A neuronal action of sirtuin 1 suppresses bone mass in young and aging mice

Increased sympathetic tone and decreased bone mass in Sirt1 transgenic mice. As a first approach to test whether and how SIRT1 regulates bone remodeling, we used bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC) transgenic mice with moderate overexpression of Sirt1, equivalent to one extra gene copy (26). Increasing expression of Sirt1 in TgSirt1 mice moderately but ubiquitously delivers a dual compromising signal to the skeleton by concomitantly suppressing osteoblasts (Figure 1A) and increasing osteoclast numbers (Figure 1B), resulting in decreased bone volume (Figure 1, C and E) and bone-formation rate (BFR) (Figure 1D). The same magnitude of decrease in bone volume and changes in osteoblast and osteoclast numbers was maintained during aging in TgSirt1 mice as compared with that in same-age WT littermates (Figure 1, A–E). Consistent with these cellular changes, expression of osteoblast differentiation genes (Runx2 and osteocalcin) was decreased, whereas expression of genes favoring osteoclastogenesis, cathepsin K (Ctsk) and RankL as well as the RankL/Opg mRNA ratio, were increased in the bone of TgSirt1 mice (Figure 1F). This opposite action on bone formation and bone resorption is reminiscent of the one conferred by the SNS (3, 4). Therefore, we determined whether SNS activity was increased in TgSirt1 mice. We found that urinary epinephrine and NE as well as expression of Ucp1 in brown adipose tissue (BAT) were increased in TgSirt1 mice (Figure 1, G–I).

Figure 1 Increased sympathetic tone and decreased bone mass in TgSirt1 mice. (A) Number of osteoblasts per trabecular area (N.Ob/T.Ar) (/mm2); (B) osteoclast surface per bone surface (Oc.S/BS) (%); (C) bone volume over tissue volume (BV/TV) (%); and (D) BFR/BS (μm3/μm2/yr) of TgSirt1 mice (1.5 months: n = 6; 3 months: n = 8; 12 months: n = 5) versus WT controls (1.5 months: n = 3; 3 months: n = 6; 12 months: n = 5) at 1.5, 3, and 12 months of age. (E) Representative images of spines from TgSirt1 and WT control mice stained with von Kossa. (F) Relative expression levels of osteoblast and osteoclast differentiation marker genes in long bones of 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 6) versus WT controls (n = 6). (G) Urine epinephrine levels in 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 7) versus WT controls (n = 3). (H) Urine NE levels in 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 7) versus WT controls (n = 3). (I) Ucp1 expression levels in BAT of 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 6) versus WT controls (n = 6). (J) Relative expression levels of sympathetic tone target genes in long bones of 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 6) versus WT controls (n = 6). (K) N.Ob/T.Ar (/mm2); (L) Oc.S/BS (%); (M) BV/TV (%); and (N) BFR/BS (μm3/μm2/yr) of 3-month-old TgSirt1 and WT mice treated with propranolol (WT: n = 5; TgSirt1: n = 5; WT/propranolol: n = 5; TgSirt1/propranolol: n = 5). (O) Representative images of spines from 3-month-old TgSirt1 and WT mice treated with propranolol stained with von Kossa. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (A–J) *P < 0.05, TgSirt1 versus WT by Student’s t test. (K–N) *P < 0.05, TgSirt1 treated with propranolol versus TgSirt1 by 1-way ANOVA.

SNS outflow on bone consists of release of NE, which acts on Adrβ2 on osteoblasts to increase the expression of clock genes BmaI1, Per1, Per2, and Cry1 and also works by activating osteoclasts through increasing the expression of RankL in osteoblasts (27–29). Therefore, besides measurement of Ucp1 expression in BAT or catecholamine levels in urine, SNS outflow on the skeleton was determined by assessment of SNS clock target and RankL gene expression in bone. Indeed, expression of BmaI1, Per1, Per2, Cry1, and RankL was increased in the bone of TgSirt1 mice (Figure 1, F and J). Although bone NE levels were not measured, and this could be a limitation, these results support our hypothesis that Sirt1 overexpression in TgSirt1 mice increases SNS signaling in osteoblasts.

Inhibition of the sympathetic tone normalizes bone mass in TgSirt1 mice. Next, we determined whether upregulation of SNS signaling could explain the low bone mass phenotype of TgSirt1 mice. For this purpose, we treated TgSirt1 mice and WT littermates with propranolol, a beta blocker, in a dose reported to block Adrβ2 signaling in bone (4). Propranolol rescued both the decrease in osteoblast numbers (Figure 1K) and the increase in osteoclast numbers (Figure 1L) in TgSirt1 mice. BFR and bone volume were similar to those of WT controls (Figures 1, M–O). As expected, propranolol increased bone mass in WT mice (Figure 1, K–O, and refs. 4, 30).

Sirt1 inactivation in the brain decreases sympathetic tone and increases bone mass. Sirt1 is broadly expressed in brain, including in serotonergic neurons (24), suggesting that the high sympathetic tone in TgSirt1 mice may be due to a central effect of SIRT1. To examine this hypothesis, we followed two approaches. First, we examined Sirt1 expression in the brain. Immunofluorescence analysis in coronal brain sections showed that Sirt1 is also expressed in the brain stem and locus coeruleus, both areas regulating SNS activity (Figure 2A). Subsequently, we generated mice carrying a conditional null allele of Sirt1 to determine whether neuronally expressed Sirt1 can regulate bone mass (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152868DS1). Exon 3 carries the catalytic domain of Sirt1, and its deletion effectively silences Sirt1 expression (24). A conditional null allele of Sirt1 with EGFP as a post-Cre reporter was generated using the method co nditional by in version (COIN) (31–33).

Figure 2 Neuronal SIRT1 regulates SNS activity and controls bone mass. (A) SIRT1 immunostaining in brain sections of WT mice including brain stem (left panel) and locus coeruleus (right panel). Scale bars: 100 μm. Bright field images on the left demonstrate the region of the brain under study and the coordinates in mouse brain atlas. (B) GFP immunostaining in hypothalamus, brain stem, and locus coeruleus sections of Adeno-CMV-Cre i.c.v. injected Sirt1COIN/COIN (Sirt1 brain –/–) mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Ucp1 expression levels in BAT of Adeno-CMV-Cre i.c.v. injected 3-month-old Sirt1COIN/COIN (Sirt1 brain –/–) mice (n = 4) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (n = 4). (D) BV/TV (%); (E) N.Ob/T.Ar (/mm2); (F) BFR/BS (μm3/μm2/yr); and (G) Oc.S/BS (%) of 3-month-old Sirt1 brain –/– mice (n = 5) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (n = 5). (H) Representative images of spines from 3-month-old Sirt1 brain –/– mice versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls stained with von Kossa. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus Sirt1COIN/COIN by Student’s t test.

As a first step, we performed adenovirus-mediated deletion of Sirt1 in the brain. This was achieved by injecting 3-month-old Sirt1COIN/COIN mice in the third ventricle with an adenovirus expressing recombinant Cre (Adeno-CMV-Cre). Sirt1 was efficiently inactivated in the entire brain, as shown by recombination PCR and GFP immunostaining in the hypothalamus, brain stem, locus coeruleus, and the remaining parts of the brain (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1C). We found that Sirt1 inactivation in the brain decreased SNS activity, which was shown by the decrease in Ucp1 expression in BAT in these mice (Figure 2C), and increased bone mass by increasing bone formation and suppressing bone resorption (Figure 2, D–H). To demonstrate a direct cause and effect relationship between decreased SNS activity and increased bone mass following inactivation of Sirt1 in the brain, we injected Adeno-CMV-Cre (or empty vector) in the third ventricle of 3-month-old Sirt1COIN/COIN male mice and treated both groups with vehicle or propranolol. We found that inhibition of SNS output in osteoblast by propranolol does not further increase bone mass in mice lacking Sirt1 in the brain (Supplemental Figure 6). These results are supportive of the notion that the increase of bone mass in mice with inactivated Sirt1 in the brain is due to the decrease in SNS signaling in osteoblasts.

Molecular mechanisms mediating SIRT1 regulation of SNS activity. To begin deciphering the molecular events triggered by neuronal SIRT1, we examined the involvement of known regulators of SNS activity in its effects in bone. Brain-derived serotonin, whose synthesis depends on the enzyme tryptophan hydroxylase 2 (TPH2) (34), which is present only in brain stem neurons, decreases SNS activity, resulting in increased bone mass. Hence, we determined whether this regulatory loop was affected in TgSirt1 mice and found that Tph2 expression was decreased in their brain stems (Figure 3A). Moreover, the brain content of serotonin was decreased in the brain stem of TgSirt1 mice (Figure 3B). These observations pointed toward a central mode of action of SIRT1 on bone cells possibly mediated through serotonin/SNS signaling.

Figure 3 Decreased serotonin synthesis and increased Dbh and MAO-A expression in the brain of TgSirt1 mice. (A) Tph2 expression levels in the brain stem (BS) of 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 5) versus WT controls (n = 5). (B) 5HT levels in brain stem of TgSirt1 mice (n = 6) versus WT controls (n = 4) measured by HPLC. (C) MAO-A expression levels in the rest of brain (ROB) of 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 4) versus WT controls (n = 4). (D) MAO-A activity (103 RLU/μg protein/h) in the hypothalamus, brain stem, and rest of brain of TgSirt1 mice treated with phenelzine (n = 5) versus vehicle controls (n = 5). (E) 5HT and 5-HIAA levels in brain stem and rest of brain of TgSirt1 mice treated with phenelzine (n = 5) versus vehicle controls (n = 5) measured by HPLC. (F) BV/TV (%); (G) N.Ob/T.Ar (/mm2); (H) BFR/BS (μm3/μm2/yr); and (I) Oc.S/BS (%) of 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice treated with phenelzine (n = 5) versus vehicle (n = 6) and WT controls (n = 5). (J) Representative images of spines from 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice treated with phenelzine versus vehicle and WT controls stained with von Kossa. (K) Dbh expression levels in midbrain (MB) of 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice (n = 5) versus WT controls (n = 5). (L) Tph2 expression levels in brain stem of 3-month-old Sirt1 brain –/– mice (n = 4) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (n = 4). (M) MAO-A expression levels in rest of brain of 3-month-old Sirt1 brain –/– mice (n = 4) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (n = 4). (N) Dbh expression levels in MB of 3-month-old Sirt1 brain –/– mice (n = 4) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (n = 4). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (A–E and K–N) *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (F–I) *P < 0.05, TgSirt1 mice treated with phenelzine versus vehicle by 1-way ANOVA.

It has been shown that SIRT1 acts directly in the brain to increase the expression of monoamine oxidase A (MAO-A), the major enzyme in the brain that catalyzes degradation of serotonin by converting it to its 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5-HIAA) byproduct (24). Consistent with this observation, expression of MAO-A was increased in the brain of TgSirt1 mice (Figure 3C). A MAO-A contribution to SIRT1 influence on SNS activity and bone mass was tested by treating 3-month-old TgSirt1 mice with the MAO-A inhibitor phenelzine (35). Phenelzine was administered i.p. (20 mg/kg body weight) every other day for 4 weeks. This regimen suppressed MAO-A activity in the brain and, as a result, it increased serotonin and decreased 5-HIAA levels in TgSirt1 mice (Figure 3, D and E). The magnitude of these effects was similar throughout different brain areas and to that observed in mice lacking Sirt1 in the brain (24). In addition, phenelzine reversed the low bone mass in TgSirt1 mice by restoring both osteoblast and osteoclast numbers to normal levels (Figure 3, F–J). Taken together, these data suggest two nonexclusive mechanisms that would explain the decrease in serotonin content in the brain of TgSirt1 mice: first, increase of expression of MAO-A, a SIRT1 target that catabolizes brain serotonin, and second, downregulation of Tph2 expression, the rate-limiting enzyme in serotonin synthesis in brain stem raphe nuclei. Thus, SIRT1 acts in the brain stem via Tph2 or in MAO-A–expressing neurons to regulate SNS activity and control bone mass.

In addition to the brain stem, another brain region needed for the regulation of bone mass is the locus coeruleus, in which catecholamine synthesis is initiated by the enzyme dopamine β hydroxylase (DBH), which is highly expressed in neurons of the locus coeruleus, noradrenergic and adrenergic neurons in the brain, the sympathetic ganglia, and adrenomedullary chromaffin cells in peripheral tissues (36). Since Sirt1 is expressed in the locus coeruleus (Figure 2A), we asked whether at least part of its bone-suppressing actions might be due to increasing Dbh expression in this structure. Keeping in mind that Dbh mRNA expression may not equate to protein expression, activity, and NE level, we found that Dbh expression in the midbrain of TgSirt1 mice was increased as compared with that in WT littermates (Figure 3K). Moreover, expression of Tph2, MAO-A, and Dbh in mice with adenoviral deletion of Sirt1 in the brain mirrored our observations in TgSirt1 mice (Figures 3, L–N).

Brain stem and MAO-A–expressing neurons, but not locus coeruleus, are the specific brain sites through which SIRT1 regulates skeletal homeostasis throughout aging. Subsequently, we sought to identify the site of SIRT1 action in the brain through which it influences the sympathetic tone and bone mass. An increase in SNS output could be due to a decrease in brain content of serotonin (Figure 3, A and B) (37) and/or increased Dbh expression in the locus coeruleus (Figure 3K). Suppression of serotonin levels may occur through a decrease in the expression of Tph2 (Figure 3A) (37) and/or an increase in the expression of MAO-A (Figure 3C) (24). In identifying the contribution of each pathway to the effect of neuronal SIRT1, we took advantage of the fact that each pathway operates at a distinct site of the brain. Whereas Tph2 expression and serotonin synthesis occur in the brain stem, MAO-A is more widely expressed throughout the brain (24, 38) and affects 5HT levels with a similar magnitude in the brain stem and the rest of the brain (Figure 3E). Dbh is expressed in neurons of the locus coeruleus (39–41).

Sirt1COIN/COIN mice were crossed with Synapsin-Cre (42), for inactivation in all neuronal cells; Sert-Cre (43), for inactivation specifically in serotonergic neurons, and Dbh-Cre (44), for inactivation of Sirt1 in the locus coeruleus. Although Dbh is expressed in all catecholamine-producing cells, in the particular Dbh-Cre line we used (Dbh-Cre/9-9), Cre is solely expressed in the locus coeruleus (44). Sirt1 was efficiently inactivated in each specific brain locus, as shown by immunofluorescence staining (IFC) analysis of GFP expression and Sirt1 mRNA expression in each specific appropriate brain area, but not in other tissues (Supplemental Figure 2).

The skeletal phenotypes of Sirt1 Syn –/–, Sirt1 Sert –/–, and Sirt1 Dbh –/– female and male mice at 3, 12, and 18 months of age were analyzed. Inactivation of Sirt1 in synapsin- or sert-expressing neurons increased vertebral bone volume by increasing osteoblast numbers and BFR and by suppressing osteoclast numbers (Figure 4, A–J, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–J). The same degrees of bone volume, BFR increase, and bone cell number change were maintained throughout all ages examined (Figure 4, A–J, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–J). Similar changes were observed in the trabecular bone volume analyzed in long bones (proximal tibiae) of 3- and 18-month-old Sirt1 Syn –/– and Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and E, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and E) by μCT analysis. In agreement with this, μCT analysis revealed significantly higher trabecular number and lower trabecular separation in tibia trabecular area, while average cortical thickness at the tibia middiaphysis was not altered (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D and F–H, and Supplemental Figure 5, B–D and F–H). In contrast, inactivation of Sirt1 in the locus coeruleus did not affect trabecular bone mass at the spine or proximal tibia or cortical thickness at tibia middiaphysis at any age (Figure 4, K–O, and Supplemental Figure 3, K–O, Figure 4, I–L, and Figure 5, I–L).

Figure 4 Inactivation of Sirt1 in serotonergic and MAO-A–expressing neurons, but not in the locus coeruleus, increases bone mass in spines of male mice. (A) BV/TV (%); (B) N.Ob/T.Ar (/mm2); (C) BFR/BS (μm3/μm2/yr); and (D) Oc.S/BS (%) of 3-, 12-, and 18-month-old male Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (3 months: n = 9; 12 months: n = 6; 18 months: n = 5) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (3 months: n = 8; 12 months: n = 5; 18 months: n = 7). (E) Representative images of spines from 3-, 12-, and 18-month-old male Sirt1 Syn –/– mice versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls, stained with von Kossa. (F) BV/TV (%); (G) N.Ob/T.Ar (/mm2); (H) BFR/BS (μm3/μm2/yr); and (I) Oc.S/BS (%) of 3-, 12-, and 18-month-old male Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (3 months: n = 8; 12 months: n = 8; 18 months: n = 9) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (3 months: n = 6; 12 months: n = 5; 18 months: n = 8). (J) Representative images of spines from 3-, 12-, and 18-month-old male Sirt1 Sert –/– mice versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls stained with von Kossa. (K) BV/TV (%); (L) N.Ob/T.Ar (/mm2); (M) BFR/BS (μm3/μm2/yr); and (N) Oc.S/BS (%) of 3- and 12- month-old male Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (3 months: n = 5; 12 months: n = 7) versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls (3 months: n = 5; 12 months: n = 5). (O) Representative images of spines from 3- and 12-month-old male Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice versus Sirt1COIN/COIN controls stained with von Kossa. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus Sirt1COIN/COIN by Student’s t test.

Figure 5 Neuronal SIRT1 decreases bone mass by decreasing serotonin synthesis and enhancing its catabolism through its actions on serotonergic and MAO-A–expressing neurons. (A) Ucp1 expression in BAT of Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (n = 7) versus controls (n = 7). (B) Expression of SNS target genes in long bone of Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (n = 5) versus controls (n = 5). (C) Tph2 expression in brain stem of Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (n = 7) versus controls (n = 7). (D) MAO-A expression and (E) MAO-A activity in rest of brain of Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (n = 5) versus controls (n = 5). (F) Dbh expression in MB of Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (n = 5) versus controls (n = 5). (G) Bche expression in hypothalamus of Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (n = 6) versus controls (n = 6). (H) Ucp1 expression in BAT of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (n = 4) versus controls (n = 8). (I) Expression of SNS target genes in long bone of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (n = 4) versus controls (n = 4). (J) Tph2 expression in brain stem of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (n = 4) versus controls (n = 6). (K) MAO-A expression in rest of brain of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (n = 4) versus controls (n = 8). (L) MAO-A activity in rest of brain of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (n = 5) versus controls (n = 5). (M) Dbh expression in MB of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (n = 4) versus controls (n = 5). (N) Bche expression in hypothalamus of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice(n = 4) versus controls (n = 4). (O) Ucp1 expression in BAT of Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (n = 5) versus controls (n = 5). (P) Expression of SNS target genes in long bone of Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (n = 5) versus controls (n = 5). (Q) Tph2 expression in brain stem of Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (n = 4) versus controls (n = 5). (R) MAO-A expression in rest of brain of Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (n = 4) versus controls (n = 5). (S) MAO-A activity in rest of brain of Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (n = 5) versus controls (n = 5). (T) Dbh expression in MB and (U) Bche expression in hypothalamus of Sirt1 Dbh –/– (n = 4) versus controls (n = 5). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus Sirt1COIN/COIN by Student’s t test.

In agreement with these changes in bone mass, SNS activity was decreased in Sirt1 Syn –/– andSirt1 Sert –/– mice, as indicated by decreased expression of Ucp1 in BAT (Figure 5, A and H) and the SNS clock targets in osteoblasts at 3 months of age (Figure 5, B and I). In contrast, Ucp1 and clock gene expression were not altered in Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (Figure 5, O and P). Moreover, Tph2 expression in brain stem was increased in Sirt1 Syn –/– and Sirt1 Sert –/– (Figure 5, C and J) mice, but not altered in Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (Figure 5Q). In parallel, MAO-A expression and activity in brain were decreased in both Sirt1 Syn –/– and Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (Figure 5, D, E, K, and L), but not affected in Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (Figure 5, R and S).

Finally, in agreement with the absence of any changes in bone mass and SNS activity, Dbh expression was not affected in midbrain of Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (Figure 5T). In contrast, Dbh expression was decreased in midbrain of Sirt1 Sert –/– mice (Figure 5M), suggesting that SIRT1 indirectly regulates Dbh expression by increasing serotonin levels. Moreover, hypothalamic expression of butyrylcholinesterase (Bche), a gene downregulated by brain serotonin signaling (45, 46), was decreased in Sirt1 Sert –/– mice but not in Sirt1 Dbh –/– mice (Figure 5, N and U). Expression of Dbh and Bche was not altered in Sirt1 Syn –/– mice (Figure 5, F and G).

These results show that catecholamine synthesis in locus coeruleus is not a target of neuronal SIRT1, and therefore, inactivation of Sirt1 in this brain region does not affect bone mass. Instead, inactivation of Sirt1 in serotonergic or MAO-A–expressing neurons increases neuronal serotonin levels in brain by increasing its synthesis through increased expression of Tph2 or by decreasing its catabolism through increased expression of MAO-A. Increased levels of serotonin suppress SNS activity, leading to increased bone mass caused by increasing bone formation and suppressing bone resorption.

Central effects of SIRT1 are dominant over its peripheral direct effects in bone cells on the regulation of bone mass in the aging skeleton. Studies in Sirt1-deficient mice suggested that SIRT1 promotes osteoblast and suppresses osteoclast numbers by direct actions on these cells (20–22). In parallel, we found that SIRT1 decreases levels of brain serotonin, which promotes bone mass by suppressing sympathetic tone. Therefore, we sought to determine genetically the contribution of SIRT1 direct effects in bone cells versus its neuronal effects on the aging skeleton. For this purpose, we inactivated Sirt1 in osteoblasts (Sirt1 Ob –/– mice) or osteoclasts (Sirt1 Oc –/– mice) using Col1a1-Cre and CD11b-Cre mice, respectively (47, 48). Sirt1 was inactivated in the brain of 17-month-old Sirt1 Ob –/– or Sirt1 Oc –/– mice by injection of Cre-expressing adenovirus to the third ventricle (anterior-posterior, –1.82 mm; lateral, 0.00 mm; and ventral, –5.35 mm relative to bregma, ref. 49). Mice were harvested 4 weeks after injection. Assessment of bone mass in vehicle-injected 18-month-old Sirt1 Ob –/– and Sirt1 Oc –/– mice showed that inactivation of Sirt1 in osteoblasts decreased bone formation and osteoblast numbers (Figure 6, A–E) and its inactivation in osteoclasts increased osteoclast numbers (Figure 6, F–J). However, inactivation of Sirt1 in the brain of either Sirt1 Ob –/– or Sirt1 Oc –/– mice overruled the effects of peripheral deletion in either cell type, reversed the bone phenotype, and led to an increase in bone mass that was due to an increase in osteoblast numbers and BFR and a decrease in osteoclast numbers (Figure 6, A–J). These results indicate that neuronal SIRT1 overrides the actions of bone cell–expressed Sirt1 in aged mice.