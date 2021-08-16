Commentary 10.1172/JCI151295

All in for nuclear PFKP–induced CXCR4 metastasis: a T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia prognostic marker

Hal E. Broxmeyer

Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

Address correspondence to: Hal E. Broxmeyer, Department of Microbiology/Immunology, Indiana University School of Medicine, 950 West Walnut Street, Bldg. R2, Room 302, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202-5121, USA. Phone: 317.274.7510; Email: hbroxmey@iupui.edu.

Published August 16, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 16 on August 16, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(16):e151295. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151295.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published August 16, 2021 - Version history
Phosphofructokinase 1 (PFK1) is expressed in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), where its upregulation is linked with cancer progression. While PFK1 functions in the glycolysis pathway within the cytoplasm, it is also present in the nucleus where it regulates gene transcription. In this issue of the JCI, Xueliang Gao, Shenghui Qin, et al. focus their mechanism-based investigation on the nucleocytoplasmic shuttling aspect of the PFK1 platelet isoform, PFKP. Functional nuclear export and localization sequences stimulated CXC chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) expression to promote T-ALL invasion that involved cyclin D3/CDK6, c-Myc, and importin-9. Since the presence of nuclear PFKP is associated with poor survival in T-ALL, nuclear PFKP–induced CXCR4 expression might serve as a prognostic marker for T-ALL. More promising, though, are the mechanistic insights suggesting that approaches to dampening metastatic migration may have application to benefit patients with T-ALL.

