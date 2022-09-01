Host-versus-commensal immune responses participate in the rejection of colonized solid organ transplants

Skin graft recipients mount a T cell response to commensals on donor organs that is independent from the alloresponse. Organs colonized with commensal microbiota have a shorter half-life following transplantation than sterile organs. Using a mouse model of allogeneic skin transplantation, we previously demonstrated that one mechanism explaining why rejection of a skin allograft colonized with S.epi is faster than rejection of a GF skin allograft is that cutaneous S.epi augments the effector phase of the alloresponse, locally, when alloreactive T cells enter the skin allograft (5). We reasoned that another way donor skin colonization might accelerate graft loss is by prompting the host to mount a specific immune response to the donor commensals present in the graft. This response would accelerate graft loss if it contributed to post-transplant graft damage. We adopted the skin colonization regimen used previously (5) in which GF donor mice were painted with the common human skin commensal S.epi (strain NIHLM087), every other day for 10 days. To ensure that colonization was restricted to the skin, animals received vancomycin in their drinking water to eliminate S.epi that may have entered their intestinal tract during grooming (Figure 1A). This protocol resulted in colonization of the donor’s skin, and not the intestine, for at least 2 weeks after the last painting (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153403DS1).

Figure 1 Skin graft recipients mount a T cell response to commensals on syngeneic donor organs. (A) Skin graft recipients were seeded with CFSE-labeled S.epi-specific CD8+ TCR-transgenic Bowie T cells (1 × 106 cells) and then given a GF or S.epi-monocolonized syngeneic skin graft. B6, C57BL/6. (B and C) CFSE dilution of Bowie cells was examined 6 days (B) and 10 days (C) after transplantation in the SDLNs (B) and skin graft (C). Plots represent mean ± SEM and were analyzed by Welch’s unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Results were pooled from three (B) independent experiments. (D and E) S.epi-monocolonized or GF skin grafts were transplanted onto syngeneic SPF mice. Grafts were scored on a 4-point scale, gaining 1 point each for the presence of hair, the presence of pigment, a large graft size, and the absence of red spots. (E) These scores were plotted over time. (F) The lowest graft score each individual graft reached was plotted. Scores were analyzed using an unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0005; col., colonized; d, day.

To investigate whether the host mounted an anti–donor commensal immune response following skin transplantation in the absence of a concurrent alloresponse, we used syngeneic transplants, and S.epi-specific CD8+ TCR-transgenic T cells (Bowie T cells) to track anti-S.epi T cell responses. Skin grafts from female GF or S.epi-colonized mice were placed onto SPF syngeneic female hosts that had been seeded with CFSE-labeled Bowie T cells 1 day before transplantation. Hosts were sacrificed 6 days after transplantation (Figure 1A). Bowie T cells in the host’s skin graft–draining lymph nodes (SDLNs) proliferated (Figure 1B) and upregulated the marker of antigen experience CD44 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) in mice that received S.epi-colonized, but not GF, skin grafts. By 10 days after transplantation, divided CD44hi Bowie T cells in recipients of colonized but not GF syngeneic grafts were detected in the graft itself (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Activation of Bowie T cells in hosts of S.epi-colonized graft was driven by cognate antigen recognition, since, when hosts were cotransferred with S.epi-reactive Bowie T cells and irrelevant ovalbumin-reactive CD8+ OT I T cells, only Bowie but not OT I T cells expanded following transplantation of a S.epi-colonized skin graft (Supplemental Figure 2, A, D, and E). We confirmed by PCR that hosts housed in our SPF mouse facilities were not colonized with S.epi before transplantation, consistent with the fact that S.epi is not a native mouse commensal (Supplemental Figure 3A) (14). Notably, the surgical trauma of skin transplantation was not necessary to elicit an anticommensal response in the host, as Bowie T cells proliferated significantly, albeit modestly, in SPF mice without transplants following painting with S.epi (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

We next asked whether an endogenous T cell response against graft-resident commensals was sufficient to damage or reject syngeneic organs. To this end, we transplanted skin from GF or S.epi-colonized female mice into SPF syngeneic female hosts and monitored graft survival. We scored skin grafts on a 4-point scale for signs of chronic rejection. Grafts received 1 point each for the presence of hair, the presence of pigment, a large graft size, and an absence of red inflamed spots (Figure 1D). Brief and modest damage was observed on S.epi-colonized but not GF syngeneic grafts (Figure 1, E and F), with S.epi-colonized grafts displaying significantly more damage at their worst scoring point than GF grafts (Figure 1F). The damage was not due to infection, as there was no sign of erythema, purulence, or drainage at the time of bandage removal (day 7 after transplantation) (Supplemental Figure 4).

To address whether a higher frequency of S.epi-reactive naive T cells would heighten the damage to S.epi-colonized skin grafts, hosts received Bowie T cells (1.5 × 106) 1 day before transplantation with a S.epi-colonized syngeneic skin graft (Supplemental Figure 5). Increasing the precursor frequency of S.epi-reactive naive T cells to supraphysiological levels did not worsen the damage in colonized syngeneic skin grafts. This could be because the endogenous response was already maximal or because Bowie T cells cannot cause skin graft damage. Nonetheless, the data indicate that a primary endogenous immune response against S.epi only modestly damages S.epi-colonized skin grafts.

Hosts with memory against commensals present on donated organs display strong damage of syngeneic skin grafts. In contrast to laboratory mice in controlled animal facilities, barrier tissues in humans and wild mice have many commensal-specific memory T cells, reflecting exposure to a variety of microbes and environmental antigens over time (4, 6, 15, 16). We therefore asked whether hosts with memory against S.epi would damage syngeneic, S.epi-colonized skin grafts more than hosts naive to S.epi. Because S.epi is not a native mouse commensal, we generated anticommensal memory using s.c. immunizations with S.epi, as this approach is known to induce local immune responses in the skin (17, 18). SPF mice were immunized s.c. with S.epi or not, 1 month before receiving a S.epi-monocolonized or GF syngeneic skin graft (Figure 2A). For all 3 transplantation conditions, we tested syngeneic grafts from male donors into male hosts and from female donors into female hosts. In a group of mice without transplants sacrificed 1 month after s.c. S.epi immunization, we confirmed that s.c. immunization expanded endogenous S.epi-reactive CD8+ CD44+ T cells in the SDLNs and skin, using a tetramer of the nonclassical MHC H2-M3 presenting a formylated peptide of S.epi to identify S.epi-reactive CD8+ T cells (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Hosts with memory against commensals present on donated organs damage colonized syngeneic skin grafts. (A) Hosts were injected with S.epi (1 × 105 CFU s.c.) 30, 28, and 25 days before receiving S.epi-monocolonized syngeneic skin grafts. Grafts were scored on a 4-point scale (see Figure 1D). (B) Endogenous S.epi-specific T cells in the skin and SDLNs 1 month after S.epi immunization. Gated on CD45.2+TCRβ+CD8+CD4–CD44+ H2-M3:fMIIINA–PE+ (tetramer against S.epi-reactive T cells) events. Plots show fold change relative to unimmunized mice (mean ± SEM) analyzed by Wilcoxon’s log-rank test. (C) Graft scores of syngeneic hosts with or without anti-S.epi memory that received GF or S.epi-monocolonized skin grafts (green line is also shown in Figure 1E). (D) H&E-stained sections from S.epi-monocolonized syngeneic grafts in hosts with anti-S.epi memory or a syngeneic, uncolonized graft in a naive host. A blinded pathologist identified (black arrows) and quantified (purple bars) abnormal mixed lymphocytic/neutrophilic infiltrates around hair follicles. Quantifications are plotted with the macroscopic 4-point score of the graft at sacrifice (orange bars). Original magnification ×20. (E) PCR band intensities of S.epi DNA isolated from skin swabs of S.epi-painted SPF hosts naive to (green) or with memory against (orange) S.epi. Intensities are normalized to a S.epi-positive control. An unpaired, 2-tailed t test was performed at each time point. (F) Graft scores of syngeneic hosts with or without anti–S. aureus memory that received skin grafts from SPF donors with or without S. aureus colonization. (C, E, and F) The area under the graft score curves was calculated for each mouse, and ANOVA with multiple comparisons was performed. Plots show 1 (F), 2 (E), 3 (B and C, green and blue lines), or 4 (C, orange line) independent experiments. **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005; mem., memory; col., colonized; d, day; ND, no data.

Strikingly, mice with anti-S.epi memory damaged S.epi-colonized syngeneic skin grafts significantly more than hosts lacking anti-S.epi memory (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 6A). Because the extent of damage was equal in male and female hosts of syngeneic grafts under all transplantation conditions, the data were aggregated for male and female mice in the same experimental groups. The damage was not due to infection caused by the S.epi immunization protocol, since GF skin grafts in hosts harboring anti-S.epi memory did not develop any graft damage (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 6A). Thus, the damage to S.epi-colonized skin grafts observed in SPF hosts with memory to S.epi was extensive enough to occur in a syngeneic setting, thus independently from an alloresponse.

Microscopically, colonized grafts in hosts with anti-S.epi memory had abnormal lymphocytic and neutrophilic infiltration around hair follicles (Figure 2D). These abnormalities were localized to the graft and not found in host flank skin immediately adjacent to the grafts (Supplemental Figure 6B). S.epi is known to associate with keratinocytes at the base of hair follicles (19). Therefore, the graft pathology was consistent with a host immune response against graft-resident S.epi.

Notably, over time, the syngeneic colonized grafts in hosts with anti-S.epi memory recovered (Figure 2C). This correlated with a resolution of the cellular infiltrates in hair follicles in histological sections (Figure 2D). We hypothesized that this was due to progressive disappearance of S.epi colonization, either because the graft-resident S.epi was outcompeted by the native mouse microbiota or because it was eliminated by the host’s immune system. To determine the longevity of S.epi colonization, mice harboring or lacking anti-S.epi memory were painted with S.epi. After the last painting, tail skin was swabbed every few days. DNA was isolated from these samples, and putative S.epi DNA was amplified by PCR. The presence of anti-S.epi memory accelerated S.epi elimination from the skin; S.epi DNA abundance in tail swabs from mice harboring anti-S.epi memory became almost undetectable 18 days after the last painting, while S.epi DNA from mice without memory was still abundant at that time (Figure 2E). In mice lacking memory, S.epi DNA was significantly reduced 32 days after the last painting (Figure 2E). These time frames correlated with how long it took for syngeneic, colonized grafts to start improving (around 20 days after transplantation) in hosts with anticommensal memory (Figure 2C). We hypothesize that graft recovery can occur in syngeneic grafts because there are no alloantigens present to perpetuate the immune response against the transplanted organ. In allograft recipients, however, we propose that this host-versus-commensal immune response would work in parallel to the host-versus-graft immune response to heighten graft damage and accelerate rejection.

To determine whether commensal memory–associated graft damage was unique to S.epi or whether it extended to other commensals, we colonized SPF donor mice with a strain of S. aureus adapted to mouse colonization (20). To improve S. aureus establishment, the skin of SPF female donor mice was first topically treated with the antiseptic chlorhexidine, and then painted for 5 consecutive days with S. aureus. Skin colonized with S. aureus or not was transplanted onto syngeneic hosts that had been immunized or not with S. aureus a month earlier. A similar pattern was observed to that seen with S.epi: some syngeneic skin graft damage occurred in naive hosts that received S. aureus–colonized syngeneic grafts when compared with grafts without S. aureus, and this damage was significantly heightened in hosts with preexisting memory to S. aureus (Figure 2F). Together, these results support the notion that host-versus-commensal immune memory participates in damage to colonized solid organ transplants.

Anti-commensal memory T cells are required to damage colonized syngeneic skin grafts. Given the T cell response to S.epi following transplantation (Figure 1, B and C) and the fact that S.epi is known to generate a wide array of T cell responses in mouse skin (6, 12), we hypothesized that memory T cells were responsible for the damage observed in hosts with anti-S.epi memory. To test this hypothesis, we transplanted S.epi-monocolonized skin into syngeneic T cell receptor α–knockout (TCRαKO) hosts immunized a month earlier with S.epi (Figure 3A). Compared with the severe graft damage observed in T cell–replete mice, TCRαKO hosts displayed either no damage to their syngeneic skin grafts, or mild damage that resolved quickly (Figure 3B). Further, colonized skin graft sections taken from S.epi-sensitized TCRαKO hosts 12 days after transplantation (the peak of damage in WT mice with anticommensal memory) revealed none of the abnormal infiltrates around hair follicles that were present in WT hosts with anti-S.epi memory (Figure 3C; controls in Figure 2D). The lack of macro- or microscopic damage to colonized skin grafts in sensitized TCRαKO hosts suggests that T cells are required to damage colonized, syngeneic grafts.

Figure 3 Both CD4+ and CD8+ host memory T cells are required to damage colonized, syngeneic skin grafts. (A) TCRαKO hosts were immunized 3 times s.c. with S.epi to induce anti-S.epi memory. One month later, they received syngeneic skin grafts from S.epi-monocolonized hosts. (B and C) Graft scores (B) and H&E-stained skin graft sections (C) from memory-harboring TCRαKO hosts of S.epi-monocolonized skin grafts (B and C, dark blue) compared with curves and images of WT hosts with anti-S.epi memory that received S.epi-monocolonized, syngeneic skin grafts (B and C, orange, dotted; same cumulative data shown in Figure 2C). Original magnification ×20. (B) Graft scores of TCRαKO mice with anti-S.epi memory seeded with T cells from the lymph nodes and spleen of C57BL/6 mice naive to S.epi (teal) or T cells from the lymph nodes, spleen, and skin of C57BL/6 mice sensitized s.c. with S.epi (maroon) before transplantation with a S.epi-monocolonized syngeneic skin graft. Plots show 1 (maroon), 2 (teal), or 3 (dark blue) independent experiments. (C) Number of inflamed hair follicles in H&E-stained skin grafts counted by a blinded pathologist. (D) Hosts received anti-CD4 (GK1.5) and/or anti-CD8 (2.43.1) i.p. on days –2, 0, and 5 relative to s.c. injection with S.epi. CD4+ and/or CD8+ populations recovered before skin transplantation with a S.epi-monocolonized skin graft. (E) Anti-CD4 and anti-CD8 codepletion plotted against relevant data from Figure 2C. (F) Anti-CD4 (maroon) or anti-CD8 (blue) depletion alone plotted against cumulative data from Figure 2C. Plots combine 3 independent experiments. (B, E, and F) The area under the graft score curves was calculated for each individual mouse and analyzed using ANOVA with multiple comparisons. WT hosts with anti-S.epi memory given S.epi-colonized skin grafts (dotted orange line) shown in Figure 2C were included in all ANOVA analyses. ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.00005; mem., memory; col., colonized; d, day; sens., sensitized.

TCRαKO hosts are genetically devoid of αβ T cells, such that they lack both anticommensal memory T cells and all other αβ T cells at transplantation. To ensure that the protective phenotype we observed was from the lack of anti-S.epi memory and not the global lack of T cells, we adoptively transferred T cells from naive or S.epi-sensitized WT mice into previously S.epi-sensitized TCRαKO mice, 1 day before transplantation with a syngeneic S.epi-colonized skin graft. Transfer of T cells from S.epi-sensitized but not naive WT mice resulted in graft damage (Figure 3B). The damage in memory T cell–seeded TCRαKO mice did not persist as long as the damage in sensitized WT mice, perhaps because of more rapid clearance of graft-resident S.epi due to the high number of adoptively transferred memory T cells.

As an alternative approach to TCRαKO hosts, we used antibodies to deplete CD4+ and/or CD8+ T cells 1 day before immunizing mice for the generation of anti-S.epi memory. We depleted CD4+ and/or CD8+ T cells again before the second and third S.epi immunizations and then allowed the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations to recover before skin transplantation (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 7A). We reasoned that this approach would allow us to selectively prevent anti-S.epi T cell memory without compromising T cell immunity at the time of syngeneic skin transplantation. In keeping with results observed in TCRαKO mice, hosts lacking CD4+ and CD8+ T cells during S.epi immunization minimally damaged subsequent S.epi-colonized syngeneic skin grafts (Figure 3E). Conversely, hosts that received only the anti-CD4 or the anti-CD8 depleting antibody throughout the S.epi immunization displayed graft damage similar to that seen in their undepleted counterparts (Figure 3F). Together, these results indicate that damage to colonized, syngeneic skin grafts in hosts harboring anticommensal memory is dependent on αβ T cells. Neither CD4+ nor CD8+ T cell memory was required for graft damage to occur, suggesting that one memory subset is sufficient for, and both subsets can contribute to, the graft damage.

To address the specificity of the memory response, we investigated whether host memory to unrelated commensals could promote damage of S.epi-colonized syngeneic grafts. We hypothesized that memory against bacteria that share epitopes with the commensals on the donated organ would induce graft damage whereas memory against less related strains would not. To this end, we generated host memory against either S.epi Tü3298, a strain closely related to the NIHLM087 S.epi strain used to colonize the donor skin before transplantation; or E. coli DH5α, of a distant genus. In one experiment, the immunizing bacteria were heat-killed (HK), to determine whether host recognition of bacterial epitopes and pattern-recognition ligands was sufficient, in the absence of bacterial metabolites, to elicit memory responses that could damage the graft. Indeed, hosts with memory against S.epi Tü3298 or HK S.epi NIHLM087 significantly damaged S.epi NIHLM087–colonized grafts. Conversely, hosts with memory against HK E. coli DH5α did not (Supplemental Figure 8). Thus, damage to a colonized skin graft mediated by host-versus-commensal memory responses does not require that host memory be generated with the exact bacterial strain present on the donor organ.

Host tissue-resident memory cells are sufficient to damage colonized syngeneic skin grafts. S.epi is known to generate tissue-resident memory T cells (Trm cells) in the skin (8, 12). In our model, the s.c. immunizations that generated anti-S.epi memory established a robust population of CD4+ and CD8+ Trm cells in mouse skin (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Host tissue-resident memory cells are sufficient to damage colonized, syngeneic skin grafts. (A) Trm cells isolated from the skin of mice that were immunized s.c. with S.epi one month earlier. Cells gated on CD45.2+CD8–CD4+CD44+CD69+ (CD4+, left) or CD45.2+CD8+CD4–CD44+CD103+ (CD8+, right) populations. Plots show fold change relative to naive mice (mean ± SEM) and include 3 independent experiments analyzed using Wilcoxon’s log-rank test. **P < 0.005. (B) Mice harboring anti-S.epi memory were injected i.p. with FTY720 on days –2, 0, 4, and 10 relative to transplantation with S.epi-monocolonized skin grafts. (C and D) Graft scores (C) and H&E-stained graft sections (D) from mice treated with FTY720 (purple line) compared with untreated controls shown in Figure 2C (dotted orange line). Black arrow denotes abnormal immune infiltrates around hair follicles, which were quantified by a blinded pathologist. Original magnification ×20. Part C incorporates 3 independent experiments. The area under the graft score curves was calculated for each individual mouse, and ANOVA with multiple comparisons was performed on these values. The curves were not statistically different. mem., memory; col., colonized; d, day.

To determine whether Trm cells were sufficient to damage colonized syngeneic skin grafts in hosts with anti-S.epi memory, we treated hosts with the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1PR) agonist FTY720 on days –2, 0, 4, and 10 relative to transplantation of S.epi-colonized skin grafts (Figure 4B). FTY720 downregulates S1PR and traps naive and central memory lymphocytes in the lymph nodes, thus revealing the impact of effector memory and Trm cells (21). Two FTY720 injections, with no additional boosters, dramatically reduced the number of circulating T cells for 1 week (Supplemental Figure 9). Preventing recruitment of new naive and central memory T cells into the skin graft using FTY720 did not reduce damage to colonized syngeneic skin grafts compared with damage in untreated hosts (Figure 4C). Skin grafts from FTY720-treated mice had the same hair follicle pathology as those from untreated mice, even 20 days after transplantation, a time point slightly past the peak of graft damage (Figure 4D). These data support the conclusion that Trm and/or effector memory cells are sufficient to potentiate damage against colonized, syngeneic skin grafts.

Anti-commensal memory resists immunosuppression and accelerates colonized allograft rejection. In the clinic, patients typically receive allogeneic rather than syngeneic organs, and take daily immunosuppression to prevent graft rejection. We therefore asked whether host-versus-commensal immunity would accelerate the rejection of colonized allografts in immunosuppressed hosts. C57BL/6 female hosts received skin grafts from either C57BL/6 male (minor-antigen-mismatched) or BALB/c (major-antigen-mismatched) donors. The donors were S.epi-colonized or GF, and the hosts either had or did not have anti-S.epi memory. Some groups received rapamycin, an mTOR inhibitor, or tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, to dampen alloimmunity (Figure 5A). For each immunosuppressant, we used a dose that prolonged the survival of allografts in hosts lacking anti-S.epi memory (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B).

Figure 5 Hosts with memory against graft-resident commensals resist immunosuppression and reject colonized allografts more quickly. (A) Female C57BL/6 recipient mice were immunized s.c. or not with S.epi to establish anticommensal memory 30 days before transplantation. Hosts received a S.epi-monocolonized or GF C57BL/6 male (minor-mismatched) or BALB/c (B/C; major-mismatched) skin graft. A subset of hosts received rapamycin for 14 consecutive days (B) or tacrolimus for 6 consecutive days (C and D) starting the day of transplantation. (B–D) Allograft survival curves for minor-mismatched (B and C) or major-mismatched (D) skin transplant recipients that received rapamycin (B), tacrolimus (C and D), or no immunosuppression (B–D, purple and gray lines). All survival curves were analyzed using a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, ****P < 0.0001; mem., memory; col., colonized.

Hosts with memory against S.epi rejected S.epi-colonized, minor-antigen-mismatched skin grafts faster than hosts naive to S.epi (Figure 5B). Strikingly, whereas rapamycin prolonged graft survival in naive hosts, it failed to do so in recipients harboring anti-S.epi memory (Figure 5B). Rapamycin also failed to prevent damage of syngeneic skin grafts in hosts with anti-S.epi memory (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C), suggesting that rapamycin is unable to control anti-S.epi memory.

Rapamycin has been shown to impair wound healing and can promote development of T cell memory (22). Therefore, we tested another immunosuppressive drug, tacrolimus, that is not thought to enhance memory formation and that is routinely used in human patients. As with rapamycin, mice treated with tacrolimus rejected S.epi-colonized, minor-mismatched skin grafts faster when they harbored anti-S.epi memory (Supplemental Figure 10C). Most importantly, tacrolimus also failed to prolong survival of S.epi-colonized skin grafts in hosts with anti-S.epi memory; in fact, it slightly accelerated graft rejection (Figure 5C).

Finally, we tested whether host-versus-commensal immunity also impacted graft outcomes in a highly immunogenic, fully MHC-mismatched setting. Tacrolimus as a single agent only modestly prolonged graft survival of BALB/c uncolonized GF skin allografts, whether C57BL/6 hosts harbored anti-S.epi memory or not (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 10B). Nevertheless, hosts with anti-S.epi memory rejected S.epi-colonized BALB/c skin grafts significantly faster than uncolonized skin grafts. Further, tacrolimus failed to prolong survival of S.epi-colonized BALB/c grafts in hosts harboring memory (Figure 5D). Therefore, we conclude that host-versus-commensal memory immune responses can accelerate rejection of colonized allografts and be a cause of resistance to immunosuppression.