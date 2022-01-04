Early peanut introduction wins over the HLA-DQA1*01:02 allele in the interplay between environment and genetics

This research team previously associated the MALT1 SNP rs57265082, a paracaspase-encoding gene, with peanut allergy in the avoidance arm of LEAP. They also found MALT1 to strongly associate with peanut-specific IgE as well as Ara h 1–, 2–, and 3-specific IgE, primarily in the avoidance group (7). In Kanchan et al. (2), the researchers observed MALT1 to have no primary effect on peanut-, Ara h 2–, or other peanut component–specific IgG4. Also, the association of MALT1 with peanut-specific IgE could not be attributed to certain sequential-epitope–specific expansion. Thus, the role of MALT1 allele in peanut allergy pathogenesis is likely independent of allergen-epitope presentation. The paracaspase encoded by MALT1 is a critical part of the CARMA1/BCL10/MALT1 complex, responsible for effective downstream activation of NF-κB in B and T cells in response to receptor-mediated stimulation. Hence, an intuitive mechanistic role of SNP rs57265082 MALT1 is to promote IgE class switching on a broader scale through dysregulated NF-κB signaling. Nevertheless, deeper investigation for better understanding the role of MALT1 signaling in peanut allergy is warranted. Also, MALT1 has not been identified as a risk allele in peanut allergy in general population GWAS (7). Thus, cross-validation studies in an independent cohort are needed.

The outcome for participants who carry risk alleles, including FLG, DQ, and MALT1, in the consumption arm after 12 months of avoidance (i.e., at week 72) in the context of LEAP-ON trial (8) is of interest too.

The results of Kanchan et al. (2) demonstrate the subtle, context-dependent effects of genetic risk factors. The alternate roles of HLA-DQA1*01:02 in the risk for peanut allergy and a favorable molecular response (Ara h 2 IgG4 levels) converge on a common mechanism of enhanced immune recognition. Whereas MALT1 associates with the immune response to many peanut components, HLA-DQA1*01:02 is specific for Ara h 2, consistent with a narrower role (Figure 1). An important direction for future work involves exploring the generalizability of the LEAP story to other allergens. The dual-allergen exposure hypothesis is thought to apply broadly to food allergies. Are there other HLA allele–antigen dyads that convey risk in the absence of early consumption? Such data provide an understanding of the fundamentals of allergic sensitization and may also have practical clinical value for triaging at-risk individuals for oral immunotherapy (OIT) response that would confer lifelong benefit.