Antiretroviral therapy timing impacts latent tuberculosis infection reactivation in a Mycobacterium tuberculosis/SIV coinfection model

cART at peak viremia (cART/2 week) increases survival. To assess the impact of differential timing of cART on LTBI reactivation, we utilized 5 new macaques (cART/2 week, n = 4; cART/4 week, n = 1) infected with a low dose of approximately 10 CFU Mtb CDC1551 and reused published data from LTBI (n =4), cART-naive coinfected macaques (n = 8), and cART/4 week (n = 4) (ref. 15 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153090DS1). The study design is outlined in Figure 1A. All the macaques were infected with a low dose of Mtb (~10 CFU deposited in the lungs) and SIV (300 TCID 50 SIVmac 239 ). Infection was confirmed by a positive tuberculin skin test (40) at weeks 3 and 5 after Mtb infection. All macaques in the study developed asymptomatic LTBI infection characterized by less than 1 to 2 log 10 CFU of Mtb in the BAL at weeks 3, 5, and 7 after Mtb infection, serum C-reactive protein (CRP) of 5 μg/mL or lower (Figure 1B), and no significant difference in percentage body temperature (Supplemental Figure 1A) and body weight (Supplemental Figure 1B) up to 9 weeks after Mtb infection. Upon establishment of latency, macaques were coinfected with 300 TCID 50 SIVmac 239 via the intravenous route 9 weeks after Mtb infection (9, 10, 15). Once confirmation of SIV infection was evidenced by plasma viral loads measured via reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR), the macaques were treated with cART. The clinical, pathological, and immunological responses were studied in the 4 experimental groups: LTBI, cART naive, cART/2 week, and cART/4 week.

Figure 1 Comparison of clinical parameters in LTBI, cART naive, cART/2 week, and cART/4 week. (A) Study outline. (B) Serum CRP levels. (C) Survival curve representing the 4 study groups: LTBI (n = 4), cART naive (n = 8), cART/2 week (n = 4), and cART/4 week (n = 5). The survival curves were compared using the log-rank, Mantel-Cox, or Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. Viral loads in (D) plasma and (E) BAL supernatants of the treated macaques were measured longitudinally throughout the study. Data in B, D, and E were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Survival was a critical correlate impacted by the timing of cART in this study. There was a significant difference in the survival curves of the 4 experimental groups (P = 0.0006; Mantel-Cox test). Macaques in group cART/2 week survived in good body condition with adequate body muscling and fat until the predetermined study endpoint (Figure 1C), significantly longer than macaques in group cART/4 week (P = 0.02). Conversely, macaques in group cART/4 week were humanely euthanized based on prespecified endpoints starting as early as 1 week after cART initiation (Figure 1C). The macaques in group cART/2 week survived longer than cART naive and macaques in group cART/4 week survived for a reduced period compared with cART naive. These differences were not significant as determined by Mantel-Cox and Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon tests. The clinical signs of active TB in humans and NHPs is often associated with elevated serum CRP levels, declining body weight, and increased body temperature (41, 42). CRP is an inflammatory marker of disease severity that correlates with bacterial burden in NHPs (9, 42). CRP levels were significantly lower in the macaques in group cART/2 week at study endpoint compared with the macaques from the cART/4-week group (P < 0.001) and cART-naive controls (P < 0.0001) (Figure 1B). It is to be noted that the low CRP levels in the LTBI group are expected due to the low bacterial burden (42). The macaques in group cART/2 week maintained low CRP values, with not more than 5%–7% body weight loss or fever (Figure 1B).

cART effectively controls viral replication. To evaluate the efficacy of the cART regimen, viral loads were measured in the plasma and BAL supernatant of all the coinfected and treated macaques. No significant difference in plasma and BAL supernatant viral loads was observed in the cART-naive coinfected macaques between the peak viremia (week 11 after Mtb or 2 weeks after SIV) and study endpoint (Figure 1, D and E). A significant and rapid decrease in the viral loads of plasma and BAL supernatant was observed at necropsy compared with peak of viremia in both the cART/2-week and cART/4-week groups (~4 log, P < 0.0001; Figure 1, D and E).

Reduced bacterial burden with no extrapulmonary spread of Mtb upon earlier cART initiation. To determine the impact of cART timing on bacterial burden, BAL fluid, lungs, spleens, bronchial lymph nodes, and lung granulomas were plated on agar plates as described previously (9, 43). The macaques in group cART/2 week had significantly lower bacterial burden (P = 0.0003, <1 × 102 CFU/g in 3 out of 4 macaques sampled) compared with the cART-naive and cART/4-week groups at necropsy (Figure 2A). cART-naive macaques (P = 0.0182, ~1 × 104 CFU/g) and macaques in group cART/4 week displayed a significantly higher burden (P = 0.0002, ~1 × 103 CFU/g) in the lung tissue when compared with LTBI controls and the cART/2-week group (Figure 2B). The bacterial burden was significantly higher in the lung granulomas of macaques in the cART-naive (P < 0.0001), cART/2-week (P = 0.001), and cART/4-week (P = 0.0009) groups compared with LTBI controls (Figure 2C). However, the burden in the lung granulomas of macaques in group cART/2 week was significantly (P = 0.0087) lower than in group cART/4 week (Figure 2C). Similar to lungs and lung granulomas, a significantly higher bacterial burden was observed in the bronchial lymph nodes of macaques in the cART-naive (P = 0.0053), cART/2-week (P < 0.0001), and cART/4-week (P = 0.02) groups compared with the LTBI controls (Figure 2D). The bacterial burden was significantly reduced (P < 0.0001) in bronchial lymph nodes of macaques in group cART/2 week compared with the macaques in groups cART naive and cART/4 week (Figure 2D). No extrapulmonary spread of bacteria was observed in the spleen of all 4 macaques in group cART/2 week (Figure 2E). In contrast, 3 out of 5 macaques in group cART/4 week displayed approximately 1 × 102 CFU/g in the spleen at necropsy (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Impact of cART treatment on Mtb burden in tissues at necropsy. Bacterial burden (log 10 CFU/mL or log 10 CFU/g) was determined in the (A) BAL, (B) lungs, (C) lung granulomas, (D) bronchial lymph nodes (BrLN), and (E) spleen at necropsy by homogenizing the tissues and plating on agar plates. Significance was determined in LTBI (n = 4), cART naive (n = 8), cART/2 week (n = 4), and cART/4 week (n = 5) using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Reduced granuloma formation and improved lung pathology upon earlier cART initiation. To determine the impact of timing of cART on the lung pathology, lung tissue was collected at necropsy and stained with H&E to study the cellular and granulomatous pathology (Figure 3). The pathological findings correlated well with the clinical and microbiological findings. The LTBI group expectedly had few to no granulomas, with an average of 4% to 5% lung involvement (Figure 3, A and E). This group also displayed reduced TB disease–related pathology, including edema, pneumonia, and generalized foci of inflammation (Figure 3A). In contrast, the coinfected cART-naive group demonstrated a significantly higher (P < 0.05) lung involvement than the LTBI control group (Figure 3, B and E). This group exhibited lesions consistent with SIV-induced pathology, including interstitial pneumonia and septal thickening, increased accumulation of foamy alveolar macrophages, and lymphangitis (Figure 3B). The macaques in group cART/2 week demonstrated rare small granulomas (Figure 3, C and E) and minimal enlargement of hilar and bronchial lymph nodes (data not shown). Overall, the macaques in this group had good body condition, with fewer granulomas and less disease pathology (Supplemental Figure 1C). Gross pathology demonstrated that the macaques in group cART/4 week harbored numerous large granulomas, with significantly higher (P = 0.004) percentage lung involvement compared with LTBI controls (Figure 3, D and E). H&E staining demonstrated confluent granulomas with necrotic cores in both the cART-naive and cART/4-week groups (Figure 3, B and D). Overall, earlier initiation of cART resulted in significantly (P = 0.03) reduced lung involvement in group cART/2 week compared with group cART/4 week (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Impact of timing of cART on lung pathology and TB lesions in Mtb/SIV-coinfected macaques. To determine the impact of cART timing on lung pathology, lung tissue was collected at necropsy (top images) and stained with H&E (bottom images) to study the cellular and granulomatous pathology in (A) LTBI (n = 4), (B) cART naive (n = 8), (C) cART/2 week (n = 4), and (D) cART/4 week (n = 5). Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Percentage lung involvement was calculated by a board certified pathologist by quantification of the number of lesions per lung lobe. (F) Computed tomography (CT) imaging was performed on the macaques that received cART 2 weeks after SIV coinfection at different time points throughout the study to examine the TB lesions before SIV, after SIV, and after cART. (G) CT imaging was performed on the macaques that received cART 4 weeks after SIV coinfection at different time points throughout the study to examine the TB lesions before SIV, after SIV, and after cART. Black arrows in A–D indicate inflammation associated with granulomatous region. Yellow marks in F and G indicate the worsening of lung lesions. Significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Earlier cART initiation does not prevent the formation of new TB lesions after SIV infection. Computed tomography (CT) imaging was performed on the macaques in group cART/2 week at different time points throughout the study to examine TB lesions before SIV, after SIV, and after cART (Figure 3F). The findings were compared to the CT images of the macaque in group cART/4 week (Figure 3G). CT helped identify the lesions, TB reactivation, and the granulomatous regions of the lungs. CT scans demonstrated that the worsening of the pathology was significantly mitigated in group cART/2 week; earlier cART initiation was unable to rescue from new TB lesions (Figure 3F; weeks 12 and 17 after Mtb; Supplemental Figure 1D). The lung lesions in Mtb infection were characterized by solitary focal soft tissue attenuating nodules, usually subcentimeter in size (Figure 3G; week 4 after Mtb). In the longitudinal scans studied, the TB lung lesions did not show progression in numbers or size. During 2 to 3 weeks after intravenous SIV challenge (Figure 3F, week 12; Supplemental Figure 1D, weeks 8 and 12 after Mtb), an increase in the size of the preexisting nodules along with additional pulmonary nodules across several lung lobes was observed. As the disease progressed after SIV challenge, numerous, large, and irregular nodules extending into the lung periphery and the pleural margins were observed in the macaque in group cART/4 week (Figure 3G; week 8 and necropsy). Macaques in group cART/4 week demonstrated clinical signs of TB reactivation and developed severe alveolar pulmonary patterns with adjacent nodules, while some large nodular masses ranging from 1 to 1.5 cm in size were also recorded (Figure 3G; week 8 and necropsy). Additionally, the macaques in group cART/4 week (Figure 3G) demonstrated a severe disease progression in the lymph nodes at necropsy (1 week of cART). This demonstrated a severe lymphadenopathy, highlighting the possibility of a paradoxical reaction to TB after cART named immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (TB-IRIS) (Figure 3G). However, future studies with additional markers are needed to verify this occurrence of an IRIS-like phenotype in coinfected and cART-treated macaques.

Earlier initiation of cART fails to restore CD4+ effector memory T cell responses. cART treatment resulted in partial restoration of CD4+ T cells in the lung tissue (Figure 4A). Despite treatment, the percentage of CD4+ T cells remained significantly lower than in the LTBI control group (P < 0.0001). However, earlier initiation of cART resulted in a significantly higher percentage of CD4+ T cells in the lung tissue (Figure 4A) and BAL (Figure 4B) compared with both cART-naive (P = 0.003) and cART/4-week groups (P = 0.01). Additionally, there was a significant difference in both lung (P = 0.02) and BAL CD8+ T cells (P = 0.02) between the cART/2-week and cART/4-week groups (Figure 4, C and D). No significant impact of the timing of cART was observed on the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses in whole blood (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), bronchial lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), and spleen (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Further longitudinal phenotyping of the replenished BAL CD4+ T cells in the cART/2-week group demonstrated a higher percentage of central memory phenotype (Figure 4E). However, earlier initiation of cART could not rescue from the skewed CD4+ T effector memory response as evidenced by the significantly lower percentage of this subset at study endpoint (P = 0.017) compared with the pre-SIV levels (Figure 4F). There was no significant impact of early timing of cART initiation on CD8+ T central memory response, with the levels being maintained at similar percentages throughout the study period (Figure 4G). In contrast to CD4+ T cells, initiating cART 2 weeks after SIV significantly increased the CD8+ T effector memory response (Figure 4H) compared with the LTBI phase. There was no significant impact of initiating cART/2 week on peripheral CD4+ T central and effector memory responses (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Though early initiation of cART resulted in a significant increase in CD8+ T central memory response in the periphery (Supplemental Figure 3C), there were no significant changes in CD8+ T effector memory response (Supplemental Figure 3D). In conclusion, earlier initiation of cART is unable to restore the CD4+ T effector memory response in the BAL to levels maintained during the LTBI phase, possibly leading to reactivation despite adequate CD8+ T cell responses.

Figure 4 Earlier initiation of cART fails to restore CD4+ effector memory responses. To assess the impact of cART treatment on CD4+ T cell restoration, cells were stained with flow cytometry surface antibodies and acquired on a BD FACSymphony. Percentages of CD4+ T cells in (A) lungs and (B) BAL, and percentages of CD8+ T cells in (C) lungs and (D) BAL were determined in LTBI (n = 4), cART naive (n = 8), cART/2 week (n = 4), and cART/4 week (n = 5). Phenotyping of (E) BAL CD4+ Tcm cells and (F) CD4+ Tem was performed by staining for CD28+CD95+ (Tcm) and CD28–CD95+ (Tem) in cART/2 week (n = 4). Percentage of BAL (G) CD8+ Tcm and (H) CD8+ Tem cART/2 week (n = 4). (I) Percentages of CD4+ Tcm and (J) CD4+ Tem in lungs, granulomas, and bronchial lymph nodes (BrLN) of cART/2 week (n = 4). (K) Percentages of Mtb-specific CD4+ Tcm and (L) CD4+ Tem in lung, BAL, BrLN, and PBMCs of macaques in the cART/2-week group (n = 4) at necropsy. E/C refers to Mtb ESAT-6/CFP-10 antigen peptide. Significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s or Tukey’s correction as applicable. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Further analysis of the restoration of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in granulomas of the 2 treatment groups demonstrated a significantly higher (P < 0.0001) restoration of CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3E) and a lower percentage of CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3F) in the cART/2-week compared with the cART/4-week group. Since we observed a failure of restoration of adequate effector memory phenotype in the BAL with earlier cART initiation, we analyzed the levels of memory phenotype in different compartments of macaques in the cART/2-week group. A significantly lower percentage (P < 0.05) of both CD4+ T central (Figure 4I) and effector (Figure 4J) memory responses was observed in the bronchial lymph nodes compared with the lung compartment. No significant difference was observed in the CD8+ T central memory response in different compartments but there were significant differences in the CD8+ T effector memory responses (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Further studies aimed at studying the restoration of these responses in an anti-TB plus cART treatment model would better define the critical role of efficient effector memory responses in controlling LTBI reactivation.

Next, Mtb-specific CD4+ T central and effector memory responses in the lungs, BAL, bronchial lymph nodes, and PBMCs of macaques initiated on cART/2 week were analyzed. Approximately 60% Mtb-specific CD4+ T central (Figure 4K) and approximately 15% CD4+ T effector (Figure 4L) memory cells were observed in the lungs and BAL of macaques in the cART/2-week group. While no significant differences were observed in the Mtb-specific CD8+ T central memory responses (Supplemental Figure 3I), there were significantly lower percentages of CD8+ T effector memory cells in BAL, bronchial lymph nodes, and the periphery compared with the lung tissue (Supplemental Figure 3J). No significant difference was observed in the IFN-γ–producing Mtb-specific cells at necropsy in the different compartments (data not shown). We aim to perform a comparison of the Mtb-specific responses between LTBI, cART naive, cART/2 week, and cART/4 week in our future studies to correlate these findings with the bacterial load and LTBI reactivation.

cART initiated at peak viremia better controls immune activation. In our previous study, cART was initiated 4 weeks after SIV (13 weeks after Mtb; ref. 15). This intervention fails to control chronic immune activation. To study the impact of cART timing on immune activation, we examined HLA-DR+CD4+, CD69+CD4+, and PD-1+CD4+ T cells in BAL and whole blood at peak viremia (week 11 after Mtb) and at necropsy in the 4 experimental groups (Figure 5). Early initiation of cART at peak viremia significantly reduced the activation markers, HLA-DR+ (P = 0.0019) and CD69+CD4+ T cells (P = 0.01), in both BAL (Figure 5, A and B) and the periphery (Figure 5, C and D). A comparable decrease was not observed in the macaques that initiated cART 4 weeks after SIV coinfection (Figure 5, A–D). No significant difference was observed in the immune exhaustion marker, PD-1, in BAL and the periphery between the peak of viral replication and necropsy in any of the 4 experimental groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Activation markers were also examined in the lungs, BAL, periphery, and granulomas of the 2 treatment groups (Figure 5). A significantly higher (P = 0.001) percentage of CCR5+CD4+ T cells was observed in the BAL and periphery of macaques in the cART/2-week compared with the cART/4-week group (Figure 5E) at study endpoint. Further, markers associated with specific cytokine function of CD4+ T cells, CXCR3 (Th1) and CCR6 (Th17), were examined in the tissues and periphery of the treatment groups. As expected, cART treatment resulted in a reversal of the SIV-induced decrease in CXCR3+CD4+ T cells in the periphery, indicative of viral control (Figure 5F), with no significant differences between the 2 groups. Additionally, a significantly higher (P < 0.0001) percentage of Th17 responses (CCR6+CD4+ T cells) was observed in the granulomas of the cART/2-week group (Supplemental Figure 4C). Concordant with our findings in BAL and the periphery, there was a significantly reduced immune activation and immune exhaustion in lungs and granulomas of the cART/2-week group compared with the cART/4-week group (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). In conclusion, initiation of cART at peak viremia better controls immune activation and thus LTBI reactivation, though the long-lasting impact will need to be studied after cART termination in longer-tenure NHP studies.

Figure 5 cART initiated at peak viremia better controls immune activation. To study the impact of cART timing on immune activation, we examined the percentages of (A) BAL HLA-DR+, (B) BAL CD69+, (C) whole-blood HLA-DR+, and (D) whole-blood CD69+CD4+ T cells at peak viremia (week 11 after TB) and at necropsy. (E) CCR5+CD4+ and (F) CXCR3+CD4+ T cells were examined in the lungs, BAL, whole blood, and granulomas of cART/2 week (n = 4) and cART/4 week (n = 5) at necropsy. Percentages of CXCR3+CCR6+CD4+ T cells were examined in the (G) BAL and (H) whole blood at peak viremia (week 11 after TB) and at necropsy in LTBI (n = 4), cART naive (n = 8), cART/2 week (n = 4), and cART/4 week (n = 5). WB, whole blood. Significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Early cART initiation fails to reduce inflammation. To investigate the impact of initiating cART on inflammation, we examined the percentage of CXCR3+CCR6+CD4+ T cells in BAL (Figure 5G) and the periphery (Figure 5H) of macaques in all 4 experimental groups at peak viremia (week 11 after Mtb) and at necropsy. A significantly higher (P = 0.0006) percentage of CXCR3+CCR6+CD4+ T cells was observed in the BAL and periphery of both the treatment groups compared with LTBI and cART-naive at study endpoint. Despite a decrease in activation markers HLA-DR and CD69 in the cART/2-week group (Figure 5, A and B), the early timing of cART initiation failed to diminish inflammation, both locally and in the periphery (Figure 5, G and H). These findings are in concordance with our earlier studies (15) and with findings in humans (44).

Early cART reduces macrophage turnover in Mtb/SIV coinfection. Immunohistochemistry was performed to study the impact of the timing of cART on macrophage proliferation by staining BrDU+CD163+CD68+ macrophages in the lungs of the cART-naive (Figure 6A), cART/2-week (Figure 6B), and cART/4-week groups (Figure 6C). A significantly lower (P < 0.05) percentage of macrophage turnover was observed in the lungs of macaques in the cART/2-week group (Figure 6, B and D) compared with the macaques in the cART/4-week group (Figure 6, C and D) and cART-naive group (Figure 6, A and D). The presence of BrDU+ nuclei (green) within macrophages (red), as indicated by the white arrows, was observed in the lungs of macaques that received cART 4 weeks after SIV (Figure 6C). This phenomenon was considerably reduced in the macrophages in the lungs of the cART/2-week group (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Early cART reduces macrophage turnover in Mtb/SIV coinfection. Immunohistochemistry was performed to study the impact of the timing of cART on macrophage turnover by staining for BrDU+ nuclei (green, indicated with white arrows) of macrophages (CD163+CD68+, red) per μm2 of lung sections of (A) cART naive (n = 3), (B) cART/2 week (n = 3), and (C) cART/4 week (n = 3) at necropsy. The images were captured on an Axio Scan Z1 and analyzed using HALO software. Significance was determined using 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 20 μm (left) and 100 μm (right).

Early cART initiation reduced IDO-1 production in the granulomatous region. We have previously shown that macrophages expressing indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO-1) in the macaque model of Mtb infection abrogates CD4+ T cell and Mtb-antigen-presenting cell interactions (15, 45). In addition, increased bacterial burden and poor formation of inducible bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue (iBALT) correlates with higher expression of IDO-1 in lung tissue (45). Initiating cART 4 weeks after SIV resulted in an increased IDO-1 expression in macrophages surrounding the granulomas with poor iBALT formation (Figure 7, A and B). Earlier initiation of cART drastically reduced the IDO-1 production in the lung tissue (Figure 7, C and D) that corresponds to lower bacterial burden (Figure 2B), improved lung pathology (Supplemental Figure 1C), reduced IFN-γ and TNF-α production (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), and increased protective IL-17 levels in BAL supernatant (Supplemental Figure 5C).