Melanocortin 4 receptor stimulation prevents antidepressant-associated weight gain in mice caused by long-term fluoxetine exposure

Both short- and a long-term treatments with oral Flx increase food intake. To investigate the mechanism that causes weight gain following long-term treatment with SSRIs, we analyzed the effect of Flx, one of the most prescribed SSRIs worldwide. We mimicked SSRI administration in humans by providing Flx orally to WT healthy mice at a dose that resulted in plasma concentrations comparable to the therapeutic levels achieved in humans (ref. 18 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151976DS1). Under these conditions, mice gained a significant amount of weight and adiposity compared with vehicle-treated controls following a 6-week-long treatment (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D and F). Lengthening the treatment to 12 weeks in another group of mice did not modify these parameters (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). To define which variables in the energy balance equation were responsible for this weight gain, we assessed the influxes (feeding) and outfluxes (energy expenditure) of energy in mice treated with Flx for 6 weeks. We found that none of the parameters associated with energy expenditure, i.e., basal metabolic rate, thermogenesis, or physical activity, was changed by the Flx treatment (Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, daily averaged and cumulative food intake over the previous 5 days was significantly higher in Flx-treated mice compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1G). When adjusted to body weight (BW), Flx treatment also resulted in a significant increase in cumulative food intake, whereas daily food intake trended upward but did not reach significance (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). These results support the notion that, in mice, the increased BW caused by long-term oral treatment with Flx was maintained by increased food intake.

Figure 1 Long-term oral treatment with Flx increases BW and adiposity by specifically enhancing food intake. (A) Percentage of BW relative to day 0 in WT female mice treated with vehicle or Flx for 6 weeks (plain gray bars, n = 8–9 mice/group, representative of 6 independent experiments) or 12 weeks (hatched bars, n = 7 mice/group). (B) Percentage of WAT content relative to BW at the end of the 6-week (n = 6–8 mice/group) and 12-week (n = 7 mice/group) treatment periods. (C and E) WT females treated with vehicle or Flx for 6 weeks. (C) Energy expenditure measured by VO 2 , VCO 2 , heat production, and locomotor activity recorded over the last 3 days of treatment (n = 7 mice/group). (D) Core body temperature (T) at the end of the treatment period (n = 6–8 mice/group). (E) Cumulative food intake measured over the last 5 days of treatment (n = 6–7 mice/group; data are representative of 2 independent experiments). Values represent the mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01 and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test (A and B, locomotion activity in C), ANCOVA (C, except for locomotor activity), and paired Student’s t test (E) versus vehicle. ##P ≤ 0.01 and ###P ≤ 0.001, by Student’s t test for Flx versus vehicle, analyzed for each time point.

In the course of our analysis, we noticed that BW, fat mass, and cumulative food intake were already increased after 5 days of treatment with oral Flx in mice of both sexes (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–G). A day-by-day analysis revealed that treatment with Flx increased feeding daily and as early as within the first 24 hours (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2H). More specifically, a 14-hour treatment during the active (dark) phase of the day was sufficient to trigger a significant increase in food intake compared with that observed in vehicle-treated control mice (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2I). As with the long-term treatment, averaged metabolism, thermogenesis, and physical activity were not changed by this acute Flx treatment in male and female animals (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2 J–M). A day-by-day analysis of female mice also revealed no difference prior to BW/adiposity divergence between the vehicle- and Flx-treated groups (Supplemental Figure 2, N and O). Thus, when given orally to mice, Flx caused weight gain by increasing food intake in an acute manner as well as in a long-term mode.

Figure 2 Short-term treatment with Flx induces a rapid increase in feeding. (A–D) WT female mice were treated with vehicle or Flx for 5 days. (A) Percentage of BW relative to BW on day 0 of treatment (n = 16–17 mice/group). (B) Percentage of WAT content relative to BW at the end of the treatment period (n = 16–20 mice/group). (C) Cumulative food intake. (D) Daily percentage of food intake relative to that by vehicle-treated mice (n = 14–16 mice/group). (E) Food intake by WT female mice treated with vehicle or Flx for 14 hours during the active (dark) phase of the day (n = 7–8 mice/group). (F and G) WT female mice were treated with vehicle or Flx for 5 days. (F) Energy expenditure was measured by VO 2 , VCO 2 , heat production, and locomotor activity averaged over the last 4 days of the treatment (n = 6–7 females/group). (G) Core body temperature at the end of the treatment period (n = 4–6 mice/group). Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, by unpaired Student’s t test versus vehicle (A–D), ANCOVA (F, except for locomotor activity), or 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test (locomotor activity in F). †P < 0.001, by paired Student’s t test for Flx compared with vehicle (E).

The short-term orexigenic effect of Flx is mediated by an autoinhibitory effect in serotonergic neurons of the dorsal raphe nuclei. To identify central sites where neuronal activity was acutely altered by Flx in an unbiased manner, we compared averaged maps of c-Fos+ (Fos+), i.e., recently activated, neurons in intact whole brains of vehicle- and Flx-treated female mice using the tissue clearing/immunolabeling technique iDISCO+ paired with the cell detection and registration software ClearMap. A 3D automated comparison between P value maps of c-Fos expression and the Allen Brain Atlas (ABA) annotation tool (2015 Allen Institute for Brain Science: brain-map.org/api/index.html) identified 3 known regulatory centers of feeding: the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) of the brainstem, the arcuate nucleus (ARC), and the paraventricular nucleus (PVN) of the hypothalamus as low Fos+ areas in Flx- versus vehicle-treated mice (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We validated these results in coronal brain slices using conventional immunohistofluorescence (IHF) (Figure 3C). Next, to specify which subsets of neurons within these areas are affected by Flx, we assessed the colocalization between c-Fos and known neuronal markers associated with the regulation of feeding. In the DRN, IHF identified a significantly lower number of Fos+Tph2+ neurons, a subset of neurons that negatively regulates feeding (19), in Flx- versus vehicle-treated female mice (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that Flx rapidly inhibited these serotonergic neurons. In pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) neurons of the ARC, which drive satiety (20, 21), POMC levels and the number of Fos+POMC+ neurons were decreased after Flx treatment compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3E), suggesting that Flx also rapidly inhibited these neurons. Accordingly, the levels of α-melanocyte–stimulating hormone (α-MSH), the POMC cleavage product that induces satiety by signaling in PVN (22), were also decreased in Flx- compared with vehicle-treated mice. This decrease manifested as early as 2 hours after Flx treatment but reached significance after 14 hours, reflecting the multistep posttranslational cleavage of POMC required for α-MSH to be secreted (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3, D and F). In contrast, the levels of NPY, another regulator of food intake (21), were not affected by the treatment with Flx (Supplemental Figure 3G). To further confirm that Flx affects α-MSH production, we treated a group of mice with Flx for 2 hours, followed by removal of the drug and IHF analysis of α-MSH levels in the PVN 1 or 2 days later. As shown in Figure 3F, a 2-day withdrawal period normalized the density of α-MSH signal. Altogether, these results identify serotonin-producing neurons in the DRN and the melanocortin circuitry of the hypothalamus as targets and putative mediators of the effects of Flx on feeding.

Figure 3 Acute treatment with Flx decreases the activity of DRN neurons and hypothalamic α-MSH levels. (A and B) iDISCO+ whole-brain imaging and ClearMap analysis of c-Fos from compressed coronal views of the DRN (A) and hypothalamus (B) of WT female mice treated with vehicle (second column) or Flx (third column) for 2 hours (n = 5–6 mice/group). First column: ABA annotated image. Second and third columns: heatmaps. Fourth column: voxel-based statistical analysis. Regions with significantly different numbers of Fos+ cells in the Flx versus vehicle treatment conditions are highlighted. (C) IHF validation of iDISCO+ results for brain slices from WT female mice treated with vehicle or Flx for 2 hours. Graphs show the quantification of Fos+ neurons in the DRN, ARC, and PVN (n = 5–7 mice/group). (D and E) Representative images and quantification following double-IHF as indicated, in brain slices from WT female mice treated with Flx or vehicle for 2 hours (D, n = 7 mice/group; E, n = 6 mice/group). (F) Representative IHF images and levels of α-MSH in PVN neurons quantified as integrated density in brain slices from WT female mice treated with vehicle or Flx for 14 hours. Flx was then withdrawn in some of the groups as indicated (n = 12 vehicle, n = 7 mice/other groups). aq, aqueduct; 3V, third ventricle. Scale bars: 200 μm. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test versus vehicle (C–E) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (F).

POMC neurons neither express Sert, the gene encoding the canonical target of Flx, nor secrete serotonin (refs. 19, 23; and the ABA annotation 2015 Allen Institute for Brain Science, brain-map.org/api/index.html). We therefore examined whether the short-term orexigenic effect of Flx results from a serotonin-dependent cascade originating in the DRN that modulates the melanocortin system in the hypothalamus. We first assessed the effect of oral Flx on neuronal and feeding endpoints in mice lacking brain serotonin due to replacement of Tph2, a gene encoding a rate-limiting enzyme in the central serotonin synthesis cascade, with the lacZ reporter gene (β-gal) (19). We observed no change in the number of Fos+β-gal+ neurons in the DRN of Flx-treated mice compared with vehicle-treated Tph2-deficient mice, whereas the number of Fos+Tph2+ neurons in this area was decreased by Flx treatment in their control WT littermates (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, Tph2-deficient mice treated with Flx exhibited no alteration in the number of Fos+POMC+ neurons in the ARC and no decreased levels of α-MSH in the PVN, but these effects were observed in their control WT littermates (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). These data suggest that brain serotonin could be required for the short-term effect of Flx on DRN and POMC neurons of the hypothalamus. Supporting the notion that the acute effect of oral Flx on feeding could be brain serotonin dependent, we observed no change in food intake or adiposity in Tph2-deficient mice after 5 days of Flx treatment, while both parameters were increased in their Flx-treated WT control littermates (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, F–I).

Figure 4 Short-term Flx-induced hyperphagia is serotonin dependent and can be countered by pharmacological inhibition of Htr1a or activation of Htr2c signaling. (A and B) IHF in brain slices from Tph2–/– female mice treated with Flx or vehicle for 2 hours. (A) Quantification of Fos+β-gal+ neurons in the DRN or (B) Fos+POMC+ neurons in the ARC (n = 5–6 mice/group). (C) IHF in brain slices from Tph2–/– female mice treated with Flx or vehicle for 14 hours. Graph shows the levels of α-MSH measured as integrated density (n = 3 mice/group). (D and E) Tph2–/– females were treated with Flx or vehicle for 5 days (n = 8 mice/group). (D) Cumulative food intake. (E) Percentage of WAT content relative to BW. (F) Quantification of Fos+Tph2+ neurons in the DRN by IHF in brain slices from Sert–/– female mice treated with Flx or vehicle for 2 hours (n = 3–5 mice/group). (G–J) WT females were treated for 4 days with vehicle, Flx, Prop, or both drugs (n = 7–8 mice/group). (G) Cumulative food intake. (H) Percentage of BW relative to day 0 of treatment. (I) Percentage of WAT content relative to BW. (J) Fat content measured by EchoMRI relative to BW. (K–N) WT female mice were treated for 4 days with vehicle, Flx, Lorca, or both drugs (n = 7–8 mice/group). (K) Cumulative food intake. (L) Percentage of BW relative to day 0 of treatment. (M) Percentage of WAT content relative to BW. (N) Fat content measured by EchoMRI relative to BW. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired (A–C, E, and F) or paired (D) Student’s t test versus vehicle, or by 2-way ANOVA (G and K) or 1-way ANOVA (H–J and L–N) followed by Tukey’s test.

The therapeutic effect of Flx relies on an inhibition of serotonin reuptake by SERT that increases serotonin levels in the synaptic cleft (2). Thus, to test whether Flx acts on DRN neurons through this canonical action on SERT, we next analyzed mice lacking its encoding gene, Slc6a4 (24). Similar to what we observed in Tph2-deficient mice, the number of Fos+Tph2+ activated serotonergic neurons in the DRN was unchanged by the Flx treatment in SERT-deficient mice (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4J). Taken together, these results indicate that an acute oral treatment with Flx increased feeding through a direct action on DRN serotonergic neurons and suggest that the changes in hypothalamic POMC and α-MSH levels occurring in the hypothalamus were downstream of this effect.

DRN neurons send ascending projections to the ARC and the PVN, and serotonin signaling through the 5-hydroxytryptamine receptor 2c (Htr2c) in POMC+ ARC neurons inhibits food intake (5, 9, 25, 26), an effect opposite to the rapid increase in feeding we observed with Flx treatment (Figure 2, C and D). DRN neurons express the inhibitory 5-hydroxytryptamine receptor 1a (Htr1a), and Htr1a negative regulation on the production of serotonin has been implicated in the delayed therapeutic efficacy of SSRIs on mood disorders (27, 28). We hypothesized that, by enhancing serotonin availability through SERT blockade, Flx could promote Htr1a negative feedback, thereby decreasing serotonin production and signaling in the downstream neurons that control feeding (29). If this hypothesis is correct, blocking Htr1a function should prevent short-term Flx-induced hyperphagia as efficiently as enhancing the activity of Htr2c downstream of this effect. Indeed, coadministration of Flx and propranolol (Prop), which inhibits Htr1a signaling (30), or Flx and lorcaserin (Lorca), a potent Htr2c agonist known to inhibit food intake (9, 31), were both sufficient to prevent increases in feeding, BW, and adiposity induced by Flx (Figure 4, G–N, and Supplemental Figure 4, K–N). These observations support the notion that a short-term oral Flx treatment increases food intake through serotonin-mediated autoinhibition of the Tph2+Htr1a+ DRN neurons that lowers serotonin production and therefore its signaling in POMC+ ARC neurons to cause a decrease in α-MSH production.

Impairment of Htr2c expression, loss of STAT3 phosphorylation in ARC neurons, and low α-MSH production explain the long-term orexigenic effect of Flx. To determine whether a similar mechanism causes the long-term orexigenic effect of Flx, we treated mice for 6 weeks with Flx or vehicle and analyzed the levels of α-MSH by IHF. As seen with the 5-day treatment regimen, long-term exposure to Flx markedly decreased α-MSH levels in the PVN, and withdrawal of the drug normalized α-MSH levels after 4 weeks (Figure 5A). These data indicate that the effect of long-term Flx treatment on α-MSH production is reversible. On the other hand, and in contrast to its preventative action on the acute effect of oral Flx on food intake, Lorca did not normalize feeding in mice pretreated for 5 weeks with Flx (Figure 5, B and C). Consequently, the mice treated long term with both Flx and Lorca gained weight and had an increase in fat mass comparable to that seen with controls treated with Flx alone (Figure 5, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The difference in the impact of Lorca on the short-term and long-term orexigenic activity of Flx suggests that Htr2c signaling might have been impaired and/or that a negative effect on another regulator of α-MSH production was occurring.

Figure 5 Long-term treatment with Flx impairs Htr2c signaling, STAT3 phosphorylation, and α-MSH production in hypothalamic neurons. (A) Representative images of IHF and levels of α-MSH quantified as integrated density in brain slices from WT female mice treated with Flx or vehicle for 6 weeks. Flx was then withdrawn in some of the groups as indicated (n = 7–8 mice/group). (B–F) WT female mice were treated for 5 weeks with vehicle or Flx and were then treated with vehicle or Flx alone or Flx and Lorca for 5 additional days (n = 4–5 mice/group). (B) Schema of experimental design. (C) Cumulative food intake. (D) Percentage of BW relative to day 0 of cotreatment. (E) Percentage of WAT content relative to BW. (F) Fat content measured by EchoMRI relative to BW. (G–I) WT females were treated with vehicle or Flx for 6 weeks (n = 4 mice/group). (G) Representative IHF images of Htr2c expression in POMC+ ARC neurons. Arrows point to POMC+ cells. Representative images and quantification of (H) POMC+ and (I) p-STAT3+ neurons in arcuate nuclei. Scale bars: 200 μm. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, for vehicle versus Flx treatment; †††P ≤ 0.001, for vehicle versus Flx plus Lorca treatment. Significance was determined by 1-way (A, E, and F) or 2-way (C) ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test, or by unpaired Student’s t test (H and I).

We have previously demonstrated that long-term treatment with Flx decreases levels of Htr2c and its activation and phosphorylation of cAMP response element–binding protein (CREB), its downstream effector in the hypothalamic neurons regulating bone remodeling (32, 33). Since this receptor also mediates the effect of serotonin on feeding (34–36), we assessed whether the long-term effect of Flx is associated with a decrease in Htr2c levels in ARC neurons. Double-IHF staining confirmed a weakened Htr2c signal in POMC+ ARC neurons in mice treated for 6 weeks with Flx compared with those treated with vehicle (Figure 5G, arrows). POMC levels were also decreased in the ARC region (Figure 5H). Given that POMC is also expressed in Htr2c-negative neurons of the ARC (36) and that phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) is a major regulator of its expression (37), we next tested whether Flx affects this transcription factor. We found that p-STAT3 levels were decreased in ARC neurons of mice treated for 6 weeks with Flx (Figure 5I). Hence, upon long-term use, Flx decreased α-MSH production by interfering with 2 pathways regulating POMC expression: in 1 subset of neurons it lowered Htr2c expression and impaired the CREB-dependent activation of the POMC promoter (32), and in other neurons, it decreased its STAT3-dependent induction by hampering the phosphorylation of this factor.

Flx impairs STAT3 phosphorylation, CREB activation, and POMC expression in human neuronal cells. To begin evaluating the potential relevance of this dual inhibitory mechanism to human biology, we analyzed the effect of Flx on the human neuroblastoma cell line SH-SY5Y, which, upon treatment with all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA), expressed mature neuronal markers (Supplemental Figure 6A). Even though POMC expression was low in these cells, it was decreased by a 2-hour treatment with Flx (Figure 6A). Likewise, Western blot analysis respectively identified a 20% and 15% decrease in the p-STAT3/STAT3 and p-CREB/CREB ratios in Flx-treated cells (Figure 6, B and C). This effect was observed in all experiments and was specific to the p-STAT (Tyr705) form, which is the main form regulating POMC expression, as STAT3 ERK-dependent Ser727 phosphorylation was not affected (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Flx and other SSRIs interfere with STAT3 and CREB phosphorylation in human neuronal cells. SY5Y neuron-like cells were differentiated for 5 days and treated with vehicle, Flx, or other SSRIs as indicated. (A) Gene expression analysis of POMC by qPCR after 4 hours of treatment. (B and E) Analysis of p-STAT3 and (C and D) p-CREB by Western blotting after a 2-hour treatment with Flx or vehicle. FLUVO, fluvoxamine; SERT, sertraline; ESCITA, escitalopram; PARO, paroxetine. Values represent the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by Student’s t test versus vehicle (B and C) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (D and E).

Newer-generation SSRIs are also associated with weight gain following long-term use (14). We therefore tested whether several of these compounds were inhibiting STAT3 and/or CREB phosphorylation. As shown in Figure 6D, all 4 compounds tested decreased CREB phosphorylation in differentiated SY5Y cells, although the effect with fluvoxamine did not reach statistical significance. Sertraline, escitalopram, and fluvoxamine also inhibited STAT3 phosphorylation to the same extent as Flx (Figure 6E). Of note, paroxetine, which does not elicit a significant weight gain in patients (14), did not have a negative effect on this process (Figure 6E).

Pharmacological enhancement of Mc4R activity compensates both short- and long-term anorexigenic effects of Flx and blocks weight gain. The results presented above indicate that a decrease in α-MSH signaling in the PVN was ultimately responsible for the paradoxical orexigenic effect of oral Flx. Since α-MSH suppresses hunger by signaling through the melanocortin 4 receptor (Mc4r) expressed on PVN neurons (22), we reasoned that exogenous stimulation of Mc4r signaling could block this orexigenic effect. Such treatment should be able to compensate for the decreased α-MSH production caused by both the short-term firing inhibition of DRNTph2 neurons by Htr1a negative feedback and the decrease in hypothalamic Htr2c signaling and CREB/STAT3 activity associated with long-term Flx treatment. To test this hypothesis, we injected mice with lipocalin 2 (Lcn2), a recently described anorexigenic hormone that signals directly through Mc4r in the hypothalamus (38), either during a 5-day cotreatment or for 5 days after 5-week pretreatment with Flx (Figure 7A). We observed that, in both cases, Lcn2 treatment decreased food intake in Flx-treated mice compared with mice treated with Flx alone (Figure 7, B and F). Accordingly, BW and adiposity were also normalized in mice cotreated with Flx and Lcn2 compared with Flx-treated ones (Figure 7, C–E and G–I, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). Importantly, this treatment with Lcn2 did not interfere with the beneficial effect of Flx on mouse behavior, as assayed by the classic marble-burying test measuring anxiety (Figure 7J). Thus, increasing Mc4r signaling in the hypothalamus by peripheral injection of Lcn2 could compensate for the decrease in α-MSH signaling induced by Flx and thereby block its short-term as well as long-term orexigenic effects without affecting its therapeutic benefit.