of NCF1 in this process (Supplemental Figure 4F). Moreover, another voltage-gated proton channel, Hv1, was reported to control TLR9 activation in pDCs by assisting the v-ATPase during immediate endosomal acidification (25). To verify whether the Hv1 complex also participated in the regulation of pDC function, pDCs were subjected to treatment with an Hv1-specific inhibitor, 2-guanidinobenzimidazole (2-GBI) (26, 27). We found that 2-GBI dramatically suppressed the production of type I IFNs by A/A and G/G pDCs (Supplemental Figure 4G). These data suggested that both Hv1 and v-ATPase complexes might be involved in promoting proteolytic cleavage of TLR ligands by facilitating endosomal acidification in pDCs.

An acidic pH is necessary for the proper activity of endosomal acid proteases, which cleave TLR receptors before their recognition of and binding to ligands (14). To evaluate the effect of pH acidification by NCF1 p.R90H in A/A pDCs, we measured both integrated and cleaved TLRs. Compared with control G/G pDCs, A/A pDCs had an increased ratio of cleaved TLRs to intact TLRs (Figure 2C).

Given that NCF1 p.R90H caused the defective localization of NCF1 on the endocytic membrane, we next explored the reasons. The arginine at position 90 is considered to be important for NCF1 binding of phosphatidyl inositol 3,4-bisphosphate [PtdIns(3,4)P2], according to the structure resolution (28, 29). It is probable that this variant might change the affinity of NCF1 A/A or G/G for phospholipids. To verify our hypothesis, we analyzed the structural change caused by amino acid variation. According to a previous report, R43 and R90 are in the region of the phosphoinositide-binding pocket and critical for PtdIns(3,4)P2 binding (28). The variant from R to H led to a conformation alteration, wehreby H left the binding pocket (Figure 2D). Then, we incubated synthetic phospholipid vesicles with purified glutathione S-transferase–tagged (GST-tagged) NCF1 A/A or G/G protein in vitro. Phospholipid binding protein was centrifuged into the precipitate, while unbound protein was retained in the supernatant. The relative ratio of proteins in the precipitate to those in the supernatant indicates the binding affinity. We found that the p.R90H mutation dramatically reduced the ability of NCF1 to bind to phospholipid and PtdIns(3,4)P2 (Figure 2E).

In summary, NCF1 p.R90H resulted in impaired localization of NCF1 at the endosome, followed by lowered pH and more cleavage of TLRs, which resulted in overactivation of the TLR signaling pathway.

Ncf1-KI mice exhibit aggravated lupus progression. After elucidating the regulation of NCF1 p.R90H in pDCs in vitro, we sought to clarify its effect on lupus in vivo. No abnormalities were observed in KI mice with regard to the percentage of different immune cell subpopulations prior to the imiquimod (IMQ) challenge. Strategically, both WT and KI mice were subjected to IMQ to establish the lupus model, which has been proven to be dependent on the production of IFN-I and IFN-III in pDCs (30, 31). The overall survival rate for KI lupus mice was lower than that for WT lupus mice (Figure 3A). Both splenomegaly and splenic weight increased in the KI lupus mice (Figure 3B). H&E staining of renal tissues indicated that the KI mice developed more serious pathological features, including larger glomeruli and more infiltration of immune cells (Figure 3C). A greater deposition of IgG antibodies was observed in the kidneys of KI mice (Figure 3D). Consistent with this, the levels of proteinuria and autoantibodies, including rheumatoid factors (RFs) and anti-dsDNA antibodies in serum, were all elevated in KI lupus mice (Figure 3E). Meanwhile, the expression levels of IFN-I signature genes (ISGs), such as Mx1, Irf7, Oas1, and Isg15, were increased in the renal tissues of KI lupus mice compared with WT lupus mice (Figure 3F). Thus, we confirmed that NCF1 p.R90H aggravated the lupus progression. Additionally, the G/A heterozygous mice showed phenotypic changes similar to those of control WT mice across IMQ applications (data not shown).

Figure 3 Ncf1-KI mice exhibit aggravated lupus progression. WT and KI mice were treated with IMQ for 9 weeks. (A) Survival of WT mice (WT), KI mice (KI), WT lupus mice (WT+IMQ) and KI lupus mice (KI+IMQ). n = 20 mice per group. (B) Image and weight of spleens (n = 8). (C) H&E staining, glomerulus size, and pathological scores for renal tissues. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Deposition of anti-IgG antibody in the glomerulus (blue, DAPI; red, Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti–mouse IgG antibody). (E) Levels of proteinuria (n = 12), serum IgM and IgG RF, and anti–dsDNA IgG (n = 9). (F) MRNA levels of Mx1, Irf7, Oas1, and Isg15 in renal tissues (n = 7 or 14). The expression of mRNAs was normalized to the housekeeping gene Actb mRNA by calculating 2–ΔCt. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To further clarify the immunological changes as a result of NCF1 p.R90H, we evaluated the proportion and activation of pDCs and lymphocytes in the spleen. In IMQ-induced lupus model, the percentage of pDCs decreased, which was similar to the finding that the number of circulating pDCs decreased as a result of migration to the skin in patients with SLE (5). We detected a greater reduction in the percentage of pDCs and higher expression of MHCII in splenic pDCs of KI mice, indicating an overactivation of pDCs in KI lupus mice (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 4 NCF1 p.R90H facilitates the overactivation of immune cells. Immune cell subsets in the spleen were analyzed by FACS. (A) Percentage and MHCII expression in pDCs (n = 9). (B) Proportion of B cell subsets (n = 9). (C) Proportion of activated splenic CD4+ T cell subsets (n = 9). (D) Proportion of splenic Th1 cell, Th17 cell, and (E) Treg subsets (n = 8–11). Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

It has been reported that lupus mice have abnormal B cell development, including loss of the marginal zone (MZ) B cell population and transitional 2 (T2)/follicular (Fo) B cells, together with an increase in transitional 1 (T1) B cells and an emergence of age-associated B cells (ABCs) (32–34). We found a similar change in WT and KI mice upon lupus induction (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Additionally, the proportion of MZB and T2B cells further declined, whereas that of T1B cells and ABCs further increased in KI lupus mice compared with WT lupus mice. Meanwhile, CD44hiCD62Llo activated CD4+ T cells increased at the expense of CD44loCD62Lhi naive CD4+ T cells, which decreased (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6A). Intracellular staining confirmed an elevation in the generation of Th1 and Th17 cells in KI lupus mice (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, there was no significant difference in the percentage of Tregs between WT and KI lupus mice (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6C). Taken together, the immune cells of KI mice showed a more inflammatory state compared with those of WT mice.

To confirm whether pDCs were involved in the regulation of aggravated lupus symptoms in KI mice, we adopted a method similar to that used in a previous study by depleting pDCs in vivo using anti-PDCA1 antibodies (30). Mice were injected intraperitoneally with InVivoMAb anti-mouse antibody every 4 days throughout the 8 weeks of IMQ topical treatment. The InVivoMAb rat IgG2b isotype control was used as the control. The depletion efficiency of pDCs was confirmed by FACS (Supplemental Figure 7A). Consistent with previous reports, we found that clearance of pDCs greatly alleviated the progression of lupus, with reduced splenomegaly, resolved glomerulonephritis, and decreased autoantibodies (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). The ISGs were obviously suppressed (Supplemental Figure 7E). The activation of ABCs and Th17 cells was also reduced after pDC depletion (Supplemental Figure 7F). More important, we noticed that there was no significant difference between WT and KI mice after pDC depletion in the severity of features, including spleen weights, glomerulonephritis, anti-dsDNA antibody levels, ISG expression, and the percentage of ABC and activated Th17 cell subsets. Taken together, depletion of pDCs eliminated the difference in lupus manifestation between WT and KI mice, supporting the critical role of pDCs in the pathogenesis of NCF1 variation.

NCF1 levels are inversely related to the expression of IFN-I in human primary pDCs. After confirming the function of NCF1 p.R90H in murine pDCs, we turned to the study of human pDCs. First, we were interested in determining the change in NCF1 expression in IFN-I–producing pDCs. Single-cell transcriptome profiling (scRNA-Seq) has enabled high-resolution mapping of cellular heterogeneity, development, and activation states in diverse systems (35–37). Stochastic patterns of gene expression among cells within a homogeneous population were considered to be at the core of how the immune system can produce such a breadth of responses to maintain homeostasis and battle infections (35, 36). The transcriptional heterogeneity of a single DC subset in response to simultaneous stimulation provides us the opportunity to study the functional differences among multiple samples on a single-cell scale, where 1 cell serves as an independent sample.

To verify our hypothesis, we explored the correlation between NCF1 expression and pDC function using scRNA-Seq. Human primary pDCs were sorted and challenged with R848 for 12 hours and then subjected to 10X Genomic sequencing (Supplemental Figure 8A). Four transcriptionally different clusters were obtained by unsupervised analysis (Figure 5A). The cluster 0 showed higher expression of cytokines and cytokine receptors, indicating that this group has a strong migratory and chemotactic ability (Figure 5B). Cluster 1 had characteristic expression of GZMB and NCF1. It was reported that GZMB+ pDCs exerted regulatory effects by inhibiting the expansion of T cells (38). Thus, this population may be “tolerant” pDCs with impaired antiviral ability. The higher NCF1 levels in this group were also consistent with our findings that NCF1 is a negative regulator of pDC activation. Cluster 3 showed detectable IL23 and ID2, which are normally expressed in myeloid DCs. IL-23 secreted by pDCs has been shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of IMQ-induced contact dermatitis (39). Of note, cluster 2 was specifically enriched by the expression of multiple IFN-I genes. So, cluster 2 represented the pDCs responsible for IFN-I production at this stage. The enrichment of IFN-I–related pathways and lowest expression of NCF1 were confirmed in cluster 2 (Figure 5, C–E). Meanwhile, the expression levels of other NOX2 subunits, including NCF4, CYBA, and RAC2, were also lowest in cluster 2 (Supplemental Figure 8B). Therefore, the change in expression levels of NCF1 in pDCs was opposite that of IFN-I–related genes, consistent with our previous report that NCF1 is an inhibitor of pDC activation (40). In line with this, a recent study that mapped the heterogeneity of PBMCs from patients with juvenile lupus erythematosus at the single-cell level reported that a specific pDC subcluster (179 of 655 cells) contributed to the IFN signature in lupus (41).

Figure 5 Single-cell analysis of pDCs. Human primary pDCs were stimulated with R848 for 12 hours and subjected to 10X Genomic detection. (A) UMAP plots of single cells. (B) Characteristic genes of the 4 pDC clusters. (C) Enrichment of IFN pathway genes. (D) Expression of NCF1 in the 4 pDC clusters. (E) KEGG analysis of the featured genes in cluster 2. ****P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon test.

The NCF1 p.R90H variant associates with the immunologic change seen in patients with SLE. We have demonstrated that NCF1 p.R90H is a mutation with impaired function and that the reduced expression of NCF1 was closely related with pDC overactivation. Thus, we next verified the association of the NCF1 p.R90H variant with the immunologic change in patients with SLE by examining the composition of key immune cells in patients with G/G, G/A, or A/A alleles. We observed no significant difference in the proportion of pDCs among these patients (Figure 6A). Instead, ROS levels in A/A pDCs were statistically lower than those in G/G and G/A pDCs (Figure 6A). B cell analysis revealed that double-negative (DN) ABCs increased in A/A patients (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9). The proportions of other B cell subsets, such as transitional B cells and memory B cells, remained unchanged (Figure 6, B and C). Considering that pDCs tend to augment the maturation of B cells via TLR7- and TLR9-driven IFN-I production (42), the elevation of autoreactive B cell generation in A/A patients could be attributed to the overactivation of pDCs. Besides, the percentages of T cell subsets, including follicular T helper (Tfh) cells, Tregs, extrafollicular T helper (eTfh) cells, CXCR3+ eTfh cells, and CD8+ T cells, were found to be similar among the 3 genotypes (Figure 6, B and C). Moreover, we detected the expression of ISGs in PBMCs. We found that mRNA levels of MX1, IRF7, and OAS1 were higher in A/A PBMCs (Figure 6D). As IRF7 is a critical transcriptional factor enriched in pDCs, the enhanced IFN-I signature and IRF7 expression indicated greater activation of pDCs in A/A patients. Notably, there was no significant difference between G/A and G/G patients with respect to the proportion of pathogenic lymphocytes and the expression of ISGs, supporting the idea that G/A heterozygous pDCs were functionally normal (Figure 6, A–D).

Figure 6 NCF1 p.R90H variant associates with the immunologic change in patients with SLE. (A) Percentage and ROS levels of pDCs in the peripheral blood of patients with SLE who carry the G/G (n = 16), G/A (n = 14), or A/A (n = 14) allele. (B) FACS analysis of B cell and T cell subsets in patients with SLE. Total B cells (CD19+); naive B cells (CD19+, CD27–, IgD+); DN ABCs (CD19+, CD24–, IgD–, CD27–, CD11c+); plasma cells (PCs) (CD19+, CD38hi, CD24lo); transitional B cells (Trans B) (CD19+, CD38hi, CD24hi); switched memory B cells (SM B) (CD19+, CD27+, IgD–); total T cells (CD3+); CD4+ T cells (CD3+, CD4+); CD8+ T cells (CD3+, CD8+); Tfh cells (CD3+, CD4+, CD127+,CD45RA–, CD25–, CXCR5+, PD1hi); Tregs (CD3+, CD4+, CD25+, CD127–); eTfh cells (CD3+, CD4+, CXCR5–, PD1+); and CXCR3+ eTfh cells (CD3+, CD4+, CXCR5–, PD1+, CXCR3+). Shown are t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) maps of 3 groups with 3 representative patients per group. (C) Statistics of B and T cell subsets, and the ratio of CD4+ T cells to CD8+ T cells are shown. (G/G, n = 11; G/A, n = 18; A/A, n = 11). (D) MRNA levels of Mx1, Irf7, Oas1, and Ifit1 in SLE PBMCs (G/G, n = 18; G/A, n = 19; A/A, n = 11). The expression of mRNAs was normalized to the housekeeping gene RPL13a by calculating 2–ΔCt. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Pharmaceutical application of HCQ alleviates the aggravation of NCF1 p.R90H in the lupus model. Since the above results verified that NCF1 p.R90H was associated with SLE and detrimental for lupus, we believe it is of great importance to apply strategies to prevent the pathogenesis of the variant. By searching for drugs on the market and at the clinical research stage, we noticed that HCQ was a common drug capable of alkalizing the endosome (43, 44). As mentioned previously, NCF1 p.R90H facilitated pDC activation through the regulation of endosomal acidification. Thus, we decided to test the effect of HCQ on KI pDCs. Addition of HCQ suppressed the expression of IFN-α, IFN-β, TNF-α, and IL-6 in both G/G and A/A pDCs (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). More important, HCQ treatment eliminated the difference in the activation of pDCs between 2 genotypes at the concentration of 1 μM.

To further study the therapeutic effect of HCQ in vivo, HCQ was orally delivered into WT and KI lupus mice. Application of HCQ significantly improved the survival of KI lupus mice (Figure 7A), accompanied by the remission of splenomegaly (Figure 7B). Nephritis was obviously reduced in the HCQ treated groups as well, with less infiltration of lymphocytes and smaller glomeruli (Figure 7C). Furthermore, there was no difference in the renal pathology between WT and KI lupus mice following the HCQ treatment (Figure 7C). Consistent with this, the proteinuria and autoantibodies in the WT and KI lupus mice fed HCQ were reduced to similarly low levels (Figure 7D). Moreover, HCQ suppressed the induction of ISGs in vivo (Figure 7E). Thus, HCQ proved to be an effective drug for alleviating the lupus symptoms aggravated by NCF1 p.R90H.

Figure 7 Pharmaceutical application of HCQ alleviates the aggravation of NCF1 p.R90H in a lupus model. WT and KI mice were treated with IMQ for 7 weeks. (A) Survival of WT lupus mice (WT+IMQ), KI lupus mice (KI+IMQ), HCQ-treated WT lupus mice (WT+IMQ+HCQ), and HCQ-treated KI lupus mice (KI+IMQ+HCQ). n = 20 mice per group. (B) Image and weights of spleens (n = 8). (C) H&E staining, glomerulus size, and pathological scores for kidneys (n = 8). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Levels of proteinuria (n = 12), serum RF IgM and IgG, and anti-dsDNA IgG (n = 8). (E) MRNA levels of Mx1, Irf7, Oas1, and Isg15 in renal tissues (n = 8). The expression of mRNAs was normalized to the housekeeping gene Actb mRNA by calculating 2–ΔCt. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by log-rank test (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B–E).

We also monitored changes in the activation of immune cells. HCQ treatment suppressed the inflammatory response, including the recovery of pDCs in the spleen, increased the proportion of MZB and T2B cells, and decreased the proportion of T1B cells (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). The generation of pathogenic T cell subsets, such as Th1, Th17, and IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells, was hampered upon HCQ treatment (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 11C). The proportion of ABCs was also found to be reduced by HCQ in vivo (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). More important, we observed no significant difference in the composition of splenic pDCs, inflammatory B cell subsets, or T cell subsets between WT and KI lupus mice upon HCQ application, confirming the special role of HCQ in alleviating the excessive self-responses resulting from the NCF1 p.R90H mutation.

Figure 8 HCQ alleviates the overactivation of immune cells in vivo. The activation of immune cells from mice in Figure 7 was analyzed by FACS. Percentage of (A) splenic pDCs, (B) B cell subsets, and (C) T cell subsets (n = 6). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Error bars represent the SEM.

In addition, although NCF1 has been proven to be critical for the proinflammatory function of neutrophils, no significant change in the percentage of neutrophils was observed between WT and KI lupus mice, with or without HCQ treatment (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D). In contrast, the percentage of monocytes declined in KI lupus mice compared with WT lupus control mice, and HCQ further hampered the recruitment of monocytes (Supplemental Figure 12, C and D).

HCQ eliminates the functional promotion of NCF1 p.R90H in human samples. As HCQ has been proven to be an effective drug in the NCF1 p.R90H–aggravated lupus mouse model, we proceed to investigate the effect of HCQ on in vitro PBMCs from patients with different genotypes. PBMCs were isolated from individuals from 4 independent families harboring G/A and A/A alleles (Supplemental Figure 13A). These samples were then subjected to CpG stimulation with or without HCQ treatment. Compared with G/A PBMCs, the A/A PBMCs manifested an increased tendency to produce IFN-α, although there was no statistical difference, probably because of the limited sample size (Supplemental Figure 13B). Furthermore, application of HCQ inhibited IFN-α secretion. More important, the difference in IFN-α expression levels between the 2 groups was eliminated.

Therefore, the homozygous NCF1 p.R90H variant closely correlated with autoimmune responses in patients with SLE, and HCQ may serve as a potential drug for the treatment of NCF1 p.R90H–aggravated lupus (Supplemental Figure 14).