B cell receptor signaling strength modulates cancer immunity

Bing Yang, Zen Zhang, and colleagues first investigated whether the hIgG1-G396R variant correlated with risk of CRC using epidemiological data. Indeed, hIgG1-G396R was a positive prognostic factor for both overall survival and progression-free survival in CRC. Intriguingly, this variant showed even greater benefit in microsatellite stability (MSS), as opposed to microsatellite instability (MSI), in patients with CRC. To investigate the protective effect, the authors generated a knockin mouse model harboring a hIgG1-G396R homolog (G400R mutation in mIgG2c) that can induce ADCC and ADCP in mice, with binding affinity for FcγRs similar to that in humans. Homozygous mIgG2c-G400R mice had reduced tumor burden in two mouse orthotopic tumor models, as well as in a chemical model in which azoxymethane/dextran sodium sulfate (AOM/DSS) induced colitis-associated carcinoma. These results led the authors to further investigate the mechanism of the protective effect of hIgG1-G396R in CRC (Figure 1). They found elevated plasma cells, but not B cells, infiltrating the TME of both human and mouse CRC. In ovalbumin-immunized mice expressing mIgG2c-G400R, wild-type mIgG2c, or mIgG2c with a truncated cytoplasmic tail (mIgG2c-tailless), in which the BCR signals are sequentially reduced, the authors showed that the variant promoted differentiation of antigen-specific plasma cells and memory B cells. In addition, immunohistology and single-cell sequencing indicated that patients with the hIgG1-G396R variant had increased CD8+ T cells, DCs, and TLSs. A similar result was shown in murine tumor models in a BCR signal dose–dependent manner. These findings suggest that the hIgG1-G396R variant might reshape the TME through potentiating B cell activation and promoting the generation of CD8+ T cells and DCs into TLSs.

Figure 1 Protective effects of hIgG1-G396R in CRC. In the presence of tumor antigen, B cells expressing the IgG1-G396R variant are activated, differentiate into plasma cells, and produce large quantities of antibodies. IgG1+ plasma cells, macrophages, CD8+ T cells, and DCs infiltrate the TME to exert antitumor effects.

Having established that hIgG1-G396R enhances IgG1-producing plasma cell differentiation, the authors tested whether this variant could potentiate production of tumor-specific IgG1. By using microarrays containing a panel of TAAs, the authors showed increased TAA-specific IgG1 antibodies, but not IgM or other IgG subclasses, in human CRC patients. Consistently, in the IgG2 mouse model, reduction in tumor burden in mice challenged by antigen-expressing cancer cells relied on the strength of the BCR/IgG signal. In addition, the authors found that mice carrying the mIgG2c-G400R variant exhibited increased phagocytic activity in macrophages and upregulated antibody-mediated tumor antigen uptake by DCs, with subsequent antigen-specific T cell activation. These results support the hypothesis that upregulated antitumor activity with this IgG variant is partially due to enhanced ADCP and antigen presentation. The authors performed the important next step, determining whether B cells bearing this variant, or IgG purified from cancer-bearing animals, had potential clinical value. Bing Yang, Zhen Zhang, and colleagues injected tumor-specific memory B cells, or purified IgG from the serum of tumor-bearing mice, into mice inoculated subcutaneously with colon cancer cell lines. Both treatments inhibited tumor growth. Taken together, the mechanistic studies by Bing Yang, Zhen Zhang, et al. indicate that modulation of B cells, especially manipulating BCR/IgG signaling, could have a therapeutic effect in tumors.