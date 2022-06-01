Soluble CD13 induces inflammatory arthritis by activating the bradykinin receptor B1

Cd13–/– mice develop significantly less inflammatory arthritis when injected with TNF-α. To test the role of CD13 in the induction of acute arthritis by a proinflammatory cytokine, we injected TNF-α (14 μM) into Cd13–/– and WT mouse knees (n = 10 knees per group). After 24 hours, WT mouse joints injected with TNF-α had a significantly greater increase in joint swelling compared with Cd13–/– mouse knee joints injected with TNF-α (P < 0.05) or WT joints injected with PBS (P < 0.05) (Figure 1A). In the knee homogenates, significant elevation of sCD13 after TNF-α injection was observed in WT mice compared with the PBS group (Figure 1B). In addition, levels of monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1/CCL2) and IL-1β in TNF-α–treated WT mice were significantly higher than those in TNF-α–treated Cd13–/– mice (Figure 1C). Similar results were observed with other cytokines, including IFN-γ (0.10 ± 0.04 vs. 0.06 ± 0.02 pg/mg protein, WT–TNF-α vs. Cd13–/––TNF-α, P < 0.05), IL-1α (7.87 ± 2.14 vs. 2.69 ± 0.85 pg/mg protein, WT–TNF-α vs. Cd13–/––TNF-α, P < 0.05), and TNF-α (0.24 ± 0.09 vs. 0.09 ± 0.04 pg/mg protein, WT–TNF-α vs. Cd13–/––TNF-α, P < 0.05). This was also accompanied by significantly more MN/macrophage infiltration in WT mice compared with Cd13–/– mice (Figure 1D). These results imply that CD13 can act downstream of TNF-α in the induction of joint inflammation.

Figure 1 Cd13-knockout (Cd13–/–) mice develop less inflammation compared with WT mice when injected with TNF-α. TNF-α was injected into Cd13–/– and C57BL/6J WT mouse knee joints. PBS served as a negative control. (A) Cd13–/– mice developed significantly less knee swelling when TNF-α was injected into their knees compared with WT mice. n = number of knee joints per group: WT-PBS, n = 16; WT–TNF-α, n = 18; Cd13–/–-PBS, n = 16; Cd13–/––TNF-α, n = 10. (B) sCD13 was significantly elevated in TNF-α–injected knees (n = 8) in WT mice compared with PBS-injected mice (n = 7). (C) Knee homogenates from TNF-α–treated WT mice (n = 9) showed significantly higher MCP-1/CCL2 and IL-1β compared with TNF-α–treated Cd13–/– mice (n = 11). n = number of mouse knees per group. (D) TNF-α–treated WT mouse cryosections showed a marked increase in F4/80 staining compared with sections from PBS-treated mice, and this was not observed in the TNF-α–treated Cd13–/– mice. Red staining represents F4/80 for MNs/macrophages, while blue (DAPI) stains nucleus. Original magnification, ×200. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05. Significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test (A and C), unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B), and 1-way ANOVA (C and D).

Identification of the GPCR activated by sCD13 as B1R. As we previously showed that sCD13 acts through a GPCR, we sought to identify a receptor for sCD13 that could mediate its arthritogenic effects (6, 8). Using a previously described assay, a library of human GPCRs was screened with sCD13 as a ligand/probe (18). A strong signal was detected from the B1R-expressing clone. Subsequent experiments were therefore performed to further validate the role of B1R as a sCD13 receptor and to investigate the functional importance of this receptor/ligand interaction.

sCD13 directly interacts with B1R. To examine the binding of sCD13 to B1R, cell lysates were prepared from RA FLSs, and Western blots were performed. In lysates of FLS membranes, we identified the B1R 40 kDa protein band (Figure 2A) as the B1R monomer. After stripping these blots, we probed it with an antibody that detects CD13 and found a 180 kDa band that corresponds to the sum of the molecular masses of sCD13 plus B1R and represents a B1R-sCD13 complex, indicating binding of sCD13 to B1R. Comparing the left and right panels, both anti-B1R and anti-CD13 antibodies detected this band (Figure 2A). The cross-linking agent BS3 enhanced the intensity of this complex, but was not required for its formation and detection.

Figure 2 sCD13 is a new ligand for B1R. (A) Western blot of RA FLSs preincubated with sCD13 with or without addition of a BS3 cross-linker. A 40 kDa protein band was identified as the B1R monomer (labeled as B1R), and a 180 kDa band (labeled as B1R+sCD13), corresponding to the sum of the molecular masses of sCD13 plus B1R, was identified by both B1R and CD13 antibodies. (B) Immunofluorescence was performed to detect B1R on RA FLSs. RA FLSs were stained with an anti-B1R antibody (red), and nuclei were stained by DAPI (blue). Preincubation of RA FLSs with sCD13 blocked the binding of anti-B1R antibody to B1R (right panel). Original magnification, ×200. Experiments were performed twice. (C) C-I-TASSER program was used to predict the protein structure of monomeric B1R and CD13. Structure of the complex between B1R (colored in spectrum, with blue to red for N- to C-terminal) and CD13 (white, magenta, and black for its N-terminal, center, and C-terminal domains, respectively) is shown.

B1R was highly expressed in RA FLSs as determined by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151827DS1). Immunofluorescence was then performed to determine whether preincubation of RA FLSs with sCD13 prevents or reduces the binding of anti-B1R antibody to B1R. Preincubation of RA FLSs with sCD13 blocked the binding of anti-B1R antibody to B1R, further confirming that sCD13 is a new ligand for B1R (Figure 2B).

As shown in Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 1, the CD13-B1R complex structural model suggests that the interaction mainly involves the CD13 center domain (CD13 peptidase M1) and the B1R extracellular side (the top part of the transmembrane helix bundle). Meanwhile, the N- and C-terminal domains of CD13 do not seem to contribute residues to the contacts with B1R.

TNF-α and IL-1β increase B1R mRNA and protein expression in FLSs. To determine whether B1R is inducible at mRNA and protein levels, RA FLSs were stimulated with TNF-α or IL-1β. We found that B1R mRNA was inducible in RA FLSs. IL-1β and TNF-α increased B1R mRNA expression (Figure 3A) with the peak increase between 3 and 6 hours. Next, Western blots were performed with cell lysates from cytokine-stimulated FLSs, which demonstrated a marked increase in B1R protein level in cytokine-stimulated FLSs (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 B1R is expressed in RA FLSs and ST. (A and B) IL-1β and TNF-α induced B1R mRNA and protein expression in RA FLSs in a time-dependent manner as determined by quantitative PCR and Western blotting. n = 3 RA FLSs used in each group. (C) B1R is highly expressed in RA in vivo. Immunofluorescence staining was performed targeting B1R (green), myeloid cell marker CD68 (red), fibroblast marker CD55 (red), EC marker vWF (red), and nuclear staining DAPI (blue). Representative pictures from 3 RA patients. Quantification was done by counting of B1R-positive cells in 5 fields per patient. Original magnification, ×200 and ×400. (D) Analysis of single-cell RNA-Seq data from Zhang et al. (71). showed that BDKRB1 is predominantly expressed on FLSs, while ANPEP and its sheddase MMP14 are expressed on FLSs and MNs. (E) All FLS (blue boxes) subsets coexpress ANPEP, MMP14, and BDKRB1, while the 2 MN clusters (red boxes) have high levels of ANPEP and MMP14 but low expression of BKDRB1. Results are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05. Significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test or 1-way ANOVA (A).

B1R is highly expressed in RA ST. To confirm that B1R is expressed in RA ST, we performed immunofluorescence with RA ST cryosections. B1R was highly expressed in RA ST, suggesting a potential role for B1R in human RA (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2). To determine the cell types in the RA synovium that express B1R, we costained the RA tissue with markers for fibroblasts (CD55 or CD90), MNs/macrophages (CD68), and ECs (vWF). We found that B1R was expressed on RA FLSs, ECs, and MNs/macrophages.

To determine the expression pattern of B1R, CD13, and its primary sheddase MMP-14 on various cell types in RA synovium, we analyzed published single-cell RNA-Seq results generated from 27 RA synovia with a total of 7487 flow cytometry–sorted fibroblasts, MNs, T cells, and B cells. A total of 13 clusters including 5 fibroblast subsets (clusters 2, 4, 6, 8, and 9), 2 MN subsets (clusters 1 and 10), and other immune cells were identified (Supplemental Figure 3). From the violin plots and the uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) analyses (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3), it appears that BDKRB1 (encoding B1R) was predominantly expressed on FLSs, while ANPEP (encoding CD13) and its sheddase MMP14 were expressed on FLSs and MNs. Examining the expression in different cell clusters in detail, we found that all FLS subsets (blue boxes) coexpressed ANPEP, MMP14, and BDKRB1, while the two MN clusters (red boxes) had high levels of ANPEP and MMP14 but low expression of BDKRB1 (Figure 3E). The discrepancy between tissue staining and the RNA-Seq results of B1R expression in RA tissues could result from limited read depth of RNA-Seq, as well as the loss of transient B1R expression during transport and handling of tissues before sequencing. These results suggest that CD13 can be potentially shed by MMP-14 from FLSs and MNs, and that the effect of sCD13 can act in an autocrine or paracrine fashion on B1R in FLSs and to a lesser extent in other cell types.

sCD13 induces MN migration via B1R. To evaluate the role of B1R in MN migration mediated by sCD13 and des-Arg9-bradykinin (DABK), we performed chemotaxis assays using normal human MNs in modified Boyden chambers as previously described (19, 20). sCD13-induced MN migration was inhibited by SSR240612 (a B1R inhibitor), as was DABK-induced MN migration, suggesting that DABK and sCD13, the 2 ligands of B1R, show similar functional effects. R715, another B1R inhibitor, also reduced sCD13-induced MN migration, although the inhibition with SSR240612 was more robust than that with R715 (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 B1R antagonist inhibits sCD13-mediated MN migration, FLS signaling, and cytokine production. (A) SSR240612 (n = 21) significantly inhibited sCD13-induced MN migration (n = 21). DABK-induced MN migration (n = 20) was also inhibited by SSR240612 (n = 20), suggesting that DABK and sCD13 are 2 ligands of B1R. PBS (n = 10) was used as a negative control. n = number of wells. HPF, high-power fields. (B) Another B1R inhibitor, R715 (n = 4), also significantly inhibited sCD13-induced MN migration (n = 4). Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, n = 3) and PBS (n = 3) were used as positive and negative controls, respectively. n = number of assays. (C) sCD13- or DABK-stimulated phospho-Erk1/2 was significantly reduced by SSR240612 in RA FLSs from 4 different patients. (D) Quantification of Western blots. n = number of blots. (E) RA FLSs transfected with a B1R-silencing construct showed that sCD13-stimulated Erk1/2 phosphorylation was markedly decreased in comparison with scrambled RNA. (F) B1R inhibitor SSR240612 inhibited cytokines MCP-1/CCL2 and IL-6 in RA ST. Dexamethasone was used as a control for cytokine inhibition. n = number of replicates from 3 RA patients. Results represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05. Significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test (A) and 1-way ANOVA (B, D, and F). SSR, SSR240612; NS, nonstimulated; Dex, dexamethasone.

B1R antagonists inhibit sCD13- and DABK-induced phosphorylation of Erk1/2 in RA FLSs. To assess the role of B1R in phosphorylation of Erk1/2, RA FLSs were preincubated with B1R inhibitor (SSR240612) for 1 hour before stimulation with sCD13 (4.8 nM) for 15–20 minutes, and Western blots were performed. We found that sCD13-stimulated phosphorylation of Erk1/2 was markedly reduced by SSR240612 in RA FLSs. This assay was repeated with FLSs harvested from 4 different RA patients. We also used the bradykinin agonist DABK to stimulate FLSs with or without a B1R antagonist. DABK-induced phosphorylation of Erk1/2 was reduced by the B1R antagonist (SSR240612), suggesting that both sCD13 and DABK are ligands for B1R on FLSs. Western blots in Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4 show the effects of both ligands of B1R used for an identical duration in the same RA FLS line. We also confirmed our data by transfecting RA FLSs with B1R siRNA (Supplemental Figure 5) and found that RA FLSs with B1R silencing exhibited decreased sCD13-stimulated Erk1/2 phosphorylation compared with FLSs transfected with scrambled RNA (Figure 4E). Therefore, B1R mediates the signal transduction induced by sCD13.

B1R antagonist inhibits secretion of proinflammatory cytokines from RA ST organ cultures. We have recently published that sCD13 exerts proinflammatory effects on multiple cell types that play important roles in RA ST growth. Moreover, neutralizing antibody against CD13 inhibited the secretion of proinflammatory cytokines by RA ST organ cultures ex vivo (8, 21). We therefore evaluated the contribution of B1R in RA ST secretion of inflammatory cytokines by performing ex vivo assays in which ST obtained from RA patients was cultured with a B1R antagonist (SSR240612, 50 μM).

RA ST samples cultured in medium containing SSR240612 showed significantly decreased levels of MCP-1/CCL2 and IL-6 in the supernatants by ELISA (Figure 4F). The degree of inhibition of production of these mediators was similar to the effect of dexamethasone, used in this assay as a positive control.

A B1R antagonist ameliorates zymosan-induced arthritis in WT mice. To evaluate the role of B1R in acute models of arthritis, we performed zymosan-induced arthritis (ZIA) by administering a single intra-articular injection of zymosan to WT mice, followed by observation of these mice over a 48-hour period. We found that during this time frame, the levels of sCD13 in the knee joints were significantly elevated in the zymosan-injected mice compared with PBS controls (Supplemental Figure 6). These mice were also injected with a B1R antagonist on day 0 and after 24 hours. WT mice treated with SSR240612 showed a significant decrease in knee swelling 48 hours after ZIA induction (Figure 5A). We also measured proinflammatory cytokines in homogenates from knees of mice treated with SSR240612 or vehicle. Mice treated with SSR240612 produced less IL-6 and IL-1β compared with vehicle-treated mice, suggesting an important role for B1R and its ligands in acute inflammatory arthritis (Figure 5B). Cryosections of knees from mice treated with the B1R antagonist exhibited a marked decrease in MN recruitment compared with the vehicle-treated group (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Blockade of B1R attenuates ZIA and K/BxN serum transfer arthritis in mice. (A) B1R antagonist SSR240612 significantly reduced ZIA in WT mice compared with vehicle-treated mice. n = number of mice per group: PBS, n = 5; zymosan, n = 10; zymosan + SSR, n = 10. (B) Knee homogenates from SSR240612-treated mice showed significantly lower IL-1β and IL-6 in comparison with vehicle-treated mice. n = number of mouse knees per group: PBS, n = 3; zymosan, n = 5; zymosan + SSR, n = 5. (C) Immunofluorescence of knees from SSR240612-treated mice shows a marked decrease in macrophage marker F4/80 (green). Representative sections from each group are shown. Original magnification, ×200. (D) Vehicle-treated WT mice (n = 9–13) had profound serum transfer arthritis as measured by joint circumference compared with SSR240612-treated WT mice (n = 10). There was no difference in arthritis between SSR240612-treated Cd13–/– mice (n = 6) and vehicle-treated Cd13–/– mice (n = 10) except for day 8. (E) Significant decrease in MCP-1/CCL2 and IL-6 in ankle homogenates from SSR240612-treated WT (n = 9) compared with vehicle-treated WT mice (n = 13) is shown. In contrast, significant increase in the cytokines was observed in the SSR240612-treated Cd13–/– mice (n = 8) compared with vehicle-treated Cd13–/– mice (n = 6). (F) SSR240612-treated WT and Cd13–/– mouse cryosections showed a marked decrease in F4/80 staining compared with sections from vehicle-treated mice. Red staining represents F4/80 for MNs/macrophages, while blue (DAPI) stains nucleus. Original magnification, ×200. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05. Significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test (A and E), 1-way ANOVA (B and F), and 2-way ANOVA (D).

Roles of B1R and sCD13 in K/BxN serum–induced arthritis. To determine the role of sCD13 and B1R in an antibody-driven animal model of arthritis, we induced K/BxN serum transfer arthritis in WT and Cd13–/– mice as previously described (22, 23). WT mice treated with vehicle developed severe arthritis starting from day 5, which was significantly reduced by the B1R inhibitor SSR240612 given daily at 0.82 mM by i.p. injection (Figure 5D). These mice were euthanized on day 8, and ankles were harvested for cryosectioning and homogenization. We found that MCP-1/CCL2 and IL-6 were significantly lower in SSR240612-treated WT mouse arthritic ankle homogenates in comparison with vehicle-treated WT mice, suggesting that B1R plays an important role in the expression of these cytokines in K/BxN serum–induced arthritis (Figure 5E). Cryosections of K/BxN serum transfer arthritic WT ankles from mice treated with the B1R antagonist exhibited a marked decrease in MN/macrophage recruitment compared with the vehicle-treated group as defined by staining for F4/80 (Figure 5F).

To elucidate the role of CD13 in this model, we induced K/BxN serum transfer arthritis in Cd13–/– mice. We found that the Cd13–/– mice developed less arthritis compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). This was accompanied by lower cytokine production and immune cell infiltration (Figure 5, E and F). To further characterize the role of B1R in this system, we treated the Cd13–/– mice with a B1R inhibitor. Cd13–/– mice treated with a B1R antagonist had less arthritis compared with vehicle-treated mice, but a significant decrease in arthritis severity in Cd13–/– mice was not observed until day 8, whereas WT mice treated with a B1R antagonist developed significantly less arthritis starting on day 6 (Figure 5D). In addition, B1R antagonism was able to further decrease arthritis in Cd13–/– mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). These results also indicate that a B1R antagonist can have anti-arthritic effects beyond inhibiting the actions of sCD13, likely by blocking activation of B1R by bradykinins.

Paradoxically, the cytokines in joints of Cd13–/– mice treated with a B1R inhibitor were elevated slightly (Figure 5E). The reason for this is unknown. It might be due to a compensatory mechanism during the development of Cd13–/– mice that is unmasked upon blockade of B1R. This result does suggest that the anti-arthritic effects of a B1R antagonist are not entirely dependent on lowering of the levels of proinflammatory cytokines in the joints.

Effect of B1R blockade in methylated BSA antigen–induced arthritis. To determine the role of B1R in an animal model of antigen-induced arthritis, we induced arthritis in mice using methylated bovine serum albumin (mBSA). We used 2 different regimens for B1R inhibitor dosing, as depicted in Figure 6A. To determine the preventative effect of B1R in this model, we dosed SSR240612 or vehicle control every other day during the 21-day mBSA immunization period followed by daily injection for the following 7 days (pretreatment group). To determine the treatment effect of B1R, we used a treatment schedule in which animals received the B1R inhibitor (daily) only after day 20 (treatment group). We observed significant joint swelling in both models after intra-articular injection of mBSA on day 27, comparing the PBS and the mBSA-vehicle groups in both models (Figure 6, B and D), with maximum arthritic effect observed on days 4 and 6. B1R blockade in both dosing regimens significantly reduced the joint circumference, comparing the mBSA-vehicle and mBSA-SSR groups (Figure 6, B and D). These results were supported by the H&E staining and scoring of the knee joints (Supplemental Figure 8). As arthritis decreased on day 7 after intra-articular injection and knees were collected on day 8, we did not observe significant elevation of cytokine levels in the PBS and vehicle groups in both models (Figure 6, C and E). Interestingly, pretreatment with SSR240612 in this model did not alter cytokine levels (Figure 6C); however, SSR240612 given every day after the intra-articular mBSA injection led to significant reduction in IL-1β and MCP-1/CCL2 (Figure 6E). Similar results were observed with IL-1α (7.41 ± 6.27 vs. 2.81 ± 1.55 pg/mg protein, vehicle vs. SSR, P < 0.05). These results suggest that B1R inhibition shows potent anti-arthritic effects in an antigen-induced arthritis model.

Figure 6 Blockade of B1R attenuates mBSA antigen–induced arthritis and bone erosion in mice. (A) Schematic of study design. (B) In the pretreatment group of animals, mBSA injection into the knee significantly induced joint swelling on days 1, 4, 6, and 7 compared with PBS, and B1R blockade significantly reduced knee circumference induced by mBSA on days 1, 2, 4, and 6. n = number of knees per group: PBS, n = 8; vehicle, n = 12; SSR, n = 14. (C) No significant changes in IL-1β and MCP-1/CCL2 were found in knee homogenates among groups. (D) In the treatment group of animals, mBSA injection into the knee significantly induced joint swelling on days 1, 4, and 6 compared with PBS, and B1R blockade significantly reduced knee circumference induced by mBSA on days 1, 2, 4, 6, and 7. n = number of knees per group: PBS, n = 8; vehicle, n = 12; SSR, n = 14. (E) Significant reduction in IL-1β and MCP-1/CCL2 was found in knee homogenates from SSR-treated animals compared with vehicle-treated ones. (F) Representative 3D μCT reconstructions of murine knee joints. Arrowheads indicate sites of cortical bone erosion. (G) Qualitative scoring of cortical bone erosion demonstrates amelioration of mBSA-induced cortical destruction in SSR240612-treated mice. n = number of knees per group: healthy control, n = 7; PBS n = 4; pretreatment vehicle, n = 6; pretreatment SSR, n = 7; treatment vehicle, n = 6; treatment SSR, n = 7. (H and I) Analysis of the epiphyseal and metaphyseal cortical tissue mineral density (Ct.TMD), trabecular tissue mineral density (Tb.TMD), and mean trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) showed catabolic bone remodeling in all mBSA-treated mice relative to healthy control, and significant inhibition of mBSA-induced cortical and trabecular bone loss in SSR240612-treated groups. HA, hydroxyapatite. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 vs. SSR, #P < 0.05 vs. PBS (B and D). *P < 0.05, #P < 0.05 vs. control (E, G–I). Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA (B and D), Kruskal-Wallis test (C, E, and G), and 1-way ANOVA (H and I).

To further determine the effect of B1R blockade on bone remodeling and erosion in the mBSA model, we imaged hind limbs using micro-CT (μCT) followed by evaluation of cortical and trabecular bone. Qualitative evaluation of femoral cortical bone demonstrated moderate induction of erosive lesions by intra-articular mBSA injection, and SSR240612 treatment significantly ameliorated the extent of bone erosion (Figure 6F, arrowheads). Mice treated with SSR240612 every day after the intra-articular mBSA injection (treatment group) and mice pretreated with SSR240612 during systemic mBSA induction (pretreatment group) exhibited significantly lower bone erosion scores compared with the vehicle group (Figure 6G). Mice in the PBS, vehicle/pretreatment, and vehicle/treatment groups had significantly greater bone erosion scores compared with healthy control mice (Figure 6G). Although some mild lesions were observable in the SSR/pretreatment and SSR/treatment groups, their cortical bone erosion scores did not vary significantly from those of control mice. Quantitative assessment of cortical mineral density corroborated qualitative scoring, indicating amelioration of mBSA-induced cortical destruction in both epiphyseal and metaphyseal regions in SSR240612-treated mice (Figure 6H). Evaluation of trabecular bone further confirmed findings related to cortical bone erosion, demonstrating catabolic bone remodeling in all mBSA-induced mice relative to healthy control and significant inhibition of mBSA-induced trabecular bone loss in SSR240612-treated groups (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 9). Taken together, these results demonstrate that inhibition of B1R signaling blocks the destructive, catabolic effects of antigen-induced arthritis in both cortical and trabecular bone.

B1R–/– mice are resistant to zymosan- or sCD13-induced arthritis. To further evaluate the involvement of B1R in zymosan-induced arthritis, we induced ZIA in both WT and B1R–/– mice. WT mice showed a significant increase in knee swelling 48 hours after ZIA induction, while it was absent in B1R–/– mice (Figure 7A). We also observed a concomitant increase in the levels of many cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1α, in knee homogenates in WT mice after arthritis induction (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 2). Interestingly, although significant reduction in knee swelling was observed in the B1R–/– mice, we still observed elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-6, MCP-1/CCL2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α, in the joints after zymosan injection in these mice (Supplemental Table 2). Increased levels of IL-27, IFN-γ, IL-17A, and IL-10 in the zymosan-treated B1R–/– mice compared with WT mice were also observed (Supplemental Table 2). These results might suggest that actions of sCD13 that are sufficient to induce or exacerbate arthritis are not entirely dependent on inflammatory cytokine production. Certain cytokines may be more critical in this model than the others, such as IL-6 and IL-1α, as their levels were significantly elevated in zymosan-treated WT mice compared with B1R–/– mice. The antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10 was also significantly elevated in zymosan-treated B1R–/– mice compared with WT mice. We also stained for MNs/macrophages in the joints and observed increased cell infiltration in zymosan-injected WT knees, but to a lesser extent in B1R–/– mice (Figure 7C). Since we previously showed that sCD13 induced joint swelling (8), we repeated this experiment in B1R–/– mice. We found a significant reduction of joint swelling in B1R–/– mice compared with WT mice (Figure 7D). Similar to what we observed in the zymosan model, we also found an increase in IL-6 in sCD13-treated joints in WT but not in B1R–/– mice (Figure 7E). Infiltration of MNs/macrophages increased in sCD13-injected WT mice, but was not as prominent in B1R–/– mice (Figure 7F). Taken together, the results in models of acute inflammatory arthritis show that the engagement of B1R by sCD13 controls joint swelling and inflammatory cell influx, whether the process is initiated by systemic administration of autoantibodies (serum transfer arthritis) or by local stimulation of innate immune responses (by zymosan or TNF-α).