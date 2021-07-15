ALKBH1-demethylated DNA N6-methyladenine modification triggers vascular calcification via osteogenic reprogramming in chronic kidney disease

Study population and patient artery samples. This case control study was conducted from March 2018 to January 2020 in the Donghua Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, China. A total of 198 patients diagnosed with CKD were recruited in our study. We excluded 10 patients who met the exclusion criteria and 15 patients who missed the data of MDCT or plasma biomedical tests. Clinical and biochemical parameters were collected from the electronic medical record in the hospital.

The diagnosis of CKD was based on eGFR decline present for 6 months or longer. CKD stage 1 to 2 was defined as albumin/creatinine ratio (ACR) (mg/g) ≥ 17 in men and ≥ 25 in women, and an eGFR ≥ 60 mL/min per 1.73 m2 following the Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiative (K/DOQI) guidelines (40). CKD stage 3 to 5 was defined as an estimated GFR < 60 mL/min per 1.73 m2 among study participants before receiving dialysis. Patients were excluded for the following: (a) age < 18 and ≥ 90 years; (b) pregnant; (c) administration of any medication as phosphate binders, vitamin D analogs, or the corticosteroids within 3 months before recruitment; (d) acute renal failure; (e) uncontrolled hyperlipidemia, and (f) history of hepatic diseases or neoplastic disease.

A 4 to 6 mm segment of the radial artery was removed from patients with CKD who underwent an arterial venous fistula operation with diagnosed aortic arch calcification (CKD, n = 10) or from patients who underwent amputation surgery due to upper limb trauma without diagnosed CKD or diabetes mellitus (control, n = 8). Fat and adventitia were removed from samples before storing them in liquid nitrogen.

Assessment of calcification score. Among the cohort, all patients underwent a chest MDCT scan with standard electrocardiographically gated (ECG-gated) protocol to evaluate aortic arch calcification. All the Agatston and Volume scores of images were blindly quantified by 2 independent investigators with Siemens Syngo CT Workplace software according to standard criteria (41). The aortic arch refers to the part between the ascending and descending aorta. To measure the calcification scores, the CT images were reconstructed with 1 mm–thick slices. The presence of calcification was defined as an Agatston score or Volume score greater than 0 in the present study. Studies focused on coronary artery describing Agatston scores greater than 400 as severe calcification (42–44). Considering the higher calcification scores in aortic arch (Agatston score [median 411]; Volume score [median 461]) than coronary artery (Agatston score [median 163]; Volume score [median 283]), patients were divided into non-VC (Agatston score or Volume score = 0), mild (500 ≥ Agatston score or Volume score > 0), or severe (Agatston score or Volume score > 500) subgroups as previously described (45). Calcification scores were adjusted with a calcium standard calibration phantom that was scanned along with the participant (46). In addition, calcification scores and the relevant statistical analyses were adjusted for age, sex, and ethnicity (47).

Laboratory analyses. An overnight fasting median cubital venous blood was collected for analyses of biochemical parameters from patients with CKD before dialysis. Leukocyte cells were isolated for subsequent DNA and RNA analyses. Plasma levels of potassium, calcium, phosphate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine (CREA), uric acid (URCA), albumin (ALB), alanine transaminase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alkaline phosphatase (ALP), cholesterol (CHOL), triglyceride (TG), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) were analyzed using the standard certified TBA-120 auto-analyzer (Toshiba Medical Systems) in the Central Clinical Laboratory at Donghua Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University. The suPAR in plasma was measured by the detection kit (ViroGates) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was assessed using the modified Modification of Diet in Renal Disease (MDRD) equation for the Chinese population (48).

Quantification of 6mA DNA methylation. The DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit from Qiagen was used to extract genomic DNA from peripheral blood specimens of humans and mice and cultured cell lines. The integration of genomic DNA was confirmed on an agarose gel, and the concentration was measured by a NanoDrop spectrophotometer. The 6mA DNA methylation level was quantified using Methyl Flash 6mA DNA Methylation ELISA Kit (Colorimetric) from Epigentek following the manufacturer’s protocol. In brief, the methylated fraction of a total of 100 ng genomic DNA was recognized by a 6mA antibody and quantified by an ELISA-like reaction. The percentage of 6mA (6mA %) was calculated by optical density (OD) value according to the recommended formula. Methylated and unmethylated DNA were incubated in each test as positive and negative controls, respectively. Each sample ran in duplicate.

Chemicals and antibodies. Adenine (A8626), β-GP (G9422), and l-ascorbic acid (A4544) were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. For Western blot (WB), immunofluorescence (IF), and immunohistochemistry (IHC), antibodies against RUNX2 (12556S; 1:1000 for WB), SOX9 (82630S; 1:1000 for WB), and Calponin1 (17819S; 1:1000 for WB) were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology. Antibodies against α-SMA (ab7817; 1:2000 for WB; 1:100 for IF), BMP2 (ab14933; 1:1000 for WB; 1:100 for IF), SM22α (ab14106; 1:2000 for WB), OPN (ab8448; 1:1000 for WB), and Oct4 (ab19857; 1:500 for WB) were purchased from Abcam. Antibodies against Collagen I (NB600-408; 1:1000 for WB) were purchased from Novus. Antibodies against ALKBH1 (OACA06689; 1:1000 for WB; 1:100 for IF and IHC) and N6AMT1 (OAAN02175; 1:1000 for WB; 1:100 for IF and IHC) were obtained from Aviva Systems Biology. Antibodies against 6mA (ABE572; 1:100 for IF and IHC) for ChIP were obtained from EMD Millipore, and Oct4 (2750S) for ChIP was purchased from Cell Signaling Technology. The OCN (sc-390877; 1:500 for WB), DXL5 (sc-398150; 1:500 for WB), GAPDH (sc-32233; 1:1000 for WB), and β-Actin (sc-47778; 1:1000 for WB) antibodies were purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology.

Animal experiments. Eight-week-old male C57BL/6J mice were purchased from Laboratory Animal Center of Sun Yat-sen University. Oct4F/F (Pou5f1tm1Scho) and Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory to generate Oct4F/F-Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice. Cre-mediated recombination was achieved via 10 daily intraperitoneal injections of tamoxifen (MilliporeSigma) at 6 weeks of age. Male Oct4WT/WT-Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice were referred to as WT, and tamoxifen-injected male Oct4F/F-Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice were referred to as Oct4–/– for simplicity. All mice were housed in a temperature-controlled environment under a 12-hour light cycle, and they had free access to water and the assigned diet. For the adenine diet–induced CKD model, mice were randomly provided with a chow diet as the control group, or a special diet containing 0.2% adenine, 1.2% phosphorus as the CKD group (49–52). For the 5/6 nephrectomy–induced CKD model, we followed a modified protocol based on the well-established 2-step procedure we used in rats (53–55). Briefly, anesthesia was induced in 8-week-old male mice with isoflurane (induction 5%, maintenance 2%). First, the upper and lower poles of the left kidney were ligated and excised under a microscope. Two-thirds of the left kidney was removed. One week later, mice were subjected to removal of right kidney to achieve 5/6 nephrectomy. Four weeks after initiation of the special diet or first-step surgery, mice were injected with the indicated virus (5 × 109 plaque-forming units per kilogram per mouse) via tail vein, respectively, as previously described (56, 57). Four weeks later, mice were fasted overnight and weighted before euthanasia, and blood was collected and separated into plasma and leukocytes. Blood levels of fast blood glucose, phosphorus, creatinine, and urea BUN were measured by autoanalyzer (Hitachi). Plasma cholesterol and triglyceride were measured using specific reagents (Infinity, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Plasma levels of calcium were measured using the detection kit (Abcam, ab102505). Plasma levels of ALP were measured using the QuantiChrom Alkaline Phosphatase Assay Kit (catalog DALP-250) from Bioassay Systems. The suPAR in plasma was measured by detection kit (R&D Systems, DY531) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Whole aortas were harvested and carefully dissected for further analyses.

Blood pressure. Measurements of systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) in mice were performed by noninvasive tail cuff plethysmography (CODA, Kent Scientific Corporation), before (W0), 2 (W2), and 4 (W4) weeks after virus injection. These measurements were conducted in conscious and trained mice in the morning with 5 acclimation cycles followed by 15 measurement cycles. The mean value of measurements was used for comparison.

Immunohistochemistry. Vascular sections (5 μm) were deparaffinized and rehydrated. Endogenous peroxidase activity was blocked using 0.3% H 2 O 2 at room temperature for 20 minutes. Heat-mediated antigen retrieval was performed using 10% citrate buffer. Sections were stained with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C followed with EnVision+ Dual Link System-HRP (Dako) and visualized with diaminobenzidine. OLYMPUS BX51 microscope (Japan) was used for image collecting, and the scores were calculated by the percentages of positive cells and staining intensities as previously described (58).

Immunofluorescence. Slides (8 μm) were washed with diluted water and fixed in iced acetone for 10 minutes and then blocked with goat serum. Slides were incubated with antibodies at 4°C overnight and then incubated with Alexa Fluor (Jackson ImmunoResearch) secondary antibodies for 1 hour at 37°C. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Images were acquired by Olympus fluorescence microscope and quantified by Image-Pro Plus 6.0 (Media Cybernetics).

Histological examination. Kidney was fixed in 10% formalin and embedded in paraffin. Sagittal sections were stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) for morphology using a solution from Sigma-Aldrich, Sirus red for fibrosis using stain kit (Polysciences, 24901), and von Kossa staining for mineral deposition (American MasterTech Scientific, KTVKO) according to the manufacturers’ instructions.

Ex vivo cell and vascular tissue culture. Primary murine VSMCs were isolated from aortas of 8-week-old male C57BL/6J mice, 12-week-old male Oct4WT/WT-Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice, or tamoxifen-pretreated 12-week-old male Oct4F/F-Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice, and cultured in a growth medium as described by Hou et al (59). Human aortic smooth muscle cells (HASMCs) were purchased from the American Type Culture Collection and cultured in M231 medium (Life Technology) containing 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS) (Gibco). All experiments were performed with VSMCs at passages 3 to 6. Mice aortic arteries were dissected under sterile conditions from 8-week-old male C57BL/6J mice, 12-week-old male Oct4WT/WT-Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice, or tamoxifen-pretreated 12-week-old male Oct4F/F-Myh11-Cre/ERT2 mice. After removing the adventitia, the vessels were cut into 2 to 3 mm rings and placed in Dulbecco’s modified Eagle’s medium (DMEM) (Gibco) containing 10% FBS.

Cells were transfected with control siRNA, ALKBH1, or OCT4 siRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology), accordingly, and with Lipofectamine RNAiMAX Reagent (Invitrogen) as we described (60). Plasmids were transfected into HASMCs by electroporation using the P1 Primary Cell 4D-Nucleofector X Kit L from Lonza following the manufacturer’s instruction. For indicated viruses, cells were seeded overnight prior to viral infections. The efficiency of transfection was determined by real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or Western blot.

In vivo calcification quantification. Calcification was identified by von Kossa staining and analyzed by ImageJ (NIH). Aortic sections were treated with 5% silver nitrate and exposed to ultraviolet light for 30 minutes, rinsed, and incubated with 5% sodium thiosulfate. Calcified spots were stained brown. The aortic arch was decalcified with 0.6 mmol/L hydrochloric acid at 37°C for 48 hours. Released calcium was quantified using the Calcium Assay Kit (Abcam, ab102505) in compliance with the manufacturer’s protocol. The content of calcium was normalized by the dry weight of vascular tissues. The presence of calcification was defined by positive von Kossa staining in the medial aortic layer as calcification lesion size (% of SMC layer) greater than 0 in this study. Mice were divided into non-VC (calcification lesion size = 0), mild (10% ≥ calcification lesion size > 0), or severe (calcification lesion size > 10%) subgroups.

In vitro calcification quantification. Cells or aortic rings were cultured in an osteogenic medium containing 0.25 mmol/L l-ascorbic acid and 10 mmol/L β-glycerophosphate for 14 days to induce in vitro calcification. Calcification was determined by Alizarin red stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AA42746AP) as previously described (60). Positively stained cells showed a red color. The calcium deposition in the plate was decalcified and subjected to colorimetric analysis using a Calcium Assay Kit (Abcam, ab102505) and calibrated to the protein content (60). In parallel duplicate, ALP activity was measured using an ALP assay kit (QuantiChrom, DALP-250) and normalized to the levels of total protein according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA from peripheral leukocytes, cultured cells, or murine aortas were extracted with TRIzol (Invitrogen) and reverse-transcribed into cDNA with an iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad). PCR amplification was performed using Bio-Rad SYBR Green on a CFX96 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad). The relative mRNA levels were calibrated by the housekeeping gene GAPDH. The primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Western blotting analysis. Cell lysates or aortic homogenates were performed by Western blot analysis as previously described (60). The intensity of the individual band was quantified by densitometry using ImageJ (NIH).

Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP)–qPCR. The bioinformatics screening of functional 6mA binding sites was obtained from the NCBI GEO Data Sets (GSE118093). ChIP analyses were performed using the Simple Chip Enzymatic Chromatin immunoprecipitation kit (Cell Signaling Technology, 9002S) following the manufacturer’s protocols. Briefly, treated cells were crosslinked with formaldehyde and then quenched by glycine, and finally digested with micrococcal nuclease. The lysates were immunoprecipitated with 5 μg rabbit anti-IgG, anti-6mA, or anti-Oct4 antibody overnight at 4°C, followed by incubation with 50 μL ChIP-Grade Protein G Agarose beads (Cell Signaling Technology, 9007S) for 2 hours at 4°C with gentle rotation. The crosslinked DNA fragments were eluted, reversed, and purified. ChIP DNA was amplified by real-time PCR with designed primers (Supplemental Table 4). A 2% amount of each reaction was used as an input reference. The results were analyzed by the following formula: percentage of input = 2% × 2(Ct 2% input sample – Ct IP sample).

Recombinant adeno-associated virus construction. To generate AAV encoding mouse Alkbh1 (NM_001102565.1), the genomic AAV vector, AAV helper plasmid, and AAV serotype 2 plasmid (Origene) were cotransfected into HEK293 cells (American Type Culture Collection), and the harvested viral particles were purified as previously outlined (59, 61). Double digestion was done with SgfI and MluI restriction enzymes (Sigma-Aldrich) to remove the Alkbh1 open reading frame clone from pCMV6-Myc-DDK-Alkbh1 plasmid (Origene, MR222060) to construct genomic AAV vector. In order to construct optimal AAV expressing shRNA against Alkbh1 and Bmp2, 3 lines of the corresponding AAV were modified and packaged and then transfected into murine VSMCs to determine the efficiency of knockdown (Supplemental Figure 11). The optimal sequences were listed as follows: Alkbh1 shRNA with the sense oligonucleotides 5′-CCGGGAAATACTCAGCAGATCATTACTCGAGTAATGATCTGCTGAGTATTTCTTTTTG-3′; and Bmp2 shRNA with the sense oligonucleotides 5′-CCGGCCTCCGGGCTATCATGCCTTTCTCGAGAAAGGCATGATAGCCCGGAGGTTTTT-3′. To ensure the restricted genomic manipulation in the smooth muscle cell, all the AAV vectors were ligated with Tagln promoter.

Plasmid construction and luciferase reporter assay. The serial DNA fragments from the human BMP2 promoter (–3319 bp) were amplified by PCR. The PCR product was digested with SacI and HindIII (Sigma-Aldrich) and cloned into pGL3-Vector to generate the BMP2 luciferase reporter constructs. Mutant constructs of the deleted binding site for Oct4 in the BMP2 promoter were generated by designed primers. The constructs were verified by sequencing. After the indicated treatment, the reporter plasmid was cotransfected with internal control Renilla luciferase plasmid (Promega) into HASMCs by electroporation. Transcriptional activity was detected by the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay Kit obtained from Promega according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The related primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Lentivirus transfection. HASMCs were infected with recombinant lentivirus expressing control shRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-108080), ALKBH1 shRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-60153-V) according to the manufacturer’s instruction. Colonies were selected by treatment with 5 μg/mL puromycin (Sigma-Aldrich) for 7 days.

Statistics. All analyses were performed with SPSS 23.0 software (SPSS Inc.). Values are expressed as mean ± standard deviation. For comparisons between 2 groups, significance was determined using Student’s t test or nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. For comparisons among multiple groups, ANOVA was performed, followed by the post hoc Bonferroni’s or Dunnett’s test. The statistical significance of correlations was assessed by Pearson’s correlation coefficient analysis. Two-tailed P < 0.05 (indicated by *, #, or †) was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. The protocol for clinical study conformed to the ethical guidelines of the 1975 Declaration of Helsinki and was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Donghua Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University. All participants signed informed consent before entering this study. Written informed consent was provided for pictures appearing in the manuscript. The experimental animal protocols were reviewed and approved by the Ethics Committee of Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University.