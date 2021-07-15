Commentary 10.1172/JCI150966

ALKBH1 reduces DNA N6-methyladenine to allow for vascular calcification in chronic kidney disease

Ke Zhu and Jochen Reiser

Department of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jochen Reiser, 1717 W. Congress Pkwy, Chicago, Illinois 60612, USA. Phone: 312.942.7080; Email: jochen_reiser@rush.edu.

Department of Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Published July 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 14 on July 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(14):e150966. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150966.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published July 15, 2021 - Version history
Vascular calcification is a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD), and one of the main risk factors for increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in patients with CKD. In this issue of the JCI, Ouyang and Su et al. report that Alkb homolog 1 (ALKBH1), a DNA demethylase, reduced DNA N6-methyladenine (6mA) in vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) and leukocytes, thus leading to aortic arch calcification in the patients with CKD. During the progression of vascular calcification, increased ALKBH1 expression was linked to decreased 6mA levels, findings that the authors noted in both patients with CKD and CKD mouse models. The kidney and vascular disease risk factor soluble urokinase receptor (suPAR) was also elevated in the plasma. Notably, lower 6mA levels induced BMP2-mediated osteogenic reprogramming in the VSMCs. These findings present a function of ALKBH1 in vascular calcification and provide a framework for therapeutic strategies.

