Cyclooxygenase-2 in adipose tissue macrophages limits adipose tissue dysfunction in obese mice

ATM COX-2 expression increased in response to a high-fat diet. DIO is characterized by increased ATMs and increased lipolysis and release of saturated free fatty acid (FFA) and glycerol secondary to insulin insensitivity (15). WT mice were fed normal chow or a high-fat diet (HFD; 36% fat accounting for 60% of calories) for 4 weeks. As expected, the HFD led to increased body weight and fasting blood glucose (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152391DS1). Flow cytometry confirmed increased ATMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+) in epididymal tissue after 4 weeks of the HFD (Figure 1A). Four weeks of the HFD also led to increased epididymal adipose tissue mRNA expression of Emr1 (F4/80) and Cd68, two markers of ATMs (Figure 1B), as well as increased plasma insulin, FFA, and glycerol concentrations (Figure 1, C–E).

Figure 1 COX-2 expression in adipose tissue macrophages from epididymal fat increased in the early phase of DIO. Male FVB mice were fed an HFD for 4 or 12 weeks. (A) Flow cytometry gating on the SVF indicated that the HFD led to increased EF CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ ATMs (n = 4). (B–E) Four weeks of the HFD led to increases in mRNA levels of both EF Cd68 and Emr1 (B), plasma levels of insulin (C), FFA (D), and glycerol (E) (n = 5). (F) Isolated EF ATM Ptgs2 mRNA levels were increased in mice with the HFD for 4 or 12 weeks (n = 6). (G–J) PA stimulated COX-2 expression in isolated mouse peritoneal macrophages (G), in the human macrophage-like THP1 cells (H and I), and in the mouse macrophage-like RAW264.7 cells (J) (n = 3–4 independent repeats). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for A–E and G–J and 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for F. EF, epididymal fat; FFA, free fatty acid; PA, palmitic acid; SVF, stromal vascular fraction.

ATMs are a major source of proinflammatory cytokines that promote insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome in DIO. COX-2 is highly expressed in macrophages. We compared COX-2 expression in ATMs isolated from epididymal adipose tissue from mice on normal chow or the HFD. Ptgs2 (COX-2) mRNA levels were markedly higher in ATMs isolated from epididymal tissue from WT mice fed the HFD for 4 weeks or 12 weeks (Figure 1F). Palmitic acid, the major FFA released by adipocytes, increased COX-2 expression in mouse peritoneal macrophages (PMs; Figure 1G) and human (THP1) (Figure 1, H and I) and mouse (RAW264.7; Figure 1J) macrophage-like cell lines.

COX-2 expression was effectively deleted in ATMs from CD11b-Cre COX-2fl/fl mice. To investigate the potential role of myeloid COX-2 expression in development of DIO and insulin resistance, we crossed COX-2fl/fl mice with CD11b-Cre mice (CD11b-Cre COX-2fl/fl, macrophage COX-2–/–) and utilized COX-2fl/fl mice as WT controls. After 12 weeks of the HFD, flow cytometry indicated greater increases in ATMs in epididymal fat (EF) in macrophage COX-2–/– mice than WT mice (Figure 2A). Immunoreactivity of F4/80, the macrophage marker, was increased in nonadipose cells in EF in macrophage COX-2–/– mice compared with WT mice with the HFD (Figure 2B). EF Ptgs2 mRNA levels were 10-fold lower in macrophage COX-2–/– mice than WT mice (2.99 ± 0.29 vs. 0.30 ± 0.06 for WT, P < 0.01, n = 6) (Figure 2C). COX-2 protein expression was minimal in EF ATMs in WT mice with normal chow but was evident in ATMs in the crown-like structures (CLSs) in WT mice on the HFD for 12 weeks, while COX-2 was not detectable in EF ATMs in CLSs in macrophage COX-2–/– mice on the HFD (Figure 2D). These findings confirmed increased COX-2 expression in ATMs in DIO and effective deletion in macrophage COX-2–/– mice.

Figure 2 Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had more significant metabolic abnormalities in DIO. WT (COX-2fl/fl) mice and myeloid COX-2–/– (CD11b-Cre COX-2fl/fl) mice were fed the HFD for 12 weeks. (A) Flow cytometry gating on the SVF indicated greater increases in EF ATMs in myeloid COX-2–/– mice (n = 5). (B and C) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had more EF F4/80-positive ATMs, (B) but lower Ptgs2 mRNA levels (C), compared with WT mice (n = 5–6). Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Representative images showed that COX-2 was expressed in many ATMs in crown-like structures in the HFD-treated WT mice but was minimally expressed in WT mice on normal chow and was undetectable in the HFD-treated myeloid COX-2–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (left) and 50 μm (right). (E and F) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had greater increases in body weight (n = 10) (E) and fat and liver masses (n = 6–8) (F). (G–J) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had greater increases in fasting blood glucose (n = 8) (G) and HbA1c (n = 6) (H) and decreased insulin tolerance (n = 8) (I) and glucose tolerance (n = 8) (J). (K) Representative images showed more severe liver steatosis in myeloid COX-2–/– mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for F, 2-tailed Student’s t test for A, C, F, and H, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for E, G, and I, 2-tailed Student’s t test and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for J. EF, epididymal fat; SVF, stromal vascular fraction.

Myeloid COX-2 deletion led to greater insulin resistance and metabolic alterations in DIO. On the normal chow diet (4.5% fat for 13% of calories), there were no differences in body weights, fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, or glucose or insulin tolerance tests between WT and macrophage COX-2–/– mice at either 20 or 40 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, on the HFD, body weight increased significantly more in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 2E). Increases in subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT) and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) mass and liver mass were the primary contributors to the increased body weight in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 2F).

Fasting blood sugars were significantly increased in macrophage COX-2–/– mice compared with WT mice by 4 weeks of the HFD and continued to be significantly increased throughout the subsequent 8 weeks (Figure 2G). HbA1c levels measured at 12 weeks on the HFD were also significantly higher in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 2H). The macrophage COX-2–/– mice had both abnormal insulin tolerance and glucose tolerance tests and more severe liver steatosis compared with WT mice after 12 weeks on the HFD (Figure 2, I–K).

Because we were able to detect increased COX-2 expression in ATMs by 4 weeks after initiation of the HFD, we also investigated earlier consequences and confirmed that after only 4 weeks of the HFD, the macrophage COX-2–/– mice had abnormal glucose tolerance and insulin tolerance compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Even a medium-fat diet (11% fat accounting for 25% of calories) for 4 weeks induced abnormal glucose tolerance and insulin tolerance in macrophage COX-2–/– mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). We also treated COX-2fl/fl mice, littermate CD11b-Cre mice, and CD11b-Cre COX-2fl/fl mice with the HFD for 4 weeks. COX-2fl/fl mice and CD11b-Cre mice had comparable body weight, blood glucose, glucose tolerance test, and insulin tolerance test at baseline and after the HFD for 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, G–J). Of note, there were no differences among the groups when mice were fed a chow diet (data not shown).

We noted that macrophage COX-2–/– mice had significantly greater food intake measured at 5 or 9 weeks after initiation of the HFD (Supplemental Figure 4A). Further analysis showed that the circadian rhythm of food intake was similar between WT and macrophage COX-2–/– mice either on a chow diet or an HFD (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Given that body weight gain and increased adiposity can contribute to abnormal glucose tolerance and insulin tolerance tests, we used HFD pair-feeding to investigate further the potential role of ATM COX-2 deletion in the observed metabolic disturbances. Pair-feeding of the HFD for 4 weeks led to similar increases in body weight in WT and macrophage COX-2–/– mice. However, the macrophage COX-2–/– mice still exhibited increased fasting blood glucose and abnormal glucose tolerance tests and insulin tolerance tests compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, D–G).

In hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps of 5-hour fasted mice after 12 weeks on the HFD, macrophage COX-2–/– mice required significantly less glucose administration in order to maintain a constant blood glucose throughout the course of the study (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice had significantly higher plasma insulin levels at baseline and during the clamp (Figure 3B). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice also exhibited a decreased rate of glucose disappearance (RD; Figure 3C), consistent with higher insulin concentrations needed for tissue glucose utilization as well as increased endogenous hepatic glucose production (Figure 3D). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice had significantly less glucose uptake into SAT, VAT, and brown adipose tissue (BAT) (Figure 3E). There was also significantly less glucose uptake into skeletal muscles (soleus and gastrocnemius) as well as into the heart and brain (Figure 3E). After 12 weeks on the HFD, macrophage COX-2–/– mice had significantly more fibrosis in EF (percentage fibrotic area: 37.44% ± 3.41% vs. 3.97% ± 0.48%, P < 0.01, n = 8) as well as in inguinal fat (IF) (Figure 3F), with less fibrosis in IF than in EF in both WT mice and macrophage COX-2–/– mice. Decreased insulin-activated p-Akt levels in the adipose tissue, skeletal muscle, and liver further confirmed insulin insensitivity in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 3, G and H). EF mRNA levels of Adipoq were more than 6-fold lower in macrophage COX-2–/– mice than WT mice 12 weeks after the HFD (39.55 ± 5.85 vs. 249.35 ± 70.53, P < 0.01, n = 6) (Figure 3I). The Adipoq mRNA levels in IF were approximately 10 times higher than that in EF in WT mice and were only decreased by about 40% in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (1421.12 ± 28.63 vs. 2323.68 ± 242.46, P < 0.01, n = 6) (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had decreased insulin sensitivity in insulin-sensitive tissues after high-fat feeding. WT and myeloid COX-2–/– mice were on the HFD for 11 weeks. (A) Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamps determined more severe insulin resistance in myeloid COX-2–/– mice, as less glucose infusion was needed to maintain a constant blood glucose (n = 4). (B–D) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased plasma insulin levels at baseline and during clamp periods (B), decreased rates of glucose disappearance (RD) (C), and increased endogenous glucose production (EGP) (D) (n = 4 and 5). (E) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had decreased glucose uptake, a marker of insulin resistance in adipose tissues (BAT, SAT, VAT), SM (gastrocnemius and soleus), and heart and brain (n = 4 and 5). (F) Picrosirius red staining indicated more fibrosis in EF and IF in myeloid COX-2–/– mice than WT mice (n = 8). Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had decreased insulin-stimulated p-Akt in EF, SM, and liver, an indication of increased insulin resistance (n = 4–6). (H) Quantitative p-Akt immunofluorescent staining showed insulin insensitivity in SM in myeloid COX-2–/– mice (n = 6). Scale bars: 100 μm. (I) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had lower Adipoq mRNA levels in EF and IF (n = 6). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for A, 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for B–D, F, and I, and 2-tailed Student’s t test for E, G, and H. Brown, subcutaneous, and visceral adipose tissue (BAT, SAT, and VAT); EF, epididymal fat; IF inguinal fat; SM, skeletal muscle.

COX-2 deletion in adipocytes had minimal effects on development of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome in DIO. Given that adipose tissues are insulin sensitive, we also generated mice with selective COX-2 deletion in adipocytes (Adipoq-Cre COX-2fl/fl, adipocyte COX-2–/–) and COX-2fl/fl (WT) mice and fed them the HFD for 16 weeks. Selective COX-2 deletion in adipocytes was confirmed (Supplemental Figure 6A). In contrast to macrophage COX-2–/– mice, body weights, fasting blood glucose levels, and insulin tolerance tests were comparable between WT and adipocyte COX-2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D).

Myeloid COX-2 deletion induced adipose tissue dysfunction. Both increased adipocyte size (hypertrophy) and inappropriate extracellular matrix remodeling contribute to the pathogenesis of dysfunctional adipose tissue in obesity (1, 16). Adipocytes in both EF and IF were significantly larger in macrophage COX-2–/– mice, as indicated by increased average adipocyte diameters (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice had significantly increased EF mRNA expression of Acta2, Tgfb1, Co1la1, and Col4a1 (Figure 4B) as well as markedly decreased EF Plin1 mRNA levels (191.4 ± 16.8 vs. 18.0 ± 2.8, P < 0.01, n = 6) (Figure 4C), possibly secondary to increased inflammation. Immunofluorescent staining confirmed increased α-smooth muscle actin and decreased adipocyte perilipin-1 expression in both EF and IF from macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8A). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice had increased plasma FFA levels 4 weeks after the HFD but decreased plasma FFA levels 12 weeks after the HFD, consistent with the increased fibrosis at this time point (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had greater adipocyte hypertrophy, fat tissue fibrosis, and vascular rarefaction. WT and myeloid COX-2–/– mice were on the HFD for 12 weeks. (A) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had larger adipocytes in EF (n = 390, 65 adipocytes measured from each of 6 mice in each group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (B–E) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased EF mRNA expression of profibrotic and fibrotic components, including Acta2, Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col4a1 (B), and increased α-SMA protein expression (D), but decreased EF expression of Plin1 mRNA (C) and protein (E) (n = 6 and 7). Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had higher plasma FFA levels at 4 weeks but lower FFA levels at 12 weeks after the HFD (n = 5 and 6). (G and H) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had decreased EF blood vessel density, as indicated by decreased Cd31 mRNA expression (G) and quantitative CD31 immunofluorescent staining for blood vessels (H) (n = 6). Scale bars: 100 μm (left) and 50 μm (right). (I) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had decreased EF Vegfa (n = 7). (J) VEGF-A was primarily localized to ATMs in EF and its expression was markedly decreased in myeloid COX-2–/– mice (n = 6). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for A–E and G–J and 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for F. EF, epididymal fat.

In addition to fibrosis and unresolved inflammation, insufficient angiogenesis also contributes to the pathogenesis of dysfunctional adipose tissue in obesity (1). The mRNA levels of EF Pecam1/Cd31, a marker of vascular endothelial cells, were significantly lower in macrophage COX-2–/– mice than WT mice after 12 weeks on the HFD (Figure 4G). CD31 immunofluorescent staining confirmed that macrophage COX-2–/– mice had marked decreases in EF vascular density (Figure 4H). COX-2 has been reported to promote angiogenesis through induction of VEGF-A expression (17). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice had markedly decreased EF Vegfa mRNA levels (Figure 4I), while the expression of the prolymphangiogenic factor Vegfc was not significantly altered (Supplemental Figure 8B). Immunofluorescent staining showed that VEGF-A was primarily expressed in ATMs in EF. Its expression was minimal in WT mice fed normal chow (Supplemental Figure 8C) but was evident in WT mice fed the HFD. In contrast, there was minimal VEGF-A expression in EF ATMs in macrophage COX-2–/– mice on the HFD (Figure 4J).

ATMs with COX-2–/– deficiency decreased their ability to clear apoptotic adipocytes. Macrophage COX-2–/– mice had increased mRNA expression of macrophage markers Emr1 and Cd68 in both EF and IF (Figure 5A). In DIO, ATMs form CLSs to clear surrounding dead or dying adipocytes. COX-2 plays an important role in macrophage antiinflammatory polarization with an increased phagocytotic capacity (18–21). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice had increased EF CLS numbers (Figure 5B) and mRNA and protein levels of proinflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β (Figure 5, C and D). Flow cytometry confirmed increased proinflammatory CD45+CD11b+F4/80+CD11c+ ATMs in macrophage COX-2–/– mice on the HFD (Figure 5E). Although there were less inflammation and lower CLS numbers in IF, there were the same relative increases in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 5 Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased ATMs with impaired ability to phagocytose apoptotic adipocytes in DIO. WT and myeloid COX-2–/– mice were on the HFD for 12 weeks. (A) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased Emr1 and Cd68 expression in EF and IF (n = 6). (B) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased CLSs in EF, as indicated by CD68 staining (n = 8). Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased proinflammatory mRNA and protein expression of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β in EF (n = 5 and 6). Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) ELISA determined higher EF TNF-α expression in myeloid COX-2–/– mice (n = 5). (E) Flow cytometry showed more proinflammatory ATMs (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+CD11c+) in myeloid COX-2–/– mice (n = 5). (F) EF ATMs isolated from myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased proinflammatory cytokines (Tnf, Il6, and Il1b) but decreased expression of genes relating to lipid metabolism (Plin2, Cd36, and Gas6), indicating impaired ATM MMe polarization (n = 5). (G) Representative images showed that EF ATMs from myeloid COX-2–/– mice had decreased expression of LAMP2A, a marker of MMe polarization. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) HMGB1 was localized to nuclei of adipocytes and stromal cells in WT mouse EF but was detected in nuclei and cytosol in myeloid COX-2–/– mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) In vitro, the ability to phagocytose apoptotic adipocyte contents (green) was impaired in COX-2–/– PMs (PMs, F4/80 staining, red) isolated from myeloid COX-2–/– mice, as indicated by decreased lipid vesicles (asterisks) (n = 6). A, adipocytes; M, peritoneal macrophages. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for A and 2-tailed Student’s t test for B–F and I. EF, epididymal fat; IF inguinal fat.

Compared with WT mice, ATMs isolated from macrophage COX-2–/– mice had decreased expression of genes relating to lipid metabolism and phagocytosis, including Plin2, Cd36, and Gas6, and increased expression of proinflammatory cytokines, including Tnf, Il6, and Il1b (Figure 5F). In EF ATMs, the expression of LAMP2A, a marker of MMe polarization (13), was decreased in macrophage COX-2–/– mice on the HFD (Figure 5G). Failure to clear apoptotic adipocytes can lead to secondary necrosis. High mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) released from the nucleus serves as a danger-associated molecular pattern signal. When apoptotic cells enter the phase of secondary necrosis, HMGB1 is released and can induce further inflammatory injury (22). HMGB1 was primarily localized in the nuclei in adipocytes and interstitial cells (primarily ATMs) in WT mice on the HFD for 12 weeks, but it could be detected in the nuclei and cytosol in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 5H).

To evaluate phagocytotic ability in vitro, apoptotic adipocytes prestained with BODIPY (green) were cocultured with PMs prestained with F4/80 (red). PMs containing adipocyte-derived lipid could be observed in WT PMs, indicating effective phagocytosis, but lipid accumulation was markedly impaired in COX-2–/– PMs (Figure 5I). COX-2 inhibition also impaired the ability of THP1 and RAW264.7 cells to efficiently phagocytose apoptotic adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 10).

Myeloid COX-2 deficiency led to increased monocyte recruitment and ATM proliferation in adipose tissue in DIO. To investigate the role of COX-2 in myeloid infiltration of EF, we labeled WT bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) with the monocyte tracking dye PKH67 (green) and COX-2–/– BMDMs with PKH26 (red) and injected a mixture containing equal amounts of labeled WT and COX-2–/– BMDMs into WT or macrophage COX-2–/– recipients fed the HFD for 4 weeks (Figure 6A, part I). Flow cytometry confirmed increased EF CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ ATMs in macrophage COX-2–/– mice at this time point (Supplemental Figure 11 and Figure 6B). In EF, the percentage of PKH26+ cells (COX-2–/–) was higher than that of PKH67-positive cells (WT) in WT and macrophage COX-2–/– recipients, and the percentage of PKH67+ ATMs and PKH26+ ATMs was higher in macrophage COX-2–/– recipients than in WT recipients (Figure 6C). More PKH26+ COX-2–/– BMDMs were also observed in cell suspension smears from myeloid COX-2–/– recipients (Supplemental Figure 12A). These results indicated that macrophage COX-2–/– adipose tissue facilitated monocyte recruitment, and COX-2–/– monocytes were more responsive to homing cues from the adipose tissue.

Figure 6 Increased monocyte recruitment and proliferation of ATMs contributed to more ATM accumulation in the HFD-treated myeloid COX-2–/– mice. WT and myeloid COX-2–/– mice were on the HFD for 4 weeks and EF was used for experiments. (A) Schematic of experimental protocol. (B) The percentage of CD45+ live cells and CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ ATMs in EF were markedly higher in myeloid COX-2–/– mice than in WT mice (n = 4). (C) COX-2–/– BMDMs had increased EF infiltration in both WT and myeloid COX-2–/– recipients, and myeloid COX-2–/– recipients had increased WT and COX-2–/– monocyte recruitment (n = 4). (D) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had increased EF ATM proliferation rates. n = 4. (E) Myeloid COX-2–/– mice had more Ki67-positive EF ATMs (n = 4). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Both infiltrating WT and COX-2–/– BMDMs had greater EdU incorporation in myeloid COX-2–/– than WT recipients (n = 4). Data are mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for B, D, and E, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for C and F. EF, epididymal fat.

To investigate whether there were also differences in ATM proliferation, Click-iT Plus EdU Alexa Fluor 647 was i.p. injected 3 hours before euthanization to evaluate cells in the S phase of proliferation (Figure 6A, part II). EdU expression in EF ATMs was significantly higher in macrophage COX-2–/– mice than WT mice (Figure 6D). Macrophage COX-2–/– mice also had increased percentages of ATMs that were positive for Ki67, which was expressed at all stages of cell proliferation from G1 through mitosis (Figure 6E). A combination of strategies (I) and (II) indicated that infiltrating COX-2–/– BMDMs had higher rates of proliferation, which was further increased in recipient macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 6F). An increase in proliferating PKH26 cells (EdU and PKH26-double positive) was confirmed by immunofluorescence in EF in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12B).

Mice with selective EP4 deletion in myeloid cells recapitulated the phenotype of mice with selective COX-2 deletion in myeloid cells in DIO. Activation of the PGE2 receptor subtype EP4 can mediate macrophage polarization to inhibit proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines (18–20). We investigated the role of myeloid EP4 in the pathogenesis of DIO by generating CD11b-Cre EP4fl/fl (macrophage EP4–/–) mice. Compared with WT (EP4fl/fl) mice, Ptger4 (EP4) mRNA expression was markedly decreased in both EF and IF in macrophage EP4–/– mice 12 weeks after initiation of the HFD (Figure 7A). Of note, Ptger4 mRNA expression was markedly higher in IF than EF in both WT and macrophage EP4–/– mice. Because reliable antibodies against EP4 receptors are not available, we utilized RNAscope to confirm colocalization of Ptger4 mRNA with Cd68 mRNA in CLSs in EF from WT mice and determined that Ptger4 mRNA was not detectable in CLSs from macrophage EP4–/– mice, although more Cd68-positive ATMs were present in CLSs (Figure 7B). Interestingly, EF Ptger4 mRNA expression was also decreased in ATMs in macrophage COX-2–/– mice on the HFD, suggesting a feed-forward regulation (Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 7 Mice with myeloid EP4 deletion recapitulated the phenotype of macrophage COX-2–/– mice in DIO. WT (EP4fl/fl) and myeloid EP4–/– (CD11b-Cre EP4fl/fl) mice were fed the HFD for 12 weeks. (A) Ptger4 mRNA expression was more than 5 times lower in EF than IF in WT mice, and its expression was markedly decreased in both EF and IF in myeloid EP4–/– mice (n = 6). (B) In situ hybridization indicated that Ptger4 mRNA was colocalized with Cd68 mRNA in ATMs in WT mice (arrows) but was not detectable in myeloid EP4–/– mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C–E) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had greater increases in body weight (n = 15) (C), liver steatosis (D), and SAT, VAT, and liver masses (n = 7) (E). Scale bar: 100 μm. (F and G) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had greater increases in fasting blood glucose (n = 15) (F) and HbA1c (n = 8) (G). (H and J) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had decreased glucose tolerance (n = 9) (H) and insulin sensitivity (n = 9) (I), and decreased Adipoq expression in both EF and IF (n = 6) (J). (K–M) Flow cytometry analysis showed more EF ATMs (n = 3) (K) with more proinflammatory phenotype (n = 3) (L) and higher number of crown-like structures (n = 8) (M) in myeloid EP4–/– mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for A and J; 2-tailed Student’s t test for C, E–G, K–M; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for I; and 2-tailed Student’s t test and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for H. EF, epididymal fat; IF inguinal fat; subcutaneous and visceral adipose tissue (SAT and VAT).

There were no differences in body weights, fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, or glucose or insulin tolerance tests between WT and macrophage EP4–/– mice after 20 weeks on the normal chow diet (Supplemental Figure 2). However, after 12 weeks of the HFD, macrophage EP4–/– mice had greater body weight gains on the HFD than WT mice (Figure 7C); more severe liver steatosis (Figure 7D); increased SAT, VAT, and liver mass (Figure 7E); greater increases in fasting blood glucose (Figure 7F) and HbA1c levels (Figure 7G); abnormal glucose tolerance tests (Figure 7H) and insulin tolerance tests (Figure 7I); lower Adipoq mRNA levels (Figure 7J); an increased number of ATMs with a more proinflammatory CD45+CD11b+F4/80+CD11c+ phenotype (Figure 7, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 14A); and increased CLSs (Figure 7M). Similar to macrophage COX-2–/– mice, macrophage EP4–/– mice also demonstrated abnormal glucose tolerance and insulin tolerance after only 4 weeks of the HFD (Supplemental Figure 15).

The HFD-treated macrophage EP4–/– mice also had increased adipose tissue proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 14B) and increased adipocyte size (Supplemental Figure 16), decreased vascular density (Figure 8C), decreased EF Vegfa mRNA expression (Figure 8D), and decreased VEGF-A protein expression in ATMs (Figure 8E). Macrophage EP4–/– mice had decreased Plin1 mRNA and protein expression (Figure 8, F and G) and increased adipose tissue fibrosis (Figure 8, H and I). Similar to myeloid COX-2 deletion, myeloid EP4 deletion also led to impaired ATM MMe polarization as indicated by decreased LAMP2A expression in epididymal ATMs (Figure 8J). In addition, EP4–/– PMs isolated from myeloid EP4–/– mice had impaired ability to phagocytose apoptotic adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 17).

Figure 8 Mice with myeloid EP4 deletion had similar ATM dysfunction as myeloid COX-2–/– mice. WT mice and myeloid EP4–/– mice were fed with the HFD for 12 weeks. (A and B) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had higher EF mRNA levels of proinflammatory cytokines (Tnf, Il6, and Il1b) (A) and higher EF TNF-α protein levels (B) (n = 5 and 6). (C) CD31 immunofluorescent staining showed less vascular density in myeloid EP4–/– mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (left) and 50 μm (right). (D and E) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had decreased EF Vegfa mRNA expression (D) and decreased EF ATM VEGF-A expression (E) (n = 4 and 6). Scale bar: 50 μm. (F and G) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had decreased adipose tissue perilipin 1 (Plin1) mRNA (F) and protein (G) expression (n = 6). Scale bar: 100 μm. (H) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had increased EF mRNA expression of Acta2, Tgfb1, and Col1a1 (n = 6). (I) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had significantly increased fibrosis in both EF and IF, with more than 4-fold higher level of fibrosis in EF compared with IF (n = 8). Scale bar: 100 μm. (J) Myeloid EP4–/– mice had decreased EF ATM expression of LAMP2A, a marker of ATM MMe polarization. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test for A, B, D, E, and H, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test for F and I. EF, epididymal fat; IF inguinal fat.

Activation of EP4 receptors ameliorated insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome seen in myeloid COX-2–/– mice but not in myeloid EP4–/– mice. WT mice, macrophage COX-2–/– mice, and macrophage EP4–/– mice were fed the HFD with or without the EP4 agonist, ONO-4819, which was given via mini-pump at a dose of 75 μg/kg/day throughout the 10-week experimental period. Although the EP4 agonist did not significantly affect metabolic readouts in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 18), it led to lower body weights (Figure 9A); improved glucose tolerance tests and insulin tolerance tests (Figure 9B); and decreased SAT, VAT, and liver mass in macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 9D). In contrast, the EP4 agonist had no effect on body weight or glucose tolerance tests and insulin tolerance tests in macrophage EP4–/– mice (Figure 9, A and C). Flow cytometry determined that both total ATMs and proinflammatory CD45+CD11b+F4/80+CD11c+ ATMs were decreased in EP4 agonist–treated macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 9, E and F). Increased EF insulin-activated p-Akt levels confirmed increased insulin sensitivity in EP4 agonist–treated macrophage COX-2–/– mice (Figure 9G).