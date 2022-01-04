HLA alleles and sustained peanut consumption promote IgG4 responses in subjects protected from peanut allergy

Association of HLA alleles and haplotypes with primary phenotypes in the context of peanut exposure. To identify HLA genetic determinants of PA and quantitative traits of psIgG4 and psIgE, study participants were stratified on the basis of the intervention (i.e., avoidance vs. consumption of peanut), and we tested for associations between HLA alleles and haplotypes and 3 primary phenotypes, including psIgG4, psIgE, and PA, at 60 months. psIgG4 and psIgE association tests were performed in both strata, while association tests for PA were limited to the avoidance group, given that only 1 participant was peanut allergic in the consumption group (Table 1). HLA class I and class II alleles were imputed from WGS data, and genes with a call rate of less than 95% were filtered out. Analysis was limited to 38 alleles with a frequency of 5% or more for each passing gene. The full set of association results for each of the 38 imputed HLA alleles meeting these criteria at 8 HLA genes and 3 primary phenotypes is shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152070DS1). We identified 10 HLA alleles with P < 0.05 for any 1 of the 3 primary phenotypes (Table 2). The only allele to meet the threshold of significance (P < 0.001) to correct for the multiple testing across 38 alleles was HLA-DQA1*01:02 with psIgG4 (P = 2.21 × 10–4) in the consumption group. Even with a more stringent correction for 3 phenotypes tested, this association retained its significance (P < 0.0004).

Table 1 Demographics, baseline ascertainment criteria, and clinical outcomes at 60 months of age in LEAP genetics study subjects

Table 2 Association analysis results for HLA alleles and haplotypes with primary phenotypes of PA, psIgG4, and psIgE at 60 months

It is important to highlight that the very same HLA class II DQA1*01:02 allele associated with higher psIgG4 in the consumption group was nominally associated with increased risk for PA in the avoidance group (OR = 1.99, P = 4.37 × 10–2). In fact, this specific allele has been previously implicated for PA risk (OR = 1.81, P = 1.75 × 10–2) (3) in population-based case-control studies. To confirm that this association with PA does not confound the associations noted with psIgG4, we reran our association tests by adjusting for PA and by limiting the analysis to only those participants that were not peanut allergic. We found our results to remain the same (Supplemental Table 2); there was no association with psIgG4 in the avoiders even when PA was considered, and given only a single participant with PA in the consumers, there was no change in this group.

Given that HLA alleles are recognized as having population variability and potentially even as population specific, we restricted our analysis to those participants with self-reported European ethnicity (Supplemental Table 3). The associations with psIgG4 (P = 3.34 × 10–4) remained largely unchanged from the analysis based on the full group above, both in statistical significance and effect size. The associations between HLA-DQA1*01:02 allele and PA risk were stronger in the group of self-reported European participants (OR = 3.54, P = 3.63 × 10–3) compared with that noted in the full group of LEAP participants. None of the associations in the smaller non-European groups were significant given limitations in power.

The allelic associations with psIgG4 in the consumption group are largely represented by the haplotypes across the HLA-DQA1 and HLA-DQB1 class II genes (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 4). We found significant associations for 2 haplotypes: HLA-DQA1*01:02~HLA-DQB1*06:02 (P = 2.69 × 10–2) and HLA-DQA1*05:01~HLA-DQB1*02:01 (P = 4.31 × 10–3). The haplotype HLA-DQA1*01:02~HLA-DQB1*06:02 had a less significant result relative to the HLA-DQA1*01:02 allele (P = 2.69 × 10–2 vs. P = 2.21 × 10–4, respectively), but this is likely due to reduced power, given the lower frequency of the haplotype compared with the allele (11% vs. 17%, respectively) in the LEAP study participants.

Association of HLA-DQA1*01:02 with IgG4 to peanut components. Given the importance of HLA class II molecules in antigen presentation, we tested specifically for HLA-DQA1*01:02 association with levels of IgG4 to 5 individual peanut components (Ara h 1, h 2, h 3, h 8, and h 9) in the LEAP consumption group at 60 months (Figure 1A). We determined the only statistically significant association (after correction for multiple testing) to be Ara h 2–specific IgG4 (P = 1.69 × 10–5); none of the other peanut component–specific IgG4 levels at 60 months were associated with HLA-DQA1*01:02 (P > 0.05) after multiple comparisons correction. In fact, this association with Ara h 2 was stronger than the association noted for (total) psIgG4 (β = 0.420, P = 1.69 × 10–5 vs. β = 0.342, P = 2.21 × 10–4, respectively) and suggests a component-specific effect of the HLA allele (Figure 1A) where it largely drives IgG4 to Ara h 2 at 60 months with little to no effect on Ara h 1, h 3, h 8, and h 9.

Figure 1 Association between HLA genetic variants and psIgG4 and IgG4 to peanut components in the LEAP consumption participants at 60 months. (A) Allele HLA-DQA1*01:02 was analyzed under a dominant model. NC, noncarriers; C, carriers of either 1 or 2 copies of HLA-DQA1*01:02 allele. (B) SNP rs17612852 was analyzed under the additive model for the genotypes AA/GA/GG coded as 0/1/2 in a linear model. The effect sizes and P values from the linear regression model are shown. n = 267.

Association of SNPs mapping to the HLA locus and primary phenotypes in the context of peanut exposure. Given the availability of GWAS genotype data and prior evidence that SNPs mapping to the HLA locus are determinants of PA, in addition to HLA alleles, we tested for associations between 9742 SNPs mapping to the HLA region (Chr6:28,477,797-33,448,354/GRCh37) and 3 primary phenotypes, including psIgG4, psIgE, and PA, at 60 months (Supplemental Figure 1). Similarly to what occurred with the HLA alleles above, psIgG4 and psIgE association tests were performed in both strata; for PA, association tests were limited to the avoidance group only. At a threshold of P < 5.13 × 10–6, the threshold to account for testing 9742 SNPs, only a single intergenic SNP (rs17612852) between the HLA-DQA1 and HLA-DQB1 genes showed significant association (P = 5.80 × 10–7) with psIgG4 in the peanut-consumption group (Supplemental Figure 1). As shown in Supplemental Figure 2, conditional analyses on this peak variant (rs17612852) confirmed the presence of only a single regional association (i.e., the observed association in panel A is no longer present in panel B when conditioned on rs17612852). No further associations were observed at P < 5.13 × 10–6 for psIgG4 in the peanut-avoidance group, psIgE in either group, or PA in the avoidance group (Supplemental Figure 1) at 60 months.

Similarly to HLA-DQA1*01:02, rs17612852 was also tested for its association with levels of IgG4 to 5 individual peanut components in the LEAP consumption group (Figure 1B) at 60 months. We found that the association with Ara h 2–specific IgG4 (P = 7.28 × 10–6) was significant at 60 months. In contrast to HLA-DQA1*01:02, the association of rs17612852 with Ara h 2 was weaker than the association noted for psIgG4 (β = 0.324, P = 7.28 × 10–6 vs. β = 0.342, P = 5.80 × 10–7; Figure 1B) at 60 months, and association was also noted for Ara h 3 (P = 1.45 × 10–3).

There is well-documented linkage disequilibrium (LD) across variants in the HLA genes, and it is difficult to tease apart the effects of SNPs versus specific HLA alleles. There is strong LD (D′ = 0.99, r2 = 0.65) between rs17612852 and HLA-DQA1*01:02, and considering also the small sample size of the LEAP consumption group (n = 267), we were unable to further separate the independence of the association between the peak SNP and the allele for Ara h 2 IgG4 with statistical modeling.

Effect of rs17612852 and HLA-DQA1*01:02 on HLA-DQB1 RNA. The HLA SNP, rs17612852, is a significant cis-expression quantitative trait locus (cis-eQTL) for 24 genes in gut tissues and whole blood in GTEx and eQTLGen expression data sets (P values < 1 × 10–5). Here, we tested to determine whether HLA-DQA1*01:02 carrier status and rs17612852 were eQTLs for expression of 7 HLA class II genes in bulk RNA-Seq data from CD4+ T cells isolated from PBMCs of 86 LEAP trial participants in both the avoidance and consumption groups. Normalized read counts from the HLA-DQA1 and HLA-DQB1 genes were associated with carrier status at DQA1*01:02 and genotype at rs17612852 (Supplemental Table 5). A significant increase in HLA-DQB1 RNA levels was detected in CD4+ T cells with each copy of the rs17612852 minor allele (P = 8.34 × 10–13) or DQA1*01:02 carrier status (P = 1.27 × 10–5), mirroring the allelic effect on psIgG4 levels. HLA-DQA1 RNA levels were also significantly associated with SNP genotype (P = 1.66 × 10–7) and DQA1 carrier status (P = 7.72 × 10–4). In a multivariate analysis, we found that the SNP rs17612852 was the primary determinant of HLA-DQB1 expression (P = 7.04 × 10–7; Figure 2A), and neither DQA1*01:02 carrier status nor treatment group provided additional contributions to the association between rs17612852 and HLA-DQB1 expression (P = 0.6506 and P = 0.1248 for dominant effects, respectively).

Figure 2 Association among HLA SNP rs17612852, allele HLA-DQA1*01:02 carrier status, and HLA-DQB1 RNA expression. (A) DQB1 RNA read counts from bulk RNA-Seq of CD4+ T cells from LEAP trial participants (n = 86). Blue horizontal lines and blue shaded areas show the overall means with 95% CI. Gray dots represent the peanut-avoidance group (n = 63) and green the peanut-consumption group (n = 23) with lines connecting respective group means. (B) Colon biopsies (n = 28) from uninflamed tissue of patients with Crohn’s disease, healthy controls, and patients with ulcerative colitis. Horizontal lines and shaded areas in the box plots show the means with 95% CI for the disease group, and means are connected with colored lines. Mutually adjusted type 3 P values were reported for each term in the models.

More relevant to oral exposure, we obtained similar results using bulk RNA-Seq data from gut tissue. HLA-DQB1 normalized read counts from uninflamed colon biopsies (n = 28) from healthy control subjects or patients with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis were stratified according to DQA1*01:02 carrier status and genotype at the SNP rs3135006, which is in LD with rs17612852 in the LEAP cohort (D′ = 0.98, r2 = 0.79). Multivariate analysis showed a significant increase in HLA-DQB1 RNA levels with the minor allele at rs3135006 (P = 5 × 10–4), but not the DQA1*01:02 allele (P = 0.1489; Figure 2B). These results support the hypothesis that the eQTL represented by rs17612852/rs3135006 SNPs influences class II gene expression primarily at the HLA-DQB1 gene, with significantly less impact on expression on the HLA-DR and HLA-DP class II genes (Supplemental Table 5).

Fine mapping of HLA class II region and colocalization between HLA class II eQTLs and phenotype association. For genetic fine mapping, we used the results of 1908 SNPs (Chr6:32,100,000–32,800,000) mapping to the HLA class II region interpolated with 14 class II alleles for psIgG4 and 7 HLA class II genes from the CD4+ T cells of 86 LEAP trial participants (Supplemental Figure 3). At the regional level, significant eQTLs were only identified for 2 of the 7 genes (HLA-DQA1 and HLA-DQB1; Supplemental Figure 3). While rs17612852 was significant for both genes (Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 3), it was the peak association for HLA-DQB1, but not HLA-DQA1 (i.e., other stronger eQTLs were noted for HLA-DQA1 expression). This alignment of the peak associated variant between the trait of interest (psIgG4) and gene expression is further illustrated in Supplemental Figure 4A; perfect alignment is noted for HLA-DQB1, but not HLA-DQA1 eQTLs. SuSie was run to identify credible sets of potentially causal variants for psIgG4, Ara h 2–specific IgG4, HLA-DQA1, and HLA-DQB1 (Supplemental Figure 3). Credible sets were only identified for HLA-DQB1 at a coverage of greater than 0.95; 1 credible set was identified, and it consisted of only rs17612852 with a posterior inclusion probability (PIP) of 0.99 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Given small sample sizes, no resolution of credible sets was possible for psIgG4, Ara h 2, and HLA-DQA1 at a coverage of 0.95. Finally, the perfect alignment of peak associations between psIgG4 and eQTLs for HLA-DQB1 expression was confirmed by Bayesian colocalization where the PP4 for rs176128652 was exactly 1 between the 2.

Associations between HLA and MALT1 with psIgE and psIgG4 in the context of peanut exposure. In a previous GWAS on LEAP participants, SNP rs57265082 on chromosome 18, mapping to the mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation (MALT1) gene was identified as associated with PA in the peanut-avoidance group (P = 6.49 × 10–8; ref. 8). It was also found to be significantly associated with the number of psIgE components to Ara h 1, h 2, and h 3 at 60 months (8). Here, we tested for temporal patterns in the associations for HLA and MALT1 within the 2 intervention strata. Specifically, we evaluated the associations of HLA-DQA1*01:02 and rs57265082 at baseline, 12, 30, and 60 months in the 2 strata with psIgG4 and IgG4 to peanut components Ara h 1, h 2, h 3, h 8, and h 9 or psIgE and IgE to these peanut components. The numbers of participants included in the temporal pattern analyses for each phenotype are shown in Supplemental Table 6.

Three points are in evidence from these analyses. First, looking at each time point modeled individually (Supplemental Figure 5), in the consumption group, HLA-DQA1*01:02 was strongly associated with psIgG4 levels, but not psIgE (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, in the avoidance group, MALT1 was associated with both psIgE and psIgG4, but the association was to a greater degree for psIgE than psIgG4 (Supplemental Figure 5B). In multivariant modeling, the MALT1 association with psIgG4 in the avoidance group (Supplemental Figure 5B) was found to be largely due to the association between MALT1 and psIgE (Supplemental Table 7) and not a primary/independent effect of MALT1 on psIgG4; at 60 months, the association between MALT1 and psIgG4 decreased from P = 0.0002 to P = 0.0312 once psIgE was included in the model within the avoidance group. In contrast, the association between HLA and psIgG4 remained unchanged when psIgE was included in the model in the consumption group, supporting a primary/independent effect of HLA-DQA1*01:02 on psIgG4.

Our second observation is that the associations between IgG4 phenotypes and HLA-DQA1*01:02 were not replicated in the avoidance group (Supplemental Figure 6A). Likewise, the associations between MALT1 and IgE phenotypes were largely not replicated in the consumption group (Supplemental Figure 6B). This suggests that both HLA-DQA1*01:02 and rs57265082 have an environmental interaction, and this is confirmed in a model including all subjects together at 60 months. As noted in Supplemental Table 7, all interactions with exposure were significant (P = 0.01 for peanut consumption*rs57265082; P = 0.0024 for peanut consumption*HLA-DQA1*01:02; asterisks represent “interaction” term in the model between the environment [consumption] and genetics [either rs57265082 or HLA-DQA1*01:02]).

Third, when examining the effects of these 2 genetic loci beyond total psIgE and psIgG4 and at the level of individual components at each individual time point, we noted that HLA-DQA1*01:02 largely determined Ara h 2 IgG4 (Supplemental Figure 5A) and not Ara h 1, h 3, and h 8 representing a component-specific association; however, MALT1 seemed to have almost equal effects across IgEs to multiple peanut components: Ara h 1, h 2, and h 3 (Supplemental Figure 5B), representing a nonspecific association.

We extended the individual time-point analyses above to a mixed effects linear model including all time points together and where each outcome was fit with predictors: treatment group, age at assessment, HLA-DQA1*01:02 carrier status, interaction effect between the carrier status and treatment, and interaction effect between ages at assessment and treatment (Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 8, A and B). These models confirm the following: (a) Ara h 2 IgG4 specificity of the HLA associations (Figure 3A) in contrast with MALT1 associations noted across Ara h 1, h 2, and h 3 for IgE (Figure 3B); and (b) the striking gene environment interactions with prominent differences between avoiders and consumers when modeling carriers and noncarriers at HLA-DQA1*01:02 and MALT1. The association between HLA-DQA1*01:02 and psIGg4 was significant (P = 8.5 × 10–3) and was specific for Ara h 2 IgG4 (P = 2.44 × 10–6) but not Ara h 1, h 3, h 8, or h 9 (Figure 3A). Additionally, while the interaction effect between HLA-DQA1*01:02 and the treatment group was significant for psIgG4 (P = 2.3 × 10–3), it was considerably stronger for Ara h 2 IgG4 (P = 2.74 × 10–5). On the other hand, MALT1 (Figure 3B) was significantly associated with all IgE phenotypes (psIgE, P = 1.35 × 10–6; Ara h 1, P = 6.92 × 10–7; Ara h 2, P = 3.01 × 10–8; Ara h 3, P = 1.24x10–4; Ara h 8, P = 2.31 × 10–2; Ara h 9, P = 1.32 × 10–4). Finally, the interaction effect between MALT1 and the treatment group was significantly associated with all outcomes (psIgE, P = 4.55 × 10–4; Ara h 1, P = 0.0023; Ara h 2, P = 1.37 × 10–4; Ara h 3, P = 0.0013; Ara h 8, P = 0.0029) except that of Ara h 9 (P = 0.2180).

Figure 3 Relative distribution of psIgG4 and psIgE, and IgG4 and IgE to peanut components by carrier status. (A) HLA-DQA1*01:02 and (B) MALT1 SNP rs57265082. Unadjusted mean values of IgG4 phenotypes stratified by HLA-DQA1*01:02 carrier status and IgE phenotypes stratified by MALT1 carrier status at each assessment and by treatment group assignment are shown with bootstrapped 95% CIs and P values. The associations between IgE and MALT1 are robust to the baseline differences in IgE as previously demonstrated by Winters et al. (8). P values represented are those for the main effect of carrier status, and full results from the model are presented in Supplemental Table 8, A and B. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.0001. The peanut-avoidance and peanut-consumption groups included n = 275 and n = 267 participants, respectively.

All LEAP participants were asked to cease consumption of peanuts for the period between 60 and 72 months of age, at which point in time psIgE and psIgG4 were once again assayed in a set of n = 478 (Supplemental Table 6) LEAP-ON participants (9). To determine whether the environmental interaction was sustained past the point of 60 months (i.e., the critical time point at which the consumers cease oral peanut consumption), the above analyses were extended to 72 months (Supplemental Figures 5, 6, and 7). Based on the individual time-point analyses (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6), associations were found to increase in statistical significance over time, with a general doubling in effect sizes going from 12 months to 30 months, the strongest association noted at 60 months, and a rapid decline in the strength of the association at 72 months. The association between HLA and IgG4 to Ara h 2 in the consumption group was nonsignificant (P = 0.139), and association with psIgG4 went down dramatically (P = 1.66 × 10–2). In contrast, for MALT1 on IgE in the avoidance group, statistical significance remained strong (P < 10–4). It should be pointed out that there was a drop in sample size between the 60-month and 72-month visits as outlined in Supplemental Table 6 in both the avoider and consumer groups for both IgG4 and IgE. The patterns noted in the individual time-point analyses are made clear in the full linear mixed models presented in Supplemental Figure 7, where the carrier and noncarrier lines converge at 72 months for IgG4 by HLA-DQA1*01:02 carrier status, but not for IgE by MALT1.

Selective epitope expansion of IgE and IgG4 to specific peptides by MALT1 (rs57265082) and HLA-DQA1*01:02 carrier status, respectively. Five-year changes in sequential-epitope–specific IgE (ses-IgE) and IgG4 (ses-IgG4) profiles of the LEAP trial participants were compared in a subset of LEAP avoiders and consumers by outcome at 60 months (Supplemental Table 9). The strongest expansion for ses-IgG4 by HLA-DQA1*01:02 genotype was noted in the sensitized subgroup of consumers (n = 94) (Supplemental Figure 8A) and for ses-IgE by the MALT1 (rs57265082) genotype in the allergic subgroup of avoiders (n = 38; Supplemental Figure 8B). Therefore, subsequent testing by carrier status at HLA-DQA*01:02 and MALT1 (rs57265082) was limited to the sensitized subgroup of consumers for ses-IgG4 and the allergic subgroup of avoiders for ses-IgE, respectively.

In comparing 60 months to baseline, 9 epitopes had significantly (P < 0.05, FDR < 0.1) stronger ses-IgG4 expansion in HLA-DQA*01:02 carriers than noncarriers (Figure 4A); however, only 1 association had an FDR < 0.001; Ara h 2.008 epitope expansion was noticeably stronger compared with the other 8. In contrast, the differences in epitope expansion for MALT1 carriers versus noncarriers were strong and nearly ubiquitous across all epitopes for Ara h 1, h 2, and h 3 (Figure 4B). An examination of the temporal changes in Ara h 2.008 epitope expansion by HLA carriers versus noncarriers (Figure 4C) extends this striking difference in expansion between the carriers and noncarriers over time from baseline to 30 and 60 months, and it was noted only in sensitized participants.

Figure 4 Expansion of linear epitopes in ses-IgG4 and ses-IgE at 60 months versus baseline visit. (A and B) Bars represent the changes in binding from baseline to 60-month visit in log 2 fold change. Red indicates significant expansion (FDR < 0.05); asterisks indicate significance in differences between the 2 genotypes, carrier (HLA+ and MALT1+ panels) and noncarrier (HLA– and MALT1– panels): *FDR < 0.05; **FDR < 0.01; ***FDR < 0.001; †FDR < 0.1. (A) ses-IgG4 expansion by HLA-DQA1*01:02 genotype among children (n = 161) in the peanut-consumption group who became sensitized by visits at 60 months. (B) ses-IgE expansion by MALT1 genotype status in children enrolled in the avoidance group (n = 162) who developed PA after 60 months and (C) ses-IgG4 Ara h 2.008 epitope expansion by HLA-DQA1*01:02 in sensitized versus nonsensitized, nonallergic subjects in the consumption group (carriers, blue; noncarriers, red); asterisks indicate significance in differences between the 2 genotypes as in A and B. Error bars in all panels correspond to CIs. Data are represented as mean ± 95%CI.

In order to evaluate whether the component-specific association with genetic variants is also observed at the sequential epitope level, we performed canonical correlation analysis (CCA) evaluating the multivariate association of the sequential epitopes sesIgG4 and sesIgE binding to Ara h 1, Ara h 2, and Ara h 3. This analysis shows that for HLA-DQA*01:02 (Figure 5A), significance was largely noted for Ara h 2 at 60 months (P = 6 × 10–3), but for MALT1 rs57265082 (Figure 5B), significance was noted across Ara h 1 at 30 and 60 months (P = 6 × 10–3 and P = 3 × 10–3, respectively), Ara h 2 at 30 and 60 months (P = 9 × 10–3 and P = 1 × 10–3, respectively), and Ara h 3 at 12, 30, and 60 months(P = 6 × 10–3, P = 4 × 10–4 and P = 2 × 10–3, respectively). We also confirmed that the associations were limited to HLA-DQA*01:02 and ses-IgG4 in the consumption (and not avoidance, Supplemental Figure 9A) group and those for MALT1 and ses-IgE were limited to the avoidance (and not consumption, Supplemental Figure 9B) group. These data validate the associations noted between the 2 genetic variants and psIgE and psIgG4 in the context of environmental exposure and specificity of response to components.

Figure 5 CCA evaluating the association of the linear epitopes overall ses-IgG4 and ses-IgE binding to Ara h 1, Ara h 2, and Ara h 3 with HLA-DQA1*01:02 and MALT1 rs57265082, respectively. (A) Permutation P values of ses-IgG4 linear epitopes’ association with HLA-DQA1*01:02 in participants from the consumption group (n = 161). (B) Permutation P values of ses-IgE linear epitopes association with MALT1 in the avoidance group (n = 162). Dashed lines indicate significance levels at P = 0.05.

HLA genetic associations with psIgG, IL-4, and IL-10 in LEAP consumers. In an attempt to determine whether there were residual associations with IgG subtypes beyond IgG4, we expanded the analyses to total psIgG. First, we did indeed observe associations for psIgG (Supplemental Table 10) in the consumption group in LEAP. We noted that the associations with psIgG were less significant and had lower effect sizes than those noted for psIgG4. Second, we observed that any association between the HLA variants and psIgG went away fully when we adjusted for either total psIgG4 or component-specific Ara h 2 IgG4 (P values were fully nonsignificant, and the effect sizes were vastly reduced). Our conclusion from these models is that the primary IgG subtype with respect to the HLA associations are for IgG4. We performed analysis in the LEAP consumers to understand whether the HLA associations observed for IgG4 were parallel for circulating IL-4 and IL-10 at the 60-month visit. We did not observe any genetic associations between the cytokines and genetic variants (P > 0.5, data not shown). Second, we looked at the correlations between the cytokines (IL-10, IL-4, and ratio of IL-10/IL-4) and psIgG4 and psIgE directly and we did not observe any direct correlation between circulating cytokine levels and immunoglobulins.