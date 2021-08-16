Nuclear PFKP promotes CXCR4-dependent infiltration by T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

PFKP is a nucleocytoplasmic shuttling protein. PFKP, a rate-limiting enzyme in glycolysis, is predominantly located in the cytoplasm (31). A Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis using data from 123 literature-curated PFKP-interacting proteins obtained from the BioGRID database (https://thebiogrid.org/) showed that PFKP interacts with multiple proteins functioning to regulate nuclear transcription (with highest protein counts in the functional annotation clusters) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143119DS1). This suggests that PFKP may translocate into the nucleus to carry out its nuclear function. We confirmed the presence of nuclear PFKP in 2 T-ALL cell lines (DND41 and KOPTK1) by immunoblotting (Figure 1, B and C), but how PFKP translocates into the nucleus is not known. Importin and exportin are the major regulators of nucleocytoplasmic shuttling (32). To investigate whether PFKP is a nucleocytoplasmic shuttling protein and regulated by importin/exportin, we quantified nuclear PFKP levels while blocking the functions of importin or exportin. Treatment with importazole, an importin-β–specific inhibitor, decreased nuclear PFKP levels in leukemia cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). CRM1 (also known as exportin 1) shuttles a large variety of proteins bearing nuclear export sequences (NESs) to the cytoplasm (33). Leukemia cells treated with leptomycin B (LMB), a CRM1-specific inhibitor, showed increased levels of PFKP in the nucleus (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). Importin facilitates nuclear import of proteins by interacting with client nuclear localization sequences (NLSs) (34), whereas exportin regulates nuclear export of protein clients through the recognition of hydrophobic NESs (35). There are 3 potential NLSs and 3 NESs in PFKP according to our amino acid sequence analysis (Table 1). Fusing potential NESs or NLSs individually to green fluorescent protein (GFP) to examine its subcellular localization is an effective method to identify the functions of NESs and NLSs (36). A functional NLS increases the nuclear concentration of NLS-GFP fusion protein; in contrast, a functional NES shifts the distribution of NES-GFP fusion protein toward the cytoplasm. We applied this method to test each potential PFKP NLS or NES in adherent DU145 cells, thereby identifying 2 functional NESs (NES1 and NES2) and 1 functional NLS (NLS3) on PFKP (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). To further validate the nuclear export function of NES1 and NES2, we mutated L122, L513, and L518 to alanine to generate a PFKP-NES mutant tagged by FLAG (PFKP-NES-M). Nuclear amounts of PFKP-NES-M in DND41 and KOPTK1 cells were significantly increased compared with WT-PFKP control (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1E). These results indicate that these functional NESs facilitate nuclear exportation of PFKP. Meanwhile, to examine the function of the identified NLS, we mutated K737, K747, and R755 in NLS3 to alanine (K/R→A) to generate a PFKP-NLS mutant (PFKP-NLS-M). PFKP-NLS-M expression resulted in significantly lower levels of ectopic PFKP accumulation in the nucleus (Figure 1G), suggesting NLS3 is functional in regulating nuclear importation of PFKP. Using the known crystal structure of PFKP (37), we found NES1 localized on the surface, while NES2 was positioned at the dimeric interface of the 3D structure of PFKP (Figure 1H). Of note is that the functional NLS also localized at the dimeric interface of the PFKP model (Figure 1H), which suggests that dimeric, but not tetrameric, PFKP can be imported into the nucleus when the NLS is exposed on the protein surface.

Figure 1 PFKP is a nucleocytoplasmic shuttling protein. (A) GO enrichment analysis showing that PFKP interacts with multiple proteins functioning in regulation of nuclear transcription (colored circles with highest protein counts). Source data from 123 literature-curated PFKP-interacting proteins were obtained from the BioGRID database. “Protein Counts” indicates the number of proteins interacting with PFKP in each functional annotation cluster. (B and C) PFKP nuclear localization relies on importins and exportins. (B) Immunoblotting (IB) shows decreased PFKP in nuclear extract (NE) of cells treated with the importin inhibitor, importazole (Impor) (40 μM, 24 hours). (C) Increased PFKP in the nuclei of cells treated with the exportin inhibitor, leptomycin B (LMB) (5 ng/mL, 24 hours). CE, cytoplasmic extract. (D and E) Nuclear-to-cytoplasmic ratios of GFP protein expression from DU145 cells expressing NES-GFP (D) or NLS-fused GFP (E). IB of GFP was quantified using ImageJ (NIH). GFP vector served as control. (F) Nuclear enrichment of PFKP NES mutant. (G) Reduced nuclear accumulation of PFKP NLS mutant. In F and G, IB was performed on the NEs and CEs of cells expressing FLAG-tagged PFKP (left) with an anti-FLAG antibody. The graph on the right shows the NE/CE ratios of FLAG-PFKP. Lamin A/C is a nuclear protein marker. Tubulin is a cytoplasmic protein marker. (H) Localization of functional NESs (NES1 in green, NES2 in blue, left) and NLS (in red, right) in the structure of the tetrameric PFKP protein. Functional NLS localizes at the interface in the dimeric form of PFKP. Pymol software was applied for protein structure analysis, and the structure of human PFKP (DOI: 10.2210/pdb4U1R/pdb) was downloaded from the Protein Data Bank (37). n = 3 (B–G). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (F and G) or 1-way ANOVA (D and E).

Table 1 Predicted NESs/NLSs of PFKP

Nuclear translocation of PFKP depends on the kinase activity of CDK6. Our previous study showed that PFKP is present in cells predominantly in its tetrameric and dimeric forms (9). To determine the relative amount of the dimeric form of PFKP in both the nucleus and cytosol, we applied ultrafiltration with a 200-kDa-cutoff membrane to separate dimeric (MW 171 kDa) from tetrameric PFKP (MW 342 kDa), as previously reported (9). The amounts of PFKP in the filtered nuclear extracts (<200 kDa fraction) were then quantified by immunoblotting. Nuclear extract before filtration was loaded as a control. The same method was applied to semiquantify dimeric PFKP in cytoplasmic extract. Higher percentages of dimeric PFKP were found in nuclear compared with cytoplasmic extracts (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Nuclear localization of PFKP depends on its interaction with cyclin D3/CDK6. (A) More dimeric PFKP was detected in the nuclear fraction than in the cytoplasmic fraction. Quantification (ImageJ) was performed by ultrafiltration of nuclear extract (NE) or cytoplasmic extract (CE) from leukemia cells followed by immunoblotting (IB) using an anti-PFKP antibody from Supplemental Figure 2A. (B) CDK6 inhibition decreases nuclear accumulation of PFKP. Cells were treated with 1 μM palbociclib (Palbo) or DMSO (Con) for 24 hours. WCL, whole cell lysate. (C) Decreased nuclear PFKP in KOPTK1 cells in which either cyclin D3 or CDK6 was knocked down. The knockdown efficiency was examined with IB. (D) Pull-down assay using anti-FLAG M2 agarose beads shows direct interaction between FLAG-PFKP and recombinant cyclin D3/CDK6. FLAG peptide served as control. PFKP-RXL is an RXL motif mutant of PFKP. (E and F) Immunoprecipitation using anti-PFKP antibody–conjugated beads followed by IB showed that the interaction between PFKP and importin-9 was disrupted when CDK6 kinase activity was inhibited (1 μM palbociclib, 24 hours) (E) or when CDK6 was knocked down (F), while the interaction between PFKP and CRM1 was not affected. (G) Immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG beads followed by IB shows that higher levels of importin 9 co-immunoprecipitated with mutant S679E-PFKP than WT. HC is the heavy chain of the FLAG antibody stained with Ponceau S (PS: HC). (H) IB of ectopic PFKP expression in NE or CE of cells expressing S679E- or WT-PFKP (left). FLAG-PFKP expression was normalized to nuclear FLAG from cells expressing WT-PFKP (right). (I) IB shows decreased nuclear accumulation of PFKP in importin-9–knockdown cells. IB of WCL shows no significant alteration of PFKP expression. Lamin A/C and actin were used as loading controls. n = 4 (A) and 3 (B–I). Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA (H).

Our previous study showed that cyclin D3/CDK6 phosphorylates PFKP at serine 679 and induces the tetrameric to dimeric transformation of PFKP (9). To test whether cyclin D3/CDK6 facilitates the nuclear translocation of PFKP, we examined nuclear PFKP levels in multiple T-ALL cell lines after treatment with the CDK4/CDK6 inhibitor, palbociclib. CDK4/CDK6 inhibitor treatment dramatically decreased nuclear PFKP abundance, but did not affect total PFKP levels (Figure 2B). To further examine whether cyclin D3 or CDK6 affects nuclear accumulation of PFKP, we genetically knocked down cyclin D3 or CDK6 using shRNA in KOPTK1 and DND41 cells. Nuclear enrichment of PFKP was significantly reduced in cyclin D3– and CDK6-knockdown leukemia cells, while the total cellular PFKP levels remained constant (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2B). These data indicate that cyclin D3/CDK6 regulates the nuclear enrichment of PFKP.

Cyclin D3/CDK6 interacts with PFKP in multiple T-ALL cell lines (9). To test whether cyclin D3/CDK6 directly interacts with PFKP, we performed in vitro protein-protein pull-down assays. Purified FLAG-tagged PFKP was incubated with recombinant cyclin D/CDK6 protein complex for 30 minutes, and anti-FLAG antibody was applied to pull down proteins associated with PFKP. The results showed that PFKP directly interacted with cyclin D3/CDK6, as cyclin D3/CDK6 was positively detected in the pull-down complex with FLAG-tagged PFKP, but not with control FLAG peptides (Supplemental Figure 2C).

RXL motifs in cyclins are critical for their interaction with partner proteins (38, 39). Amino acid sequence analysis (PDB: 4U1R) revealed 5 potential cyclin-binding RXL motifs in PFKP (Table 2). To test whether these RXL cyclin-binding motifs in PFKP are required for its interaction with cyclin D3/CDK6, we performed pull-down assays using a PFKP-RXL mutant, in which arginine residues in RXL motifs were replaced with glutamic acids. Purified PFKP-RXL protein from DND41 was utilized to examine the interaction with recombinant cyclin D3/CDK6 protein, as described above. The results showed that the interaction between PFKP-RXL and cyclin D3/CDK6 was disrupted, indicating that the RXL motifs are required for the interaction between PFKP and cyclin D3/CDK6 (Figure 2D). In addition, PFKP-RXL expression was predominantly detected in the cytoplasmic fractions, with almost none being observed in the nuclear fractions. Treatment of KOPTK1 cells with the exportin-specific inhibitor, LMB, did not increase the nuclear amount of PFKP-RXL (Supplemental Figure 2D). This suggests that the decreased nuclear amount of PFKP-RXL is due to inhibition of its nuclear importation, but not to any increase in nuclear exportation. We therefore conclude that the nuclear translocation of PFKP relies on its direct interaction with cyclin D3/CDK6 as well as the kinase activity of CDK6.

Table 2 List of cyclin-binding motifs in the amino acid sequence of PFKP

CDK6regulates the interaction between PFKP and importin-9. Importin-9 interacts with CDK6 in both MOLT4 and KOPTK1 leukemia cells, as detected with coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) followed by mass spectrometry (MS) (refer to published Supplemental Table 1 of ref. 9). Importin-9 is a nuclear transport receptor that regulates nuclear localization of multiple proteins (40). Our preliminary co-IP/MS experiments indicated that importin-9 also interacts with PFKP in both KOPTK1 and JURKAT cells (Supplemental Figure 2E). This raises the possibility that importin-9 might interact with PFKP to regulate its nuclear translocation. We first confirmed the interaction between importin-9 and CDK6, and then importin-9 and PFKP, using co-IP followed by immunoblotting with specific antibodies in both KOPTK1 and MOLT4 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G, and Figure 2E). Remarkably, the interaction between PFKP and importin-9 was disrupted in leukemia cells in which CDK6 kinase activity was inhibited or CDK6 was knocked down with shRNA, indicating that the interaction between PFKP and importin-9 relied on the kinase activity of CDK6 (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). CRM1-specific inhibitor treatment led to nuclear accumulation of PFKP (Figure 1C). We confirmed the interaction between PFKP and CRM1 using co-IP followed by immunoblotting in lysates of KOPTK1 and MOLT4 cells. Unlike importin-9, the interaction between PFKP and CRM1 did not rely on the kinase activity of CDK6 (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Taken together, these findings suggest that CDK6 regulates nuclear importation but not exportation of PFKP.

Since more dimeric PFKP localized to the nucleus than to the cytosol (Figure 2A) and nuclear PFKP accumulation depended on CDK6 kinase activity (Figure 2B), we next asked whether a CDK6-dependent phosphomimic of the PFKP mutant (S679E) increased the interaction with importin-9. A pull-down assay followed by immunoblotting showed that indeed, compared with WT-PFKP, a greater amount of importin-9 protein interacted with S679E-PFKP (Figure 2G) and more S679E-PFKP mutant accumulated in the nucleus (Figure 2H). In addition, in both KOPTK1 and MOLT4 cells, nuclear accumulation of PFKP was significantly decreased when importin-9 was knocked down using shRNA, with no obvious change in total cellular levels of PFKP (Figure 2I). IP using an anti-GFP antibody followed by immunoblotting showed that importin-9 interacted with NLS3-GFP fusion protein from DU145 cells, and CRM1 interacted with functional NES1- and NES2-GFP protein (Supplemental Figure 2I). This further suggested that the nucleocytoplasmic shuttling of PFKP depends on its own NLS and NESs, as well as its interaction with karyopherins.

Nuclear PFKP mediated by CDK6 stimulates T-ALL invasion. The nuclear function of PFKP in T-ALL is not known. To understand the role of nuclear PFKP, we engineered an SV40 NLS (MDPKKKRKGR) at the N-terminus of PFKP to increase its nuclear translocation. Immunoblotting showed that NLS-tagged PFKP was enriched in the nucleus relative to WT-PFKP (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). PFKP is a key enzyme of glycolysis; thus, we measured glycolysis and mitochondrial respiration of DND41 cells expressing ectopic PFKP using the Seahorse XF instrument. The glycolysis, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve of cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP were not significantly affected compared with cells expressing vector control, which was assessed through extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) measurement (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B). The oxygen consumption rate (OCR), which reflects mitochondrial respiration, did not significantly change in DND41 cells expressing ectopic PFKP mutants (Figure 3C). Cell cycle analysis using the BrdU/PI staining method showed no significant difference among KOPTK1 cells ectopically expressing NLS-PFKP, WT-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL; and no significant difference in apoptotic index was observed (Supplemental Figure 3C and Figure 3D). Interestingly, expression of NLS-PFKP dramatically promoted invasiveness of KOPTK1 cells (Figure 3E). Since PFKP nuclear translocation depended on the kinase activity of CDK6 (Figure 2B), we then tested whether CDK6 inhibition could affect leukemia cell invasion. Invasiveness was significantly decreased in both DND41 and KOPTK1 cells upon treatment with palbociclib, while total cell number did not change significantly (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3D). Further, CDK6 knockdown with shRNA or depletion with a specific degrader, BSJ-03-123, also dramatically reduced the invasive capability of KOPTK1 cells, indicating that CDK6 performs a key function in leukemia cell invasion (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Nuclear PFKP enrichment increases T-ALL invasion. (A) Top: Schematic of engineered PFKP fused with the classic SV40 nuclear localization signal (NLS). Bottom: Immunoblotting of ectopic PFKP expression in nuclear extract (NE) or cytoplasmic extract (CE) of DND41 cells expressing WT-PFKP, NLS-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL. Lamin A/C and tubulin were used as markers for the NE and CE, respectively. Right: Quantification of the ratio of nuclear to cytoplasmic FLAG-PFKP. (B and C) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) analyses of glycolysis (B) and oxygen consumption rate (OCR) analyses of mitochondrial respiration (C) of DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP. (D) Annexin V/PI staining quantifies apoptotic cell populations. No significant differences in cell apoptosis were detected by flow cytometry in KOPTK1 cells expressing WT-PFKP, NLS-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL. (E) Ectopic expression of nuclear PFKP (NLS-PFKP) significantly increases the invasiveness of KOPTK1 cells. Boyden chambers coated with Matrigel and CXCL12 (100 ng/mL) in the bottom chambers were used for cell invasion assays as in other figures. Invading cells in the bottom chamber were quantified after 24 hours. (F) Invading cell numbers of DND41 (DND) and KOPTK1 (KOP) cells in which CDK6 was inhibited by palbociclib (1 μM, 8 hours). DND-CXCL12 and KOP-CXCL12 represent cells stimulated with CXCL12. DND-CXCL12+Palbo and KOP-CXCL12+Palbo represent cells treated with palbociclib and stimulated with CXCL12. DMSO was used as vehicle control. (G) Invading cell numbers of KOPTK1 cells in which CDK6 was knocked down with shRNA (KOP-CXCL12-shCDK6) or depleted with the specific degrader, BSJ-03-123 (KOP-CXCL12-CDK6D). n = 3 (A, D, E, and G), ≥ 7 (B and C), and 4 (F). Data represent mean ± SEM (A and D–G) or mean ± SD (B and C). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (A and D–G). NS, not significant.

Cyclin D3/CDK6–mediated nuclear PFKP translocation regulates CXCR4 expression. Since CDK6 inhibition significantly diminished PFKP nuclear translocation (Figure 2B), we deduced that CDK6 inhibition decreases the nuclear functions of PFKP. To uncover the mechanisms underlying regulation of leukemia cell invasiveness by nuclear PFKP, we analyzed transcription profiling array data of KOPTK1 cells upon treatment with the CDK4/CDK6 inhibitor palbociclib (PD0332991) (EMBL-EBI, www.ebi.ac.uk). A functional annotation tool (DAVID 6.8, NIH; https://david.ncifcrf.gov/) was applied to analyze the enrichments with and without treatment (log 2 [palbociclib/vehicle] ≤ –1.2-fold). Annotation clusters with high enrichment score were “cell cycle,” “cell division,” and “chromosome and DNA damage/repair,” all well-known functions of CDK4/CDK6. Notably, 6 of 12 proteins in the annotation cluster “cell surface proteins/receptor functioning in cell invasion/migration/metastasis,” including CXCR4, FGFR3, HMMR, and VEGFA, were shown to be downregulated upon treatment with palbociclib (Table 3). We confirmed that the protein levels of CXCR4 and HMMR, but not FGFR3 and VEGFA, were significantly downregulated in multiple leukemia cell lines treated with palbociclib (Figure 4A). CXCR4 expression was significantly reduced in KOPTK1 cells in which CDK6 was either depleted with the CDK6 degrader BSJ-03-123 or knocked down with shRNA (Figure 4B). It is worth noting that regulation of CXCR4 by CDK6 does not depend on the presence of RB proteins, as RB (RB, RBL1, RBL2) knockdown in KOPTK1 and MOLT4 cells did not affect CDK6-mediated CXCR4 expression (Supplemental Figure 4A). This suggests that the regulatory effect of CDK6 on CXCR4 is RB independent. p53 plays a role in cancer metastasis and negatively regulates CXCR4 expression to mediate breast cancer cell invasion (41, 42). To test whether p53 is involved in the downregulation of CXCR4 by CDK6 inhibition, we measured CXCR4 expression in leukemia cell lines (KOPTK1 and MOLT4) in which p53 was knocked down and CDK6 was inhibited by treatment with palbociclib. We found that p53 knockdown had no effect on the downregulation of CXCR4 expression mediated by CDK6 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 4B and Figure 4A). This suggests that p53 is not involved in this regulatory process. Furthermore, bioinformatic analyses showed that the expression levels of CCND3 (encoding cyclin D3) correlated well with those of CXCR4 in 1,019 cancer cell lines based on the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) data (https://portals.broadinstitute.org/ccle) (Figure 4C). In all 1,019 cancer cell lines, ZEB1 (zinc finger E-box binding homeobox 1) expression showed a positive correlation with VIM (vimentin), and these two both negatively correlated with CDH1 (E-cadherin), observations consistent with prior knowledge that were applied as controls for the analysis. Importantly, CCND3 expression positively correlated with that of CXCR4, to almost the same extent as the correlation between ZEB1 and VIM (Pearson’s r of approximately 0.45), which can be considered a strong correlation. In 176 hematopoietic cell lines, the correlations between EMT markers are absent, but the correlation between CCND3 and CXCR4 still stands (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Nuclear PFKP upregulates CXCR4 expression. (A) Expression levels of cell surface proteins (upper: CXCR4, by flow cytometry; lower: HMMR, FGFR3 and VEGFA, by immunoblotting [IB]) functioning in cell invasion/migration were measured in leukemia cells treated with palbociclib (Palbo) (1 μM, 48 hours for DND41 and KOPTK1; 1 μM, 24 hours for MOLT4 and MOLT16). (B) CXCR4 expression measured by flow cytometry was decreased in KOPTK1 cells treated with the CDK6 degrader (CDK6D; 10 μM BSJ-03-123, 48 hours), or in which CDK6/cyclin D3 was knocked down with shRNA. IB shows the efficiency of the CDK6 degrader. Actin and vinculin were loading controls. (C) Correlation analysis of CCLE transcriptomic data reveals that expression of CCND3 (encoding cyclin D3) and CDK6, but not of CCND1 (encoding cyclin D1) or CDK4, is correlated with that of CXCR4 in all cancer cell lines (1,019 cell lines in total) and in hematopoietic cell lines (176 cell lines in total). Purple color represents positive correlation, and blue color represents negative correlation. Larger size and darker color of the dots represent stronger correlation between two genes. Pearson’s correlation coefficients for each pair of genes were calculated using R software. (D) CXCR4 expression measured by flow cytometry was increased in cells expressing NLS-PFKP but not PFKP-RXL (upper). IB shows HMMR expression was not changed in cells expressing NLS-PFKP or PFKP-RXL mutant (lower). (E) Flow cytometry analysis of CXCR4 expressed on the surface of KOPTK1 cells (upper), in which the median value of the reading was used for quantification (lower). CXCR4 expression was normalized to KOPTK1 cells transfected with empty vector. (F) CDK6 knockdown in leukemia cells expressing NLS-PFKP did not significantly affect nuclear PFKP accumulation (upper). IB of whole cell lysate (WCL) showed that the expression of NLS-PFKP or CXCR4 was not affected by CDK6 knockdown (lower). (G) Fold changes in mRNA levels of CXCR4 in cells expressing NLS-PFKP compared with WT-PFKP measured using qRT-PCR. n = 3 (A, B, and D–G). Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA (B, D, E, and G).

Table 3 List of cell surface proteins functioning in cell invasion/migration whose transcription was downregulated in KOPTK1 cells treated with CDK6 inhibitor

We then examined whether nuclear PFKP increased CXCR4 expression. The expression of CXCR4, but not HMMR, in leukemia cells expressing NLS-PFKP was significantly increased compared with cells expressing WT-PFKP (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In contrast, expression of the PFKP-RXL mutant showing no nuclear accumulation of PFKP did not increase CXCR4 expression. Leukemia cells expressing S679E-PFKP, which had enriched nuclear distribution of PFKP, showed elevated CXCR4 expression levels compared with WT-PFKP (Supplemental Figure 4D). Knockdown of PFKP in DND41 cells significantly reduced CXCR4 expression, further confirming PFKP’s role in regulating CXCR4 expression (Supplemental Figure 4E). All these results suggest that nuclear translocation of PFKP mediated by CDK6 promotes CXCR4 expression to increase cell invasiveness. Notably, CDK6 depletion in leukemia cells expressing NLS-PFKP affected neither the nuclear accumulation of NLS-PFKP nor expression of CXCR4 (Figure 4F), indicating that CDK6 does not have a scaffolding function for nuclear PFKP. Real-time PCR results showed that CXCR4 mRNA levels significantly increased in DND41 and MOLT4 cells expressing NLS-PFKP (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4F), which suggests that upregulation of CXCR4 by nuclear PFKP is likely at the transcriptional level. BioGRID database analysis showed that PFKP interacts with multiple transcription factors (e.g., Myc, SOX2, ZBTB38) as well as chromatin modifiers (e.g., HDAC2, HDAC6, KAT5) (Supplemental Figure 4G), indicating that nuclear PFKP might regulate CXCR4 transcription by interacting with and/or regulating the activities of certain transcription factor(s).

Nuclear PFKP interacts with c-Myc to regulate CXCR4 expression. Analysis of the PFKP-interacting transcription factors listed in Supplemental Figure 4G revealed that c-Myc binds at the promoter region of CXCR4 in multiple cell lines with highest potential cutoff (Supplemental Figure 5A; data retrieved from http://cistrome.org/db/#/), raising the possibility that nuclear PFKP interacts with c-Myc to regulate CXCR4 transcription. c-Myc is a multifunctional transcription factor regulating cellular growth, metabolism, and cell invasiveness (43, 44). Using co-IP followed by immunoblotting, we confirmed that PFKP interacted with c-Myc in DND41 cells, and that their interaction increased when nuclear PFKP was enriched (NLS- and S679E-PFKP) (Figure 5A). c-Myc phosphorylation at serine 62, which stabilizes c-Myc and increases its activity, was increased in cells expressing NLS- or S679E-PFKP. No change in c-Myc phosphorylation at threonine 58, which induces c-Myc degradation, was observed (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Nuclear PFKP interacts with c-Myc to regulate CXCR4 transcription. (A) Immunoblots show that PFKP interacts with c-Myc (upper). Exogenous PFKP was immunoprecipitated from lysates of DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP using an anti-FLAG antibody. The presence of c-Myc was determined by immunoblotting (IB). Phosphorylation of c-Myc at S62, but not T58, increases in cells expressing nuclear PFKP (NLS- or S679E-PFKP) (lower). c-Myc was immunoprecipitated from lysates of DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP. Phosphorylation of c-Myc was determined by IB. c-Myc IB shows the loading of c-Myc proteins. (B) ChIP-qPCR shows c-Myc and PFKP binding to the same promoter region of CXCR4. c-Myc and PFKP antibodies were applied to ChIP in formaldehyde-fixed DND41 cells, in which c-Myc was either intact or knocked down with shRNA. Mouse IgG served as a control. (C) c-Myc knockdown decreases CXCR4 expression as measured by flow cytometry (upper) but does not affect PFKP expression and its nuclear distribution (lower). c-Myc expression was knocked down in DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP. Expression of nuclear PFKP and c-Myc were examined by IB (lower). (D) c-Myc knockdown with independent shRNAs (shMyc-1 or shMyc-2) significantly decreases the invasive capability of DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP. shCon is nontargeting control shRNA. (E) Luciferase reporter assay shows c-Myc inhibition decreases CXCR4 promoter activity. DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, S679E-PFKP, or empty vector were treated with JQ1 (0.5 or 1.0 μM) for 48 hours. (F) c-Myc inhibitor (50 μM 10058-F4) treatment decreases the invasiveness of DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP. Con is a vehicle control. n = 3 (A–C, E, and F) and 4 (D). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (C) or 1-way ANOVA (B and D–F).

Analysis of ChIP-seq data from 2 cell lines (H2171 and HCT116) revealed several potential c-Myc–binding regions at the CXCR4 promoter (Supplemental Figure 5B). ChIP followed by quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) assay using anti–c-Myc or anti-PFKP antibodies showed that both c-Myc and PFKP bind to the same promoter region of CXCR4 (peak number 31237 from H2171, peak number 42093 from HCT116) (Supplemental Figure 5B), but nuclear PFKP was no longer able to bind to the CXCR4 promoter region when c-Myc was knocked down with shRNA (Figure 5B). Furthermore, CXCR4 expression levels were no longer increased in c-Myc–knockdown cells (Figure 5C), and consequently no increase in nuclear PFKP–mediated cell invasion was observed (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5C). All these results suggested that nuclear PFKP requires c-Myc to upregulate CXCR4 expression and cell invasiveness. To test whether c-Myc activity is critical for PFKP-regulated CXCR4 transcription, we stably introduced CXCR4 promoter–dual luciferase reporter gene fusions into DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP. CXCR4 promoter activity was significantly increased in cells expressing nuclear PFKP (Figure 5E). Moreover, CXCR4 promoter activity was dramatically decreased when c-Myc activity was inhibited by JQ1, the BET bromodomain BRD4 inhibitor (45) (Figure 5E). Cell invasiveness was significantly inhibited by either JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 5D) or a specific inhibitor of c-Myc, 10058-F4 (46–48) (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5E). These findings demonstrate that c-Myc is required for nuclear PFKP control of CXCR4 transcription.

Cell invasiveness promoted by nuclear PFKP relies on CXCR4. Overexpression of CXCR4 is associated with leukemia homing and infiltration (49). Chemokine CXCL12, the ligand for CXCR4, stimulates invasiveness of CXCR4-expressing cells (50, 51). To determine the significance of CXCR4 in cell invasion regulated by nuclear PFKP, we applied CXCR4-specific antagonists (plerixafor or motixafortide), which interfere with the chemotactic interaction between CXCR4 and CXCL12 (52, 53), to block invasion of KOPTK1 and DND41 cells expressing NLS-PFKP. Human CXCL12 was added to cell culture medium in the bottom chambers of invasion assays to stimulate cell invasion. Leukemia cells expressing NLS-PFKP or S679E-PFKP, but not PFKP-RXL, exhibited enhanced invasive capabilities compared with cells expressing WT-PFKP. The enhanced invasiveness was inhibited by CXCR4 antagonists or CXCR4 depletion with shRNA (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6A). We excluded the possibility that the decreased cell invasion was due to an alteration in total cell number (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). These results suggest that CXCR4 is the major factor regulated by NLS-PFKP to promote leukemia cell invasiveness.

Figure 6 CXCR4 inhibition decreases leukemia cell invasiveness both in vitro and in vivo. (A) CXCR4-specific-antagonist treatment of KOPTK1 cells expressing WT-PFKP, NLS-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL significantly decreases cell invasiveness in vitro. Invasion assays were performed on cells with and without treatment with either motixafortide (4 μM) or plerixafor (10 μM). Boyden chambers coated with Matrigel and CXCL12 (100 ng/mL) in the bottom chambers were used for cell invasion assay as in other figures. (B) CXCR4 knockdown with shCXCR4-1 or shCXCR4-2 significantly decreases the invasive capability of DND41 cells expressing WT-, NLS-, or S679E-PFKP. shCon is nontargeting control shRNA. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of KOPTK1 cells expressing WT-, NLS-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL in peripheral blood, bone marrow, spleen, or liver of immunodeficient mice by gating on human CD45 3 weeks after the mice were tail vein injected with KOPTK1 cells and treated with CXCR4 antagonist (plerixafor) daily. Tissues were dissociated by collagenase treatment followed by passing through a 70-μm strainer. Percentage of cells represents KOPTK1 cells over total gated cells. Each symbol represents data for an individual mouse. (D) Immunohistochemical staining with an anti–human CD45 antibody of spleens from mice that received KOPTK1 cells expressing WT-, NLS-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL. Tumor-bearing mice were treated with plerixafor (lower) or vehicle control (upper). Arrows indicate blood vessels. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of tumor-bearing mice that received KOPTK1 cells expressing WT-, NLS-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL. Tumor-bearing mice were treated with CXCR4 antagonist (plerixafor) daily, 7 days after the implantation of KOPTK1 cells. n = 3 (A), 4 (B), and 6 (C and D) mice/group for WT-PFKP and NLS-PFKP, n = 5 mice/group for PFKP-RXL; n = 5 mice/group (E). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (A–C). NS, not significant.

To further test whether nuclear PFKP stimulates leukemia cell homing/infiltration, we performed an in vivo study using previously established leukemia mouse models (9). KOPTK1 cells expressing NLS-PFKP, WT-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL were i.v. delivered into immunodeficient mice. The mice were then treated with the CXCR4 antagonist, plerixafor, daily for 3 weeks to determine whether it can inhibit nuclear PFKP–induced leukemia cell dissemination. Dissemination of KOPTK1 cells in multiple mouse organs was detected with flow cytometry by gating on human CD45, a human T cell marker. Similar numbers of KOPTK1 cells expressing NLS-PFKP, WT-PFKP, and PFKP-RXL were detected in peripheral blood. Compared with those expressing WT-PFKP or PFKP-RXL, more KOPTK1 cells expressing NLS-PFKP were detected in bone marrow, spleen, and liver, indicating that leukemia cells expressing nuclear PFKP have higher homing/infiltration rates than those expressing primarily cytosolic WT-PFKP or PFKP-RXL. Plerixafor treatment significantly inhibited homing/infiltration of leukemia cells expressing NLS-PFKP to bone marrow, spleen, and liver, but not the number of leukemia cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 6C). This supports the idea that CXCR4 is the dominant regulator of extramedullary infiltration by leukemia cells expressing NLS-PFKP into multiple organs. The presence of leukemia cells detected by immunohistochemistry (IHC) with an anti–human CD45 antibody showed that leukemia cells indeed homed/infiltrated into the bone marrow, spleen, and liver and supported the notion that accumulation of leukemia cells in these organs is not due to an increase in the number of leukemia cells in the blood vessels (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6D), and that the increased number of malignant cells in these organs is not due to increased proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6E).

We next tested how nuclear PFKP affects the survival of tumor-bearing mice. KOPTK1 cells expressing NLS-PFKP, WT-PFKP, or PFKP-RXL were i.v. delivered into immunodeficient NOG mice. Tumor-bearing mice with NLS-PFKP had the poorest survival, while the PFKP-RXL mice had the best. Treatment with plerixafor daily starting 1 week after tumor cell implantation significantly prolonged survival of tumor-bearing mice (Figure 6E). This result suggests that high nuclear PFKP expression leads to rapid leukemia progression and poor survival. The prolongation of survival by CXCR4 antagonist treatment indicates that progression of leukemia expressing nuclear PFKP depends significantly on CXCR4.

Glycolysis inhibition prevents PFKP nuclear translocation and CXCR4 expression. The extracellular signal(s) that stimulate nuclear translocation of PFKP have not been identified. Increased glycolysis correlates with cancer cell invasion and metastasis (54). A previous study showed that the transcriptional regulatory function of PFKP is downregulated when glycolysis is inhibited (10). In addition, inhibition of glycolysis using 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG) induces the expression of p21, which leads to inactivation of cyclin D/CDK. Together, these observations raise the possibility that nuclear translocation of PFKP might be regulated by glycolysis. To test this, we treated T-ALL cells with the glycolytic inhibitor 2-DG, and then quantified nuclear enrichment of PFKP. Nuclear PFKP was significantly reduced upon inhibition of glycolysis, while total cellular PFKP remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 6F and data not shown). In addition, we found that inhibition of glycolysis downregulated CXCR4 expression (Supplemental Figure 6G). These findings suggest that glycolysis regulates the nuclear translocation of PFKP as well as CXCR4 expression, and that downregulation of glycolysis may prevent nuclear translocation of PFKP and decrease leukemia cell infiltration.

Invasion by primary T-ALL cells depends on nuclear PFKP translocation and CXCR4 activity. We tested the clinical significance of nuclear PFKP and CXCR4 in the homing/infiltration of tumor cells in 3 primary T-ALL cell cultures from different patients (55). We found that primary T-ALL cells exhibiting high levels of nuclear PFKP showed enhanced CXCR4 expression and invasive capability (Figure 7, A–C). Consistent with the observations in T-ALL cell lines, PFKP nuclear enrichment and CXCR4 expression in primary T-ALL cells depended on the activities of CDK6 kinase and importin; and inactivation of CDK6, c-Myc, or CXCR4 significantly decreased leukemia cell invasiveness (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). An in vivo study using immunodeficient mice further confirmed that primary T-ALL cells with high nuclear PFKP expression showed enhanced homing/infiltration capability, which depended on CXCR4 (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 CXCR4 inhibition decreases primary T-ALL invasion. (A) Immunoblotting (left) with quantification (right) shows nuclear PFKP expression in primary T-ALL cells from different patients. The 3 primary cultures are designated DFAT-24836, DFAT-28537, and CBAT-93917. (B) CXCR4 expression levels in primary T-ALL cells from different patients were analyzed with flow cytometry. (C) Invasive capability of primary T-ALL cells from different patients was analyzed. Boyden chambers coated with Matrigel and CXCL12 (100 ng/mL) in the bottom chambers as a stimulus for 24 hours were used for in vitro invasion assays here and Supplemental Figure 7. (D) Nuclear PFKP expression in primary T-ALL cells (DFAT-24836) treated with the CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib (Palbo, 1 μM), CDK6 degrader (CDK6D; BSJ-03-123, 10 μM), or importin inhibitor importazole (Impor, 40 μM) for 24 hours. (E) CXCR4 expression analyzed with flow cytometry in primary T-ALL cells (DFAT-24836) treated with palbociclib (Palbo, 1 μM), BSJ-03-123 (CDK6D, 10 μM), importazole (Impor, 40 μM), or c-Myc inhibitor (10058-F4, 50 μM) for 24 hours. (F) Invasion assay of primary T-ALL cells (DFAT-24836) treated with palbociclib (Palbo, 1 μM), CXCR4 antagonist (plerixafor, 10 μM), or c-Myc inhibitor (10058-F4, 50 μM) for 24 hours. (G) Analysis of primary T-ALL cells (DFAT-24836 and DFAT-28537) in peripheral blood, bone marrow, spleen, or liver of NOG mice using flow cytometry with gating on human CD45 after the mice were tail vein injected with primary T-ALL cells and then treated with plerixafor daily for 29 days. Percentage of cells represents primary T-ALL over total gated cells. Each symbol represents data for an individual mouse. n = 5 mice/group. n = 3 (A, B, D, and E) and 4 (C and F). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (A–C and E–G). NS, not significant.

Our previous study showed that cyclin D3/CDK6 phosphorylates PFKP in melanoma cells with high expression levels of cyclin D3/CDK6 (9). To test whether CDK6 also regulates CXCR4 expression in melanoma, we examined the expression of CXCR4 in 4 melanoma cell lines with various expression levels of cyclin D3/CDK6 (Supplemental Figure 7F). CDK4/CDK6 inhibitor treatment did not significantly affect CXCR4 expression in these cells (Supplemental Figure 7G), which suggests that the regulatory mechanism of CXCR4 expression in melanoma is different from T-ALL.

Nuclear PFKP is enriched in aggressive T cell lymphoma/leukemia tissue specimens, and correlates with low survival rates. Our immunoblotting results demonstrated the presence of PFKP in the nuclear lysates of T-ALL cells (Figures 1B and 7A). To investigate the clinical relevance of nuclear PFKP in T cell malignancy, we performed IHC to analyze PFKP nuclear accumulation in patient tissue samples. Specimens from 4 subtypes of T cell lymphoma/leukemia were analyzed: peripheral T cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified (PTCL, NOS); angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma (AITL); NK/T; and T-LBL/ALL. Lymph nodes (both normal and reactive hyperplastic) and thymus (both normal and hyperplastic) were utilized as controls. IHC staining with an anti-PFKP antibody showed nuclear PFKP enrichment in cells from invasive T cell lymphoma/leukemia (Figure 8A). Statistically, only aggressive T cell lymphoma/leukemia (including PTCL, NOS; AITL; NK/T; and T-LBL/ALL) showed nuclear PFKP staining (Figure 8B), in contrast with specimens from patients with normal T lymph node and reactive hyperplasia, which showed an absence of nuclear PFKP. As a parallel control, the expression of nuclear PFKP in the thymus was comparatively low (Supplemental Figure 8A). Notably, survival rates of both NK/T and AITL lymphoma patients with positive nuclear PFKP staining were significantly decreased compared with those with negative nuclear PFKP staining (Figure 8C). We further performed multivariate prognostic analysis of independent risk factors for OS in patients with AITL, and the result showed that age and nuclear PFKP staining can be utilized as independent prognostic factors (Supplemental Figure 8B). There was no significant correlation between nuclear PFKP expression and sex, age, or stage (Table 4). Consistent with the mechanistic study, the expression of CDK6 was correlated with CXCR4, both of which were highly expressed in NK/T (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). This was not observed in normal/hyperplastic lymph node controls (Supplemental Figure 8C). Overall, these findings point to the potential utility of nuclear enrichment of PFKP as a novel diagnostic marker for aggressive T cell lymphoma/leukemia.

Figure 8 Nuclear PFKP is associated with the aggressiveness of T cell lymphoma/leukemia. (A) Immunohistochemistry (IHC) shows nuclear localization of PFKP in aggressive T cell lymphoma/leukemia. High-magnification image represents area indicated by the small rectangle. RH, reactive hyperplasia; PTCL, NOS, peripheral T cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified; AITL, angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma; NK/T, extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma, nasal type; T-LBL/ALL, T lymphoblastic lymphoma/acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Percentage of positive nuclear PFKP staining in individual specimens. In total, 36 cases of normal, 16 cases of RH, 42 cases of AITL, 16 cases of PTCL, NOS, 33 cases of NK/T, and 10 cases of T-LBL/ALL were analyzed. (C) Positive nuclear PFKP staining is associated with poor survival in NK/T and AITL patients. Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival of patients with negative or positive nuclear PFKP staining in NK/T and AITL groups. Red and blue lines represent patients positive and negative for nuclear PFKP staining, respectively. (D) Schematic showing that PFKP is a nucleocytoplasmic shuttling protein with functional nuclear export signal (NES) and nuclear localization signal (NLS) sequences. Cyclin D3/CDK6 facilitates PFKP nuclear translocation by exposing the NLS of PFKP, promoting the interaction between PFKP and importin-9. Nuclear PFKP stimulates the expression of CXCR4 to promote T-ALL cell invasiveness, which depends on the transcription factor c-Myc. Created with BioRender.com. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA (B).

Table 4 Correlation between PFKP nuclear expression levels and clinicopathological features in patients with AITL

In summary, these studies demonstrate that PFKP is a nucleocytoplasmic shuttling protein. Nuclear exportation of PFKP depends on its own NESs and the interaction with CRM1, while nuclear importation of PFKP relies on its NLS and the interaction with importin-9. Cyclin D3/CDK6 regulates the nuclear importation of PFKP by exposing a hidden NLS on the protein surface. Nuclear PFKP promotes leukemia cell homing/infiltration by upregulating CXCR4 expression (Figure 8D), and this regulation is c-Myc dependent. Nuclear PFKP enrichment may have prognostic value for T cell lymphoma/leukemia, as it is only observed in aggressive T cell malignancy and correlates negatively with survival rates in patients with T cell malignancies.