An Asia-specific variant of human IgG1 represses colorectal tumorigenesis by shaping the tumor microenvironment

CRC patients and healthy controls. Samples from a total of 1006 CRC patients with histological verification by Peking University People’s Hospital and 583 healthy controls (HCs) were reanalyzed for this study. After surgery, the CRC samples and tumor-adjacent tissues were immediately collected and separated as aliquots in cryogenic vials. All tissues were preserved at –80°C before further treatments and assays. Basic features (sex, age, et al.), pathologic features (tumor location, tumor size, gross morphology, histological type, tumor differentiation, lymphovascular invasion, pathological TNM stage, clinical stage, et al.), and serum tumor markers (CEA, AFP, CA199, CA125, et al.) were documented in detail at Peking University People’s Hospital. TNM staging was performed following the instructions of American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC, 7th edition). OS was recorded and calculated from the time of surgery to the last follow-up or date of death due to CRC. PFS was defined the time from the first time of disease progression or death from any cause.

TaqMan probe–based rs117518546 genotyping. The genomic DNA of CRC patients and HCs were extracted from white blood cells. Genotyping of rs117518546 was performed using the TaqMan Genotyping Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and SNP genotyping probes for rs117518546 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions and our published protocols (17).

Reagents. AOM, OVA, PI, and bovine serum albumin (BSA) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. DSS was purchased from MP Biomedicals. L-012 solution was purchased from WAKO chemicals. Mouse FcγR (CD16/CD32) blocking antibody, fixation, and permeabilization solution and mouse IFN-γ Cytometric Bead Array (CBA) were purchased from BD Biosciences. FLT3L was purchased from PeproTech. M-CSF was purchased from BioLegend. Collagenase IV was purchased from VETEC. DNase I was purchased from ROCHE. L-Glutamine and penicillin/streptomycin were purchased from Gibco. TB Green Premix Ex Taq II was purchased from Takara. Protein A/G agarose prepacked column, Fast Flow was purchased from Beyotime. Taq MasterMix was purchased from Tsingke. Hematoxylin staining solution was purchased from ZSGB Biotech. Formalin solution (10%) was purchased from Leagene Biotech. Tissue Grinder G50 was purchased from Coyote Bioscience. MEGAclear kit, MEGAshortscript transcription kit, and CellTrace Violet (CTV) were purchased from Invitrogen. HiPure Total RNA Mini Kit was purchased from Magen. cDNA Synthesis Kit was purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. TH-Z93 adjuvant was a gift from Yonghui Zhang (Tsinghua University). Antibody information is available in Table 1.

Cell culture and transfection. MC38, LLC, B16F10, and HEK 293T cells were purchased from the national Biomedical Cell Resource (BMCR, China). Generally, cells were cultured in complete DMEM medium containing 10% heat-inactivated FBS, 2 mM L-glutamine, and 100 U/mL penicillin/streptomycin. Lentivirus was constructed on the PHAGE backbone. MC38 and B16F10 cells were infected by lentivirus to stably express both fluorescent protein mCherry and exogenous membrane-bound OVA (MC38-mOVA, B16-mOVA). LLC cells were infected by lentivirus to stably express both fluorescent protein mCherry and exogenous membrane-bound m2e (influenza virus M2 extracellular domain) in 3 tandem repeats (LLC-m2e). Lentivirus-infected tumor cells were sorted through a BD FACSAria III based on the expression levels of mCherry.

Mice. Rag1–/– (B6.129S7-Rag1tm1Mom/J, 002216) and μMT (B6.129S2-Igh-6tm1Cgn/J, 002288) mice were obtained from Hai Qi (Tsinghua University). mIgG2c-tailless and mIgG2c-G400R genetically modified mice were generated by CRISPR/Cas9-based gene manipulation in the WT C57BL/6J background, as described in detail below. Mice were maintained under specific pathogen–free conditions in the animal facility of Tsinghua University. Mouse experiments were performed according to the governmental and institutional guidelines to guarantee animal welfare.

Construction of mIgG2C-G400R–knockin mouse and mIgG2C-tailless mouse. mIgG2C-G400R and mIgG2C-tailless mice were constructed on the C57BL/6J mice background. Firstly, 2 optimal sgRNA target sequences were screened out from the CRISPR design website (https://zlab.bio/guide-design-resources): 5′-GCTCAGACCCTCCAAACTGT-3′ and 5′-AGGATGGATGGGCTTCTGCA-3′. The homology-directed repair (HDR) target gene template for mIgG2c-G400R KI was a DNA fragment of the mouse IGHG2C sequence, containing two 800-bp homology arms flanking the mIgG2C-G400R mutation site and mutated protospacer adjacent motif (PAM) sites. Cas9 mRNA and sgRNAs were transcribed into mRNA by MEGAshortscript transcription kit (Invitrogen) in vitro, and the transcription products were further purified by MEGAclear kit (Invitrogen). The knockin mixture for mIgG2c-G400R mouse manipulation was prepared in a total of 10 μL with final concentrations of 3 ng/μL sgRNA1, 3 ng/μL sgRNA2, 10 ng/μL Cas9 mRNA, and 10 ng/μL HDR template. The knockout mixture for mIgG2c-tailless mouse manipulation was prepared in a total of 10 μL with final concentrations of 3 ng/μL sgRNA1, 3 ng/μL sgRNA2 , and 10 ng/μL Cas9 mRNA. The mixtures were delivered to mouse zygotes through microinjection. The generated mouse was verified through sequencing mouse PCR products, and mouse genotyping primers are described in detail below. The mIgG2c-G400R mouse and mIgG2c-tailless mouse were backcrossed to C57BL/6J mice for at least 3 generations.

Mouse genotyping. Genomic DNA was extracted from a section of the mouse tail. PCR amplification was performed using Taq MasterMix. PCR amplicons were sequenced. Genotyping primers for mIgG2c-tailless and mIgG2c-G400R mice were forward, 5′-TCCTCCATTCCCTGAGCC-3′ and reverse, 5′-TGGTTCTTCTGGTCCGGAG-3′.

Mouse immunization and ELISA. Six-week-old sex-matched mIgG2c-tailless, WT, and mIgG2c-G400R mice were injected with 100 μg OVA in combination with 100 μg TH-Z93 adjuvant through the foot pad (42). Serum samples were collected via tail vein on day 0 and weekly after immunization to quantify OVA-specific antibody titers. Sera samples were stored at –80°C before further processing. To detect antibody levels, 2 μg/mL biotin-conjugated goat anti–mouse IgG or 2 μg/mL goat anti–mouse IgA was coated on the ELISA plate overnight at 4°C to capture antibodies. ELISA plates were blocked with 5% skim milk in PBS at 37°C for 1 hour, and then incubated with serum and colon explant culture medium or control culture medium for 2 hours. Peroxidase-conjugated immunoglobulin subclass–specific (IgG-, IgG1-, IgG2b-, IgG2c-, IgG3-, and IgA-specific) antibodies were further used for final detection. To detect OVA-specific antibodies, 2 μg/mL OVA in PBS was coated on the ELISA plate.

Tumor growth and treatment. For the MC38 cell inoculation–derived tumor model, 3 × 105 MC38 cells were resuspended in 100 μL sterile PBS and injected subcutaneously into the right flank of mice. For the MC38-mOVA cell inoculation–derived tumor model, 2 × 106 MC38-mOVA cells were also resuspended in sterile PBS and injected subcutaneously into the right flank of mice on week 6 after recall immunization with OVA. For the B16-mOVA cell inoculation–derived tumor model, 2 × 106 B16-mOVA cells in sterile PBS were injected intravenously into mice on week 6 after recall immunization with OVA.

For CD8+ T cell depletion experiments, 200 μg anti-CD8a antibody (Ultra-LEAF Purified anti-mouse CD8a, BioLegend) was intraperitoneally injected into WT and mIgG2c-G400R mice on day –2, 3, 10, and 17. The effects of CD8+ T cell depletion were monitored via flow cytometry. Then, 5 × 105 MC38 cells were resuspended in 100 μL sterile PBS and injected subcutaneously into the right flank of mice.

Tumor growth was measured every 2 days, and tumor size was calculated by length (a) and width (b): tumor size = 0.52 × ab2. Mice were sacrificed when tumor size reached 2000 mm3.

AOM/DSS-induced CAC model. The AOM/DSS-induced CAC model has been described previously (28, 29). Briefly, 10-week-old male WT or mIgG2c-G400R mice were injected intraperitoneally with a single dose of the organ-tropic carcinogen AOM (10 mg/kg of body weight) on day 0. Then, mice were treated with 2.5% DSS (molecular weight 35–50 kDa) in drinking water for 7 days in each turn, followed by recovery for 10 days with normal drinking water. Mice were monitored for weight loss twice a week. The serum samples were isolated at indicated time points in the figure legends. Mice were euthanized on week 16 after induction and the colons were isolated to assess the tumor generation.

In vivo imaging of intestinal cancer-associated inflammation. After isoflurane-supported anesthesia, mice were intraperitoneally injected with 25 mg/kg L-012 solution. Bioluminescence images of each mouse were obtained under isoflurane anesthesia using an IVIS Spectrum system (PerkinElmer). For quantitative analyses, the included Living Image software was utilized to calculate the intensity of bioluminescent signals at standardized regions of interest (ROIs) for each mouse.

In vitro culture of colon explants. The levels of IgG subclasses and IgA in colon explants were measured by ELISA. The method used for colon explant in vitro culture was described previously (61). Briefly, fresh colon was collected from AOM/DSS-induced mice and cut into pieces approximately 1 cm long. Then, the colon tissue was washed vigorously in sterile PBS 3 times, and then incubated in complete DMEM medium for 24 hours. To exclude unnecessary variables, colon pieces were also weighed before incubation, and colon pieces of equivalent wet weight were included into the in vitro culture procedure.

H&E staining and IHC. After euthanasia, colon specimens were immediately isolated from CAC-induced mice and fixed in 10% formalin solution overnight, and colon specimens were subsequently embedded in paraffin. Standard hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining was used to evaluate the pathological severity of colon tissues. For IHC analyses, slides were incubated with indicated primary antibodies in PBS containing 5% BSA overnight at 4°C. Then, streptavidin-HRP was added, and finally the slides were stained with both the DAB staining kit and hematoxylin staining solution (ZSGB-Bio). The slides were scanned using an Axio Scan Z1 (Zeiss) and all the images were analyzed via Zen imaging software (Zeiss).

TAA microarray. The OmicsArray TAA microarray (catalog PA003, https://www.genecopoeia.com/product/omicsarray-antigen-microarrays/) that we applied is a TAA panel developed by the Microarray Core Facility of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. This microarray was developed by GeneCopoeia; iGeneBio (http://www.igenebio.com/) is the international distributor of GeneCopoeia in China and performed the TAA microarray experiments using the OmicsArray TAA chip. The TAA microarray contains cell cycle–associated proteins (p53, c-Myc, CDK2, BRCA1, BRCA2, et al.), glycoproteins (CA-125, CA15-3, CA19-9, CEA, LAMP-2, et al.), angiogenesis-related proteins (ferritin, THPO, VEGF-165), chemokines and cytokines (CCL2, CCL3, CXCL10, et al.) and other tumor-associated proteins (ANXA1, ERP29, et al.).

TAA-specific IgM, IgG1, IgG2b, and IgG2c subclasses in the serum samples from CAC-induced mice and TAA-specific IgM, IgG1, and IgG3 subclasses in the plasma samples from CAC patients were measured. The serum samples and plasma samples were diluted 50-fold and the secondary antibodies were diluted 1000-fold.

RNA extraction and RT-qPCR. After euthanasia, fresh colon specimens were immediately isolated and ground with Tissue Grinder G50 (Coyote Bioscience) to obtain colon tissue homogenates. A HiPure Total RNA Mini Kit was utilized to extract total RNA following manufacturer’s protocols. cDNA was then synthesized through reverse transcription according to the manufacturer’s protocol and examined by quantitative PCR analyses, and each group was detected in triplicate. All the qPCR primers are listed in detail in Supplemental Table 6.

Adoptive transfer experiments. TDLNs and spleen were prepared as single-cell suspensions and stained with biotin-conjugated anti-TER119, biotin-conjugated anti-CD3ε, biotin-conjugated anti-CD43 (BD Biosciences), and streptavidin microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec). Murine B cells were negatively purified utilizing AutoMacs Pro (Miltenyi Biotec). Spleens from C57BL/6J mice were prepared as single-cell suspensions and splenic CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells were stained with FITC-conjugated anti-CD4 antibody and PE-conjugated anti-CD8 antibody (BioLegend), and then purified by BD FACSAria III. Purified B cells were then adoptively transferred into μMT recipient mice (1 × 107 B cells per mouse). Purified B cells and T cells were mixed in a 1:1 ratio and then adoptively transferred into Rag1–/– recipient mice. The spleens of OVA-immunized mice were isolated and prepared as single-cell suspensions on week 2 after recall immunization with OVA. Single-cell suspensions were stained with DAPI, OVA–Alexa Fluor 561, FITC–anti–mouse B220 (BioLegend), and Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated Fab fragment anti–mouse IgG2c (Fc-specific, Jackson ImmunoResearch), and OVA-specific IgG2c+ live B cells were sorted via flow cytometry and adoptively transferred into μMT recipient mice (5 × 105 B cells per mouse).

Twenty-four hours after adoptive transfer, recipient mice were inoculated with either MC38 cells (5 × 105 cells per mouse) or MC38-mOVA cells (1 × 106 cells per mouse) by subcutaneous injection. Tumor growth was monitored and recorded every 2 days. Mice were sacrificed when tumor size reached 2000 mm3.

For IgG reinfusion experiments, IgG was purified from the serum samples of either MC38-inoculated mice or OVA-immunized mice utilizing protein A/G agarose prepacked column (Fast flow, Beyotime). The purified IgG was further dialyzed overnight in sterile PBS. For reinfusion experiments in vivo, 200 μg purified IgG in 200 μL sterile PBS was intravenously injected into μMT recipient mice on day 0, 5, 10, and 15 after inoculation with 5 × 105 MC38 tumor cells (62).

Isolation of LPL and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. For LPL preparation, the colon was collected with fat, mesentery, and intestinal contents carefully removed in cold HBSS buffer. The intestine was cut into 1-cm-long pieces and incubated in epithelial strip buffer (HBSS, 5 mM EDTA, 1 mM DTT, 5% FBS, 15 mM HEPES) at 37°C in a 200-rpm shaking incubator for 30 minutes. The colon pieces were washed twice and further incubated in enzyme solution (2 mg/mL collagenase IV and 0.1 mg/mL DNase I) for 45 to 60 minutes at 37°C. The LPL was released into the supernatant and collected into several vials as single-cell suspensions on ice for later usage. Subcutaneous tumors were isolated from tumor-bearing micee and cut into 1-mm pieces. The tumor pieces were digested with enzyme solution at 37°C with shaking for 1 hour. Digested products were filtered through 70-μm cell strainers. Filtered cell suspensions were stained after washing twice with MACS buffer (PBS, 1% FBS, 5 mM EDTA; ref. 63).

Flow cytometry. Murine primary cells were separated from the spleen, bone marrow, LNs, lamina propria, and subcutaneous tumor tissues and maintained as single-cell suspensions in MACS buffer. Single-cell suspensions were preincubated with anti–mouse CD16/CD32 (BD Biosciences) on ice for 30 minutes to block FcγRs, and then cells were stained with specific fluorescent dye–conjugated cell surface marker antibodies. Cells were also stained with either propidium iodide (PI) or DAPI to exclude the dead cells. After washing, cells were resuspended in MACS buffer and analyzed using either a BD LSRII or BD Symphony A5. Cell sorting was performed with the BD FACSAria III. All data were further processed with FlowJo (v10) software (TreeStar). For IgG2c+ plasma cell staining, primary cells were first blocked and stained with fluorochrome-conjugated rat anti–mouse B220 and CD138. After washing with MACS buffer, cells were fixed and permeabilized. Subsequently, cells were stained with Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated Fab fragment anti–mouse IgG2c, Fc specific (Jackson ImmunoResearch) on ice for 30 minutes before further FACS processing. The gating strategy for flow cytometry analyses is shown in Supplemental Figure 9.

Restimulation of tumor-primed B cells. B cells purified from TDLNs were activated in RPMI-1640 medium with 10 μg/mL LPS for 2 days (41). Activated B cells were used for immune-function analysis. The B cells were stimulated with irradiated MC38 cells. After 24 hours, the levels of secretion of IgG subclasses in supernatants were detected by ELISA.

ADCP of tumor cells by FLT3L-DCs and BMDMs. Primary cells were isolated from murine bone marrow and were then resuspended at the proper density. For FLT3L-DC induction, primary cells were cultured in complete IMDM medium together with 100 ng/mL FLT3L cytokine for 9 to 10 days. For BMDM induction, primary cells were cultured in complete RPMI-1640 medium together with 20 ng/mL M-CSF cytokine for 6 days (34).

MC38-mOVA cells or LLC-m2e cells were prepared as necrotic cells (at least 3 freeze-thaw cycles) and cocultured with either BMDMs or FLT3L-DCs as effector cells at a 1:1 ratio in the presence of specific antibody or antiserum. After coculture, flow cytometry and confocal fluorescence imaging methods were applied to detect phagocytosed tumor cells and the efficiency of phagocytosis was calculated.

After coculture, tumor cell–pulsed FLT3L-DCs (following described mentioned above) were evaluated for their ability to prime OVA-specific OT-I CD8+ T cells. Purified OT-I CD8+ T cells were stained with CTV following the instructions in the user manual. DCs were sorted and cocultured with OT-I CD8+ T cells at a 1:10 ratio. After 48 or 72 hours, cells were collected and stained with PI and for CD8. The levels of proliferation were determined by CTV dilution using the BD LSRII. DCs were able to cross-prime OT-I T cells to a greater extent when mediated by antibody, which was clarified by increased percentages of proliferating OT-I CD8+ T cells. On day 3, the CBA cytokine kit was applied to evaluate IFN-γ secretion by CD8+ T cells in supernatant following the manufacturer’s instructions (44).

To examine the efficiency of phagocytosis, an Olympus FLUOVIEW FV1000 confocal laser scanning microscope equipped with 4 lasers (405 nm, 473 nm, 557 nm, and 635 nm) for fluorescence excitation, 2 photomultiplier tubes (PMTs) for fluorescence detection, and a 10× objective lens were utilized. Images were processed and analyzed by Image Pro Plus software (Media Cybernetics).

Data and materials availability. Further information and requests for resources and reagents should be firstly directed to the lead contact, WL (liulab@tsinghua.edu.cn).

Statistics. Actuarial analyses on OS and PFS were performed based on the detailed follow-up information. Kaplan-Meier analyses were carried out to build the survival curves, and log-rank tests were employed to assess the significance of the difference. R software v4.0.2 (https://mirrors.tuna.tsinghua.edu.cn/CRAN/) was used to analyze the probability of cumulative 5-year and 100-month survival rates. Student’s t test or Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was used to explore quantitative variables as appropriate. Pearson’s χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test was used to explore categorical variables as appropriate. Univariable and multivariable COX regression analyses were performed to identify prognostic factors. Pearson’s χ2 test or binary logistic regression analysis was used for statistical analysis of allelic and genotypic differences between HCs and CRC patients. Statistical analyses were performed by using Prism 8.0.2 (GraphPad) and SPSS 23.0 (IBM).

Study approval. The reuse and reanalyses of this CRC cohort for this study were approved by the Ethics Committee of Peking University People’s Hospital (2020PHB046-02, 2020PHB047-01) and the Ethics Committee of Tsinghua University (20200073). All experimental studies were approved with assurance identification numbers 15-LWL2 and 19-LWL1 by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) of Tsinghua University.